‘Boardwalk Empire’: I want my mommy!

A review of last night's "Boardwalk Empire" coming up just as soon as I don't like the way you loom…
“There’s nothing wrong, baby. There’s nothing wrong with any of it.” -Gillian
Nucky and Margaret spend much of “Under God’s Power, She Flourishes” debating whether Emily’s polio is divine retribution for their various sins, or if it’s simply a terrible coincidence. But the episode itself sure suggests that “Boardwalk Empire” itself has recently come to believe in the idea of terrible justice rained down from on high – and that some sins can’t be escaped, no matter how hard you try.
Where Nucky has, for a long time, been able to talk, bribe or otherwise maneuver his way out of paying for his sins for a long time, now he seems trapped in quicksand. Every time it appears he’s figured a way out of this legal mess, he only sinks deeper, now with Margaret – with whom he’s been far, far more candid than the average gangster (of the ’20s or any other era) would usually be with his special lady friend – contemplating the idea of testifying against him as a way to unburden her soul and spare Emily any more pain.
Van Alden has committed various sins, big and small, over these two seasons, and though he’s tried recently to live more cleanly (giving his Nucky files to Esther Randolph, signing Rose’s divorce petition, even turning down Mickey’s offer of a huge score from Capone and the others), the killing of Agent Sepso is too big to be ignored, and Nucky’s friendship with the African-American community sends Deacon Cuffey into the post office, and Van Alden on the run as a disgraced fugitive.
And in the storyline that I imagine everyone will want to talk about today, we learn that Jimmy has some serious sin of his own – that in a moment of drunk, tired weakness, he didn’t resist when Gillian seduced him back in college – and he’s been paying for it ever since.
Jimmy and Gillian’s sex by train light is the kind of thing that could have played out as cheap shock value on some other shows(*), but “Boardwalk Empire” has been building to this for a long time. As Eli pointed out, and as we’ve seen and heard over and over again, something isn’t right with these two. They’re too close, not only in age, but in every way they interact. Their physical manner when they came back from the Princeton mixer wasn’t that of a son taking care of his drunken mother, but of a romantic couple returning from an exciting night on the town. It almost would have been more shocking if Gillian hadn’t tried to make a move under the circumstances, and while it’s still incredibly disturbing to see Jimmy give in to her, it fits with every previous piece of the puzzle the show has given us. We all figured Gillian was going to try to make her affections plainer at some point in the future, but it turns out she did it years ago, that Jimmy went along with it, and that so many of his actions since then – enlisting to fight in a war he didn’t care about, siding with Gillian and the Commodore against Nucky – have been driven by the shame and disgust he feels over that night. If he goes to Europe, he doesn’t have to be around the mess his life has suddenly become. If he goes against Nucky to defend his mother’s honor – even if it means teaming up with a man who sullied her just as much as Nucky did – then he’s being a good, dutiful son.
(*) If Ryan Murphy were running “Boardwalk Empire,” for instance, Jimmy and Gillian would have had sex three scenes after we met her, and then it would quickly be forgotten.
But some sins can’t be run from or ignored forever. Angela – whom Jimmy (like us) never really got to know – is murdered, and Jimmy gets the news just as he’s returned to the location of his terrible night of passion(**). And when he returns home and Gillian makes plain her intentions to take over Angela’s role in his life – preferably in every way, it’s implied – Jimmy finally fights back against her. Instead, though, a rejuvenated Commodore attacks him – with the same spear he was showing off throughout the early parts of the season – and he has to use his trench knife to complete the Oedipus parallels. And then sick, wicked Gillian brings out Jimmy’s son as both a human shield and, perhaps, a promise of how the cycle may continue with the next cute little boy in Gillian’s life. (Hat tip to Alyssa Rosenberg for pointing out just how terribly one could read her “One day soon, he won’t be a little boy anymore. It happens, just like that” speech.)
(**) Usually, shows doing a flashback-heavy episode like this one have some kind of obvious structure or visual signature to make clear when we’re in the past and when we’re in the present, but “Under God’s Power” treated Jimmy’s college scenes as belonging naturally alongside scenes set in the present day – perhaps because that night is one that Jimmy still thinks about, and can’t escape, to this very day – and when the Jimmy of 1921 finally appears fairly late into the hour, it’s not immediately obvious that we’re seeing him and not just the pre-war Jimmy trying to drown out his horrible memories one last time. (The phone call from Gillian, and then Jimmy’s use of Meyer’s heroin to dull his pain, were the first clear sign that we were back in present-day.)
“Boardwalk Empire” is sometimes accused of being as cool and detached as Nucky himself, but that was an insanely hot, great last 20 minutes or so last night. This is a conflict that’s been building for the better part of two seasons, but even if we suspected something wasn’t quite right about Gillian, I’m not sure any of us imagined the depths of her sickness, and how much she in turn had corrupted Jimmy. When you give the audience incest (accompanied by a roaring train for added symbolic/melodramatic value) followed by attempted matricide, followed by a stroke patient stabbing our man with a spear, followed by patricide, followed by Gillian making like John Huston (grandfather of Jack Huston) at the end of “Chinatown,” you’ve got something no viewer of the show is likely to forget for a long, long time, and yet something that doesn’t feel like it came out of nowhere. This has all been set up as meticulously as any of Nucky’s business plans, and it was horrifying, and it was amazing.
About the only negative I can say about the closing scenes with the Darmody family is that they seriously overshadowed everything else in the episode, including what appears to be a major break in Nucky and Margaret’s partnership and Van Alden being found out and going on the lam.
The story of Nucky and Margaret has, like a lot of season two arcs, waxed and waned, as each have been distracted at times by other things. (Though the distraction itself has been part of their story: see Owen Sleater, for example.) But we began the season with Margaret pushing Nucky to be honest and open with her about his business, which seemed fine when she was a hustler herself and enthusiastic about participating. Now that she’s drowning in Catholic guilt, Nucky’s earlier candor is opening up one more vulnerability for him. Van Alden can’t testify against him anymore, and I imagine he can sway Eli in some way, but how exactly does Nucky intend to stop a woman as strong-willed and independent as Margaret Schroeder from sending him up the river just as he’s cleared all his other problems away?
I imagine Nucky will get out of it somehow in the finale – or else his court case will continue into season three – but it does seem like we’re nearing the end of Nelson Van Alden’s time on the show. He can’t plausibly return to work, and he’d have no interest in becoming a bootlegger – and even less value to guys like Mickey if he doesn’t have his badge. Given where the show took Van Alden at the end of last season, and then the weird psychodrama with Lucy for the first half of this one, he probably wasn’t a character who had a lot of long-term viability. (And I imagine Michael Shannon is eager to cash in on his window as the hot movie character actor du jour before it closes on him and the next guy starts getting all the offers.)
We could, frankly, see a lot of turnover before next season begins. The Commodore is dead (Rest in Peace, Great White Hunter). Angela is dead. Lucy has left town. Van Alden’s a fugitive from justice. Eli’s in jail, possibly heading towards a life sentence. And Nucky may need to put Margaret on a slow boat back to Ireland to escape his latest predicament. Given where Jimmy’s plans have brought him, I imagine he’ll try to make peace with Nucky in the finale, but what kind of empire’s going to be left for these two to run given the scorched earth of the last several episodes? And how will Gillian react if her sweet little boy turns his back on her in favor of her ex-pimp?
Some other thoughts:
* Last week, I lamented that Angela died after two seasons of the show not knowing entirely what to do with her, and I appreciated that she was so present this week for the Jimmy Darmody origin story, which among other things helped flesh out the nature of their relationship. We know they hadn’t known each other very long before he went off to war, but we didn’t know how brief it was, nor how abruptly he had to split.
