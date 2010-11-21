‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Emerald City’: Today, I am a man

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I grab a tripod…
“Sometimes I forget what I look like. Then I pass a mirror, and I remember. I stare sometimes at my face, and can’t recall how I was before.” -Richard
As we barrel towards the end of season one, can any of these characters look at their reflections and remember the person they used to be? Or would they all be as startled by who they’ve become as Margaret is?
Forget Richard Harrow, whose pre-war face we get to glimpse in an opening dream sequence.(*) Margaret is now both a mobster’s kept woman and, thanks to the passage of women’s suffrage, a sudden power player in the world of Atlantic City politics. Nucky is now a guy who stands in warehouses while his colleagues shoot or strangle his enemies to death, Jimmy one of the ones doing the shooting (and almost as a joke, at that).
(*) For “Sopranos” fans who hated that show’s dreams, at least this one was both brief and fairly literal.
Even within this episode, we see some stark transformations. Agent Van Alden, having again blown a chance at Jimmy and clearly in trouble with his boss, decides to confront the object of his obsession having no idea how horrified Margaret will be to learn of the one-sided affair he’s built up in his head. And her rejection of him is so definitive – and his obsession with both her and Nucky so unrelenting – that he winds up in bed with Lucy, who proceeded Margaret as Nucky’s woman but in every other way is the opposite of Mrs. Schroeder. The Nelson Van Alden who thinks of himself as a good Christian man – who mortifies his flesh with his own belt whenever he feels himself becoming too lustful – would never have sex with this dumb floozy. But Van Alden isn’t entirely in control of himself anymore, not since he came into this world and has been foiled at every turn.
And then there’s Al Capone. You may not know the life stories of the other real-life gangsters in this story, but chances are you know something of the life of Alphonse Capone, and this episode was the first big step in his maturation from unpredictable young punk to future legend – and that transformation comes, appropriately yet surprisingly enough, courtesy of a bar mitzvah(**) for the son of one of Johnny Torio’s associates. Having been scolded by Torio over the firecracker gag, and getting a crash course in how a boy becomes a man in the Jewish faith, Al realizes it’s time to put away childish things (and hats) and do whatever it takes to fulfill the destiny that he belives in and we know about.
(**) Lot of talk of God, repenting, maturing, etc. in this one, between Van Alden’s usual ranting and the more measured words of Al’s new friend at the synagogue.
All these people are changing, but is it for the better? Margaret has creature comforts and political influence, but all her strings are being pulled by Nucky. Jimmy is a rising star himself, but it’s not exactly a healthy thing that he would kill a man as the punchline to a sick joke. Nucky is finally fighting back against Rothstein and the D’Alessios, but you can see as he watches Chalky choke the life out of one of the brothers that this is not the kind of business he wants to be in, even if it’s the one has has to be in. Van Alden finally has an outlet for his repressed sexual urges, but will probably feel the need to punish himself even further for consorting with this Jezebel. And while Capone could do with some growing up, the man he’s about to become will do some very bad things, and along the way he might lose the sensitivity that allows him to empathize (in private) with his deaf son.
One thing’s for sure: “Boardwalk Empire” itself is getting better week-by-week. No doubt.
Some other thoughts:
• “Oh, fucking tough guy. You going to shoot me for mouthing off?” “Well, I wasn’t going to, but you kind of talked me into it.” BAM! Such a sick, funny moment – if, again, disturbing for what it says about Jimmy.
• Margaret’s speech about Bader was fantastic, talking about the responsibility that women voters get along with their power (very Spider-Man’s uncle of her), but of course she’s crestfallen to see Nucky laughing it up with his cronies. She tells the women about change, but nothing’s changing but the name of Nucky’s latest puppet.
• Screener DVDs don’t come with closed-captioning, so I had to check with someone on the show to clarify what it was that Chalky figured out before he took the D’Alessios and Lansky prisoner. It sounded like the key phrase was “dropped a packet” (some 1920s smoking thing?), but it was actually “drive a Packard,” which they would have known from when Chalky’s driver got lynched.
