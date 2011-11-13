‘Boardwalk Empire’ – ‘Two Boats and a Lifeguard’: Uneasy lies the head

A review of tonight’s “Boardwalk Empire” coming up just as soon as I prefer to think of myself as an artichoke…
“I pretend all day, Margaret. Must I pretend with you, too?” -Nucky
“Two Boats and a Lifeguard” was written by Terence Winter (the show’s creator), and directed by Tim Van Patten (its lead director), and that combination usually suggests a premiere, a finale, or some kind of very special episode. And when the hour opened up with Nucky, post-shooting, in some kind of dream state, my initial reaction was, “Oh, this is Nucky’s version of Tony Soprano’s trip to Costa Mesa.”
Instead, the dream sequence ended quickly – though the imagery(*) recurred at the episode’s end – and “Two Boats and a Lifeguard” was most notable for being the episode where Nucky stops being too arrogant and complacent to realize the danger Jimmy has placed him in, and starts fighting back in the way he knows best: through lies.
(*) Because the dream was relatively brief, I didn’t put as much thought into analyzing its imagery as I did the various “Sopranos” dream sequences, but the focus on the baseball glove was notable. Was it an image of the normal, carefree childhood Nucky wishes he had? A more literal thought about something that protects the hand, at the exact moment his has been injured? The comments are wide open for amateur dream analysis, people; go wild.
Now, it’s easy for Nucky to have this big revelation after getting shot – and then after his own father dies (even if he hated the abusive old bastard) – but it was satisfying to see Nucky finally figure out a course of action, one that borrowed a bit of Rothstein’s advice about doing nothing (or, here, seemingly doing nothing) and inspiration from the board game drawing of a clipper ship and the continued presence of Owen Sleater to realize that he can get allies across the Atlantic.
And while Nucky’s busy tricking Jimmy into thinking that he’s conceded defeat, the rest of “Two Boats and a Lifeguard” was also about lies: both the ones we tell others and the ones we tell ourselves.
Nucky and Eli, in their first meeting since their bloody fight in Nucky’s house, both have to face the lies they’ve told themselves about their father and each other, and that the world has told about all of them. It’s entirely possible that neither man is entirely wrong about the old man – that Nucky bore the brunt of the abuse, while Eli’s childhood was less painful – but any household situation like that is a messy one where the only absolute, knowable truth is that bad things happened. However much Nucky claims to not care about his father, he tenderly goes to tie the old man’s boot in the casket, and he breaks down weeping – though that could be as much about the pain he suffered (and that shaped him into the man he is today) as it is any affection for his dad. And the loss of his father finally gives him the impetus to cut out the “Uncle Nucky” business and ask Margaret’s kids to call him “Dad,” which at least Teddy seems eager to do. He’s not their father – he had their biological father murdered, and he and Margaret aren’t even married, let alone Nucky having adopted the kids – but he’s their father figure, and that’s something.
Jimmy, meanwhile, finally has to have a candid discussion of his work life with Angela, and though he tells her about the reason for the hit on Nucky (even copping to Gillian’s role in it), he’s still lying to himself about the state of their relationship. And he seems a little too quick to believe Nucky’s admission of defeat, when he should know better than anyone how smart and tenacious Nucky is. He wants to enjoy a night at Babette’s as the unquestioned lord of all Atlantic City, but he’s got Eli (correctly) pointing out that they haven’t heard the last of Nucky, and he’s got Manny Horvitz still hanging around, waiting for his $5,000 to be returned, and finally Jimmy does what I think most of us would do if we had to spend time around Mickey Doyle, and throws the cackling idiot over a balcony.(**)
(**) I’d like to think this is the last we’ll see of Mickey – far and away my least favorite “Boardwalk” character, albeit a fairly minor one – but I doubt it.
And while Jimmy’s celebrating the apparent consolidation of power, Angela finally decides to be true to herself again and enjoy the company of a woman for an evening. Angela, like a lot of the supporting cast, gets shuffled off-stage a lot, but it’s always interesting to see how much more peaceful and happy and alive she is when she’s with women than when she’s with Jimmy. Their marriage is a lie on several levels at once, and it’s only when she gets out from under that lie that she gets to be a person again.
In the home stretch now, with four episodes to go. Now that Nucky’s fighting back, I imagine things are going to get very interesting, no?
