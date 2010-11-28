‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Paris Green’: Down by the river where the dead men go

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I make a pretense of my need to micturate…
“Every road leads to a reckoning.” -Deacon Cuffy
“Paris Green” opens with the image of Houdini’s brother Hardeen in a straightjacket, the camera whirling around him so it’s not clear if he’s upside down or the camera is. It’s an apt bit of visual shorthand for an episode in which so many of the central relationships are thrown into turmoil that it would be hard to blame any of the characters for wondering which end was up.
The episode is filled with attempted break-ups and new unions, some more successful than others. Nucky kicks Eli out of his political machine for having the temerity to question big brother’s motives. And Nucky in turn is rejected by Margaret, who wants the lifestyle he offers but not the restrictions – or guilt – that come with it. Agent Sepso tries to get away from the suspicious Van Alden, then foolishly tries to ingratiate himself with his partner and winds up dead in a river. Jimmy finally makes a connection with his father (as the hints about the Commodore from a few episodes back are confirmed), only to discover that the parent who’s always been there for him has been poisoning the other one. Angela makes a bold plan to leave Jimmy for her “kissing friend” Mary, but it turns out that Mary’s marriage to the photographer was about more than convenience, and they appear to have left for Paris without her.
With so many dizzying shifts, is it any wonder that Nucky ends the episode going in to see Lady Jean? In such uncertain times, even a complete skeptic can take comfort in the idea that someone knows what his future holds.
Seasons of “The Sopranos” typically followed a familiar structure, where the big story arcs tended to climax in a wild penultimate episode, followed by a quieter finale that tied up loose ends and gave Tony, Carmela and company a chance to contemplate what they’d been through. Several of those penultimate shows were written by Terence Winter himself – most famously, season five’s “Long-Term Parking” – but while “Boardwalk Empire” certainly owes many stylistic and spiritual debts to the earlier show, he seems to be following a different model with these late episodes. Everything remains very much in flux going into the finale, and with the exception of Sepso’s fatal baptism (which I’ll get back to in a moment, because… yeah…) and Nucky and Margaret’s argument about the Lysol contraceptive method, it was a relatively low-key episode. I haven’t seen the finale(*), but I have a feeling that there are going to be much bigger fireworks – regarding the election, the feud with Rothstein and the D’Alessios, the Commodore’s health and Jimmy’s aspirations, Nucky and Margaret, and, of course, Van Alden – than we tended to get when Winter was working for David Chase.
(*) In fact, HBO isn’t sending the finale out in advance, which means this will be the last of this season’s reviews I’ll be able to post immediately after the East Coast airing. Not sure yet whether I’m going to stay up to write that review, or if I’ll sleep on it and work on something Monday morning. We’ll have to see how I respond to it, how much energy I have, etc.
Though a bit more mellow than the show has been in recent weeks, I found “Paris Green” another really strong episode in what’s been a great finishing kick for the first season. My only real concern is about Van Alden.
When you do a show where the protagonists are prominent criminals drawing the interest of law enforcement, there are usually two ways you can justify their continued evasion of justice. One is to make the cops corrupt (which is an advantage Nucky has on the local level, but not the federal one). The other is to do what “The Sopranos” did and make the good guys incompetent (or, at least, not as clever as the bad guys).
With Van Alden, Winter and company have chosen a third way: complete bat-shit insanity.
And while that’s been fun for a while – it’s a note Michael Shannon has played often in his career, and one he plays spectacularly well – I worry that Van Alden drowning Sepso in full view of dozens of witnesses is taking the character’s religious mania too far. I recognize that in 1920 Atlantic City, those witnesses are unlikely to alert the authorities to the crazy white G-man they saw drown his partner, but it was such an extreme action that – coupled with him putting himself into a Christ pose as he walked through the shallow water (no doubt imagining himself walking on it), gun in one hand, badge of office in the other – I may have a hard time taking the character seriously going forward. “Boardwalk Empire” features a heightened kind of reality like any good scripted drama, but for the most part it seems determined to show these historical figures (both the real and fictionalized ones) as natural and human, and Van Alden in this episode was just cuckoo bananas. Unless the idea is that he’s going to jail in the next episode for what he did, and that we were just seeing how Nucky’s world can drive the wrong man crazy, I fear it’s a big misstep for one of the show’s most prominent antagonists.
(Also, Van Alden’s crisis of faith from last week seemed to end pretty darned quick. Did sex with Lucy scare him straight?)
But if things got a bit silly with Van Alden, the rest of the episode was spot on as usual, particularly the scenes with Jimmy.
Michael Pitt has gotten better and better as this season has gone along (I think it took him a couple of episodes to grow into the character, and/or for the writers to tailor Jimmy to him; that’s often a natural evolution on shows), and he did some fine, quiet work as Jimmy had to tend to the dying father who never had much use for him (and vice versa). I like that Jimmy never entirely softens to the old man, but at least recognizes that there might be a value to this relationship – and that epiphany in turn informs how he acts around Angela and little Tommy when they return from their failed escape to Paris. Angela’s understandably terrified of his wrath after realizing he’s seen the Dear Jimmy note she left, but Jimmy’s focus seems entirely on being attentive to his son’s needs in the way his own father never was. And the idea of the Commodore trying to drive a new wedge between Jimmy and Nucky has a lot of potential for future seasons (and will hopefully give Dabney Coleman more to do than he’s gotten this year).
And then there was the Nucky/Margaret fight, which was definitely evocative in intensity (and the caliber of acting) to some Tony/Carmela arguments, but with different stakes. Even though this is 80 years before the start of “The Sopranos,” Margaret expects more power – or, at least, more free will – than even Carmela ever wanted Tony to grant her. She didn’t marry into this, and while Nucky’s right that she’s not some naive innocent – “A good person wouldn’t be here right now” – it seems self-defeating (from a 21st-century point of view) for Nucky to be drawn to this woman for her independence and intelligence (as well as her beauty and children) and then to punish her for wanting to exercise those traits. I don’t expect Margaret to stay gone from Nucky’s life for long, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if, when she returns, the terms of their partnership have changed as much as the Nucky/Jimmy alliance did when Jimmy came back from Chicago.
But since I have access to neither a screener nor Lady Jean, I get to spend the next seven days speculating along with the rest of you. Can’t wait to see what happens.
Some other thoughts:
• Good call, all of you (starting with Fienberg after he watched his screener) who recognized that the get-rich-quick idea Harry told Nucky about was the original Ponzi scheme.
• So Rothstein needs someone in Chicago to do him a favor to avoid being tripped up by the Black Sox scandal, eh? If only there was someone in the city who was both known to Rothstein and an ally of Nucky’s…
• Though I didn’t love the actual drowning of Sepso, I thought the way director Allen Coulter shot all the scenes at the river was just gorgeous. Great use of a natural location.
• Again, Jack Huston makes his limited screen time count as Richard. A chill went down my spine as he matter-of-factly told Jimmy, “I would kill the mother, the sisters, and the dentist. That would make them stick their heads up.” It’s not even that Richard is evil; he’s just empty. Though he can fake human connections on occasion (as he did with Margaret’s kids last week), he really doesn’t feel them, and has no more of a problem killing innocent D’Alessio relatives than he did assassinating Liam in Chicago.
What did everybody else think?
Ah rats, thought your intro would read, “Just as soon as I get shoes half off at Driscolls…”
I liked this episode, not as much as the other ones this season, but this was a good one. Perhaps since it was the pentultimate episode of the season, I took everything that happened as a placesetter of sorts for next week. Not that this made the episode a complete throwaway, but it just set up numerous scenes for what I hope is one hell of a finale next week.
I have to think next week Eli gets killed, and part of me doesn’t have much hope for Jimmy’s wife either. Very much looking forward to the finale though, gotta believe Richard is going to have some amazing scenes in it.
I agree with the Van Alden assessment. I found it to be a distraction from an otherwise good episode.
I agree too. Even if the scene was shot beautifully. I hate having relegate Van Alden into the cuckoo bananas department.
The river scenes were aesthetically beautiful and reminded me of Roger Deakins’ glowing cinematography in “O Brother Where Art Thou”, but typical Van Alden (and Shannon’s great performance) tore apart the angelic nature of the river and re inforced the fact that Van Alden is Just. Plain. Crazy.
