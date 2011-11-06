‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Peg of Old’: She is the one who knocks

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I send you a book with a horse in it…
“There’s no one here who knows you.” -Eamoinn
Detractors of “Boardwalk Empire” often suggest that the show is just an impressive Tinker Toy set, beautifully to look at but ultimately empty. I disagree, obviously – I feel very connected to many of these characters – but I can also see where that criticism comes from. Even in a strong episode like “Peg of Old,” I couldn’t help pausing during Margaret’s arrival in her family’s Brooklyn neighborhood to think of what a great job production did on that setting (and also on how much it evoked some of the Little Italy flashback scenes from “The Godfather Part II”) rather than focusing on what Margaret was going through in that moment.
But what “Peg of Old” showed through its two central characters – one of them among the series’ most consistently interesting and empathetic, one arguably its most problematic – is that it can do the human stuff just as well as the spectacle, maybe even better.
Let’s start with the episode’s best moment, and one wrapped around the guy I complained about so much last week: Nelson Van Alden. For much of his tenure on the show, Van Alden’s been almost a caricature of a religious zealot, so weird and creepy that his utter hypocrisy seems not the least bit surprising. But the Van Alden of “Peg of Old” is a broken man. His attempt to keep Lucy’s pregnancy a secret from his wife has failed, Lucy has figured out that he’s been playing her all along with his promised $3,000 payoff, and his sad little office has become even sadder with the arrival of federal prosecutor Esther Randolph, who takes over his desk and makes it clear she has little use for the office’s former top man. Lucy unsurprisingly goes to Nucky for cash and tells him who the father is, and Nucky not only blackmails Van Alden to keep it a secret, but reveals that he’s given Lucy some money, further fueling Van Alden’s jealousy of him.
In that moment, I thought for sure that Nucky had once again solved his legal problem and would soon be on the offensive against Jimmy’s cabal. Instead, Van Alden goes home, finds out that Lucy has run off (and made her opinion of him clear by leaving a dirty diaper and the cover of the “Dangerous Maid” script on top of the Victorla he bought her) and winds up having to hold his still-unnamed baby daughter for a spell. And the look on Michael Shannon’s face after the baby coos in response to the name Abigail is extraordinary, and yet very familiar. Most parents, whether they were eager to have children or not, have a moment where they realize their life is no longer entirely their own: that there’s another human being they are responsible for protecting and shaping, and they need to start making choices with that in mind. In that moment, Van Alden seems incredibly human and vulnerable, and his decision to risk his own professional standing to fight back against Nucky flows naturally, even admirably, out of that. He doesn’t want this baby to have a crooked cop for a father, and while I imagine many of his more irritating qualities will return in time – he’s still the man who drowned Agent Sebso, who practiced self-flagellation, who kept Lucy as a virtual prisoner as part of a half-baked scheme to give his wife the baby she wanted without getting in trouble – I couldn’t help smiling when he dropped that huge folder on Miss Randolph’s desk. As I said last week, Van Alden either needed to be put back on Nucky’s trail or taken off the show, and I’m perfectly fine with the former route if the execution can be this good.
When he sits in that chair with his daughter, Van Alden realizes she’s going to know him as few people ever will, and he wants her to know him as a (relatively) good, law-abiding person. And that theme of who truly knows us runs throughout the rest of this strong episode.
Jimmy finally gets pressured by the rest of his gang to call a hit on Nucky – I loved Eli’s “Jesus Christ, just kill him” cutting through all the talk about coups and the culture of Atlantic City – and we begin to realize that he hasn’t avoided that choice until now because he thinks it would be bad politically, but because he doesn’t hate Nucky that much. He and Nucky had a lot of good times together, and Nucky was more of a father to him than the Commodore ever was – and arguably a better (or at least less narcissistic) parent to him than Gillian. Jimmy knows Nucky, and Nucky knows Jimmy, and whatever problems the two have with each other aren’t enough for Jimmy to want the guy to cease to exist on this world. But he’s pushed into it by his partners, and convinced by Gillian that he’d look weak for calling it off – even as he finally starts to realize just how inappropriate Gillian is with him(*) – and the best he can do is say a cryptic farewell to Nucky before the hitman steps forward. (And, in the process, perhaps he gives Nucky enough cause to flinch when the Chicago hitter approaches so that he’s wounded rather than killed, followed by Esther Randolph’s investigator stepping in to take out the assassin.)