Some other thoughts:
• Winter has said one of the reasons he changed the main character’s last name is to gain license to change the story. If this were a show about Nucky Johnson, I would laugh off the idea of him being out of power for long, given what I know about the real man. And while I doubt our Nucky will be on the sidelines for an extended period, it’s at least possible.
• Rothstein, on the other hand, is someone whose biography we can look up, along with that of Meyer and Lucky, but whatever real life has in store for those three, it was nice to see that AR, like Nucky, isn’t ready to be put out to pasture yet. The moment where he smelled the manure coming from his underlings’ latest story was marvelous.
• This has been a rough couple of weeks for characters on cable dramas to suffer hand injuries (including Owen’s Irish friend last week), and it seems a nice touch that Nucky has temporarily lost the ability to shake hands, when that’s been such a key symbolic part of his style for so long.
• Okay, so what are we to make of Van Alden this week? He gets an immigrant nanny to do all the work at a ridiculous wage ($18 bucks a month only comes out to a little over $200 these days when you factor in inflation) and doesn’t seem interested in Abigail all that much. And after making a big show of paying the lunch tab, he seemingly lets Agent Sawicki talk him out of his usual self-righteous following of the law to the letter, and he’s still apparently skimming money and hiding it in his bedroom.
• Wherever Nelson’s heart lies, we continue to get evidence that Esther Randolph is a smart, formidable opponent for Nucky, and I liked how you could just barely see a flicker of respect on his face before he remembered to be annoyed at having to deal with someone nearly as clever as himself.
• Chekhov’s gun crates: is there any way those 3000 surplus Tommy guns in the armory cellar don’t factor into the Nucky/Jimmy war by season’s end?
• Two characters we haven’t seen in a few weeks finally pop up again, as the Commodore is with the rest of the braintrust when Nucky visits to lay down his sword (and is the only one who thinks to express sympathy over the death of Nucky’s father, which may just be a sign that the Commodore realizes how close he is to the end), while Chalky stops by the Ritz long enough for Nucky to suggest he stage that workers strike he threatened back in the premiere. I look forward to seeing how that ties into Nucky’s plans with the IRA, but mainly I’m just glad to have Chalky back.
What did everybody else think?
Gentlemen, don’t be suspicious about the property I’m selling. I’ll be using it to retire, not buy allies and shiny surplus guns. Good day.
I think the guns will come into play with the trip to Ireland. Also, didn’t Nucky talk about having a glove in the earlier episode where the character he was talking to was getting Ponzi schemed?
I think you’re right. He sells the Tommy guns to the Irish.
I wondered about him selling guns to the Irish, too, but then figured I’d just been watching too much Sons of Anarchy. :) (Though yes, I know it’s the other way around on SoA.)
I agree that he sells the guns to the IRA. This was actually done in real life but not sure who the middle man was
The baseball glove was a reference to the story he told Margaret when an older boy stole his glove and his father made him fight for it.
Yes, of course. I’d forgotten that story. Thanks (and to the two below who also brought it up).
Wasn’t the catcher’s mitt a callback to the story Nucky told Margaret in Season 1 about the boys stole it from him and his father forced him to go fight for it and they beat him up?
The baseball glove was from Nuky’s childhood. In an earlier episode Nucky had the ball taken by some much older boys and his father made him go find the boys and fight them for the glove. Nucky ended up in the hospital for a couple of weeks behind the beating.
The death of his father and the reoccurring glove dream in the context of the episode tonight take on a a foreshadowing of how Nuky will handle his troubles. ~JS
Spitballing: ball glove could represent Rothstein/WS Fix angle, and in general the cerebral, planning side of Nucky….the wounded stag evokes Harrow’s moment of darkness in the woods, Torio/Capone/Luciano, and the more animalistic side that Nucky needs to continue developing before he can compete and maintain with the tried and true gangsters.
There is also an earlier episode at the end of season 1 where both Jimmy and Nucky recall going deer hunting where Nucky teaches Jimmy to make his first kill and this inspires feelings of a father/son relationship in both Nucky and Jimmy.
The other dream reference is Nucky’s father punishes him for reaching for a slice of bread before the father has eaten, by burning his hand with a red hot poker.
I think that Nucky’s dreams are about the choices we make when we take on parental roles and how they shape the outcomes of future relationships.
