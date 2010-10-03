‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Broadway Limited’: The wrath of the Beast

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I fluff your pillow…
“I’m not God, Gillian.” -Nucky
“Now you tell me.” -Gillian
At the end of “Broadway Limited,” Nucky Thompson enters the Ritz-Carlton lobby after a storm, and as he enters the elevator to go up to his palatial suite, he sees a trail of muddy footprints he left in the lobby.
The symbolism isn’t hard to figure out: Nucky’s recent activities are tracking dirt into his clean-looking life. The trickier question, though, is why. Why is Nucky willing to put himself out on a limb for Jimmy, in a way that alienates little brother and enforcer Eli? Why is Nucky so eager to help out Margaret Schroeder, when girlfriend Lucy is smart enough to recognize this threat to her domain?
Is it just, as Lucy dismissively tells Margaret, that Nucky’s a soft touch for charity cases – that Jimmy and Margaret only matter to him in the abstract, like the babies in the incubators? Or is everything much, much more complicated than that?
There’s a suggestion in Nucky’s scene with Gillian – specifically, their discussion of the agreement they made about Jimmy – that Jimmy might really be Nucky’s son. But even if biology’s not involved, Nucky certainly viewed Jimmy as his heir, which made his disappointment over Jimmy’s enlistment, and then his role in the heist/masscre, far deeper than if he were just another flunky. As we see in Jimmy’s paranoia about the friendly photographer and his wife – who seem to know little Tommy much better than Jimmy does – bonds can be forged by time and attention as easily as by blood. Nucky has been watching over Jimmy for a long time, at least as far back as the Taft presidency. He’s invested in Jimmy, and even after the betrayal with the Capone deal, he’ll still protect him from Agent Van Alden (and, though he doesn’t realize it, from Lucky Luciano), even if it could blow back on him later, and even if it only increases Eli’s jealousy.
With Margaret, things are both more clear-cut and more complicated. Nucky has feelings for her. We can see that, Margaret can, and Lucy damn sure can. Lucy (who offers to have a baby for Nucky, knowing he wants her for other reasons) is an easy girl in some ways, complicated in others (the unpredictable tantrums), but she doesn’t come with all the baggage of Mrs. Schroeder, including two kids (who don’t understand that the third isn’t still on its way) and a husband Nucky arranged to have thrown into the ocean.
So for now Nucky’s keeping his distance on an emotional level, but bringing Margaret physically closer to him with the job in the Ritz-Carlton dress shop. That not only puts her on the premises, but gives her the appearance of an elevated station, as she now has to dress to impress the rich clientele. And it’s interesting to watch Kelly Macdonald play this transition. Margaret’s been through hell over these last few episodes, and yet as she studies her reflection in her fancy new clothes, there’s a part of her that seems not entirely unhappy with how things have turned out.
Margaret’s getting closer, while Jimmy’s on the train to Chicago. Nucky’s circle of trust keeps expanding and contracting, but between Van Alden, Rothstein and whoever was responsible for hanging Chalky White’s driver, his new bootlegging career is bringing far more enemies than he anticipated.
Some other thoughts:
• Agent Van Alden just keeps coming, and coming, and coming. He doesn’t have much manpower (having to hire bums to impersonate feds), nor jurisdiction, nor resources (having to operate out of the post office because it’s the only federal building in town), but he’s a man obsessed, and that has its advantages. He outmaneuvers Eli to gain control of the fat witness, then tortures Jimmy’s name out of him in a darkly comic scene involving cocaine as an anesthetic, Yiddish curses and Van Alden quoting scripture at a dead Jewish man.
• After a brief cameo in the pilot and no screentime at all in the second episode, Michael Kenneth Williams is back in a big way as Chalky, who negotiates a good deal with Nucky, then furiously ups his cut in exchange for letting Eli mutilate the driver’s corpse to avoid a race war. God, Williams is good as Chalky spits out the words “Fifty percent,” isn’t he?
• As with the early episodes of “Mad Men,” this show is going to have to tread a fine line in terms of showing us the many ways society was different 90 years ago. The bit about the cocaine is amusing, as is Nucky being confused by Chalky’s use of “motherfucker” or Madame Jeunet ordering Margaret to bathe at least once a week, but Terry Winter and company have to be careful that those moments don’t start to call attention to themselves in a, “Yes, people really lived like this” kind of way.
