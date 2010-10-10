‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Anastasia’: I ain’t buildin’ no bookcase

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as you sell me linseed oil…
“Where I come from, some people had an idea about what I was supposed to be.” -Jimmy
There’s so much to talk about with “Anastasia,” which is the episode where “Boardwalk Empire” goes from a very promising new show to a potentially great one. There’s Jimmy’s new life in Chicago and the tragedy he brings with him. There’s Nucky’s birthday party, and the big romantic moment he has there with Margaret Schroeder, and Nucky’s dabbling in national politics.
But there’s no way I’m not starting with Chalky White’s speech to the Cyclops of the local KKK chapter, because… wow.
Like any fan of “The Wire,” I loved Michael K. Williams’ work on that show, but I’m not sure I’ve ever seen him as good as he is delivering that monologue. The level of control, and anger, and grief to it is just fantastic. (Just check out the way he caresses his daddy’s tools, remembering for the thousandth time how those tools inadvertently got his daddy killed.) For those who were impatient with Williams’ frequent absences from the first few episodes, I hope this made the wait worth it.
Yes, it’s a show-off moment for Chalky, but he’s earned it. He built himself up from that little boy from Elgin, TX whose daddy got lynched from a pepper tree into the unofficial black mayor of Atlantic City – a man so influential that the city’s white chief of police would leave him alone in a room to do what he wants with the Cyclops to find out if he was responsible for lynching Chalky’s driver. If Chalky can’t show off here – can’t make this hateful man feel every bit of fear his daddy did – what’s the point of all that power?
Similarly, “Boardwalk Empire” has earned this kind of moment. “Anastasia” is the episode that takes all the pieces of the show that were laid out in the previous three hours and makes everything deeper and richer. It gives us not only Chalky’s speech, but Nucky’s dance with Margaret (shot so beautifully that I had to check to be sure Martin Scorsese didn’t come back to direct it; actual credit goes to Jeremy Podeswa), and an expansion of the series’ scope with Jimmy setting up shop in Chicago, and more thematic unity than any of the previous episodes have offered. The set-up is mostly done, and now it’s time for the story to really unfold.
The episode’s title comes from the story of the young woman claiming to be the last of the Romanov dynasty. The fairy tale quality of it enthralls Margaret, and she gets to live out a version of it at Nucky’s birthday party. Sent to deliver Lucy’s belly dancer outfit, she gets to debate politics with Senator Edge and Jersey City’s mayor Frank Hague – and verbally get the better of them – then is pulled into a dance by the birthday boy himself. They swing around the dance floor and for a few moments Margaret isn’t the sad widow of an abusive drunk, but a princess at the ball being romanced by her charming prince.
“Anastasia” wasn’t really the Grand Duchess, and Margaret isn’t Nucky’s girlfriend, or part of his social class. The song ends, Margaret turns to go, and moments later Lucy emerges from the cake – yet there’s that moment where Nucky can’t help looking past his sexy but simple girlfriend and focus on the smart and enigmatic woman he’d like to help with more than a job. Steve Buscemi’s not the first guy you’d think of for a romantic lead, but boy was he good in that dance, and then watching Margaret go.
Just as the bigots of Elgin expected Chalky’s daddy to go in through the back, and just as men like Senator Edge and the Commodore expect a Margaret to be dumb and deferential, the world had plans for Jimmy Darmody, and Jimmy defied them. He went to war, then robbed the Canadian Club shipment, and has now become a different kind of soldier in Johnny Torio’s army. He’s saddled with the impulsive, violent Capone as his partner, and that blows back in a big way when Capone pushes too far with rival gangster Sheridan, and Sheridan in turn takes his revenge out on the beautiful face of Jimmy’s prostitute girlfriend Pearl. I suspected something like that was going to happen when Sheridan saw Pearl kissing Jimmy goodbye during the negotiation, but that was still brutal to see.
And what does the world expect Nucky to be? It expects him, as always, to be the man who can get things done, and who’s ready for every occasion. And we see here that being the man who has everything, and can do anything, isn’t as easy as it looks. Early in the episode, he carefully rehearses the “spontaneous” reaction he’ll give at his surprise party. Later, he throws a tantrum at uber-competent manservant Eddie because he notices a lipstick stain on one glass, and again loses his temper when Senator Edge asks for the one drink they don’t have at the party. Nucky can never let himself look less than resourceful, so of course he has to arrange for a crate of Pimm’s Cup to be sent to Edge’s office, along with the note “I do expect to have everything.”
