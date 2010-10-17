‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Nights in Ballygran’: For the sea is wide…

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I know my audience…
“Everybody wants what they ain’t allowed to have.” -Nucky
In some ways, “Nights in Ballygran” is the most overtly “Sopranos”-ish episode of “Boardwalk Empire” so far. Tom Aldredge, who played Carmela’s father Hugh, here turns up as Nucky and Eli’s dad. The business with the discarded soda bread is very reminiscent of Tony’s disinterest in the leather jacket Richie Aprile gave him. And Nucky telling the Daniel Webster joke once too often with his jealous brother evokes various “Sopranos” stories (some involving Steve Buscemi as Tony Blundetto) about grudges grown out of jokes taken one step too far.
But the view “Boardwalk Empire” takes of its world, and its characters, is a lot more complicated than the relentlessly cynical take of “The Sopranos.” That was an incredible series, but also one where you knew that every character would ultimately act in his or her own self-interest, regardless of who else was hurt in the process. There’s certainly selfishness to be found in “Nights in Ballygran,” in which various characters strive for things they’re forbidden or unable to have – Nucky and Margaret want each other, Eli wants to be a smooth politican like his brother, the little boxers want respect and more pay, and Jimmy and Pearl want her face to not be irreparably scarred – but the approach they each take, and the end result, is at times messier, more romantic or more tragic than those scenarios might have gone down on “The Sopranos.”(*)
(*) Well, okay: the boxing story would have gone down exactly that way if Tony and Paulie Walnuts were involved.
The story that dominates the hour, building off of last week’s memorable birthday dance, is the hostile push-pull between Nucky and Margaret. He wants her but doesn’t need another complication in a life full of them. She wants him – in part out of attraction, in part because she wants the life he can provide (and that will allow her to forget the awful one that she had) – but is operating in a world she doesn’t really understand, with a man whose all-things-to-all-people persona makes him a tough nut to crack. She offers the soda bread, then realizes he doesn’t care, and catches him in a lie about it. She wears the fancy underwear she stole from Madame Jeunet, then rips it to pieces when Nucky won’t see her in his office. She fears he views her as a pathetic immigrant woman beneath his station, but she can’t let go of her feelings for him and lashes out at Nucky by going tipping off Agent Van Alden about the barrels of beer in the garage acros the street.
When Nucky sees her demonstrating with the other temperance women outside the Celtic dinner (a classic photo op well-orchestrated by Van Alden), he could view it as the last, best excuse to stay away from this woman. Instead, it makes him realize she’s just going to keep pushing – and that he wants her to. An affair with Mrs. Schroeder might be bad for business (depending on how much she really cares about Prohibition), but he wants her, and last week Nucky warned us that he’s a man who thinks he can have everything.
Even amid the dysfunction and gamesmanship, there’s been a real sense of romance to this story, and particularly to their kiss in her doorway, and that romantic quality carries over to Jimmy and Pearl’s story in Chicago. That one obviously ends in tragedy, with Pearl killing herself rather than try to cope with her ruined face and future, but before that, there’s that incredibly tender scene where Jimmy tells her the story of the perfect day he and his mother spent with the rich man and his boat. Pearl asks if Mr. Lancaster ultimately married Gillian, and Jimmy, wanting her to hear a story with a happy ending, lies and says that he did. But Pearl knows the truth of her own situation. She wants a life that’s no longer available to her, so she decides to check out, leaving Jimmy with another thing to feel guilty about(**).
(**) And leaving Michael Pitt some more great material to play. Of the show’s leads, he’s the one I had seen the least previously, and he just floors me in moments like the story, or Jimmy blowing on Pearl’s face like the breeze, or Jimmy staring at her dead body and realizing this is all his fault. The Chicago scenes are only tangentially connected to Nucky’s story right now, but Pitt’s so good I’m invested, anyway.
Jimmy’s far away in Chicago, but Eli’s clearly still not feeling the love from his big brother, and is frustrated that the politicial stuff doesn’t come as easily to him as it does to Nucky. He chafes at the Daniel Webster jokes, bulls ahead on making his big speech at the Celtic dinner and is so inept that he nearly incites a riot between the American-born Irish and their immigrant counterparts, saved only by Nucky’s timely move with the leprechaun dancers, and then rendered a footnote when Van Alden raids the place.
