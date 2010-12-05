‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘A Return to Normalcy’: Leave the gun, take the apple?

“Boardwalk Empire” has wrapped up its outstanding first season, and I have a review of the finale coming up just as soon as I get the rag…
“We all have to decide for ourselves how much sin we can live with.” -Nucky
That’s what it comes down to, doesn’t it? What can we live with? What sins are we willing to commit, and what crimes done to us can we let go of?
It’s a question most of the major “Boardwalk Empire” characters have to ask themselves in “A Return to Normalcy,” and the answers vary quite a bit.
Nucky, of course, has learned to live with sin by the bucketful. After the tragedy with his wife and infant son(*), he’s been able to view the world almost exclusively in business terms. He ends the war with Rothstein because it makes good sense financially and politically, just as he forgave Jimmy back when he realized he needed muscle to fight the D’Alessios, and just as he’ll invite Eli back into the fold after the election’s won and the Republicans no longer need to pretend to be reformers.
(*) It’s funny: though this is Steve Buscemi’s show, Nucky by nature is such a detached, cool character that Michael Pitt has been getting the flashier material for quite a while now, and Jimmy has seemed the more vibrant figure. And so I watched Pitt play the scene where Angela tells Jimmy about his night terrors, and I watched the many small emotional shifts he made throughout that scene, and I again thought, “Wow, I like Buscemi, but the kid’s walking off with the show here.” And then a couple of scenes later, there was that pause in the middle of Nucky’s story – the one moment where he’s not the clever, emotionless chess grandmaster, but rather a grieving father and widower studying a wound that has yet to heal, nearly eight years later – and I was reminded of just how good Buscemi can be. I imagine Pitt will continue to get the juicier scenes going forward, but that’s not a flaw in the show, but rather a part of the design. If Nucky was a series of exposed nerve endings like Jimmy, the contrast between the two men wouldn’t be as interesting, and those rare moments where he reveals his true feelings wouldn’t be as powerful.
Nucky’s two chief lieutenants, and his mentor, are less forgiving of him. Even with his job back, and a cut of Rothstein’s $1 million payment, Eli’s not going to let go of being dumped by Nucky – and it’s amusing that he should wind up in an alliance with Jimmy, since he previously resented how Nucky cut the kid slack that he’d never give to his brother. And Jimmy is stewing over what he learned about Nucky and his mother, and over being used as Nucky’s muscle rather than part of the political machine. Add their grudges to that of the very wise, very bitter Commodore, and you have a threat from within for season two that should be even more compelling than the threat from without that Rothstein provided.
(Jimmy does, on the other hand, forgive Angela for her transgression, acknowledging how much he’s changed since he left for France, but there still seems to be a huge gulf in between them, as evidenced by his reaction to her new bobbed hairstyle.)
Margaret has gone back and forth throughout the season on what she’s willing to accept – from both herself and others. But hearing Nucky’s confession, and seeing Nan Britton pining over a man who was clearly never going to ask her to live in the White House, and then getting a sign from above in the superstition about the rag in the cake making its recipient destitute, Margaret realizes she and her kids are almost certainly better off with Uncle Nucky than without him. She finally seems to embrace Nucky’s world wholeheartedly, showing up for the victory party in a flapper dress and requesting some champagne with which to toast Nucky. The sins committed in the past by Nucky, and by her, are ones she can live with.
At the beginning of the episode, Agent Van Alden seems to have realized that the sin in Atlantic City is too much for him – that actions like sleeping with Lucy and murdering Agent Sebso have made him no better than the vile bootleggers he seeks to punish. But like Margaret, he gets a sign from above, in the form of one of Nucky Thompson’s mistresses showing up at his office – only it isn’t the mistress he wants to see, but the one who’s been willing to take him to bed. Lucy offered to have a baby for Nucky, but he rightly saw that she wouldn’t be a fine maternal figure. Now her condition will almost surely tip the scales of Van Alden’s self-loathing enough to make him retain his post, particularly since Supervisor Elliot seems not the least bit concerned about Sebso’s death, or Van Alden slapping down a potential new partner for cracking wise.
Ultimately, “A Return to Normalcy” seemed as much a prologue to season two as a concluding chapter to season one. We got resolution to the war with Rothstein and the D’Alessios, and the election – as Nucky cleverly used the former to help himself in the latter, branding his ticket as the clear choice for law-and-order, even as he acknowledged that the alleged crimes of Hans Schroeder and the D’Alessios were committed under the watch of his machine – and a more honest place in which Nucky’s relationship with Margaret can exist. But we also have the Commodore, Jimmy and Eli plotting against Nucky, and the announcement of Lucy and Van Alden’s demon spawn, and the question of whether Lucky Luciano and Meyer Lansky might be planning a break from their own boss, and of course Nucky being owed a favor by the new President of the United States.
In the show’s opening sequence (which grew on me as the season went along, either through familiarity or just because I like the Brian Jonestown Massacre song so much), Nucky stands in his suit and hat on the edge of the beach, letting the waves wash over his shoes. Near the end of the finale, Jimmy stands in a similar position, contemplating his next move – and whether he’s ready to betray his father figure for his actual father, and succeed both the Commodore and Nucky as the boss of Atlantic City. As much as I enjoyed this show’s inaugural season, that is a storyline I cannot wait to see play out in season two.