And right now, “Boardwalk Empire” feels very much like a show that has everything, and has learned how to use its vast resources well.
Some other thoughts:
• Lawrence Konner & Margaret Nagle are the credited writers on this episode, but when I asked Terence Winter about Chalky’s speech, he said it came from another of his writers, Howard Korder. Winter said he was working on that scene himself, and he wanted Chalky to give a speech that ended with the line, “These are my daddy’s tools.” So he went to Korder, and, as he recalled, “I said, ‘Could you just fill this in?’ He came back two hours later and put them on my desk, and I went, ‘Holy shit!’ He said, ‘Well, you gave me the last line.'”
• Both Edge (played by Geoff Pierson) and Hague (Chris Mulkey) were real New Jersey politicians of the period.
• While Jimmy’s off in Chicago, Gillian (not “mom,” nor “grandma”) is helping out with Tommy, and also with the Lucky Luciano problem, since Lucky seems very interested in the woman he understandably thinks is Jimmy’s girl, rather than mother. The scene where Lucky watches Gillian exit the apartment building was another beautifully-photographed scene, feeling very much like a silent movie shot.
• Chalky doesn’t find out who lynched his driver, but we now know it’s the Philly wiseguys attached to giggly Mickey Doyle.
What did everybody else think?
Boardwalk Empire might just beat Mad Men at next years Golden Globe awards
I’m a big Mad Men fan but this episode of BwE now has me hooked. Just in time now that MM will have final season episode next Sunday.
I still don’t know if the show is quite yet approaching greatness but I feel I won’t really be able to evaluate it until all the episodes air.
However, this episode really was the best one yet. I truly enjoyed that it seemed to have a theme. Chalky had a great moment. Nucky almost seemed transformed in the dance with Margaret. Gillian got incredibly more interesting and I think Jimmy going to Chicago was one of the smartest moves the show has made. It seems to have freed up both Nucky and Jimmy as characters.
There were things that still felt a bit trite. For instance, Margaret taking on both politicians felt a bit like a Mary Sue moment but perhaps that was intentional. It was a fairy tale that was busted with the reveal that Anastasia was a fake. Was Margaret stealing that garment her trying to hold onto to romantic fantasies or was it part of a bigger plan?
I will say that this is the first week that made me look forward to what will happen next week storywise instead of looking forward to it because of the visual aspect.
This is the episode where Boardwalk Empire finally started to become a great tv series.
This is 1920. Why the hell is a black guy giving out lengthy speeches without getting lynched for his efforts? Anachronistic to me.
This is the north, not the south. in the north there were even black voters at the time. Even in San Francisco.
The show has provided plenty of context as to why Chalky White has earned his status in Atlantic City. C’mon man…
Apparently Boredwalk is too busy coming up with reasons to complain to comprehend what the show actually spelled out for us.
I was wondering if people would find Chalky’s stature as historically lacking in authenticity. It’s actually quite realistic and kudos to Boardwalk Empire for showing it. In many ways the lot of blacks in America was better between the 1860s and 1920s than it was during the 1920s to 1960s. Chalky is a character who in his lifetime would have seen lynchings and mistreatment of blacks in America, but also would have seen black US Senators, he – along with every single American in the country – would have had currency in his pocket with the signature of a black man on it (we are yet to repeat this even in our comparatively more progressive times). The KKK was outlawed during the late 19th century until President Woodrow Wilson decriminalized them while closing doors for blacks by instituting segregation. Despite societal, legal, and economic attempts to disenfranchise blacks there was a quiet power that many blacks of the time were able to exert when push came to shove, even fighting back in horrible, bloody race riots such as the Red Summer of 1919.
This show is easily just as good as Breaking Bad.
This show has achieved maybe 1% of the greatness that is Breaking Bad. And that 1% came from Chalky’s speech.
I get the sense of people trying really, really hard to like this show.
Trilby – I get the feeling some are trying really hard NOT to like it…
Oh man. Why are we comparing a show about New Mexican meth dealers and a show about Prohibition in the 1920’s? If we’re going to make pointless comparisons, I don’t think either of these shows are as good as an omlette, and yet an omlette isn’t as good as the feeling you get when you sneeze.