It has gotten to the point where I dread scenes with Van Alden. But this was just ridiculous. The preacher came across as a dedicated and caring man, and even when considering the context of the times, I found it hard to believe he would just stand by and watch a murder happen. And Sespo freely walking out into the water with nutjob Van Alden wading there to do the baptism. No way. I am going to miss Sespo, though. I liked the character.
Agree 100%. I am hoping he will in fact go to jail and we will be done with the character; anything else would be ridiculous at this point.
Great review.
Jimmy continues to grow and his intelligence will be an asset to his father. Bucky will get Margaret back but on her terms.
Friend in Chicago………….AC begins to take care of business for his a new Jewish boss in NYC.
Eager for next week.
Van Alden damn near stepped on that shark.
Way to ruin a good effing show with that idiocy. I can’t believe how ridiculous that was.
It’s interesting to realize how delicate the credibility of a show can be. One bad scene and all of a sudden I have more general doubts about the other plot lines in the show, perhaps unjustly.
I’m willing to let this one play out before passing judgment. It could turn out to be a big fat zit on the face of an otherwise really good show. Maybe not. But I’m willing to let it unfold a little further and see what happens next. Aside from this scene being “a bit” over the top, I thought it was a really strong episode.
I agree. Even if it doesn’t make sense in the plot I hope Richard kills Van Alden in the finale and saves the show
I agree. His character has no redeeming qualities and is not even interesting in his pathology. I felt the scene was insulting to the audience and definitely took me out of the show.
As usual, I really enjoyed the scenes with Jimmy, both between Jimmy and his father (who he seems to despise, particularly for getting his mother pregnant at age 13) and between Jimmy and his mother. It really sheds light on this character and how far back his relationship with Nucky extends. When Jimmy vomited in the bathroom, I figured we were just supposed to believe he was upset about his father’s grave state. I was surprised to find that it was so straight forward: he was literally sickened by the arsonic in the cookie. The Commodore’s suggestion that the wrong person is running AC should be important going into the finale.
Also, I love how Michael Pitt can effortlessly display compassion for his father in one scene then make me fearful in the scene when Angela returns home. I was afraid it wouldn’t end very well for her. I wonder if Jimmy had something to do with the kissing friends leaving town early?
As soon as Van Alden and Sepso came upon the lake where they were doing baptisms, I had a feeling Sepso would end up getting drowned. It was unsettling to watch, but not unexpected. Your points about Van Alden have summarized my feelings on this character all season. Nothing against Michael Shannon, who plays a psychopath really well, but the character needs to go. He would work better if he was actually making progress on his case. As it is now, he’s just not very fun to watch.
Alan, are you going to post any thoughts on the Game of Thrones trailer that aired right before this episode? If you missed it you can see it here: [www.youtube.com] or on the official site here: [www.makinggameofthrones.com]. There have been some cool updates to this series at the official website. Personally, I thought it was excellent, but I’m curious what viewers who haven’t read the books think.
I know that Game of Thrones is going to be great, but I just can’t make myself get excited at all. I’m too pissed that we’ve had to wait over 5 years for a new book.
The Van Alden character has just gone from pointless and annoying to ridiculous, stupid and completely unbelievable.
Plus the idea that a Jewish agent would let his crazy, Christian fundamentalist boss baptize him in a river was all at once disturbing, ridiculous and idiotic.
Never thought about the chance that Jimmy ‘convinced’ the kissing friends to leave town, but that could turn out to be so
I actually really liked the climactic scene with Van Alden. In Alan’s interview with Terence Winter he talks about (I’m paraphrasing) how even though it’s eighty years ago, as thing change, things stay the same.
Last week, Al Capone is driven to become a worse man because he is moved by events at a synagogue. This week, Van Alden kills a man because he won’t repent his sins in the name of Jesus Christ.
As I said, some things will never change.
I don’t know too many people nowadays (actually none) who would kill someone becaue he wouldn’t repent in the name of JC. Personally, I didn’t think that was Van Alden’s motivation, either. I think he killed Sepso for being corrupt and getting away with it, just like Nucky and the rest.
I’m glad this season only has one more episode to go. Tough to care about any of these characters, truthfully. Alan’s reviews are great and the conversation here on Hitfix is more fun to read than watching the actual show.
It’s like the World Cup, maybe soccer in general – love the hype, love the conversation and fan energy, but watching the actual game…not so exciting.
Well,you haven’t been paying much attention to the show then because Margaret is a magnificently well written character as is Nucky. She’s such a strong character. She’s very likable.
Agreed. It’s not a bad show, I’d probably even say it’s a good show. But by no means do I think it’s amazing. I generally read during it because it’s not as compelling as say Breaking Bad.
Nucky is so well written and acted. Episode 7 is an example of how deep his character.
Jim,
I have been paying attention – I’ve watched every episode. I should have clarified – it’s not that actors aren’t good or writers are hacks (like any of us would know?? How many of us have been in show business to be credible critics beyond our own subjective opinions?). Going back to my soccer analogy (and apologies to futbol fans here), the coaches are brilliant and players are incredible athletes…it’s just that the game itself is kinda boring. However, I watch because I paid for HBO, and I enjoy reading this site. It’s all subjective.
Guesser, Jim is right. Besides, Mad Men is the same way. Same style of pacing, same attention to detail. Same type of writing style.
After the episode where Jimmy meets Richard, I thought the show was on it’s way to greatness. The last couple of episodes, while advancing the plot in interesting ways, have left me a little disappointed.
It’s quite possible that it will improve going into the second season. I would almost bet on it, being that this season has been very good on the whole, but I wouldn’t put it in Mad Men territory.
For me, Mad Men is clearly the best show on TV. Too bad it isn’t an HBO show, as we’d get an extra 12 or so minutes each week. Easy to underestimate the advantage that extra time gives to HBO shows.
@Jim: “Margaret is a magnificently well written character as is Nucky.”
Nucky is magnificent, and Buscemi certainly fills out the role to perfection. But Margaret just gets harder to place each week. At first I thought the central problem lay in trying to decide just how naive her character was, but now it seems it’s a question of how far she’s willing to delude herself.
You get the feeling she wants to regard Nucky as a good, powerful man who will rescue her from a life of drudgery and humiliation, but it’s hard to square that sort of teenage fantasy with her age and situation. Her first exposure to Nucky’s lackeys consisted of being offered money to hush up her husband’s murder, she’s seen the ledger, she’s known, for a long time, that Nucky’s public persona is an act. So why all the drama now? Is it pride, after finding herself roped into bamboozling the LoWV? Is it the fear that one day it’ll be her begging to fellate Nucky in his office to keep the wolf from the door? Or is it just self-disgust, as she realises how far she’s come to depend on her childish fantasy of being saved by a prince?
Right now Margaret feels a bit too much like a ball being juggled around by the writers. The character is too empty to be considered well-written, though if the writers step up to the plate they have the groundwork in place to create a solid character for next season.
@Charles: I read Margaret as someone who is conflicted by a number of things, and is having a hard time reconciling them all.
On the one hand, she has a strong need to provide for her children in an era where single mothers had few options, has a love for the finer things in life, and I believe is genuinely attracted to Nucky. On the other, she has good old-fashioned Catholic guilt, a desire to improve the lot of women in America, and a fear that all she is to Nucky is yet another woman to be used and discarded when he grows bored of her.
There’s also an ambitious side of her that’s very drawn by Nucky’s power and lifestyle, and she’s more willing to live in that moral grey area than she’d like to admit. My take on it is that she was willing to quash her guilt as long as she felt that her relationship with Nucky was one of partnership rather than one of servitude. Various events have suggested to her that a partnership is not in the cards, culminating in the fight with Nucky where he said a number of deliberately hurtful things (some because he himself was hurt – see the Lysol, which clearly bothered him a lot.)
