‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘The Age of Reason’: When life gives you lemons…

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I catch your meaning…
“The Age of Reason” is the last of the episodes that HBO sent out before season 2 began, and when I watched it, I half-wished the initial screener package had ended with “Gimcrack and Bunkum.” I was on such a high after the Richard/Jimmy scene, the Eli/Nucky fight and the other great moments, and then brought back down a bit by an episode that spends a lot of time with Agent Van Alden, and with Nucky back to his more buttoned-down, less compelling self.
Still, if “The Age of Reason” isn’t the most exciting episode of the season’s first half, it’s important in the way it sets various things in motion for the second half. It’s an episode about faith, but also about contingencies. You can pray to whatever deity you believe in, and try to connect with Him spiritually, but you’d sure as hell better have a backup plan in place in the event He doesn’t solve your problems for you.
So Margaret reluctantly takes her first confession in years to set an example for Teddy, and while she doesn’t reveal any of what she’s been up to as Nucky’s unofficial consiglieri, she does confirms what we’ve known for weeks: that she’s seriously attracted to Owen Sleater, and possibly even considering him as an option if things with Nucky remain cool and difficult. (Of course, he’d have to stop paying attention to Katy first.)
Our first scene transition conflates Van Alden with Jesus on the cross, which is no doubt how Nelson views himself deep within his hypocritical, self-aggrandizing, fevered mind. Throughout the episode, he prays about the fate of Agent Clarkson, though it’s not entirely clear whether he wants the man to survive, or to die without giving up Van Alden’s shady doings. And though he manages to escape justice when it turns out that Clarkson’s “I know what you did” is a delirious childhood memory, his fear of his impending professional demise winds up sending an alarm signal to Mrs. Van Alden, who comes down in time to see Lucy’s baby. (And Lucy having the baby on her own is its own impressive back-up plan.)
Until now, Van Alden’s been able to get away with a lot, but at least for this week, he suffers personally even as his job remains secure. And I hope that either his period of grace doesn’t last (Michael Shannon is obviously very in-demand in the movie world right now) or he winds up more directly in Nucky’s path, because Van Alden has become much more erratic and less interesting the further he’s had to move towards the story’s margins.
Nucky and Rothstein spend a lot of time orchestrating a back-up plan to get around how Jimmy and the Commodore shut down his usual liquor channels, and Jimmy nearly blows up their Plan B when he spots Manny’s sidekick(*) with Nucky and Waxey Gordon. But instead, Meyer Lansky talks Jimmy into a fascinating Plan C, one where the young turks leave their mentors alone in the short-term but wind up becoming richer and more powerful in the long-term.
(*) And even that murder has a religious tint, as Manny complains he can’t do it because his former friend is “trafe” (food that isn’t kosher), so Jimmy winds up doing it in a manner similar to how a kosher slaughterer would: quick and clean, with the blood draining immediately.
And after being so smug that Harry Daugherty was going to get him out of the election fraud mess that he violently turned away Eli’s attempt to team back up with him (and before Eli could tell him who was going to testify against him), Nucky winds up right back in the soup because Daugherty is more scared of Nucky-hating Senator Edge than he is of Nucky. When you have as many enemies as Nucky has developed, you need to not only have a Plan B, but C through X, Y and Z. He may come up with those later, but doesn’t have those now, in part because of his own temper. Nucky was always the cool customer, and Jimmy the hothead, but this week Jimmy actually listens to the advice of Atlantic City elder Mr. Whitlock about how not every insult needs a response. He eases up on ruining Nucky’s shipment because Meyer helps him see the longer game (where Manny can’t resist shooting the goon who sings Waxey’s praises) and may have put himself back in the game even though the Commodore is now physically and mentally irrelevant.
Lot of game to still be played in the second half of the season, but Nucky’s falling behind at the moment.
What did everybody else think?