Still, a drunk Eli takes a swing at Nucky. And the last thing Nucky Thompson needs – as he’s about to begin a potentially problematic affair with Mrs. Schroeder, as Arnold Rothstein and Nelson Van Alden are both gunning for him, and as everyone keeps wanting more and more from him, whether they can have it or not – is to have his strong right arm mad at him.
Some other thoughts:
• The story at the temperance meeting about the child who died of alcohol poisoning from a bathtub full of homemade hooch, and then Mrs. Schroeder’s argument with Van Alden about how Prohibition is creating criminals, are more reminders of the unintended consequences of the Volstead Act.
• After being absent last week, Arnold Rothstein returns, and is getting some heat from his role as mastermind of the Chicago Black Sox scandal that rigged the 1919 World Series. I can’t help noticing that Rothstein tends to appear in episodes where Chalky is either absent of only appears briefly. Coincidence? Or is this a Clark Kent/Superman situation?
• Getting back to Tom Aldredge, I would say his casting went against what Terry Winter has said about not wanting “Sopranos” alums to be a distraction. No, Hugh DeAngelis was never a major “Sopranos” character, but he was the father one of the show’s two main characters, so to bring him in here as the protagonist’s dad called attention to itself. Better that the casting people had saved Aldredge for another part.
• I again had Monopoly thoughts when looking at Van Alden’s map of all the illegal hooch in Atlantic City.
• In offering to become Tommy’s guardian so Angela (who turns out to only be Jimmy’s common-law wife, as they didn’t get hitched before he went off to war) can go off and live her “bohemian” lifestyle, Jillian again raises the suspicions Jimmy had about her relationship with the photographer and his wife. And then Angela all but confirms them when she goes to their studio on her night out.
• “Carrickfergus,” the song performed at the Celtic dinner, and then again over the final montage, has a special place in my heart, because it was prominently featured in the final, unaired episode of the brilliant-but-canceled CBS mob drama “EZ Streets,” with an Irish gangster singing it as he and his mates gave his dead father a weird Viking funeral. Like “Nights in Ballygran,” that episode took its title (“Neither Have I Wings to Fly”) from the song’s lyrics.
What did everybody else think?
I particularly enjoyed Eli’s comments to Nucky about how easy “the game” is for Nucky. It’s great to be part of the audience and see how smoothly he does handle certain things (the near riot), but at the same time know exactly how hard he works to maintain that persona that everything is easy. The main difference between a man like Nucky and a man like Eli is that Nucky sees far enough into the future to understand the complications that even something as minor as his interest in Margaret creates.
That was a truly HORRIBLE episode of television, and I speak as one who really enjoyed the prior eps. The non-stop barrage of cliched Irish jokes/caricatures was embarrassing. I can buy modern Americans celebrating St. Patty’s Day with the obviously Scottish bagpipes, but no way do the actual Irishmen depicted at the dinner put up with them. By the end I was cheering on the formerly creepy Van Alden as he shut down that overwrought cliche-fest of a dinner and fervently wishing he put them all out of their misery. Ugh.
That sounds like an ignorant response from a person who is historically ignorant.
Google “uilleann pipes.”
Matt S. They are only “obviously” Scottish bagpipes if 1) you are unaware of the fact that they factually are NOT or 2) Were aware but chose to say otherwise. Also, as Jim pointed out you are ignorant to how things historically were. Its ok to be as not everyone has knowledge of how things used to be but still, if you are going to criticize something, which is your right, at least attempt to know what you are talking about.
@Matt
At least you were cheering…
Ha! I guess I should have clarified my qualifications in my original post. I’m Irish-American, a member of the AOH, and I lived in Ireland for a year. I guess it’s sort of like the 5th season of the Wire rubbing journalists the wrong way – when you see a show get the historicity of something you know a lot about completely wrong, it really irks you a lot more than it would others. And as a longtime fan of Irish traditional music, I most definitely know what Uilleann pipes are. In the future, counter-arguments making actual points are more appreciated than specious claims of ignorance.
@DB Cooper: They actually weren’t uillean pipes (which are bellows-operated), but standard bagpipes. The episode was perfectly accurate – the Irish Warpipe and Scottish Highland pipe were basically the same instrument. The pipes shown in the episode had 2 tenor drones, and some say Irish pipes only have one, but this distinction is quite probably fanciful.
