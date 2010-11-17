BBC America to premiere next ‘Doctor Who’ film on Christmas Day

I was in the middle of watching Craig Ferguson’s all-“Doctor Who” episode of “Late Late Show” from last night (look for a post on that and Jimmy Fallon’s all-Springsteen ep in a bit, schedule permitting), when my e-mail inbox got a good bit of “Who”-related news:
“A Christmas Carol,” the next of the series’ special Christmas films, will actually air here in the States at 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.
Usually, there’s been a lag between when “Doctor Who” episodes and specials air in the UK and when we get to see them – a lag that only encourages the hardcore US fans to illegally download the episodes – where here the only lag will be about time zones.
As a guy who likes to write about this show on my blog, I can only hope this continues for the next season of the show, as well, since the gap between viewers watching US telecasts and those who were way ahead by legal or illegal means made it hard to have a good discussion.
The Dickensian “Christmas Carol” will be written by “Who” showrunner Steven Moffat, and pair stars Matt Smith and Karen Gillan with the great Michael Gambon. The BBC America press release describes it as “what may be the Doctor”s most Christmassy adventure yet.”
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
It’ll be interesting to see how many people watch; the US doesn’t have the Christmas TV culture we have over here, it’s usually a dead zone for TV.
This is definitely a good move though (I’ve significantly cut down on US shows I download as many of them now air within days of the original airing, and it’s not worth the bother).
Odd that they didn’t let Matt Smith announce it on the show last night…which I thought was very, very funny but the announcement would have taken it over the top!
And I for one will be glad I won’t have to be searching you-tube or other sources in order to see it without being spoiled.
Nah, it made a lot of sense to me. No disrespect to the very funny and talented Craig Ferguson, but if I was doing Doctor Who’s media strategy I’d pick a slightly higher profile show for an “exclusive”. In terms of media politics, it’s better PR to make an announcement like that via press release then nobody gets grumpy about being denied a scoop.
The interview could have been filmed far enough in advance that the announcement couldn’t be made.
@ CMR, yep good point, still would have loved to hear him announce and have the crowd go wild…
@apple according to this [www.bleedingcool.com]
it was yesterday
You should find a copy of Russell T. Davies’ ‘The Writer’s Tale: The Final Chapter’. Excellent book, but it covers when Catherine Tate accidentally blurted on a radio show that David Tennant was leaving (I think) several weeks in advance of the planned announcement. There was no malice on Tate’s part, and it most certainly wasn’t a PR stunt, but it threw a carefully planned media strategy into disarray. It’s also interest that, for all RTD’s reputation as a total media whore who’d show up at the opening of an envelope if it offered a chance to talk about himself, that the book reveals he really hated doing media. And there was a LOT of it connected with Doctor Who.
Craig, why do you think they’d be able to get Matt Smith on a higher profile show than Craig Ferguson? Doctor Who isn’t *that* well known in the States, and I suspect part of their being able to get him on Ferguson had to do with his being Scottish and having grown up watching Doctor Who.
I think that Conan would probably have him on his show. He seems like someone familiar with Doctor Who. (not sure if he was still a writer when Tom Baker was on the show)
But I agree that it is unlikely for Smith to end up on Leno or Letterman anytime soon.
Hooray for not having to “track down” the episode while waiting for it to air in the states.
At the risk of being bitchy, who wants to bet that someone, somewhere on teh interwebz is now complaining because the show won’t be simulcast? From a part of the world where we’re going to be waiting MONTHS instead of hours for new Who, let me say (with love) that some people don’t know when they’ve got it good. :)
A 1 or 2 pm showing on bbcamerica would likely do crap ratings.
But yeah, instant gratification culture these days can be exhqusting.
At the risk of being bitchy, who wants to bet that someone, somewhere on teh interwebz is now complaining because the show won’t be simulcast? From a part of the world where we’re going to be waiting MONTHS instead of hours for new Who, let me say (with love) that some people don’t know when they’ve got it good. :)
“The Dickensian “Christmas Carol” will be written by “Who” showrunner Steven Moffat” Why so coy about a show that’s been in the can for a couple of months already? “… has a script by …” works just fine.
I missed this episode because I was in a mountain cabin playing in the snow on Christmas Day, unable to watch television. Now it seems BBCAmerica isn’t going to re-air it for those of us who spend Christmas enjoying our families instead of watching TV! The only option is to pay to download it on iTunes. Pay? No thanks.