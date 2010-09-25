‘Blue Bloods’ – ‘Pilot’: The family that polices together…

As I’ve said at various points this week, the shows I’ve elected not to review for time reasons haven’t necessarily been the ones I hated, but the ones I had little to say about. “Blue Bloods” was definitely one of those. Cast with a bunch of actors I like (Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, even Nick Turturro as an NYPD cop again), solidly-executed, promise of some larger arc in addition to whatever cases Donnie and company work, etc. Nothing really wrong with it, but also nothing that really excited me, either. (The case in particular was both manipulative and dull.)
There’s been some showrunner turnover, so maybe I’ll check back on it in a few weeks to see what kind of show it’s become, but in the meantime, what did everybody else think?
Donnie Wahlberg is actually a wonderful actor, but they’ve given him such bad dialogue and tiresome stuff to do.
It’s just great to have that ‘stache back on our screes.
Yeah, great cast, nicely shot, but really dull.
Did Green and Burgess leave the show already?
Does anybody know the reason they left the Sopranos midway through season 6? I heard it had something to do with not being on board with the coma episodes, which is a shame because their replacement couple (Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov) wrote some weak episodes..
Green and Burgess are still writers for the show, but they’ve given showrunning duties to someone else. Doesn’t make sense to me, but there you have it.
I liked the pilot. Donnie Wahlberg is good here. His dialogue in the first five minutes is really clunky, but they get over that pretty quick. The thing that gave me the most hope was the youngest brother being asked to find crooked cops within the NYPD. You can see that that subplot will stay with the show for a long time.
The previous showrunner, Ken Sanzel, was forced to leave because he was making the show too much like a procedural, and the new showrunner has the approval of Green and Burgess, so that sounds very promising to me.
Love all the actors but the writing is horrible. Break the case on the fact that only 3 dolls exist?? The whole secret society thing?! Puhleez, with that cast they should be able to come up with more compelling plotlines. Oh lets waterboard somebody in episode one in the old how far can we go to save a life cliche, and of course the kid has diabetes. Where’d they get the writers, from the 7th Heaven reject pool?
Yeah, it was bad. I can’t finish it. So many cliches I had to stop counting. These writers are lazy, too. Nobody dies within 24 hours because she doesn’t get one insulin shot. I know; I have a son with Type 1 Diabetes, and every time they use this disease as a plot device, they get it wrong. And the New Yawk accents–they’re all over the place!
Rather dull and a bit confusing with all the family members. Donny Wahlberg’s rage toward perps is going to get tiresome very quickly. Glad to see Tom Selleck in anything.
I give Blue Bloods an A+. Tom Selleck is great in anything he does. Yes I agree, love him with the mustache. The show is excellent*****
So dull I couldn’t watch the entire thing. Tom Selleck can do dry humor well and I’d prefer seeing him something more lighthearted and fun. This was just deadly – was there any humor at all in it? If so, I must have missed it as I couldn’t keep my eyes open.
With so many shows on about law enforcement or forensics, I can’t imagine how anyone thought there was need for yet another mediocre show. Terribly uncreative writing.
It seems to be a waste of some good talent.
I really don’t get it. Out of all the new network shows, the only non-procedural dramas are Nikita (or so I heard), My Generation, Lonestar, The Event and possibly No Ordinary Family. Lonestar tanked in the ratings and FOX officially stated that the show is dead if the second episode doesn’t have an exponential gain in viewers. My Generation also bombed. It’s a meager crop of shows this year (at least that’s what it looks like) and I don’t understand what motivated the networks to produce 1833882 new lawyer and cop shows when there are already so many on the air – trying to imitate CBS just doesn’t work, don’t they get that already? Sorry, I’m bitter. As a big drama buff I really hoped that there’d be at least a couple new gems this season. Thank goodness we still have our fantastic returning shows! ;)
On to Blue Bloods, I haven’t watched the pilot yet but I’m definitely planning to. They’ve lured me in with Selleck, serial elements and the promise of a somewhat overarching storyline.
I knew immediately when I saw the reporter chick from “Rescue Me”, that Selleck’s character was involved with her.
The way the case was cracked via the 3 Doll thing was ludicrous. Awful writing.
Wahlberg is much better actor than singer. That’s for sure. :)
The show has some promise, but the writing needs to get better.
I liked the cast, but honestly, I felt like I was watching another episode of SVU. And since I’m barely able to make it through that show thanks to a heavy dose of nostalgia, it didn’t make me want to tune in for episode two of this one. Just felt like a really poor choice for the first case of the week.
I want to like this show… I really do… but the pilot is awful.
I like the idea of the show and the only cast member I have issue’s with is Selleck’s girlfriend. Whom I just can not stand. I can’t stand her on Rescue Me and she brought the same one dimensional snotty character over to Blue Bloods.
Though I am curious how old Selleck is suppose to be in this series. Cause the actor playing his father is just a couple of years older than him. :)
And I hate the idea of Selleck being teamed up with a 40 year old as his love interest. Was there not any decent 55 year olds to be his love interest?
But I am going to watch a couple more episodes and hope that there is better writing.
So is it going to be a family drama with a family of cops then that’s different. Other than that it seemed like a blend of SVU and NYPD Blue. If we see Wahlberg’s ass on screen then the ape is complete.
What would’ve been more interesting instead of a family in the NYPD how about being a family of county deputies in a rural area like Iowa or Nebraska. Selleck could still have his stache.
Also I was hoping that Amy Carlson would have a bigger part than just a guest star (aka part time)
It’s not offensive generally but unless the stories get better then I probably take it off my DVR
Cliched, predictable, uninspired, and boring.
Agreed. Nothing particularly wrong with the show but it just didn’t grab me in any way.