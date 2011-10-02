‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Ourselves Alone’: I can’t get no satisfaction

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I fall into the shoe polish…
“You know the funny thing? Nobody takes power. Somebody else has to give it to them. Look around, big brother. What do you got?” -Eli
This season of “Boardwalk Empire” is one large power struggle between Nucky and the various men trying to bring him down, and “Ourselves Alone” features one display of power after another – some effective, some not.
The Commodore tries to show off his youthful vigor by not only dying his hair a ridiculous jet black, but lifting the elephant tusk when the much younger Damian couldn’t. Margaret demonstrates her strength to both Nucky (by rescuing the ledger from the state cops) and the IRA fund-raiser (who, like so many men on this show, is surprised to hear a woman speak so plainly and smartly). Jimmy tries to partner up with Arnold Rothstein, initially not realizing that Meyer and Lucky may be the ascendant powers here, and he in turn gets to show his personal strength in baiting the two wiseguys who were hassling Meyer into a fight Jimmy knows he’ll win. Nucky tries to bully Eli into coming back over to his side, but Eli knows how much of a bluff it is.
And in perhaps the most impressive display, Chalky gets to show the obnoxious Dunn Purnsley that true power means not even having to lift a hand against an opponent.
Chalky’s tenure in jail was definitely the highlight of the episode for me. We start with him sharing a cell with Nucky – in what we’ll later be reminded is an unusual circumstance for black and white men at the time (and no doubt a sop to Nucky) – discussing strategy as if they’re equals. (Or, at least, as if Nucky recognizes that Chalky is one of the few parts of the machine he can still trust.) And when he gets moved into a cell with the other black prisoners, and has to endure Purnsley’s harassment, he just takes it. He lies about the book he’s reading, recognizing that Purnsley likely can’t read or tell the difference between “Mark Twain” and “David Copperfield,” and when the badgering eventually reaches the point where action has to be taken, Chalky isn’t foolish or impulsive enough to do it himself and risk spending more time in jail. Instead, he lets Purnsley know just how much better and more powerful he is by inviting all of their cellmates to show their loyalty to him, then administer the beatdown on his behalf.
It’s also a terrific episode for Margaret. I loved seeing her undercover visit to Nucky’s office, dressed similarly to how she appeared when she first came there at the start of the series to plead for money. Then, it was sincere; now, it’s just an act (down to the fake pregnancy belly), because we know how savvy Margaret is and how well she’s adjusted to her new circumstances as the kept woman of the rich and powerful Nucky Thompson.
Jimmy’s still learning how to navigate the corridors of power. His hand-to-hand fighting skills are never in question – and here he puts them to use solving a problem for potential new allies Meyer and Lucky without them even knowing he’s doing it – and the Commodore introduces him to the elderly power brokers of Atlantic City, but there’s always a sense that he’s tentative about all these backroom negotiations, where he’d be much more comfortable facing other problems that can be solved with his trench knife.
Not that Nucky’s on particularly solid ground, either. He gets bailed out of jail, but he has to work out of his actual office at City Hall while the state cops have taken over his suite at the Ritz, the mayor is the only one of his political allies to answer his call (and only because he seems to be beneath the Commodore’s notice), and then Eli makes the particulars of this coup known by calling his brother to taunt him about the betrayal. And though Nucky certainly has the grit and brains to eventually get the promised revenge on Eli, Eli knows just how weak he is at this moment – as does Nucky. (Just note how weak and concerned he looks as the camera pushes in on Steve Buscemi after the call ends.)
After Chalky’s friends have taken care of the Dunn Purnsley problem, Chalky invites one of the men to entertain him and the rest of the cell with a reading from “David Copperfield,” including the opening passage that asks, “Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by anyone else.” In that moment, Chalky is very much the hero of of his own life, in control of his world as much as he can be while behind bars. But even though Nucky’s free, his control seems to be slipping away, bit by bit.
Some other thoughts:
• We’ve known all along that Nucky’s real name is Enoch, and that Lucky’s is Charlie. Now we hear that Chalky’s given name is Albert.
• Note that one of the men who’s gone over to Team Commodore – and who’s testifying against Nucky in the election fraud case – is Patty Ryan, whose promotion to that job is what caused the schism between Jimmy and Nucky back in the pilot. If Jimmy gets to take over that ward, things would be very different: no Nucky/Rothstein feud, no time in Chicago, probably no Jimmy/Commodore alliance, etc.