Would Jimmy have become a violent young man and gone off to seek the adventures of war returning home jaded if Nucky hadn’t taught him to shoot. Was that moment in the forest what ultimately lead to Jimmy’s decision to have him killed.
Is the absolute, tyrannical dominance model exercised by Nucky’s own father, where a child constantly seeks, but never quite obtains his fathers approval yield better results. Would that type of harsh punishment as a child made Jimmy more loyal as an adult.
I think that Nucky wrestles with these thoughts in sleep, because he knows that he will have to kill Jimmy or be killed by him ~JS
Good call on the baseball glove.
I thought the wounded stag represented the Commodore.
My dream interpretation: Nucky subconsciously realized that butting heads with Jimmy like a young buck taking on the old stag in the forrest wasn’t the best move at this time, because much like the incident with the stolen baseball glove and the bullies he was bound to end up hospitalized for his efforts. Rothstein’s advice crystalized this idea for him. When he ordered Nucky’s execution, Jimmy created a contest of brute strength where he had the power. Nucky’s strategic retreat turned their showdown back into a battle of wits where Nucky has the advantage. Eli realized this but Jimmy didn’t want to hear it.
I think Nucky is getting the guns to sell to the Irish to aid in their troubles–a new business venture entirely.
Also, with Jimmy having made a great deal of money before this recent drought, how has he not taken care of his loyal friend Harrow?
Er, better care of Harrow, I mean.
I can’t imagine that Jimmy is living lavishly right now. He still lives in a modest home (albeit on the beach) with his wife and son. He also is unable to pay the various debts he owes (including the butcher and the commodore’s buddies) and Jimmy seemed to make a point of that when he told Manny that they were in his fathers house. Jimmy probably assumes that now the money will come and he wants to take care of his good loyal buddy.
Is Owen Sleater calling Margaret “Mom.”? Or is it ma’am being butchered by that thick Irish brogue? My wife thinks it is the former, and I the latter (which ,to me, draws connections to Jimmy and Gillian’s creepy relationship).
you’re right. it’s the brogue. closed captioning even bears it out.
Did Nucky know about Owen and Margaret or was he referring to the maid?
Neither. He was referring to the Irishman that Owen killed before he slept with Margaret.
Nucky has no suspicions of Owen and Margaret at this point, absolutely none.
I agree with CPete. I don’t think Nucky suspects anything is going on between Owen and Margaret.
@Jersey Rudy… I think Nucky’s look was focused on the thought that he was still working for the IRA, trying to get a sense of who is he really.
The person who peeped the shift in relationship was the maid… Owen practically blew her off and for the first time treated her like the help… but he went out of his way to say good bye to Margaret and Margaret getting snarky with where he was taking breakfast now didn’t make that go over any smoother ~JS
I think the guns are meant for Ireland, not the war with Jimmy. At seasons end can you give a comparison of the first two seasons of Boardwalk to some of the great HBO shows? I love the series and am looking forward to the home stretch.
I second that request for a BE compare contrast
Did Nucky know about Margaret and Owen or was he referring to the maid?
Neither.
I could be wrong, but didn’t Van Alden say he would pay the nanny 18 dollars a WEEK, not 18 dollars a MONTH?
It was $18 per month. $18 per week would be a very high wage at that time. Also, the nanny was getting room and board. Any money she earned was just for personal items.
Nah, it was a month, and as Alan pointed out, the purchasing power of $18 would be equivalent to about $200 today. The guy got an illegal immigrant to be a nanny on the cheap.
In Van Alden’s defense, he is giving her free room and board too.
And he’s giving her use of the latest model Victrola too…
@Gary: too bad it smells like all hell
Free room and board AND don’t forget: one Sunday off per month for personal time but meals must be prepared in advance.
Gotta be honest, to be this episode was probably the weakest of the season, and was a little too disjointed for my liking. Thank god Lucy is out of the scene, but I stll just can’t get into the Van Alden story. I kept waiting for something to happen towards the end but the episode kind of just ended. Strange, but I do like some of the pieces that have been put in place.
What happened to Lucy? Where did she go? Did she just take Nuckys cash and take off? She seemed like she was sorta wanting the baby no?