Matt: Bagpipes in Ireland date back to before 910AD. They were revived as part of rising nationalist sentiment in the late 19th century, so would have been very likely to play a part in Irish nationalist celebrations in the 1920s.
she hated it soooo much she had to take time out to post and complain about it. good one
MattS Didn’t Knucky sort of agree with you about how ridiculous St Patricks Days had gotten? I found the mention of the Irish War of Independence interesting, sometimes forget that what was going on elsewhere at the same time.
As, y’know, an actual Irishman(no percentages or anything mental like that, I was just bread and buttered here) I had absolutely no problem with any of the clichÃ©s, as they were all explained pretty well and for the most part were clichÃ©s that still exist on St. Patrick’s Day(Even here at home). The things they got right more than made up for any small quibbles, with Margaret’s ‘I wouldn’t know, I’m from Kerry’ actually hurting me I laughed so hard – especially because Kelly MacDonald’s accent is a perfect East Kerry(why are Scots the only ones who can do decent Irish accents?). This is added to by the diversity of Irish Accents on show at the Celt’s Dinner – with at least two Dublin, a Louth(almost impossible to get right unless you’ve lived there) and a Donegal accent finally showing that at least some American show runners can differentiate between what we would see as vastly different(for comparison’s sake, I refer to Alan’s previous comments about every accent in True Blood being from a different part of Louisiana). From having talked to several Americans, I know that for the most part ye can’t tell the difference between a Galway accent and a Tallaght one, and it’ll only matter to a tiny minority in the long run, but it’s nice to see the little details done justice.
Oh yeah; loved how the scene with Jimmy and Johnny Torrio was shot. The sparks from Jimmy’s cigarette lit up my eyes, it was pure class.
One of the best shows on tv. And this weeks was episode was fantastic.
I agree Paul. This was by far my favorite episode. I keep saying that week after week which is a great thing.
I would say Chalky and Rothstein both had decent-sized roles in episode 3. As much as I miss the regulars when they sit an episode out, I think the show is much better off telling 3-5 stories per hour than trying to squeeze everyone in (only some shows with public settings/wide open spaces like Deadwood or Oz can pull off having nearly everyone in nearly every episode). Boardwalk Empire has 14 credited regulars, and yet only 6 of them have appeared in all 5 episodes so far. That speaks to the scope of the show, among other things.
Somehow this episode convinced me the show can retain its quality for a long time. It was the most exciting despite fairly tame subject matter, and it was full of great, character-based storytelling. I’ve found the direction Nucky and Margaret’s relationship has taken to be entirely unpredictable.
1. Margaret tips Van Alden off to the green beer stash, then gives Nucky the metaphorical finger over it outside in the seranade line. Why wasn’t she terrified that he would simply have her tossed out of the boutique gig (or worse)?
2. Van Alden is ridiculous. All he needs is a moustache to twirl. I don’t know if he’s Terry Winter’s idea of John Ashcroft or George Bush (a judgmental prig with a badge and a belief that the ends justify the means). Regardless, I don’t “love to hate” him. I just hate him.
I really like Van Alden, his lack of support from the government combined with his ‘any means necessary’ attack mode makes him really interesting to watch. Not to mention his personal stylings on the side that make him a bit of a creeper.
I agree about Maraget though, she was either unafraid or just stupid and childish with her actions. I mean I was trying to figure out how she could be so impulsive after what she had been through with her husband — I thought she was more timid and fearful in the beginning of the series… I dont know I was trying to figure out where this stubbornness and boldness came from (same in the last episode when she told off those two high-ranking men at Nucky’s party). Watching her stare Nucky in the eyes after she exposed him I was just wondering how she held her ground after purposefully being caught doing a bad deed
I’m not even sure where’s necessarily supposed to hate Van Alden at all. I certainly don’t. Nucky is flawed, hypocritical, and despicable often enough that I think Winter and co. may be writing him consciously as a possible alternate protagonist, infused with both good and bad qualities just like Nucky and Jimmy.
I think with Margaret it’s more of a situation where she likes this guy, and is upset that he doesn’t seem to be returning the attraction, so she acted rashly without thinking of the consequences, that’s what people do with unrequited love from time to time.
