BBC America to premiere next ‘Doctor Who’ film on Christmas Day

I was in the middle of watching Craig Ferguson’s all-“Doctor Who” episode of “Late Late Show” from last night (look for a post on that and Jimmy Fallon’s all-Springsteen ep in a bit, schedule permitting), when my e-mail inbox got a good bit of “Who”-related news:

“A Christmas Carol,” the next of the series’ special Christmas films, will actually air here in the States at 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Usually, there’s been a lag between when “Doctor Who” episodes and specials air in the UK and when we get to see them – a lag that only encourages the hardcore US fans to illegally download the episodes – where here the only lag will be about time zones.

As a guy who likes to write about this show on my blog, I can only hope this continues for the next season of the show, as well, since the gap between viewers watching US telecasts and those who were way ahead by legal or illegal means made it hard to have a good discussion.

The Dickensian “Christmas Carol” will be written by “Who” showrunner Steven Moffat, and pair stars Matt Smith and Karen Gillan with the great Michael Gambon. The BBC America press release describes it as “what may be the Doctor”s most Christmassy adventure yet.”