Remember the episode before this one where bounced and she left the cover page to the script “A Dangerous maid” wrapped in the dirty diaper on the Victrola.
She went off to go and be an actress. That’s why Van Alden was so mad Nucky gave her money, he knew she would split, leaving him with the baby, which she did.
Lucy didn’t look to bonded to the baby in Nucky’s office. She looked like she would drop the basket and run…which she did.
My partner and I love Van Alden. Being a single dad in the 20’s is an interesting area to explore, especially when that dad is a 20’s version of Javert. We laughed out loud when he crumpled up the receipt after a big fanfare about following the law. Who the hell turns down a free lunch anyway?
Jimmy is an idiot. Anyone who makes a victory speech like that (and then throws a guy off a balcony) is guaranteed to spend 5 minutes as the prince of AC, max.
Nucky and the guns – maybe he’s trading guns for IRA muscle? This potential story line has me excited.
Fashion note: I love how they added combs in the ladies hair (wasnt Margarets updo gorgeous?). Also, those 20s bathing suits look more comfortable than I thought. I’d want to cover up on a north atlantic beach anyway.
Margaret’s poor little one – I’m guessing she has the Spanish flu. Killed a ton of people back then.
Spanish flu, yes — the thought also occurred to me. But it was highly contagious as well as deadly, I thought, which would probably preclude Nucky and Margaret going to Ireland any time soon. We’ll have to see how the writers get around *that* problem if it is Spanish flu.
I take it back: the Spanish flu pandemic lasted from 1918 to 1920, so it was probably over by the time this episode took place: Prohibition began in 1920. However, it was thought that the flu pandemic was implicated in the outbreak of encephalitis lethargica during the 1920s, so maybe that’s what Margaret’s little girl has. Guess we’ll see. Still, it could complicate plans for the trip to Ireland.
The “she was running around at the lake” thing makes me think it’s going to be polio.
Perhaps Scarlet Fever?
I remember reading the Velveteen Rabbit in elementary school and after the boy contracted Scarlet Fever, they had to burn all his belongings. The scenes from next week included a shot of one of Nucky and Margaret’s maids tossing some things onto a fire.
@Kiwi… Scarlet Fever, good guess I thought of Whooping Cough or Influenza… I just hope no one else in the family becomes ill. ~JS
Yes, did notice Margret’s hair and comb and agree that it was beautiful.
FWIW, my mother was born in 1921 and lived a middle class existence in Washington DC. As a little kid, she had diptheria, scarlet fever, and whooping cough (not simultaneously). One or more of these involved quarantining, burning clothes and bed linens, etc.
> Who the hell turns down a free lunch anyway?
See the movie “Serpico”, for a good answer to that question.
I got a kick out of the nascent ‘bohemian’ scene where Jimmy’s wife capitulated to her Sappho jones….half expected to see them dropping acid and reading the beats. I’m woefully ignorant, but even moreso about the counter culter of the early 20th century. Salvador Dali wasn’t around yet, was he? The recounting of the purple snake dream sounded surreal, although I guess thats not that unusual for a dream.
Dali was around in the early 1920s, but only in spain: he was still in art school until 1926, and he didn’t join teh Surrealists until at least 1929, maybe later. so no, nobody in the U.S. would have known about him unless they’d been at school with him in Madrid.
well, Dada was in full swing, as a sort of absurd reaction to The Great War, and a precursor to Surrealism. There were several artists such as Man Ray, Marcel Duchamp and Francis Picabia in New York at that time, although probably not many in AC…
I believe Louise is based on Louise Bryant.
What an intresting episode, I have to agree with the disappoint of Jimmy taking Nucky’s word on retiring so easily. But as we have seen over this last season Jimmy is not entirely prepared for the job he has been so unadaquetly prepared for. I have faith in Nucky to reclaim the throne and soon, and I do hope that Jimmy will be apart of that. My favorite line this week was from Mr. Rothstein who says “Some days I do not make a bet at all…why….cause there is no play. I sit, wait, and plan my resources, and when there is a play to be made….I bet it all” which is obviusly some forshadowing on a big plan that will cure of ailments that plaugue our Duke of Crime before he is railroaded by the Attorney General or one of his many minons haha.
My favorite line this week “Some days I do not make a bet at all…why….cause there is no play. I sit, wait, and plan my resources, and when there is a play to be made….I bet it all”
Anyone else think that Louise’s hoofer friend Arthur is supposed to be Arthur Murray?