It’s not like she completely forgot the consequences, watch the fear in how she plays that final scene before Nucky refers to her as ‘Margaret’ and she begins to suspect what he’s actually there for. Speaking of that scene… wonderfully played by Kelly MacDonald.
Margaret was playing a *very* dangerous game. That knock on the door could easily have heralded the same sort of ‘accident’ that happened to her husband (and probably would have in the Sopranos). At one point I was wondering whether she was just incredibly naive, as I couldn’t believe that she’d risk leaving her children orphaned.
Still, I suppose I can accept a bout of irrationality during her ‘a woman scorned’ tantrum, and it certainly turned out to be a far more interesting way of getting them together than I’d been expecting.
I can see Nucky killing two birds with one stone in his situation with Margaret. He’s obviously attracted to her so by finally kissing her he can give into his passion and possibly get her off his back. Maybe she won’t be so pushy about the alcohol if he’s showing her real attention.
Maybe she won’t be so pushy? She clearly pushed the alcohol issue after she didn’t receive attention and respect like she thought she should. Last week several posters told me Margaret was an interesting character. She’s clearly intelligent, a perfect match/counter point to Nucky. But her plan just seemed petulant and beneath an intelligent character. Get herself a man, really? Her action reminded me of something Madmen’s Betty would do.
@Julius – I have to agree with you on that. I really like Margaret as a character. The episode prior to this one when she showed how intelligent she can be was really nice. But this episode made her look like just another “silly woman” that all the patriarchs in the show think women are.
The best I can come up with is that maybe she was in that relationship with the abusive (and drunk) husband for so long that she always had to be the adult to raise the kids. Now she’s got help from the neighbor lady and responsibility outside of the house. Perhaps this is triggering the teenager inside her again?
I think the turning point for Margaret was Nucky’s birthday party. In spite of belonging to the temperance league,she longs for a more exciting life than the one she’s leading and being there ,dancing with Nucky, showed her possibilities she had only dreamed about before.Even working in the dress shop,she has to kowtow to lowlifes like Lucy that treat her like dirt. I’m sure she’s also tired of struggling with money and Nucky has plenty of that. I don’t think she’s being stupid or not using her intelligence,I think she’s seeing the possibilities of a different lifestyle and going after it in the most expedient way possible.
This was my initial reaction too. While I do think he does have genuine feelings for Margaret, I think he’s conscience of the benefits of having a intimate relationship with him. If he can get her to ease off a little a bit it’d be perfect for him, I think you can kinda see it in his eyes after the St.Particks day assembly when he see’s Margaret is responsible for it being shut down.
Unfortunately, this show is running out of steam for me. I subscribed to HBO for all the hype “BE” had received and frankly, the advertisement which took up the whole side of a bus in NYC looked damn cool. “Boardwalk Empire” would be much better for a viewer who hasn’t yet seen “Sopranos.” Alan pointed out a couple parallels in detail in his always timely and thorough review, but for anyone who has seen the cynicism of “Sopranos,” you could see the plot twists in this episode a mile away. The little people wanting a raise? As if that won’t end with Nucky paying off the leader and short-changing the rest. It was only a matter of time before Margaret and Nucky dropped their inhibitions in what would surely be either his office, a distillery, or her home. Nucky and Jimmy’s relationship depicted in previous episodes? Let’s hope it has a more climactic resolution than a nose-plugging. This episode was a clock-watcher for me and left me wishing I caught more of the third quarter of the Indy/Washington game.
I am a big fan of The Sopranos and I thought this episode was one of the best hours of tv I’ve seen all year and that includes Mad Men and Breaking Bad. There’s a very good reason is getting positive press.
Guesser,
I agree. The show just doesn’t have the energy or the interest that I expected. Buscemi, an actor whose work I really appreciated in films like ‘Trees Lounge’ and ‘Living in Oblivion’, here seems almost comically miscast. He looks clownish in the clothes, and seems to misread every line. He is not Nucky, and, I believe, never will be.