* Van Alden also got an origin story, albeit told rather than shown. As with Gillian – who responded to being sexually abused as a girl by seducing and manipulating her son – we see that there’s a cycle of abuse and madness going on in the Van Alden family. Nelson was raised by zealots, which is unsurprising, but we learn that their zeal wound up destroying the family by falling under the sway of a 19th century Harold Camping type who convinced them to give up all their possessions in anticipation of the Second Coming. Where some children might respond to this dire outcome by renouncing God altogether, Nelson found his own style of religious mania, one wrapped around principals of order and austerity.
* The episode mainly focused on Jimmy’s response to Angela’s murder, unsurprisingly, but we also know how attached Richard had grown to her, and Jack Huston had some great moments early on as he quietly studied the blood stain on the bedroom floor and tried to make sense of it. For all that Richard says he can’t emotionally connect to people anymore, he sure connected to Angela.
* Glad to see that Mickey Doyle has dropped a lot of the cackling, cartoonish mannerisms he had earlier in the series. The guy remains at a disadvantage, though – and again represents one of the trickier aspects of the series – as he’s currently trying to take out three real-life characters whom history has other plans for.
My hope is to have a review of the finale written sometime Sunday night, so check this space, my Twitter feed, etc. And let me remind you, as always, of the No Spoilers rule around here, which means no talking about the previews for the finale, or anything else you’ve seen or read about what happens in it. Any comment that violates this will be deleted, regardless of what else is in there.
Until then, what did everybody else think?
Jim Darmody, what a motherfucker.
LITERALLY!
HeyHo!! *drum roll*
Oh, there are so, SO many terrible jokes we can make this morning. I already made one of them in the headline.
This even goes back to the joke from the pilot (I think) when Chalky says “motherfucker” and Nucky doesn’t even know what it means. Well, now he does.
Heh. Nice callback, Stan.
I’ve watched a thousand horror movies without batting an eye, but that mother-fing scene made me want to dive under the couch. That whole thing had a squick factor of a billion. What an intense and terrific episode.
Mr. Gleemonex and I both just sat there on the couch, cringing in horror, with our hands over our mouths and/or eyes, almost unable to hear the dialogue for saying stuff like “no no no no, he’s not really gonna –” “Oh gaaahd he is!” “aaaaaaaaagh!” “Bleaaargh!”
As the scene went on, I scrooged lower and lower in my chair, until by the time the lamp beads were rattling, all you could see was my eyebrows. I was 96% sure they were Going There until I heard the train, then it went to 100%. Ick ick ick ick ick. But brilliant.
Jimmy literally became Oedipus in that episode. I was surprised you didn’t comment on that. And yeah, that scene… squick.
Completely utterly cringing!!! You knew it was gonna happen, and then I just couldn’t stand it! Yuck!!!!
Alan, for how anti-spoiler you always strive to be, putting that suggestive of a picture and headline before the jump struck me as a little too spoilery. I hadn’t watched it last night, but went to “What’s Alan Watching?” to read other reviews, and immediately knew what happened when I saw that. My own fault for not seeing it last night, as technically you only spoiled an episode that already aired, but I don’t remember any of your post headlines and pictures being that obvious.
I was watching it wondering if what I was seeing was real. I kept saying “noooo…nooooo…nuh uhhhhhh…noooo” my husband was sleeping and I was glad. I couldn’t have him wake up and have to explain what was unfolding. Sheer shock. I’m still shocked.
@Teproc–Actually, the difference is that Oedipus didn’t know that Laius and Jocasta were his father and mother when he killed the former and married the latter. So this is probably worse in that respect.
I must have hit the pause button at least three times. I just had to brace myself. You know what’s going to happen but it still was just…wow.
For Jimmy it wasnt totally Oedipus, but for the audience it was. We didnt know who his father was at the start of the series, and we only knew now about him and his mother. This show is planned brilliantly!
He didn’t literally become Oedipus. He figuratively became Oedipus.
So does the season or maybe series end with Jimmy sticking his eyes out?
I loved Mickey’s line to Van Alden “I don’t like the way you loom” perfect delivery!
I don’t even know what to say about Jimmy and his mom having sex, that was just, icky but it’s been hinted at for 2 seasons, so it shouldn’t be a shock, but it was!
Michael Pitt was fantastic to watch last night
Margaret is getting on my last nerve, I was hoping Nucky would kick her out, for a smart woman she sure is easily influenced
I thought the same thing about Margaret — until I remembered WHY. Her daughter has been stricken by polio, and she’s an Irish Catholic, filled with all that Catholic guilt. She is desperate — utterly desperate — for something, any hope to cling to. In that context, I don’t think it’s being easily influenced. It’s just desperation…
As an atheist, I always watch scenes like when Van Alden murdered the other agent in the river or Margaret’s Catholic guilt with a degree of incredulity that I’m coming to think is a form of denial that people could be so stupid in reality. It’s one of the areas where I have hard time reality testing the authenticity of the portrayal of religious motivation.
Margaret’s obsessive fantasies about sin all date back to her trip to New York. She spent all of her life in the US convinced that she was betrayed and wronged by her family, and her brother’s different way of seeing the events in Ireland (which have yet to be properly revealed) that led to her departure clearly shocked her. She went to New York with the aim of confronting her brother and demonstrating that she’s made it in the world despite the way he colluded with her parents. She went there hoping to shame him into making an apology. Instead she found herself being judged and rejected yet again.
Clearly, that caused something to snap, and she ended up falling back on the Catholic superstition that had been drummed into her from birth. We all know that she *was* trying to buy a miracle with her donation, and when that doesn’t work out it’s just evidence that she’s been utterly rejected.
I’m an atheist too, but was brought up a Catholic, and this is all too sadly believable, especially with the Irish church.
@ Nat King Kong (excellent name btw):
“Religion is an illusion and it derives its strength from the fact that it falls in with our instinctual desires.” –Sigmund Freud, New Introductory Lectures on Psychoanalysis,1933.
Sounds like I stopped watching this just in time (about two eps ago). I only came here after a friend who didn’t know I stopped texted me about the ep and I had to see what The Sep thought about.
Well that was a mistake. One of the most riveting hours of television I’ve ever seen. This show is starting to take the leap into greatness.
Yeah, definitely your loss. That episode was absolutely brilliant. Pure madness, like a fever dream.
I found it strange that this of all shows would do a Suburgatory homage.
My comment isn’t going to further any conversation. I just needed to let you know lololololololol
Margaret seems pretty selective in the sins that caused her daughter’s polio. She thinks knowing Nucky’s secrets and cheating on him are the reason, but wouldn’t the obvious one be living in sin with Nucky in the first place? It would be a pretty big deal for a Catholic to be doing that in the 20s. In any case, she is becoming a hypocrite and annoying so I hope that something can be done with her character for next year.
Michael Pitt was amazing in this episode and did so much often times with very little dialogue. Had the incest not been hinted at from the beginning, then this would have been a shocking moment with no real purpose, but we can see that Gillian is truly twisted and has such a hold on Jimmy that she will be his downfall unless he gets rid of her somehow.
For a minute I thought Margret was going to insist they get married.
I have the feeling that Margaret and Nucky haven’t engaged in intimate relations for quite some time now…
I’m sad to say that I think this show has gone slightly down hill. I’m still a fan of it, but it has lost some of my respect.
I’m also going to be a bit of a nag, but, to me, it’s a crying shame that Boss has not gotten much praise and is not being reviewed
on this site. Compare the lastest episodes of BE and Boss.
Both shows ended with dramatic plot twists.
One show had a bunch of back-story – seemingly assuming that the viewers are in love with the writing and
the characters’ psychologies and histories.
The other show took nothing for granted and actually took a lot of chances. It’s pace never let up.
One show’s ending was dramatic but not very surprising – and took the viewers’ patience for granted in getting there.
