‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Home’: The monster at the end of this show

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I make Junior Beach Patrol…
“I’m no stranger to man’s cruelty. Sometimes, it’s best to leave the past where it is.” -Margaret
The men at the center of this week’s “Boardwalk Empire” have scars. Some are incredibly obvious, like the missing half of the face of Jimmy’s new friend Richard Harrow; his painted tin mask(*) covers them up, but only draws more attention to what’s underneath (and what isn’t). Some are more easily hidden; Jimmy’s limp never goes away, but all he has to do to cover his damaged leg is put on pants. And some are barely noticeable at all, like the brand from the red hot poker that Nucky’s father gave him on his ninth birthday.
(*) I’m going to have nightmares about that mask, which was drawn from a bit of research done by “Boardwalk” writer/producer Howard Korder. The woman who made those masks often had her clients grow a half-mustache and put on glasses so she could better create the illusion of the missing parts of their face, but that only makes it more disturbing, in a way. I got chills in the scene where director Allen Coulter left the camera on the mask side of Richard’s face so we heard Richard’s voice even though his lips weren’t moving.
But regardless of the size, placement and degree of their physical scars, all three men carry with them terrible emotional ones – nightmares and stories and memories they can’t let go of, and that few people want to hear about in a way that would be helpful.
Nucky tries telling Margaret about his father’s abuse, but she’s been warned by a fellow concubine not to let her sugar daddy reveal too much of himself, lest he start to resent her when he’s feeling less vulnerable. But Nucky isn’t like the others. He really is looking for a deeper connection than he got with Lucy, or with any of the other women he’s been with since his wife died. You see as he listens to the story about his colleague’s baby daughter how much he wanted kids, and how much it hurts him just to be back in his childhood home, whether in the dangerous state left by his hoarder father or the remodeled version. Nucky’s a survivor, but it’s never been easy, and all he wants is someone to let him talk about it a little. But Eli and his cronies don’t care, and even after Margaret recognizes her miscalculation and lets him tell her about how he lost his baseball mitt, the pain is still there, and the only way for him to cope is by burning down the house and throwing a wad of cash at Fleming to find a better place to live.
Jimmy finds a doctor who wants him to do a “personal inventory” of his combat experiences, but Richard explains that this isn’t designed to help men like them, but to help mold the next generation of soldiers for the next war. Instead, the two bond over their shared past, Jimmy arranges for one of Torio’s whores to deflower Richard, and Richard in turn puts old Enfield sniper rifle to use in helping Jimmy get his revenge on the man who carved up Pearl’s face.
What a great scene that is. As with Nucky torching the house even after he tells Margaret the story, here’s Jimmy finally talking something out, as he tells Liam about the man caught in the barbed wire in the Argonne. He’s opening up about a horror from the war, in a way he hasn’t been able to with most people, and in the process he gains complete psychological dominance over Liam. If he lets Liam live, Liam will always know how completely powerless he was and will absolutely live up to Jimmy’s demand that he never see him again. But that’s not quite enough for Jimmy(**). He wants to have his cake and take out the man who drove Pearl to kill herself, too, and so he makes Liam fear his own imminent death, then lets him off the hook but quivering like a little boy, then kills him anyway. And as the camera zooms across the street to show Richard packing up his gear, Bach’s “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” – famous as the score to so many early monster movies – roars on the soundtrack, transitioning into Lucy, stood up by Nucky, watching the silent 1920 “Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.”
(**) Or perhaps it is. Fienberg suggested to me that Richard is acting on his own, as a way to pay back Jimmy for the hooker, and is doing something he suspects Jimmy really wants to do but is choosing not to.
Richard is a monster not unlike Mr. Hyde. So is Jimmy. So is Nucky. But they didn’t suddenly become that way. Someone made them into monsters. And for one reflective, haunting, great episode, we get to hear a little bit about how they were marked as such.