(*) Letting him keep his eyes open while she’s in her underwear and then closing them for the dress? Oy. Oy, a thousand times oy. It was at least reassuring to see Jimmy flinch after she whispered seductively in his ear about how proud she is of him. I wonder if he’ll recognize that she probably views Lucky as a surrogate for him.
Margaret, of course, spends much of the episode trying to reconnect with the people she thinks knows her best, but only one of her sisters really remembers her, and her brother Eamoinn is still cold and judgmental about the trouble she got into that led to her arrival in America. Margaret is strong enough to turn the judgment right back on him, but you can tell how much she needs to make this connection even before she says she wants to be “among those who know me.” Instead, Eamoinn turns her away, Margaret goes home and finds Owen Sleater there, with the maids, the kids and Nucky all conveniently away (Nucky possibly bleeding to death, not that they have any clue in this primitive telecom age), with Owen’s blood hot from the deadly fight he just had, and with Margaret desperate to be with someone who knows something of Ireland, if not exactly who and what she was before she got pregnant. So she gives in to her simmering attraction to Owen, Owen enjoys her company(**), and the look on Kelly Macdonald’s face as they have sex is unlike anything we’ve seen Margaret feel with Nucky.
(**) And drops one of my favorite lines of the series to date, when he tells her, “I thought you wanted me after Mr. Thompson.” Just a fantastically clever double entendre, given the idiom of the time and their current circumstance.
Nucky’s been a good man to her – if not always faithful (and note that he was eyeing an attractive brunette before Jimmy popped into his line of sight) – taking care of her material needs, allowing her a degree of independence and partnership in his enterprises practically unheard of in this day and cultural sphere, and he’s opened up to her as much as he has to anyone. Margaret may be desperate for someone who knows her, but at least Nucky has her to know him. And now he’s been shot, and she’s been with the man who should have been protecting him, and I imagine things are about to get just as complicated for Nucky on the domestic front as they are in terms of his battles with both Jimmy and the government.
Terrific episode. One of my favorites of the season, which would have surprised me going in given how prominent Van Alden is.
Some other thoughts:
• That was a terrific fight scene between Owen and the man he was there to kill, and his farewell line made clear that he’s still very much a part of the cause, and has only been hanging around Nucky while looking for this guy. I wonder what that bodes for his future employment, especially since he just happened to be absent when his boss got shot.
• We looked at Nucky’s dinner on the eve of Prohibition in the pilot episode as the birthplace of modern American organized crime, but given what we know about Meyer, Lucky and Capone, maybe the real birthplace is that meeting at the Commodore’s house, where the young turks talk about overthrowing their aging masters.
• That’s Julianne Nicholson (from “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” among many other things) as Esther Randolph, who’s modeled on Mabel Walker Willebrandt, the Assistant Attorney General for most of the 20s and a crusader against violators of the Volstead Act.
• For an episode in which he’s almost assassinated, Nucky’s not in this one very much, but he gets the episode’s two funniest moments: first when he sees Lucy with a baby and immediately recites the exact date they last had sex to try to foil any attempted paternity rap, then when he offers Van Alden a drink and wryly says, “If there was ever a time…”
• Has anyone actually read “The Girl, a Horse and a Dog” and can say whether the horse survives?
• Been a while since we’ve seen one of Atlantic City’s little boxers, here turning up to comically spar with Jack Dempsey. I have to admit that I always, always laugh at characters dressed in that stereotypically French striped shirt and beret, but that may just be because it’s the costume of Jean de Baton-Baton from the comic book “Hitman,” who fights evil with the power of Frenchness.
What did everybody else think?
Alan Sepinwall may be reached at sepinwall@hitfix.com
Isn’t it possible Van Alden gave Randolph the file on Nucky so that he can gain her trust and thus gain access to information about her case against Nucky which he can then share with Nucky?
I had the same thought… it seemed to me a ploy to gain her trust.
But that’s a huge file that could hurt Nucky all to gain her trust. I don’t think he needs her trust as much as he needs to just keep his ears open. Who’s testifying, and to what.
Remember, Randolph was concerned that other people might know about the baby and she’s wondering if Van Alden is willing to testify against Nucky.
