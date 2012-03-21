‘Bent’ – ‘Pilot’/’Smitten’: Kitchen confidential

I posted my review of NBC’s “Bent” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody who watched think? Did you stay for both episodes? Did you like the chemistry between David Walton and Amanda Peet? Did you enjoy the crew? (I, personally, would listen to J.B. Smoove say “smitten” for quite a while.) Were you distracted to see Landry in scenes with a very different guy named Riggins? And does the weird scheduling – and what it suggests about NBC’s faith in the show – make you more or less likely to watch future episodes?
Have at it. I enjoyed the show enough that I’ll have posts (length TBD) the next two weeks for the remaining episodes.
Liked the show more than I would have thought–as you said, just well-executed, with lots of good chemistry. I hope it can overcome the odd scheduling and pick up a following.
Alan are you saying that this show is just as good as the canceled before it time full of potential Fox Comedy Kitchen Confidential. If you are then I will start watching.
darn. just posted thoughts over at the review. that’s what I get for watching live. Matt Letscher was a surprise. It’s better than the last thing I saw Amanda Peet in (granted, it was Studio 60. And somewhere on tape I have a promo with Alex thinking he’s going to be on Sorkin’s show. that was cool, and very funny now)
I liked it quite a bit even though it felt very familiar. Maybe that’s why I liked it.
I liked it a lot. You were right, the weak link is Jeffrey Tambor. I thought the chemistry between the leads was terrific, but even better was that between Walton and the young actress who played the daughter. I’m in, NBC, are you?
They need to dial back the banter a bit and integrate the crew better, but it was pretty well done. With a few tweeks it could be a pretty strong entry.
I really didn’t like the guy humor. I was alerted to it when I heard an interview with David Walton and Amanda Peete where Walton points out that there is a lot of buddy-buddy guy humor to make sure that guys would be interested in watching it.
The homophobia was off-putting in that regard as well.
I was prepared for the Riggins Jesse Plemmons thing from some previews and the podcast. What confused me is that when people called for Riggins Walton responded and sounded a lot like Taylor Kitch.
I skipped the second episode for Happy Endings. I want to see more of the series. I like Amanda Peete and her family. The actress playing the daughter is really interesting. It seems like it has potential.
I watched. I did not like it much. She was too taken by the contractor, other than the relationship with the daughter, he was not that charming. There was some underlining “meanness” to the characters. Do not think I’ll watch again.
I didn’t love it.
Very funny – I’m onboard.
I really enjoyed both episodes, seems much better than the other new NBC comedies. I hope the network gets behind this one instead.
I only made it through the first one because I’m old, but it was very charming. Hope it does better than NBC expects.
Funny, good chemistry. I’ll stick around. I’m glad to see Peet in something that seems to suit her. Let’s see if it gets decent numbers along with the NBC go around.
I enjoyed it well enough. Watched both episodes and let the TiVo catch Happy Endings. Not sure if I’ll catch it next week though; I wouldn’t go out of my way to watch it. It depends what it’s up against (is Modern Family new?).
I was surprised to have really liked it. The premise is a little weak, but the writing and acting was really solid. Also, it was pretty hilarious. The daughter was an especially bright spot. She was running circles around the rest of the cast.
Really enjoyed both episodes last night. The chemistry between Pete and Alex is so fun to watch (I loved her “Let me know when it gets to Venice…. California….” retort). Hope this doesn’t disappear after six episodes!
I LOVED IT~~ Best thing I’ve seen in a long long time. ONly half hour show i’ve liked in years aside from Modern Family. HOpe NBC keeps it around, I’ll watch every week!
I liked the pilot a lot. I laughed a bit. The leads have great chemistry.
But the second episode started to irritate me as I saw it falling into the familiar rom com trope of, as Linda Homes so perfectly put it on Twitter “undersexed career woman and the man child who loosens her up.” I think the second episode really laid both the ‘undersexed’ and the ‘man child’ on quite thick.
Still, overall I felt it was well done and will continue to watch with the hope that they tone down the “she just needs to get laid” undertones.
It was enjoyable, but was it just me or did everything on the show move at a SUPER quick pace? I found that after I saw it I kept thinking about it, so I’ll most likely keeping watching if I continue to have spare time for it.
That 1.0/.9 in the demo says smoke ’em if you got ’em
Was very funny (in a laid back and laugh, not much brain activity require.. although the banter can come at you fast and furious -which i do enjoy). Aside from the winning chemistry of the 2 leads, i liked a lot of the interplay in the crew on the Pilot ep, was sad to see the 4th crew member (the one with the foreginer accent) dissapear on the 2nd ep.. why did they decide to write him out ?
No,
I will not be recommending this show.
I liked it. And I like Whitney too, which is way better than it’s getting credit for.
Glad you asked. I liked BENT better than all the other newcomers. That being Whitney. Chelsea, Happy endings. Up all night. Amanda Peet, Jeffrey Tambor, some real twisted lines. I will come back for more. The days of Seinfed, and Friends are gone. Perhaps it was a generation that made those so addicting. Times have changed and so are the situation comedies. Maybe can grab more viewers, and stay around.
I found it entertaining and good enough to be miles better than any of the other new NBC comedies this season. I’ll never understand why it didn’t get a better shot (especially in the wake of such heavy favoritism for Whitney and Chelsea), but I’ll go out on a limb and speculate that NBC set it up for failure so that they can use Walton as the new Sam Malone in that Cheers remake that’s been brewing in the back of their mind (ever since Bill Simmons pitched it awhile back).
I thought it was absolutely delightful–I am smitten. Definitely a few belly laughs, mostly at Pete’s delivery. I also like Ben a lot, so that makes for an interesting triangle, and I find Amanda Peet quite charming. I hope NBC doesn’t just burn this off–it has a lot of potential. More, please!
I loved it. Replayed the episodes for my wife over the weekend and she found it funny/charming too. Obviously, the burn-off order, the fact that they only filmed six episodes, and the ratings (which I blame as much on the lack of marketing as anything), make it a given that the show will only be around for long enough to air the remaining episodes, but I will enjoy them while I can.
Bent is a steaming pile of dog crap and likely one of the worst shows I have ever seen. The acting is stiff and the storyline is a rehash of a ton of other sitcoms… in short, CLICHE’.
Furthermore, I am stunned that there are only 2 negative reviews of the show in these comments. Either the owner/ editor of this site was paid to ensure good reviews for this show, or he (and all the others) are fools with a really unsophisticated (and horrible) sense of humor.
It IS a great show… for IDIOTS!