I could be reading this wrong, but I also feel that Nucky instinctively wants the same partnership (he’s clearly attracted to her intellect and strength, and trusted her enough to deal with the ledger, for example, something he never would have done with his previous girl), yet has been unable or unwilling to show her that. Whether this is because of the era’s attitude towards women, loyalty to his apparently deceased wife, an unwillingness to let anyone get that close to him and by extension allow himself to become that vulnerable, or, most likely, a combination of all these elements, I can only hope it will be dealt with in future episodes.
Overall, I think she’s an incredibly well drawn, complex character who has some deep conflicts about balancing her selfish desires versus ‘doing the right thing.’ She is torn, and that comes through in ways far deeper than simply being a plot device for the writers. In fact, I’d argue that she is the moral compass of the show.
I agree that Margaret is supposed to be the moral compass for the show. However, I also feel that her character feels too nebulous, and, yes, somewhat empty. I realized while watching the show last night that I wasn’t terribly invested in any of the characters. Initially I found Margaret fascinating. Now I simply find her mildly irritating. There are moments of brilliance – mainly involving Richard and Jimmy, but many of the scenes are falling flat for me. Hopefully, the writers are able to achieve more of a synthesis between the various characters next season.
You obviously didn’t watch Barca slaughter Real last night. That game had everything. I take your points on the show though. Jimmy is the only character that interests me, and I preferred his Chicago story lines.
Boardwalk Empire season 1 is a lot like Mad Men season 1. That whole episode with Nucky dealing with his past reminds me of Don Draper dealing with his brother who he neglected.
Jerseyrudy, I was referring to Nucky’s past with his dad.
Jerseyrudy, Yes, because Nucky’s dad treated him so terribly and Don Draper treated his brother badly. That’s where my analogy is,
I think the writers were setting up the Hardeen character subplot from the very outset with the idea of drawing the analogy to Nucky and Eli.
All the Sons of Anarchy & Boardwalk Empire fans out there, crazier federal agent right now: Stahl or Van Alden?
Interesting question. Crazier…I’d vote Van Alden. Stahl seems to be doing crazy things for the sake of sheer surprise, making it seem somewhat less organic than most of Van Alden’s actions (not sure about the drowning tonight though). Pretty close to a push though. Good question.
Without a doubt Stahl. Van Alden has only been super crazy for a few episodes. Stahl been batshit for about 2 seasons. Also Van Alden has completely worn out his welcome as Stahl has.
Please don’t compare any facet of Boardwalk Empire with SOA, the latter doesn’t belong in the same universe as BE. Maybe a better question would be: who is a more believable nutcase? Van Alden is at least written with some degree of plausibility, even if it’s rapidly waning.
“Please don’t compare any facet of Boardwalk Empire with SOA, the latter doesn’t belong in the same universe as BE.”
Why is SOA not allowed in BE’s discussion universe? Because BE can show nudity and drop F-bombs? Because BE has a more expensive set (even though perhaps 40 seconds per episode take place on the actual boardwalk)? Granted, most viewers agree that season three of SOA has generally sucked, but it seems a little extreme to say that SOA shouldn’t even be discussed as being in BE’s league.
Van Alden, definitely. At least Stahl has somewhat of a purpose behind her crazy. She does what she does to advance her career and/or to cover up her crimes. Van Alden is just a religious nut.
I think the writers of both SOA and BE have gone so far over the top with both Stahl and Van Alden that it is almost painful for me to watch any scene they are in. To me, Van Alden *seems* crazier because his insanity originates in the psychosis of religious zealotry; and to this point there has been no explanation as to how he got so twisted. That makes his actions with respect to killing his partner all the much harder to believe, especially when there was a much cleaner way out. . . just grant the transfer that the partner was requesting. Alternatively, the murder would have been much more believable if the church members were left out of the scene altogether. Van Alden then could have taken advantage of the serendipity of the situation –a tip provided by Nucky that led them to a deserted rural location near water — allowing Van Alden to shoot or have a psychotic break and drown his partner.
But there is a problem in all of these scenarios — how to explain the missing partner. Yeah you can believe, probably accurately, that none of the witnesses(given the time in which the story was set) will incriminate Van Alden. But seriously, when the dead guy doesn’t show up at work for a couple of days won’t *somebody* start asking Van Alden some uncomfortable questions? The whole story line is just implausible, both for it’s lack of a set up (an explanation of the origins of Van Alden’s zealotry)and for it’s implications (hey, where’s the dead guy? He was here a minute ago?)
The same over the top crap dirties the Stahl storyline. I have a much higher opinion of Ally Walker as an actress in SOA than I did in that goofy Profiler show she was in before, but I don’t think even she can sell the story they’ve given her: I was okay that she was a predatory and ambitious agent; I was okay with her framing Gemma. But shooting her partner to advance her career? C’mon. That is way too much paperwork and perjury than any respectable fed wants to do. It might have been a different story if her partner had a clearer picture of the fact that Stahl was dirty and had actually threatened to expose her, but I don’t recall that ever happening. And the actual killing seemed way to impromptu to be believable. Toss in a scene (and I don’t know what kind, I’m not a screenwriter) to show that Stahl had her partner’s death planned before the raid (e.g. maybe getting a throwaway weapon out of her cookie jar or something) and maybe I could buy it. . . but it would still be a stretch. Also, I think I noticed one gaping plot hole — when Stahl tossed the weapon she killed her partner with, I think she just threw it away, without wiping off her finger prints. Then there is the knotty problem (as I learned from Burn Notice) of the possibility that her prints might be elsewhere (on the bullet casings or somewhere in the internal workings). The whole thing was just sloppy.
KEG:
I agree with absolutely everything you’ve said about Stahl and van Alden. Stahl was such a great character in season 1 and 2, it’s a tragedy what they’ve done with her this season.
A couple of things on Stahl: I am fairly sure she wiped the gun down before she tossed it.
But one thing I can’t get out of my head: wasn’t she the one who called in Gemma killing edmund last season leading to Cameron killing half sack and taking Abel? Surely this must be on record.
@OPIE Thanks for your support for my ideas. And yes, I think Stahl was the one who killed in the killing of Edmund; and since so little time has passed, a digital recording of the case would probably still exist. Typically, even after cases go cold, the evidence is preserved for a long time. There have been several instances where wrongfully convicted individuals have been freed because new scientific techniques that were not available at the time of their conviction were used to re-examine old evidence and rule out the convicted person as a suspect. So yeah, the call is there.
But even as I think more of this story arc the more loony it becomes. First, what screenwriters, even good ones and great ones don’t seem to realize is that is is getting harder and harder to kill somebody and not leave enough trace evidence behind to at least point to, if not convict, a suspect. For example, let’s assume that Stahl in the impossibly short amount of time she had, managed to wipe (or more likely smudge) her fingerprints to the point where they can’t be identified; let’s also assume that she left no fingerprints or DNA on any of the internal parts of the weapon. There is, I believe, a new forensic technique just coming into use that can link bacteria found on an item (like a computer keyboard)to identical strains of bacteria found on the tips of an individual’s fingers (it was, I believe described briefly in a Wired Magazine article within the last two or three issues) So presumably, wiping a weapon to clear fingerprints is no longer enough. . . you would have to disinfect all the parts you touched to escape suspicion. Clearly she didn’t have time to do that. Second, recall that she drew the “throwaway” piece from under her shirt, at the small of her back. So the weapon had to be in contact with her skin. If any of the edges of the weapon scraped the skin there might be enough of her epithelial cells for a DNA match.
Third, let’s again suppose that Stahl managed, against pretty high odds, to make the throwaway piece forensically pristine. . . no prints anywhere, no DNA. If the shooter was in a car, as she reported, the weapon wouldn’t I would think, be pristine. . .fibers from the car seat,or carpet might be present, or something else. If I found a completely clean weapon near the dead body of one federal agent, and the only other person present was another federal agent, the weapon would scream “throwaway,” and Stahl would become my prime suspect. And since she so helpfully admitted later that she and her partner were also involved in a romantic relationship, I would start reaching for my Miranda card (well okay maybe not that fast), since we now have what looks a lot like a domestic homicide,and in any domestic homicide the *first* suspect you look at is the partner. And since the victim was a police officer, the scrutiny on Stahl would be intense, since police officers tend to take the cold blooded murder of other officers very, very personally.