That would seem to be a highly relevant piece of information that Nucky knows about the baby. And he doesn’t relay it…
Nah, Van Alden is making a clean break. He tried to reconcile two lives – pious and adulterer, paying one bootlegger to bust another – and it failed on him in a big way. He sees the baby as a clean start, no way would he want to be dragged along in a complex scene with Nucky.
Van Alden is on Nucky’s side. The big folder is to gain her trust.
Jimmy most definitely doesn’t want to be responsible for killing Nucky.
I wondered that too.
I took Van Alden looking at his daughter as “I’ll do anything for this child” which is why he’s about to get in bed with Nucky. He’s laying the groundwork with Esther Randolph with that big file.
I’m surprised the assumed position here is that Van Alden is giving her the file to gain her trust. True, I thought the same for a minute, but looking at the size/scope of the file–and from her reaction the information contained therein–it seemed a better understanding of that scene is that he’s back on the side of law and order. I agree with @Greg Grant above, that he’s tried living two lives, and he can’t do it. He felt much more back in play as a real adversary to Nucky. He has nothing to hide, and no one can blackmail him for the baby.
Nucky misplayed his hand when he met with Van Alden. He was a little too cocky and demanding, assuming Nelson had no other play. And that behavior has been typical of Nucky this season, assuming he has the only good plan out there and the rest of these people are just obstacles to his dominance. He doesn’t see his pride is preventing him from realizing the game has changed. It’s about profit, not the corners, real estate. Maybe I confused a couple of shows there…
Still, while I wouldn’t be shocked if the move was to get intel from the lady AUSA, it wouldn’t seem to fit what we know about Van Alden and how he operates. Notice how at peace he looked in that last scene. Still awkward, but not twisted up in any way. To parrot Alan’s description, broken.
I guess it’s possible that the two options are necessarily mutually exclusive. Nucky demanded that Nelson give him info on what the prosecutor is doing. Nucky didn’t say anything about whether Nelson needed to obstruct the investigation any further, destroy evidence, etc. Now Nelson can go to Nucky and say “She has a massive file on you, documenting murders, etc.” He did what Nucky asked, AND he’s working on the side of justice to take Nucky down.
* are NOT necessarily mutually exclusive.
atleast they didnt drag out the Margaret-Owen thing like Carmella-Silvio.
Furio..
Wouldn’t have made any sense for Carmella to just jump into bed with Furio…if only because Tony was far more dangerous than Nucky.
Carmella-Sil?!? Gross. Now Furio…
Interesting point, one-M Tim, and something I’ve had an issue with from the jump with this show. There’s nothing–and I mean NOTHING–imposing or scary about Nucky. He doesn’t want to get his hands dirty, and in fact hasn’t given any reason to believe he ever did. You only keep people doing your bidding when they’re scared of you, which comes from fearing you as somebody who can fight or is crazy enough to pull the trigger at the most minor slight. Somebody at some point would test him, and they’d probably continue to do so. I can buy the little guy who can fight or who is crazy, but that doesn’t appear to be our little Nucky. Add to that how he can’t satisfy his lady, and you have a pretty neutered Nuck.
You’re right, Tony was far more dangerous than Nuck. In this case, so is Owen. What does she have to lose?
Furio! (in Carmella whine-voice)
@Timm S. I disagree. While Nucky isn’t as dangerous as Tony Soprano, and no, he doesn’t want to get his hands dirty, he has not hesitated to order the murders of several people in this show already. He is ruthless, and just because he wouldn’t do the dirty work himself doesn’t make him neutered.
that said, in the context of Margaret and Owen, I doubt he’d be homicidal, which you absolutely couldn’t say about Tony re. Carmella-Furio.
Yes the file is big..it’s filled with a lot of things but he’s had it all this time and no arrests of Nucky have stuck. I think he was gaining this woman’s trust. He has had the authority all along to get Nucky if he had the evidence. He just has not had the evidence to nail him..he handed her a huge folder of allegations which are unproven.
I agree, at least it didn’t drag on like Carmella and Furio, though I don’t believe Margaret when she tells him it will never happen again.
Very good episode this week. Had some brief confusion over who Owen was fighting in the bathroom, but I believe that was someone from his past in Ireland?
So between Owen not just killing a guy but also lopping off his fingers with the piano wire, as well as sleeping with Margaret, I’d say he had a pretty good week. Really hope we’re heading to a showdown between him and Richard though. Would rather see that fight than a Dempsey one
I’m also wondering about this, Alan… we couldn’t make out what Owen was saying to the guy in their conversation. What is ‘the cause’? And what was Owen killing him over? I think some things were revealed in their conversation, but I had a difficult time catching everything (or much).