Some other thoughts:
• Martin Scorsese wasn’t available to direct the finale, but you wouldn’t know it from the fantastic work by Tim Van Patten, who pieced together great performances (the two aforementioned scenes from Pitt and Buscemi, Kelly Macdonald throughout the episode) and gorgeous imagery (the many faces of Nucky on display in the three-piece mirror, Margaret entering the victory party like Dorothy opening the door into Oz). And the trademark “today I settle all Family business” sequence – with Nucky sermonizing for the local press corps while Richard, Capone and Jimmy eliminated the remaining D’Alessios – was very much worthy of the master.
• The D’Alessio massacre provided a nice bookend to the series premiere’s climactic sequence with the murders of Big Jim and Hans Schroeder, and we also got the return of Eddie Cantor, whose song accompanied our final montage here.
• Clearly, I was wrong on Gillian as the Commodore’s poisoner. I took Jimmy’s reaction to the stuff, and then his conversation with Gillian near the end of last week’s episode, to mean that he’d figured out she was doing out and wanted to know her endgame. But it appears it was the maid, whom the Commodore humiliated once too often.
• Nice to see Chalky and his special lady friend enjoying the victory party, even if not all of the guests were so happy to see them there.
• In many ways, Terence Winter and the other writers have been trying to show how the world of 1920 wasn’t too different from what we know of today – certainly, Nucky’s move with the press conference seems very much the sort of thing that could sway a 21st century election – but there are always those moments that remind us of how far we’ve come in other ways, like the victory party guests being dazzled to realize they’re hearing a radio transmission from all the way in Pittsburgh.
Finally, I’m scheduled to interview Winter late Monday morning, and my hope is to get a transcript of that conversation posted ASAP. So look for that sometime early in the afternoon.
But as for the finale, and this first season as a whole, what did everybody else think?
Outstanding, plain and simple. This was a terrific season, and one I’m thankful to the producers for making. It can’t come back to HBO soon enough. And I audibly chuckled by you calling Van Alden and Lucys child a “demon seed.” Thanks for all the great reviews Alan and looking forward to the interview tomorrow.
Alan, I still think that Gillian was the Commodore’s poisoner. Nucky/Jimmy/Gillian came up with the maid angle, and Nucky paid the maid off to play along. That’s how it came across to me.
I had exactly the same reaction. They went out of their way to explain the maid’s motive, but it seems like too big an event in the show to be thrown away on something relatively trivial.
I don’t think Jimmy’s involved, but definitely Nucky & Gillian.
I initially thought that, but once Nucky spoke with her in private, i ruled it out — specifically when he said that he doesn’t blame her for wanting to do it.
I think Nucky’s real motive was to avoid a being waist-deep in an investigation aimed at a black maid’s attempt at murder citing abuse/racism as a motive. Remember, one of his priorities was to secure the black vote. A polarizing race-related media-storm was not in Nucky’s plans.
Does anyone else think that the maid tipped Nucky off to the Commodore’s plans? Note the look of revelation after Nucky reads the bookmarked page of the bible she left him.
It was easy to think Gillian did it from the expression on her face when Jimmy confronted her about it in the previous episode, but I think that was just a mislead or ambiguity in the acting/direction. I think the maid certainly did it, and Nucky paid her off to avoid a racial controversy and jeopardize the black vote for the Republicans at a time when he was paying $10,000, a new car, and entry to Babette’s to get Chalky to secure it.
However, what doesn’t quite add up is why Nucky wouldn’t explain this strategy to the Commodore, who is angry at Nucky for letting the maid go. (Though perhaps Nucky did explain it (offscreen), and the Commodore remains personally indignant and doesn’t care about the politics.)
The maid does warn Nucky – she says “You be careful.” It does seem something may be written in the bible, though why she’d have written something in it advance and even bookmarked that spot isn’t clear.
yeah – I think the maid may have been doing the poisoning but at Nucky’s direction. Gillian MAY have been involved as well, but I seem less likely to believe it now than I did last week.
I definitely think it was Gillian who was poisoning the Commodore. The last episode was named Paris Green. Even if that title has a few meanings, I think this show is too smart to have a whole episode named after the Commodore’s poisoning if it was done by the maid – a person we will probably never see again on Boardwalk Empire.
Winter and I discussed the poisoning in our interview (which now may not be posted till tomorrow due to me having to write various things about the Terriers cancellation). All will be clear when the transcript’s up.
Personally, I think on reflection it was the maid and the maid alone. I think Gillian and the Commodore have been playing a bit of a long game to put Jimmy in control of Atlantic City, and that Gillian feels that endgame is worth putting the past behind her (a theme of the episode, as Alan points out).
If Nucky is a chess grandmaster, than so is the Commodore. As I recall, it was the Commodore who advised Nucky to dump Eli and then talked him into it over Nucky’s objections. And Gillian telling Jimmy the story of Nucky’s involvement in her and the Commodore’s affair years earlier may well have been a mutually agreed strategy. Sure, it paints the Commodore in a bad light, but no worse than how Jimmy’s lived his whole life thinking about his father, and the story serves to destroy the beloved Nucky in Jimmy’s eyes.