• While Lucy riding Van Alden was the opposite of sexy, I thought Jimmy and Angela’s lovemaking on the kitchen table was very well-done, and a sign that while Angela may prefer the company of ladies, she’s not always as “bohemian” as Gillian insists she is. And for a few moments, we get to imagine that things might be okay between these two, until Tommy spots a picture of “Mommy’s kissing friend,” Jimmy makes an incorrect assumption about who that might be, and delivers a savage beat-down to the photographer. Just an ugly, ugly scene, so well-played by Michael Pitt. And it’s no surprise that Angela would be so open to the possibility of fleeing to Paris with Mary after that.
• It was great to have Jack Huston back as Richard, and in an expanded role from his last appearance. Everything about the alien way he carries himself, how he talks, and the things he says – the way he’s able to put Margaret’s kids at ease, in spite of what he’s said to Jimmy about not feeling connections to other people anymore – is just fascinating.
• Also glad for Chalky’s biggest spotlight in a while, including that gorgeous shot (which was featured in all the trailers) of him pulling out both guns once he realizes what the D’Alessios did to his driver. And holy hell was Michael K. Williams scary in the scene where Chalky strangles the one brother.
• Interesting that Nucky still treats Eddie like dirt even after Eddie foiled the assassination attempt last week. Eddie’s role in Nucky’s world, alas, is to be the target of Nucky’s abuse.
• As we saw last week with Lucky escaping Jimmy through the grace of Agent Van Alden, Meyer Lansky is allowed to walk away from Chalky’s warehouse while his fictional associates lie dead around him. The key to this sort of thing going forward will be to make sure the explanations for why the fictional characters can’t kill the real ones are both interesting and convincing. Here, I buy that Nucky would have wanted a messenger to go back to Rothstein – and that, frankly, he was tired of being a witness to killing that day.
• The “Where you going?” / “Wherever you tell me” exchange between Torio and Capone reminded me very much of one of the earliest Richie Aprile scenes from “The Sopranos” season two, where Richie is pledging his loyalty to Uncle Junior. I don’t think the phrasing is identical (more along the lines of “What are you going to do?” / “Whatever you need,” as I recall), but a similar structure and intent.
What did everybody else think?
Enjoyed the hell out of this ep. That sex scene in the end was a bit tough to watch, but everything involving Jimmy during this ep was great. I was a bit surprised we didn’t see anything from Hardings mistress this week, but maybe they’re saving her for the final two eps of the season
Harding’s mistress was in the audience during Margaret’s speech. The camera panned to her at one point…
Boardwalk Empire has has impeccable writing
Very good episode, this series continues to deliver. One scene I especially liked was Chalky pulling the two guns on the D’Allessio’s – it brought back memories of Omar Little for me.
Did they have sawed off shotguns then? I would love to see him pick one up like its his long lost friend.
Michale Pitt needs to win an emmy for this role.
Michael**
Pitt is fabulous, but Michael Shannon also deserves some love come Emmy time.
Huston should get one too. He’s just magnetic when he’s on screen.
All of the above is true! I’d also love for Michael Stuhlbarg to get some Emmy love for his admittedly brief bursts of brilliance onscreen. Boardwalk Empire’s got such an insanely talented cast.
I agree, Sandra. Every Michael stands out!
The style, and pacing is similar of Boardwalk Empire is similar to Mad Men.
Both creators from the David Chase school.
Thank goodness the previews for Boardwalk far outpace the previews for Mad Men that have become a running joke.
Thought they might be giving Sally Draper a shout-out when Mickey Doyle stumbled over the word: “Ruse”.
Great episode
Are the dollar figures the characters quote from the 1920s or today? Seems as if they’re using today’s figures because if they’re for the period, they’re astronomical.
I’ve wondered this too, does anyone know how much 100$ of today’s money would be during the shows time period?
Bureau of Labor Statistics website says $100 in 1920 is $1,093.56 in 2010.
You mean to tell me that that blue dress that Margaret was wearing was over $4,000 in 1920 dollars? I find that hard to believe.
It is odd that one character complained about a $11 grocery bill and another was insulted by a $10,000 bribe.
