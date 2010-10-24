‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Family Limitation’: Nucky vs. Lucky

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I escape from the check…
“Not how you treat a buddy.” -Al
“Is that what we are?” -Jimmy
“What do you think we are?” -Al
“Accomplices.” -Jimmy
“It’s the same thing.” -Al
This review is going to be a little shorter than the last few, as we’re now coming on more than two months since I actually watched “Family Limitation,” and while my notes are very detailed, they’re still no substitute for the experience of having recently seen the thing.(*) But the brevity shouldn’t suggest a dissatisfaction with the episode, since it continued the expansion of the depth and breadth of the show’s world and characters.
(*) And since this inevitably leads to the question of why I don’t just write the reviews as I watch, or vice versa, it’s not that simple. In order to write the review before the series begins, my goal is to see as much as possible, since a flashy pilot could lead to a lame series, or we could have a show that starts off weakly but improves, etc. I watched the first six inside a few days, and there would have been no time to stop and write as I went, and I haven’t had time to go back and rewatch this episode in the weeks since. HBO sent out the next five episodes after this one, and my plan was, in fact, to ration them out so I was only seeing them at the rate at which I could review them. Then I got an interview with Michael Kenneth Williams a few days from now, and now I need to keep watching until the next Chalky-heavy episode. It’s complicated sometimes, this reviewing thing of ours.
What we see throughout “Family Limitation” are characters trying to lie – to themselves and/or others – about who they are and what they’re doing, and others forcing them to confront what may be the truth.
Margaret wants to believe that she’s just moving up in society, that Nucky is going to love her like no other, but Lucy (who’s smart enough to know what’s what with the shopgirl) suggests Nucky will tire of her, her old neighbor calls her a whore, and one of the other kept women in her new neighborhood refers to them all as “the concubines.” Given how quickly, almost eagerly, Margaret has gotten over her dead husband, multiple miscarriages, etc., to throw herself into this affair with Nucky, who can say all these women are wrong?
Capone keeps talking up his fictional war record and is embarrassed when Jimmy calls him on it. He considers himself a big man in the Torio organization when it’s Jimmy who comes up with the plan to take out Sheridan and his men – a problem that only needs to be solved because of how Al antagonized them in the first place. He tries to ignore his son’s deafness when it’s immediately obvious to Jimmy, and Al can only admit the truth when he’s alone with Jimmy and feeling sentimental.
Nucky tells himself “I try to be good, I really do,” and Eddie calls him a very nice man, but Nucky’s saying it as he’s messing around with the topless ukelele player, and Eddie’s comment is followed immediately (and hilariously) with Nucky screaming and calling Lucky Luciano a “greasy cocksucker.”
Agent Van Alden keeps telling himself that he’s a crusader for a just cause, but his boss can tell he’s become obsessed with both Nucky and Mrs. Schroeder, and at the episode’s end we get to see the ritual of mortification he performs with his knotted belt to punish himself for all his impure thoughts.
And as all these characters lie and are confronted about those lies, we see just how big a mess all this is. Margaret’s resorting to Lysol as a contraceptive. Nucky thinks that one Italian (Lucky) has robbed his bagmen, when in fact it’s another group of Italians (Mickey Doyle’s pals from Philly) entirely, and Frank Hague suggests Nucky’s backing the wrong political horse in Senator Edge. Jimmy gains Torio’s respect, but Capone’s temper and jealousy won’t stay dormant for long. And Van Alden has been ordered to deliver numbers – or else.
Nucky has set himself up as the man in control of a sprawling empire that starts on that boardwalk, but everywhere we look, pieces of that empire are spinning out of control.
I can’t wait to see what happens next.
What did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
I love this show and I love Michael Shannon, but hasn’t self-flagellation scenes been done to death?
Maybe there haven’t been that many, but it’s always the same exact character (creepy, intense villain) doing it. The exact same scene was in Carnivale and Sweeney Todd.
Moreover, what’s with Michael Shannon and scarred-up backs? He’s equally disfigured in the opening scene of “Shotgun Stories.” For a moment tonight I actually wondered if that’s how he looks in real life.
It’s interesting that you mention the self-flagellation scene. The scene went in an entirely different direction than I thought it was going to after he put the picture of his wife down and put the picture of Margaret up.
So Agent Van Alden is supposed to be a hardcore Catholic given to mortification of the flesh? That is the impression given, with the crucifix shown atop a prayer book before the agent starts in with the discipline. However, Prohibition was a revivalist Protestant phenomenon (as is quoting scripture at length, as Agent Van Alden did previously when torturing a confession from a dying man). It seems the show’s creators want to make the villainous agent a very orthodox Christian, but orthodox Christians come in rather different kinds, and this mash-up doesn’t ring true.