I suppose that the poisoning could have been cooked up by Gillian to move the Commodore by way of his impending death to make a play for Jimmy to take over, but I would think the maid would have spilled the beans when the jig was up.
Comon people…for once a show is smart enough to not want to hold our hands through every piece, but apparantly we all need it. Gillian was poisoning him. She stood to gain from his death. Jimmy confronted her, and once he did…it stopped. That was the point. Obviously…as ‘someone’ was poisoning him, ‘someone’ would have to be found as the person doing so. What was the easiest angle here? the maid. She was framed by Gillian (maybe Jimmy helping) putting the arsonic in places the maid would have used it for cooking.
My initial reaction to the maid admitting guilt was “WHY WOULD YOU DO THAT!?!?”…but comon…what was the point. In that time period, a black maid trying to defend herself wouldn’t have done a thing. Obviously this was a time element of the show, trying to layout how little hope there was in those times for African Americans who were ‘standing trial’.
Nucky likely didn’t have anything to do with this. He probably truly felt it could have been the maid based on the confession, though felt for whatever reason since no harm came of it, she should just get out of there since that is what she wanted anyways. It is possible the writers intended you to assume Jimmy informed him of what was up, though I feel this was truly just like what Margaret was saying to Nucky…”there is goodness in there somewhere…”
Read the interview with Winter. He confirms it was the maid and the maid alone:
[www.hitfix.com]
I am dumbfounded at these dumb-founded comments about Gillian.
I found the moments between Nucky and Margaret adorable. Never would have thought I’d say that when I found out Steve Buscemi was playing Nucky. There relationship is oddly compelling – I’m far more invested in them than in Jimmy and Angela’s train wreck.
After this episode, I’m pretty sure this topped -or maybe tied -Breaking Bad for my favorite show on the air. I loved this finale, and it had some of the best acting of the entire season. I agree with you on Pitt/Buscemi. I thought the same thing during that scene with Pitt, but when Buscemi’s scene came up, I was just blown away by him and Macdonald.
I have to say that the show has exceeded my expectations. There isn’t an ensemble (character and acting wise) like this on television.
Didn’t the Commodore tell Nucky to replace Eli? Or was it just the mayor the Commodore recommended replacing and then Nucky applied the same principal to Eli?
I believe he was referring to the failing Republican mayoral candidate.
Yep- he definitely said to replace Eli.
The relationship between Nucky and Margaret is eerily sweet. A lot of that is because of how grief connects them; part of the reason’s the show is so compelling, I think, is just how much it suggests that true grief, trauma, and loss are the still-burning ashes within Nucky, Jimmy, and Margaret.
I really enjoyed the final scene at the end of the lyrically existential song in the background, where the camera shows their faces and there’s a sense of their mutual awareness of the intrinsically contingent nature of their relationship, especially coming out of the period of separation.
We’ve had the feeling before between Angela and Jimmy, but something about Margaret’s appearance at the celebration, observing how quickly and easily Nucky could move on (as evidenced by the woman he was talking with) reinforced the tacit fragility of their relationship.
They’re both intelligent enough to recognize the poker game taking place, which is why I thought the song selection was so appropriate.
Michael K. Williams was criminally underutilized in this season. I half expected him to get killed off in some roundabout way or another in the finale.
We did get that wink though! But yeah. I definitely want a whole lot more of Chalky next season. Given the way things are set up, Chalky might be the one to stand by Nucky, and Nucky will need him.
Really, just any way to get Chalky into the mix next season would be great.
More Chalky would absolutely be appreciated, and less Van Alden. I suppose that’s only wishful thinking though, since we now know that VA has reason to stick around AC.I was surprised that Supervisor Elliot just accepted the whole “Sebso died in the line of duty” explanation and even seemed reluctant to let VA go when he mentioned wanting to leave. One would think he would jump at the chance to get rid of a religious zealot that is openly abusive to potential agents for making lame jokes,but no.
The reason why Elliot is pro-VA right now is that he found that distillery Sesbo was originally leading him to last episode (that Nucky provided). Elliot’s main issue with VA has been a lack of success in arrests or shutting down business. Well, he just got a big boost thanks to Nucky and the murdered-by-baptism Sesbo.
Loved the guy saying a racial slur and Chalky quickly checking him with, “The fuck did you just say?” and then the guy getting all tongue tied. Loved it!
That was a misunderstanding between Chalky and the person (I forget who) doing the talking. That person was talking about rigging the election by submitting votes on behalf of dead people (“spooks”). Chalky didn’t realize that’s what was going on, and took it the other way — which prompted the quick explanation back.
maybe this is obvious but jimmy seemed so hurt by angela’s haircut because he had just related the story of dreaming about touching her hair while he was away fighting. it seemed like a passive-aggressive act to butcher something that had kept him going through the horrors of war.
I completely read the scene as Angela spiting Jimmy by getting a haircut. I won’t be surprised if we find out she’d split (she did have that stash of money Jimmy was sending her) between the seasons. And hm, I probably wouldn’t mind. Her story was all right, but given the amount of screen time time devoted to Angela, I care surprisingly very little about Angela or her relationship with Jimmy.