I think Steve Buscemi will get nominated for Best Actor at next years Golden Globes
I wan’t a fan of the Sopranos. It seemed to me that the writing on the sopranos was often overtly reaching to keep the characters and story moving forward. I didn’t find a lot of the story lines so gripping. It had it’s moments of course. I do love Mad Men, Breaking Bad, Deadwood. The Wire…
I don’t have a problem enjoying this show. I think it’s more interesting than the Sopranos. It has it’s faults but it’s pretty good T.V. A lot of people seem to feel about this show the way I felt about Rubicon. I thought Rubicon was shallow and boring and I gave up after 4 or 5 episodes. Thus show seems more comparable to Deadwood than the Sopranos. But it’s just my take – everyone has their own reactions.
Anyway, I think this show is just going to improve.
Couldn’t agree more about Pitt. I enjoy Jimmy’s character so much that I found myself wanting more and more time in Chicago and less time in Atlantic City.
This show is so good that I find myself disappointed when I realize there are only five or so minutes left in an episode. I just don’t want it to end. I almost wish that this was the type of show where I’m late to the party so I could just marathon the entire series over a few weeks.
I also get bummed when time is running out each episode. It’s like waking up before your alarm and knowing that any minute the alarm will go off and you have to get out of bed. A very melancholy final 5 minutes.
I didn’t see the story-telling scene as tender, the camera shows Pearl getting more and more upset (though, she was brilliantly subtle) and I felt a deep brooding coming from her. Then, when Jimmy felt uncomfortable kissing her … well once he started washing his shirt I said to myself, “there’s either going to be a bang, or that bottle of opiates will be empty on his return.”
Bang, indeed.
Agree… Maybe it is even a knock on the storyline (as good as it was) that you knew almost from the get go that this relationship going to end tragically. After that scene, I thought we would be lucky to make it through the end of the episode with Pearl still around. I was expecting an overdose – so there was an element of surprise. I assume that she used Jimmy’s gun, which he had been carrying in his shoulder holster – he had to take it off to wash his shirt….
The alleged “brilliance” of the series leaves me scratching my head. It all looks like a standard, somewhat dull period piece to me, which, despite great production values, has failed to make me interested in even one of the characters. Margaret, Van Alden and Jimmy has yet to grow out of their stereotypes, and even a presumably colorful character like Chalky seems sketchily drawn. Perhaps it’s the stiff, information-heavy dialogue (what writers call “chunking” – too much information to make it seem natural). Perhaps it’s the way that the period music hovers aimlessly in the background all the time, like some shopping mall muzak. Perhaps it’s just that Boardwalk doesn’t seem at all original to me – similar tales of organized crime and the feds has been told so many times in movies, and there, as Guesser said, you couldn’t always see the plot twists from a mile away. Broadly compared to Mad Men or Breaking Bad, I’d say that those two shows seem charged with emotional content, while Boardwalk just seems listless.
I just respectfully disagree there. There have been several original moments especially that scene in this last episode with Nucky and Margaret coming together toward the end. That scene was absolutely brilliant.
Margaret’s a very dynamic three dimensional character. You couldn’t be more wrong about her. Her scenes have been very well written
I have a feeling Boardwalk Empire might beat /mad Men this year at the Golden Globes.
No, it’s too lackluster to win anything.
Kicker of Elvis, I agree with Timothy. You’re way off there. Los Angeles Times is already predicting that the Golden Globes will give Boardwalk Empire a best drama nomination.
I thought this episode was a let down from last weeks great one. Seems like their saving all the action you see in the previews for the second half of the season.
Unlike last week’s episode which had moments of brilliance, but I thought was not very cohesive, I quite enjoyed ‘Nights in Ballygran.’ It was sweet and melancholic and heartbreaking and despite the anachronistic music in the ending montage, I found this episode to be much more of a turning-point in the series than ‘Anastasia’ because it had more focus. I know that Boardwalk Empire has many simultaneous stories to tell (in New York etc.), but unlike The Wire (which could tell fifteen different stories at once and still be fully engaging), Boardwalk Empire is at its best when the focus is mainly on Nucky Thompson and Jimmy Darmody (and Margaret Schroeder), while giving only glimpses of Arnold Rothstein (although I absolutely love Michael Stuhlbarg) in New York, almost no Al Capone (whom I also love) and zero Chalky White (who doesn’t love Omar?).
Until now (even with Omar’s great speech last episode), I had some reservations about the series – mainly in terms of how engaging it was and how it was written. But with ‘Nights in Ballygran,’ I think I’m completely sold.
