‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ’21’: Dirty laundry

“Boardwalk Empire” is back for its second season. I posted my review of the first six episodes earlier this week, and I have specific thoughts on the premiere coming up just as soon as I grow up to be a fishmonger…
“How does it feel – to have everything?” -Richard
Because Lucy is still pregnant with Van Alden’s devil spawn, we know that it’s only been a few months since the end of the first season, but a lot has changed while we were away. Jimmy and Angela have gone from common-law spouses to actual ones, and moved into a nice house on the beach, though it’s clear this relationship – and the now-omnipresent Gillian – is a struggle for Angela. Nucky and Margaret are so rooted in domestic routine that the kids refer to him as their “uncle,” while Nucky is already stepping out on Margaret with good-time girls at the speakeasies. Van Alden and Lucy have moved in together in some unexplained but unsettling arrangement. And the Commodore has recovered enough that he’s ready to begin his offensive against Nucky’s machine…
… which leads into that fantastic early scene where the Klan launches an attack on Chalky’s warehouse. As powerful as Chalky is, both within the black community and as an ally of Nucky’s, you knew that cutting off a Klan leader’s finger wasn’t something that would just be forgotten, and the Commodore cleverly managed to exploit the KKK’s racist agenda for his own purposes. Terence Winter told me at the end of last season that he wanted to give Michael Kenneth Williams more to do, and building so many early moments of the premiere around Chalky is a great way to start.
What I loved about the warehouse shootout was just how vulnerable Chalky became. We like to think of him as a badass because Williams played Omar, and because of the bookcase speech last year, but Chalky’s not a superhero; he’s just a man, and there are certain situations where men wind up scared and totally at the mercy of others. And if they’re lucky enough to survive, then they can start hating themselves for their own fear. Williams shows all of that without a word, even as Chalky’s picking up a rifle to take out one of the fleeing Klansmen. And he was just as fantastic in the later scene where Nucky visits the White home – and we see that Chalky’s domestic life is every bit as sophisticated as Nucky’s (if not moreso) – and Chalky threatens to start the civil rights movement about 40 years ahead of schedule. After five years of watching him as the cocky, carefree Omar, it took me a while to adjust to Williams’ perpetual frown as Chalky, but the more we see of the guy, the more it becomes clear just how much crap he’s had to swallow over the years. After enough of it, you’d frown all the time, too, even if you were as rich and powerful (on one side of town) as Chalky White.
Chalky is a useful ally to Nucky, but he’s not his friend – Nucky keeps everyone at such remove that it’s hard to view anyone in his circle (white or not) as a friend – and Nucky demonstrates his more opportunistic, self-aggrandizing side when we see his pro-black speech at one church dissolve seamlessly into an anti-Negro screed at another. It’s not always pretty to watch Nucky Thompson at work, but do it long enough and you understand just how he came to accumulate so much power – and why so many are so eager to take it from him.
At the start of the season, there’s a lot of jealousy fueling the conflicts. Jimmy’s grudge against Nucky runs deeper than that – he resents his surrogate father for not giving him opportunities when he came home, and then for his discoveries about how Nucky pimped Gillian out to the Commodore – but the Commodore is jealous of Nucky sitting on the throne he once occupied, Nucky is jealous that the Commodore has Jimmy’s ear when he doesn’t, Eli has always been envious of his brother, Richard sits at Jimmy’s table and looks in awe at all his friend has (though his jealousy is of a gentler kind, because he would never betray Jimmy), Margaret is jealous of the attention Nucky bestows on other people instead of her and the kids, and of course Chalky himself is jealous as hell that he does all the work of a Nucky but is treated like a second-class citizen (at best) by most of the people in the city.
Much of Van Alden’s quest to bring down Nucky last season was fueled by his envy that such a venal man could have so much power – and, eventually, have Mrs. Schroder – while he suffered for his virtue. For this week, at least, his pursuit of Nucky has been slowed so he can deal with a more pressing problem: his wife’s desire to move to Atlantic City to be close to her creepy, aloof, religious zealot of a husband. Though Van Alden is often a problematic character for me, I liked how he was used here, simultaneously giving his wife an impressive anniversary gift by busting up an illegal liquor joint to protect her honor, while also scaring her enough to never, ever want to move to this Sodom by the sea, where she might find out about little Nelson Jr. growing inside Lucy’s swollen belly.
Even with Van Alden distracted by the two women in his life – one a repressed angel, one a sloopy, pregnant devil – Nucky has more than enough trouble on his hands courtesy of Jimmy, the Commodore and Eli. The Commodore is feeling his oats, exercising with his spear and bragging on his big game-hunting days to anyone who’ll listen. He may believe that Nucky is just another jungle cat he can stalk and kill, but Nucky is much tougher and more clever than the Commodore is willing to admit – even as he was being arrested for election fraud at episode’s end, all I could think about were the many ways he would have to get out of this mess – and isn’t likely to end up as a trophy on his wall, any more than the Klan was actually going to be able to take out Chalky.
Overall, a very good start to the new season.