No, he’s a fictional character. They didn’t say it, but his character’s last name on the HBO cast list is Lasch.
Those guns aren’t in Nucky’s plan for the war at home — why do you think he wanted to go to Belfast all of a sudden? They’re IRA bound, in exchange for cash or liquor would be my guess.
Irish whiskey in trade, probably — but how to get it to Jersey without someone taking it from Nucky again? Unless, of course, he brings back some strong Irish longshoremen to help him out without tipping off the AC locals …
I may be reading to much into things, but after seeing Van Alden with some extra folding money in the same episode as he seemed to be demonstrate a belief that acts which are malum prohibitum are at his discretion to follow leads me to believe that he may have accepted Nucky’s offer. Last episode we saw him react with disgust, but I don’t remember any explicit rejection, and it’s possible that the evidence that he gave the prosecutor was mostly hearsay or conjecture, and therefore unusable. That would allow him to gain the prosecutor’s trust and be privy to the inner workings of the case against Nucky.
I thought about that, too, but I still think he legitimately turned down Nucky’s offer. Guy like that would think of a bribe, the very act of it, as malum in se. Someone trying to buy your honor and all that. Also, murder is explicitly stated by him as malum in se. The murder of Margaret’s husband cannot be forgiven, and it would have to be, if he cooperated with Nucky. He does seem, however, to regard the idea of banning liquor and the enforcement of that ban as malum prohibitum and will only pretend to render unto Caesar as a result.
Van Alden is an interesting character, I like seeing where they are going with this.
Van Alden doesn’t need Nucky’s offer if he continues skimming money, as he has been doing so far. The question is whether Esther will catch Nelson at it, and what she’ll do to him then (if she does catch him at it, that negates his value as a witness or investigator).
First when Van Alden skims from bootlegging he has small bills fives, tens, twenties, but when he hides the money they are all hundreds which is how Nucky usually does his pay offs. And he put a couple of grand behind that frame.
As for last week Van Alden did ‘confess’ his sins of fathering a child and he gave his personal file on Nucky to the Assistant Attorney General… but what is more interesting and I think important is he did not tell her about his skimming or that Nucky offered him a bribe.
And this week he takes a moral stance with the sandwich stand guy about giving free food to cops… but in the end he doesn’t pay the bill, after having a conversation about moral relativity.
I think that Van Alden has turned mole for money, but I still think that he personally hates Nucky and still covets Margaret. So he may give Nucky the information for money, but may decide to take him down himself.
Remember how he murdered his partner, he didn’t go by the book he sought his own justice… which might very well be how he plans to handle Nucky ~JS
I wondered about the fact that when Randolph runs down the charges against Nucky she doesn’t mention murder even though Van Alden ostensibly gave her evidence for it. Makes me think he probably fed her bad information.
I don’t think she would mention murder because she couldn’t charge him with murder — she has no evidence.
The mechanics of the Irsih trip may be interesting. After all, Nucky is under Federal indictment which adds a barrier to his leaving the country for any purpose.
so how long does Nucky need to stay in Belfast b4 he gets Abel back?
Robert – LM F’N A O!!!
I had the same thought…gunrunning, interminable trips to Belfast, oh no!
My first thought too…LMAO Love it.
Awesome man. That was great. R_B_P FTW!
Nucky can wear his First 9 patch right below the flower in his lapel.
right after they find Sophia in the woods.
HAHAHA!! i watch all of them too, the bf wonders how i keep track of all the storylines hahahaha!!!
Owen’s “wait, which Irish friend does he mean?” face was pretty good. And the relief he felt when he realized Nucky was talking about a dead guy in the toilet was nicely done.
I do not think Nucky has a clue about Margaret getting it on with the Irish help because he does not see her in that way. She’s the Mother archetype for him. That she would want to get freaky with another man is totally out of his mind.
Chekhov’s Gun Crate was a legitimate LOL moment on the show for me. “Hey, we have these 3,000 machine guns. I also have loose morals and take bribes. Do you know who would want these guns, Mr. Embattled Gangster? What’s that? You do? Really?”