• From my notes, during the scene where Jimmy stands in the doorway, getting ready to fight the wiseguys who saw him rake in the dough at the card game: “The camera LOVES Michael Pitt.” He’s a great visual subject for a show like this, on top of being a hell of an actor.
• Also from my notes (and in this case I will not say one way or the other whether this prediction proved to be accurate over the later episodes I’ve seen), right after Margaret said goodbye to handsome IRA man Owen Slater, “Oh, she likes him.”
• Meyer and Lucky have a young associate named Benny, who has a habit of acting/talking crazy. Any chance this isn’t supposed to be the young Bugsy Siegel, played in various movies by the likes of Warren Beatty and Richard Grieco?
What did everybody else think?
what was the oath the powerbrokers said? is that illumanti, devil worshipers, etc???
It was: Propinate Nobis Similbusque. Latin for “Here’s to us and those like us.” It is the first half of the faux-Roman phrase: “Here’s to us and those like us, to the damnably few remaining.” It’s one of those things that is actually back-translated into Latin from English by societies to try to sound smart and ancient. Romans didn’t hand out quotes like that, or toasts. They drank, then said a short speech honoring the house or the person in whose honor the meeting was done, then drank some more. But then, long after people stopped speaking Classical Latin legitimately, secret societies like the Masons and etc., started using Latin phrases to sound imposing.
Thank you so much for clarifying that. It would have driven me crazy all day long.
Yep, Benny would be a young Bugsy:
Was wondering they’d end up doing a Capone style reveal, but I’m guessing not.
er, wondering if. Wouldn’t expect it since it took him years to earn that name…
Siegel hated the nickname Bugsy, and his friends and associates always called him Benny. So I doubt there would be a reveal. Luciano does say that Benny is “meshugah” which is Yiddish for “crazy.”
Cool to see Michael Zegen get a part where he can do some acting. In the last 2 seasons of Rescue Me, he was given very little to do.
From “Dwight the Troubled Teen” to become “Bugsy Siegel.”
I found the Commodore elephant tusk thing to be very similar to Tony Soprano beating up his driver.
not exactly. you’re forgetting that after tony beats up his driver he goes into the bathroom and throws up, thus showing his actual weakness. in this scene the commodore comes out physically on top and it’s genuine.
I wasn’t sure what the deal was with the David Copperfield/Tom Sawyer thing, but I got the impression that Chalky can’t read and he was pretending so that Purnsley wouldn’t figure it out.
Chalky can read. His wife wouldn’t have given him the book otherwise. He wasn’t going to give Purnsley the satisfaction of even knowing the name of the book he was reading. Purnsley got nothing out of Chalky except what Chalky wanted him to know.
Chalky cannot read. It is evident that he enjoys the book for the pictures. The parallel is obvious with Richard Harrow who also enjoys looking over the pictures in books and magazines.
Chalky gives the book to the other prisoner to read aloud because Chalky wants to hear the story.
I don’t know. I mean it totally does make sense that his wife would know that he couldn’t read. But it sure did seem in the jail cell that he couldn’t read and was just covering.
I saw it as a reminder that as big as he is and as much as he lives the genteel life in his personal life, he didn’t get there by book learning. He wants it for his son, but he’s still the guy who got where he is on the street.
He had to put on the show because he didn’t want Purnsley to see that any part of eliteness was a show, but once he’s gone, Chalky doesn’t have to put on that show for the guys who are already loyal to him for who he really is.
Once the guy is gone, he can ask for someone to read the book because he doesn’t have to put on a show for these guys to respect him.
I think the scene itself makes way more sense that way, but the big problem is the thing about his wife and son somehow not knowing. So I guess you are right.
I agree that he can’t read. When his wife passed it to him, she made a point of mentioning that their son thought he would enjoy it. I’m guessing they keep it a secret from him that his father can’t read. Everything else from then on made it pretty clear that he couldn’t read, but that it wasn’t a problem since Purnsley couldn’t read either.
I just figured he did it because Tom Sawyer is an American novel he might have heard of, whereas Copperfield, and Dickens, was too highfalutin for a meathead like Purnsley.
I too came away thinking that Chalky can’t read although I’m tempted to review earlier episodes. The man who could read in that jell cell and who does so after the beatdown will have earned Chalky’s special favor. Stunning scene.