Some other thoughts:
• Jack Huston, by the way, was terrific as Richard. The mask obviously helps the performance immensely, but the way he carries himself and speaks conveyed just how broken and alien this man feels. Huston was recently cast in one of the lead roles in David Chase’s feature film debut, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Terry Winter raved about the guy to his old boss.
• A very interesting writing duo for this episode, with the scripted credited to Timothy Van Patten and Paul Simms. Van Patten is, of course, the show’s lead director, but his only previous TV writing credit was for Terry Winter’s “Pine Barrens” script for “The Sopranos,” where Van Patten came up with the story idea of wiseguys lost in the woods. And Simms was the creator of one of my all-time favorite sitcoms, “NewsRadio,” but has been mostly out of the business for years (other than a couple of “Flight of the Conchords” scripts) and doesn’t have anything on his resume suggesting a show like this. (Then again, neither did Winter or Matt Weiner before “The Sopranos.”) So how did this team-up come about? I asked Winter, who explained that Van Patten and Simms became friends after working together on a 2002 pilot that wasn’t picked up, and Winter in turn befriended Simms through Van Patten. “He’s not just a great comedy writer, he’s a great writer in general who is also extremely smart and well-versed in history. Tim wanted to write an episode and suggested that Paul partner with him and I was all for it.” A very good call by the one once known as Salami.
• Another real-life wiseguy makes his first appearance in the series: Meyer Lansky (who would’ve been 18 at the time of this episode), first posting as “Michael Louis” as he approaches Chalky, who mistakenly assumes he’s some kind of test from Nucky. And that mistake will probably come back to bite Nucky, who still doesn’t realize the size and nature of the threat against him. On the plus side for Nuck, now that the Italians from Philly have teamed up with Lansky, Luciano and Rothstein, he’s not being attacked by multiple independent forces.
• Meanwhile, the blonde kid who helped Al and Jimmy out with the hijacking returns to rat Jimmy out to Agent Van Alden.
• I’m curious to see what kind of place Lucy has in this story now that Nucky has moved on to Margaret, or if Paz de la Huerta won’t be a regular next year.
• It’s not TV, it’s HBO: Angela and Mary the photographer’s wife get very naked together (and clarify what Gillian meant when she dismissed Angela as a “bohemian”), while the Commodore projectile vomits in his one and only scene.
• Michael Badalucco somehow never guest-starred on “The Sopranos,” though his brother Joseph had a small role in the first season as Family captain Jimmy Altieri. Here, Michael pops up as Nucky’s pal Harry, whose girlfriend is the one giving Margaret the bad advice. And as Fienberg point out, Harry is about to become a victim of the very first Ponzi scheme, courtesy of Ponzi himself.
What did everybody else think?
Fantastic.
Excellent episode. Glad to see Chalky back in the fold, hope the final few episodes this season he plays a more prominent role.
Agreed about Lucy. With all that is going on with Margaret, I’m not entirely sure she’ll be back as a full fledged cast member in Season 2.
That mask will also haunt my dreams. I also will have to agree with the Iceberg part of the podcast, that Richard sniped out Liam to return the favor of Jimmy’s decency to him
How would Richard have known Jimmy wanted that particular man killed? Hopefully’s he’s not just following Jimmy around and reading body language before he decides to pull the trigger.
Agree with Tone. I’m going to assume the writers have a least a modicum of respect for logistics, which would make Richard sniping on his own nearly impossible.
Stew, Tone, it is very clear that Jimmy signaled to Richard when to kill the guy. That means Jimmy probably planned the whole sniper killing.
CLEARLY, Richard was following orders from Jimmy. Why in the hell would he even be targeting the guy, otherwise? How would he know who he was, or know to stake out the sniper’s position he held? Plus, as Jake mentioned, there was an obvious signal from Jimmy. Feinberg really reached with this one.
The pause on showing Jimmy put his hand on the guy’s shoulder was a pretty obvious signal for Richard to kill that guy. For a sniper, this would be easy pickings.
As for Lucy, I found Paz de la Huerta tiresome and I won’t miss her if she doesn’t return.
