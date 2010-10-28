‘Big Love’ to end after fifth season

Good news for “Big Love” fans: HBO gave a specific premiere date for the fifth season, which will debut on Sunday, January 16.
Bad news for “Big Love” fans: HBO also said that the fifth season will be the show’s last.
“It has been an honor and pleasure to work with series creators Mark V. Olsen and Will Scheffer on this unique and provocative series, and I”m happy that they will be able to bring the story to its close the way they always envisioned,” HBO exec Michael Lombardo said in a statement. “We look forward with great anticipation to collaborating with Mark and Will on their next venture.
“When we created ‘Big Love’ in 2002, we had a strong conception of the journey the Henrickson family would make over the course of the series, of the story we had to tell,” Olsen and Scheffer added. “While we were in the writers” room this year shaping our fifth season, we discovered that we were approaching the culmination of that story. ‘Big Love’ has been our all-consuming labor of love for the past eight years. We are very grateful for HBO”s continuing support and for the collaborative effort of our partners at Playtone, our producers, our fine cast and our fellow craftsmen and crew for making this show the exceptional and joyful experience that it”s been. This coming January, we look forward to presenting our audience with the most vibrant and satisfying final season of a television series that we can produce.”
Now, if you read my coverage of the show at the old blog, you know I was never the world’s biggest “Big Love” fan. There were parts of the show I thought were terrific (mostly the stuff involving the wives and Sarah), parts I found an absolute chore to get through (almost anything to do with Juniper Creek in general and Bill’s parents in particular) and parts that were simply frustrating (the show’s stubborn, opaque, bland portrait of Bill Henrickson himself). But both the fans and I seemed in agreement that the fourth season was a disaster, one that tried to stuff too much story into too few episodes. (Even Chloe Sevigny admitted that, calling it “awful” until her publicity team lamely convinced her to blame the reporter for tricking her into saying that.)
The hope is that Olsen, Scheffer and company learned lessons from the fourth season, and that realizing early that this would be the final season allowed them to better modulate the amount of plot. The fear is that, in their race to do everything they always wanted to with these characters and this world before the end, we’ll get an even more overstuffed, ridiculous season than the last one.
What does everybody else think? Are you going to be sad to see “Big Love” go? Or did season four take too much of the love away for you?
I loved the first three seasons, and I just hope this season can get back to that level of quality (though given the ending of Season Four, it seems unlikely).
I’ll miss it once it’s gone, but not nearly as much as I would have if it had ended after Season Three.
Hey, it’s a new season. Maybe it’ll be great. I was just thinking about Big Love moments before I surfed over here. Honest!
I’d venture to say that the ending of the show is good news. The first three seasons were indeed, very good, and the last one? Blergh. Bill was never a character that I really liked, but he at least had some depth, and last season I just actively hated him.
Doh, sorry about that.
I agree, the ending is good news for fans of the show. They have been vamping for two seasons now, and a hard ending will force simmering tensions to finally come to a boil.
I agree. I think this is a good news/good news for anyone who still hold a shred of affection for this show. I was pretty sure I was done after the last season, but knowing they’re going to wrap it up might entice me to tune in one more time. Fool me once…
“Culmination of that story?” That just doesn’t make any sense. A natural progression for the show would be to have Bill on the run and have the whole family travelling the country in a Winnebago. Think of the hijinks that could ensue!
It’s pure insanity that Weeds has been renewed again. Two straight episodes of nothing but extremely lazy red state jokes, and a season full of events that just don’t matter after an episode of two.
Please keep your ideas to yourself, Showtime. Everybody knows that your programs are only good for 2 seasons at the very most.
whys weeds renewed? weeds=costs nothing to produce
karcher151 – A long-running show with a deep core of cast regulars isn’t cheap. That’s why they keep trimming regular cast members.
Probably the reason why Showtime keeps renewing “Weeds” has a little something to do with it being Showtime’s most watched comedy. But that may only be a small factor…
I just keep waiting for Bill to go to jail already.
I actually enjoyed the last season. It was undoubtedly a mess, but it was still insanely entertaining. Any time someone gets a body part chopped off in Mexico, I’m on board. The only part that absolutely made me groan was the shot at the end of them all standing hand in hand. Too cheesy, even for Big Love.
That said, it’s definitely good that this will be the last season. I really hope they have a solid out.
I absolutely agree. It had some really good moments and some awful ones, but I watched every minute of it. And yes, it’s probably a good thing that they know the next season will be the last. Some shows just shouldn’t keep on going and going (maybe all shows, actually).
With regard to season four, let’s put it this way…I still have the last two episodes saved to my computer, where they remain unwatched. In fact, I forgot all about them until I saw this article and, even still, I am not sure when I will get around to watching them.
the 4th season of Big Love was such a horrific trainwreck of writing that the culmination convinced me not to go back under any circumstances. Its a shame the women playing the wives will be out of work because they did terrific work with writing that was complete dogshit last season.
Alan, I don’t think it’s always “bad news” for fans when their show ends. I’m a huge Lost and Shield fan and I thought it was great news when they announced the end dates of those shows.
Unless a show is canceled without a proper ending, it should be “Good news to fans of Big Love. Big Love has set an end date.”
I’m glad that Big Love is ending. S4 was bloody awful. I also found the wives and Sarah’s stories most compelling.
I hope that they can concoct a season that is linear, makes sense and satisfying.
It’s time to end, if only because there is no logical place to go once they are fully exposed. And yes, Season 4 was pretty awful, but I also enjoyed the heck out of it anyway. I just view it as a goofy soap opera and expect little from it and am happier that way