I apologize for this long post. But I am a little exasperated. . . since there was an equally gaping plot hole that I wrote about regarding the last episode of Burn Notice (how did Natalie get the bug in Michael’s shoe?) I have to wonder if screenwriters don’t cringe a little and headslap themselves now when they have legions of fans on boards like these, looking for big mistakes, that someone in the writer’s room should have asked about. Once again Alan, is there a way you could politely ask them for us?
Or, you could simply kill off one of the crazies, and not have a contest at all. . .:)
This was the best episode yet. Truly phenomenal writing
Goes to show you how differently people can see the same thing; I thought it was easily one of the weakest.
Sometimes I think it’s easy to confuse the advancement of the story with the actual quality of an episode. This episode being the penultimate one of the season gave it something of a natural advantage simply because of where it’s placed in the order of the season, but I don’t think it was as good as some that were less meaningful to the overall plot.
This was the best yet because it closed the plot to many storylines and many other more interesting.
Van Alden is a nut. I haven’t taking him serious soon as he showed up. I got to watch the episode again as I was doing sinethings but what happened with Jimmy’s mother poisoning the commodore?
My main complaint is that Angela’s storyline with the lesbian woman was boring. They could have ended it sooner. However, tonight was the big payoff when she cried and showed true emotions about being fvcked over like that. You could see the true pain in her eyes as she realized that she was deceived. I realize there was a huge payoff, but it should not have taken 10 episodes to do it. Anyway, it was a great ending to a story that was boring.
Did I miss something- did Mary steal Angela’s money (the Van Alden-delayed payments from Jimmy) before taking off?
Rothstein’s lawyer told him he admired his ——— when he was on the phone with him. Can you tell me what he said? I didn’t catch it, even in the replay.
Sangfroid.
he admired his “sang froid” — french for grace under (extreme) pressure — literally means “cold blood” without the full weight of the notion of “cold-blooded” in english — in other words, he was telling rothstein he admired his being so … unflappable …( sorry to sound so pedantic)
Thanks for the explanation…but you sound even more pedantic when you call yourself so. ;)
So Jimmy’s mother inadvertently killed the Commodore’s dog.
Didn’t even catch that. Thanks for pointing it out.
So wait, did I miss something? Both you and Alan seem to be sure it was Gillian poisoning the Commodore, but I was almost certain it was the maid.
This was by far my least favorite episode of the season. They’re leaving too much for the finale. Don’t even get me started on the drowning of Sepso. Nobody steps in? Sepso doesn’t even fight it? Absolutely awful. First time I’ve found myself checking the clock while watching Boardwalk.
That’s completely explainable because They thought Agent Sebso was being baptized in the pool. They didn’t know Agent Van Alden was going to do that. It was not bad writing.
The killing happened too fast for anyone to stop him from killing the agent. Remember, they all though that Van Alden was going to baptize Sebso
How could Agent Sebso have fought it? He thought he was being baptized and Van Alden just pushed him too far the last time. He did not have time to fight it.
Plus, no one steps in because as black men and women in the 1920’s they didn’t stand a chance of having credibility against a white government agent. They were all clearly terrified of him, and rightfully so.
Exactly, Dougmac. To complain that “nobody steps in?” is paying absolutely no attention to the context of the situation. I thought it was
fairly obvious that black people in the 1920s were not exactly in a position of power, let alone in a position to challenge an armed government agent. I have no doubt that Van Alden planned the murder all along, and he likely felt safe committing it in this environment. Even if a member of the congregation complained, the justice system wouldn’t value the word of an African-American. He could have even shot someone and gotten away with it. The criticism of Van Alden being a little over the top as a character is valid. However, I think it is entirely plausible that he could have gotten away with killing Sepso the way he did.
He didn’t have time to fight it? It’s very, very hard to drown a person because the body fights back on it’s own. Sepso’s arm just lay there against Van Alden’s leg. In reality he’d be thrashing, kicking, punching, clawing, everything to save himself. Badly written and completely unrealistic and took me out of the show. As someone else said above it’s amazing how delicate the credibility of a show can be and this hurt it bad.
As for Van Alden planning to do this all along, well if that’s the case then that’s even dumber. There are far easier ways to kill a man than drowning and most of them would have no witnesses, black, white or whoever.
I’m with you, Jim. The execution of this scene made an ill-advised idea worse. Simply showing Sebso fight back and at least some people in the assembled group express alarm or objection (only to have the minister or someone else in the flock shoot them a significant, “Don’t get involved” or “This powerful man has a gun and is obviously crazy” look) would made have made this at least a little bit easier to swallow.
This episode had some incredible writing including that scene with the commodore and Gillian. It was great for two reasons. 1. It established the Commodore as Jimmys father which we’ve suspected. 2. It made Gillian’s character far more darker and dangerous as it is discovered that she is probably poisoning him for Jimmy. It makes her character much more interesting and unpredictable.
Also, we felt sorry for Angela as she cried tears. It was a beautifully written scene.
Can you remind me of the hints we got from previous episodes that the Commodore was Jimmy’s father? It totally came out of the blue for me-wondering what I missed even after 2 viewings of each episode!
Remy, in the episode where Van Alden arrests Jimmy for the massacre in the woods, Jimmy tells Nucky to “go see my dad,” and a few scenes later Nucky is visiting the Commodore.
Thanks guestforaday. Good points, especially about political machines.
I was skeptical of the show early on but I feel it has gotten better and better as the season has progressed. As a history professor, all I can say is that the historical context is right on the mark, down to the music, costumes, setting, and display of relevant social concerns. The Smithsonian magazine just did a piece on the tin face masks worn by deformed WW I soldiers like Jimmy’s friend. It’s quite interesting and the silent film footage of the fittings will blow your mind.
[www.smithsonianmag.com]
I don’t necessarily have issues with Van Alden going crazy. Are people put off by this because he is an FBI agent, the so-called “good guy?” The violent behavior of the other characters seems to get written off with a grain of salt. Maybe it’s easier to explain Jimmy’s actions due to his war trauma. But doesn’t religious fanaticism drive people to manifest immoral or violent behavior as well?
What I always found unconvincing from a plot point of view was Margaret’s willingness to take up with Nucky so quickly–and strangely after turning him in. Are we to assume she was acting vindictive and childish because she was attracted to him? That didn’t resonate with the earlier portrayal of her character in the first few episodes.
Whoops. I posted this response in the wrong thread. Sorry. Will try to put it where it belongs.
Thanks Alan.
I wouldn’t necessarily assume that Harrow fakes his human connections. I would argue he simply has no qualms about killing people with whom he has no connection. We have not seen him in a situation where he was asked to kill someone he already knew and may have indicated a connection with.
Reply to comment…I agree. We don’t know I’d he is truly devoid of emotion. We do know that the horrors of war can change a mans moral compass.
In addition to Harrow’s cold, calculated idea on how to proceed with the D’Allesios, I was more jolted by Jimmy’s response. Thinking back, I don’t think Jimmy had much more than a raised eyebrow when Richard spoke. Jimmy is turning into (already is) the most ruthless guy on the block. As he said in an early ep – “You can’t be half a gangster.”
I agree; I don’t think Harrow is devoid of emotion. I’ve always taken his flat affect and timid way of speaking as signs of self-consciousness, shame, and injury (I noticed the scar on his throat for the first time this episode.)
And Alan, while Jimmy was certainly taking care of his son, I was much more struck by the “In a few years, it’s gonna be just you and me, buddy” bit. Angela’s in trouble.
Harrow’s distress at frightening the little Schroeder girl sure seemed like genuine emotion to me, as did his gratitude, captured in that lovely reaction shot, at the end of the “Tin Woodsman” scene with Margaret and the children. I expect that Harrow’s comment to Jimmy about human connection being a fiction is more something he’s tried to convince himself of in order to make his isolation more bearable.
Of course, the association of Harrow with the Tin Man basically shouts out that he is someone who believes himself to be heartless despite a capacity for great caring. That could be an easy irony, I guess, but I hope the Tin Man/Tin Soldier connection — and the name “Harrow” and the fact that the character is a blown-apart WWI vet — really IS meant to evoke Eliot’s “The Hollow Man” (which Alan referred to) — modern man in a state of despair, seeking spirtual salvation in a fallen world that’s gonna end not with a bang but a whimper. Very cool stuff.