Tim, I’m pretty sure Owen’s reference to the cause means Sinn Fein. Irish independence, and all that. He mentioned he had been chsing him for 5 months now, and called him a traitor. My interpretation of this means that this man betrayed Sinn Fein, and likely then fled to the US. I kept waiting during that whole scene in the bathroom for the dude’s fingers to get cut off-poor Owen couldn’t get a tight enough grip to strangle him quick!
I also kinda see Jimmy as cryptically tipping Nucky off just before the shooting, as a way of trying to make sure it didn’t work the way his co-conspirators want. He so didn’t want to be talked into killing Nuck, but knew he had no choice but to agree with his macabre crew. That was a great scene, especially with Lansky saying he’d talk about killing Rothstein if they were in Lansky’s house…..those two are ready to break off on their own, and the alliances that could be made now have a lot of potential.
Still loving the show overall!
While I love the show in general, I was very disappointed in this week’s episode and while most of the time I can put out of my mind that many of these characters are historical figures, tonight I couldn’t. Why fake tension between Capone and Luciano when neither will die in real life for quite some time and not at the other’s hand. Same goes for Rothstein: He has several years left to live. Manny Horvitz however is a fictional character while Waxey Gordon is not.
To partially answer to Tim.
From what I could make out in the Owen-Dead Guy convo before he decides to garrote him – the soon to be Dead Guy was part of a Provo-IRA operation/attack that went bad, a friend of Owen died as a result. And suddenly, here’s the guy, popping up in United States, like nothing happened, and even throwing out a phrase about how the Irish Cause don’t mean nothing to him no more. Owen put two and two together, and figured he was an informer for the Black ‘n Tans (a unit of pro-British para-military police recruited exclusively from British army officers who served in the Great War. They were highly, highly effective, but also highly controversial, because theirs was a military approach to police duties. It did not help that a lot of them were Harrow-types, veterans who found it hard to adjust to civilian life. There is a lot more to this, because Irish history is a bit like that scene in Scarface where Colombians are using a chainsaw on a friend of Al Pacino, then Al gets free and uses it on them, and pretty soon the room is covered in so much blood you have no idea who is getting butchered, who is winning, and what is going on. But that is the gist of it.)
Owen decided to kill the traitor who cost a buddy of his a life in a betrayed attack.
Owen said he’d been tracking him for four/five months, so it wasn’t a spur of the moment murder.
I’d say Rowan is right, Jimmy cryptically tipped of Nucky. By having that conversation, and walking away without a response, Nucky was following Jimmy with his eyes and saw the Hitman come. Jimmy could have easily walked away behind Nucky, but instead wandered directly in line of the assassin.
Thanks for clarifying the Irish background with Owen and the guy in the bar. I had a difficult time trying to understand what they were speaking about, but it the details don’t really matter as much as the inevitable throw down in the bathroom.
Makes a little more sense going back when Owen fights off the delivery boys but tells Richard “I have no quarrel with you sir,” if he is an Irish equivalent of Richard in the war.
What was Nucky’s game plan w/ Jimmy? He had to know at some point Jimmy was going to try and kill him. I know he has the trial to worry about, but it seems crazy that he wasn’t more proactive in dealing with Jimmy.
I’m starting to worry that this show isn’t the show I want it to be. I enjoy watching it a lot. But I want more scenes like the one with Jimmy and the gang. The brooklyn scenes dragged on for me.
Agree with Rudy – the older ones don’t expect murder as their downfall(s). Also, I’d agree with an earlier post that I think Jimmy was, in some way, trying to let Nucky know he was in danger at that moment.
Jimmy said “you have a decision to make” did he mean if he decides to live, then Nucky will owe Jimmy for tipping him off?
Are those Kelly McDonald’s real teeth? I hope not.
Seriously, with all the young babes in AC why would Nucky settle for an ugly bagwoman like Mrs.
Shroeder or whatever her real name is. I never did trust or like her.
As the little sister reminded us with her creepy fortune telling gag last night, Margaret reminds Nucky of his dead wife. That’s been clear from Day 1 when she walked into his office.
Whoa! Kelly MacDonald, ugly? No way!
when the hair comes down she’s easy on the eyes.