The plot has been moving along with the same convenience that Abed complained about in the cabin, when they just happened to tune into the news report at the exact right second. Van Alden is crooked, and when he’s about to get caught, the bomb goes off right at the perfect second. What he thinks is a death bed accusation gets him to start confessing, both to his boss, and to his wife. At the right exact moment, his mistress goes into labor. And right when Van Alden is about to confess to his boss, he’s saved by realizing that the guy is delirious. Mind, you, the exact right type of delirious that sounds like an accusation. He thinks he’s out of the woods, but cue the wife, conveniently discovering everything to move the plot along.
Throw in the commodore’s stroke, the Philly guy strutting around AC despite being a mole (and knowing Jimmy is from AC) and Lefty recognizing Jimmy’s voice, and boy oh boy.
Definitely a clunky and heavy-handed hour. I guess the writers have their own Plan B going and at the midway point felt the need to stop and refuel, check the oil, take a bathroom break, and tidy up the backseat. Boy oh boy is right.
The relationship between Jimmy and his mom freaks me out quite a bit.
Very creepy. He should be rethinking her advice right about now and taking his own counsel.
If life hands you lemons, make lemonade seemed to be one of the themes, no? Margaret is clearly thrilled by Owen’s blatant disrepect. Her red outfit, or hat, in the first priest scene was interesting. I like Paz de la Huerta in this role but it’s obvious she’s never given birth. Poor Van Alden — the business with the burned colleague basically telling everyone “I know you–I saw” worked on a few levels. Burned guy stand-in for the Lord Almighty and, at the same time, just a poor delirious bastard onto whom Van Alden projected his overwhelming guilt. That will please some as a metaphor and offend some others. Manny is so so so frightening. Bet the writers had lots of tricky waters to navigate in coming up with this one. Oh, yeah, Jimmy’s mommy’s kiss this week went just a shade too far. Jimmy recoiled in horror and shame. The comment that came right after her mother love assault fit that situation just fine even though he appeared to be taking about something else.
"And I hope that either his period of grace doesn't last (Michael Shannon is obviously very in-demand in the movie world right now) or he winds up more directly in Nucky's path, because Van Alden has become much more erratic and less interesting the further he's had to move towards the story's"
Van Alden has certainly avoided his professional comeuppance, and that can’t last forever. And he was dumb enough to think he could keep both his wife and his mistress in their ‘places’ — boy, was it satisfying to see him caught out because his wife wouldn’t stay put. His luck should be running out at work, too. Can’t wait.
As they said “Another little soldier in God’s Army.”
The further along we get into the season, the less appealing the protagonists become, along with their supporting players. Everyone is going from Mr. Chips Scarface- maybe this is ironically why the only redeeming character these days is Richard Harrow?
All the major player are losing their redemptive qualities- like Mr. Chips to Scarface. Except ironically, Richard Harrow. He seems to be ascending.
I can do without the Furio and Carmela redux.
Agreed. Even if the writers felt a desire to tell this story, why wouldn’t they avoid it just because it’s soooo similar to Furio and Carmela?
Thank you. Between that and her struggling with the religious implications of her lifestyle I half expect next episode to be about Mrs. Schroeder hassling Nucky for the building permits for her model home.
So, in my opinion this year it is not the nucky Thompson show….this season belongs to Jimmy and his troubles. I liked how he shyed away from his mother for that kiss.
As for Lucy and the baby, good lord, she sounded like she was having sex, not giving birth! For a woman whose labor lasted at least 2 days, she would not have been standing up brushing her hair. That whole bit bothered me, as I kept waiting for her to die….or maybe it’s just that I hope they kill her off, because PH’s constant slurring and drunken “acting” have been getting on my nerves since last year. However, there is still hope that the writers have gotten rid of her, since they ended the episode with Van Alden’s wife saying Lucy had a fever. Now THAT part makes sense, since she’s a first time mom giving birth alone, and the labor lasted so long, she likely got an infection. In fact, I figured when her labor went more than one day without her getting help that the baby wouldn’t even make it. Instead, we get Rose giving hell to her husband over his new baby, which is a nice turn of events on that front.