Absolutely. I agree with Angelas Ashes–very passive-aggressive. Did that post card make that much difference to her? Also, am I remembering incorrectly? I thought Van Alden was intercepting the money and that she never realized he had sent her anything. At one point she said something to that effect. Didn’t he have all the envelopes in a drawer?
I think Jimmy is upset by the new hairdo, esp based on what he said about her hair while in Germany. But I think the real reason she cut it has to do with the postcard. The hairdo was a symbol of her “bohemian” ways and the new ‘do is her way of moving on and trying to fit in better, something she’s not likely to be able to do.
TO JAN – yes you may have missed the episode where VA sends ALL of the money in a single envelope to Angela
That is exactly what I read it as and I was shocked that it seemed Alan missed that!
Thanks Sureshore. Now that you mention it, I DO remember that scene. I thought at the time that he was sending it as if it were from him rather than Jimmy. Not sure why.
Totally agree, and I think it’s odd it wasn’t pointed out in the main review. I though it was a really low blow on Angela’s part, seeing how Jimmy’s greatest crime is what? Not writing from the war? She doesn’t know about his Chicago prostitute ladyfriend and she can’t still think he didn’t care for her and their son while he was away seeing how the FBI did eventually send the money.
I’m not sure how the postcard would fit into this (maybe as a catalyst to move on, as Sureshore suggests), but I thought maybe Angela cut her hair to try to stop Jimmy’s night terrors. He said he dreamed of her hair touching him while he was in the trenches, and now he dreams of being in the trenches when her hair really touches him.
Jimmy does look hurt by it, though–but maybe it’s actually that he’s just sad.
Great reviews, and great conversation on this site. That said, I won’t be around for season 2. “Great acting” and “great writing” (the two immediate responses to anyone who dares to criticize BE) are fine if everything builds toward a great payoff, but the payoff here was either prologue to S2, or, yet again, has been done before in Sopranos. Margaret considering going it alone and then realizing she’s better off with the money-maker who has some warts…seen it before. Breaking Bad moved at a glacial pace in some spots too, but it paid off in great character development and unique twists. I didn’t feel the same way with BE. Anyway, have a good one y’all.
I thought this was an amazing episode with phenomenal writing because it gave Nucky a true emotional moment for once. That scene where he was talking about his wife and sons death made me realize that Steve Buscemi is great for the part.
What are you talking about? Killing the D’Alessio brothers was a huge payoff. Also, the finale was unpredictable in how they are turning Jimmy against Nucky. It was a very well written scene.
I think killing the D’Alessio brothers would have been a bigger payoff if it wasn’t done in a montage of 5 second clips.
Guesser – good riddance. Each week you came on this forum to try and lay a downer on a very enthusiastic audience. Have fun watching whatever it is you think is better.
I agree. I wanted to like this show, but I found myself bored most of the time. We’ve been here and done that with just about every aspect of the show. BE breaks no new ground whatsoever. The HBO/AMC TV evolution… if you look at the arc, Sopranos, Deadwood, Carnival, Mad Men… BE is a step back in time.
Terence Winter wrote this episode and it is reminiscent of the writing he did on The Sopranos.
In light of Nucky’s “confession” earlier in the episode about the death of his wife, do you think there is a significance in Tim Van Patten’s decision to linger in the final montage on slow pan up from Nucky and Maragaret together on the Boardwalk to an advertisement for…the Gillette Safety Razor? It seemed deliberate, but I could be over-reading…
It was very common to have huge billboards of companies on streets and in stadiums at that era. No, because HBO doesn’t accept advertising. The only the Gillette sign is there is because of the era.
Seeing the ‘lucky strike’ billboard at the wide shot of the boardwalk, I was instantly thinking about Mad Men. I doubt HBO were advertising for Mad Men either. :)
Probably just a way to showcase the beautiful set once more for the season finale.
Actually, the Lucky Strike billboard, and a large chunk of that final shot, was CGI. The actual boardwalk set isn’t that big, doesn’t go up more than one story, and features the arcade at one end and nothing at the other (which was the end where the camera was pointing for most of that final shot).
Good job by the digital effects team.
I took the Gillette ad to be a nod to Jimmy’s visit to the Delassio at the barbershop.
The Gillette sign has been there all the time, and so have all the other signs with brands that are still available today. It would be nice of the producers to include some old brands that no longer exist, if only for the Verisimilitude, but I guess product placement is more important. Anyway, a great show, and a great finale:-) I do hope Stephen Graham gets more screen time next season. Anyone who has seen This Is England can surely testify to the psychotic, pent-up, brooding rage he can bring to a scene…
HBO is really destroying the other premium channels as far as original series and shows
Boardwalk Empire
Eastbound and Down
Entourage
How to make it in America
Trueblood
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Big Love
HBO reigns supreme, Boardwalk Empire…amazing!
Boardwalk Empire, Curb your Enthusiasm and Treme are great shows, however Entourage, How to Make it in America, True Blood and Big Love are all terrible. But, with Boardwalk Empire and Game of Thrones, HBO seems to be getting back on its feet with quality programming.
For me, their golden age was in the mid-2000’s when they had The Wire, The Sopranos, and Six Feet Under all being produced at the same time.
While Boardwalk shows the same kind of promise, I’d say AMC with Mad Men and Breaking Bad have taken over some of their former prestige.