I thought the same thing. Just saw Shotgun Stories this weekend, before I saw BE. Then saw Bug. I almost wanted to throw the remote at the TV when he got the belt out. I’m trying to stick with BE – but man, after Mad Men – is this really the best Terrence can do? Are we really supposed to be moved in any kind of way after seeing the millionth Capone hit? With all the resources at their disposal it’s just a shame.
Perhaps Agent Alden uses self-flagellation to get horny… That would explain him putting down his wife’s picture and up Margaret’s…
so because its used someplace else it cant again?
I don’t have anything profound to say other than the show continues to increasingly get better. Chalky’s “I ain’t building no bookcase” scene was a benchmark for the series. I think that Jimmy orchestrating the revenge meeting in this episode is another.
I agree with Omagus. I am so glad that I stuck with Boardwalk Empire. This show really started to show promise two episodes ago, and continues to keep me interested. The show continues to develop the characters of Margaret, Jimmy, and Van Alden. I am looking forward to more from Chalky.
Terrence Winter on why he decided to cast Buscemi.
[www.tvguide.com]
“TVGuide.com: You worked with Buscemi on The Sopranos and, for the most part, he is a character actor. Why was he right to play Nucky?[/b]
Winter: I remember the first time I ever saw Steve in a movie, which I can’t say for a lot of people. It was an independent movie called In the Soup, and I remember going, “Who the hell is that guy? He’s fascinating.” And then every time I would see a movie with him, I knew if the movie sucked, at least he’d be great. As far as Nucky, we wanted someone you believe as a leader, but with an underlying emotion, a sadness. Nucky also has a comedic quality, which Steve obviously has.
The temptation in casting a role like this is getting some big, burly guy who can yell and scream. But we really wanted an actor who could go to different places, and who meant a lot of different things to different people. The great thing is, I don’t think Steve has ever done anything like this.”
Buschemi is great. I think the first time I noticed him was in the Coen Brotherâ€™s film Barton Fink. He wouldnâ€™t necessarily strike me as the â€œobviousâ€ choice for the role of Nucky but I think he does a great job and I enjoy watching him. I think Winterâ€™s comments are spot-on. Buschemi as Nucky has a great way of just looking annoyed by the people and circumstances that surround him.
I remember Buscemi from In the Soup too, a great little movie that also introduced me to Seymour Cassel and reminded me of Jennifer Beals’s existence. Call me, Terrence!
I never understood the people who didn’t think Buscemi could do this. He’s great at everything, always been underrated.
I heard Winter being interviewed on NPR (Terry Gross). He said that the real Nucky was indeed a big burly guy, and the obvious candidate would have been James Gandolfini. But a) Gandolfini was otherwise engaged at the time and b) he wanted to get away from the historical character (changed the surname for that reason) to be able to invent more compelling scenes and character traits. And c) yeah, he really liked Buscemi.
I’d say he’s right. The looks, feel and writing are a lot like Deadwood.
[tinyurl.com]
“Having helped build up the expectations for the show, I should put one slight caveat on them: I actually didn’t love the show after the first episode, the epic, Martin Scorsese-directed pilot. It’s really good: but it was really good in pretty much exactly ways that I expected it to be goodâ€”it wasn’t an out-of-left-field surprise, a rethinking of a genre like The Sopranos was. By three or four episodes in, though, I could see the show developing its own vision and voice, one I hope (and expect) will be with us on TV for quite a while.”
“The more I watched the show, the more I thought the real analogies are more like Rome and, especially, Deadwood.
The Sopranos was a postscript to the mob genre, set in the mundane modern world of therapy, mob movies and commercialism. Boardwalk Empire, especially as it deepens in its later episodes (I’ve seen six), is the genre itself, in its formative years. But beyond that, like Deadwood, it’s a founding mythâ€”a gold-rush story, really. It shows how time of flux and chaos enable people, within or outside the law, to gain power and amass fortunes. And, more than that, to set the rules for the generations that will follow. Deadwood was a show about how a fledgling society creates law and rules; Rome, about the changing of a republic into an empire; Boardwalk Empire is about the founding of a culture (of an about-to-boom post-WWI America) and about the creation of an economy.”
Sad, seeing Margaret face the consequences of her choices. It’s not an awful choice, as her friend in the temperance league suggests, but after she decided to go with Nucky we, the viewer, get to see how quickly things can fall out of place. I feel bad for the doll, being stood up and faced with a reality check of her situation so quickly.