Chalky is illiterate. If you watch the extra features on HBO Go, Michael Kenneth Williams flat out says so.
Yeah I have to agree with everyone else Alan. It seemed pretty clear to me that Chalky can’t read.
Fair enough. I’ll take Williams’ word on it, and the storyline certainly works with that interpretation – and draws more parallels between Chalky and Purnsley than Chalky would ever admit to the man.
Yes, not to belabor it, but I thought the situation was that Purnsley could read and knew Chalky couldn’t, which is why Purnsley started taunting him about the specifics of the book–“What that ol’ scamp up to now?” or words to that effect. Purnsley knew Tom Sawyer and knew Chalky didn’t know he was holding David Copperfield. I agree with the thought that Chalky and his wife have hidden his illiteracy from their son. It all makes Purnsley’s brutal comeuppance that much sweeter.
I don’t think Chalky’s wife knows he can’t read, because when she handed it to him he looked at the cover and said “This is a good one.”
wow. I never even considered he couldn’t read. I just figured that he didn’t want to come across as an ‘Uncle Tom.’
Alan, there’s another way to see it: of course Chalky can read. But after he gave the other guys in the cell something nasty to do on his behalf, he gives one of them something not at all awful, as if it were a kind of reward and in a subtle signal that knowing how to read is maybe a good thing they might want to pick up, as opposed to that illiterate they’ve just put down. another contrast between him and the guy they just beat up — so who would they rather be like, if not Chalky? It’s a subtle lesson and an even subtler cementing of control that makes it look like being behind/getting to be more like Chalky was their idea and a good one, too.
Just got around to watching this last night. Surprised that there is debate about this scene. I thought it was pretty obvious that Purnsley could read and Chalky couldn’t.
I found it funny that Chalky’s tormenter was from Bmore.
What I especially like about the scene and knowing after that Chalky can’t read is that he sat there pretending to read the book the whole time just waiting for Purnsley to start something.
@Freakin I agree, the fact that he pretended to read the whole time made the scene. The look the wife gives Chalky after mentioning the son wanted him to have the book sells it completely. Also, it would be beneath Chalky to read to the others which is why he had the only guy who could read do it.
Chalky can’t read. Neither can Dunn. What made these scenes so powerful for me were the racist challenging dialogue each delivered. That Dunn character was intense. I love how Chalky calmly named his allies and they put the beatdown on Dunn. Purnsley be done!
You didn’t note that Margaret liked him until he left? Did you see her body language with him when she first met him? She is all aflutter for the Irish lad.
I saw it earlier; I just made the note when he left.
Unless the writers opt not to pursue it, those two will wind up in bed sooner rather than later. Great little meet cute scene. Owen’s smiles of amusement at the dinner party were charming as hell.
You’re assuming Margaret is that stupid, and I don’t think she is. She’s made her choice, in part to protect her kids. What’s the new guy have to offer? Not much besides looks. Nah, she’ll flirt, maybe, but she won’t fall: she has too much to lose that way, and she knows Nucky wouldn’t be forgiving. There is also another possibility: she has nothing to lose by being nice to people who come courting Nucky for whatever reason and much to gain by making allies (you don’t have to sleep with a guy to make him well disposed to you, remember). Just as Nucky makes alliances, so does Margaret — for her own sake as much as for his.
I think the attraction for Margaret is the familiar. He’s a nice looking guy who comes from where she does and those roots are strong. I think Margaret will become a major player this series and I can see her possibly doing as she wishes just like Nucky does, especially when she has the cards to play (knowing as much as she does about Nucky’s operation).
Margaret already became a major player towards the end of the first season, it’s just that most of the men are too stupid to even entertain the idea (which actually gives her even more power).
It’s Paddy Ryan. Patty is short for Patricia.
And Paddy is short for Padraic, the more Celtic spelling of Patrick. Even this northeastern-European-extraction gal knows that.
Good catch on the Benny/Bugsy, but I can’t believe that everyone missed how the Slater character is supposed to be a young Bono.
Alan, I find the camera loving Pitt in just about every episode-they framed some great shots of him last year in the brothel’s hallway. His work on this show has been phenomenal, I really hope he gets more recognition for it, he really owns this character.
Of course, he’s not hard to look at, so that helps him in every scene. They do seem to be taking more advantage of it though, and I look forward to a better season of Jimmy’s escapades.
