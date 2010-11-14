‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Belle Femme’: Nice guy Eddie

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I write the Vatican…
“You have power you do not suspect.” -Madame Jeunet
This first season of “Boardwalk Empire” has been the story of Nucky Thompson realizing he can’t be half a gangster anymore, but it’s also the story of how Margaret Schroeder realizes she’s a gangster’s woman – and exactly how she can exploit that.
In another strong episode of what’s so far looking like a great finishing kick for season one, Nucky welcomes prodigal son Jimmy back to help in the war against the Italians, and Jimmy forces Nucky to come right out and say that he wants the Dilessio brothers dead. It’s not that Nucky hasn’t arranged murders before – he did it to Mr. Schroeder way back in the series premiere, after all – but it’s always been something understood, not overt. Jimmy wants Nucky to say the word “Yes” not only because he wants his former mentor to accept the new world order, but because he’s tired of the sense of moral superiority that Nucky’s held over him since the ambush in the woods.
(Left unsaid, in part because they don’t quite realize yet that Rothstein is their true enemy, is that most of this is Jimmy’s fault. It’s entirely possible that Rothstein would have looked to muscle Nucky out down the road, but when Rothstein gave the Dilessios his lecture about how reputations are built over years and destroyed in seconds, all I could think of was how quickly Jimmy ruined Nucky’s rep in Rothstein’s eyes.)
Jimmy’s return isn’t the triumph either he or Nucky hoped for. Angela doesn’t want him back (and doesn’t appreciate Jimmy’s requests for another child, when she doesn’t particularly want the one she has). He almost immediately winds up in jail courtesy of Agent Van Alden, and his future only seems safe because Van Alden’s partner Agent Sepso turns out to be on the take and kills the witness. And with Jimmy locked up for the time being, it’s down to Eddie to protect Nucky when the Dilessios try a hit, though the usually comic relief manservant proves to be a surprisingly adept bodyguard.
(Or maybe it’s not so surprising; Eddie’s usually much more effective than Nucky gives him credit for.)
And where it’s Jimmy holding Nucky’s head up to the light and forcing him to look around, Margaret’s own Come to Jesus moment comes from an unlikely source: Madame Jeunet, who had so little use for Margaret when Nucky first sent her to the shop, but who here needs an advocate against the crippling tax Nucky’s machine has begun charging her. Margaret’s not without her ability to manipulate Nucky – see her actions in the episode that ended with their first kiss – but before it felt like some kind of haphazard plan at best, an accident more likely. (In that episode, she wasn’t sure how Nucky would react, but was lashing out after she felt snubbed by him post-birthday dance.)
Here, though, she knows what she’s trying to do. The direct approach doesn’t work, because as much as Nucky admires her intellect he doesn’t want to be interrogated by it, and Margaret ultimately realizes that what Madame Jeunet meant was the power of her femininity. She plays the vulnerable woman, knowing Nucky will want to do anything he can to protect her, and he falls for it and eases the burden on Belle Femme. And then Margaret shows she’s not a sap by exacting a higher commission (the fancy blue dress, rather than the less expensive gifts for her daughter) than Madame Jeunet was prepared to give.
Everyone keeps underestimating Margaret, but the women’s vote is coming. Her power will never be what it would be for a comparable woman in 2010 (or even that of, say, Peggy on “Mad Men” circa 1965), but like the skinny but calculating man she loves – and, for that matter, Eddie – she’s much tougher than she looks, and seems ready for the season’s final challenges.
Some other thoughts:
• Gillian and Jimmy’s relationship again proves to be a bit different than your average mom and son, as she continues to sleep with Lucky Luciano on her boy’s behalf, then sets up Jimmy to get the drop on Lucky. The scene where Van Alden inadvertently saves Lucky’s life, though, illustrates one of the pitfalls of intermingling real and fictional characters, as anyone who knows anything about Luciano knows Jimmy’s not going to be successful in killing him, and then it just becomes a question of what will save him.
• And in the same episode where we see Jimmy with his mom for the first time in a while, Jimmy and Nucky have a very curious exchange in jail, where Jimmy asks Nucky to go see his dad. It’s not followed up on – or is it? Could it be that the Commodore is Jimmy’s father? If nothing else, it might give Dabney Coleman more to do than his sporadic, brief appearances so far.
