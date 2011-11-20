‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Battle of the Century’: This is spinal tap

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as Sepinwall reviews this show…
“Every battle ends, boy. They’ll have to understand that.” -John McGarrigle
This war between Nucky and Jimmy is fundamentally pointless. It’s based in part on a series of bad decisions made by both men in the first season, in part on a bit of business from before Jimmy was born where the Commodore was arguably more at fault than Nucky. These are two proud, stubborn men, and they’re going to keep fighting, it seems, until they burn Atlantic City down around them.
And in case Nucky can’t understand the situation he’s in, he takes a trip to Belfast to meet with his contacts in Sinn Fein to trade those surplus Tommy guns for whiskey(*) and discovers that the war with the hated English may be on the verge of ending, which would ruin his deal. John McGarrigle, the esteemed but irritating man in charge – in the same way Nucky ruled Atlantic City for so long even as people griped behind his back – is the one pushing for peace, possibly as the result of his son being recently killed in action. But just when Nucky thinks he’s going home empty-handed, the men who work for McGarrigle assassinate him so they can keep the blood flowing. On the one hand, this is tremendously helpful for Nucky, as they’re once again in need of those guns. On the other, having just barely survived a recent assassination attempt himself, and with so many of his former underlings having turned on him, it’s a real “There but for the grace of God” moment for Nucky, who strongly voices his displeasure at being kept in the dark to Owen.
(*) I’ll admit to not entirely understanding the necessity of this move. From what we’ve seen so far this season, Nucky still has access to booze. The problem was getting it into Atlantic City, given the Commodore’s sway over the Coast Guard. What Nucky needs is muscle and more political allies. The Irish can’t provide the latter and Nucky doesn’t ask for the former. Maybe it will make more sense in upcoming episodes – I’m assuming this deal comes at a cheaper price than having to pay off Rothstein and Waxey and everyone else for the previous arrangement – but he still has to somehow get the whiskey from Belfast to Atlantic City, no? Or can he just stick it in the cargo hold of the passenger ship the way he smuggled the guns in the coffin?
McGarrigle didn’t comprehend the displeasure his men felt at his actions, just as Nucky for so long underestimated how bitter Eli and Jimmy and the rest were feeling towards him. Throughout the series, Nucky has waffled on how much of a gangster he’s willing to be. Will witnessing (and profiting from) McGarrigle’s death lead Nucky to reconsider his latest course of action, or push him even further into the criminal mindset? He could, after all, decide that McGarrigle’s fatal flaw was a lack of commitment – that once you go to war, you have to stay at war until you’ve either won or died.
Jimmy, meanwhile, is very much committed to his new identity as king of Atlantic City – maybe too committed. Now that he’s the man in charge, he’s enjoying the spoils, but also acting like something of a spoiled brat. As Meyer points out, all Jimmy has to do to make the Manny problem go away is to pay the man – and if Jimmy’s somehow still low on cash at this point in his reign, Mickey Doyle(**) makes the not unreasonable suggestion to cut Manny in as a partner on some scale. But Jimmy just plain doesn’t like Manny, and would rather kill him than pay him what he’s owed. And because Manny’s tougher than Waxey’s enforcer (and because the guy had evidence of a recent Atlantic City trip on his person), Jimmy has another problem that he doesn’t especially need.
(**) Not dead. Oh, well. Can’t win ’em all, and his period neck brace is amusing to look at.
Nucky’s Irish trip, and Jimmy’s ascension, played out in contrast to a very tough, personal story for Margaret, who faces the parental nightmare of being helpless to ease their child’s suffering. The spinal tap scene was brutal, and the sense of dread about polio at the time (decades before the Salk vaccine) was palpable throughout the episode. And it played well in conjunction with Nucky’s story, not only because Nucky has already lost a child – and then his wife, who couldn’t live with her grief – but because of the lies he told Jimmy and the others about his reasons for retirement. We know that he cares about Margaret and the kids, and maybe on some level he would be happy to just step away from all this madness and be a family man. But he’s too used to power – to the acquisition, maintenance and expansion of it – to let go so easily.
