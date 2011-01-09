‘Bob’s Burgers’ – ‘Human Flesh’: Fine young cannibals

IÂ didn’t quite have time to write a review of “Bob’s Burgers”Â – or, rather, IÂ might have had time but wasn’t sure what to say about it. The strange, deadpan style of creator Loren Bouchard can be an acquired taste, and it doesn’t always work (IÂ liked “Dr. Katz”Â a lot more than “Home Movies”), but IÂ like a lot of the voice actors (particularly H. Jon Benjamin from “Archer”Â and Kristen Schaal), and IÂ think maybe there’s a show here. But IÂ think the only time IÂ laughed at this first episode was the gag about the Burger of the Day.
Right now, I advise you to go watch Fienberg’s video interview with some members of the voice cast, which is itself very strange, but also quite funny. And then for those of you who watched “Bob’s Burgers,” what did you think?
I laughed a lot. I wasn’t expecting to seeing as all the promos for this were terribly unfunny. I liked Eugene Mirman’s and Schaal’s characters the most. H. Jon Benjamin seems to play the same type of character in everything since Home Movies (which I was a huge fan of).
Probably still better than The Cape!
I was pleasantly surprised by how good it was. I’m a big fan of “Dr. Katz”and H. Jon Benjamin, and anything that reminds me of those two is probably going in the right direction. I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do with it in the long run, but for now, I’m optimistic.
I thought it was really funny. The child molester/autism/tooth pick string of jokes made me laugh out loud.
It was okay but it started to lose me in the last half of the episode. The kids are adorable and the shop has the worst location ever.
It just needs to avoid being pedestrian.
I didn’t know what to expect as I’ve never seen either Home Movies nor Dr. Katz, but this made me laugh multiple times. I will definitely keep watching it.
I’m a huge Home Movies fan so I had high hopes for this. I laughed a few times (Burger of the Day gag, toothpicks) but some of it was a bit forced. I’m definitely in for the next few episodes to see how everything shakes out.
I didn’t really like it. It will probably improve but any episode of Home Movies was 100 times better than this first episode.
I was stuck with this between The Simpsons and Family Guy (nicely done Fox) and I just could not stop laughing. Was so surprised with it. Loved the deadpan (and lack of cutaway gags, I need a break from MacFarlane). Talented voice cast and great work from Kristen Schaal.
On another note, the animation was very unique, cinematic in many ways, particularly the scene that started with the leaf falling and continued into Bob talking to his reflection in the cracked mirror. Shots and whatever you would call “camera work” in animation were set up in interesting ways.
Had enough heart so that the sentimental moment at the end felt earned (unlike tonight’s Family Guy which I could never take seriously even though it screamed to be taken seriously).
I will definitely keep watching. I hope you’ll maybe consider adding it to the rotation after a few viewings, but I won’t cross my giners.
cross my fingers. Sorry keyboards a little screwy
It was…better than I expected. Granted, considering where I’d set my expectations, that in itself isn’t that impressive. I think it falls into that vague category of “I’ll Watch It If There’s Nothing Else On” for me; I’ll probably check it out again next week…assuming there’s nothing else on.
And I’m with Alan–the only moment that really made me laugh tonight was the Burger of the Day gag.
Meh…
It felt like a bad remake of Home Movies, I miss squigglevision
I really enjoyed this episode. It wasn’t laugh out loud funny, but they have the makings of a show that could be really great down the line. I’m gonna keep watching.
I feel the same way. Not sure what to think about. We weren’t going to watch it but, hey, it’s Sunday night.
The best I can say is I’ll watch it again. HJB is pretty much worth “watching” whatever he’s in. Even if he is kind of the same character, it’s a damn fine one.
The problem I have with the show is that it’s so ugly to look at. That seems to be an issue (for me) in a lot of new cartoons, especially on Adult Swim.
But I was pleasantly surprised at the oddball humor. And it’s not The Cleveland Show, so it’s got that going for it.
Awful seems like an understatement for this garbage.