The other show barely gave us time to catch our collective breath and ended with shocking and wholly unexpected plot twists and events.
One show built up characters and eliminated them leaving us wondering what the point was in all the investment in them.
The other show eliminated or created drastic consequences for characters
and leaves us on the edge of our seats wondering what effect these events will cause going forward.
Now which is which?
I admit Boss is really excessive at times but I feel my indulgence has been rewarded and my viewership respected.
I feel like BE is starting to take advantage of my patience and is a bit too in love with itself.
I’ll still watch BE though. But I feel people should really give Boss another chance. It has had it’s share of wacky off-putting moments.
But it’s writers have really done a lot to earn my respect over the last few weeks. Sure I had moments when I contemplated giving up (like I have on Bored To Death, Homeland and Walking Dead).
I’m glad I didn’t.
Gosh I really hate flashbacks. Can’t we have a moratorium on devoting entire episodes to flashbacks?
We didn’t devote an entire episode to flashbacks. Without clocking it, I would guess that maybe a quarter of the running time was spent on Jimmy in college scenes, if that.
This is insane gibberish.
Ok I exaggerated. But I stand by my opinion. Maybe it only felt like an hour of flashbacks. Hey, I realize many if not most others will disagree with me. I’m still generally, at least for the moment, a fan of the show (and forever this blog). I suppose I’ve been accused of being insane before. But not over my opinions about TV!
It’s just my personal thing but I really dislike flashbacks. I suppose few agree with me. I thought Mad Men soared when it dispensed with the flashbacks. I fast-forwarded through them on Lost. I’m fine with them as teasers in BB but as extended parts of episodes I almost always find them tiresome (maybe because they’re often didactic). I’m sure there is some exception to this on TV – some flashback episode I like – but I can’t come up with one. Maybe they work in some films, but I found this interesting quote on Wikipedia:
“Near the end of his life, film director Howard Hawks boasted that he was proud that none of his films ever used a flashback.”
Wait, you fast forwarded through all the flashbacks in LOST? That was at least 50% of the series! What was each episode for you, 7 minutes long?
I think I watched less than half of lost. My attention came and went. I liked it in the beginning and watched the first season but then lost interest. I missed an entire season at some point and then came back and tried to watch it again. I’m not lying MTK, – I didn’t fast forward through 100% of them, but in the end, I got away with keeping up with it without really watching it. I just couldn’t stand all those flashbacks. But I wanted to see what happened. It didn’t really matter much did it? The ending was so bogus anyway. What was it, like, they’re all in heaven? Terrible.
Let me see if I, Echos Myron, the decided can’t come to your aid, settle this “Boss vs Boardwalk Empire” debate once and for all.
Boss is what Breaking Bad would be if Breaking Bad were less interested in ‘plotting’ and ‘consistency’ and ‘being interesting’. I understand that all of you unwashed, uneducated, and illiterate masses care about those things, but I find it beneath a person of my considerable intellect.Boardwalk Empire is much the same, yet it at least pushes the boundaries a bit, with such interesting character experiments, such as Lucy the Whore. Lucy the Whore is an exercise in “how annoying can we make this character?” and “how boring can we make these scenes?”, a self-conscious test in audience resilience. I for one can’t believe how artfully they make me think “when can we get to the good stuff?” and “why are her lips that way? Lips shouldn’t look like that.”
Boss is the same, except instead of one character that’s like that, it’s ALL of them. Which is why, I agree with you, Beets N’ Cream, although it fills me with disgust that I must do so.You are one of the common folk that my kind do not like associating with, and as such you are probably smelly and stupid, and need a shower.
Good Lord, I’ve made a mistake in full view of the peasants. I am beyond shame.
I really meant to say “Echos Myron, the Decider”, and any person of my intellect would have been able to discern this easily. However, none of you are anywhere near as intelligent as me, so I must take time out of my busy schedule of “Berlin Alexanderplatz” viewings and eating caviar on a private jet, all while reading the collected writings of Nietzche, translated from it’s original German into Latin, to correct my mistake. Lord knows I can’t have you misinterpreting my official title around here.
I’ve gotta say that having the show take on a focused approach (through flashbacks) now is problematic, but only because it makes the past two seasons of unstructured mish-mash seem like a waste in comparison.
This is for sure one of the best episodes that the show ahs produced and I hope that this is the kind of thing that we will get more of come next year.
“Echos Myron, the Decider” – I find your comments oddly soothing. This comment is just to see my name beneath and below yours (where it belongs).
I thought this was the finale and thought it was a great way to end the season. I’m an idiot. But, so glad I don’t have to wait for at least somethings to be wrapped up.
I honestly don’t know how entertained I was by last night’s episode, since much of it was hard to watch, but it was tremendous drama. Great job by the writers, director, and actors.
Write a comment…I don’t think it was the first tine or st least she’d been grooming Jimmy for it. I see Richard believing jimmy killed Angela and attempting to kill him
Interesting thought, MDR, but I think there’s enough evidence, at least among those who know Jimmy and what he was up to, to make them realize he didn’t do it. He was well on his way to Princeton at the time (although I acknowledge that forensics at the time wouldn’t be able to pinpoint the time of death too precisely.) And Richard knows that Manny would be out to get Jimmy, so he’d be a logical suspect.
And when Gillian stopped the cop from interrogating Richard, her ploy was a good one, in that it worked (daaaamn, she’s smooth with a lie!), but I can’t help but think Richard stowed THAT one away in the ol’ Crazyhead bank, and it might come back on Gillian when/if he finally breaks with reality entirely …
Gleemonex, When Gillian stopped the cops from interrogating Richard all I could think of is how Angela would have never used that excuse for Richard. I hope he kills Gillian.
I may have giggled when the cop told Gillian he was just trying to “get the facts.”
I think Richard feels guilty that he wasn’t there to protect her.
The Jimmy-Gillian love connection was riveting, and explained a lot, and after hearing Gillian ominously tell Jimmy about little boys growing up, I said, “He needs to finish what he started before his son turns out like him.” I still love Jack Huston as Richard and as with SOA where I (and many others it seemed) was hoping that Opie would be the one to kill Clay, I’m hoping that Richard will be the one who does in Manny Horwitz. Heck, I wouldn’t mind if he took out Gillian too, after she told the police he was simple.
One thing about Richard’s prosthetic. In this day and age of CGI receiving all the special effects award, Richard’s prosthetic is the most riveting special effect/prop that I’ve ever seen. Does anyone know if facial prosthetics such as his were that creepily realistic actually existed during that era?
Danny, they did exist. Terence Winter talked about it with me last season. Richard was inspired by some research they were doing into the period, and there was a woman who specialized in painting those tin masks, and often added details like a mustache and glasses to make them look “realistic.”
Danny, not your intent, but I just started watching SOA season 1 on Blu-ray and you let loose a major, major spoiler! Ugh.
Gary, when you’re four years behind the curve on a show, this sort of thing is going to happen, unfortunately. Impossible to erect a cone of silence around every old show.
GarySF, my apologies. If it helps matters, what I and many others were hoping for on SOA didn’t take place vis-a-vis Opie-Clay. Not sure if I’m unspoiling a believed spoler or making it worse. I’ll shut up now. :-)
Alan, are your reviews of the early seasons of SOA available anywhere online? If so, can you provide a link?
Half of them are on this site, on the siderail on the right. The other half are on the old blog, also on the siderail on the right. Google is your friend.
Gary, if you are worried about spoilers, why are you reading this review?
Wait, you would restrain from reading BE reviews because you wouldn’t want spoilers from SOA ? Not sure what’s your logic here.
Aww, I like Manny. He should live to see next season.
Hey, the spoiler was out of left field and concerned sons of anarchy, not B.E., which I watched when it aired last night.
Here is a great article on these facial prosthetics from WW I.