This is certainly one of the show’s better episodes but I’m still not entralled. I can’t quite figure out why. I think it’s because I don’t care about the characters. Only Chalky is of any real interest and I think that’s mostly based off the actor’s reputation. Capone might be interesting but I keep thinking of Michael Badalucco’s George Nelson from O Brother Where Art Thou? Gillian is might be fun but all of these characters are peripheral at best with a scene here and there. I should be interested in the main characters and I’m not.
Boy are you wrong about Margaret.
Are you freaking kidding me? Julius, you don’t consider Margaret that interesting? She’s very well written.
Julius – You’ve gotta be kidding! In a show like this (same as MadMen, Sopranos, Wire etc) just about every character can be considered ‘peripheral’ from one episode to the next. I find the female characters compelling, even those beyond Margaret and Gillian. And Bucky, Chalky, Jimmy, Lucky, Capone – if you can’t get into them already you might as well stop watching now.
I got chills when Chalky said, “I ain’t buildin’ no bookcase.” That line alone makes all of the time spent on this show so far worth it.
Its fiction so I’m willing to suspend belief and all that, but the way Margaret Schroeder bounced back from a late stage pregnancy so quickly boggles my mind and makes it a bit harder for me to get into the story. The timeline makes no sense and there is no effort to make it so.
I can’t help but to compare this show to Mad Men where a post-pregnancy Trudy look(s)/(ed) more in line with what a woman would look like shortly after giving birth. Also, Kelly MacDonald’s back is so toned that its obvious she works out quite a bit. I personally like how Matt Weiner purposefully “softens” his leading ladies during filming so they don’t look so anachronistic. It’s not a complete stretch for women of the 1920’s to be slim, but its a little absurd that they would have the toned body achieved through gym/pilates/yoga.
I know this is all so picky, but you would think given this show has a significant budget advantage over Mad Men, that there would be some effort to pay closer attention to the small details.
She didn’t give birth. She lost her baby because of that beating.
I agree with your comments. Also, Nucky’s girlfriend appears to have had breast and lip enhancements, also an obvious bikini wax. Yes, more attention to small details.
She was in her last trimester, so she would have given birth to a stillborn. Generally when you miscarry that late into a pregnancy, you actually have to deliver the child as it is fully formed at that point, simply smaller.
If you remember from the first episode, she was heavily pregnant, so its unrealistic to be out to here one day and flat as a pancake the next. Especially given its her third child. Again, these are small gripes but it just seems awfully silly for such accomplished tv vets to miss such details.
In regards to the actress’ build etc, the ideal silhouette of the 1920s was extremely thin- women might not have worked out back then but they were starving themselves and taking diet pills (usually including cocaine/early amphetamines in this specific period, junkies often don’t work out either and they tend toward rail-thin!) to achieve the ideal androgynous look- in this regard the casting on BE is spot-on. The preference for women to be curvier didn’t happen till the post-depression years, then switched back to skinny in the mid 60s.
As far as the collagen/plastic surgery, I’ve read that this is becoming a big issue with casting in Hollywood- girls get a ton of work done in order to get cast in contemporary shows and movies, but in the process ruins their look for period pieces. But when 90% of today’s working actresses are giving in to the pressure of cosmetic surgery, what’s a casting director to do? I for one am willing to suspend believability a smidgen as long as the acting makes up for it, and the women of BE (especially Gretchen Moll) are totally delivering!
Best episode. Margaret was fantastic. Loved the writing of Konner and Nagel for all characters but Chalky. The Chalky part was unbelievable and overwritten. Terrence Winter is easily impressed. It felt like it was out of a play. It wasn’t organic. The episode just stopped. I didn’t buy it. Loved the actor and everything else about the episode.
That was a powerful scene that might just get Michael K. Williams a best Emmy nomination. Brilliantly written scene.
I’m with you on that. Michael K. Williams is great but the scene with him and the Klansman felt a little too “Inglorious Basterds”-ish in tone.
Has this show been going for a hyper-realistic tone otherwise? No, it’s very stylized, and that scene fit right in.
Boardwalk Empire is now one of the best shows on tv.
Thomas, I completely agree with you.
Boardwalk Empire is HBO’s version of Sons of Anarchy
As of now, I think you’re overrating Boardwalk a little and selling SoA short.
It seems as though the characters became less one dimensional in this episode. They became a lot more complex. For example, we got to see the stronger side of Margaret, a darker side of Gillian. Characters were a lot more exciting. The episode was less boring as result.