This war isn’t likely to end with Nucky dead, but there are going to be more unnecessary casualties, be they other men killed, or relationships damaged through absence or overconfidence.
Some other thoughts:
* Chalky follows up on Nucky’s suggestion about pushing for a service workers strike, and does so with the most unexpected of accomplices: Dunn Purnsley. Their secret partnership was a reminder of both Chalky’s brains and sway. He could have just had his people roughly escort Dunn outside the city limits once his jail stint ended, but instead he recognized that the man’s gift for agitation could have value to him, set him up with the kitchen job and set him to stirring up trouble when the time was right. The strike’s also going to play into Nucky’s plans somehow – possibly with him offering to end it in exchange for getting most of his political empire back – and I look forward to seeing Nucky and Chalky working in concert again.
* When I first saw Nucky arriving in Belfast to meet with the IRA, I had PTSD flashbacks to “Sons of Anarchy” season 3. Fortunately, no children were kidnapped during these events, but eventually I want to see a Venn diagram of all the overlapping plots from the various HBO/AMC/FX/Showtime crime-related dramas.
* We get more insight into Esther Randolph, who’s sleeping with her investigator – and still has to remind him that she’s his boss (it’s 1921, after all) – and who cleverly teams up with him to run a good mindgame on poor, dim-witted Deputy Halloran. I do hope there’s a long-term plan for the character, because it feels like she arrived pretty late in the season to be stirring up so much additional trouble for Nucky.
* I thought I saw an odd look on Richard’s face when Jimmy promised him a home and a wife last week, and here we get the follow-up: Richard thought his only friend was making fun of him. But as he did in Chicago, Jimmy winds up being a good wingman for Richard, as his new kingly aura brings over attractive, eager women for both of them to make out with during the Dempsey fight.
* Manny Horvitz = bad-ass. Just sayin’.
* Alan Sepinwall thinks that George Remus is going to run up an enormous hotel tab on Jimmy Darmody’s dime, given Remus’ prior gripe with Nucky Thompson.
* Heads up: Next week’s episode is the last one HBO is expected to send out in advance (last season, they didn’t send the finale out early), so my final two reviews of the season will likely be posted sometime Monday morning.
What did everybody else think?
I was expecting to see zombies in Ireland b/c clearly the writers for the Walking Dead had their hands all over this. What’s the deal with stories about children I don’t care about?
Do you care about her parents? I think the impact of the polio storyline on Nucky and Margaret is the interest here.
I cared much more about Margeret last season than this one. I thought her Brooklyn scenes dragged on, and this polio story could have been told in 3 minutes instead of what we got. It felt very much like an attempt to show what people went through during that specific time period instead of being organic. “There used to be polio, and it was bad, and here’s what happens when you get it”. Sort of like when the maid commented on how Nucky was able to get to Ireland in just six days. People wouldn’t say that then, just like we wouldn’t “marvel” about how we can do it in x hours. Now, in 2070, if there’s a show set in 2011, maybe will someone marvel about the hours.
When Manny chopped that guy in the head they missed an opportunity to pay homage to the classic horror film “Cleaver” written by Christopher Moltisanti.
Two laughs in 2 minutes between this and Alan referring to himself in the third person up above.
If we’re doing the Venn diagram can we overlap Christopher killing Emil Kolar in The Sopranos pilot and Manny?
I actually cried out when Manny’s cleaver hit its mark. I know I’m supposed to be more on Jimmy’s side, but Manny’s bad-assedness is hard to root against.
Richard is worrying me. There’s too much instability piling up in him–the family albums, the suicide attempts. I feel like the tension between him and Jimmy won’t be undone by a boxing match make-out. And Jimmy’s heading into trouble–it’s not a good sign that Mickey Doyle is among the sensible voices in his entourage.
I loved that the sign behind Manny read “FRESH KILLED MEAT”
That was Chekov’s cleaver.
Loved the “Fresh Killed Meat” sign! And the “I’d watch where I get my coldcuts,” line from Jimmy. Having a bloodthirsty, badass gangster butcher mad at you is bad news. If you’re going to go after Manny, you’d better finish the deal fast. Wow.
Episode was a little slow for my liking… but felt like it set up some good things.