I enjoyed the episode, except two things:
1) the Ange-Jimmy scene on the beach veranda. Two parts Goodfellas, three parts “It’s good to talk about things” bullsh*t. And really, Ange, you have no idea what Jimmy does for a living? He comes home with blood on his clothes. His best pal is a World War One sniper whom he calls away from table on special tasks. He was a long time associate of corrupt politician and bootlegger Nucky. His father is an even bigger corrupt politician. You live in a big house bought with cash. Your kid has all the latest toys. You have money. Gee golly willickers, what could he be doing in the Era of Prohibition? Instead of a cry for help from a woman excluded from the life of a man about whom she has mixed emotion it just made her seem dumb.
2) I’ll get flack for this, as it’s un-PC and horrible, and etc., but I have to say it – could we find an uglier actress for Ange to have a bisexual/lesbian relationship with? As soon as they introduced her, and she dropped the “I’m a novelist,” you knew relationship starved faux-bohemian Ange was going for her, but the only thing I could think was, “Her?”
Flame if you want, and no, I am not a lesbian or a bisexual woman, and as such I clearly cannot speak for what makes one be attracted to another, but in my honest opinion… she was bleh.
I will concede that Ange, in her position and it being 1920s, cannot be a chooser and it was a meeting of convenience, but still… come on!
One last note, and only make sense if you played the game, but the piped in Marines Corps chants at the Armory almost sounded like the un-remixed version of “Red Alert Hell March.” And that made me smile.
I found this thread because I thought that Red Alert sound bite was just me, It is undoubtedly the start of the original Hell March. Which I find strange given that, despite how hard it is to understand, it’s intended to be Russian.
It became obvious even before that, when she said she was in town from San Francisco.
It indeed comes from red alert, and has nothing to do there in the episode :)
I enjoyed seeing some actual beach scenes. Loved the little moment between Torio and Capone, riffing on Remus — and Romulus. Poor Al is always made to look so profoundly uneducated. Romulus and Remus echoed briefly in the comments made at the vacant wake by Eli when he muttered something about how Nucky and he had jointly ruled AC. The whole time they were talking with their dead daddy in attendance, I kept thinking how brave Nucky was to allow Eli to be seated behind him.
I also liked the Rothstein/manure moment and how it mirrored the Torio/Capone moment and foreshadowed the big daddy triumverate of awesome wherein you realize that the masters still have some lessons to teach their wayward pupils.
I still think Jimmy is a really quick study, the swiftest of “the wayward pupils” as you put it. There was something so desperate and fatalistic about his demeanor at the victory party at Babette’s. He knows he’s in way over his head, I think, and, among other things, is obviously itching to kill Manny H. i think Eli irritated him not only because he can’t stand Eli but because he knows what he was saying was true.
Liked the beach scenes as well, curious if the human pyramid was symbolic of Jimmy’s/Nucky’s world like a house of cards, ready to crumble.
The dream sequence, really well done, I thought, and the image of the wounded deer or stag, meant to reflect to the viewer Manny’s little monologue to Jimmy re the man who wanted the trophy head without actually having secured the kill. These sorts of provocations are lethal all around. Wounded hand, baseball glove, stigmata — oy! Long line of dysfunction from Nucky’s Daddy to Nucky to Jimmy and so on and so forth. Buscemi’s red suit was killer, I thought. That man can really carry his clothes well.
I’m kind of hoping the dream sequences don’t become a recurring element. They got annoying on The Sopranos.
What’s wrong with wanting to see Nucky sitting atop a big horse in the lobby of the Ritz?
I just cannot wait for Jimmy’s downfall, he’s become way too smug. Jimmy has brought this down on himself and I hope Nucky shows him no mercy when the time comes.
back to the baseball glove again. in the two dream shots the glove was in different positions. in the first it was flat on the seat of the chair, but in the second it was propped up against the back of the chair.
When Alan mentioned ‘braintrust’ I immediately thought of the Janitor’s braintrust on ‘Scrubs’. I wonder if Jimmy’s braintrust will be as successful as the Janitor’s.
Alan, I’m interested what’s your issue with Mickey Doyle? I find him to be a very interesting character with some unique idiosyncracies.
I think he comes across like a cartoon character. As I think I said in one of my earliest reviews of the show, the performance reminds me of an episode of “Happy Days” where Richie Cunningham tried to act like a ’20s gangster:
I couldn’t agree more. I feel like I’m watching Dick Tracy whenever he’s on screen.