And Mezzanine, let’s not forget The Walking Dead, another home run that concluded last night as well. AMC is now officially my favorite network for series programming.
Garysf: While I agree AMC is better at the moment, The Walking Dead doesn’t even come close to Boardwalk Empire. It’s fairly mediocre. Once Game of Thrones comes around, I think HBO will be better in the ring. Now, If we’re counting all time, nothing really comes close to HBO.
HBO has come back in a really big way with shows like Boardwalk Empire, Treme and the upcoming Game of Thrones. They might challenge AMC at next years Golden Globes/ Emmys.
What about the book? The Commodore’s maid gave Nucky a book that he seemed very interested in. What is in that book? If I could speak with Mr. Winter tomorrow, that’s what I would want to know.
I’m surprised some commenters have put forward the theory that Jimmy’s mom poisoned the Commodore and the maid was just paid off to take the fall. I think the maid was, at the least, directly involved with the poisoning of the Commodore. In the penultimate episode she went out of her way to remove the tainted biscuits from the room when Jimmy arrived. The Commodore would let her take them, and Jimmy ate one and go sick. She was in on it, at the least. But who is to say Jimmy’s mom wasn’t a part of it. Where would the Commodore’s money go if he died?
So much to guess at before the second season begins. HBO hit a triple with this show. I hope the best is yet to come.
I assumed the book was the bible and the maid pointed out a verse in it for Nucky, though when I was watching how intrigued by the passage Nucky was, I immediately thought the maid was trying to warn Nucky on the Commodore’s plans and his possibly betrayal (hey, she is the maid, she must overhear a lot of things, and the Commodore hasn’t made his dislike of Nucky a secret).
But… I guess we’ll see next season!
What about the guy that Jimmy insulted at Nucky’s office? Had we seen him before, or were they setting up some backstory for a season 2 conflict? I don’t remember seeing him before and it sounded like they were referencing something we had not seen… but maybe I am just blanking on something obvious.
That was Patty Ryan, who in the series premiere got the promotion Jimmy had been hoping for. It was Jimmy being passed over for this guy that spurred him to team up with Capone to steal the Canadian Club shipment.
I’m pretty sure he was the guy who Jimmy was supposed to serve under politically as his right hand man, but then instead Jimmy had to run off to Chicago. I can’t remember the exact sequence of events but I’m pretty sure that’s who the man was.
We all live a measure of sin. Nucky’s statement about how much we can live with was profoundly true. Steve Buscemi should win an Emmy for best actor and Michael Pitt for best supporting actor! Bravo!!! to both. THIS SERIES was fantastic. Having been to AC many times as a young child, and, after its casino transformation, as an adult, the set alone captured the Atlantic City of yesterday! Then, all the actors in this troupe were outstanding! I was rooting for the “bad” guy, Jimmy, throughout. I was afraid that he would be whacked. I loved the divine justice meted out to Van Alden and the sign he received from a Higher Power. Hysterical!! Bad guys — some ALL bad — some conflicted — would draw anyone in to the plots unfolding week by week. I loved it, too, when Eddie pulled out a major weapon and, with great precision, fired! Where did THAT come from? And Harrow’s poignant character with no qualms about killing expediently…. fascinating!!
Right! Did you see his face drop when he saw that it was Lucy instead of Margaret? Loved it! He absolutely deserved it! Also I have a problem with Boone caring that he’s uncomfortably religiously outspoken and not penalty for killing a guy (who might have deservedbit since he killed the prisoner)
I’ve been strongly wanting cast members of Mad Men to win an award for acting, especially Jon Hamm. But now watching this show, I’m conflicted. Many great acting jobs. I’m loving the acting of the guy who plays Al Capone. And he’s from England???
I think Hamm might have it locked (though I’m not sure if he deserves it after Buscemi’s performance). Supporting Actor, I can’t see anyone else but Pitt winning (Breaking Bad will air past the deadline). I think Macdonald has been better than any actress in Mad Men this season, but I’m not sure if the Emmy’s will feel that way.
We shall see.
Hamm deserves that Emmy like nobody’s business–here is hoping he submits The Suitcase” episode which was one of the best episodes of the entire show. I think Steve Buschemi is great but I have problems watching the show without thinking of Steve Buschemi and all of the other “modern” movies he has been in. I wish I could only think Nucky in 1920 when he is on the screen, but as an actor his face is just too familiar.
Great show, great finale, but I’m having a hard time get past the fact that Van Alden murdered a man in front of 40 people and nobody cares??? Didn’t his agency have to go retrieve the body? Didn’t anybody wonder why he was in a river? A very large hole in the story if you ask me.
I agree. Maybe things were easier to cover up in the twenties but c’mon. Didn’t Sepso have a family? If the MD could detect arsenic poisoning you would think he could tell the difference between a heart attack and a drowning. They had better have an explanation early in season 2. Something like VA bribed everyone and his mother (with what money?) to keep it all quiet. This show will continue to bug me until they address this.
And no matter the explanation, Chalky HAS to find out about this (really he should already know) and give it to Nucky thereby saving his butt somewhere down the line.
I think the explanation would be that a black congregation wouldn’t blow the whistle on a Federal agent, at best because of either a lack of credibility or pull with authorities, at worst out of fear. Consider how Chalky’s request to attend the party at Babette’s was the stickiest of conditions.