Jimmy looked like he was on the edge last episode, but it definitely looks like things have gotten to his head and now might be a little too laid back. Thats not good, especially when someone like Nucky who is always on the prowl is around.
I thought this was a pretty great episode.
The storyline about Margaret’s daughter getting polio had a real strong emotional impact for me.
I liked how the Irishmen, who generally hold honor and respect in high regard, stood in stark contrast to the selfish motivations of Nucky.
As soon as he’s in power, Jimmy seems to hit the ground running in the footsteps of Nucky, as he’s rather selfish in dealing with the Manny Horvitz issue. I found it ironic that as his power is causing Jimmy to lose his humanity, Richard Harrow is the one helping Jimmy keep some of that humanity.
I love the Esther Randolf character, especially her sense of humor. Her introduction to Deputy Halloran was hysterical.
Also, 1.) These people really need to get better hitmen. 2.) You do NOT want Manny Horvitz as an enemy.
I found the Chalky/Purnsley plot far-fetched. Chalky supposedly can deliver the black community for Nucky. So when Nucky calls on Chalky for strike, who does Chalky turn to? The guy who recently tried to kick his ass in jail? Really? That’s his best option? Weak.
Liked the Irish stuff, though..
I am too baffled by the Chalky/Dunn thing. This guy runs the African-American community, but needs the help of a guy who just recently arrived into town, has unclear motivations, and has an axe to grind with Chalky? His plan was to use that goof to rile people up?
Why does he need anybody to rile people? Why can’t he just call out the “vote” and say, “you’re striking!”
How weak is his position in reality, if he must rely on a johnny come lately like Dunn?
I disagree. Sometimes your most loyal ally would’ve been your first enemy.
My guess is, because of Chalky’s legal trouble, he wants a buffer between him and the strike. It’s brilliant that he gets an outsider to do his job so there is no way the white leaders of the town can tie it to him.
Tom: I agree that it seemed odd. I think Swampofboredom makes a good point about Chalky concealing his involvement by acting through a relatively unknown intermediary but I think it is also a good idea because it helps to conceal from Jimmy that Nucky and Chalky are covertly acting against him.
Chalky’s community is losing faith in him (i.e. those black ladies at that AME Church Meeting). And Chalky appears to be the odd-person out in his own household (that dinner scene with his oldest daughter’s potential boyfriend). So using Purnsley to get the hotel cooks pumped up to strike was ingenious IMO.
Yeah, I thought it was a brilliant move. Chalky’s fingerprints aren’t on the strike at all, and he can sweep in as a mediator to make things right — earning power with the whites and placating his supporters who are still angry about the Klan attacks.
i do not find this far fetched or bizzare. i agree with Chalky.. he is the perfect personality type to get people to join teh cause! he does exactly what he did in prison, in that kitchen! he address and speaks to everyone around. and, to add.. hes saying a simliar message about black vs white… hes ideal for the job. no better person to turn to than Dunn…. makes perfect sense. but, maybe you don’t understand that… cuz you aint like chalky…
To all of those who see this as a masterstroke by Chalky…
I thought that Chalky’s authority in the eyes of Nucky and the other power brokers was due to the fact that he can “deliver” the black population of AC as needed. That means he can get them to strike…and that he can call of the strike when it is no longer expedient. It looks to me as if getting Purnsley to roil up the workers will surely get the strike going, but I’m damned if I can see how Chalky will be able to shut off the anger once the strike gets rolling and heads get busted.
Maybe Chalky is not nearly the powerbroker that Nucky assumes, and that is the point of this development. That would be too bad, IMO, as it hasn’t adequately set up for my tastes. I’d have preferred to see Chalky try to get his followers to toe the line and fail, then turn to Purnsley as a last resort.
If it does turn out that, no, this is Chalky being Machiavellian all along…then sorry, I don’t buy it.
I think the deal is that Nucky doesn’t have much money as it’s tied up in the land deal, so he can’t buy much whiskey. He can give away the guns without paying for them (I’m guessing) so he can still get whiskey without the cash.