Alan, the reason he does that is because Michael Kozik is playing a gangster. Kozik a nice Jewish boy from a good home. Mickey Doyle is his version of how a “bad guy” should act. The mannerisms and everything are a gimmick he created to fit the new persona. The real Kozik shines through every once in a while, such as when he tells Jimmy to lay off the Jewish jokes with Monya.
He’s nowhere as annoying to me as Ange’s recent Karen Hill from Goodfellas routine.
I like Mickey Doyle very much and would actually like to see more of him. He brings a bit of humour to the show. And it’s always a joy for me when Paul Sparks decides to drop the Doyle act and let some of the real Mickey Kozik show, who isn’t as dumb as he pretends around the dangerous gangsters. RIP D’Alessio brothers.
@ Greg Grant: Well said. I agree.
It’s becoming really interesting (and partly annoying): the people always complain about stuff in BE they obviously liked or overlooked on Deadwood (two pretty similar shows IMHO).
So the pace is too slow in BE? Well, Deadwood was way slower. In half of the episodes pretty much nothing happened plotwise.
Characters like Mickey Doyle on BE are annoying? Hmm…but Mr. Wu on Deadwood has been ok? That i don’t get.
BE tends to meander? Maybe, but so did Deadwood.
I could go on even more but i think i made my point quite clear. Just wondering if anyone else agrees on that.
The thing that always bothers me about “Doyle” is why didn’t he pick “Cusack”, which is a perfectly good Irish name, for his ersatz Irish identity?
How cool was that when Eli told Jimmy, “My brother’s smarter than you. More dangerous too.” And Jimmy just did not want to hear it. Eli knows Nucky well enough to know something’s up.
@Tim… I am so surprised that no one else brought this up yet. The reason that Eli went into this thing with the Commodore was the lack of respect and the jealousy that he felt for Nucky… his main complaint with Nucky was that he didn’t have an opportunity to lead, and putting him as low man on the totem pole and telling him to wait his turn is bad form.
And this is on the heels of Jimmy making speeches about how he keeps his promises better than Nucky and he has just tacitly broken the one that got Eli on board in the first place… last week he started the meeting without him and this week he blows him off not once but twice, and puts a cherry on it and tells him to go f^&ck himself.
He has scalped one of the old guard, why… because he brought up the fact that Jimmy owed him money, and when Jimmy mouthed off the old man smacked him…
He throws Doyle off the balcony because he bought Horvitz to the party, a man who constantly reminds him of the 5k he owes, after he struck a deal and demanded payment up front for the liquor which is destroyed in the bombing of the warehouse… and does he give the money back… no he complains about how Horvitz needs to stop asking for it.
Even Richard Harrow might be having his doubts about Jimmy proclaiming that they ‘made it’.
But the bottom line question is would these things have happened on Nucky’s watch… and if they had would Nucky have taken the path of Jimmy.
No because Nucky is smarter and more dangerous… and pretty soon everyone will realize that Jimmy isn’t just a false prophet with feet of clay… but a mere petulant child with poor impulse control ~JS
I find it interesting that Nucky’s association with a child results in its death (presumably). First his own, then Margaret’s unborn and now this seems like strange foreshadowing for little Margaret.
In a comment to the prior episode “Peg of Old,” I asked:
Did anyone else find it significant that Nucky tells Van Alden that a person can’t go wrong in giving a child a biblical name, and, then, when Van Alden is rocking the child and searching the Bible for a name, he appears to hit upon the name Abigail? I think there was a hint of a smile when he said the name. Given that Abigail of the Bible is considered a woman of courage and integrity, this strikes me as revealing Van Alden’s intention to return to the righteous path.”
It appears that Van Alden didn’t stay on the righteous path for too long — if he was ever on it.
Wondering if Torrio’s club (Four Dueces) is an homage to the Three Aces on Morgan and Loomis in Chicago. The latter has excellent beer selection on tap.
Sounds to me like the Tommy guns will be bartered to the IRA in exchange trans-atlantic muscle. Remember, these guys can eb bought, as in “The Long Good Friday”.