• I was so pleased to hear Jimmy include Richard Harrow’s employment as one of his conditions. In only two episodes (one of them a very brief appearance last week), Richard’s already become one of my favorite characters on this show, and I missed him this week.
• Van Alden’s clearly losing it in this one. He’s still obsessing on Margaret’s immigration photograph, his interrogation of Jimmy is all over the map (and again dwells too much on Margaret), and he’s now convinced himself that getting rid of Nucky will somehow clean up the Sodom of Atlantic City, when we have ample evidence it will not – that Rothstein or one of a dozen other gangsters would step in and keep the liquor flowing.
• I thought it was a nice touch that Margaret’s kids are being read to from “The Road to Oz,” the fifth book in the series, rather than the original. The first book is obviously most famous to us because of the Judy Garland film, but there was a time when the series as a whole was very popular indeed. I actually read them all as a kid, but don’t remember if there are specific parallels from its plot to this episode.
What did everybody else think?
Boardwalk Empire is one of the best shows on television.
While I agree that Angela doesn’t want another child with Jimmy, what makes you say that she doesn’t particularly want the one she has? Gillian gave her an opportunity to be released from that “burden” but she didn’t take it.
I also found that scene between Jimmy and Angela when he got home to be interesting and disturbing in terms of the power of women, or lack thereof. Jimmy wanted sex. Angela didn’t. It looked like, even if she didn’t acquiesce, he was going to force it on her.
This was a very interesting episode. I can say that I really can’t predict where the season is going in terms of Margaret. She was enjoying the power but she also looked shaken by the murder on the pier.
Awesome episode.
I’m with you on the Luciano issue. I knew Jimmy wasn’t going to kill him, but I was curious to see how he got out of it. Lucky didn’t know that though and it was interesting how quick he told Jimmy about Rothstein’s continued business in AC.
Speaking of Rothstein, is there a better way to make a point than having someone sign a life insurance policy? Cold.
The Rothstein life insurance policy was brilliant. Did anyone else think it was weird that Luciano just gave up Rothstein to Jimmy so easily? Maybe he should have gotten him to sign one if those life insurance policies.
Did Luciano actually give Rothstein up? I thought he just mentioned the D’Elessio bros.
Luciano indirectly gives Rothstein up (guilt by association). If the D’Allesio bros are working with Luciano, it means Rothstein is involved.
I believe Luciano mentioned “AR.”
I never got the impression Jimmy was necessarily going to kill Lucky, I mean there was a good chance, but to me the scene felt like they were about to go have a long talk about the D’Allesio brothers, that Jimmy was going to pump him for info
I thought that one of themes was how surprising and painful it can be to have your eyes opened to the truth.
Lucky when he found out he had been betrayed by Jimmy’s mom, Madame Jeunet when she realized that she had underestimated Margaret, Nucky when he realized that Margaret was rolling Jeunet for dresses as tribute, Jimmy’s wife when she figures out that the married couple (at least the husband) was just using her for sex, Nucky at the end when he realizes just how much trouble he is in, and so forth.
It was also a nice directorial touch to have the crooked cop brain himself right in the middle of third eye and have it start bleeding. The third eye is the symbol for enlightenment. Painful enlightenment in this case.
Good post. You can add Margaret’s glance down at her newly ruined dress, covered in blood. Alan usually catches the overarching theme, but I tip my hat to you on this one.
What a great observation.
Great observations. I enjoyed reading your post.
excellent comments – I agree
With this episode, it seemed to me that what the whole series has been about – as some of the other comments have noted – is power, the different forms it takes and how it shifts. The power of violence, the power of the law, the power of guilt, of sexuality, etc. all seem to be twisting and turning on each other as part of the larger narrative and historical context (ie., Margaret’s empowerment paralleling the suffragette movement.) For me, this episode is where the whole thing really clicked.
This is the first show since The Wire where I feel like the various social, personal, and political forms of power are being interwoven in a credible way. Very impressive little world they’ve created in such a short time. This has been a terrific first season, better than that of some shows that are very highly regarded, like Breaking Bad.
Terrific episode, and I too was a bit bummed not to see the “man in the iron mask”. I agree how tough it is to blend real and fictional characters, but maybe this leads to the creators taking some creative licensing with a few of the characters.
We knew Luciano wouldn’t be killed by Jimmy – it was just my curiosity as to how he would survive that contributes to the “Lucky” monicker
With Richard Harrow around I am always looking out for someone to be killed via his rifle. I kept waiting for the moment with the witness at the beach but obviously he was killed a different way.