• Lucky Luciano suffered the effects of venereal disease all his life (he would claim at various points that he deliberately contracted it to avoid the draft), and his visit to the doctor reminded me very much of some of Al Swearengen’s own problems in the nether regions on “Deadwood.” It’s not TV; it’s HBO, and we’ll prove it to you by inserting medical instruments into men’s urethras!
• Vincent Piazza, who plays Luciano, was AJ’s buddy Hernan on “The Sopranos,” and we get yet another “Sopranos” alum here with Max Casella (Christopher’s pal Benny Fazio) as one of the Philly wiseguys to whom Mickey Doyle owes money. As I talked about with Winter before the season, outside of Steve Buscemi himself, this seems about the threshhold of “Sopranos” notoriety the show can probably handle with its guest stars. If Furio or Hesh get involved while the show is still establishing itself, it would be distracting.
• On the train ride to Chicago (where he’ll no doubt hook back up with Al Capone), Jimmy’s reading Sinclair Lewis’ “Free Air,” which is itself the story of an East Coaster who heads west – albeit all the way to the Pacific Northwest.
• Every time I see a map of Nucky’s territory or hear about a flophouse on Baltic Avenue, I briefly imagine that this whole show is actually “Monopoly: The TV Series.”
What did everybody else think?
Alan (or anyone) – was Max Casella’s friend (brother?) also a Sopranos actor? I bet I am screwing all this up but je reminds me of of one of Tony’s men who spoke Italian. I think he once helped two Italian hit men try to kill Phil Leotardo (they accidentally killed the wrong man.) He also was seen doing heroin with Christopher. Does anyone know if its the same actor?
i thought the same thing.
He was the guy who hooked Chris up with the two Italian guys. Also the guy Chris did heroin with before petting that dog endlessly. Hahahahaha
Yeah, that’s him, Edoardo Ballerini. And yes, he and Casella were playing brothers.
What a great episode tonight. It was truly well written
What did I think? Ok, you know the scene in the dentists office?
“This isn’t a very happy birthday for Rex Banner.”
I’ll get you Beer Barron!
…No…you…won’t…
All kidding aside, Rex Banner is all I can think about whenever Van Alden is on screen. I don’t know if that means that Shannon’s portrayal of him is pitch-perfect, then, or what, but I can’t get past it.
This show is building along quite nicely, with interesting characters and plot so far. Pitt is really pulling off the haunted soldier look, and I nearly spit my drink out when the photographer mentioned the battles of I-Pray(for Ypres). No one ever says that name right, and so it was a nice nod to us history dorks who know our stuff. I-pray, indeed, while getting mowed down in the mud…over, and over, and over….nasty battles. Good to see Jimmy’s moving on instead of getting whacked, and I hope he survives the season out there in Chicago, as I find the character compelling thus far.
Incidentally, the last war reparations for WWI were payed today to France by Germany as part of the Treaty of Versailles. These reparations were part of teh problem with the treaty, helped collapse the German economy and allowed the rise of Hitler, who of course suspended them since they symbolically meant Germany was responsible for WWI. Finishing up the reparation payments marks the final end of the war as the last treaty obligation is now met. Kinda crazy if ya think about it.
Liked the stuff with Chalky, his use of the new slang that Nucky didn’t get, and of course his bargaining tactics-can’t wait to see how that arc goes. And finally, the Sopranos love is in the house, with Steve B as the lead and those two punks that knew Christopher popping in as Italian brothers-one of them was part of Chrissy’s crew with Tony, and the other was the crews hook-up that Chris contacted regarding bringing guys over from Italy to do some work. Yes, he and Chris did get high together.
Show is rolling along well, building tension, creating intense characters, so I look forward to next week!
The Ypres comment made me laugh too. As a History major myself I told my girlfriend that the name was never pronounced right and was often called “Wipers.”
Technically, the most accurate french-like pronunciation of Ypres is actually “Ee-pray”, instead of “I-pray”.
The comment from Margaret’s child about when the third kid was coming, along with the response about the stork, damn near broke my heart. I did not even think about the other children when her husband beat her that badly in the first place. I thought the scene did a good job of showing the collateral damage in this world.