This show would never take a leap like simply using today’s currency rate. When I did the math, that dress was worth over five grand (probably used a different inflation calculator). Which character was insulted by a $10k bribe? I think I missed that.
It was Chalky, wasn’t it?, who thought Meyer Lansky (as Michael Lewis?) was testing him with was a 10K bribe — Testing in that Chalky believed, incorrectly, that Nucky had set up the situation to test his loyalty. Hope that makes sense.
$4,000 for the dress is a lot but the store offers high end fashion from places like Paris. If you go to Las Vegas or Melrose Ave. in L.A. I guarantee today you could find dresses priced that much at a boutique store.
I have to say to all the people who called this show BoredWalk Empire what are you saying after the last 2 episodes. Jimmy is great I laughed pretty hard when he took out the D’allesio brother. I cant wait until next sunday and for the matter the next as well.
I think when people hear that there’s a new HBO show about organized crime that takes place in New Jersey, they’re going to expect it to be the Sopranos.
It is so much more than the Sopranos–it’s not just a window into organized crime but a complex history lesson about the culture of the 1920s as a transition decade and a decade of extreme greed and consumerism which culminates with the big crash of 1929. I find it distracting when reviewers make analogies to the Sopranos, as if we can’t let that show go. Take this one on its own merit–it’s a period piece much like Mad Men and more than just a mob themed show.
Probably the best episode of the series. This show just gets better and better. Incredible. Oh, and Michael Pitt needs to be nominated for an Emmy.
Naked Van Alden is something that will haunt me for the rest of my life. Great episode other than that.
Once you’ve seen Steve Buscemi getting busy, nothing else should repulse you.
I found the entire scene to be rather disturbing…. Personally, I thought Nucky getting busy with Lucy only to be interupted by Eddie’s knocking at the door was a hilarious scene from one of the early episodes.
yeah, that scene from the earlier episode was hilarious:
Eddie – I heard screaming?
Lucy – We were F*CKING!!!
LoL
when jimmy and his wife were having sex with the paint getting in the way, did anyone flash back to the battlestar galactica paint sex scene with starbuck and leoben?
LOL! I thought the same thing.
Interesting that so many of the comments so far have been that this was one of the stronger episodes; I felt it was one of the weaker since the show picked up around episode five.
I felt they kind of glossed over the fallout from the shooting. Alan mentioned how Eddie was being treated like dirty, which didn’t really jive with the likely emotional response that kind of trauma would engender. While the consequences, in terms of plot advancement, were evidence from the beginning, I would have liked to have seen more of the immediate crisis management that Nucky would’ve dealt with, including the trauma to Margaret and the implication on their relationship and his own fear and insecurity. A lot of fertile ground for character and relationship development to just gloss over.
I thought the scene where Van Alden’s superior threw his hat in anger came off as kind of forced. It also struck me as unlikely that Van Alden wouldn’t have hypothesized that the story given by the driver was false. If he did suspect him, he didn’t overtly communicate it in any obvious way.
The likelihood that Van Alden would have been able to seduce Lucy strikes me as straining plausibility. Lucy is not a classy woman, but she did have the requisite “charms” do be able to seduce Nucky, and so the idea that she would’ve been so easily picked up by someone as socially unskilled as Van Alden is hard to believe, even if it makes for a convenient way for Van Alden to find another way to get to Nucky.
I’m not sure if Nucky’s decision to let the witness go to recount his experience to Rothstein is a tactically appropriate maneuver. It seems like a soft move, considering how boldly Rothstein has made his play against him. Obviously Chalky disrupted his original plan, but it seems as though Nucky is still looking to avoid a war of annihilation and that could come across as weakness (a theme to this point).
The show is terrific, don’t get me wrong.
You misunderstood that scene with Nucky and Meyer Lansky. I saw that scene as Nucky telling Rothstein that he means business. And they haven’t glossed over the meaning of the shooting. They caught the brothers responsible for that.