Thinking on this and hearing that Sepso had a heart attack, that now makes much more sense to me. Sepso wasn’t underwater long enough to have drowned, so it makes sense that in panic he had a heart attack. That would be easier to cover up, especially when you include the fact that VA found the bootlegger mill nearby.
While the congregation may not have the pull to openly accuse Van Alden of the killing, I was very surprised that word of the incident hadn’t reached Nucky, by way of Chalky.
Either way that nut job killed him! It makes me angry that he’s so self righteous, but so loathing! How dare he slap that adult man in the meeting with no regard!
This was my biggest complaint in an otherwise very good finale. They seemed to sweep the incident under the rug with a couple lines of dialogue. This is going to be a bothersome, gaping hole in the plot for me. Not to mention I really like watching Michael Shannon, so if he is in fact gone from the show, it will be a big letdown for Season 2.
@GARYSF: I think the baby that Mary says is Agent Van Awesome’s is the sign from God that he told his wife he required if he were to stay in Atlantic City. At least, that’s how I read it. (Incidentally, I am unconvinced that that’s actually *his* child that Lucy’s carrying.)
@APRIL: IMO, it is precisely that mixture of self-righteousness and self-loathing that I think makes the character so interesting! I’d be heartbroken if Michael Shannon wasn’t back for S2.
A little behind b/c I finally watched the finale last nite, but just wondering why Alan did no follow-up to his â€œbat-shit insanityâ€ read on Van Alden from Ep. 11 that spawned about a billion comments that I wish I had not taken the time to read.
There IS a little bit of an unanswered question about having so many witnesses to the murder, but they handled it in the first scene. Van Alden is a religion-based wackjob gone haywire with suppressed desires busting loose. Thatâ€™s another similarity to today, both here and around the world. The lack of follow-up on this bugged me after reading all those comment threads from Ep. 11.
I havenâ€™t read Winterâ€™s interview yet but Van Alden is a complex, religion-based, hypocritical person â€” in other words, heâ€™s human, only more so, as Bogey would say. I donâ€™t like him, but heâ€™s a great character. Dudeâ€™s a good actor too; he puts the creep in creepy.
– MBG
I figured the maid was just taking the blame for Gillian; hence the payoff from Nucky and her getting away scot free. Shows what I know.
At the very least I think Gillian was aware of it. Perhaps Gillian and Jimmy got the maid to take the fall knowing Nucky would rather have her exiled than face the scandal. Maybe Nucky got played. Risky strategy for the maid but perhaps the only way she could avoid the noose so she goes along with it. It would also explain why she would have the Bible ready for Nucky.
I think that the maid was “confessing” only because she knew no matter what she said, she’d still be accused of poisoning him because she is black in the 1920s with no hope of anyone believing her. I think it was Gillian, and I think that Nucky knows it. This is why he paid the maid off right there and then, as soon as she made her confession. He showed mercy on her by letting her go. The expression on the maids face when he gave her money wasn’t: “I did what you asked of me, now I’d like my money so I can leave”. To me, it was more: “You believe me! Thank you for taking mercy on me”.
I thought it a very weak episode from a plot perspective. A federal agent is murdered, drowned, and there is no investigation at all; how did they get to a heart attack; did I miss something? Also, this isn’t Chuck, an homage to the end of the Godfather seemed somewhat unoriginal and a little lazy.
I’ve been killing myself trying to figure out the significance of Luciano killing the kid with the whiskey truck in the closing montage. What did that have to do with everything else? Was it a signal that — as Alan suggested — he is looking to go out on his own?
Thanks for letting me know what that was. I was going to have to rewatch that part of the episode. I did a “who was that and what just happened?” as it went by so fast.
I thought the kid that Lucky shot in Episode 12 was the last of the D’Alessio’s.
@CTRLALTDELETE I think it was a D’Alessio — speaking of Luciano and Lanksy….wonder if we’ll be seeing Bugsy too…
I was wondering if it was Mickey Doyle who was shot by Lansky and Luciano, as payback for going to Nucky and getting the first 2 D’Alessios shot. How many D’Alessios were there anyway?
Thanks for your reviews, Alan. I thoroughly enjoyed reading them and the comments.
I thought the season finale was a nice set-up for next season.
I think Buscemi and Pitt did a fantastic job. I hope they are given recognition for their work.
I also think Buscemi and MacDonald have good chemistry, particularly during their more intimate conversations.
My only nitpick with last night’s episode that Sepso’s death was written off as a heart attack.
@acomment-I tend to agree with you but I remember the Commodore (in a much earlier episode) saying that the maid was not able to write (could be wrong). Perhaps, The maid could perhaps read and write and the Commodore would not know the difference. I remember her receiving quite an abusive dressing down when asked a question and the Commodore referring to her as stupid.
Also, I would also like to see Michael K. Williams role expanded in S2. I think Chalky could be quite instrumental as things get more complicated.
Really good show, got even better as the seaons progressed, but still . . . Terriers was better.
I’m having real trouble caring about any of the characters on this show. It’s all well-done and well-acted, but I think the main characters of the show (Nucky and Jimmy) don’t have the magnetism of say, Tony Soprano or any of the major bad guys on The Wire (including Omar) to keep me interested in what is going to happen to them. I can’t really put my finger on what Nucky and Jimmy lack though.