Love the show, but I feel like the timeline is already a bit tricky (a la Sons of Anarchy or the Shield). If the man in the woods has been out there three days (as Nucky said), then it has only been two days since Hans Schroeder was killed. In that time, Margaret has spent another night in the hospital (she was there the day after her husband was found), gone home, been interviewed by Van Alden, gone to see Nucky, and started a new job. Seems like a lot happened very quickly. Was there even a funeral?
u know some things can happen off screen. it is a tv show
I just jumped to the conclusion that the Philadelphia guys were responsible for the hanged driver. Doyle told them that Nucky is now doing business with Chalkie and they seemed to say they need to get their investment back
They were telling Doyle that HE needed to get the investment back. If anything I assume it was his doing after the Philadelphia guys told him what was up.
Scripture IS the Jewish bible. The other one, from which Van Alden was quoting (I assume) is Gospel.
I could be way off, but I assume that he was quoting Revelations, specifically. Too much talk of the Beast to be one of the four Gospels.
“hear about a flophouse on Baltic Avenue, I briefly imagine that this whole show is actually “Monopoly: The TV Series.”
I had the same immediate thought. They already even made the “Beauty Pageant” joke too.
How did Rothstein and Nucky know the fat witness identified Jimmy to Van Alden?
By the way, these “reCaptchas” or whatever they are called (type the words in the image/in the audio clip) are way too hard.
I think Van Alden’s right hand guy in the dentist seen is an informant for Rothstein. He corrected the woman in her yiddish translation and commented that the fat guy was Jewish, which makes me think he is as well, and that may suggest a connection with Rothstein. That and there’s no other way he could have known (I think it’s unlikely that one of the AC Sheriff’s deputies is an informant.)
I don’t think Van Alden’s partner is a snitch. I think Nucky could have learned everything the fat guy told Van Alden by simply asking the dentist and the woman with the child after Van Alden left. they heard and saw everything that happened during the interogation, therefore could very easily have told Eli that Jimmy’s name was brought up. Rothstein though is another matter, perhaps the other fed is an informant for Rothstein.
Sounded more like Van Alden’s boss was the informant. He looked kind of fishy, not to mention he suggested Van Alden hold off on any arrests.
Even though Nucky might have some affection for Mrs Schroeder, think Van Alden is the one to watch. You see the sterile encounter with his wife (after a pretty sterile note he wrote to her in a prior week) but remember he took Mrs Schroeder’s hair ribbon for a sniff. Hmmmm…
There’s something bugging me about this episode.
Nucky is confused and baffled by Chalky’s use of the term “motherfucker”, but later in the episode we see Jimmy ask his fiance “did you fuck him?” about the friendly photographer.
If the F word meant the same back then, and was in common usage as we see with Jimmy, then surely “mother F-er” must have been used, or should at least be fairly easy to understand for Nucky, no?
Or is it implied that the F word is only familiar to those on the lower rungs of society?
Small thing, but it bugged me.
Nucky has said “fuck” and variations thereof plenty of times already. I think the point was that particular variation – “motherfucker” – wasn’t yet in common usage at the time, so it confused him.
I suspect that it might also have been a little shout-out to Deadwood, which was criticized at times for using a number of profanities – including “motherfucker” – that would not have been used in the 1870s. David Milch defended the usage by saying that many of the profanities of the time wouldn’t be recognizable as such to modern audiences, so he used current ones in their place to make a point. But it still threw some people off.
Oh, and it was also a bit of a sly shout-out to The Wire, as Omar was the one character on that show who never swore, so having the same actor’s character on this show using a brand new profanity was a nice touch.
Yeah, I’ve heard that Deadwood story before. Seems you can’t win. If you make up words in sci-fi to make future swearing seem more authentic, you’re frakking things up, yet if you try and keep swear-words that are familiar, you’re also screwed. No way to win if you’re not set in the present it seems.
I did think it might have been a shout to Omar, but I just found Nucky’s bafflement distracting. He’s a smart guy, and the word is fairly self-explanatory…
Anyway, liking the show so far. Wouldn’t say I love it. I’m not waiting with baited breath for every episode, but I have no plans to stop watching. Hoping I will become more involved in time.