Margaret’s bookish sister she bonded with who also (ironically) knew the kind of man Margaret shacked up with is named Aelish which means “truth teller”
Really? You thought this was one of the best. This was the first episode this season where I had more negative to say about it than positive. So much seemed undercooked. The Van Alden stuff was great and perhaps I would have liked the meeting of the young mobsters if they hadn’t spent most of the scene until Eli says to kill him just repeating stuff we knew. I love Kelly Macdonald, but everything in Brooklyn played out as expected. We already knew about the miscarriage so we could guess why she fled. I might have found that long, excruciating conversation and fight between Owen and Grogan interesting if A) more of it could be understood through their brogues and B) it didn’t involve two characters, one we met five episodes ago, the other we met in that scene, At the 45 minute mark of an episode, why are we wasting time on this? That seduction scene, which we’ve known was coming, just dragged on forever and not even in an enticing way. It may not be instant communication as today, but if Margaret just got off at the train station, wouldn’t it have been likely that word of mouth might have spread by then that the indicted country treasurer had been shot? I thought the episode was disjointed and piecemeal as if they stitched together a bunch of scenes without an underlying theme like they uusually have.
I couldn’t agree more with this comment. I’ve liked the series very much until this episode. Disjointed sums it up – from the random Owen murder scene, to the drawn out Peg in Brooklyn stuff, slow pas the pace. Aside from the great Van Alden stuff, not much else moved well or even made sense.
I liked the show, but like others found the Brooklyn scenes draggggggggging.
We get it, it is terrible to be Irish and poor in NYC in 1920. We get it, the older brother is a prig and self-righteous and has a beef with his sister. And the scene with the girl guessing what kind of man Margaret has based on the hat and then saying it was all a blind guess – *groan*
Lucy leaving a diaper on the proto-record player was gold. Making sure to leave the first page of the script to really drive home the message – platinum. That was a great scene. From Van Alden hoping the woman with short hair is his wife. To being told Lucy would be back in twenty minutes, to the dawning realization – nope, she’s gone.
Eli cutting through the double-talk and saying what needs to be done was a good moment as well. Eli killed a man with a wrench. He got his hands dirty. He’s tired of cleaning up messes and watching Jimmy spin himself into another “I am above this sort of thing” Nucky-type. The sheer delight he gets from goading Jimmy to make a decision quick was fun. It reminded me of the scene in “Michael Clayton” where the assassin makes Tilda Swinton’s character tell him to kill Arthur. No dancing around the subject. Not “do what you think is best.” Say it. I want to hear you say it.
I think one of the central points is it was terrible to poor in Ireland at that time. These people made it over as a family, minus one of their sisters, and were living in a family apartment that looked clean, well-tended, and reasonably comfortable. As far as tenements go, it was swank. And there was food on the table, roast and potatos, and trifle for dessert.
May have been his only line, but I thought it was great when after Eli says to shoot Nucky in the head Richard says with an incredulous look “You want to kill your brother?”
Yeah, and Eli showing he’s still the weasel in spite of how shocking and bloodthirsty that was — “No, uh, like, not me, but — one a you guys maybe.”
This was one of those episodes that I kept looking at the clock wondering when it would be over. I could care less about Margaret’s life so half of this episode is wasted on me. The show is supposed to be about Nucky and Atlantic City. Why do writers think we give a damn about her family, struggle, etc?
I’m with you Mojo. Any time the focus shifts to Margaret I find myself wondering… zzzzz … Oh, sorry. Drifted off for a moment. Just stay on point please. There’s more than enough to go around without inserting so much of her unwanted – and unnecessary – drama into the mix.
“the show is supposed to be about Nucky and Atlantic City” ???
I think the creator of the show and the writers might have just a little bit more insight into the what the show is “supposed to be about” and how the storyline involving Margaret and her family weaves into the rest of it than you do.
Good grief.
Mojo – we all like the show for different reasons. As someone whose mother arrived from Ireleand a short time later, I find the Irish part of the story interesting. I could care less about the ‘hitorical’ characters like Lucky, Meyer and Capone, but I’m not going to stop watching because of it.
First of all, shame on those of you hating on the lovely Kelly MacDonald. Shame shame shame.