[www.smithsonianmag.com]
The Smithsonian has mentioned them quite frequently.
Creepy. That is pretty much all I can say about Gillian. She has been wanting to replace Angela since they day she met her, and now she can finally be a mother and “wife” that she couldn’t with the Commodore. I knew they were going to go there, but it is still pretty shocking to see.
I watched the episodes of Suburgatory and Boardwalk Empire back to back. You know there is some good plot and character development when they have a incest storyline and you know its coming and you are cringing but still cant look away.
They really slowed down the storyline with Nucky today but I think this has to be towards the build up with season 3 having Al, Lucky, and Meyer with a prominent role without Jimmy. I hope that is where they are going with that, giving them a bigger role.
What a great episode. Perfectly constructed so that many loose ends were tied together. The flashbacks explained a lot about Jimmy’s character. But what’s left?
Many themes in this great drama, but redemption doesn’t seem to be one of them. Rather, each character learns (or already knows, as Nucky does) that all prophets are false.
Oh it was just so brutal. I am haunted by it. Just haunted. When the k-bar (that’s what we called them in the Marines) went into the Commodore’s gut, I said, “well now he’s gone full Oedipus on us.”
The show is amazing. I agree with you, Alan, that the other storylines were quite overshadowed by the mommy troubles. Next week will be fascinating!
I have hopes that Van Alden isn’t a gonner. I think that his little maneuver out of the post office might indicate that we’ll get to keep watching some of his journey. Gillian has completely overtaken his place in my mind as the most twisted and damaged character on the show, so I want to keep watching him.
There was one shot, only on the screen for maybe two seconds that summed up the Darmody family dynamics without a word. While Jimmy was beating up his professor Angela turned away in disgust while Gillian had a proud and elated look on her face. It was also a great scene when Margaret braced herself for a slap from Nucky and he simply grabbed the subpoena and threw it away. Could that little gesture open her eyes to how much better her life really is with Nucky (despite his criminal leanings)?
It seems all the women besides Angela on this show love power and violence. Van Alden’s wife was turned on watching him beat up a waiter, and Margaret had to know before she became romantic with Nucky that he killed her husband, so the fact that he had that kind of power was obviously a draw.
Both GREAT pieces of acting -I noticed them too.
“a proud and elated look on her face”. That WAS a great reaction, but it wasn’t pride and elation I saw..it was lust. *shiver*
I noticed Gillian’s reaction too, it was a good moment of acting. I read some lust into it, and that’s one reason it was no surprise she wound up seducing him. That whole bedroom scene was telegraphed in that one shot.
Ditto above…I didn’t see pride…I saw Gillian getting turned on…. Disturbing indeed.
I concur with the others here. Gillian looked pre-orgasmic in this scene.
I agree there was definitely some lust in it. Thanks for flushing out my comment and finding better words than I could find. In retrospect there are many words we could also use beaming, elated, aroused, euphoric.
Gillian has never had real love from a man and she’s never had any1 stick up for her. She was given to the commodore at 13 and no1 stopped him. She finally gets that love from Jimmy and I think him defending her was the cherry on top. The show hasn’t gone into where Gillian’s parents are or how she came to end up with Nucky, but clearly she doesn’t understand boundaries and the difference between loving your child and loving a partner.
“…use his trench knife to complete the Oedipus parallels”
Or as Britta would say, edible parallels
Are we supposed to believe/interpret that the first time that Jimmy and Gillian saw each other after the sex was when she jumped on him in the pilot? That was his first return to the United States after the war, wasn’t it? So it would make sense that they hadn’t seen each other for years, since her visit to Princeton.
Certainly explains why he waited a month to see her when he got back – was that necklace some sort of peace offering?
Was it a pearl necklace? Ba-doom-ching!
Rolf, you get my vote for best of the night.
I would like to welcome Gillian Darmody to the bad tv mom Mount Rushmore, next to Livia Soprano, Betty Draper, and Namond’s mom.
LOL. The Great D”Londa Brice!
[www.youtube.com]
LOL.
Last night as I was watching,I thought back to the time not so long ago when I thought Betty Draper was the worst Mom on TV. Gillian has her beat by a loooong mile!
No Mags Bennett?
needs more Nancy Botwin.
I nominate Edina Monsoon.
Lysa Tully (Arryn?) from Game of Thrones. Not a main character, but certainly gave us a pretty creepy scene in that show.
Ooooh, you’d have to throw in the original Livia from I, Claudius. She was Mommie Dearest long before Crawford. Yikes!
I got the feeling that this *was* the first and only time the incest went that far between Gillian and Jimmy. I liked the way the flashbacks were dreamlike, and possibly suggested heroin dreams. I think I am glad they waited this long to reveal Jimmy’s backstory and I too found the end scene with Gillian carrying the little boy upstairs highly unsettling.
Not sure what will happen to Van Alden. I would like some consequences for his actions besides perhaps him being killed in a manhunt of some sort.
I hate the way they are playing Margaret. It feels a little bit out of nowhere to me. I thought she was shrewder than this.
Margaret, shrewder?
Well played, Chris! I, too, hate Margaret’s arc this season. We’ve come so far from her sneaking into Nucky’s suite to gather his books and cash. She’s been utterly domesticated, and I’ve seen enough martyred by a child’s illness stories to be bored by it. I hope they can figure out a way to give her character back some of her sharp, ambitious edge next season.
That, however, is the only development I don’t like about this season. Even Mickey Doyle is growing on me for heaven’s sake. And watching Van Alden escape into the street was magnificent.
The Gillian/Jimmy scene was very well earned; I think Gretchen Mol does some great work as Gillian. Making sure Gillian’s scenes with Jimmy’s son came after we flashed back to their night together made Gillian seem exponentially more monstrous–not an easy trick considering what we know about her.
I had one little question with the final scene this week. Why exactly would the Commodore try to kill Jimmy? I guess I can buy him trying to simply stop Jimmy from choking Gillian to death, but why would he go so far as to stab him with a spear and keep going after him, even after Jimmy let Gillian go? After what Gillian did to the Commodore earlier this season, why would he try to kill his son to save her? If anything, I would have thought the Commodore would almost be relieved to be rid of her, and all her meddling. To me it seemed like the show was trying a little too hard to justify Jimmy killing him in the end. I feel like the final oedipal moment would have almost been more powerful if Jimmy had killed the Commodore with minimal instigation, if he merely just shoved Jimmy off of Gillian, and Jimmy reacted by stabbing him.
I dont think he likes the way Jimmy is as a leader and the way he has taken to control of the way his business is handled.
I was surprised by that, too. I don’t think they did enough to support Ken’s point. Just the one “show ’em your c***” line, which Jimmy responded to by acting the way the Commodore wanted him to.
I don’t think Jimmy was going to finish the Commodore but did so at the instigation on his mother who egged him on to finished what he started
I agree with Matt. Sure, the Commodore doesn’t like the way Jimmy’s running things, but that’s not enough motivation to kill him. And as Matt points out, what Gillian did to him earlier wouldn’t exactly make him love her.
That’s what’s so beautiful/brutal/disturbing about this scene. Jimmy looked ready to stop after the first plunge of the knife into the Commodore’s gut. But cruelly egged on by his Mommy/Love, he then finished the job she couldn’t (or wouldn’t), by plunging the knife into the Commodore’s heart. To me, this single scene — and the actions by Gillian and Jimmy in particular — so clearly communicated a cornucopia of horrifying emotions: jealousy, anger, retribution, defeat and hatred.
The Commodore woud not think that Gillian had tried to cause his stroke (and really, how would she have known?). The Commodore’s self-image is an alpha male who can bed whomever he chooses. He would have seen Gillian’s seduction as her acknowledgement of his virility and desirableness, not an attempt to take advantage of his weakness.