I agree with everyone who agreed with me. Sorry Feinberg, the idea that Richard was acting alone is just not at all logically feasible.
While a neat idea, I agree there is no way Richard did that on his own. Logistically he couldn’t have set it up.
Will we be seeing more of Richard Harrow or was this a one time thing for Jack Huston?
I took a peek at Jack Huston’s IMDb and he’s credited as being on several more upcoming episodes. Looking forward to that!
Dammit
I like the sniper-hit-as-plan better – it seems like *a lot* of seating info and available rooms across the street for Richard to act on his own. Hope there’s more. The Toccata was pushing it in terms of Phantom references, but ended up fine.
I actually thought it was, for lack of a better word, stupid.(regarding the tocatta)
I couldn’t place Angela’s lover even though the show made it clear we’d seen her before. I’m glad Alan reminded me of the photographer’s wife.
That part seemed somewhat gratuitous, but I’m going to assume the writers will flesh that relationship out in future episodes.
And who’s Angela again? I can’t remember how she’s connected. So I was watching the scene without recalling who either of the women were and just kept telling myself that neither of them was Margaret or Lucy…
Angela is Jimmy’s girlfriend.
I think the woman might have been the wife of the photography store owner. I’m not 100% sure, but from the way they were implying Angela was sleeping with her husband, it would make the most sense.
One of the best shows on tv,
My favorite episode yet.
This show is going to get lots of Emmy and Golden Globe love.
Alan: “Fienberg suggested to me that Richard is acting on his own, as a way to pay back Jimmy for the hooker, and is doing something he suspects Jimmy really wants to do but is choosing not to.”
I read this scene as Jimmy wanting to craft a way to kill this man up close (and personal), but without implicating himself in a very public area.
I agree. Jimmy makes a point of clapping his hand on Liam’s shoulder just before he exits the diner, thereby indicating to Richard who to kill from across the street. Jimmy also mentions near the end of his story that, “some people feel, certainly in that soldier’s situation, that being alive is much much worse,” a direct reference to how Pearl chose death over life with her disfigured face. I can’t see him making that connection and then letting Liam walk away.
Did Nucky spot Angela and Mary in an earlier episode and I just missed it or were they referring to something we didn’t see?
was wondering the same thing last night
Either Angela is referring to an incident that happened while Jimmy was still overseas, during the war, or a scene got inadvertently cut this episode. Because I can’t remember anything in any earlier episodes either.
Nucky claimed to have a Hardy Richardson model mitt. Hardy Richardson’s last year in the majors was in 1892. Baseball gloves back then were way different from those today. It was an interesting choice of a player.
Hi Bob. The timing is right, though – about 30 years – or more – earlier than the setting of 1920, when Nucky is – what – 40ish?
Plus Richardson was from New Jersey.
Actually he claimed to have a mitt signed by Hardy Richardson, not a Hardy Richardson model.
When Nukie and his friend were in Chalky’s bar and the friend mentioned “the Italian making 50% return on the investment” was he talking about Ponzi?
I think he was.
Definitely agree with Alan and you Josh, this is a reference to the actual Ponzi for certain.
Agree. Check out wikkipedia for Charles Ponzi. He operated out of Boston at that time.
This episode made the audience care for Nucky. The fact that he was beaten up as a child made the audience really care about him. The fact that his father was abusive gives his character more depth.
Although the Personality Inventory Test hinted at it, does anyone else think that Jimmy is just suffering from opium withdrawl (his pallor suggested that in the beginning of the episode), or psychosomatic pains triggered by his recent loss of pearl?
The way he’s being presented makes me doubt that his chronic pain is 100% real.
Boy oh boy though, I’ll always love the portrayal of 1920’s medical treatment on this show
Like Mad Men, a doctor smoking in the middle of his prognosis LoL!
I was thinking it was psychosomatic, but it could be opium dts I guess
Guilt over what happened to Pearl was playing a big part of his increased leg pain, I’d guess. Of course, I don’t think many doctors, let alone the general public, were as aware of psychosomatic symptopms back then. If Jimmy’s got less leg pain next week in the wake of killing the guy who cut Pearl, then we’ve got verification, I think.