Re the drowning by baptism, seemed to echo the magic acts, complete with a flabbergasted audience. And in its paralysis, for whatever reasons, a complicit audience.
It seems clear that Van Alden has gone around the bend–and feels fully justified in taking the law into his own hands. I thought it was a great scene and will be curious to see how the problem of a dead agent will be dealt with next week. The preacher’s line “It’s not supposed to be a battle” was great. It’s all a battle for VA and knowing that he will never win has driven him mad.
Michael Pitt was terrific. And I’d love to know which items Margaret returned to her lady friend across the hall before taking off.
Alan: Van Alden and the drowning made perfect sense — can you imagine what it must have been like to be an African-American in 1920 facing down a crazy Federal Agent with a gun? Of COURSE no one did anything – they couldn’t even meet Van Alden’s gaze when he left. As far as ratting him out? To whom? Other white cops?
The problem is that it was a cop killing a cop. Any time a cop is killed, there’s going to be an investigation. It’s one thing if the witness was a single black person, but he murdered the other cop in front of an entire crowd.
Perfect sense? No witnesses makes perfect sense. This was just plain stupid.
It would have made more sense to me if the deacon had tried to stop the drowning with more than words. Van Alden would have punched him (or pulled out his gun whatever) and then it would have made more sense to me that no one would have tried to do anything. I say this knowing full well the status of African-Americans in the 20’s.
Anyone else get a seriously strong “O Brother Where Art Thou” vibe from the first baptism scene? Not just the subject matter, but the location, the music, and a few of the camera shots seemed to really echo the Coen Brothers in that one.
And Michael Pitt deserves an Emmy.
I disagree with calling Van Alden’s actions in this episode signs of insanity. I think his actions were very calculated and well thought out. He knew that story Sepso told was bull, so he deduced that Sepso was on the take from Nucky, but he couldn’t prove it and Sepso was officially cleared of the shooting. He basically dogged Sepso with accusation and suspicion and then killed him in the water in front of a group of people he knew would not go to the authorities.
Sure, but what is the point of killing Sepso in front of anybody – even if those people are unlikely to go to the cops. If he was really being calculated, why not shoot Sepso in the woods an bury his body. Killing him in front of 50 people is a ridiculously stupid chance to take for someone who had planned the killing out.
I think it had more to do with religion than getting justice – actually, I believe it was a little bit of both.
I don’t think VA went there with the intent to kill Sepso in the river. VA’s instincts were right about Sepso. He was on the take and murdered the witness. I think Sepso’s death was unintended by VA but was obviously viewed by VA as God’s judgment on Sepso for his failure to repent. VA views himself as God’s instrument of judgment. He is a little over the top in terms of creepy factor – the mortification of his flesh, his attempts to woo Margaret, the Lucy lovemaking, and now this.
While I agree with the overall opinion that the African-American whitnesses to Sepso’s drowning are unlikely to talk to the local cops,there is another possibility. It’s very likely that someone with connections to Chalky was in that congregation. Chalky hears about this and informs Nucky,who now has the information needed to blackmail Van Alden,should the latter continue to pursue Jimmy and harass Margaret and the bootleggers that work for him. Just a thought as to what the repercussions might be for Van Alden.
correcting typo: witnesses
Hadn’t thought of this! Interesting point.
Agree with Jim. I believe VA wanted the spirit to come into Sepso and cause him to confess, and when Sepso didn’t VA killed him for the weakness. VA shouted something to the heavens after drowning Sepso, can’t recall exactly what, but it fit in with this idea of retribution if I recall.
There is simply no way that VA can continue to work for the Bureau after this. Sepso will be missed. There will be an investigation. VA will be discovered and tried and incarcerated… unless he continues his crazy ways, goes directly after Nucky or Margaret and gets himself killed in the process. But Nucky has nothing to fear from VA as a cop. His cop days are extremely numbered. Nucky’s fear is now that the bureau will now send a competent, sane replacement. Like Eliot Ness.
So was there an illegal still out past mile marker whatever, like Nucky told Sepso, that the agents just couldn’t find? Or was Nucky just screwing with Sepso? If the latter, I don’t see the point.
The drowning scene didn’t make a whole lot of sense. “BE” (like “Sopranoes”) goes out of its way to illustrate the realities of the nature of human beings right down to minute details, such as Sepso removing his newly-bought shoes before stepping into the water b/c they are expensive. Yet he never struggles as Van Alden drowns him…in water that’s only waist-deep?? Van Alden seems a physically imposing guy, but it’s hard to believe that another grown man would not thrash around or, I don’t know, try and stand up in three feet of water to save his own life. And after drowning, wouldn’t a fully clothed man with lungs full of water sink instead of floating face-up for dramatic effect?
Really like the show. My only concern is the interplay with the real life characters. Twice this season I have felt that a scene that otherwise would have been extremely strong was weakened a little by the fact that I knew one of the real life characters could not die (Luciano with Jimmy and Lansky in the barn). I’m a little bit concerned that knowing how these characters die will weaken the series overall. For example, Rothstein doesn’t die until 1928. I think knowing that fact take away, slightly, from the Nucky/Rothstein arc. I almost wonder if they would be better off making this an alternate universe (ala Inglorious Bastards killing Hitler, etc…) where any of these real life characters can die. I mean, after all, they have already changed history by creating Nucky Thompson right?
I’ve purposely shielded myself from knowledge of the real characters’ fates and I wish you hadn’t posted this.
Sorry. At the same time this kind of proves my point about the use of real life characters taking something away from the show.
That can only happen if people talk about it, same as with the Walking Dead comic
Not sure what the walking dead comic is. Overall comment though, I don’t think talking about the history of real life characters should be out of bounds on forums like these. Its obviously different from a “spoiler” and those of us who already know the history, shouldn’t have to avoid talking about the show in that manner. Just my opinion.
It’s the comics that are the basis of the new AMC zombie-apocalypse show, The Walking Dead, that premiered on Hallowe’en.
Uh, Brian…Nucky wasn’t created for the show. He was a real life person, although the events depicted are largely fictionalized. [en.wikipedia.org]
Yes, I know. What I meant was, as the article you posted said “Show creator Terence Winter elected to portray a fictionalized version of Johnson (Thompson) to give the writers creative license with history, and to maintain suspense.” Since they are already taking creative license with Thompson’s (Johnson) life, I would prefer they do the same with the other real life characters, even if it means they die in a different (sooner) way in the show than they did in real life.
Cuckoo bananas! Thanks for starting my week off right, Alan.
I guess you could use the race angle as a way of showing that Van Alden’s actions might have some later consequences but would the entire black populace of AC be that connected where the relgious crowd would have connection with Chalky’s rulebreakers? It would be nice for Nucky to have that knowledge as a playing card, however, because Van Alden has to pay sometime or that angle’s totally rediculous.
The neat thing about Richard’s comments was just how straight-forward he was about it and I think the underlying feeling is that his connection with Jimmy is maybe the only one he has and that makes him totally loyal to him and willing to do just about anything he’s asked. Jimmy showed some compassion for him at the doctor’s office and then got him laid and got him a job and now he’ll do anything for him: it’s either that or he just loves to kill. And it’s a testament to the acting that when Richard said he would kill the mother I didn’t even blink; it just seemed like something he should say. I’m not sure what kind of role he’ll get down the line but I would like to see him being the ace-in-the-hole.
It may have taken a long time to get there but you can’t help but feel dispair for Angela and her situation. For now it looks like Jimmy will let her escape plan pass but it’s always in the background and it looks like she was legitmately
I hadnâ€™t thought Jimmyâ€™s mother had been spending enough time around the Commodore to have sufficient opportunity to poison him.Â When the arsenic is mentioned by the doctor I immediately thought of the maid.Â At the very least, it would appear she is complicit as she would be present for food preparation and the poison was found discarded in the kitchen.Â More incriminating, however, is her behavior when Jimmy visits the Commodore. Â The maid is very quick to remove the Commodoreâ€™s bedside food.Â When the Commodore tells her to leave it, the maid gets a definite â€œuh-ohâ€ look on her face and looks at Jimmy, likely worried heâ€™ll sample the food himself (which he does).