Your take on the Van Alden/Lucy coupling was different than mine. It seemed to me that Lucy had fallen on hard times since her ousting from Nucky’s bed(and life),after all she doesn’t seem smart enough to have put aside savings. It looked like she was in that place to do business. Van Alden was a john,little more.
tend to agree with Wanda – I don’t think it was seduction as much as Lucy would have done anything for a price
The Van Alden/Lucy get together was foretold in an earlier scene. When Van Alden is in his room by himself in distress and fixating on Margaret, he looks at an advertisement on his desk for the Zigfeld Follies at Nixon’s Apollo Theater. The image on the cover is of Lucy. The words read featuring “Lucy Danziger.” Van Alden likely recalled her face when he saw her in the bar and his own twisted way saw her as a substitute for Margaret.
What an incredible episode of Boardwalk Empire. It really dealt with the impact of the shooting on Margaret and Nucky. Absolutely phenomenal.
If Van Alden doesn’t look like a man destined to drink by himself I don’t know what a lonely drinker is.
I agree that religion really took a front seat in this episode. Margret’s lying, Van Alden’s adultery, Jimmy’s murder and battery, and even the concept of homosexuality viewed as a sin. Even the most religious and genuine scene (bar mitzva) is going to fuel capone to unprecedented violence. Here’s a question though: what would anger Jimmy more his wife sleeping with another man or his wife sleeping with another woman?
Paz de la Huerta was terrific in the scene at table with Michael Shannon. A world of weary hurt and humiliation in her few lines. And that was one fearless sex scene. Bravo to both. Shannon actually managed to look like Adam after the fall, crouching at the foot of the bed in post-coital agony-ecstasy. Beautifully shot.
Nucky’s line to Jimmy about Harrow needing to keep his mask on at all times while in the house was priceless. Three adults under that particular roof, each sporting their own.
I dunno, Virginia-I see the Lucy character as vapid and pointless, and that she’s always messed up. As in high, or drunk.
Go check out some pictures of Paz from the premier of BE earlier this fall…….she actually looks that wasted in real life, too. So, I get the feeling it’s not much of a stretch for her and that her ‘acting’ may just be her, for real. She reminds me of drunks and others with far too addled brains to really function, and that’s why I have a hard time with her scenes. She seems to barely get her lines out, and she even wobbles some when she has to stand! Think about it, she’s always sitting down, or in bed. I get the feeling she won’t be around for season 2, for more than one reason.
It’s unfortunate, and wouldn’t be the first time an actor let their demons dictate their performance on screen and who were outed by wasted performances that displayed their substance abuse for all to see.
Don’t get me wrong, she’s a great looking gal, and her character is representative of what show girls were usually like in that era. I think she’s all about the pleasure, and thus is a pure representation of the hedonism of the post-war era that led to the GD.
I hear you on all fronts. I just loved her delivery of those lines and the way she looked at VA. Lucy is truly pathetic. Being a starlet has never looked like much fun to me.
It is difficult to show what ‘change’ means in film, but this series – and this episode specifically – has done a phenominal job. In only ten short episodes they have taken a large ensebmle of characters and masterfully used them to show how the changing national landscape has impacted it’s citizenry. While Boardwalk Empire’s Atlantic City may be an extreme example, it is a microcosm of the sweeping change our country experienced at this time. For instance:
The women’s movement – The evolution of women’s rights and power during this time has been this show’s greatest achievement. We’ve seen the literal change from having no women’s vote to having the vote ratified in this past episode. But we’ve also seen our MC Nucky’s love interest go from dim-witted floozie (Lucy), to tough-minded immigrant (Margaret), to political powerhouse (Margaret 2.0). It has been an impressive impressionst painting of the changing women’s position in our nation at this time.
Impact of the War: I don’t remember specifically what Angela said, but in this episode she made mention to Jimmy no longer being the man she had a child with after the savage (and not entirely undeserved) beatdown Jimmy gave the photographer. We’ve seen the emotional/psychological change in Jimmy as he becomes a man more and more immune to the horrors of violence. But we’ve also seen the very physical way war can change you, in the form of Richard.