I also enjoyed the bit with Margaret and Owen-I believe he’s only with Katy to get closer to the Mrs. Shroeder, and both women are happily taking the bait.
Still liking this show very much, more so than last year. It is not the great HBO drama I thought it might be, but is still infinitely better than most of what else is on that network and on the rest of tv. I’m excited to see where the rest of this season goes, lots of potential for mayhem and bodies to pile up.
Yeah, I didn’t find that delivery credible, either. Also not credible is that Margaret would allow Owen Sleater to jerk her around like that. She doesn’t need to get stiff about it, just to ignore him or, better yet, treat him as an object of mild amusement and nothing more. She had a point about there being children in the house, and perhaps spilling the beans at confession about her attraction will now make it easier to keep him at a polite distance. That would have been a good strategy on her part.
The musical birth montage was for this viewer the weakest scene in the series so far. Not necessarily Paz’ fault. Birth scenes are notoriously underplayed for obvious reasons. The idea that Lucy wouldn’t get herself some help beyond the lame and pretentiously symbolic kid in the window moment was totally unconvincing. Labor pain screams alone would’ve alerted the neighbors. And the ham-fisted vision of Lucy and baby as Madonna and child was the icing on the cake. That being said, I wonder if the writers are setting us up for Lucy falling in love with her baby and wanting to keep her. Would serve Nelson right.
“Labor lasted at least 2 days”? Where do you take this from? Van Alden left in the morning when Lucy asked for lemons, and when he came back in the evening with the lemons, she have had the baby. It’s 6 to 10 hours tops.
This said, yes, worst childbirth scene ever. I saw sitcoms doing more realistic labors (the bed was totally clean afterwards! In a show where you get every gory detail of a man being slaughtered). Paz de la Huerta clearly hasn’t the slightest idea of what giving birth means, but this is mainly the director’s fault for letting her doing those ridiculous noises.
Bed sheets were soaking in the sink. Labor can be quick, and some women don’t scream. I think Paz did a beautiful job of expressing her fear and despair in her scenes.
I am pretty sure that Van Alden left that morning and did not come home for at least one night, so her labor was more than a day. We see that passage of time throughout the day with the other characters-Nucky and Margaret are in bed at night after Lucy’s labor had already started, and then it’s daylight again, so she was alone for the first day, that night, and the next day as well. In fact I think the whole episode covers about 3 days time, at least. So, to have her standing up and brushing her hair instead of walking out the door to get help the next day after he fails to even come home is pretty ridiculous. But, I do agree with K42 that it is mainly the director’s fault for how that final birth scene was shot. It’s not all Paz’s bad acting, but she certainly didn’t help the absurdity any with her performance.
What was up with the money in the bible?
Nucky signed the book from “Uncle”…not your future daddy. He first put a $10 in for a gift, then changed it to $20. I guess it shows his mixed feelings about the kid.
What was up with the money Nucky put in the Bible? A bribe?
What was up with the money in the Bible?
I think it was just a supplemental gift. First $10, then $20.
Since the bible itself was a gift to his ‘nephew’ on the occasion of his first communion, then yes, the money was also a gift.
I took the increased amount of cash in the Bible to be Nucky’s way of sticking it to the Remus (sic) whom I absolutely adore. As if to say, you’ve got your indoor pool, but I’m still the man. “Remus can go fuck himself” was my fav. moment of this one.
Dunno about “sticking it to Remus” but he did change the $10 to a $20 right after Remus called him out for nickel-and-diming everything.
This show just keeps getting better and better. And I actually get more skeeved out watching some of the violence here (or makeup effects in tonight’s episode) than with just about anything Walking Dead throws at us. The throat cutting of Herman while he’s hanging upside down — yikes! Far worse than Box Cutter on BB.
True. Plenty gruesome, and it’s believable gruesome. BTW, I think the Anglicized spelling of the word Alan was looking for is ‘trayf’ for unclean, not kosher.