I thought the same thing. Now maybe Jimmy’s mom put the maid up to it but my impression was she was in on it also.
Any thoughts on the motivation for the departure of the photographer and his wife?Â Jimmy says something upon Angelaâ€™s return that suggests he knew what she was up to even before the letter.Â I wonder if he pre-empted her plans by telling the couple to leave town or face his wrath.Â Â That may be more believable than Angelaâ€™s girlfriend doing a complete 180. Â Â
Michael Shannon seems to be dissappointed in Van Aldens arc. I agree it has gotten a bit over the top in what was otherwise a great season of Boardwalk Empire.
New York Magazine
[nymag.com] _empi.html
“Van Alden hasn’t turned out at all the way we expected. Was there some point when you got a script and were like, ‘Oh, wow. I didnâ€™t know he was going to be this kind of guy.’
Well, it was a little disappointing. The thing that disappointed me the most was when he drank. Shooting that episode in general was kind of upsetting. I guess I figured heâ€™d probably drink eventually. I just didnâ€™t think it would happen so quickly. Itâ€™s fine. I just thought maybe, you know, the second season or if we were lucky, the third season. But to put it right in the first season I was like, oh, all right. You donâ€™t know anything when you view the script for the pilot, and you get the script for the next episode after read-through, so you donâ€™t know. Itâ€™s kind of like walking out onto a bridge that isnâ€™t finished being built and then they build it as youâ€™re walking across the chasm.”
I once saw an interview with Chevy Chase– after he’d made only half a dozen steaming mounds of horse manure– where he said a similar thing.
He’d read a draft and see some funny things, but a lot of stuff made him cringe. They’d say they were revising it, so he’d sign. But when the second draft removed all the stuff he liked, it was too late to refuse to do the movie.
Chase has since gone so far to the dark side that he not only doesn’t care, but he actually thinks some of his early bombs are good.
But this is why actors are often so indecisive and skittish. Terence Winter has built this godawful structure, but it’t Michael SHannon who has to inhabit it.
Chase responded to this issue by walking through his movies. Shannon seems to have decided to go so far over the top that people can laugh at it.
I get that logic. When I worked for a magazine, if we had a bad article, we’d turn the worst passages into pull quotes– run ’em in really big type so readers could see them and laugh at them.
Dwayne, it is very clear to me that they are going to kill Van Alden off. Michael Shannon would not have been allowed to say anything if he were being brought back for season 2.
It isn’t clear to me. It’s merely one of many possibilities that a show unconcerned with plausibility might select.
If I put on my logical hat, there is no reason whatsoever for Nucky to kill Psycho Albino Monk Man. Jimmy is out of jail and the case is closed. Nucky’s mole is dead, so there isn’t any possibility he can spill the beans.
Since this show isn’t concerned with making sense, Nucky could, upon hearing that his mole is dead, suspect that PAMM found something out and decide to kill him. He could conclude that killing a federal agent on a hunch– and enduring the resulting firestorm of consequences shortly before an election that he says he is very concerned about– is better than leaving PAMM in place and trying to find out if he knows anything
But again, I don’t see that as being any more likely than (say) PAMM framing his boss for the murder and getting promoted. Reality and BOARDWALK EMPIRE seem to be only nodding acquaintances.
After reading through everyone’s comments, I’m thinking we really need to question VA’s actions at the end of the episode more clearly. I, for one, truly thought that Van Alden brought Sebso to the lake to be baptized, not to kill him. For whatever reason (and maybe I’m wrong) I feel as though a lot of people are assuming he brought him there to kill him. Perhaps I identify Van Alden as a religious nut too closely and therefore see his actions as a means for atonement of last week’s relations with Lucy. Maybe this is way off base, but surely a thought to consider.
I know a lot of you aren’t a fan of his actions; however, I think it’s the irony of his character that makes him so interesting to watch. Since the get-go he’s been all about doing his job because he feels a calling from God to do so. The irony is that the actions he takes to preserve the morality of the country contradict what he’s fighting for. I think that’s fantastic. Last week, people were upset that Sebso’s murdering of the star witness was swept under the rug a little too soon. This episode clearly shows that the writers aren’t going to simply wrap-up conflicts in a mere episode. But this begs the question: What will they do with Van Alden now? It seems as though a lot of you weren’t fans of the murder by Van Alden, but the real test is what will the writers do now that he has (back-to-back weeks) committed such a sin?
I agree with your assessment of VA; I think we’re watching his decent into religion fueled insanity, i.e. his inability to reconcile his moral code with the reality of life & his emotions. He is conflicted to the extreme which brings him to the point of believing he alone can force Sebso to tell the truth, repent & be saved (the baptism); the homicide by drowning was unplanned & result of his uncontrollable religious obsessions. I thought this episode was one of the strongest & revealing(about all of the characters)so far…Deb
As long as the folks who witnessed Sepso’s “baptism” remain silent, Van Alden can just suggest to the Bureau that Nucky and his gang drowned the crooked agent to permanently silence him. This could work in Van Alden’s favor.
I just spelled the agent’s name “Sepso”, as Alan did, but the captions spell his name “Sebso.” I just checked HBO.com and they spell it “Sebso.”
The fact that Michael Shannon gave an interview complaining about how disappointed he was with the direction of his character leads me to believe that Van Alden will be killed off in the season finale. Anyone else have this theory? Please speak.
It’s a measure of the limits of Alan’s intellect, vision or understanding of history that he says there are only two ways have the good guys behind the bad guys (corruption or ineptitude) and he’s stunned that the show has come up with a third way– making Albino Monk Man into a psycho.
As anyone who is familiar with the War on Drugs (both in the U.S. and in Mexico) can attest, the two best ways for crooks to stay ahead of the bad guys are (a) misplaced priorities and (b) violence.
In the U.S., the drug industry continues to thrive, because the DEA focuses on capturing little fish– dealers and middlemen– rather than eliminating the demand through drug education. (The concept that, if no one wants to buy, nobody will be able to sell, seems lost on them.)
As a rule, the DEA doesn’t normally target big fish, unless one falls into their boat by accident. The feeling is that if you kill the head, the body will just promote a new one, so it’s a waste. Better to try to disrupt the organization by cutting off as many fingers and toes as you can.
So, unless you want to subsume that under incompetence, that’s way three. Simply show the Revenooors working very hard and trying their best, but focusing on everyone but Nucky. This gives you a solution that makes both logical and historical sense.
I thought Van Alden’s boss, who’s always talking about numbers, was going to represent this viewpoint. But clearly he’s just there to serve as a foil.
The Mexican way for crooks to stay ahead of the good guys is simple: Kill everyone who isn’t lazy and can’t be bribed or scared. (Case in point being Hank in BREAKING BAD, where they’ve whipped him to the point where he no longer wants to cross the border.)
But having expended all this screen time creating the cartoon character that is “Albino Monk Man”, the show is reluctant to simply have Nucky order The Tin Man to put a long-range bullet in the sumbitch.
This show is so silly and disjointed– it moves its stick figures in such illogical and arbitrary paths– that it’s not even worth getting worked up about its myriad errors in plotting and characterization. It’s not many shows that can learn plausibility from the current season of HOW I MET YOUR MOTHER, but this manages.
There’s a very good reason why many, many critics gave Boardwalk Empire a BIG thumbs up, Dwayne. The characters are very interesting and well written. The actors are fantastic. And they just might kill off Van Alden. Did you see that New York Magazine interview with Michael Shannon?
Tommys right, you’re way off on that Dwayne. The writing on these last 4 episodes has been phenomenal. Alan is absolutely right, that despite Van Alden’s scenes this was another great episode.
You think the Mexican way is the best? Just look at how bad the Mexican drug war is. There are way too many killings going on there right now.
Your perception depends entirely on whether you feel it is necessary for a well-written character to behave in ways that make sense to a rational observer.
If you’re willing to grade each scene solely on what you see– without requiring the words and actions to conform to what we know of these characters, based on what we have seen previously– then BOARDWALK EMPIRE has at least 5-6 brilliant scenes every week.