Two people who will keep me tuning in for Season 2: Richard and Chalky. Jack Huston and Michael Kenneth Williams can do so much with so little screen time, I’d gladly trade a whole bunch of Van Alden’s crazy or Paz de la Huerta’s “acting” for more of those two.
The thing that is so revealing about the timeframe for this series is how women were treated, etc. Despite gaining the right to vote, Angela, Mrs VA, Lucy and even Margaret to a lesser degree all would be on some type of depression medication in today’s world. Many of their lives are centered on doing whatever it is to please the man in their lives, and when it’s not enough, WOW – infinite sadness. I think the strongest woman in the show is Gillian, as tho she aims to please (Jimmy and the commodore), it seems to be on her terms.
I loved last night’s episode. I see the relationship between Nucky and Margaret as complicated but they have a familiarity with each other’s grief and pain that other people outside of them may not be able to understand. I felt once she heard the details of Nuckys’ loss she was able to see beyond his political machinations to the man himself. When they see each other at the dance, her eyes searching for him and his reaction to seeing her, the room seems to just stand still for a split second you see the need they have for each other. I see love there.
Jimmy admitting that he wanted Nucky’s love bothered me some. Not because he showed his heart but because Nucky seemed unmoved. And I’m still wondering if Nucky isn’t really his father. His mother seems like a woman with many secrets.
I am guessing that the Commodore’s maid had the Bible bookmarked at Matthew 10:36 “And a personâ€™s enemies will be those of his own household.”
With the Commodore being so bright, I cannot imagine that he didn’t suspect that Nucky was behind the murder attempt. Hence, the meeting with Eli and Jimmy to usurp Nucky.
Sadly, one of my favorite Sopranos’ star, Edoardo Ballerini was whacked too soon. I was at a loss, and had to pause for a moment of silence.
It’s sad but true watching this episode, that we are not that far away from the times of today. Power, corruption, and secret deals to fool the public’s perception.
Margaret and Lucy intrigue me. I love to watch their characters grow. How will Nucky feel when he sees Lucy pregnant? What if Margaret did permanent damage with the Lysol treatments. (eww)
Season 1 ended strong, and left a lot for the fans to ponder.
Thank you Alan for covering this show.
I thought about that too…can you imagine putting Lysol (likely eve harsher chemicals in those days) inside of you? How can she NOT be damaging herself?
I’m trying, but I’m afraid I watch this show more because there isn’t anything else on at that time on Sunday nights that I like better. I can understand why people BE, but I’m just not as into period pieces as I am contemporary dramas. Also, I’m getting a little tired of series finales involving the Godfather-like settling of all of the scores that have been racked up during the season. We had it last week in SOA, and in BE this week — I expected Capone (or whoever killed the D’Allessio brother with the groceries) to pull out a box of cannolis instead of an apple. And Margret’s accent is starting to grate on me; not as bad as those on SOA this season. Sorry if this upsets some die-hard fans; as I say, my ambivalence is comes from the same place as my feelings for Rubicon, or Lost. I kept trying to like those shows, and just couldn’t. Enjoy season two everyone. . . .
How could anyone not like Lost?
That’s not an “accent” by Kelly Macdonald, that’s just her voice. She’s Scottish.
I had huge expectations for this show, and it met them. It was excellently written, acted and directed, and it left me wanting more. The only thing that disappointed me was that Chalky White’s role wasn’t as large as I would have liked, as an Omar fan, but that’s hardly a serious complaint. Perhaps he’ll have a meatier role next year, anyway.
If you read the Terence Winter interview on this site, I think you’ll be very happy. He says there’s going to be a lot more of Chalky next year.
I also think Gillian poisoned the Commodore. She told Jimmy was recently visiting him and the way she looked while sitting alone at the kitchen table; like she was sorry he lived.
I thought the same thing. There’s no reason for that shot unless it meant something. Either she’s feeling guilty for poisoning him (or is worried that he’ll find out about her) or she’s nervous about Jimmy and Eli meeting with him because she knows what’ll happen if Nucky finds out.
I think Angela is going to try to commit suicide because of the way she looked deeply depressed sitting at the table.
Yes. I also think the maid tipped Nucky off to the Commodore’s plans.
Van Alden will take Lucy’s baby home to his wife to raise…..
Just a thought…..Van Alden will take Lucy’s baby away from her so his barren wife can raise it.
sorry for double post.
Even though Jimmy and Angela are an utter train wreck, I still find myself rooting for Jimmy because we’ve seen glimpses of the good in him; he really does love his son and Angela, he’s just too damaged by the War. Angela’s haircut was a total and complete slap in the face to Jimmy because in the previous scene where they were together, Jimmy said how he used to dream, while he was away at War, about sleeping next to her with her long hair brushing his cheek. Then she went and hacked off her hair, clearly showing that she’s given up on their relationship and lied about wanting to start from scratch. She is creating that “gulf” between them; Jimmy sincerely wants to have a life with her.