Eric LaRay Harvey Looks like, sounds and acts like Samuel L Jackson.
that’s racist
that is not racist at all, lol
Your comment is actually more racist, TL.
haha it was just a joke Philip. [www.npr.org]
If anything, he looks like Lawrence Fishburne…
And if that is who you actually meant, whole new levels of racist right there!
Too bad they didn’t have MC clubs back then. I don’t think Nucky would be able to handle Clay in a crossover episode.
I did like the polio scenes. I have cared about the daughter because of that chilling scene where she had to witness her dad beat the hell out of her mom. It’s going to be a very sad storyline to watch.
I have muscular dystrophy and always wondered how my mom handled the news when the doctor told her. My mom died before I got to ask.
Awesome food fight scene.
When MKW said “Baltimore” I just about died.
Loved how Owen and Nucky are both rushing back to help their beloved. And the gorgeous CGI of the steam ships caused me to wiki them to see if any are still around today.
Who is MKW?
Michael Kenneth Williams (Chalky)
Omar (see The Wire).
I’m not sure, but I think the steamship Nucky was about to board was Titanic’s sister ship, Olympic. She definitely had the same bridge/funnels/lines. She returned to passenger service in 1920 after being used as a troopship during the war.
Me too.. i squeeled and my eyes watered. My wife thinks I am nuts.
Congrats to Bill B. from last week who correctly guessed that Margaret’s daughter had polio. Nice call!
I think Jimmy’s going to kill Richard. It’ll be poetic. Almost tender…in a ‘Mice and Men’ sort of way. And as Richard is dying, he’ll say something like, “thank you…”
I was really counting on “coming up just as soon as I figure out whether the Irish have cookie jars.”
I was hoping for “coming up just as soon as I’ve finished my lunch”
nice call
I liked the episode, and loved the setup for the execution of McGarrigle. The guy who kills him is the young hothead we saw in the prior scene saying how the IRA must fight to the bitter end. As soon as I saw him, I was like, “wait, are they… Oh yeah.”
Nucky’s reaction was nicely handled. How’s he supposed to have a bodyguard who just had his own boss whacked, and not just boss actually, but the guy who brought him into the organization and clearly took care of him in some sort of fashion.
As Tom already pointed out, and I commented on his post, the Chalky/Dunn thing made no freaking sense to me. None. Why would Chalky need to use Dunn as an agitator? Why not just call out his troops, so to speak?
Manny was badass, but… and this is just nitpicking and I mean, really nitpicking… you don’t slam a guy like that through the glass partition of the door and not have that affect him. It’s one thing for Manny, to be hopped up on adrenaline or Chuck Norrisy high, to put his hand through it, but when you drag a guy like that back in through it, you’d have sliced him up. You can’t not open up an artery doing that. Like I said, just nitpicking, and a lot of movies and TV-shows do that sort of scene, but it always looks fake as crap. Just slice his neck on the glass of the door, man, it’s just as badass and it helps suspend disbelief. But that’s just me.
Chalky’s using Dunn so that once everything goes to hell with the strike, Chalky can make the peace and reassert his position of power with the whites and the blacks.
If Chaulky uses one of his people, it looks like he orchestrated it, doing it this way, he looks uninvolved with the plot
great episode – what I love about historical dramas is that you put you right back in history – Polio, the IRA and early Civil Rights Movement. This show is gold.
Nucky took stolen guns to beldast as colateral for the Irish whiskey. Nucky was suprised that the man he helped was unwilling to help him. And was even more suprised when the same man was assinated without his knowledge. Nucky has enough hate on him in Atlantic City. He at least deseved a heads up before his “worker” took matters into their own hands and involved Nucky. Also, having Chalky stir things up while Nucky is out of the country works to his favor. It would seem as Jimmy don’t have control of the black folk, setting jimmy up for failure. As for Chalky having his jaihouse enemy as his patsy stirring things up is too very clever. Chalkys people are upset with him over the KKK and whiskey killings. So he puts a man that has it out for him in charge. So if more trouble falls out chalky ain’t to blame. The man who tried to kill him is.