If you’re willing to invent tortured, ex post facto rationales for why things make sense– as you both apparently are– it must be a sensational experience.
If you require scenes to fit together into a rational framework and characters to behave like occupants of PLanet Earth, the show is a joke.
Margaret– who has known that Nucky is a womanizer almost from the beginning of the show– decides to get upset. Or maybe because she belatedly realized that he is a political boss or a hypocrite about alcohol.
Or maybe the news that he had her husband killed– a detail she seemed to entirely ignore when it was told to her (not even asking a single question when told such by Psycho Albino Monk Man)– finally penetrated.
Anyway, she’s p.o.ed, and Nucky– who took her entirely into his confidence for reasons passing understanding a few shows back– decides to tell her off. Apparently he isn’t concerned that she can hand him over to the authorities– even though he knows she narced out the brewery across the street from her old home.
It’s appropriate that Nucky cut this cord in the same episode where he torpedoes his brother. It has been obvious to sane people, since episode on, that his brother ought to be wearing big red shoes and a rubber nose, rather than a sheriff’s badge. But Nucky– who we’re told is a political genius nonpareil– seems to have overlooked that detail. And he also isn’t concerned that his brother will sell him out.
Psycho Albino Monk Man drowns a co-worker in front of 20-odd witnesses. I’m sure you both thought it was brilliantly done. And you’ll ignore it, when PAMM doesn’t end up in jail, with two dozen witnesses willing to testify…. just as you didn’t bother to ask why the hell Nucky gave PAMM’s subordinate directions to that gathering, when the guy said he needed a good bust.
(I know, I know. You both think Nucky sent them there knowing that PAMM would drown his sidekick. Nucky is such a genius for being able to predict that, isn’t he? Must be why he keeps going to fortunetellers, so he can learn this stuff.)
The only saving grace was that anyone stupid enough to let PAMM take him into the river and hold him down was too stupid to live. Best we have his DNA out of the gene pool.
Yes, I know some critics have this show on a pedestal– rather than ranking it on the same basic level as OUTLAW or THE EVENT. De gustibus non disputandum est.
Kev, I didn’t say the Mexican method was best. It appalls me to read about what goes on there.
However, IF you’re making a TV show about criminals AND you’re looking for a plausible way to explain why they aren’t being arrested, having them shoot anyone who gets in their way is a simple, effective solution.
Not to mention that it was how a lot of the crime syndicates handled the issue during prohibition.
Dwayne, I got one response for your theories on the handling of the US drug war-when pigs fly. The very show you are clearly watching yet complaining loudly about is proof that education about a vice does not eliminate the desire for it.
The whole reason the drug war can’t be conducted that way is because of what happened during Prohibition. The whole idea was that if you educate people about the dangers of alcohol, they won’t want it, along with if we take it away they won’t want it.
How well did that work out, huh?
BTW, the DEA does frequently take down the ‘big fish’ that you mentioned, but the lower-level guys are usually easier to catch. Quotas and such come into play there as well-remember how NVA’s boss keeps telling him he wants to see numbers?
The reason the whole if no one wants it no one will buy it doesn’t work is because, just like with alcohol, people will always want a buzz. The release and whatever else they get from drugs or alcohol is proven to be stronger sometimes than the desire to live. Even when taught about the evils of heroin, people will still want to try it.
What an interesting tirade from someone who doesn’t like the show. Apparently you find the plot and other things implausible, but historically the show is accurate and informative, a good representation of what that era was like.
Of course, that’s just my opinion, I could be crazy!
I for one cannot wait to see what season two will be and how it all wraps up next week!
Actually, Rowan, my wife loves the show. Because so many of the references and period details go over her head, she’s asked me to watch, so I can explain what (say) a Ponzi scheme is, or confirm that Warren Harding really existed.
Being a history major with four published books is like being a doctor. I just get asked about the 19th amendment, rather than shingles. I find this show to be infinitely more painful than MAD MEN, which I enjoy.
(I traded her for watching the Detroit Lions, so she endures much more than I do. The difference is that she’s allowed to say they suck and I’m supposed to hold my tongue about the show in her presence.)
I’m not a huge fan of BE, but if people like it or not is subjective. Botched call on Calvin Johnson’s TD aside, a much more objective case could be made that the Detroit Lions, with their perennially miserable record and annual Thanksgiving Day beatings, do indeed suck.
Per the earlier discussion regarding Alan’s comments on how shows deal with a protagonist criminal’s enemies, I’d say the best illustration is Mackey vs. Aceveida on “The Shield” (although it may not fit Alan’s description b/c Mackey was both a criminal and a cop). Aceveida knows Mackey is dirty, knows he’s corrupt, etc., but never has the resources at his disposal to prove it. Plus, they need each other to some degree, which kept the dynamic perpetually interesting.
On a lighter show, Alan’s remarked that the best “Burn Notice” episodes are those which Michael faces an ex-spy or someone of Michael’s level of tactical intelligence. With “Boardwalk Empire” it seems that Van Alden is strapped for resources and is just not on Nucky’s level of intellect, so it’s not a very fair fight from the get-go and thus never for a second have I thought that Van Alden might topple the pharaoh of Atlantic City.
“Being a history major with four published books is like being a doctor. I just get asked about the 19th amendment, rather than shingles” Are you serious? Am I the only one who finds this comment incredibly pompous? And if you dislike the show so much, then why have you spent all day commenting on it? Don’t you have another book to work on? I’m sorry, a the normal reaction to a TV show that you dislike should be to turn it off, not incessantly rant about it while attempting to make yourself sound intelligent. By the way, the Psycho Albino Monk comment wasn’t funny the first time, nor the 86 other times you’ve said it since.
Dwayne, Patrick, et al, please calm down. Rule #1 around these parts: Be Nice. TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER.
Are we clear?
If things continue in this vein, comments start getting deleted.
You’re right, Alan. I was wrong to make it personal. I should have kept the focus on the show, but I got carried away. One of the things that makes your blog great to read is that you don’t allow personal squabbles to detract from the discussion, and I was defintely guilty of that. I don’t have a problem if you want to delete that comment.
In fact, I don’t think mentioning that I used to be a historian (before I got a law degree) is an appeal to authority or terribly pompous. I was asked why I watch if I dislike the show so much and I answered. (Just as, some days, I have nothing to do and time to post.)
Pompous is displaying erudition when it doesn’t matter. It’s criticizing the latest episode of THE WALKING DEAD on the grounds that the CDC is located 10 miles Northeast of Atlanta, so if the quarry is located several miles northwest, they wouldn’t need to go near the city– they could just use 236.
Wondering why the events in the current episode of BOARDWALK EMPIRE always conflict with what we’ve already been told (and common sense) seems entirely justified.
In an early episode, we’re told that Jimmy Darmody’s mother (who is played by an actress only nine years older than Michael Pitt) was always broke and had to hock everything to make ends meet.
To learn, at this point, that she’s the former wife/mistress of the previous Boardwalk Emperor seems arbitrary and rings false.
But let’s accept that she was– and that she and Jimmy’s father were on such bad terms for such a long time that she struggled to make ends meet for decades.
If so, how did she suddenly get close enough to the Commodore to begin poisoning his food? How has she been able to continue to do it, without detection, for the months that the Commodore has been ailing?
In episode one, Margarent Schroder is a battered wife who is so guileless that she can’t conceal the money she receives– even for one day– from her drunken brute of a husband. By episode 12, she’s having a shouting match with a criminal and political mastermind– whom, apparently, she believes to be a murderer– and then plotting her escape. That seems, at the very least, to be a highly improbable development.
This show wants to be taken as seriously as (say) THE WIRE or OZ, but it isn’t delivering episodes remotely close to that level. If I can’t even look away for a second (I apparently failed to notice that the photographer knew his wife was planning to desert him), it needs to stop delivering plot and characters with more holes than THE DEFENDERS.
It’s a shame that so many people feel it’s so unfair to hold this show to the standards it has asked to be judged by. This is one reason why we don’t get better programming.
DM- I think you’re mis-reading (or mis-watching, I suppose) some of these scenes.