How is noone talking about all of the homage’s to the Godfather? The entire way the flashbacks were done was the same style as Godfather 2. Gillian closing the curtain with Jimmy in the room by himself, etc. I thought this episode was pure power
I didn’t necessarily think of the Godfather during the flashback scenes – but when Richard closed the curtain as he was cleaning up the Commodore mess and Jimmy was outside, I was reminded of the scene at the end of Godfather 1 when Kay was outside the office as the new Don assumed his new authority. Maybe there was something symbolic there with the curtain closing on Jimmy’s brief attempted reign as the new king of Atlantic City.
Reply to comment…
When Richard closed the curtain, The Godfather was the first thing I thought of. I’m also really surprised that not everyone got it.
Definitely thought of Godfather 2,both in the scene mentioned above and in the way were given the flashback. That great film was also reflected in Margaret’s trip to her family as was mentioned before. Love those old new york streets.
Nope. Sorry. Never even occurred to me. But I did flash on I, Claudius for a moment: so many murders in that one, and all in the family. Creep-tacular, that *and* this. Whoa.
So much stuff happening this episode, it’s hard to even know where to begin. It seems that Boardwalk Empire is going down the same road as Boardwalk Empire with respect to the corrosive effect of evil deeds. I’m going to hold off until next week to decide if we’re getting real Greek tragedy or The Bloody Murder of the Foul Prince Romero and His Enormously Bosomed Wife.
I’d like to give a shout out to Buscemi, who did some fine fine work this week. I’ve been outspoken about my criticism of his acting on this show. He often seems to mope around the set with a sad, hang dog look on his face whether he’s ordering a hit, getting a BJ or eating pie, but he showed some tremendous fire in his scene with Margaret, to the extent that he almost looked like a different person.
Speaking of Margaret, I’ve been more and more unhappy about her character arc this season. The religious fervor angle does make some sense, but I liked the smart, spunky Margaret a lot more. Also, I can’t imagine someone in her position playing with fire like she has the past few episodes. If she prods Nucky to give her the heave ho, she’ll be out on the street with no money, no place to go and a crippled daughter to care for.
I agree with Chuchundra and with Lisa that the handling of Margaret’s character has become increasingly tedious and at odds with the intelligence and resourcefulness she has shown in the past. While it’s understandable that she is upset and feeling powerless where her daughter is concerned, and that she would lash out at someone (in this case Nucky) out of her pain and frustration, if she doesn’t ultimately behave true to the pragmatic character we’ve come to know I’ll be very disappointed.
Margaret has been a bit annoying…very much reminding me of Carmela Soprano in the first season or two of that show when driven by Catholic guilt she tries to reconcile herself to God …but it wasn’t long until she was back to her shrewd-self – and maybe even shrewder than ever. I hold out hope for Margaret that this is a phase.
I was really impressed with the scene between her and Nucky at the end of the episode where Nucky inquires of her sins and builds up the tension with the question pertaining to her cheating. Still Margaret couldn’t confess to the fact that she cheated on Nucky. I think her guilt over that act may easily be assuaged by a new and unfettered loyalty on her part towards Nucky that could be born out during his current legal troubles. She’ll probably also lash out against others around her – like Owen’s first girlfriend, Kattie.
chuchundra, I agree: I have a real problem with the Margaret we all saw in action last season (and part of this) being willing to have herself and her handicapped child thrown in the street for any reason whatsoever. Even Divine Retribution.
JerseyRudy – I’d be more comfortable with your interpretation if I didn’t have the suspicion that this change in Margaret has more to do with the showrunners trying to surrond Nucky with as many potential threats as possible as we race up to the season finale.
I think some of you are being a bit harsh toward Margaret. I think her reaction to the subpoena and lashing out at Nucky are just that — a reaction. Given all that she’s gone through with her daughter, she’s desperate, and grasping at straws. Now, if she doesn’t calm down and think things through, I’ll be disappointed in her, too — then. Until then, I’m going to chalk it up to a person on emotional tenterhooks just reacting.
Awww, fercryingoutloud: is there anybody who LIKES Margaret’s arc this season?? I sure don’t, no more so than the others here: give us back the feisty on who can hold her own. that said, it’s not religious fervor that has overtaken her, it’s desperation because she has nowhere else to turn but assuaging her guilt via indulgences and confessions to prevent her child’s suffering, even knowing it’s likely to fail. Crazed mothers will do a lot of things when they’re desperate — and she is. Even Nucky, as annoyed and unsettled about this development as he is, still recognizes that. If he had any sense, he’d stop bitching at her, soothe her instead, then propose (knowing that a wife can’t be forced to testify against her husband), making the argument that at least one sin would be negated that way. Margaret is desperate enough that she might buy it. Besides, he does like the kids. It could solve a few problems for him, and there are worse strategies he could pursue re: Margaret than this.
I don’t get why Nucky and his lawyer played the Van Alden card so quickly. Why didn’t they serve it up cold in the courtroom – A real Perry Mason moment, and the the whole case would have imploded.
I think now that Nelson shot the other agent, in front of Randolph, they may go hard after him. This way, none of Nucky’s dirty laundry gets aired.
agree – or they could have used that info to get Van Alden as a puppet, though it isn’t clear that he could have done much since he’s not really part of Esther’s inner circle
How does this get Nucky off the hook? They still have Eli and his deputy? I know Nucky thinks he can get Eli back on his side somehow, but what about the deputy?
I think the deputy wants revenge on Nucky too. Nucky gave him the sherrif’s office then immediately took it away from him. That’s why he revealed the Schroeder murder, not the alderman’s, which Nucky had no part in. However it’s likely only Eli can confirm that Nucky ordered Hans Schroder killed; the deputy may have been told as much second-hand, but that’s hearsay and not admissible in court. So they need Eli’s testimony.
Here’s a thought: with Van Alden on the run, everything he gave to Randolph in his files — much of which wasn’t well doocumented and hinged on his direct testimony — has now been rendered useless. Only the deputy can finger Eli, and the deputy has an ax to grind, so that renders him less than credible. Still plenty of room for doubt. FAR from airtight, which means Randolph’s case against Nucky is in jeopardy. better she should start nosing around Capone and the Italians.
Besides: with the commodore dead and Jimmy damaged, Eli may rethink snitching on his brother. After all, who else will/could run AC now? The city fathers certainly wouldn’t trust Eli to do it. They may all have to go groveling back to Nucky after all. Wouldn’t that be something?
Agent van Alden says ” I prefer not to” re the deal with Micky doyle. I immediately thought “Bartley the scrivener “…..anyone else?
One of the best episodes of the season. To your point about no visual clue when entering the flashbacks, the only reason I knew they were flashbacks immediately was the Comcast guide description. My wife took a little longer to realize. Jimmy sleeping with mommy came as no surprise at all, but was very well shot – both disturbing and sexy at the same time. The closeups of things vibrating in the room were excellent direction.
A lot of laugh out loud moments too, like Mickey’s line about Van Alden’s looming, Nucky’s line about believing in a “higher power” (the Federal government) and Gillian jumping into the deputy’s questioning of Richard by portraying him as a simpleton, followed by Richard’s play-along grunt in response. Also a nice piece of acting when Richard views and touches Angela’s blood. Terrific episode.
You thought the scene of Jimmy sleeping with his mom was sexy?! I know you added disturbing. But, sexy? Really? I almost threw up in my mouth watching that scene. It was like watching a horror movie.
The only real clue that this was a flashback was the fact that Angela had her traditionally long hair again, which I thought was a nice touch. It was emphasized immediately in the way the scene was shot.
There is nothing sexy about incest – I don’t care. That was the creepiest scene I’ve seen in a while. It was made all the worse because you saw it coming and it was building and building and then, OMG, pluck out my eyes.