I completely agree with that assessment, I also loved the pain that Jimmy showed, and how he just limply walked out, those 5-10 seconds of silence and movement said to me “I’ve lost her, I know I’m damaged, I know I haven’t been the best guy since I’ve been back, but I thought we were going to work on it but she doesn’t want that and there is nothing I can do about it”. Between that and Jimmy becoming wise to how emotionless and pragmatic Nucky is about the people (Gillian, Jimmy, Eli, The Commodore) he is supposed to care for (and he actually does in some cases, he just doesn’t realize that throwing money at them after he has cut them deeply emotionally isn’t always the solution) is what will drive next season. Nucky has lost Jimmy and Eli (though he doesn’t know it yet), and the Commodore will prove to be an excellent strategist I think.
Honestly I have liked, not loved BWE, I am living in the UK at the moment so I didn’t get the hype machine PR in the US that seems to have caused people think to that they we getting “Turn of the Century Sopranos” or “The Old Timey Wire”. So I am not as disappointed as many others seem to be. Ever series can’t be the best ever, or even top 5 ever, BWE is quality TV and I am glad season 2 is already in the wings. PROS:………(1)I like that Nucky is a mental bully not physical like Tony Soprano, and because Buscemi is such a shrimp and the Nucky character obviously avoids physicality at all turns, he is in no danger of devolving into a charicature crime boss, it’s good to have something different like that for once, it feels more real, since lets face it most of us are more likely get our asses beat by a Tony, than be a Tony (2) I love the moments of “wow, those cons/jokes/polictical manuveuring/gang tactics/etc. really would have worked back in the time before the internet, TV, cell phones, movies! We all know these tricks now as old hat, from books, movies, and urban legends over the last 60 years, but in the 1920s it was alien and brand new and they really worked, that’s why they are cliche to us now because people did em over and over again till it became woven in the pop culture fabric. (3) Kelly McDonald’s face is just awesome, she’s pretty in a unique way I think it’s the nose/lips combo, and I’m digging the accent. (4) Unlike some I have liked Michael Pitt as the other lead, he is doing a great job as Diet DiCaprio (because lets be honest if this was a movie, Leo is playing Jimmy). (4)Chalky’s badassery and intelligence is great, and an awesome contrast for every n-word, and dress down the blacks in BWE have to suffer in the historically correct context. CONS:…..(1) I do agree that van Alden’s character has gone off the rails, I liked earlier when his crazy was restrained, private even. But drowning Sebso on basically a hunch in front of 100 black people (that of course, yes in those times, he knows would/could never say anything) was a bit much. (2) Not enough Chalky! (3) I would like a bit more action, not so much murders every week, but a few more rough-ups, make the guys below the bosses seem more menacing. (4) Jimmy’s wife, blah, enough already, we get it you’re an artsy lesbian stuck in the no rights for women 20’s married to a crazy WW1 vet and you want out, I was like “boooo” when she didnt leave for Paris. Anyway, bring on season 2, hopefully we get a Deadwood like run out of this series, prob not the greatest ratings, but good story telling and acting peppered with historical figures over a 3 season run, I’d be happy with that.
I was definately dissapointed in the finale. I thought it was Michael Pitt’s worst episode by a mile, but I wonder if it was mostly due to Scorsese being absent?
Alan liked the scene with Jimmy/Angela and the night tremors?? I thought it seemed really forced, and poorly acted. Jimmy was stone cold in the final scene last week where he tells his son “your mother will tuck you in.” He wouldn’t even look at Angela, and said something to the effect of “its gonna be just us boys” He seemed like a man betrayed beyond repair. Then she tells him about the tremors, and he wants to go back to how things were? Not buyin it.
Also hated the scene where the Dillesio’s get killed. Felt like the stand-in director thought “oh no, I haven’t killed anyone off yet. Nobody will miss the Dilessio’s. Sound the timpani drum!”
Lastly, while Buscemi’s is asked to do A LOT on this show, and I realize his character is supposed to be “detached”, he seems really inconsistent throughout the series. He nails some scenes, then sounds like he is reading from a script the next scene.
This show has been increidble 75% of the time, but felt really stiff 25% of the time. Michael Pitt and Kelly MacDonald make every week enjoyable, but the other actors need to step it up!
Watch Treme (or the wire) if you want to see consistently great acting, IMO.
I’m intrigued at the idea that the maid would have tipped Nucky off to the Commodore’s plans. The Commodore was pretty slick in using Nucky to pull Eli over to his side. I sometimes have to wonder if Jimmy isn’t playing both sides – who knows. In any event, I have really enjoyed the show and am looking forward to next season.
Alan – Enjoyed the reviews – have read your recaps from back during The Sopranos – nice Monday morning ready (while at work).
I don’t get it. How does dead d’alessios make for a good election? wouldn’t it have been better to arrest them for the press and then do away with them?
The D’Alessios knew too much about Nucky’s (and others’) criminal activities to let them live and talk to lawyers, try to make deals, etc. Also, Nucky was lying about what they were guilty of–the D’Alessios had nothing to do with the massacre in the woods.
Who were Lucky and Lansky shooting in the final montage? Were they double crossing Nucky and Rothstein? Was it one of Nucky’s men?
Coming in to this conversation dead late but no mention anywhere (even the comments!) of the line of the episode? Margaret to Nucky ( wearing a tux and domino mask) “it suits you, you look like the dapper villain in a Sunday serial” maybe a little on-the-nose but I thought it was pretty cool.