Wasn’t that Eli that the Commondore introduces to the power brokers in this episode?
Given that the scene immediately followed the phone call to Nucky and that Jimmy was in New York, I would say so.
I still maintain the theory that Jimmy is playing a long con on the Commodore, partly because he’s got more anger at him than Nucky for what happened with his mom.
My guess is Jimmy is using the Commodore’s connections and just the fact that he’s not Nucky to woo outsiders to do business, then will defect back to Nucky in the end.
And I should add that the reason the outsiders, most who don’t like Nucky, won’t be enraged by the news that Jimmy brings Nucky their business is because with the Commodore’s defeat, Nucky will be the only game in town again.
I actually got the feeling that Eli is also being a double agent, and in his heart is still secretly playing for Team Nucky.
I also suspect that Jimmy’s loyalties still rest with Nucky. He came back to AC to protect Nucky despite the fact that he still felt hacked off about the way he was treated. When approached by the Commodore at the end of last season, I think he viewed this as an opportunity to prove his worth to Nucky, to ultimately hurt the Commodore (who I think he hates…), and to get a little something for himself in the process.
I’d be surprised if Eli turned out to be a double agent. I think Eli is too dumb and is having is jealousy of Nucky used against him. He is just being used – I think Nucky’s comments on the phone was a nice way of pointing that out to Eli….
I’m with you, Jersey — Jimmy is loyal to himself, and right now, his birth dad seems a more interesting bet, but I doubt Jimmy really trusts him. When it looks like a better thing for Jimmy’s interests to be against the commodore than with him, Jimmy will screw him, too. And Eli isn’t smart enough to do a double-bluff; if he were that smart, he’d be in Nucky’s position of power instead of where he is, which is being used yet again as someone else’s pawn. Nah, Eli’s got sh*t for brains. And somehow, I think the Commodore ain’t as smart as he thinks, either … and I expect the town power brokers to stiff him the moment he begins to look weak.
Unless you really expect this to be the slow beginning of the end for Nucky, which would make the rest of the series pretty predictable, I suspect that even as the mobsters start infighting, as we already know from they will, Nucky will find a way to keep his head down and even slip through everyone’s fingers at the end, probably even with some of his money intact but certainly with some payback dished out and received by then.
I doubt very much that the Commodore will bother himself with Chalky, other than to treat him far more rudely than Nucky does, so Chalky may very well stick it out with Nucky … which means Lucky still has allies with some muscle, even if the white boys have turned on him. They will yet regret that. They must, or the rest of the series would be too predictable and have no point.
I think there is a bond between Nucky and Jimmy. They are going to survive the Commodore’s meddling. Jimmy has matured and Nucky will see this. There is a wild ride coming up! Anxious to see who the men who built this city are and if they still have some power.
“I doubt very much that the Commodore will bother himself with Chalky”
I thought they made it clear that the Commodore used the Klan last episode in an attempt to drive Chalky out of business.
One little correction: Patrick “Paddy” Ryan wasn’t appointed to run a ward like the other aldermen. He got the job of senior county clerk that Jimmy thought should have been his.
Jimmy’s not a ‘people’ person and came back not quite right after the war. And he hates glad-handing. That makes him a bad choice for a job that deals with the public while hiding the graft; no matter that he thought the job should be his, he was wrong about that. He’s not thinking strategically, the way Nucky does, even though he’s smart enough to have gone to college. Which just means Jimmy is a little too self-fixated to be really smart. You watch: he’ll show a self-destructive streak again, at some point, and that will be his eventual downfall.
Paddy Ryan may not be the ideal choice for county clerk, either, but I’ll bet he’s better at interacting with the public than Jimmy would be. Jimmy doesn’t have the wherewithal or the inclination to schmoozing. He’s not willing to suck up to the public as Nucky does, nor does he admire it/think it necessary. The fact that Jimmy doesn’t see Paddy Ryan was a better choice for that job than he was — and that he himself would have hated the job once he was in it — is telling. Not so smart after all, Jimmy.