Prohibition: The series’ main theme, of course, is what happens to this country when you take something common and oft-used, and suddenly make it illegal. It turns crooked politicians into all-out gangsters, cops into a personal security and collection agents, war heroes into thugs, and Christian men into abhorrent sinners. And it seems the greed and danger in the life of anyone involved in the distribution (or prevention) of this newly illegal substance grows exponentially.
Technology, language, politics…there are countless other ways BWE has demonstrated our country’s dramatic change at this time and I can’t wait to see how they close out this season, and what they have on tap for next year. I’m especially interested to see their take on changes in the FBI’s power and direction (as displayed previously in Public Enemies), and what that will mean for Nucky.
BWE has taken what I initially thought was a comparatively boring time in our nation’s history and showed what a dramatically shifting time it truly was. Can’t wait to see more!
I agree. I love Jack Huston. When he is on the screen I can’t look away. His character is fascinating. I hope they keep him around.
Did anyone else get the impression that Van Alden had no idea who Lucy was? He dismisses a picture of her as he goes through his Nucky file earlier in the episode; implying that he never paid much attention to it. Later at the gin mill, when he sees her alone at the table, he sits down in desperation… he’s miserable and lonely. I think the shot of the two having sex implies that he just wanted to relieve his urges (perhaps projecting Margaret). Had he recognized Lucy as Nucky’s former ex, I doubt sex would have been involved. That’s just the impression I got.
No, I actually thought he wants what Nucky has…even if it’s leftovers.
Lucy is Nucky’s Achilles Heel – if van Alden can’t work out that she has every reason to co-operate as an agent in his schemes then he’s even useless than he seems.
If BWE has a real flaw, it’s that the writers are sometimes too ambivalent about the character’s underlying thought processes. It’s often hard to work out whether Margaret is really just very naive or whether she’s scheming at a level that goes very deep. van Alden is a more superficial character, but we know he knows who Lucy is, even though he may have been distracted by his lust for Margaret the last time he went through the file. The sexual interlude may have been driven by desperation, but if he isn’t hatching a scheme to use her then he’s an idiot.
I just don’t understand the excitement over this show. I find it to be predictable and trite with a major piece of mis-casting in the lead.
What a cliche to have the federal agent be someone who has deep sexual problems. How tired, every week to have my wife say,’ oh watch, now (whatever predictable thing it is this week) will happen’. She is always right. What is the big deal people ? I just don’t get it.
Then don’t watch?
Easy answer, but still doesn’t explain the popularity of this show.
It’s popular because people have differing opinions. What’s odd is somebody who claims to dislike the show so much, continues to watch it and then takes the time to comment on a website about it.
It’s a mob genre show, and follows that template accordingly, so of course it’s going to go down predictable paths at times. The is essentially Deadwood meets the Sopranos, but you know what? It works… As for a miscast in the lead, I couldn’t disagree more.
Exactly Matt! Hereâ€™s a novel idea-Simply skip reading recaps of shows you dislike! Some bloggers make an effort to keep up with a show just to complain and tell others why they should hate the show too. Some even take it a step further and yell at Alan because he likes a show and writes as such when they hate itâ€¦like he shouldnâ€™t be allowed. What IS up with that?!?
Oh my god, I know, that’s like a oldest cliche in the book: a federal agent with sexual problems! Wait, what???
Jeremy:Just J. Edgar Hoover without the dress. Yes, an old, old cliche.
April: Never said anything shouldn’t be allowed. I am actually interested in other’s opinions, especially when I disagree. Nothing that I said was intended as an attack on Alan or anyone else.
I really looked forward to this show, based on the early press, and thought it covered an interesting time in history. But it’s nothing like what I expected. Margaret is an interesting character, and, for me, so is Nucky’s brother. The others, not so much. I just think this particular show is a miss. BTW, I liked Rome and Deadwood, The Sopranos not so much.
Eli (Nucky’s brother) is really one of the least developed and least interesting characters on the show. Every action and beat for his character is right out of the envious little brother cliche handbook. I don’t get how you can say the rest of the show is predictable/cliche and then point to Eli as one of the few characters that isn’t.