I think its clear Nucky plans on using those guns as a way to get something he wants from the Irish/Cause
Do we know yet where Nelson is getting the money he stashed behind the mirror? If they didn’t already explain that somewhere and I missed it, I’m predicting he accepted Nucky’s deal that day to be in his pocket and handed the files over to the prosecutor to gain her trust and more access to important developments on Nucky’s prosecution. Thoughts?
Do we know where Nelson’s money that hes stashing behind the mirror is coming from? My prediction is he actually took Nucky’s offer to be in his pocket and handed over the files on Nucky to the prosecutor in order to have a larger involvement in the details of the case which he can relay back to Nucky. Thoughts?
Rob – people in earlier threads say that Nelson is skimming from the bootlegging fund. But I don’t recall when that was introduced either.
Irrespective of that, I am with you on Nelson accepting Nucky’s offer. I thought this last week too, that Nelson gave the “Nucky box” to the prosecutor so that he could get in her good graces and report back to Nucky for cash. I stand by that theory until we see otherwise.
In the episode where the took down the restaurant in order to impress his wife on their anniversary – there he clearly took funds that were seized from the register and pocketed at least a portion of those seized assets….
Alan, I think it’s important to note that Nucky realizes he lost his “son” in Jimmy, who never called him ‘Dad’; he decides not to make the same mistake twice and this time has Margaret’s children call him ‘Dad’.
They reused that “Two boats and Lifeguard” joke in a Sopranos expect it was a man in a flood
from a Sopranos episode
actually it was on a West Wing episode
Why does Owen like The Corrs so much? I mean, Breathless was an ok pop song, but I don’t think it’s worth killing over.
hahahahaha, oh my god the forum’s on fire!
I loved how the shot was framed with Nucky standing next to the bear while he gave his little speech at the Commodore’s house. I really laughed at that one.
Nucky should marry Margaret not only for the obvious reasons (fatherhood, love, morality, etc..) but if they marry, Margaret wouldn’t be able to testify against her husband.
You can’t charge a husband and wife for the same crime ;)
let’s hope this relationship works out better than Christopher M and Adriana – only there she wanted to get married to prevent her from being forced to testify.
I have the worst f’ing lawyers.
As Zachary pointed out above, the “joke” Nucky tells Margaret (as referenced in the title of the episode) is a variation of the proverb Karl Malden tells Martin Sheen in the first season episode of The West Wing about the impending execution.
I Had high hopes for this show, but every episode drags to set-up the next episode which drags. YAWN. Most Boring show on TV. I watched 10 minutes of the show intermittently and know exactly what happened. I loved season 1, but I will stop watching this show. I really dont even care to see how it ends. Showtime has much better programming. Homeland is FANTASTIC and Dexter is going very strong.
Dexter is going very strong? O.k. …. If you say so.
I was thinking that the wounded stag represented Nucky’s father in an interesting bit of foreshadowing, especially since we have Nucky as a child with a wounded hand repeating the mantra of “Father goes first” (I may be paraphrasing). The majestic stag, surely not the most original metaphor for the omnipotent parent, but still bloody effective in this scene. The two different positions of the baseball glove, laying flat on the chair and sitting upright may represent Nucky’s initial sense of impotence, the baseball glove being a salient reminder of his beating and hospitalization as a child. The latter could symbolize Nucky’s growing sense of his own power: he is potent, upright, and ready for action. Brilliant.
I’m not sure if someone else noted this, but when Nucky went to ‘lay down his sword,’ he is constantly framed beside the grizzly the Commodore so proudly boasted about in terms of it tenacity and ferocity. An interesting juxtaposition.
Lots of interwoven plot lines in a strong episode- I still think Nucky will “ruin all of you,” though for a moment in Commadors thought they might off him a la Games of Thrones. He did have Owen in the background, but for a guy who was almost killed, Nucky is out in the open too much. Probably why he says he’s retiring to throw them off.
Does anyone think Nucky suspects Owen and now will marry Margaret & have Owen killed after he’s done with him?
Jimmy’s in way over his head and regrets where he is, but it’s too late. He’s in a bad marriage, his mother is creepy , his father is a shell, Eli and butcher are after him….all falling apart.
Can’t figure van Alden out either, but I like his conflicted character.
Re: the dream sequence. I noted that Nucky is wearing a red suit and that there is a painting of fire on the wall of the room he enters – made me think he was either in hell or was an allusion to his fundamentally evil nature.