Some other thoughts:
• Who’s a cast regular and who isn’t is more often a matter of contracts than status within the narrative. Still, it was nice to see Jack Huston and Gretchen Mol added to the opening credits. Huston was an enormous addition late last season, and scenes like his shame at the thought of eating in front of other people – even trusted friends like Jimmy and Angela – were a reminder of why. Great character, great performance.
• I obsessed as much over “The Sopranos” as much as anyone, but I have to confess I didn’t spot Dominic Chianese in the episode, and only realized he was the old man with the muttonchops at the funeral parlor after seeing his name in the guest credits at the end. A look very much unlike Uncle Junior.
• I know many mothers of many eras have said things like “I used to kiss his little winky” about their grown sons, but given the close age difference and the creepy undertone to their mother-son relationship, the line takes on a very different meaning when it escapes Gillian’s lips.
• Not much Capone this week, except to establish that his “today I am a man” moment from last season has continued, all the way to him being Torio’s right-hand man. Meanwhile, George Remus, the Cincy bootlegger who insists on referring to himself in the third person, is another real-life figure, and one of many men of this era alleged to be F. Scott Fitzgerald’s inspiration for Jay Gatsby in “The Great Gatsby.”
• Again, Van Alden’s not my favorite character, but I would watch a half-hour spin-off that was nothing but him mispronouncing the names of different ethnic foods. Also, the wobbly bed spring gag was a cheap joke, but still a funny one.
What did everybody else think?
Episode 1 of season 2 had more plot and character development than anything in season 1 and that has benefited the show. This episode felt more fst paced as a result. You can tell he writing is good when time flies by really quickly.
Van Alden specifically, and for no particular narrative need, asks the waiter for his name during the bust. His name, if I didn’t mishear it, was “Carl Switzer”. I laughed, because Carl Switzer was Alfalfa from Our Gang. If this was some bizarre inside joke, I’d love to find out.
I wonder what the significance is of the waiter who got busted by Nelson having the same name as Carl “Alfalfa” Switzer of the Hal Roach “Our Gang” series.
Steve beat me to it!
I’ve been enjoying Harrow myself but that scene by himself cutting those pictures about families has got me thinking he could be losing it. Either way, should be amazing to watch.
Absolutely love the way he plays that character. So much going on with so little words.
I’m a fan, too — love the character, love the performance.
Best supporting character on TV…especially the name Harrow, i.e. ‘Harrowing’ –
defined as ‘extremely disturbing or distressing’
I also thought that name was pretty brilliant.
The banging headboard briefly made my blood run cold before the reveal. If I never see another Van Alden sex scene, it will be too soon.
I thought it was a good start. Margaret and the children have been relegated to the side and appear secondary.
Jack Huston adds much to the show with his mannerisms and few words. I would think he yearns for the regular things in life, such as wife and child, convinced as he is deformed on the inside as on the outside.
I too was creeped by Gillian’s talk of Jimmy and his little winkie.
I love Williams as Chalky. I don’t even see him as Omar (same on Community). I was pleased to see that he does indeed live an elegant lifestyle.
Van Alden’s isn’t quite complete for me. Will he continue to self mutilate as his disgust for lust becomes more relevant or will he embrace his child? Unlikely.
I’m not sure which was more creepy and uncomfortable — Gillian’s winky remark or Van Alden’s sex scenes. Either way, you get the sense of things being on the edge of dangerous breakdown.
And BTW, why exactly doesn’t Jimmy hold his mom responsible for any of her choices? It isn’t like she walked away from a bad situation and found honest work with which to raise her child. You might be forced into a bad situation at 13 or 15, but at 21 you make a choice about whether or not the crap will continue. If Jimmy’s supposed to be so smart, why doesn’t he start questioning any of *that* and start holding more against the Commodore while he’s at it?
Why was this episode titled, 21?
Ah, never mind, I see. It’s the year.
I thought the way they merged Nucky's speech to the black and white church congregations to make it look as if he was giving one speech was brilliantly executed.

Agreed (It was brilliant). And, to really appreciate it you would have had to experience it like me. My attention was diverted during this particular scene so I was looking at something else (other than the tv screen) while simultaneously listening to the dialog. It totally threw me for a loop until I looked up and realized that Nucky was addressing an entirely different congregation than the one that I initially witnessed him addressing before my attention was diverted. It was perfectly seamless.
VictoryCurtis – I had the exact same experience. My attention span is frightfully bad at this point (though shows like Breaking Bad manage to keep me fully invested, I feel my attention slip a bit during most other shows), and I was looking down as that speech was given and had to rewind to figure out what was going on.

Also, did Capone reference losing his dad in the scene with Torrio? I think that’s what the black armband was for. Another layer to the conflicts between actual sons/fathers and their surrogates, which this episode built on really well in my view.
Did Jimmy put that statue away at the end b/c he wasn’t moved by it, or b/c he wanted to hide it from his mother? It seemed like the episode was setting up for him to have regret about turning on Nucky. First, he corrects his mother about who took him fishing, then he brings it up to Nucky. All for the bait and switch of him not being moved at all by the statue? Seems odd.