1- Jimmy Darmody’s mom was the Commodore’s whore. That doesn’t necessarily make her rich, nor does it rule out the possibility that she mismanaged whatever funds she did have and needed to therefore resort to pawning her possessions. Plus, as we’ve seen from Nucky (and from any other show where men have mistresses), just because you’re someone’s mistress today, it doesn’t mean you’ll be around the next day. It’s hardly a “secure” position to be in.
2- Have you never been in (or at least witnessed) a relationship (romantic or otherwise) where you are on speaking terms with someone one year, but then hardly talk to them the following year? Jimmy’s mom said she started keeping in touch with the Commodore when Jimmy went to war.
Why is that so hard to believe?
3- Margaret was never the guileless wimp you make her out to be. She was bright enough to know that she would need to go to the city’s political boss in order to arrange employment for her deadbeat husband (the only inaccuracy here is that she would have had to first go through the local alderman in order to see someone like Nucky). That’s pretty savvy and suggests that she was familiar with how machine politics works and how to exploit it in her favor.
I also don’t think that it’s implausible that Margaret might temporarily put her cherished principles aside in the name of economic mobility. It’s actually quite human.
I agree that Margaret’s character is hard to read, but I think it’s because she’s a complicated person with multiple (and sometimes conflicting) motives.
4- Lastly, being a “historian,” you should be well aware that political bosses nearly always place dimwitted relatives (like Eli) and close friends in public office instead of choosing professional and well-trained administrators. Machine politics was (and is) about consolidating power over as many public positions as possible and then using those public positions to garner more power for oneself (or one’s party). The simplest way to do this is to put people who you can control and trust in these positions, even if they’re not the brightest people around. This is Machine Politics 101.
5- I agree with you (and others) that Van Alden’s insanity became clownish this week. If the writers don’t fix this problem, it could undermine the show’s credibility.
Didn’t see this commented on yet. When Harry’s girl complains that Harry stole her money from the floorboard, I immediately thought that Margaret took it, since she had shared with Margaret that it was where she hid it. Anyone else feel that way?
Maybe you’re right, but what I thought was that if she had been counting the money EVERY night then it’s definitely feasible that Harry saw her at least once..
Two things I noticed —
Angie & Margaret were very interesting counterparts to each other: Angie didn’t have enough courage to leave Jimmy on her own, but Margaret just upped and left. Interesting juxtaposition of their strengths. It could be seen as two things — Margaret is stronger because she is more independent — or Angie is smarter because she won’t put her kid in such an uncertain situation.
The second thing, during the baptizing scene, I noticed he left his gun on the rock. The onlookers could have saved him – but they didn’t. It illustrates their fear of Van Alden and/or their lack of a motivation to save a man who didn’t want to be Christian.
Not sure if this has been covered… but what the hell is going to be on HBO between next week and Game of Thrones?
Big Love Season 5, which premieres January 16. Not my thing, but a lot of people like it.
Yeah, not so much anymore since last season. I used to enjoy it, mostly since there wasn’t anything else on that time of year, but I doubt I’ll even tune in after last season’s absolutely ridiculous nonsense. Yikes.
Sepso was baptism/drowning is easily the low point of the series. I absolutely hated it. Van Alden is beyond a cartoon at this point.
Everything else in this ep worked. A damn shame what they’ve done with the Van Aldan character.
Those that critique VH. I do get you. He’s been uncomfortable and wildcard. Shuffles the deck when you think everything is tracking and starting to knit into form.
But.
Watch closely, the moment immediately after Sebso’s drowning. Van Alden’s confused collection of what he just did. Completely masterful. It was passion subsiding into something very psycho (not the movie). If anything Very Carnivale.
As for Paris, either Angie’s “Kissing Friend” had a complete change of heart, perhaps onset by guilt and sympathy for her beard/husband, or was it an extreme case of let-the-viewer-imagine-for-themselves some form coercion by Jimmy or was it a simple grift. I’m wondering, did Angie buy the tickets?
The man sweeping said it all. Didn’t he? “The lease said broom clean”. Angie (us) only left bewildered as the child hands her a photo of ghosts. I suppose it’s behind them…
I wish Maggie would go, come back when she makes up her mind. Meanwhile, bring back the boozey floozey and take her to the pictures. All she asks for. (stop calling everyone Daddy though)
Does anyone think BE is capable of “going there” and killing off Margaret’s character?
We can only hope lol
Margaret Schroeder is a great character. What’s not to like about her?
I like Margaret but I have a feeling that her story is going to be repetitive. Goes with Nucky, feels guilty, rebels, repeat. Maybe I’m wrong but I’m much more interested in other parts of the story than Nucky’s love life.
Isn’t that real life though? How many times have you dumped a guy you knew wasn’t good for you, but eagerly returned many times because of a silly reason (like he’s handsome or good in bed or a distraction)
That’s realistic, but we’ve kind of seen it with Carmela Soprano. I could definitely see her coming back to Nucky, or maybe going her own course, but seeing the pressure mount on Nucky and him reluctantly agreeing for one of his henchmen to kill her off in the finale would be an interesting choice from a story perspective. It would be a dramatic turn from his former, “half-gangster” self, and her memory would haunt the show from this point forward. A gut-punch like that would definitely be very effective, but I don’t know if BE is going to go there.
I can certainly understand how others feel the Van Alden character can seem overzealous and over the top but it’s not off base.
It’s metaphorical. He IMHO represents all zealots who are mentally disturbed and feel the need to control others.
The Womens Christian Temperance Movement was judgemental.
Some things never change. Look at today’s anti smoking groups (I don’t smoke)…they are more evil and bigger crooks than bootleggers or lying Big Tobacco companies.
Sometimes the “good guys” aren’t really good. They are just “less bad” than the authorities drunk on power. This excess writing below I can’t get rid of:
Look at how zealous
the scene in the river reminded me of the last scene in there will be blood when Daniel day lewis killed Eli.it felt like it was in the wrong movie and totally out of context and the character was going too far
To me this whole series revolves around loyalty and ambition inside each character. Nothing groundbreaking there. The genius of this series (as with other HBO programs sharing same motif: Soprano’s, Rome, Carnivale, etc…) is exactly how the writers are pinning loyalty and ambition within each character into direct conflict .
There are so many excellent examples of that brewing, mostly they surround Jimmy’s realtionships. By keeping his ambition at such an in-detectable level, JD is climbing. He’s unstoppable. You can say he was taught by the best, Nucky, but NT’s thirst for power is out loud. I’d say the boy got it from his ma.
To me the least interesting “inner” struggles to follow are Angie’s and Margaret’s. But at least MS’s did catapult Nucky into eventually letting his ambition override his loyalty to his brother. I don’t imagine they’ll have her directly inform against Nucks, but I expect a collision course in public forum. I’ve yet to see anything with Angie’s character so far. She’s dull. The farthest stretch in the show is not VA drowning agent, it the writer’s telling me she’s an artist.
The advice Rothstein’s advisor made on the phone – paraphrased “come to Chicago, line up a powerful ally” – is setting up a very interesting crossfire between loyalties.
(History guy please don’t answer) Does Capone re-join his old boss Rothstein (help him and rise above Turrio) or does he continue to side with Jimmy?
More Chalky. HE DOESN’T F AROUND.
This review and everyone’s comments are very interesting, but I have to chime in because I am surprised at everyone’s confusion about Ms. Kissing Friend “changing her mind.” The last scene between the two women ended with the “husband” kissing his “wife” and admiring how much she likes to “F” with people’s minds. Look at how she tried to lure her into a 3-some with the hubby the night Jimmy returned. It’s clear she never had any intention of setting up a lesbian love nest in Paris–she was just messing with her. Or maybe it was a power trip to see if she could get her to leave Jimmy. I think the photo duo decided it was time to split when Jimmy beat the crap out of him, and the “meet me here in the morning and we’ll escape to Gay Paree” was her last little bit of fun, knowing they would be loooong gone by then.
CJ
Was the song playing in the background as Michael Pitt confronts Gretchen Mol about the arsenic the same song that is playing in the car in the very, very beginning of The Shawshank Redemption when Andy is sitting in the car drunk?