I think the personality test was also the beginnings of tracking soldiers who experienced PTSD, or shell shock and so maybe they suspect that the pain is in relation to that.
I especially liked how the disfigurement of Harrow, his mask, echoed Pearl’s life-ending scar. My paternal grandmother worked as a nurse and nutritionist in veteran’s hospitals after WWI. Her assignment was to devise menus and feeding techniques for boys who had had their faces blown off. The introduction of the sniper into the storyline, the way it was done, was just brilliant. So happy for the show. And Buscemi was excellent in his scenes. His “I don’t want to talk about it” was so well done.
I disagree. I couldn’t tell if he was lying to Margaret or not to gain her sympathy – remember the first scene of the show? – and if the “I don’t want to talk about it” was a way to end the conversation or not.
I didn’t expect them to get into the famous historical characters so soon in Season One. But with Capone, Lucky and now Lansky (and I guess Ponzi), hopefully they’ll reserve Bugsy for the next seasons.
This show just get better and better. At first I just wasn’t feeling Jimmy at all,now he’s one of my favorite characters. On the one hand ,a cold and calculating killer. On the other, his heart just opens up to people like Richard and Pearl.
I agree. I felt that Pitt was miscast as Jimmy for the first couple of episodes. He is now also one of my favourite characters as Pitt has added some very complex layers and nuances. His scenes with Richard were touching and very believable.
I think he was being cold and calculating, at least to a degree, all along. Be nice to the sniper and provide him with some entertainment and human contact in exchange for a “favor”
When did he find out Richard was a sniper? Before or after he brought him to the brothel?
Before. He had the German’s mask with him in the waiting room.
That makes me a little bit sad. I thought he was being nice for niceness’s sake. Not to say his niceness was purely manipulative. I hope not, anyway.
I think that it was a bit of both. When Jimmy initially saw Richard without his mask he had a look on his face that could be described as compassionate. He also seemed interested in him before he realized he had been a sniper.
Jimmy’s defining characteristic this season has been opportunism. I think he was genuinely interested in Richard, but when he saw a chance to improve his muscle, he took it.
I also noticed that there is another face (in profile) created by the mask in the picture above with the bottom of the mask being the chin. I found this interesting as there are many psychological testsforperceptionin which one can visualize different things (old woman, young woman) depending upon their perception of what they see. Richard and Jimmy were also waiting to be interviewed for one of the first personality inventory tests devised. Sorry for the typos comp problems
I thought Huston did a wonderful job as Richard. I immediately saw Jimmy reach out to him not just because of fighting in the same war but the parallel of what happened to Pearl. I also thought Jimmy gave a clear signal to Richard in the diner. Richard was a sharp shooter, even with his impediment, he was happy to oblige.
I gained another perspective of Nucky with being raised in a abusive household. It’s not uncommon that one child (in this case Eli) is still protective of the abusive parent. I felt empathy for Nucky.
Also, I need to rewind the part when Lucy was in the theatre watching the silent movie because the words on the screen seemed to indicate a foreboding of some kind. I think Lucy may seek some kind of retribution because she has been rejected by Nucky and replaced with Margaret.
Nucky should have paid closer attention when Chalky approached him. I know I would’ve wanted to more about what Chalky said.
I think the words on the screen referred to indulging your evil side without it affecting your soul. Uhoh.
With regard to Nucky and Chalky’s conversation, I think it kind of goes back to Jimmy’s line to Nucky in the pilot about how he can’t be half a gangster anymore. I don’t think Nucky realizes how serious a threat Rothstein and Luciano, not to mention the crew from Philly are to him at the moment so he doesn’t think anything of it, at his own peril, one assumes.
I may be the only person that feels this way,but if the Lucy character is written out,I won’t miss her. I’m sure the actress is only doing her job,but
I can’t stand the whiny voice,the spoiled little girl pout,the overall trashy ignorance that she displays. Margaret may have her faults,but at least she can carry on an intelligent conversation.
