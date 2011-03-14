‘Big Love’ – ‘Exorcism’: Keep choppin’ wood

I’m saving up most of my “Big Love” thoughts for after the series finale airs on Sunday, but I have a quick review of the penultimate episode coming up just as soon as I burn some books…
Five years in, and none of these people have changed, have they? Sure, Nicki may be dressing differently, Barb may be drinking wine and exploring other churches, etc., but fundamentally, most of our major characters are the same as they were when we met them: Bill is still maddeningly blinded by his own faith, Nicki is still a pathological liar and manipulator, Margene is still naive, Barb still a doormat who won’t really acknowledge what Bill has done to her, Rhonda still an evil little schemer, etc., etc. Nicki comes dangerously close to having an epiphany at the end of the episode, finally acknowledging to herself and Bill just what a terrible person she is, but Bill all but shouts her down, using the force of his own convictions to convince her – as he’s so often convinced himself – that she must be good, because how could anyone loved by BIll Henrickson (or Bill himself) be bad?
As I’ve said many times in the past, I don’t think there’s anything inherently wrong with a drama about people who are incapable of change. (See “The Sopranos,” for instance.) But when a show like this is
built around a character who is simultaneously insufferable and bland in the way that Bill is, it becomes incredibly tedious.
So as I watched the characters go through their familiar patterns – even with the usual fine acting (particularly from Chloe Sevigny this week) – I mainly had to ask myself why I was still watching after all these years and all this frustration. My hope, I guess, is that Bill gets what’s coming to him in the finale, but the problem with a character like Bill is that even if he goes to prison for 20 years, he’ll just think of himself as a martyr to the cause. The only truly satisfying ending will be Bill finally recognizing how wrong he’s been about so many things for so many years, and I just can’t see the show bringing him to that place within the hour and 10 minutes that the finale is scheduled to run next week.
What did everybody else think of last night’s episode? And what, if anything, would satisfy you in the finale?
This show is incredible – I can’t stand any of these people and in fact, I think they are loathsome. But I can’t look away – I have watched faithfully even though more time than not I want to reach through the TV and slap the entire family.
I’ve never watched a show like this before where I hated everyone on it (though to varying degrees) and yet kept up with it.
And let’s talk about the line of the night: Ben gently dipping his toe into the sea of polygamy. Heather should have kicked him in the shins for good measure.
boy do i agree with all you’ve said. but my line of the night, Nicki whispering “do it” when she (and I) hoped Bill would take out Albie. And wouldn’t that neatly have gotten Bill out of the picture too!
It seems to me that not a single character on the entire show is going to realize what a toxic influence Bill is, and that is incredibly frustrating. Maybe that would have worked if we had seen Sarah’s escape this season rather than last season, knowing that at least one of the Henrickson clan recognized that environment for what it was. But seeing that she’s long gone and that everyone else is going along with Bill’s lunacy (except for Don, who finally seems to have broken ties) is just kind of a downer.
Which of course is not to say that the show couldn’t have done those backslides in a more interesting way. It’s just hard to believe that Bill would be able to pull everyone into his web in the same way as the charismatic (and sociopathic) Tony Soprano was able to do.
So perhaps in the end many of the shows flaws can be traced backed to the way the male lead has been written/performed?
At this point, I’m not sure what the series finale could do to leave me feeling satisfied. And I’m beginning to wonder if it’s going to end up being one of those shows where my enjoyment of the early seasons is going to be tainted by the later ones so that I actually can’t go back and watch and enjoy the earlier ones.
My fear with this finale is that it is going to be ambiguous. Few things on this show are like that, but because there just appears to be so much to wrap up, I can’t imagine how they are going to resolve things in a way that make sense.
@Thekel: I don’t know that Big Love would do ambituity. The show is generally too over-the-top for that.
“I’m beginning to wonder if it’s going to end up being one of those shows where my enjoyment of the early seasons is going to be tainted by the later ones so that I actually can’t go back and watch and enjoy the earlier ones.”
You mean like LOST. ;)
Whatever happened to Joey and Wanda…?
I was wondering the same thing. We haven’t even had a mention of them this season!
I’ve been missing Wanda particularly, Melora Walters was always one of my favorite parts of the show.
On the topic of missing characters, didn’t the Hendricksons have a young daughter named Tina(?) way back when? It was only this season that I realized she seems to have totally disappeared!
They had a daughter named Teenie that has been mostly missing for multiple seasons now. As I understand it, the actress who played the original Teenie grew leaps and bound one offseason and they felt like her presence would have been too incongruous, so they got a new actress to play Teenie in one of the recent seasons. I don’t know what happened to her.
Teenie is living with Sarah in Oregon. Bill and Barb mention this a few times in the first couple of episodes. Apparently they sent her to OR b/c of the heat that Bill brought with th3 polygamy announcement
I was wondering that too! This is bad writing on the part of the creative team. They had a long subplot with them and suddenly they’re gone.
