‘Big Love’ – ‘The Noose Tightens’: Reap what you sow

A quick review of tonight’s “Big Love” coming up just as soon as I build bridges in Guatemala…
Between the Super Bowl, the Oscars and a general struggle to maintain my interest in this final season, I got behind on “Big Love” the last few weeks. But I got caught up in time for “The Noose Tightens.” And I’m damn glad to have done so. Because that? That was insane – and the good kind of insane, as opposed to the “Big Love” season 4 brand of insane.
Earlier this year, it felt silly that the show was piling 57 new problems onto the Henricksons in addition to the 2486 they were already dealing with from previous seasons. In some ways, it was like the last season of “Lost,” where nobody cared about the Temple folk and just wanted the show to get around to resolving so many other dangling threads. But while the show has definitely left a lot of material in the past, a lot of these final season problems don’t seem so much new as logical extensions of all that’s come before. Of course Bill would be justifiably tarred with the same brush that’s applied to Roman and Alby and Hollis Greene, because no matter how he tries to dress up The Principle, the show views it as an inherently unhealthy, sexist, destructive concept. As the lead investigator points out, Margene being 16 makes what Bill did illegal, but the morality would have been just as shaky if she’d been 18.
So as the titular noose tightened – with pressure from Alby, and the government, and Margene’s boss at Goji, and even Cara Lynn (who is so very much her mother’s daughter in the way she’s exploiting the family’s current problems to get what she wants) – throughout this episode, it was easy to feel bad for various family members in individual moments while at the same time feeling like this was the marital bed they made, and now they have to lie uncomfortably in it.
Very intense episode, and we’re late enough into the series that I at least contemplated the idea that Alby might kill Nicki, even as I assumed it would be Verlan who wound up catching a bullet.
What did everybody else think? The last time I did a post on the show, the general consensus was that you guys were reluctantly playing out the string, watching out of loyalty but not out of enjoyment. Have these last few episodes rekindled your interest in seeing what happens in the end?
I stopped watching after the pilot. Unless I see a lot of very positive critics’ reviews about this season, I don’t think I’ll get back into Big Love.
The fourth season was just unforgivable to me I guess!
Yes. I want to see the show through, and eagerly await whatever drama is in store for us, but I also want to see Bill Henrickson behind bars where he belongs.
Finally! I’ve been waiting for it to get good again. Too bad it’s one of the last three episodes, though. But I won’t complain if the ending is as good as this episode seems to promise it might be.
==Amanda Wilson (who forgot what her log in was…)
No question, this was the best episode of a shaky season.
For five years, I’ve been waiting for Margene to open her eyes about her situation, and FINALLY it happened: the one-two punch from the prosecutor and Mr. Goji really seemed to knock the wind out of her.
The only satisfying end to her storyline is her taking those kids and getting as far away from Utah as humanly possible. As I said, after a five year wait, I’m excited by the possibility that this might actually happen.
Loved this episode and loving this season so far.
Great exciting episode!!! One of the best this season. As sad as this sounds, I don’t think I would have been that sad if Nikki would have been killed tonight. But, no fears on that because it was Verlan instead. Lots to wrap up in the next two episodes, but looks like it’s gearing toward Bill possibly going to jail. I predict that he will pull another “teflon” moment and not be prosecuted at the end. I think he will end up with all three wives, but he will divorce and re-marry Barb in the final episode. I also think that Bill will give Barb the priesthood in his new church and this will make her happy as an “equal” to him.
Oh, no, Alan — last season was a fiasco start to finish, and I also had my worries that this season’s final eps would be ludicrous, but the loyal viewer is rewarded! There’s so much formulaic dreck on tv, but this show has potential, and is finally back on track, good and wild and operatic but not stupid. I’ll be incensed if it ends and Bill skates thru, untouched by his hubris and horniness, but…so far, so good. And I can’t see that happening.
I just wish not all of the women had to be pawns and dupes or harpies — Margene’s business was ruined by Bill’s coming out party, she showed verve and instinct, and surely she has more sense than to fall for Goji guy. Barb is flapping around. And Nicki just never evolves.
But maybe that’s polygamy for you, and the sugar coating of the Henrickson’s clean, middle aged whitebread life is stripped away.
But does anyone else feel Don’s breakdown doesn’t track? He found his voice this season, spoke up to Bill; highly unsatisfying downturn. I guess nearly dying in a hole in the ice can do that to a guy.
ooops, I meant clean, middle Class whitebread life.
I think both Bill and Alby get killed and the wives either go their own way or decide to stick together for their children.
Yes. Annoying Bill getting killed would be a great ending. And the wives sticking together – i’d watch that spinoff!
Does anyone know the song playing during the ending credits, please?
“The Children” by Yeasayer
Yeasayer – The Childrean
Dude, that song was awesome. I thought it was Ween at first.
I was kind of hoping Nicki would have been offed, not because of any animosity towards the charcter or anything, but because it could have been such an interesting place to take the story. Probably not something that could be properly wrapped up in two episodes, though.
I think Bill is going to end up the new prophet of Juniper Creek.
I’ve been wondering for a long time–a couple of seasons–if that wasn’t how the series would end. Bill may hang onto his family, but I suspect he could easily end up back at Juniper Creek as the new Prophet after finally besting Albie once and for all. This isn’t going to end until one of them is dead or in prison; they’re both utterly convinced that they’re in the right, and that whatever it takes to win is justifiable. Having Bill forced out of mainstream society and becoming the big fish in the small pond of Juniper Creek would be a plausible ending for his story.
I can’t imagine thta Barb would stay with him if that happened. So maybe that will finally be the impetus for her walking away.