Angela’s hair was a clear visial cue. In season one she had long, amazing hair, but has cut it flapper-style in the present.
I may be alone, but I loved Angela. Quiet and unassuming, but striving to defy 20’s conventions.
Heh, Mike…your comment was not there when I posted — sorry! great minds…
The other clue was that, you know, he was obviously a student at Princeton. The only conufsing moment was near the end, where you would assume that it’s a flashback scene at first, but then he learns about Angela’s death.
At the beginning of the epsiode Gillian probably thinks it’s possible Jimmy killed Angela and her lover. She’s afraid of what Richard might say, so she stops him from saying anything with the “simpleton” line.
By the way, shouldn’t she have known Eli was in jail? That ought to be big news in Atlantic City by now.
Angela’s hair was the giveaway that it was a flashback? Her not being dead wasn’t clear enough?
@ James…ha! That was funny.
@GARYSF
Agreed on the sex scene being both disturbing and sexy. Sure, incest is absolutely disgusting in most cases but Gillian is just such a seductive and a perfect 10 in looks that I admit I found myself pretty conflicted there. Doesn’t help that she looks younger than him. And it’s not too hard to see where she’s coming from; the bond between a child and his mother is always stronger than between man and wife.
I think Gillian’s “I’m going to put him to bed, and then I’ll be upstairs” line at the end was the creepiest and most twisted moment of the show last night. It is so casual and matter-of-fact, but that is something a wife says to her husband. It implies “come up to bed”. The calm delivery says to me that Gillian thinks this is normal home-life and Jimmy’s look at the end says he can’t tell if it’s normal or wrong.
Yup. Certainly seemed to imply “I’m the wife now, and this is how it’s gonna be.” Eeeesh.
Gillian was molested by the Commodore at 12 or 13 years old. Became pregnant by him and had some sort of weird pseudo romantic relationship with him after. I doubt she has any clue what right or wrong is. Jimmy is probably the only person she’s ever loved/trusted. She wants to possess him completely. I both pity and loathe her character, and I hope Jimmy kills her next.
She is so freeking creepy. As Jimmy watched her go up the stairs, I can only hope and pray that he was thinking of finishing what he started in the parlor before the commodore interupted.
Let’s call it what it was, with the Commodore: Rape, not molestation. Roman Polanski doesn’t get a pass, neither does this vile swine.
Yeah Gleemonex and Lily I def agree. I think Jimmy is the only person who has ever loved her without wanting something and that’s all she can see. It’s both horrifying and tragic. Jimmy on the other hand was raised by her and Nucky. Everything he’s ever done has been either made permissible by Gillian or cleaned up by Nucky. It’s no wonder he has no moral compass and transitioned so easily into gangsterism. He’s never really had to deal with consequences until the murder of Angela and even that is being swept away by Gillian
@Gleemonex if your comment about rape was in response to my comment, I consider rape and molestation to be the same thing. I was in no way trying to lessen what the Commodore did to Gillian by calling it molestation and not rape. It means the same to me.
I hated how Gillian plied Jimmy with liquor that night and I hated how she told him “she was the loneliest person in the world”.
The episode’s tittle is the English translation of Princeton ‘s Latin motto (confirm at [www.princeton.edu]). I found this out via the ‘Inside the Episode’ featurette on HBO’s site.
I usually never pick up the historical characters this show sprinkles throughout but the guy that had a crush on Angela that was Jimmy’s friend was supposed to be the heir to the Firestone fortune, Harvey Firestone JR. He said his dad had a tire factory in Dayton. Too bad Angela went for Jimmy instead of him, she wouldn’t have been dragged from her sleep and murdered! [en.wikipedia.org].
There actually was a Dayton Tire. Firestone bought them in the 60s.
How gloriously screwed up is the world of Boardwalk Empire?
An act of incest is shocking, but not surprising in the least.
But the real surpise? That someone would actually face arrest and prosecution for a murder. (Both Van Alden and Eli.)
Think about how ingrained the “incompetent/corrupt cops” trope has become in high-end cable drama.
What was the body count in the Sopranos? And yet there wasn’t a single arrest, much less a conviction. Same on Breaking Bad. And The Shield. And the only convictions on The Wire were the result of perjury or plea deals that protected the bosses.
Read the contemporaneous comments here about Sebso’s death, and even Hans Shroder’s (as I did as I was catching up) and we all chalked these up as “cost of doing business” killings that would never come back to haunt the perps.
We all know (because he’s the lead, not because of any spoiler) that Nucky’s will find a way to wriggle out from under the Shroder case, but it’s kind of refreshing to actually see him seriously ponder the prospect of jail in a way that Tony Soprano never did.
I was also surprised at the total lack of urgency to find and exact revenge on Angela’s killer.
I would have thought that this was far enough “outside the lines” that a quick consensus would have been reached that the murder of a family member “not in the game” can’t be tolerated.
I’m a bit surprised that Richard didn’t start freelancing, or at least have to be held back from a revenge spree. (He is in many ways, after all, JImmy’s Luca Brasi.)
Yeah — and you know, I’m still wondering about the “missing alderman” (Eli’s body count) and the scalped old-timer — nobody, anywhere, noticed THEM no longer drawing breath? I know we can’t show the investigation of every single crime, but those two are guys you’d think there would be some ripples about in the AC pond, you know?
I’ll never understand how people can lump The Shield in with the great the HBO shows and BB/mad men.
One of the Commodore’s other associates chided Jimmy in the next epsiode for the scalping, so that became public knowledge. “Not every insult requires a reply” was his advice, which Jimmy later quoted when dealing with Luciano during the attempted hijacking.
@Mezzanine: Totally agree about The Shield. The pilot managed to keep me interested for another 8-10 episodes until I became completely bored out of my mind.
@James: And Alan won’t give Six Feet Under the time of day!
Tony Soprano dodged jail a few times (notably in the second and 6th seasons), but you’re right about there not being a realistic crime to arrest ratio on that show. Although there were quite a few wiseguys on the show who were arrested and then flipped.
@BAGELS:
Exactly. There were at least six rats on “The Sopranos”: Jimmy, Pussy, Ade, Ray, Eugene, and Carlo. That’s six major arrests in an eight-year period, and that’s not including the several indictments that came down at the end of season one (which results in Juniors arrest and incarceration). I think the show was more realistic than some allow.
And let’s not forget Johnny Sack!
Write a comment…How gloriously screwed up is the world of Boardwalk Empire?
An act of incest is shocking, but not surprising in the least.
But the real surpise? That someone would actually face arrest and prosecution for a murder. (Both Van Alden and Eli.)
Think about how ingrained the “incompetent/corrupt cops” trope has become in high-end cable drama.
What was the body count in the Sopranos? And yet there wasn’t a single arrest, much less a conviction. Same on Breaking Bad. And The Shield. And the only convictions on The Wire were the result of perjury or plea deals that protected the bosses.
Read the contemporaneous comments here about Sebso’s death, and even Hans Shroder’s (as I did as I was catching up) and we all chalked these up as “cost of doing business” killings that would never come back to haunt the perps.
We all know (because he’s the lead, not because of any spoiler) that Nucky’s will find a way to wriggle out from under the Shroder case, but it’s kind of refreshing to actually see him seriously ponder the prospect of jail in a way that Tony Soprano never did.
I was also surprised at the total lack of urgency to find and exact revenge on Angela’s killer.
I would have thought that this was far enough “outside the lines” that a quick consensus would have been reached that the murder of a family member “not in the game” can’t be tolerated.
I’m a bit surprised that Richard didn’t start freelancing, or at least have to be held back from a revenge spree. (He is in many ways JImmy’s Luca Brasi.)