Ok, this is for the New Jerseyans here.
In 1920, there were two municipalities named “Raritan Township” in New Jersey. The borough in Somerset County (famously featured in The Pacific a few months back as John Basilone’s hometown) has a different name, and apparently wasn’t yet independent.
I’m assuming that Van Alden didn’t go to the Raritan Township in Hunterdon County, because it was/is very small, and would be far out of the way when traveling from Atlantic City to New York. He had to go through the one in Middlesex County then. This was a way for the producers to be cute (because the town was later renamed “Edison”). Edison also was/is known for having a large Jewish population, although that would not have been the case before white flight and the rise of the suburbs.
Believe it or not, there actually are some scanned old road maps on the net at [www.jimmyandsharonwilliams.com]
The Raritan Township sign in the show said incorporated 1838, which would refer to the one in Hunterdon, not Middlesex (1870).
just a thought hazlet township in monmouth county established 1967 was originally raritan township established 1848 and would be the shotest distance from a.c. to nyc right off parkway exit 117 hop back on parkway north to exit 127 nj turnpike. not sure when these highways were built though.
I think this is the best new show of the season, hands-down, but one thing is bothering me: Gretchen Mol is Michael Pitt’s MOM? They’re only 9 years apart in real life and frankly look even closer in age on the show. I thought they were lovers until this episode. Who thought up that casting?
Last episode, Jimmy called cleared this up and referred to her as his mother when he gave her the necklace. I guess she had him when she was very young.
Also, Michael Pitt looks very young for his age.
While I consider BE the best new show of the Fall season, I do have a few problems. First, I can’t figure out if this is supposed to be a dark comedy or a drama. The episode was full of so many quips and silly moments that some of the more serious scenes didn’t have any impact. The scene where the fat guy was being smothered by Eli, and then later tortured by Van Alden did not come off as scary or upsetting, but oddly funny…because it’s unbelievable that this kind of thing could happen…especially in public. I’m not sure if that’s the vibe the creators were going for.
Also, there are a lot of characters who are just kind of being thrown at us. I find that events that are supposed to be shocking, such as Chalky finding his murdered driver, had no impact at all, possibly because we really didn’t know Chalky and his people well enough to care about them. Now that Chalky is demanding 50% from Nucky, hopefully he will become a bigger player in this series.
Also, while there are a few characters I really like (Jimmy, Mary, Nucky), there are a number of characters that are weak. Van Alden is supposed to be the thorn in Nucky’s side, but he leaves a lot to be desired. I find him to be very one-note and predictable. I don’t have any qualms with a by-the-books, overzealous federal agent, but this guy is just blatantly hypocritical. Scolding, “Don’t take the lord’s name in vain,” in one scene and then torturing a witness in another? There is absolutely nothing about him that is likable, which I find problematic. These shows work better when both the good guys and the bad guys are shades of grey.
That said, I like that they are finding ways to throw in info about the time period. The scene with Luciano in the doctor’s office also reminded me of Al Swearengen’s ordeal on Deadwood.
Maybe you will see more shades in gray in both Nucky and Nelson Van Alden.
@Sareeta, Wow, you described exactly the same problems I’m having with the show. I don’t know whether scenes are supposed to be dark humor, or drama. I wasn’t invested in Chalky’s driver, so it had no impact on me.
I can’t say that I’m liking this show yet. I watch it because I know it’s supposed to be good. But I’m not enjoying it in the way that I did say, Deadwood. Even when I was only a couple episodes into that show I found characters I liked, or not, and I understood the tone of the show. It just worked for me. This isn’t and I think you stated the reasons why, perfectly.
I would have never guessed that Luciano was “Hernan” I just caught up with the episodes, and it all happens so fast. Born in raised in Chicago, I find it funny that Al was a bartender in Chicago, and tied to crime. What a surprise.
Am I really the only one who was reminded of Pushing Daisies during the scene at the dentists? The way the dying guy shot back to life when he was administered the cocaine, the no-nonsense interview, and the question about where he’d like to die seemed like a Pushing Daisies-scene gone terribly wrong…
I really, really could have done without the urethra scene. UGH.