Well, I must admit you are kinder with criticism than others I have read here within Alan’s pages! It’s okay not to understand how some see a show as dynamic and others see it as trash…I tell my husband this is known as tolerence.
I happen to believe many dislike Steve B. and struggle to get past him whereas I’ve personally appreciated his acting for many years. I also enjoy the comfortable plot-is it predictable because the reactions are realistic? How about these simplistic early years? So engaging that they are without so many of today’s influencers, but basic human nature still prevails (greed, corruptness, lust, violence). The sets and scene’s delicate nature almost feels like we are peeking quietly in on someone else without their knowledge. It’s also sinister in a fresh way to understand some of these raw implications because they all lived in a very limited society. We all assumed there were more saints than sinners during the era…when that clearly makes no sense. Does that help?
Did anyone else think that Margaret, looking in the mirror at the end of the episode, might have realized that she is pregnant? The way the breeze from the open window blew her clothing, the look on her face, and the way her hands were positioned all made me think that. The music that came with the end credits immediately after also fit with my suspicion.
You know, I saw what looked like a little baby-bump too. I guess time will tell, but I think she already knows how to keep that from happening
When I saw her stop and view her image in the mirror I think it harkened back to her viewing her image in the picture that Van Alden showed her earlier in the episode. Again, going along with the theme Alan discussed. It would probably be a little early for her to be showing if Nucky had knocked her up the first time they were together anyway, wouldn’t it. Talk about a time line issue.
@Mike: I agree. I thought it was a reference to the pictur and how, as Harrow said, the reflection in the mirror is no longer recognizable. I thought she grabbed her stomach because she was struck by how little she resembles the image VanAlden had shown her.
I didn’t think that’s the case, and I hope it’s not – it’s too early in the series for a curve ball like that, as much as it would get deeper to Nucky’s core. I think there’s plenty going on in Margaret’s head to account for all those reactions without that complication.
Loved when Mickey Doyle sat down in Nucky’s office. He hands his hat and immediatly Nuck takes his hat and throw it at his chest, then Jimmy serves him a drink by lobbing it at him…hilarious exchange by all the actors…
Loved when Mickey Doyle sat down in Nucky’s office. He hangs his hat and immediatly Nuck takes his hat and throw it at his chest, then Jimmy serves him a drink by lobbing it at him…hilarious exchange by all the actors…
Doyle seems like he will be able to slime his way around for a while….
There’s something about this episode that bugged me:
Last episode shows us Jimmy being arrested by Van Alden, then imprisoned based on the testifying witness, then the witness is killed. OK, so far, so good.
What I don’t understand is why Jimmy is now a free man. Think about it. At the time of his arrest Jimmy is taking Luciano away at gunpoint (presumably to kill him somewhere remote). Van Alden shows up right at that moment. Jimmy then points a gun at Van Alden before finally backing down and letting himself be taken in. Aren’t all of these things criminal acts? Even if the witness for the hijacking/murders is dead, what about all of the criminal activity Jimmy was engaged in as he was being arrested? I count attempted murder, kidnapping, a weapons charge, resisting arrest, and threatening a federal agent. I realize it was 90 years ago, and it’s a pretty corrupt town, but I just don’t see how Jimmy skates on all of this stuff.
I’m no lawyer, but can’t you get in trouble for doing illegal stuff in front of the Law even if their initial reason for being there doesn’t hold up in court?
Can someone please enlighten me?
The head Federal agent above Nelson Van Alden let Jimmy go because the head is working for Nucky.
Even so, that seems like a stretch. How do you explain that to Van Alden? So far they’ve been doing a decent job of fooling him into thinking the investigation is on the level. If they start letting obvious criminals go for no reason it will be impossible to maintain that illusion.
Maybe they’ll explain it all soon, it’s just that kept bugging me.
he was let go because they have no evidence against him. they just cant hold him. they have to let him go.
Lucky’s not gonna stick around and testify as to the kidnapping. Having the weapon probably isn’t illegal. Also, the federal law enforcement was weaker then than we think of it now and would probably have no authority to pursue garden variety crimes. It’s part of why Supervisor Elliott wanted him to stop fixating on the murders and focus on the liquor and why Van Alden needed to scam the Sheriff’s men to get to the survivor of the forest ambush. A modern federal agent would not need such shenanigans.