Having chalky jailhouse enemy stir trouble among his people takes the heat off chalky if more blk folk get killed or struggle. His people are still angry over the KKK whisky killings. This approach make the jailhouse man take the fall. Makes chalky look like a genius!! Lol
I think Nucky’s going to take out Owen Sleater soon. When he questioned Owen about how long he knew McGarrigle I got the impression he was concerned about Sleater’s loyalty. Heres an unlikely scenario I’m going to throw out anyway; Nucky recognizes Richard Harrow’s concerns about Jimmy somehow, convinces Harrow to join up with him (remember Harrow told Capone he wouldn’t kill Nucky), has Harrow shoot Owen (Harrow had a chance to shoot Sleater once and said “I still might” when asked) and solidifies his power.
Also, I may be the only one, but I like Mickey Doyle. He’s smarter than he seems and he’s a survivor
Sully, I fully agree with your “Nucky’s going to take out Owen Sleater soon” comment. Just wait when Nucky discovers that Owen banged Margaret; and even made her climax. (Plus, Owen not one of the headline stars of BWE, so it’s no real harm nor foul that he gets whacked.)
Alan, ZoeFan could do nothing but laugh out loud when it was revelaed Mickey Doyle lives. ZoeFan thinks Remus is more absurd of a character than Mickey Doyle at his goofiest. ZoeFan says keep the awesome reviews coming.
George Remus was an actual guy, though, and he really did refer to himself in the third person.
Jimmy’s only comedic moment that I can recall for the series was pretty funny in last nights episode when, after meeting with Remus (and I think talking about going to listen to the fight), Jimmy says, “Darmody wants to see what all the fuss is about.”
a highlight for sure in last night’s episode
don’t forget his coldcuts comment in the same episode!
These hitman are the worst I have ever see. The spray on a sawed off shotgun it pretty wide. to barely nip a man’s shoulder form 5 feet way would require one of the worst shots possible. Where is Murder Inc. when you need it
Know your organized crime history. So many botched hits.
It’s amazing, but this show really seems to bring out the armchair gangster in everybody (especially if they’ve also watched The Sopranos). My father and I enjoyed this ep over Thanksgiving breakfast and we both agreed killing Manny should have been “a two man job” and Waxy’s hitman carrying ANY identifying items was an amateur mistake.
Was Chalky building a bookcase in that scene ?
He ain’t buildin’ no damn bookcase.
Back in the episode when Chalky was in jail, I was captivated by Eric LaRay Harvey’s performance as Dunn Purnsley. I thought he was so good that I hoped to see him back on the show, even though the character was probably only intended for that one episode. I don’t know how far in advance the episodes are written, but I feel like the writers saw his performance and felt like they had to get this guy back somehow, so they inserted the character into this situation. I’m so pleased that he’s back that I easily forgive any gripes about it not making the most sense.
I agree with you re: Harvey’s jailhouse performance. It was absolutely riveting. I remember feeling as though I was watching a Broadway stage play when he was on the screen. I too am glad to see him back.
It seemed to me that Margareth felt guilty when her daughter fell ill. Was it the guilt for having a fling with the bodyguard (if it was just a fling) or am I just imagining things? JK
Margaret is catholic. She’s feeling guilty about picking and choosing on what sins to confess. She and Nucky’s relationship is NOT based on love, it’s based on her survival (in a world who doesn’t give women few options) and his convenience. Also, she ENJOED being with Owen and that makes her sin worse, in her eyes.Her sins are mounting, therefore her guilt is too! She didn’t betray Nucky, he’s at speakeasy’s all the time with ho’s and lying to her about it. She’s been good for Nucky, advising him and thinking ahead when he wasn’t so I say they’re pretty even. Do what you have to do Margaret, and sometimes it’s OK to get alittle pleasure where you can.
I knew when I saw Forsythe in the previews for this season that they could have an awesome new character on their hands. Manny and the writers have not disappointed. I still think he dies before the season’s out, but at least he’s making an impression.
yeah, Manny made an impression all right – in the hitman’s skull
I certainly enjoyed Nucky’s visit to Ireland, and his little surprise when they whacked McGarrigle. Might’ve been a difficult agreement for Owen (knowing him since he was 17 and his constant refusal for young Owen to fight with the IRA). As for Richard, we’re patiently waiting to see more of our mysterious man unmasked (no pun intended), my concerns for Jimmy will unfortunately remain in these last three episodes of the season. He’d have to sleep with one eye open, now that Munya is after him, and the affiliation Jimmy established with Waxey will not look good.