Secondly, lord but Charlie Cox was stealing the show for me tonight. Just like Darrow’s skullduggery is always a treat, Sleater’s amazingly efficient brutality is something pretty different to the over-the-top hits you often see. I also love to see earlier cloak-and-dagger tricks like the spoon jammed in the door.
Yes, this. The spoon was great, his cold efficiency has been great, just about everything with him has been. Great character and execution. He’s in the sweet spot Jimmy once was, but Jimmy wanted more and now comes off as forced and out of his element. Owen’s a soldier who likes the ladies, and he’s performing well at both.
Great review and recap, Mr. S. I loved the show — and am fast becoming a rabid fan of Mr. Korder’s work. The lines that Owen spoke at the staircase about how “off” one always feels in a new country were so strong and beautiful. And the very ironic “I thought you wanted me after Mr. Thompson” also brilliant. I enjoyed the Brooklyn scenes — it’s easy to forget now how disgraceful it was for a woman to bear a child out of wedlock, especially in a Catholic culture such as Ireland’s. (Even hapless, feckless Lucy was offered congrats on the baby by Nucky once she made clear she wasn’t claiming paternity). And we did learn something new: that Peggy stole from her mother, her parents, to escape her situation. Her confronting her brother, always ready to acquiese to authority, was also terrific. Korder gives the characters these great moments that are both poetic and feel entirely natural and organic to the scene. They must love getting his scripts and seeing what awaits them. The children’s eagerness for trifle was also poignant–in that world, a bit of trifle, prepared for a special occasion was something special that one wanted right then and there.
“And the very ironic “I thought you wanted me after Mr. Thompson” also brilliant.”
Yes! I said “DAAAAAAMN!” out loud at that one — smoking hot, subtle and yet so obvious — she could’ve pretended he meant just “I thought you wanted me to find Nucky,” or she could’ve picked up what he was layin’ down (so to speak) and taken it the other way (which of course she did) … loved it.
Alan, I thought you were going to be spot on with your declaration about one of your favorite lines. I thought the one a few seconds later was much better though. All Margaret wanted was to be with someone who really knows her. Because Owen is Irish, she obviously feels that connection there. But when he says, “What’s a secret between strangers?” after she implores him to forget whatever was about to happen I thought it was the best line of the season, by far.
Great episode. I also agree that Nucky ‘s recitation of the last time he was with Lucy was the best line of the night.
Anyone else think Richard didn’t belong at the Junior Gangsters League meeting? He’s Jimmy’s Luca Brasi, not Tom Hagan. None of the other guys had a soldier there. I get that he needed some screen time and not trying to nitpick, but I doubt the New York guys would have just ageed to walk into the lion’s den like that without more security. Not like they were recently shot at by Jimmy or anything.
I assume the explanation would be that the true Tom Hagan to Jim’s Michael Corleone is actually his mother, which is not exactly socially acceptable in the world of 1920’s organized crime. So, Richard plays the role in public, while his actual function is, as you say, more Luca Brasi.
You know who really didn’t belong there? Mickey Doyle.
Am I the only one that thought that the girl Margaret was interested in was really her daughter, and her pregnancy had been what ostracized her from her family?
Wondered that as well…there seems to be quite the age difference between the two (maybe that was normal back then?), Margaret seemed most keen on her and the brother was rather protective.
My Irish grandparents came over around this time…my grandmother had 12 siblings (most stayed in Ireland) so it’s possible to have kids 20+ years apart. Gross, but possible.
I don’t know if Margaret was telling the truth about a miscarraige on the boat. She gave another man’s name as the father – then later married Max Shroeder and had 2 kids and another miscarraige when he hit her?
And why is her brother so hateful for her leaving Ireland? He’s been in America for a while himself.
Margaret is dead to me now
I thought the scene with Nucky and Van Alden was hilarious. Everyone talks about best lines – I loved it when Nucky asked Van Alden the baby’s name, learned that the child hadn’t been named yet and told Van Alden, “Well, you can never go wrong with a good Bible name.”
Agree completely. That was the funniest line of the night. The look on Van Alden’s face was priceless.
I’m thinking Van Alden gave her that file so she starts to trust him.
Is it me or do Owen & Margaret have mad chemistry!
Not just you. That was a wildly romantic scene, written by a fellow who knows how to bring it. It was very very sexy …. in the writing and the acting. The idea that those two aren’t going to be pining for each other is silly. I was happy for both of them even if it bodes ill. Latter part of the question.