Is it Dilessio or D’Alessio? Can Van Alden have any doubt now that his assistant is crooked?
I’m not so sure that VanAlden is as sharp as a lot of us had given him credit for so far. And I think his assistant is well aware of this.
@Jenelle it’s D’Alessio.
was thinking the same thing. where would harrow hide to take the shot. thought would have been fitting if he killed the witness.
Gillian was bad ass tonight when she wipped out Luciano’s gun with Jimmy. She’s a tough as nails babe.
She certainly is a babe.
The attempt
The attempt on Nucky’s life reminded me on the attempt on Tony Soprano’s life on the fist season….
need more chalky
He’s been conspicuous in his absence. I strongly suspect he’s going to be the answer to Nucky’s problems, and that will end up being the vehicle that interjects him more substantially into the plot.
There’s a striking parallel to episode 9 of The Wire, when the head of criminal organization also narrowly escapes an assassination attempt…
You get the feeling like this is one of the first shows where you can trace the creative lineage of The Wire on future television. I might be incorrect in supposing such an influence, but the connection between politics, law enforcement, and crime, seem to be evidence that would support that thesis.
Unfortunately I think Boardwalk Empire is more the successor to Rome than to the Sopranos, let alone The Wire. The latter was patient, layering in a new faction and new characters each season without ever losing focus on the main storyline. Rome and Boardwalk Empire just spray it all out at once, which for me makes it less compelling. Boardwalk Empire also shares Rome’s difficulty with integrating well known historical characters in a way that maintains dramatic tension, and by extremely high production value. I like Boardwalk Empire but I think, like Rome, it’s going to fizzle after a couple of seasons and be remembered more as a visually gorgeous near miss.
tom, I really disagree with you. Boardwalk Empire is building its foundation and characters. It’s not a big pile of mess. It’s very much like The Wire/ Deadwood where you have great political intrigue mixed in with historical and fictional characters,
tom, I don’t think your could be more off the mark. Rome Season 1 was very well done, I can’t see how you thought it “sprayed the main storyline all out at once”, I thought it built up to the climax of the season finale quite well.
As for season 2, they knew they were canceled and decided to cram as much as they could into the season, so yeah it suffered.
But how on earth can you compare BE to Rome Season 2? I can’t see where you’re coming from with your comments at all, pleas elaborate
here’s what Terence Winter had to say in an interview regarding how The Sopranos has influenced Boardwalk Empire.
[www.listener.co.nz]
“How do you think your work on The Sopranos informs Boardwalk Empire?
It is similar in the sense that it does have a strong organised crime component. One of the first things that Tony Soprano ever said on the show was that he felt like he came in at the end of something â€“ Boardwalk Empire is the beginning of that something, itâ€™s really the early, early days of organised crime. That said, itâ€™s criminals in New Jersey, so itâ€™s not too far off the mark. I like to think the manner of storytelling is similar. Iâ€™m assuming the people who are watching the show are intelligent and will pay attention and theyâ€™re curious and patient enough to let a story develop over the course of time, and in that sense Iâ€™m trying to do the same. If I could ever be half as successful as we were with The Sopranos, or do half of the things that I learned from [Sopranosâ€™ creator] David Chase, Iâ€™d be a happy man.”
People.com reports that she is having the 2nd child during the show’s hiatus. Judging by these quotes, she will be back for the 2nd season.
[tinyurl.com]
“She may be on a hiatus from her hit show Boardwalk Empire, but Gretchen Mol is keeping busy: the actress is expecting her second child.
â€œIâ€™m just enjoying this time. Weâ€™re not shooting now so Iâ€™m having a baby and then weâ€™ll start shooting again, which is great,â€ Mol, 38, tells PEOPLE at the Sunday premiere of Morning Glory.
â€œItâ€™s really lovely to know I have a job coming and thereâ€™s this little time and I can really enjoy it instead of feeling [stressed].â€”
Gretchen Mol is 38? Wow she looks much younger.
Eddie.
Is.
The.
MAN!!!
I thought he was just comic relief fodder, but, boy!, can the German lay some bad ass down!
Not only that, but he seems to get all the pretty ladies!
As awesome as Eddie’s big moment was, we really shouldn’t have been surprised. Conscription was a part of every day life in Imperial Germany and as an able-bodied man Eddie would have spent time in the active service, then trained as a reserve the rest of his time in Germany.