Write a comment…This is the first time I felt the show really really come into its own, and I have watched all the episodes at least twice and enjoyed them greatly. Perfect episode. I was thrilled to see Margaret take charge of the situation and was delighted for Nucky–that’s the way to celebrate Valentine’s Day. I loved how she looked like a young and beautiful Lady Macbeth coming down the stairs in her nightshirt to get the day underway, prepare for the dinner party, and take care of business. Every time I see Michael Pitt, I think of how perfect he would be in an F. Scott Fitzgerald biopic–or a remake of Tender is the Night. He looks like he stepped out of an old illustrated Chesterfield cig ad.
Agreed. Last night the show really “clicked” for me. I’m still not sure about Buscemi (he still doesn’t feel comfortable to me) but, I have a feeling that by the end of its run, it will go down as one of my all time favorite shows. Last nights episode was outstanding.
Eli making that remark actually shows you how stupid he really is. And how he doesn’t get it. He’ll be a pawn forever, just maybe not Nucky’s.
Agreed. For sheer visceral entertainment, I thought the stabbing scene was great: “the other boot,” and then the one-two stabbings. The only off note to me was the talk with the maids after Margaret came downstairs. The dialogue and acting seemed awkward.
I also agree that Eli is a dolt. He’ll go down hard.
i think Chalky is illiterate….
Yup. That was the whole point of Chalky passing the book to the guy who “has his letters”. It’s a reveal.
No — we disagree. It was about Chalky subtly consolidating his power and influence over the other guys and making them think it was a better thing to want to be like him than like the guy they just beat up. At once empowering for his people (sending the message that learning to read is a good thing, ammunition against whitey, etc.) and manipulative on his part. He’s every bit as good a manipulator as Nucky is, or he wouldn’t be in power. See my comment above.
When I was watching the episode, it didn’t even occur to me that Chalky might be illiterate. (What did we do before web forums?) Both readings have a lot going for them. If Williams says the character can’t read, then to me that pretty much settles it.
While I agree Chalky cannot read, don’t take Williams word for it, he also said that he was supposed to die in s.1 of The Wire which we find out is wrong.
Great writing and acting in this episode. The most jarring scene was seeing Dabney Coleman in dyed black hair. He didn’t look like himself last season. Now, he’s back to looking like the boss from ‘9 to 5’ and the ‘go to’ corporate jerk he played so fantasically in the 80s. Thumbs up for retro Dabney!
Wasn’t Nucky’s lawyer played by the same guy who played Tony Soprano’s lawyer? I feel certain he was.
I hope we get to see more of Dominic Chianese…. That was a creepy looking group of elders that, as the Commodore pointed out, built the city of AC….
The title is interesting to me. Its the common Gaelic translation of Sinn Fein – the former political wing of the IRA
A couple of thoughts/questions:
When did Jimmy bait the two guys to meeting him in the park? I recognized who it was from their interaction with Meyer, but I didn’t see Jimmy interact with them or set anything up. Did I miss something, or are we to assume that it happened because of the resultant action?
Also, it sure seems to me that Eli, while angry with his brother, seems quite uneasy by all the machinations against Nucky. The call was cold and calculated, but it was clearly the Commodore pulling the strings and telling him what to say. And then he looked quite uncomfortable meeting the power brokers at the Commodore’s house. It’s obvious he’s still mad at Nucky, but he is still his brother, and the strings seem to be a lot tighter under the Commodore than they ever were with Nucky. If anything, Nucky didn’t keep his reigns tight enough and had to clean up messes Eli made for the machine.
Great stuff from Margaret this week, too. She’s proving to be Nucky’s most powerful/formidable ally.
Great stuff!
Jimmy makes sure to ask for his winnings while the guys are in there, knowing that they’ll see him being handed a large amount of cash.
I don’t think Jimmy planned/baited the attempted robbery. I think he is just street wise enough to know that there could be trouble leaving the game with his winnings. Amazing scene of him trying to avoid the conflict and then slicing their throats as they tried to rob and maybe kill him.
What will be the reaction to this? A.R.’s, Lucky’s, Meyer’s, the Don who they work for’s reaction?? It seems there are so many twists and future plots created in this episode. I can’t wait for next weeks show.
A side note, but I’d say the IRA man raising the funds was modeled on Eamon De Valera. He certainly looked enough like him – tall, thin, rather severe. Of the men and women who led the Irish rebellion, it was tragic that De Valera was the one who most shaped Ireland through the 40s and 50s. While I don’t think he was as bad as the character in the episode, De Valera was overly pious, conservative and narrow minded. He also toured America to raise funds after being broken out of prison by Michael Collins. (Similar to the situation in the show.) It’s a safe bet that he was the model for the character in broad strokes.
