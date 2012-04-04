‘Best Friends Forever’ – ‘Pilot’: Girl friend vs. boyfriend?

I make an effort to review as many new sitcoms and dramas as I can, especially the stuff on the networks, but I can’t always see everything, and then there are other times where I simply have nothing to say. NBC’s “Best Friends Forever” fits the latter category. I didn’t think it was good. I didn’t think it was bad. I thought it was… there. It’s a premise pilot, and also one that had to be reshot a good amount when ABC renewed “Happy Endings” and Adam Pally was no longer available to play Lennon Parham’s boyfriend (and was replaced by fellow UCB alum and Pally lookalike Luka Jones), so it’s really hard to get a sense of the style, humor, etc. that Parham and Jessica St. Clair aim to bring on a regular basis. I’ll try to check it out again in a week or two, but tonight, I got nothing.
If anybody watched it, what did you think? Will you be back for it next week?
I actually really liked it! They seem like delightful ladies and I love a show that puts lady friendship in such an important role
The loving segment about BFF on NPR’s All Things Considered made it seem quite classy. Sad, that.
Your analysis of it being just “there” seems pretty accurate to me. I didn’t find it to be particularly good, or glaringly bad, but I’ll probably check out at least a couple of episodes beyond the pilot.
Lennon and her boyfriend were quite charming with their love of ‘BraveHeart’. But I wanted to like the girls’ relationship! Not as good as I’d hoped. I will, however, give it another go.
Alan, just for the sake of clarity, the entire pilot was reshot after Luka Jones was cast, not just the scenes with his character.
i didn’t think it was a great pilot episode but i like the chemistry and like Happy Endings I expect it to get better
Count me among those who thought it was bad, but not glaringly bad. It never made me cringe, but I didn’t laugh a single time, either — and in my book, any sitcom pilot which can’t make me laugh even once is bad. The characters didn’t appeal to me, either. Why NBC chose to privilege this over “Bent,” which I’ve enjoyed thoroughly, is beyond me.
The blonde girl was awful! The way she tried to insert herself in between the friend and the boyfriend was mean and childish. She also can’t act – she seems to think TALKING LOUDLY AND WITH EMPHASIS is acting.
Thanks to lowered expectations (and watching this after having my fill of the narcissism of Riggins and Screwsie on “Bent,” a show I was liking until last night), this seemed okay enough to watch again next week. Beyond that, no promises.
Solid pilot. Some weak parts, but I laughed quite a few times. My wife laughed even more. We’ll give it another week or two and see how it starts coming together.
I had no idea Adam Pally was originally the boyfriend. Hilarious, considering my wife and I said that Luka Jones would be the love child of Adam Pally and Colin Firth.
Jessica scored the triple crown last night. She is now my least favorite character/actress/writer of this television season.
Jessica scored the triple crown last night. She is now my least favorite character/actress/writer of this television season. Congratulations Jessica! Your writting created an instantly revolting character, but your shrill acting took it to another level.
It wasn’t bad. But I hope the pacing calms down. There was too much talking, too fast. People just talk too much these days and this show was a reflection of that. Take the script and cut the number of words in half. Less frantic would be better. Also, the concept of a “Lazy Sunday” that requires tons of work and shopping and company went right over my head I guess. Is that a thing?
For a pilot, I liked it. I think the characters will grow on me. None of the characters are “classically handsome/beautiful” like most sitcoms. That’s a refreshing change. The Braveheart Steel Magnolias stuff was funny. There is also room for character development from the bar owner friend and even legendery supporting actor Mike Starr. (deli owner)
I thought it was pretty funny. I laughed out loud when Jessica went back into the apartment real quickly only to find Len’s boyfriend already naked covering himself with a bag of pretzels….something my husband swears he would do (how on earth would I have ever known this?) I laughed out loud at “Steely Mags” and when Len said “you both can shove these plugs up your buttholes.” I can’t wait to see it next week.