The way that history interacts with the plot of this show is so interesting. As someone with a serious interest in this time period, I had read a lot about Harding, but there is something to be said for seeing an actor’s portrayal.
Fun to see Kathy Brier [formerly on the soap One Life to Live–and on Broadway (Hairspray)] doing a very credible Sophie Tucker. That girl can belt it out.
Re the $400+ dress, I kept wondering whether Margaret had taken it right then and there, under Nan’s nose, or had had it delivered to her later. One thing for sure: Nan lives in a fool’s paradise.
And it’s becoming clear that Van Alden’s obsessive nature in some sense prevents him from being a more effective agent. Sloppy.
Uh, that’s the blue dress that Margaret took for herself. Nan tried on a few things, but it was the beaded light blue silk dress that was the really pricy one … which is how Madame realized she’d underestimated Margaret.
wow get logged out and this happened. Anyway, I wanted to comment on Alan’s question about how Jimmy asking Nucky to go see his father wasn’t resolved UNLESS it was the Commodore. I thought that was pretty clear when a scene or 2 later that’s where Nucky was. Also, someone speculated here that that the Commodore was Jimmy’s father either last week or the week before. I’m pretty sure it is cleared up
Alan-Off Topic
You’ve mentioned Mumford & Sons. They are doing a live set on Sirius (The Spectrum-forget channel) at 2 pm EST. I’m sure you don’t have the time to listen but thought I’d make a mention.
Was there ever an attempt on Nucky’s life? Who out there (expert maybe) is doing a fact/myth Boadwalk obersvation? It was funny so see the men in their full body swim suits. Anyone guess the Fed. agent was on the take? I also thought the life policy was pure genius by Rothstein. Do they not know what they were doing when they signed? BTW think Nucky even acknowledges that Eddie saved him?
technically this nucky isnt the same as th real one since they changed the name and some details.
Jimmy is the man, thats all I gotta say, LOL.
Another Sopranos alum sighting in Kevin O’Rourke who played Edward Bader the contractor who Nucky is enticing to run for mayor. He played the creepy soccer coach in Sopranos season one that had sex with Meadow’s friend.
Boy, do I love the phrase ‘on the take.’
I wasn’t particularly bothered by knowing Luciano wasn’t in danger, mostly because I was interested in how they turned it around, and Van Alden waiting downstairs was more than satisfactory. I could see it getting annoying if they do it keep having situations like that, though. (Weeds comes to mind, that show relies on fake peril waaaay too much)
Anyone else flash on Godfather I when the fed and Billy stopped to get out of the car?
“leave the gun, take the cannollis”
I love the show and it’s still top five for me but the blood on the dress was just a bit over the top for me; it was symbolism beating you over the head.
One thing I do enjoy though is just how star-crossed Jimmy is. Sure, he had his own bed hard by stealing AR’s liquor and gunning down people in the process but he fell in love with Chicago only to lose that and then he makes some major in-roads with the Chi mafia before coming back to AC. And as soon as he does then he’s in jail.
I felt that way as well about the blood on the dress and inwardly groaned during that scene.
“Left unsaid, in part because they don’t quite realize yet that Rothstein is their true enemy, is that most of this is Jimmy’s fault.”
In my mind, Jimmy only accelerated the Rothstein problem for Nucky. Clearly, Rothstein and Luciano didn’t think much of Nucky, otherwise AR wouldn’t have cheated at Nucky’s casino to create a situation where his supposed business partner would be paying him to take his liquor. I don’t think Rothstein ever would’ve treated Nucky like a true partner, so you could argue that Nuck is better off knowing where he stands than if he operated under the delusion that he had partners in New York.
You could argue that if Jimmy hadn’t shown Rothstein some muscle, it’d be Nucky offered a Life Insurance policy (not that he’d ever sign it).
I believe it was established earlier that the Commodore was Jimmy’s father
Just caught up last nite, nice review Alan & great comments this week, tho after the first one I was dreading a Man Men-situation & possibly in hearing the R-word 82 times. (Luckily, it passed.)
I got a kick out of the beach scene too (not that thereâ€™s anything wrong with that) and Margaretâ€™s evolution makes me proud of my Irish roots, you go lassie.
At the risk of running the rule, the politics are very interesting too, eerily similar to today: Nucky telling the bidnessman heâ€™s a good Republican, letâ€™s put you in… some things donâ€™t change, do they.
– MBG