As for the resisting arrest, that’s a pretty modern thing for any moment’s hesitation in compliance to be viewed as a separate crime and for people to be charged with it casually as a matter of course. That and the threatening a federal agent thing that you mentioned both come down to one man’s word against another. Supervisor Elliott is not gonna pursue those charges because he views Van Alden to be too personally invested already. Add to that Nucky’s lawyers who were “crawling all over this” and Elliot’s decision is clear.
I do not think that Supervisor Elliott is crooked. He is just focused on his job which is prohibition enforcement. He has a political element to his job as well and needs success at arresting and prosecuting traffickers, not subordinates fixating on murders.
Kid Zemo
I was watching one of my all-time favorite flicks the other day — Groundhog Day with Bill Murray — and it dawned on me (and quite amused me) that the role of the goofy fresh faced newlywed that Bill Murray buys Wrestlemania tickets for as a honeymoon present is none other than surly stick in the mud Nelson Van Alden… Hard to believe its the same Michael Shannon.
I was watching Groundhog Day last night and had a similar experience, but it was closer to “holy sh*t! That goofy young guy is Van Alden!” I missed the connection during the earlier scene in the diner but caught on when Shannon’s character gets the WrestleMania tickets from Bill Murray. Really, really enjoyed seeing Shannon so young and playing such a different character.
Yet another reason to re-watch Groundhog Day.
I would actually like to see them kill a Lucky Luciano or Meyer Lansky just to show us that this is a different universe and anything goes. It would add an air of unpredictability I think the show lacks.
From New York Magazine. Personally, I think they need to make her character darker and more interesting.
[tinyurl.com]
Unlike some of the other women on the show, mainly Margaret Schroeder, Angela Darmody seems to be in her own little world, far from the suffragette movement. What signs of the New Woman do you think weâ€™re starting to see in her?
The thing with Margaret is that she does come from a country where women already have the right to vote, so sheâ€™s already been brought up in a time thatâ€™s a little more advanced than America politically at that point. Then you have Angela, who did grow up in Atlantic City, and represents more social change. Thatâ€™s where you see her beginning to want to experience that equality. Sheâ€™s not a suffragette, sheâ€™s not politically involved, but sheâ€™s starting to want more out of a society, more options for how to make a living instead of the preordained things that were acceptable for women at that point. And then too, with her sexuality. In her, I think you see that struggle towards: What do I want, and how do I make that world for myself that I want to live in?
Did you know about the lesbian subplot from the beginning?
It was definitely something that they had planned from the onset. I hope they continue to explore it, because I always love stories of people struggling for what their heart wants, as opposed to just money or power.
Where do you think season two is headed in terms of its female characters?
The whole style of dress, the whole Bohemian thing, they all start to merge on one road. They all start as these fragments: women getting the right to vote, the skirt starting to come up a little bit &#*212; two inches above the ankle now, itâ€™s like “wooo!” â€” there are all these separate roads, but they all really merge into one, which is the real beginning of women rejecting the male ideal of what a woman should be. And then coming into themselves. So Iâ€™m just excited to see where they go with it.
Such a fantastic episode indeed – any episode that gives Chalky White and Richard Harrow that much screentime automatically comes up. Jack Huston has knocked his scenes out of the park, and it was so poignant to see him coax the kids into a more peaceful mentality. The scene in the warehouse can be watched over and over again.
Also, did anyone else think “Chalky comin’ yo, Chalky comin’!” the minute he pulled out those guns? This character’s nowhere near as deep as Omar yet, but Michael K. Williams is bringing something special to this performance.
Great ep. Great show. Let’s hope HBO doesn’t take 3 years to air season 2.
Gorgeous film making in every episode but especially in the sweeping single shot of Margaret which took us from her at Nucky’s table onto the podium and then behind her as she looked out at the audience.
Who’s side is Mickey Doyle on? Is he still on Rothstein’s payroll? Or has he come back under Nucky’s thumb?