I’m quite curious how that last scene was filmed, maybe he was whipping himself with something less hurtful than a belt buckle with a knot? I have no clue, but there was quite a few takes of him hitting skin…
Oh man I loved that massacre scene. Put together so brilliantly, but makes me wonder just how smart Jimmy is — brining in a knife could have ruined the whole deal. Or maybe that was his plan to make it’s presence obvious, so he could give it up as a sign of humility? So then the other bosses could trust nothing was actually askew, with the most dangerous threat in the room being a knife with a nutcracker. Dunno, but still – great scene.
I actually thought that the temperance leauge lady was telling her to take Nucky’s offer because of the whole “we only need one more state to pass women’s suffrage” thing. Maybe I misread that scene.
The knife was a intentionally planned to be caught. You can see it on Capone’s face (well, at least to me it was.) As stated, the knife incident was used to make Jimmy and crew look powerless, until they got downstairs. Great scene.
I truly enjoyed this episode from beginning to end, but my favorite scene had to be Lucky talking to Rothstein over the phone. The revelation that Lucky had been sleeping with Jimmy’s mom (known to us, news to him) was priceless.
MILF!
I hope everyone’s sufficiently moved past the “Margaret’s just a doormat with no personality” phase of their discontent.
Ho-ly crap, here scene with Lucy was great.
This episode was a lot less predictable. The suicide of the girl in the last episode was predictable. The scene where Jimmy and Al kill the gangsters was unexpected. I did not see it coming until the last second.
Really? I thought that was just as obvious as the suicide. The moment Torrio said he has to hit the head (conveniently putting him away from any potential crime) I knew it was on.
I’m trying to decide what comes first: a altercation with Capone and Jimmy, Margaret giving an ultimatum to Nucky, or any sign of the Cold War starting.
Any bets on what comes first?
The Cold war? In 1920â€¦?
In the episode with Anastasia we did see a reference to the Bolshevik revolution.
haha i thought this was post WWII…this makes so much more sense
Speaking of lying, body doubles (Margaret) are SO CHEEZY! If youâ€™re gonna do nudity, just do it, lassie.
– MBG
Kelly McDonald isn’t exactly someone who has been afraid of doing nudity(Trainspotting)…the character, Margaret, is not supposed to look like a 34 year old actress with access to modern fitness training. She’s supposed to look like someone who has had a very difficult life, several bad pregnancies, and been exceptionally poor.
Right, but that wasn’t her, it was (very cheezily) obviously a Body Double…
Exactly, because a naked Kelly Macdonald wouldn’t have looked the way a naked Mrs. Schroeder would have in 1920, for the reasons apearlma explained.
Set aside the fact that they found someone who had basically the same body type, how are you complaining about something like this in an episode when both Gillian and Lucy were quite naked, and have been a lot? If it’s what you’re looking for, nudity abounds on Boardwalk Empire.
Seriously, will the nudity in the show one actress is not something to be complaining about. It’s just television.
I suspect it’s more a matter of the way the scene was shot. It’s clear they felt the BD wasn’t conveying the point of the scene so they had to have Lucy spell it out. So in that case I think they could’ve just shot Macdonald from the shoulders up and it wouldn’t take the viewer out of the scene as much.
I am enjoying this series more and more. It occurs to me that this really depicts the beginnings of organized crime in NJ, which inevitably led to The Sopranos. I don’t mean in terms of bloodlines. Obviously Nucky is Irish and the Sopranos were Italian, but the way crime is organized.
I very much enjoyed the homage to Coppola in the two static shots that followed the Sheridan massacre. They were very reminiscent of the scenes in scenes in The Godfather in which Michael consolidates his power while his son is being baptized, missing only the opera music.
This was my favorite episode of the season so far, I think that each episode has gotten better. It’s nice to see characters growing and plots moving along. I thought the scene with Margaret and Lucy was great, it was nice to see Margaret being so assertive and confident. I also thought the scene in the brothel post-massacre was great, it reminded me of the “how am I funny?” scene from Goodfellas. I also loved the scene with Capone and Jimmy in Jimmy’s room, it was nice to see a humanizing moment for Capone.
My only complaint is Mickey Doyle and his Philadelphia friends. I hope they don’t drag that out too much longer because it gets to a point where it doesn’t feel natural that someone wouldn’t ask what he was up to. I wonder if Doyle’ll try the direct approach to intimidate Chalky next?
Yeah, it was great to see Capone drop his guard.
First of all, the nudity on this show is a little overwhelming, don’t you think? Not that I’m really complaining. The women are all beautiful and they even threw in an Oz-style, gratuitous dong shot for the missus, so it’s all good. But the way they shot that first scene with Nucky and Lucy in bed I kept expecting the camera to pan right for a tight closesup on Paz de la Huerta’s lady parts.