I agree but with a new series like Boardwalk, I think it takes several episodes before the characters become more rounded. It just takes time. So far, I think Boardwalk may have done a better job than the first few episodes of The Sopranos in terms of smoothly developing the characters. I think The Sopranos was a great series but if you re-watch the first few episodes, I think the character development was somewhat choppy. Carmela running outside the house to investigate a possible intruder with an AK-47 â€“ totally over the top and not in line with her character after it was fleshed out in future episodes.
Agree with Mike – it took almost the first full season for me to get into Sopranos – I think I am now better equipped to recognize a great show earlier on.
No one’s mentioned the best part of the best episode so far – Stephen Graham’s Al Capone! – cocky, violent, and yet hilarious!
“Happened to me – And I’m still beautiful” – LoL
Agreed! Capone’s appearances are always a highlight for me.
This show should be right up my alley but it’s off to a slow start. I’m also getting tired of all the expository dialogue. It’s starting to remind of Treme, which I hate. That exchange between Margaret and the politicians struck me as a pretty artless way to bring the viewer up to speed on the women’s suffrage movement (and opposition to it) in 1920. I wouldn’t mind not hearing about it again for a few episodes. I also have a hard time believing Eli would turn a prisoner (especially a black one) to be interrogated. I don’t care how crooked AC was at the time, taking a citizen (a law-abiding one, for all we know) in for questioning and cutting off a finger would cause a sheriff all kinds of problems. I know Nucky told him to get to the bottom of the hanging, but I don’t believe he’d arrest a man and turn him over to a black gangster.
But you believe he’d arrest a man he knew to be innocent of the charges? Mrs. Schroeder’s husband was innocent and he had no problem abducting him and murdering him. That’s his job. He’s Nucky’s muscle first and Sheriff of AC second.
That’s different. If you do it right, dead men don’t come back and cause trouble for you. If you arrest a man, cut off his finger, then turn him loose, he’s not going to keep quiet about it. Maybe he killed the Klansman but that wouldn’t be a good plan either, considering a couple dozen witnesses can testify that their Cyclops was arrested before he disappeared.
That’s a big assumption, JerseyRudy. Membership in the Klan was legal then as it is now. How do you know that chapter or that hardware dealer is involved with anything illegal? Do you really think a Klansman let an illegal arrest, torture, and finger amputation go because he doesn’t want to divulge his membership? You’re trusting the storyteller way too much.
Read up on the things the real Frank Hague was able to get away with in Jersey City and arresting an “innocent” Klan leader doesn’t seem like a big deal. It was a much different time with different rules.
Best episode yet, I would say. This has quickly become one of television’s best dramatic series overall, and along with Treme is a great comeback for HBO. And have we seen Dabney Coleman stand up yet? I hope he’s sitting for the entire series.
I like Boarwalk Empire,I find it to be very well written and acted. Last night was especially good,with the scene between Chalky and the Klansman and the emphasis on Margaret and her evolution from an abused housewife to a more self aware,less afraid woman. I think it’s only a matter of time before she tells off the overbearing woman that minds her children while she works.
The one thing I’m still having problems with is the Jimmy story. I know we are in different times,etc. but I’m having trouble believing that somebody who was enrolled in an Ivy League university would turn his back on the possibility of finishing his education to become a gangster. Maybe I missed some explanation of this during the pilot,but PTSD or no,this seems unrealistic.
There were a lot less universities in America back in that period.
If you went to university in New Jersey, it was probably either Rutgers or Princeton. So people back then would have probably been more impressed that he went to university than Princeton itself.
Does anyone else notice that Nucky (Steve Buschemi) is clearly wearing bright pink lipstick? Do you think this was a deliberate choice to make his face appear whiter or just bad makeup? Either way, it’s distracting to me.
Some lady is really going to stick it to the Commodore with his ‘League of Nations’ skit.
A bit of context regarding Chalky’s speechwriter:
[en.wikipedia.org]
He’s got chops, yo….
Being from the UK, I have no idea about Emmy eligibility. But, if Boardwalk is eligible, John Hamm’s got to be relieved Michael K’s not the leading man after that speech.
A few things – did anyone think that Margaret was sent to the ball with the dress on Nucky’s orders? Seemed to me he was somewhat expecting her. I especially thought so because the outfit that the dress shop woman was so concerned about ended up looking pretty tacky and certainly not worth the effort. Also, I find Gillian one of the more compelling characters. I cringed a bit when she grabbed Lucky’s crotch, what with the earlier doctor visit by Lucky for VD.