Hott with two T’s, Susan & Virginia!
Isn’t anyone else curious about the meaning of Jimmy’s less-than-deatheater line? Was he trying to protect Nucky? Is it foreshadowing that they will end up on the same side? Or was it a “the gloves are off” moment?
Agree that Jimmy was warning Nucky. My son and I disagree on this but yiu can tell Jimmy was never comfortable with the idea of Nucky being gunned down.
I loved the ambiguity — I think he WAS warning Nucky, but also the way he briefly closed his eyes and almost halted mid-stride when the chaos was going on behind him was … difficult to interpret. Was it, “Shit — he’s not dead, now I gotta still deal with this,” or “Whew, he’s not dead, I didn’t kill my surrogate dad, but still this isn’t going to be easy”?
Jimmy said “you have a decision to make” did he mean if he decides to live, then Nucky will owe Jimmy for tipping him off? Otherwise Nucky could allow himself to be killed right there instead of letting Jimmy take over?
While I certainly see how Margaret would prefer Owen to Nucky on a personal level, it was a foolish, risky act on her part. She is a woman with few options and two children — Nucky throws her out, where will she go? Not sure amother 3 can live in that little apartment.
Hope Nucky puts a bullet between Jimmy’s eyes…and his brother’s
“peg”‘s attracted to Owen because she misses the old country; he pretty much says he same when he connects with her under the stairs. This situation also provides her an opportunity where she has the power and this in sharp contrast to her visit with her old family when she can’t even give money away.
I liked the Owen character early but that’s over for me now. He was supposed to be Nucky’s guy and he neglected his duties and hopefully ( and most likely ) this leads to Nucky mistrusting him. So, Slater either leaves AC or he winds up that dead.
Dennis and Jerseyrudy are right on — and but also remember, Margaret has been stashing quite the “leavin’-you” nest egg for awhile now. If the shit goes down (Nucky actually goes to jail for real, Nucky throws her over for another cute brunette, whatever), she won’t be destitute.
Did anyone hear what Lucky said to Gillian? “I’m going to whip your ? like a philly at Belmont.” Whip what?
I thought it was ride your ass. I find his accent to be hilarious and over the top; not as bad as the guy who keeps talking about “Vaxy” Gordon but pretty close
“Whip you through the mud”
I think this is the last we will see of Owen.He has killed the man he stayed in AC to kill and as he said to Peg “if you vanish no one will kwow or even care”.
Did anyone else think that the boxer looked like a love-child of Matt Damon and Leonardo Dicaprio?
Reply to comment…
Sorry, technological difficulties w/sign-in …
Berkely, that made me laaaaaaaugh and laugh! Yes!
I kept saying EXACTLY that every time he appeared!
Who played Margaret’s sister Aelish? She looks familiar and can’t put a name on the face.
She plays Debbie on Shameless – US version (Emma Kenney)
I had a different take on Jimmy’s reluctance to have Nucky killed, and then his comments to Nucky just before he was shot. I think it’s pride, and a need to have Nucky respect his intelligence. He wants to win this fight against Nucky, *and* have Nucky know that Jimmy bested him. If Nucky’s dead, by some anonymous hitman, Jimmy doesn’t get that satisfaction of having Nucky be aware of Jimmy’s (potential, eventual) success. I also think that’s what motivated his comments to Nucky at the end — he wanted Nucky to know, even if briefly, that Jimmy had won. So, it wasn’t necessarily about not hating him enough to want him dead, or wanting to warn him — I saw it as being about wanting to show off and rub Jimmy’s besting of Nucky in Nucky’s face.
Are we to believe that the man Owen garroted was left dead? It certainly appears that as Owen moves away from him, the body heaves slightly at least twice. Also, I am not quite sure that beer came in bottles in the early 1920’s.
Did anyone else find it significant that Nucky tells Van Alden that a person can’t go wrong in giving a child a biblical name, and, then, when Van Alden is rocking the child and searching the Bible for a name, he appears to hit upon the name Abigail? I think there was a hint of a smile when he said the name. Given that Abigail of the Bible is considered a woman of courage and integrity, this strikes me as revealing Van Alden’s intention to return to the righteous path.
@Alan – Are you a fan of Garth Ennis? Hitman may be my favorite comic of all time and I so rarely see it mentioned. Thank you! I owe you a pint at Noonan’s.