I don’t know what the fuss is about why some viewers were disappointed about Emily’s polio plot. I felt for Margaret immensely and teared a bit when her daughter screamed during the spinal tap. My prediction? She might pass away. It’s the only appropriate way to end the series, leaving Margaret vulnerable, paranoid and revise the life she’s living.
Emily living with paralysis will devastate Margaret more than death. To lose a child is horible, to watch it suffer day to day is worse.
one might suspect that since the IRA is supplying the whiskey they’ll also provide muscle to protect it. just as Nucky would (presumably) provide some sort of muscle – or in his case, smarts – to protect the guns on their way to Ireland.
also, alan, i think it was awesome seeing the reverse roles of the americans and IRA in Boardwalk vs. SOA. the Sons court the Irish to get guns whereas Nucky entices the Irish with them. Pretty enjoyable seeing that dichotomy. That and the ever-present deaths of Irishmen in Ireland as a result of American meddling – wonder which show will see the Irish strike back first. SOA seem a likely candidate.
I am sure I am way off base but I imagined the two women at the fight were sent by Manny to entice and then kill Jimmy.
Yes, I thought that at the very least, they might have been a distraction so that Jimmy would let down his guard.
So, did you like or dislike the episode?
I kept expecting Nucky to meet Michael Collins in Ireland. Was he just too high up at that point to be doing the dirty work (buying guns, selling booze, etc…)?
Two thoughts on why Nucky makes the deal with the Irish. One, he has a surplus of guns that he can trade for whiskey. These guns have little value to his other sources of whiskey. Those sources only want cash; cash he is short on at the moment. This is the only way, probably, he can turn the guns into cash. Not sure if the Irish have enough dough to buy 3,000 guns.
Two, he may be cultivating a relationship with the IRA so he can at some point ask them to provide muscle he can’t get in the States.
My late mother had polio when she was very young. Unfortunately I don’t know her entire story but I do know that she went through what this little girl went through, with the added discomfort of being shipped away with no family at her side. It makes you thankful to know doctors understand most illnesses better nowadays. Even though you can’t afford anything anymore.
Re: going to Ireland for whiskey
1. Nucky’s “retired”, can’t use the old gang for his exploits
2. Business sense. We know Ireland needs guns, America’s got ’em, America needs booze, Ireland’s got it.
Remus sells the Young Turks 5,000 cases for $300k. Nucky takes 1,000 guns and turns it into 10,000 cases, getting $600k worth of booze. In America he can conservatively sell that for double. So using Ireland, Nucky Thompson turned 1,000 guns into $1,000,000. When you think about it, pretty damn smart.
While I’m here I just gotta say Manny Horwitz is the man.
I agree that Margaret’s storyline is dragging when she shows such potential as a partner in crime with Nucky. She’s morally ambiguous and practicality usually informs her actions when she is faced with moral dilemmas. I would like to see that developed more. I really expected her to be more of a force this season.
I am late to this party, and enjoy all of your insights. I think: Nucky kills Owen to send a message to Peg, Chaulky sacrifices his agitator Dunn to the whites to end the strike and consolidate bi-racial power, Manny will partner with Nucky against Jimmy, Richard will turn on Jimmy when Jimmy’s inhumanity has him wife-beating, Emily’s polio will bring out the humanity in Nucky, but drive Peg half mad with guilt, [ later her brother will be killed or injured in the subway project, and the girls will come live with Peg/Nicky ], Eli will be an easy target for Esther and Nucky will save him in a courthouse drama against all reason b/c he is family, but moreover, he can flip on Nucky. now the Irish: they will be used to save Rothstein when his morons get in too deep against the other mobs.
I thought the same thing with the whole SOA season in Belfast. It was like looking at the beginnings of that beautiful friendship from the start and to the present time.
I have to give it to the broad who “entertains” Richard with her little motto. I too believe in such things, so you have me giggling over that.
“……. – that once you go to war, you have to stay at war until you’ve either won or died. ”
a bit of “a game of thrones” hangover???