It’s usually spelled treif or treyf.
Good directorial slight of hand. I fully expected Van Alden to go in to see Lucy in the hospital room, especially after the nurse walked past carrying a baby. But it’s his burned agent. Couldn’t catch exactly what the agent said before Nelson walked out…anyone?
Alan, didn’t you mean Lucky Luciano when you said Meyer Lansky? Also, don’t think it was a convenient leap for him to recognize Jimmy’s voice…I did too right away.
He’s hung around with him for over a year. He just had a meeting with him. They are in Atlantic City.
The only thing that’s really bugged me is how they have big developments one week and ignore them the next. They skipped a week until they got back to Agent Clarkson being blown up. Tonight, Eli was absent and no one noticed that they were short a ward boss.
Rose biting Van Alden’s hand might have been the feel-good moment of the season so far.
Almost as good as Margaret slapping Lucy last season when the latter got obnoxious? Not quite. But close.
how was Nelson stupid enough to tell the FBI (who told his wife) where he actually lived, with Lucy!
Favorite line of the episode was when the prosecutor says he’d prefer cherry pie, “with cream on top of you get my meaning,” and Nucky said he has no idea of the meaning.
I got a big laugh out of that line. It was my favorite line of the episode too.
Are we supposed to be rooting for Margaret and Owen to hook up? I feel the show is pushing for it whereas I would rather it not happen, even though he seems perfect for her. Despite everything that happens on this show, I for some reason still root for Nucky the most and want Margaret to be there to help him.
I don’t quite know where it’s going right now, but the writers seem to be setting up some tension between the Irish-Catholic Margaret and the new woman she’s become with Nucky. I can see the allure of Owen for her, but I feel like it’s more about identity for her than genuine attraction. I’m biased, though, because I prefer the modern, literal “partner in crime” Margaret who we don’t get enough of.
I can see Margaret being Nucky’s lady luck and Owen’s shag. With her eyes closed. And Gladly’s Irish-Catholic Peggy vs new woman (Nucky) is spot on. I’d like Owen to give it to her just to see her laugh and be happy for a moment … and he could use a dose of something sharp and smart.
I think the hook-up would be out of character for Margaret. She seems to be a very practical person who is motivated primarily by the need to support her children and guarantee herself a decent life style. She wouldn’t risk all of that for a dalliance with Owen that has no future.
George, she IS a practical woman first’ looking after the needs and future of her family. But, given her confession and overwhelming Irishness, she’s drawn to Owen to the extent that it’s a real struggle, something she needs to confess. I think that confession scene, and the fact that both men–the priest and Nucky–assumed she was going to spill her activities with Nucky, to see her subvert that with what she feels is her soul’s contradiction was very telling. It’s not wrong from her perspective to protect her family and look out for them by bedding Nucky and helping him through his various indiscretions, and yet it is wrong for her to seek her own pleasure at the expense of her family.
I’ve been watching from the beginning but I think I missed, or forgot, something – other than the pregnancy, is there anything else Van Alden is hiding? It seems like he’s trying to cover up something professionally but I can’t recall what it is.
His desire to get with Margaret and the investigation of her husband’s death used as a ploy. He looked into it mainly because he wanted to do her. The murder of his colleague at riverside baptism. His corrupt marriage–not passing judgment really, marriage is not for the timid. The fact that he buys his way into knowledge and perhaps out of it. His hidden self. This is someone who is even more masked man than Richard Harrow. Upthread Jersey Rudy nailed him. He’s a sad sad man. It’s not just the professional. It’s everything he is. It’s, well, HBO!
He killed his partner last year – drown him
The burn victim (Agent Clarkson) went to Mickey’s warehouse w/ the still to confirm what he already knew about Van Alden–that he’s been looking the other way for Mickey in exchange for favors. I think that’s what Van Alden was going to confess to his superior before he realized that Clarkson was delirious instead of prophetic.