For some reason, the look she was giving while watching Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde – as well as the specific scene she was viewing – makes me think she’s going to exact some revenge on Margaret. In fact, when Nucky took Margaret’s kid out to the home I thought he was going to run into Lucy and that Lucy was going to do something terrible to the child.
Even though I was wrong on that end, I still think we’ll be seeing some bad stuff from her in the future (and probably more manipulative than downright physically attacking Margaret, to boot).
Was wondering if anyone else noticed the way Harrow cleared his throat at the end of most sentences. Kinda reminded me of Billy Bob Thornton’s Karl in Sling Blade. Also, when Nucky’s listening to the story about another kid on the way, and how attentive he is, it brought me back again to the premie show on the boardwalk that Nucky was so taken by.
I agree with this. Yet another premature baby story Nucky is taken in by.
I don’t know if I’ve missed it or not, but who is Jimmy’s father? Chances it ends up being Nucky, Jimmy was born premature, etc?
The way Harrow speaks reminded me of Hyman Roth from Godfather Part 2. Sticking with the gangster theme here.
I suspect he was also the survivor of a WWI gas attack with lung and larynx scarring.
Early in the season Jimmy said to Nuck “You can’t be half a gangster”. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the entire season is going to be about the Nucky recognizing Jimmy was right. This season has been a great build up.
I wasn’t sure what happened to that actor with the tin mask. Did he become an android? His acting didn’t indicate otherwise.
Ouch!
I was somewhat disappointed in this episode. After the episode two weeks ago (the St.Patrick’s Day episode), I was totally sold on the show. But last night, the show was so slow-moving. I can see now now the scene between Jimmy and the man in the mask in the hospital set up the rest of the story, but I was bored. The gratuitous lesbian scene didn’t help matters. Maybe HBO thinks it needs scenes like that (as well as the violent ones) to boost viewership. But I don’t think it’s going to boost female viewership, if they care about that. I also don’t get the fascination with Chalky. Why is he in this show? Were there really black bootleggers who took on the powers that be back in the day? There are already too many characters in this show. Chalky should be written out, as should the heavy-set older guy with the black maid (who is he, anyway?), and Angela, except as needed when Jimmy returns.
Don’t cut out Chalky, he’s a great character who will probably become even more important as the series goes into later seasons. Michael K. Williams is a great actor.
As a woman, I didn’t find the lesbian scene to be offputting…then again, I swing both ways, so perhaps that’s why it didn’t bother me. Although, I’ve noticed more women my age (I’m 26) are more flexible in their sexuality, so it’s possible that less women are alienated by all of the female nudity on the show than you might think.
I can imagine a post exactly like this was made when the first season of The Wire was airing. “And who’s this Omar guy, just a guy that goes around robbing drug dealers? Do they even do that in real life? He should be written out, as should that junkie with the white friend.”
Say what.
Mother of God. That was a fantastic episode. Two issues though; Naked Lesbianism is always welcome, but it felt a little gratuitous, not to mention pandering. Although it’s possible I’m over reacting. Secondly, the Fincher style zoom through the bullet hole would’ve been jarring enough, but as you rightly said Alan, “Toccata and Fugue in D Minor” was a staple of silent horror movies and unless I’m much mistaken that would include one of the older Phantom of The Operas. The transition worked fine eventually(especially after the music was contextualised), but having it play over the image of a man wearing such a close approximation of the Phantom’s mask dragged me right out of the show, which is a horrible shame considering A)how fantastic Jack Huston(“You use it to kill people. It’s very good for that.”…just…wow) was in this episode and B) how amazingly Michael Pitt delivered furious thousand yard stare.
Those slight niggles aside, this was the best episode yet, hands down.
Also, Chalky White is one scary motherfucker.
Crap, should really listen to the Podcast before commenting. I agree with Feinberg, it’s pretty damn hammy. That they researched it is great. Doesn’t stop it being so jarring.