I never watched the show, largely for the reason you mentioned. But I’m watching the last three because I think it’s interesting to see how series conclude their runs. In that way, it’s pretty interesting–I’m watching the way I’d watch a movie. Can’t imagine sticking with this crew for years, though.
Speaking of chopping wood, the other reason the show could never really work is Bill Paxson. An axe plays a part in a movie he directed and starred in called Frailty. Could have been terrific, but the big bland nothing that was his lead performance sank the thing. He’s been great in smaller comic roles, but he can’t pull off a series lead.
Awwwwwwwww, I love Bill Paxton. I think he’s a fabulous actor!!! For the role he was given in playing “Bill Henrickson.” I think he did a fabulous job. He had to work with a very difficult character who is self-righteous nad that can’t be easy. You are making an assumption of his acting based on just three episodes. Seriously, Bill Paxton is fabulous in this series. Infact, I really hope he wins an emmy this year. He should have won the golden globe in Jan.
Has his performance really been very different than what he’s shown the last couple of episodes though? Maybe it has, I’d defer to someone like you who’s watched–but it feels representational to me.
Genevieve must be Bill Paxton’s mom.
I agree. The show is incredible as a whole, but I still maintain the writers took a cowardly and completely uncreative u-turn by not having Alby follow through with Nicki’s execution. It would have been “in character” for both Alby and the culture of corruption that birthed him. I agree that I’m completely disappointed in the lack of character development with all the characters. Bill SHOULD love his family for being so inflexible and lacking in empathy, Nicki IS a horrible mother, if poor Margene hasn’t matured by now, it’s not happening. And Barb should just walk.
As far as Ben goes, I’m glad he lost Heather for hooking up with such a loathsome thing as Rhonda. If Bill doesn’t go to prison, he should end up with Nicki, and Ben should be stuck with Rhonda.
Last night’s episode left me speechless, but not in a good way. If the writers let the series end with Bill being some kind of hero or a fairytale ending, they should never work in Hollywood again.
Correction — that should have read “Bill should LOSE his family”.
I know it is neither normal nor healthy to get so attached to the events depicted in a TV show, but if that SafetyNet legislation doesn’t pass, I am just going to dissolve into a puddle of hot, Godless tears. This legislation is just SOO important to the good people of south-central Utah in ways that are powerful, vague, and apparently indescribable.
It has been so difficult choosing between all of them, but I think as we near the end, I have decided conclusively that Aaron Paul was my favorite statutory rapist in the show’s very rapey history.
LOL, while I love the way you ended that comment, I believe Sarah was actually supposed to be of age when they got it on the first time.
I don’t know who you are, or what you do, but I hope you’re a writer: “This legislation is just SOO important to the good people of south-central Utah in ways that are powerful, vague, and apparently indescribable.”
Hilarious, and very clever.
Amanda Seyfried on the finale: “There is a perfect conclusion to the show. ‘Big Love’ ends in the most exciting way possible. It’s really good.”
To be fair though, Amanda Seyfried on Little Red Riding Hood: “There is a perfect conclusion to the movie. ‘Riding Hood’ ends in the most exciting way possible. It’s really good.”
Amanda Seyfried on dating Ryan Phillippe: “There is a perfect conclusion to our romance. It ends in the most exciting way possible. It’s really good.”
Stopped watching in Season 2, Wife continued to watch, I have to say that I chuckled when Bill’s mother and father talked about getting back together to run the store. Other than that, blah.
“The only truly satisfying ending will be Bill finally recognizing how wrong he’s been about so many things for so many years, and I just can’t see the show bringing him to that place within the hour and 10 minutes that the finale is scheduled to run next week.”
Finally recognizing that he’s completely wrong would likely feel like too big a leap, I agree. But if the writers meet us halfway, I think I’d be fairly satisfied– i.e., as the prison door closes on him, we see Bill wracked with doubt and uncertainty, not necessarily having come to the conclusion that he’s totally wrong, but wondering just how right he ever was. (And realizing that he had a lot more in common with Roman Grant than he ever wanted to admit.)
Alan – you really nailed it with this recap!! I’ve stuck with this show, and I think it’s because of its inherent potential — these are unique characters for TV, (even with Sister Wives, which I won’t watch), and the acting is often brilliant.
But…Bill is insufferably bland: perfect. Are we supposed to buy his genuine religious fervor? What about him makes these women put up with so much crap? I don’t see it. Tony Soprano was gross, and venal, but he was, well, sexy. That Vegas mushroom episode really made you see that. And a character on that show did change — Chris — and Tony killed him for it. But yeah, no one evolves on Big Love. Barb is impossible to root for, her efforts at liberation are pitiable. And Margene keeps vacilating between crack saleswoman with a plan, and baby doll. Yecch. Nicki is sociopathic.
Still…had they only kept up the pace of the past few episodes, with little sideshow distraction, well..this show coulda been a contendor. It’s at least way far above Two and a Half Men.