I think the lack of urgency to find Angela’s killer may be because of who she was with at the time. Think about the Vito character on The Sopranos. Here were killers,theives,hijackers,perpetrators of all manner of serious criminal activity,and yet the fact that Vito was gay made him a pariah. The fact that Angela had female lovers,in the twisted mind of the characters and the thinking of the 1920’s probably lessened the importance of her murder. In short,the fact that she was the wife of a gangster,and was murdered by a gangster, probably wasn’t considered as bad as the fact that she was bisexual.
I do find it strange that NOW all of a sudden the murders of Hanz Schroeder and the other Prohibition officer are front and center when both died no one asked a question. I’m sure Angela’s death will come back up when it serves the story, until then we’re just expected to think the cops won’t do anything about it.
Well, Jimmy is pretty addled, but Gillian ought to be thinking that if Jimmy didn’t kill Angela, then one of his enemies did, and the same guy might still be gunning for Jimmy– and seh herself, and Tommy, could be targets too. That is if Gillian is sane at all.
As Britta Perry would say: so edible!
All kidding aside, I thought Michael Pitt was terrific thoughout the episode.
For anyone who’s interested, I first saw Michael Pitt in a small, deeply disturbing movie called Funny Games. He’s a preppie psychopath preying on a vacationing family. Check it out for a very creepy performance.
Michael Pitt has become the go-to actor for screwed up person. Bully, By the Numbers, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, The Last Days, it goes on. Before Empire whenever i saw him in a movie i’d always think to myself “uh oh this character is gonna be a headcase”.
He’s certainly come a long way from Dawson’s Creek!
Micheal Pitt was terrifying in Funny Games.
What happened to the Commodore’s body? He is rather prominent in Atlantic City.
didn’t we see Richard cleaning that up in the closing scene as he literally closed the curtain on Jimmy?
@ Lyne: Yes, we see the body getting disposed of, but that doesn’t mean that–unless Harrow does a great job staging a murder scene elsewhere–there won’t be questiosn regarding how/why he ended up dead. This is especially true because of his recent stroke. This wasn’t a man who could go for a stroll and be accosted while doing so. Jimmy and Gilliarn are going to be the most likely suspects.
I’m surprised they didnt’ just play it straight: Jimmy killed the Commodore in self-defense after being speared in the back. Maybe because he’d have to rely on Gillian to back him up and keep quiet about him trying to kill her too?
For some reason I don’t see Princeton using this episode as part of their marketing campaign for incoming freshmen…
Too funny — and too true. Thanks for the chuckle.
I was thinking the same thing as Alan, that the credit list for season 3 is going to look a lot different. No Dabney Coleman, no Aleksa Palladino, very likely no Michael Shannon or Paz de la Huerta, potentially no Paul Sparks (if his plan to go against Lansky, Luciano, and Capone goes badly as we all expect). I could even see Very Bad Things happening to the Gretchen Mol and Jack Huston characters, though the show would be insane to ditch those actors, the story might demand it.
I’m actually concerned that Jimmy could end up dying soon, which would be great dramatically, but would really suck the energy out of the show, since I don’t think Buscemi can carry it on his own (and I’d argue that, between two equals, Pitt shone more brightly this season).
I like when shows are unafraid to kill major characters, but I have to think that BE without Jimmy Darmody would flounder.
I think Lucy might comes back. Maybe she runs out of money, decides to hit Van Alden or Nucky up again, then finds out how screwed up things are and sticks around, pretending to do so for her baby, but really trying to get Nucky back if he and Margaret have a major falling out.
Nononononononono!!! NOT Lucy!!
My heart hurt for Richard when Gillian was saying he was stupid. The look on his face (insert generic joke) and his body language during that scene almost made me cry…I was praying he’d sniper her ass after he excused himself from the room!
Too bad Richard wasn’t on-hand to see Jimmy’s attempt at choking Gillian. Methinks he would’ve stopped the Commodore from attacking Jimmy; and then taken a seat to watch Jimmy kill Gillian.
To me, it was an interesting set-up. We knew the “after” part — Jimmy’s detached, remorseless (and almost numbed out) affect in dealing with sex, murder, relationships, ambition and other things. But, we never saw the “before” — how he got that way, and also what type of man he was to begin with.
It was interesting to see Jimmy as a younger man not yet burdened with dreams of “empire”. Notice — no scar, no limp, no ubiquitous knife in his boot, but with a somewhat lightened spirit. He was carefree enough to begin to connect with Angela and enjoy himself while doing it. I think seeing old, somewhat more carefree Jimmy made the transition to what he is now, all the more poignant. Well done.
I’m wondering if Margaret is going to be pregnant.
Also, when Gillian was describing sleeping with Jimmy as a little boy, I wonder if this was the first sexual contact she had with him. She is just that creepy.
I think it is pretty obvious that it is the first and only time they had sex but it is probably not for lack of trying on Gillian’s part. Obviously, her words “there’s nothing wrong with it at all” makes it seems that she’s tried that before but this is the first that it has gotten that far.
the interesting thing is that our initial reaction is to loathe her, certainly she deserves it for screwing up her kid psychologically but she is too a victim in all of this because her whole behavior towards Jimmy is a perpetuation of some deeply disturbing cycle. She was but a child when she was pimped and she has blurred the line of what Jimmy represents to her
From the second Jimmy and Gillian entered the room I started mumbling “no.” By the time they hit the bed I was screaming “no.” I figured sometthing like this was going to happen eventually, the foreshadowing for it couldn’t have been more obvious (a shot of a bed, that then pulled out to reveal Jimmy and his momma sitting at a table during S1, the kissing his weewee comment, etc.). But, I was still shocked and appalled when they actually slept together. Gillian is absolutely crazy. However, she was made crazy by being molested by the Commodor, and who knows how many other men before and after him. Poor Jimmy. Angela was his one hope for sanity. And God knows what’s going to happen to Tommy now.
In addition to all the Jacobean John Webster shout-outs, I thought there was a great Herman Melville moment in Alden’s response to Doyle: “I would prefer not to.” Van Alden was set up as the Ahab of the series initially, but that was straight out of “Bartleby the Scrivener.”
And between Pearl and Angela, Jimmy has to be thinking that he’s the kiss of death for sweet women who deserved much better than what they got for being with him. I too will be curious to see how Richard reacts to losing Angela. He also made a nice connection with Margaret during the Wizard of Oz scene last season. It’s interesting that he seems to yearn for the truly “normal” family life, and yet the Nucky/Margaret and Jimmy/Angela/Gillian set-ups are as far from Norman Rockwell as you’ll get.
And of course now I’m remembering that Richard’s first act of loyalty to Jimmy was avenging Pearl for him — which will make it even more interesting to see if he feels compelled to do the same for Angela, with whom he actually had a strong emotional connection.
Niiiiiiice episode. And good, good plotting by the series writers — once we see Jimmy in the class on Jacobean revenge tragedy, we start to look back, and realize that the entire season has been set along those lines. All the tangled loyalties, reversals of alliances, hinted incest and over lesbianism (it would have been the other way around in the Jacobean plays, I think) were leading up to an explosion of violence straight out of Jacobean revenge tragedy, and, boom! there it was. I’m kind of in awe.
Agreed. That was the first thing I thought when that final scene was set up, that with all the echoes of Jacobean tragedy/John Webster at Princeton in this episode, there was going to be a lot of blood and violence in that final scene, just as there would be in the final act of a Jacobean revenge tragedy. That was very well done by the writers. All the talk of Jacobean tragedy was just a little nudge to get the audience to think about this show in the context of classic tragedy.
I think I’m the only one (other than my wife) who HATED this episode. I found the incest scene gratuitous – they’d done more than enough to make us hate Gillian and understand Jimmy. (“I used to kiss his winkie.”) Similarly, I’ve had more than my fill of “conflicted Margaret.” And here we are with more of self-pitying, dull Angela.
We only lacked Paz for a Poorly-written Female Character Grand Slam.