I’ve always envisioned the show ending like Godfather 1 with Bill becoming the one thing he always professed to hate. Barb starting her own feminist splinter group would set up an interesting (though unexplored) future.
That was my prediction fromthe end of last year to the present. Bill getting forced out of mainstream society and moving back to the compound as the new prophet.
Tonight’s episode was great! I had lost interest the past few weeks, but decided today to catch up on the last few episodes so I would be ready for tonight. And wow, what an episode it was! I loved the internal conflict in Margene…she is so naive and vulnerable. It was nice to see her stand up for her family to the Goji Guy. (& by the way, I agree with Bill that those pyramid schemes are unethical business models!) I hope that Barb & Bill can resolve their issues by the end of the series, because they belong together. Too bad Nikki didn’t die tonight lol….she’s awful!
I’m just commenting to say that the aggressive advertising on HitFix makes me sad you ever moved here, Alan.
I started watching Veronica Mars last month, and went to the old blog to read what Alan said. I forgot how nice it was back there.
I just hope Barb and Marlene escape. And those poor kids, gonna need tons of psychotherapy the best of their life.
Completely agree. Barb and Margene are pretty much all that has gotten me through this season. It’s probably a bad sign when I am filled with glee at the thought of Bill going to jail, right?
i was a die hard fan from the beginning. but it’s true the last season was kind of insane and I lost interest. I was reluctant to come back this season knowing that Amanda Seyfried was no more- but seriously it’s been amazing. Great writing that left me conflicted- I’m so angry at Nicki but sometimes she has a point. Margene annoys me in the way that any younger sister would and Barb- wow, I feel sorry for her but out of all the wives, she could most easily walk away. So if she’s so miserable, why doesn’t she? Bill has always struck me as greedy- I never sympathized with him and part of me hopes he goes to jail. And I disliked Nicki’s daughter from day one. Mostly because she walks around with that stupid look on her face…..did I mention I’m a die hard fan again? Can’t believe it’s almost over….
I think that’s why Barb agreed to the divorce…she was looking ahead and realized it would give her the freedom to leave, go back to the church, and/or lead her own life where she is the priesthood holder.
I’m still watching because each episode is fairly exciting, but not really exciting in an interesting way. I probably wouldn’t watch if I hadn’t watched since the beginning, but at least I’m not hating it as much as season 4.
I caught up in a marathon yesterday and sometimes I think that’s the best way to watch Big Love. You need extreme doses of the crazy to appreciate it. I loved the scene where Bill and Barb obliviously tried to explain to Margene that Goji is a cult, inadvertently describing their entire relationship.
I wish the show had had the guts to off Nicki. To me it just seemed like a cop out to have Alby shoot Verlan instead.
I agree. Realistically when people are in the rage that Alby was he would have shot her. She would have been killed and quite frankly I think it would have been a good way to end the character. Life does not always make sense.
I watched last season out of a sense of “well, I’ve come this far, let’s see it through.” I’m watching this season because it’s good!
Last night’s episode was…breathless. I disagree that we’re seeing Barb regressing from her independent forays. There was something about her having married Bill and Nikki, some… spark, smirk, difficult to quite know. It would not surprise me to discover that Bill and Nikki are not married at all. The rage that’s been building in Barb, that exploded with that cake against the window – something is yet to be resolved there. We’re also seeing Margene develop real complexity and maturity, even as she fumbles. Her independence in choosing to answer questions honestly and as she chose was yet another example of the unraveling of the influence of the powerful men in the series.
Good write-up. My predictions:
Bill won’t kill anyone. He blackmails, and makes deals. I suspect he’ll offer up Alby to the authorities in exchange for a light sentence, maybe a year. The series wil end with Bill saying goodbye to his wives, saying he’ll see them soon, and then sitting in a jail cell and the door slamming, WHILE…
His wives will be seen preparing to wait for him. Margene is all in after she dumped Goji-Man, and Nicki believes in the Principle, and alsoe sees the dollar signs that come with being first wife BECAUSE…
Barb is leaving. her daughter have gone to Portland, her son’s going into the Navy, and there’s no way she’s going to be first wife in a family when the priesthood holder’s absent and she doesn’t have the priesthood either.
Alby, after hearing that Bill will testify against him (maybe seeing it in TV), kills himself, leaving the leadership of Juniper Creek in the hands of the RECENTLY RETURNED…
Joey Henrickson! After all, his grandfather was the prophet since Bill’s his brother. He will return from mexico with at least one more wife, and take his place at the head of Juniper Creek… and the puppet of the one-armed HOLLIS GREENE.
(OK, that last one is a reach, but the rest I think are dead-on)
I liken the whole thing about Alby trying to kill his sister as the season 5 equivalent to Barb finding the rattlesnakes on the marital bed in season 2. Throughout this episode we see Nikki find herself in a position where she is at odds with (as with Barb circa season 2), get into physical danger, which will lead into the climax of the season. So, yeah, I liked this episode. Hopefully the last three episodes get better, and we get the ending that the show promised (they said in an interview they wanted an ending that was the middle of Six Feet Under’s emotional one, and The Sopranos’ cerebral one).
Prediction: they move to Mexico just like the Greens to avoid prosecution.
I’m just waiting it out, having been a loyal fan before last season.
The girl who played Teenie got such a raw deal on this show! Never to be seen again, and no one much cares around the houses either. In fact, the no one much cares for any of those poor children.
This was a pretty fantastic episode. I had more or less forgotten how good this show could be. Even though this season has been ok so far IÂ´ve had serious trouble giving myself over to the show wholeheartedly. Because of that whole season 4 thing you know. Not anymore. Now I am just sad the show is going away. I thought I was over this show and it turns out IÂ´m not. It is all very confusing. And omg how awesome that song was over the closing credits
what is the name of the song at the end of this episode?