Agree with Gladly, in his mind the drowning of the former g-man was justified by his religious fervor..but, Clarkson’s accident was a result of his professional corruption, which he can’t justify in his mind
Further, Agent Sebso, who Van Aldan drowned, was the agent who in “self-defense” killed the only witness against Jimmy while transferring the wit. to NYC, even smashing himself in the face with a rock to try to convince his bosses (including VA) that the witness had attacked him.
In reality Nucky paid off Sebso to kill the witness, thus scuttling any case against Jimmy.
VA never bought Sebso’s story and was always convinced that Sebso was dirty for that killing, and since he was corrupt, he deserved to die . To VA’s logic at that point, its was that simple, equivalent to 1+1 = 2 (especially when Sebso spends that blood money on a new pair of wingtips).
To VA, before, things had gone bad because someone else was incompetent/corrupt, and he, being morally superior, could sit in and pass judgement. Now, however, his predicament(s) are all because of his immoral decisions. Believe he’s finding that it is much harder to sit in and pass judgement (with severe consequences) on yourself than it is onto others.
Sorry for the very amateur psyco-analysis
Couldn’t that miserable Lucy have made her way downstairs (albeit painfully) to get some help, instead of writhing and whining? Also, did anyone else notice there were two upside-down scenes? Of course, the harrowing scene with hapless Herman (?) hanging upside-down in the butcher shop (glad I’m a vegetarian), but also, little Teddy being viewed through the camera, where his image through the lens is, of course, upside-down?
Also, while this may not have been the writers’ intention, I felt that Margaret’s “confession” was fake. She really doesn’t seem all that attracted to Owen. More like she had to come up with some kind of confession that wasn’t about her and Nucky’s misdeeds. Perhaps she shoulda just confessed to spilling cornflakes! By the way, I loved Nucky’s reaction to the priest. Right on, Nucky!
“Also, while this may not have been the writers’ intention, I felt that Margaret’s “confession” was fake. She really doesn’t seem all that attracted to Owen.”
I think the attraction is genuine, but also think you’re correct about those feelings being a convenient way for her to make a “substantive” confession that that would satisfy the priest and her own Catholic guilt that doesn’t involve implicating herself or Nucky in any criminal activity.
I didn’t get the sense before this episode that there was really much between Owen and Margaret (maybe I haven’t been all that attentive), but in this episode I think there was enough subtext to support the more explicit declaration for me to buy it: the dull sex with Nucky, the moment where Margaret allowed Owen’s hands to linger over hers on the broom, her coy rebuke in which she broached the topic of his experience with women in the first place (which I do not think arises out of any real concern for the feelings of the help), the look she gives him after the confessional. There’s something there.
I’m not Jewish but Manny’s character’s Yiddihsness seems to be over-the-top; it’s as if Jackie Mason is the inspiration.
Richard had a great line during the stand-off; it was almost as if they had him speak and react like a normal person in order to get a bigger reaction from the audience. We saw Jimmy growing up in this one: shying away from his mother and taking Corrado Soprano’s mentorship to heart
I was having trouble hearing the dialogue during the scene in the butcher shop so I initially misinterpreted what happened – Manny claimed he couldn’t finish the job because Chaim (Herman) was injured (a Kosher butcher cannot slaughter an injured animal). Basically it was a convenient excuse to allow him to test Jimmy by making him do it. I’ve read some people suggest Herman wasn’t Jewish (not Kosher) and therefore Manny couldn’t finish the job but obviously that’s not the case.
LOL. Kosher rules apply to how you slaughter animals, not humans. Trayf or no, it’s far worse to kill a person than to slaughter an animal in an unkosher manner. Nor did they plan on eating him, so kosher-dom goes out the window altogether. He just wanted Jimmy to do it, and it was a convenient excuse, one that a non-Jew might be gullible enough to believe.
you have to love the shakedown at the end that just made the episode go from a 5 to a 7 and a half