Very well put!!! I am at the point of this series (and thank goodness there’s only one episode left) where I could care less if any or all of the characters die. I guess when you get to that point; then it’s time for them to call it a “wrap!” The writer’s have ruined these characters. I had so much for hope for Barb. Argh… looks like she probably will stay and be everyone’s “doormat” through eternity. :(….
Oh, and don’t get me started on Nikki. I wish Alby could have finsished her off. I know that’s harsh of me to say, but the writer’s drove this viewer to really “despise” the character’s of this show. I think the creators: (Scheffer and Olsen) despise women. There was potential for these three women to leave Bill, but instead, we see them never evolve (just bits and pieces of hope) e.g. Barb drinking wine and Marge working; other than that, it’s same old “blah, blah, loving Bill and taking all his crap.” It’s time for this series to end. It’s time for “us” viewers misery to end as well. Bring on next week and “When Men and Mountains Meet.”
Whatever happened to the big house they were supposed to share/move into when he got elected?
Teenie lives there with Joey and Wanda.
With Alby caught within the capital building, Bill with be more self-righteous than ever. If anything, he’ll be hailed as a hero, all stat-rape charges quietly dropped, and go riding off into the sunset with his wives looking adoringly into his eyes (I don’t think Barb will have the ovaries to walk). Ben will end up with Rhonda, with his misguided ideas on duties and promises. Maybe even take Nikki’s daughter as a future sister wife.
Aside: Bryan Cranston of Breaking Bad earned that Emmy for Breaking Bad, Bill Paxton can’t hold a candle to him.
I beg to differ! ;)
I got a big kick out of Ben trying to use the principle to get both Rhonda and Heather to share his love. Poor guy.
I agree completely. I have a lot of thoughts of how the show could end, what they could do to make Bill finally realize all his mistakes. But I don’t see how it could happen in just one more episode. Also, as to your other point – that nothing has really changed. I stopped watched for almost two full seasons, and picked it up again at the start of this season. It took me all of about 10 seconds to get back up to speed.
Also, maybe my favorite example of just how bad these people all are, came in the scene where Cara Lynn is burning books and having a melt down – yet no one cares. Nikki runs into the house, only caring about himself. Bill runs after her, only caring about Nikki and Margi and Barb are right behind him. Yet, this teenage girl is in the front lawn having a complete meltdown, burning books, because her mother is a terrible person. Yet not one of the adults could be bothered to talk with her.
One could say that’s just another example of the writers showing how loathsome these people are, but it’s just lazy writing. Also, who was watching the kids/hen house when all the wives showed up at the Capital?!? With Alby on the loose? Good grief, that was terrible staging. Ugh.
If only Bill Henrickson could be as cool a stat-rape guy as Hank Moody (Californication). But even that show has gotten tiresome lately. *sigh* In the interim, I’ve been looking forward to the Cleveland Show and The Chicago Code. How the mighty have fallen. P2P43vr! ;)
I love your perspective of this show and your readers’ comments. I myself think it will dissolve into an unsatisfying and sappy end, with Bill letting himself off the hook once more, Barb too brainwashed tol actually leave, Nicki still creating conflict and power struggles and Margie eternally cute but dumb.
I had always hoped that there would be an apocalyptic ending — Bill wandering around in the hereafter wondering why his family wasn’t with him. Doesn’t look like they are going that direction, though.
Man, all this Bill hate?? I don’t find him anywhere near as bad a character as Alan does. The man has certain religious beliefs/convictions and he’s sticking to them. You might not beleive in those beliefs, but can’t be be respected for holding true to them? To the extent that Barb believes a woman should be able to be a priestholder, and that belief violates Bill’s belief, doesn’t it make sense that he would not be accepting of that? Wouldn’t it be hypocritical of him to just accept it as a “difference of opinion”?
I agree with most everyone who says it will be an unsatisfying ending. I think from last season the writers introduced too many themes and subplots and didn’t tie them in together. I don’t believe they can do anything definitive for the last episode this weekend. And I agree with everyone that Bill Paxton is a bit bland. Yeah, the character Bill is righteous and blindly faithful and caused all sorts of problems. Also they never really addressed the problems Nicki caused in any big way, her attraction to the attorney, the debt she incurred for the family, her manipulating… They built up to those things and sort of “resolved” them in just a mention in one or two lines. One of Barb’s lines from last week I think just mentions that Nicki got them into debt. I’m disappointed in the series because I started out really liking it.
I’ve been watching for the past few years in the hopes that Bill get’s his come uppance. He richly deserves to lose everything. His righteous indignation when people attack his beliefs makes me want to take a baseball bat to his head and knock some sense into him. Bill for love of his dick in the guise of fufilling God’s plan has destroyed the lives of everyone in his family. I use to feel sorry for Barb, but she set the wheels of this in motion by ageeing to Bill’s “plural” marriage to Nicki. All she needed to do at that point was say no. She has helped enable this behavior.