Alan, I think this is unfair: “And I imagine Michael Shannon is eager to cash in on his window as the hot movie character actor du jour before it closes on him and the next guy starts getting all the offers”
Yes, Shannon’s been a great character actor (e.g. Revolutionary Road) but has also done great lead work (e.g. Take Shelter) and I dont think he’ll be quickly replaced or usurped by the next actor du jour. Im sure he’ll have a very long, very successful screen career.
I don’t think Sepinwall was insulting Shannon necessarily; just pointing out that Shannon is probably eager to strike while the iron’s hot. He’s a hot name right now and it isn’t easy for actors to make a decent living at what they do.
Jon is Michael Shannon’s mother’s secret log-in, isn’t it?!
Jon, I meant no disrespect to Shannon. It’s just the way the business works: there’s a cycle of character actors where one guy is suddenly everywhere for a few years, and while some manage to graduate to leading man status, others drift back to the pack.
Yes, David Caruso capitalized on his fame from NYPD Blue on the big screen…Not!
I had the same reaction. The man’s performance in Take Shelter is one of the most praised of the year. You make him out to be some untalented actor that got lucky.
Is it wrong that as soon as Jimmy killed the Commodore all I could think of was Val Kilmer dressed up as Jim Morrison saying, “Kill the father. Fuck the mother. Kill the father. Fuck the mother. Well, alright!”
Ha! I thought of that too …
I really thought last night was the finale – my DVR keeps cutting off the previews and somehow I lost track of how many episodes were left.
The only thing I was hoping they’d address was Nucky’s reaction to the double-homicide. I know it’s very tricky business juggling multiple storylines and multiple time frames but I kept waiting for someone to bring it up. Maybe next week.
If it had made the newspaper, Margaret could have thrown it at Nucky during their quarrel, saying “Was this your handiwork too?”
I didn’t like the episode for the most part. I thought the “true” nature of Jimmy and Gillian’s relationship was better when you didn’t know everything that happened. I don’t like where Margaret’s character is heading either. The final moments were good, I just felt like the main purpose of the flashbacks were to fill up time and give us a plethora of joke material.
I love that this episode finally allowed Michael Pitt to utilize his acting chops a little more. Anyone who is a longtime fan of his knows he’s best in “troubled” roles – just see Jailbait or Last Days or Funny Games
I love that this episode finally allowed Michael Pitt to utilize his acting chops a little more. Anyone who is a longtime fan of his knows he’s best in “troubled” roles – just see Jailbait or Last Days or Funny Games
I now know why Michael Pitt was meant to play Jimmy – he really came to life as a character for me last night. He hadn’t really been given much of a chance to stretch his acting legs so far in my opinion. But anyone who has followed his career knows he performs best in meaty “troubled” roles – Jailbait is an excellent example. Also, Last Days and Funny Games – even Murder by Numbers
Personally, I thought the episode was fantastic. I thought it was shot beautifully – as so many of the episodes are. At the beginning of the episode, I really liked the viewpoint from outside Van Alden’s home when Nelson was framed in the door window and the nanny was framed in the window. I enjoyed seeing Jimmy, the morning after…, looking out the window and seeing the carefree Princeton students that he would never truly be a part of and then the recruits marching across the field as one runs across the railroad tracks to join them. Then there were the scenes with Richard – any scene with Richard is fantastic. But there was the scene were Jimmy say Richard cleaning up the Commodore and then closing the current shutting out Jimmy’s view – I thought this was reminiscent of The Godfather when Kay was shut out of view of the office.
There was a lot of meat in this episode that was overshadowed by the Gillian/Jimmy story. I thought the scene of Nelson being confronted by the minister and Agent Sepso’s “new” shoes was classic. With the reference to that scene in the “previously on” I wondered whether that act would finally come back to haunt Nelson.
Mickey Doyle has grown on me ever since Jimmy threw him off the balcony. Even though Mickey is probably responsible for sending Manny to Jimmy’s house and, therefore, to a degree is culpable for Angela’s death, I kind of want to see the underdog succeed here…particularly as Al, Lucky and Meyer clearly have non loyalty towards Jimmy.
Nucky still has to deal with Eli and the other deputy minion in order to avoid the murder charge for Hans. I would think that the threat that the authorities might question Margaret’s motivations or potential involvement in his death might prevent her from responding to the subpoena.
I would hate to think that this episode was sort of a “thanks to Jimmy Darmody” for all he has done for the series before the final episode where the tragic storyline is completed. He has been such a prominent figure in the series that it would be fundamentally different with his absence – much like Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos.
Love this show and was captivated by most of the scenes of this episode; however, I have some issues with the scene where the Commodore gets killed. The scene was way over the top, almost cartoonish (um… the all-of-a-sudden full strength Commodore stabbing Jimmy with a lance!?). Was I the only one who thought it was a hallucination by Jimmy? I was actually hoping it would turn out that way.
Again, big fan of the show, but I feel that the writers show murder as a quick and easy act, with little-no repercussion just to appease blood-thirsty viewers (e.g. Eli murdering the ward boss with the wrench, Jimmy murdering the two henchmen with his knife, Jimmy murdering the guy in the Butcher shop, etc, etc, etc).
It’s a complete fantasy, and a very sick one. Real AC wasn’t violent, and there’s no way the KKK would be able to run around with a Gatling gun, or a drowning go down in broad daylight in front of a score of witnesses, and not be reported, or a prominent citizen get scalped without consequence, or any of the other alternate-universe sick violent dreck they show so lovingly, here.
If you don’t like violence, why would you watch a show on HBO about bootleggers and organized crime?
My mistake, I didn’t think it would be quite this deranged. The real Atlantic City was a haven from mob violence in the 1920s. I liked the setting, and historical references.
I loved The Sopranos, but I knew it was about a North Jersey gang, the real life counterpart to which was even more coldblooded than the show’s family. Real life Nucky was gregarious, hedonistic and the big man who ran the town, and everybody knew it. The Jazz Age had a lot going on, but mob violence in AC wasn’t part of it. So, I expected something more from this.
Yeah, it’s almost like this is a work of fiction or something. What’s up with that? I wish I could Discover a channel somewhere where we could watch more realistic shows … the kinds of programs that would Document the past.
The things that some people get hung up on…
Thanks for the LOL, Noah. Couldn’t agree more.
I’ve never believed the mother and son aspect in the Jimmy and Gillian relationship because the writers have been so busy pushing the potential incest angle. So while it wasn’t fun to watch, I wasn’t really shocked … I also wasn’t much moved — I feel bad for Jimmy who was recklessly, cruelly crippled by his mommy but part of me was watching and thinking, here we have the very talented Gretchen Moll and the marvellous Michael Pitt acting out a scene of mother-son incest in order to fully flesh out the winding down of Season 2. The entire episode-with the exception of the brief focus on the priest, the nanny, the gangsters and the feds–all of whom seemed happy enough just doing their respective jobs–was a hellish dream–and a portrait of the inferno. Even poor foolish Katie had her heart broken. And that certainly looked like Michael Shannon making a beeline for the Hollywood career he so richly deserves. Can hardly wait for the finale.
(The Princeton mixer scene made me cringe — totally unconvincing, poorly written, and I thought a low for this show that I love.)
I agree about the mixer–what an odd time and place for Angela to tell Jimmy she’s pregnant. Hell, they were even standing right in the middle of the room when she told him this life-changing, rather personal bit of information! And the comically drunk social misfit who appeared just before she told him was rather mystifying; what narrative purpose did he serve? The party was the only misstep in the episode for me.
The battle between Richard and Manny is going to be epic.
Yes it IS — and we all know who we’re gonna be rooting for. Shalom, Manny …
Did anyone else think they saw Angela’s ex-lover (the photographer’s wife) at the Princeton mixer?