Either way, Mad Men is over, so what else can I watch on Sunday nights? The Walking Dead, obviously.
Boardwalk Empire is a lot like Sons of Anarchy. I’m talking about the sense of lawlessness, the backstabbing. It definitely has that feeling of
anarchy to it. Is it as good as Sons of Anarchy? Not yet. But, it took quite a few episodes before Sons of Anarchy became a great show.
Great review for what I believe to be a great show. Only one complaint why did you have to remind me of the last unaired episode of EZ Streets? That was such a good show and I never found out how it was supposed to end. Help me out.
The unaired episode offers no clues on where things were going. It was only the 9th episode out of what was supposed to be a full season. Production shut down after that.
Ok Thank you. I really did like the show and it was an excellent sprinboard for a lot of excellent talent.
I hate when they do that with shows. A few shows that I wish I knew the answer to are John from Cinncinati and Due South (going back a bit with that one)
Soda bread in the trash – The Sopranos parallel I thought of was Carmela leaving the church and dumping the pasta into the garbage after seeing Father Phil enjoying another woman’s noodles.
Yes. The first thing I thought of, too.
Reply to comment…
Ooops, sorry, I’m a noob here.
The first thing I thought of personally was Tony throwing out the raisin bread that a stripper with a crush on him gave him as a gift. (It was the stripper that eventually Ralphie killed).
I think Boardwalk just took the crown for best series on TV and did it in one fell swoop. Or should I say “stole the crown” ’cause up ’till now it was nowhere near the greatness it had promised. But it was just laying the ground work I think. The ending in particular was amazing. The way I see it, it was Nucky’s shame for his heritage — or at least his embarrassment for the drunken displays each year on St. Paddy’s Day and the way it made his people look –it made him tense than normal, making him feel like everybody else was wanting something from him even moreso than ususal. And so every time he felt this he encouraged this person to rush it along – that he had no time for any formalities or games. And that started the whole matching-of-wits war with Mrs. Schroeder. Thus, culminating in the best ending I’ve seen in a long time. And this episode also seemed a bit more Sopranoish than any other episode so far, in the way most of the scenes hauntingly drew you in.
The ending of Pearls outcome was inevitable but predictable. If she had lived much longer, we would probably complain that her story is a waist. But, her outcome was always going to be predictable. What they probably should have done is killed her off during the last episode when she was struck in the face by the knife. At that moment, the way she would have been killed would have been more surprising. Otherwise, last nights episode was very good.
The Pearl/Jimmy scene reminded me of Deadwood. Specifically, what ended up being the series finale, “Tell Him Something Pretty.” Not an exact parallel, but similar theme and tone.
When Nucky is counseling Eli after his big speech failure he tells him that the “king-makers” are always watching him and judging him, and there will come a time when Eli can do something for them to make himself standout.
Later, with Van Alden embarrassing all those “king-makers”, there’s a short shot where one of the Irishmen says something to the effect of “isn’t there anything you can do about this, Sherrif?” And Eli is too drunk and/or powerless to do anything. It’s obvious that Eli’s dreams of greater power won’t be realized anytime soon.
I meant to comment on this a few weeks ago, but must do so now as the character has been killed off. Does “Pearl” remind anyone of Jennifer Jason Leigh. Not sure if its her look, ammerisms, voice or some combination of all of the above, but I just kept coming back to the same thought.
I can see that, although she reminds me more of Anna Paquin
I know Nucky is attracted to Margaret, but I can’t help but think his showing up at her house and that kiss was for nothing more than selfish reasons. He is thinking that his rejection caused all the problems he faced this episode, and that if Margaret is romantically involved with him, she will think twice.
I’m also dreading that poor Margaret, through this relationship, may be ruined by the world Nucky exists in. I find myself rooting for and against them being involved.
Very good episode, loving this show.
I think the whole attraction thing is about selfishness anyway, on both sides! I mean, Margaret has seen the life he could provide her with. And Nucky is being selfish in going to her house expecting to seduce her (even though she wants it).
But I really think it’s the attraction that’s taking priority here, since obviously Nucky is attracted to the type of petulance Margaret displays by fighting back and playing those mind games with him – his mistress (Lucy?) is after all a lot like her, with her pouting and “lesser” petulance… Margaret just does it on a much grander (and more meaningful) scale.