Hammy is a good way of describing it. I didn’t like that at all. Nearly ruined what was a very good sequence.
Agreed, it was a little bit too much like saying, “Hey, it’s like the Phantom of the Opera!!” I could have done without the music.
You can see how this show is expanding story arcs that are going to carry through multiple seasons. This is why HBO has become so great over the last ten years. It’s clear that BE is going to join the great pantheon of other HBO dramas like the Sopranos and The Wire. I think it’s going to be BE and Mad Men competing as the best show on TV for the next few years going forward.
What an exciting realization to make as someone who wasn’t sure what to expect even after the first couple of episodes. I’ve never been this encouraged or excited about a show at this early a stage. Maybe Six Feet Under, but then with the long story arcs being set up in BE, you don’t get the worry that it will go off the tracks after the first two seasons.
In terms of criticism, I thought that the execution of the Margaret/Nucky dynamic around the issue of self-disclosure and intimacy was the only real weak point of the episode. The concept was good, but I thought Margaret’s cold shoulder in the old family home felt sort of artificial and contrived. I know her response was supposed to be deliberate, but a transitional scene of her struggling with the decision to take that approach would’ve enhanced it.
I’m really liking this show so far… but sometimes it is just too darn heavy handed and this episode has been one of the worst.
Ok, so Nucky has daddy issues… so let’s start by showing a shrine to his brother in Dad’s house. But that isn’t quite obvious enough, so let’s literally have a scene where Nucky sees his own childhood trophies burning in a trash can… but that isn’t even enough so let’s add in someone saying ‘Oh, that’s just some junk your old man didn’t want.’ GROAN.
They can’t all be as perfect as The Wire, but stuff like this needs to get fixed and soon.
I did not read all the comments, so I do not know if someone already asked this. I am confused how someone would still go to eat breakfast at the same place every day after his entire crew got wiped out? How hard would it be for someone to find you if you never change your routine? The cop tips Jimmy off in the beginning of the episode but wouldn’t you leave town or go into hiding or something? I even rewound the scene since it starts with a guy reading a newspaper to see if I missed a headline about the killings in the previous episode. There was no mention but I don’t think the guy needed to read about it in the newspaper to get tipped off. I am squabbling, because I thought overall it was a great episode, just the logic bothered me.
I’m somewhat with you on your comment. I wondered if perhaps being on the “north side” made the man feel like he had gone far enough away to avoid retribution. Or, if the crew was wiped out purely for territory, why would he suspect that he still had payback coming now that he was clearly out of the “game?” I really don’t know, but I did not find it too big of a hole, I just assumed there was some logic behind it that I missed.
One thing that’s been bugging me – how is it possible that Jimmy was in the war for three years? Did he fight with the French or the Brits? I know of Italian Americans who went to fight with the Italians, but Jimmy doesn’t seem to be quite as Irish as Nucky.
American soldiers joined the war in 1917 and didn’t return home until 1920 or so. I’m assuming he was referring to his time in Europe, not in combat (which would have been less than a year total.)
Dunno if this has been mentioned yet, but I saw Nucky’s story to Margaret about having to fight the four older boys and getting the hell beat out of him as a metaphor for his business life; between Van Alden, the Philly mob and the NY mob, Nucky’s got alot of enemies who have been at this game longer than he has and now most of them are uniting against him.
This episode did a great job illustrating how difficult it was (and I suppose still is, sadly) to reintegrate into society after a disfiguring wound.
For the comments about how creepy Richard Harrow’s facial prosthetic is, it has to be remembered that plastic surgery was in it’s infancy at the time.
Here’s an interesting website that details some of the background for the injuries suffered by these men and how many advances in cosmetic surgery were a product of trying to improve their quality of life:
[www.projectfacade.com]?
Great episode, my buddy and I put together a quick podcast to recap the episode + season for those who have half an hour to kill! [usershare.net]
They like this
I just was skimming through this episode when I realised that the gunshot at the end might be a sly reference/homage to The Shield, if you know what I mean. Specifically, the positioning of the bullet entry point.