I find Margaret the most interesting character so far and I wonder what her back story is and how her arc is going to play out. I don’t feel sorry for her, really. She made her play. It just didn’t work out quite how she’d hoped it would. And really, had Nucky been a different sort or gangster it could have turned out badly for her. After her little stunt with the Temperance League and turning Nucky’s operation in to the Fed she could have found herself out on the street…or dead.
On the other hand, The nineteenth amendment is less than five months from being ratified and Nucky, along with every other pol at the time, is going to be scrambling around, trying how to figure out how to court the women’s vote. I wonder if he’s going to reach out to her for help.
Yes, the nudity is a bit much, I’m afraid. Sure, it’s one thing to cover people up in scenes where it doesn’t make sense to, but it’s another to make sure there’s breasts every 3 minutes or so. My wife is about to pull the plug on the show for this reason, which is too bad, given I think it’s got real potential to be great.
Complaints about nudity? It’s HBO for goodness sake! Did you expect less?
I’m going to forgive Margaret for having “gotten over” Mr. Schroeder so quickly. Dude was a deadbeat, a drunk, and a gambler, and his last interaction with his wife was to beat her so badly that she had a miscarriage. I’m not saying she’s justified in thinking that Nucky is going to “save” her, but if she wants to leave that part of her life behind, I have an extremely difficult time faulting her.
I assumed it was Benny Fazio and that giggling gangster who orchestrated the mugging, but did I miss something that made it obvious? Was the guy that hit him one of those brothers?
Reply to comment…
It was in an earlier episode (also seen on show lead-in), where he tells them that Nucky’s got a guy who makes his last drop at such-and-such place and time. Yes – one of the brothers it was
Thanks!
I hope Margaret lets her displeasure known to Nucky next episode, because we all saw this coming. The tension between Capone and Jimmy was great, as was the surprise when they killed Sheridan and company. The way they showed off the knife, I expected that to be involved but it was a just to throw us off.
Good, not as good as the last two episodes, but still good.
Finally, after five episodes a nice little gangster massacre. I still find the Chicago storyline more gripping that whatever is going on in AC. Michael Pitt has been a revelation, and you could literally feel the tension between Al and Jimmy when they were making fun of each other in front of all the others after the massacre.
Seriously, how am I the first guy on this blog of all places to mention the obvious “dope on the table” parallel. C’MON!
Yeah, I noticed it too, chasing the stats, sounds like Rawls from the Wire.
What I’ve loved so far about is this show is that everyone who has been given a monologue so far has kicked the ever loving crap out if it. Chalky is obviously the high point, but Jimmy baring his soul last week and Margaret being nice and catty yesterday have just made me enjoy this so much. If Van Alden gets one I may crap my pants though, dude is seriously scary.
Also, Stephen Graham’s Capone laugh is fantastic.
Interesting that nobody including Alan…
Who decoded the Sopranos “Hotel California” as he called it episode didn’t pick up on the Margaret Sanger reference.
The mother of abortion and eugenics.
What I love about this show (and what reminds me of the Sopranos) is that the acting — from the major to minor characters — is just so compelling. I’ve never seen him before, but the guy who plays Jimmy is fantastic; his eyes tell the tale of a young man whose happiest days are long behind him. One of the early scenes between him and Pearl, where Pearl tells Jimmy about her Hollywood dreams, seemed to me to be one of the most poignant and touching scenes in the series thus far. It seemed at that one moment, Jimmy had found a bit of sunshine, and I found the acting to be subtle and absolutely beautiful.
The guy who plays Al Capone is also brilliant — that scene where he catches Jimmy testing his son’s hearing is chilling. I also love the guy who played Sheridan. The accent, mannerisms, everything just drew me to that character and I was sad to see him killed off. As someone else said, I am finding the Chicago storyline a bit more interesting than the AC story.
As much as I already love this show, the Van Alden character just isn’t working for me. To me it seems like the writers realized the uptight 20s/30s FBI agent had been done before (maybe most famously with Costner in Untouchables, and most recently in Public Enemies), so they added a level of creepiness that seems artificial.
I think he works when the scenes focus on how single-minded he is, like with the obese massacre survivor a few episodes back. But the self-flagellation scene here, and when he smells Margaret’s ribbon…it seems like the writers are trying too hard. But we’ll see, I suppose.
Nelson is, by far, the most fascinating character on the show.
I wonder what Margaret’s reaction will be when/if she finds out Nucky ordered the hit on her husband? Anger or relief?
The scene with Van Elden at the end of the episode was disturbing to say the least.
Another great episode.
Right before they find Jimmy’s knife, you hear a weird noise in the background and Jimmy is staring into space and scratching the leg that was wounded in the war. I took it as he was thinking of Pearl dying, which led him to thoughts of all of the death he saw in the war, of which his throbbing leg is a daily reminder. I don’t think it was meant to be found, but that’s just my take.