I would guess he didn’t want to open the present, because he was conflicted about turning on Nucky. The reason he hides it away is because he’s done with Nucky being his father figure and its time to put the plan into action.
My take on it was that he found it a touching gift and was moved by it, but was trying to repress that emotion because of his anger toward Nucky regarding his mother, so he put it away to keep it out of sight.
Aaaaahhhh, the brainless crap some guys will do just to prove to whomever that they’re not boys anymore … which just makes you question their lack of real maturity more vigorously. Jimmy turning on Nucky and being dumb enough to believe his good-for-nothing birth father (or anyone he does business with, for that matter) just makes you wonder if he hid his brains in the closet, too. A lot more people have died over guy shit than in cat fights. Just saying.
Harrow as collage artist was lovely.
If by “lovely” you mean “creepy as hell”, then yes, it was.
I’m intrigued by how many people find him creepy, because I don’t get that at all. Granted, I’m waiting on pins & needles for that to change, but right now, he’s just the loneliest person I’ve seen on my TV in a long time. Maybe ever.
@WJMTV – I think lonely people can be creepy to many. Obviously his physical trait makes him inherently creepy, but we also judge people by their social skills and his are… seriously lacking. Throw in a particularly cold-blooded mercilessness when needed… I think creepy is a pretty good term for him.
Great direction and editing this episode. Loved Nucky’s speech to the black group in the one church, leading into his speech to the white group in which he expressed the opposite thoughts.
After Van Alden initiated the raid on the restaurant and his wife looked up at him practically swooning, I said out loud, “Nelson’s gonna get some tonight.” Then the cut to the bed rails banging, and the reveal that Nelson was looking for a bad spring, was a hilarious bit of misdirection.
During the warehouse scene when the klansman is walking towards Chalky with the gun he has this expression on his face where he looks completely scared and powerless. It reminded me of the look on Omar’s face after he was ambushed in in Monk’s apartment, right after Donnie is killed and he’s out of amo. He looked scared and helpless for the first time….. then he jumped out the window.
Sounded like the wonderful Kathy Brier singing the opening song. I loved loved loved the George Reamus scene and Capone’s initial confusion and then frustration. Huston as Harrow just breaks my heart over and over again. Great irony in Harrow’s idealizing family life, something he imagines is forever unavailable to him, at the same time as the viewer is treated to scene after scene of screwed up relationships. I felt bad for little Teddy too. Nucky tries but it’s clear that his only real surrogate son is the elusive Jimmy. Good start. Of course, the more Chalky White, the better. The long awkward pause after Mrs. White informs the gentlemen that her son is off to Morehouse in two years time was really well done. So glad this show is back.
who was it that shot the klansman and saved Chalky? it went so fast I couldn’t see. Awesome episode, glad BE is back!
I have to constantly remind myself that Jack Huston is more beautiful than any man has a right to be, or he’s going to break my heart even before anything awful happens.
The whole Remus conversation was a real highlight for me.
I think Richard is quickly becoming one of my favorite TV characters to ever grace my screen. He is both alternately creepy and fantastically sensitive and wonderful at the same time. He intrigues me like no other TV character has.
I completely agree, from the first scene he was in i became very interested with his story. and the actor does such an amazing job, the character is indescibable.
I don’t think I’ve made it through an episode yet without falling asleep. And yet, I keep watching, so that’s significant.
I came to your post as soon as I caught up with the premier. I needed to see your take on Chalky/OMAR..lol which every moment on the screen is magic with Michael Kenneth Williams. But the 2nd part was to see where I missed Uncle Jun.
Great episode, but I disagree with Alan on Michael K Williams, he overacts on most of his scenes. I think he needs to tone down some of his intensity since it is too played out.
Gotta love Dabney Coleman as the Commodore. I think his character is partly based on Commander McBragg!
Could anyone tell if Harrow was pasting pictures into a copy of The Bible or just some other book? Not that it matters much, but if it was a Bible that would just have some added meaning.
*though his jealousy is of a gentler kind, because he would never betray Jimmy*
Uh why not? Perhaps not consciously, but I can see him getting righteous enough at Jimmy’s angst at the right moment to have a breakdown about it. He was definitely coveting Angela.
As to the winky comment, it might be accurate historically and socially, but I’m not sure this story needs that influence and would alienate a lot of people.
Started off with what I wanted, but slowly deepened and darkened. We’ll see.
Was it actually something people used to say, innocently? I had no idea.
Chekov’s ledger? I’m guessing the ledger Nucky was recording his cash in will come back to haunt him, much like the “bookkeeper’s ledger” fell Al Capone.
I had the exact same thought. To quote Stringer Bell, “are you taking notes on a motherf-cking criminal conspiracy?”
Does no one else feel like this show is a complete bore? The only aspect of Boardwalk Empire that keeps me dragging through the minutes are Michael Pitt and John Huston–the rest of it is tedious drudgery.