I expected an episode double whammy for Jimmy’s girls with some harm to come to Gillian via Lucky in addition to what happened to Jimmy’s Chicago girl via Sheridan’s guy. I still fear for Gillian, in part because Gretchen Mol is not listed as a regular cast member.
I think the original plan was for Lucky to attack Jimmy’s ‘girl’ but Gillian knows how to work a man- by the last scene of the episode he is absolute putty in her hands. I’m interested to see if she tries to use her influence to bring Jimmy back to the East Coast to work for NY, he’s not long for Chicago and his partnership with Al, IMO. I just hope he doesn’t give her syphilis!
Mol is probably listed as a guest star for the same reason as MM keeps series regulars listed as such, SAG rules for salary can get really expensive on a show like this, they probably can’t afford to pay Buschemi, Pitt, Mol, and the reasonably well established British actors who play Capone and Margaret the rates required for a starring or costarring role. . .
This is a pretty good show. I think it will just get better. There just aren’t that many shows aiming for this kind of quality. It’s more thematically comparable to Deadwood than Breaking Bad. It may not be half the way there yet but it’s getting there. I predict it will get close.
Look there are just not that many quality shows. I try to be generous. I gave rubicon a chance but it just didn’t make the league for me.
This show makes the league. What else besides Mad Men is aiming at this level of sophistication right now?
This is a quality show.
Just to note these days Elgin, TX is known for awesome sausage and bbq. It’s not all bad.
Got to cosign this one as Omar was priceless and there is so much going on in that one scene regarding
Black Revenge Fantasies, White Manhood, and Historical Memory–
[wearerespectablenegroes.blogspot.com]
This show has really grown on me. I love the slow play out between Margaret and Nucky. You get the impression at first that Margaret has accepted her lot in life but the more she’s exposed to the way the other half lives the more you see she wants more. When she stole that camisole from her job I knew without a shadow of a doubt that she wants to replace Nucky’s girlfriend. She wants and feels she deserves more. And Nucky is definitely interested.
Not so sure she feels she “deserves” more. That sounds rather post-1980 to me. But she likes it and wants it, yes. She’s tempted.
How about the police chief wondering “Should I give him the ring back? Or is that just adding insult to injury?”
Here’s a Philadelphia Inquirer article comparing the show’s depiction of period Atlantic City to real life.
[www.philly.com]
I always hear crickets when I post a link, so thx for posting that; interesting/informative.
This episode was superb.
I think Kelly mcDonald is wonderful as Margaret. First saw her as the schoolgirl who romances Ewan McGregor in Trainspotting and she’s great in everything she’s been in.
Why the praise over Chalky’s scene. The writers basically plagerized a similar scene in the movie “Mississippi Burning,” (staring Gene Hackman and William Dafoe.” where a black FBI agent threatens to cut off the balls of the town mayor to discover who murdered three voter activist. Check it out Alan… Time to be a critic, not a fan.
Oh, come on. Just because there was also scene in a movie in which a black man threatened to cut the balls off a town mayor does not make it a rip off. So, from now on every scene in which a black man threatens a white man in an isolated room makes it a rip off of that movie. That’s just a silly argument.
Very silly indeed… Everything you see in television must be cliche, florida.
Let’s not be dense here, kids. This was a great scene, and Michael K. nailed it, but if you don’t see the influence on it of Mississippi Burning you are either being purposefully obtuse or have never seen the movie.
There have been other movies with the same kind of scene. That doesn’t make it plagiarism
Michael K. Williams explains how he prepared for that speech.
[tinyurl.com]
“HBO: In Episode 4, Chalky interrogates the local Klan leader and we learn the story of his father’s lynching. What were your thoughts when you first read that scene?
Michael Kenneth Williams: It was very powerful. I immediately wanted to figure out how I was going to approach it. I decided I didn’t want to play Chalky as angry. Didn’t want to play cocky. I wanted to play it from a place of pain. Chalky is a man that saw his father swinging from the tree. I can’t imagine what it must have been to live in those times. And I wanted to play the scene from there: With that deep, deep, deep-rooted pain, when it crosses being angry into that dead calm.”
I was born and raised in Elgin tx. I was shocked to hear that anyone outside of Elgin had ever heard of it. Pop: 5700
