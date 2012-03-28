‘Bent’ – ‘HD’/’A Game’: The day the music died

A quick review of tonight’s two episodes of “Bent” coming up just as soon as I make a couple of Pop Tarts in your mind kitchen…
“HD” and “A Game” were the middle chapters in what is likely going to be only a six-part story, and they continued to emphasize both the strengths and the few weaknesses of “Bent.”
On the plus side, there’s the interaction among the crew, and particularly their constant hazing of Back Fat Gary. And there’s David Walton together with Amanda Peet, but also the way that the show keeps Ben very present in between Pete and Alex, not just as an obstacle, but as a good guy who’s 100% aware of the threat Ben poses, who’s amused by the challenge, and who manages at times (particularly during “HD”) to use Pete’s shenanigans against him and move things along with Alex.
On the minus side there is, unfortunately, Jeffrey Tambor as Walt. I love Tambor, as any right-thinking comedy/”Arrested Development” fan must, but Walt as frustrated actor really feels like a misfire. Father/son scenes between Walt and Pete are much better, though, and in a world where “Bent” returned for a second season, I’d like to think Tad Quill would see that and reconfigure how he uses Walt (maybe making Walt a part of the crew?). In this world, though, it’s the one blemish on a show I’m otherwise enjoying tremendously, even as I assume these six are all we’re going to get.
What did everybody else think?
What set of circumstances allow for Bent to get renewed? How is it doing compared to (the wretchedly tragic) Whitney and Chelsea?
Way worse.
Now, that said, it isn’t entirely unheard of for a low-rated, late-debuting show to be given a second chance if studio heads think it has promise. That they’re inexplicably burning this off though suggests there isn’t that sympathy. And even for this scenario, the ratings are really, really bad. Like sub-CW.
Honestly, the fact that the network chose to burn off the episodes before the first had even aired (and with minimal advertising) made it a near-certainty that Bent would not be coming back.
When the ratings ended up being bad even by NBC’s standards, it just confirmed the decision the network appeared to have already made.
The fact that the ratings are worse than for the execrable Whitney is a greater harbinger of The End than any Mayan prophesy.
I like this show quite a bit. The banter reminds me of the back-and-forth between Carol Vessey and Ed, on the great dramedy of the same name.
That Bent should die without a fighting chance while the spoor of 2.5 Men should live on is just pathetic.
I’ve enjoyed this show a lot so far, its too bad its only got 2 more episodes before its gone forever (the ratings for the first episodes were abysmal).
Alan who is the other caterer with Jeffrey Tambor. I feel like he is from something important…maybe?
That’s Joel Brooks, longtime comedic character actor who’s had guest appearances on everything from ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Ally McBeal’ to ‘The Big Bang Theory’.
Ahh yes. I remember him from Six Feet Under.
Does anyone know what the song close to the end of HD was?
It was TWO DOOR CINEMA CLUB’s song titled “Something Good Can Work” from the album TOURIST HISTORY.
Speaking of music, how random was it they played Ambrosia’s 1980 hit ‘Biggest Part of Me’ near the end of the second episode last night? Couldn’t quite tell if that was the original or a nearly note-for-note cover.
What was the soul song that Pete and crew were playing at the beginning of the “HD” episode?
“Everybody needs somebody to love” by Solomon Burke, from 1964 (R&B/gospel artist who passed in 2010).
what was the song they danced to at the wedding in episode “A game”?
Cool! Thank you, very much, waxspinner.
Don’t know how Dan didn’t laugh at the “be my hero” scene.
This show is so appealing. I don’t understand how the NBC minds work.
I suppose even less likely that NBC brings it back is that there’s a quasi-intelligent network head somewhere else that sees the potential and poaches the show from the Peacock. If not one of the big networks, how about one of the cable outlets? Good actors, decent writing, it’s all there…except for the ratings.
i really enjoyed this show. i thought that the adventures of screwsie and tambor were amusing as well. this show would make a good back half hour to new girl. i dont get why NBC decided to just bury it with no promotion and the burn off. Its like they wanted to ensure that nobody would watch it so they wouldnt have to renew it.
I guess technically if NBC were truly burning off the show they would have aired it on either Friday or Saturday night. And at least they chose to air it against ‘Modern Family’ reruns, as there would be zero viewership opposite all-new MF eps.
The timeslot of wednesday night at 9 on NBC after Whitney/Chelsea is the equivalent of a Friday/Saturday night burn off.
I like the show, but I would prefer it without Jeffrey Tambor on it. What is the purpose of having the father around for Ben anyway?
I’d rather spend more time with the crew being funny and/or doing stupid things on the job to kill time during work hours.
I forsee Back Fat Gary snapping in episode 6 and going on a killing spree with the nail gun, that he was having a little bit too much fun with last night.
Non-invites to secret steak night has reprecussions!
I’m really enjoying this show, I hate to think it won’t be picked up. I like the Tambor stuff, and I feel the opposite Alan, I am totally buying him as a frustrated actor.
I agree. I think Tambor is hilarious in this.
While I didn’t instantly love the first two episodes, I did begin to enjoy them and found them funny. These two, though, were a bit tedious. I began to tire of the Pete chases Alex, Alex resists scenario. Though there were still really funny moments, every time Pete and Alex had a scene i started to tune out. And Walt’s story was pretty bad too. Beginning to think this might not be a good choice for renewal. Compared to the hilarious Happy Endings this week, Bent was a dud.
I like this show more and more with every viewing.
No wonder NBC is in deep shit. Idiots.
This show is awesome. I cant believe that NBC held it for so long and then is just burning it off. I enjoy this much more than any NBC comedy not name Parks and Rec or Community. The cast is fantastic too. JB Smoove and Jesse Plemons are great and David Walton and Amanda Peete’s chemistry is off the charts.
Dose anyone know the opening song?
I don’t know, but my advice would be to use the closed-captioning on your television – I’ve found that many times they list the names of the TV theme songs. That’s how I discovered that the ‘House’ theme was Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’ and not just some generic music created for the show (which is what I originally thought when I first heard it).
I really like this show. Therefore, it is completely doomed.
I die of laughter watching this show! Working in the construction industry, I can tell you David Walton’s character is a perfect amalgamation of some of the best screwheads I’ve met over the years. And Amanda Peet is at home in her character as a quirky homeowner
It’s always nice to see Larry Miller make an appearance.
I think this has the makings of a good rom com movie, but not an extended TV series. After 4 episodes it’s already feeling stretched and getting ridiculous. Although I really like the cast members, the premise and writing just don’t add up to much more than 90 minutes of comedy.
NBC should have tried to promote this….it’d have been their best new comedy
Assuming NBC lets this go, are there any other networks in a position to pick it up?
My affection for this show reminds me of Happy Endings, which I stumbled into similarly during its first season. Really hope it sticks around…