I kind of agree and kind of disagree. The reason he didn’t attempt to get involved with Margaret is not because he wasn’t attracted to her, but because of the problems she might cause if he got involved, but instead it seemed to Nucky that she’s going to cause those problems if he’s NOT involved with her. If he’s going to face problems from Margaret either way, then why not at least enjoy having an affair with the person he’s clearly already attracted to, rather than get nothing but a headache out of the deal.
It has gotten a lot better as the writers have made the characters much more interesting. Nucky, Margaret and Gillian have grown as characters in the past 2 episodes. That whole scene with Margaret and Nucky was amazing toward the end and Margaret is easily the best character on the show. There’s very good writing there. She’s becoming an intelligent character. These last 2 episodes have been phenomenal. That whole scene with Margaret taking on the senator was truly brilliant and showed that she knows how to stand up for herself. And in episode 5, feeling ignored by Nucky, she decides to get even by telling Van Alden about the alcohol. She’s very definitely a strong woman and it was great writing on the writers part. She showed true strength.
In addition to being a cute woman, Margaret is also an intelligent lady; and Nucky apparently has an attraction to certain smart/pretty women. And with Nucky being who he is, he has to get Margaret on his side vice being a thorn in his side. In other words, love is blind.
Alan, you are right about shout-outs to The Sopranos, but you missed one and got one wrong. Margaret discarding the soda bread was like Carmela tossing out her baked ziti when she found out other wives were making dishes for Father Phil. And the whorehouse owner/manager is Phil Leotardo’s creepy henchman–the one who gave him up to Tony in the end for a piece of the action.
I saw it as a parallel with how Nucky had tossed out the gift given him by the Prohibitionist woman before.
“Carrickfergus” by Loudon Wainwright was one of the best show endings I’ve seen in awhile. Beautiful song, and very appropriate for the episode.
Most critics are enamored by “Boardwalk Empire,” but I wonder if we have an emperor’s-new-clothes situation here. The series is surrounded by the golden glow of the Sopranos success, and the bulletproof genius reputation of Martin Scorsese, but it seems to be a rather lackluster enterprise. There are two major problems with it: First, Steve Buscemi is woefully miscast. Nucky doesn’t have to be handsome, but he should have a charisma and charm that draws people to him and keeps them loyal. Buscemi seems more like a harried middle manager trying to keep the business afloat. Second, the show is new wine in old bottles. People got excited by the Sopranos, in part, because they were given a pop of extreme violence or extreme sex on a regular basis. Boardwalk Empire follows the same pattern: Let’s have Agent Van Alden stick his arm in a guy’s open wound. Let’s have Nucky’s mistress stand stark naked while Margaret kneels in front of her. Hey, it worked for the Sopranos! The whole thing seems like a very calculated attempt to re-create the pop-culture sensation that the Sopranos became, but Boardwalk Empire seems more engineered than original.
He has charm like i that scene where he kisses Margaret. He was very charming. So, what if the whole thing is calculated? That doesn’t matter. The show is great. And Boardwalk Empire is original because it takes place i the 1920s.
linshaw, It has gotten a lot better as the writers have made the characters much more interesting. Nucky, Margaret and Gillian have grown as characters in the past 2 episodes. That whole scene with Margaret and Nucky was amazing toward the end and Margaret is easily the best character on the show. There’s very good writing there. She’s becoming an intelligent character. These last 2 episodes have been phenomenal. That whole scene with Margaret taking on the senator was truly brilliant and showed that she knows how to stand up for herself. And in episode 5, feeling ignored by Nucky, she decides to get even by telling Van Alden about the alcohol. She’s very definitely a strong woman and it was great writing on the writers part. She showed true strength.
Since I play in a Highland bagpipe band, I may know a wee bit about the pipes. The ending theme was uilleann pipe and yes it’s bellows driven. The drones were the giveaway. Highland pipes have three drones and Irish small pipes have two. Both are tuned to the same pitch in different octaves to give that haunting sound. These are both easier to play than the uilleann pipes since the mouthpiece and bag are used to control the sound. There’s no method to articulate the uilleann pipes so it’s down to practice and learning the instrument to truly master it. For the record, just cause your Celtic does not mean you know squat about the bagpipes.