Other than that, it seems to me that Boardwalk Empire has taken a huge leap forward this season. Two great episodes so far.
Anybody catch the caption from the illustration on the David Copperfield page that got torn out/held onto by Chalky?
I couldn’t quite make it out, but curious if it was relevant to the story, and betting it was
I couldn’t quite make it out either, (and rewound my DVR twice!) but someone at my gym said it was “I fall into captivity.” Anyone else see it?
Just freezeframed it – it does indeed say “I fall into captivity”.
I believe it was, “I fall into captivation.” Most likely referencing David Copperfield falling in love.
…or maybe it was captivity, as that is a chapter title.
It’s def Bugsy Siegel, that’s how he got the nick by his crazy acting. They were all there on the LES back in the day. That Owen’s classic lean and hungry look is going to be a problem for Margaret, more trouble that “the troubles” back home.
The two gentlemen who were arguing with lansky work for Joe Masseria, otherwise known as Joe the Boss, one of the early dons of the Mafia. You can read more here. [en.wikipedia.org]
anyone catch the Italian stuff that Meyer says to Lucky as Jimmy enters the room?
was wondering that myself
1. Jewish dietary laws are the Opposite– it MUST have a cloven foot.
2. Dropkick Murphy’s– doubt it. Think that was “the foxhunter” and my money is on Ivan Goff as he is local and knows V ince Giordano. It’s solo uillean pipe, not a band.
1. OK, nothing based on Jewish dietary laws, to the person who said that. Jewish dietary laws MANDATE the cloven foot.
2. The solo uillean pipe could be anyone, it’s a well known reel )I think it was the foxhunter). My money is on Ivan Goff, who is local and friendly with Vince Giordano.
for some reason i couldn’t see the whole of the music on hbo.com before, but can now tell you it’s Michael Cooney playing “The Bucks of Oranmore.”
I appreciated the intelligence comments on this article, and in fact on all of Alan’s articles. I wish this level of quality and civility could be maintained on imdb.
Read “intelligent comments” (good one).
I’m probably reading too much into this, but when Eli was brought into the room to meet the elders I wondered if the look on his face was meant to express his own doubts about putting his fate into the hands of a roomful of octogenarians. It ties in with the Commodore’s dye job (and the feat of strength, which I thought was equal parts impressive and pathetic).
his expression was odd. I agree, he was either awestruck or saying, oh s#$% what did i get myself into! I thought the tusk feat was also lame. It looked like a stage prop at one point as Dabny grabbed it. I’m anxious to see who these men are and if they wield any power. Their political ties may all be dead.
Anyone know the end credits music?
What was the music from the end credits?
It’s a reel called The Buck of Oranmore. Not sure who the piper is though. It’s a great one.
‘The Bucks of Oranmore’
Finally found this blog… Why didn’t the fed get in trouble for basically murdering his colleague, by drowning, in front of all those witnesses? This seemed to be completely ignored in subsequent episodes.
I had the closed captions on, and 13 minutes in during street scene they had a joke you can barely hear, the dialogue is as follows:
“Hey you can’t block that hole”
Answer: That’s what she said
Loved the hidden joke within the episode
Greg: Many thanks for the Latin translation, re-wound several times and was plugging stuff into Google to no avail, that would’ve kept me up wondering. Interesting about the back translation as well, that was new to me. Although the Romans coined sayings, platitudes and other things did they not ? I’m thinking of “In silvam ne ligna feras.” I see your point about college mottos, Mason’s and things like that but I’ve read phrases that lacked gravitas that sound like every truisms.
There are a few things the writer has twisted, his percept is a bit off. First jimmy realizes he is in treacherous water so he keeps his blade close, next when chalkeys wife gives him the book he plays it off by saying its a good one, back then it wasnt uncommon for people in positions of power, to be able to make it far without having to read.. she probably doesnt realize either, or realizes yet she has pitty on him by making him think hes fooled her, whatever, but when dunn asks him what he is reading( knowing already, probably noticed him looking for pictures)
Thats why he asks what he was reading, and when chalkey says, well this guy here., etc. He looks like to me at least, decides to fuck with chalkey by asking what is this word here, textbook bully, to recognizema weakness and try to expose