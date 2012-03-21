‘Bent’ – ‘Pilot’/’Smitten’: Kitchen confidential

Senior Television Writer
03.21.12 28 Comments

I posted my review of NBC’s “Bent” yesterday. Now it’s your turn. What did everybody who watched think? Did you stay for both episodes? Did you like the chemistry between David Walton and Amanda Peet? Did you enjoy the crew? (I, personally, would listen to J.B. Smoove say “smitten” for quite a while.) Were you distracted to see Landry in scenes with a very different guy named Riggins? And does the weird scheduling – and what it suggests about NBC’s faith in the show – make you more or less likely to watch future episodes? 

Have at it. I enjoyed the show enough that I’ll have posts (length TBD) the next two weeks for the remaining episodes.

TAGSALAN SEPINWALLAMANDA PEETBENTDavid WaltonJB SMOOVEJEFFREY TAMBORJESSE PLEMONSjoey kingMargo Harshman

