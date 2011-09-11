‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Bug’: Eye of the tiger?

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I enter it in the Quicken…
“Then get the fuck out of here and never come back.” -Jesse
I’m so glad I get these “Breaking Bad” episodes a few days in advance so that I’m not under pressure to write a review straight away. In the case of “Bug,” the final scene was so powerful that I honestly don’t think I would have been able to start writing immediately after. I was literally shaking after that. I had to leave my office just to get some fresh air (in a rainstorm) and clear my head before I could do anything, and I felt like I needed to leave “Bug” alone for a while before even thinking of writing about it.
When I saw the episode’s title, I assumed it was some kind of spiritual sequel to “Fly,” which aired at roughly the same point in season 3 and was, like this episode, co-written by Moira Walley-Beckett (here working with Thomas Schnauz). But this wasn’t another of the series’ patented Walt-and-Jesse two-handers where virtually the entire hour is about our two heroes hanging out together, cooking meth and getting into trouble. The two spent most of the episode apart, intersecting briefly on occasion (outside the laundromat, and then when Mike and Jesse brought the corpse to the Super Lab), but only interacting significantly in the final scene…
…which suggests it may be a long, long time – in a series that doesn’t have a lot of time left, episode-wise – before we get another hour where Walt and Jesse hang out, have misadventures and occasionally enjoy each other’s company.
Holy. Cow.
Ultimately, what “Bug” reminded me of wasn’t so much “Fly” as season 2’s “Down,” which also climaxed with a Walt/Jesse brawl that left the two lying on the floor next to each other, gasping for air. But both men, and their relationship, were so much younger and more innocent then. Walt actually wanted Jesse to hurt him, and the fight wound up being a useful bit of catharsis for both. This? This was as ugly as it was violent: several seasons’ worth of resentment and misundertandings flooding out all at once and being turned into pure kinetic force. Both of these men have killed now, and witnessed a whole lot of death and other gruesomeness, and they’re at a point where they desperately, desperately need each other. But because neither man trusts the other – I would say fairly on Jesse’s part (you know how Walt would have reacted to the truth about the times Jesse didn’t use the ricin) and unfairly but true-to-form for Walt – their relationship reaches a potential point of no return(*), in a scene that was as well-acted(**) as any that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul have played together so far.
(*) And gets there without even bringing up the greatest sin Walt ever committed against Jesse. If this is how mad Jesse got to find out Walt bugged his car, imagine the level of violence and rage if the truth about Jane’s death were to come out.
(**) On the other hand, the stunt doubling work wasn’t fantastic, even with the use of both shadows and long shots to obscure that we were suddenly watching two other men hurl each other around the living room. When your two leads are either bald or close to it, and your viewers have spent a lot of time staring at the shape of their exposed skulls, it’s really hard to substitute anyone for them and not have the replacement seem obvious.
For a few weeks now, it’s been unclear exactly where Jesse’s loyalties lie. Has he declined to poison Gus because he’s starting to like the guy, because he can’t deal with killing another man or, simply, because the opportunities have never been as perfect as they sound to Walt? (Two weeks ago, he had access to the coffee pot, but no control over who got served from it, for instance.) Based on Jesse’s reaction to Gus at dinner (a darker version of the dinner Gus once invited Walt to), and then his monologue to Walt back at his house, I think Jesse was just scared to do it, and/or unable to under those specific circumstances, but that his loyalty was still to Walt – and especially after witnessing the murder and then the way Mike talked to Walt at the lab. And then Walt offends him so deeply that Jesse is now an enormous wild card in this Walt/Gus beef. He no longer has loyalty to anyone but himself and what’s left of his morals, and that makes him unpredictable and incredibly dangerous.
There was a lot of discussion after last week’s episode about people suddenly feeling their sympathy pulled away from Walt and towards Gus. I think the show’s done a lot of interesting, complicated things with sympathy over the years. I had already grown to view Walt as the villain of the show in early season two (around “Down,” in fact) and Jesse as the sympathetic one, and I think the series’ empathy bounces back and forth among a number of characters. Walt’s a sonuvabitch, but only some of his current circumstances are his fault, for instance. Gus has a tragic origin story that both makes him seem more human and more like Walt and/or Jesse, but he’s also been responsible for many deaths (above and beyond all the collateral damage he creates as a drug kingpin). Skyler has on some level been trapped by circumstance, but has also chosen to get deeper and deeper into Walt’s world. Jesse tried to use a 12-step group as a drug client base. Hank is obsessed with Gus as much out of ego as any desire for justice. Etc. No one is purely good or evil on this show, no one is entirely likable or despicable. They’re all just in a big mess, and no matter what they do to get out, they inevitably get pulled deeper.
Skyler looks at the (legitimate) receipts for the car wash and begins to wonder if Walt might be able to retire from the drug game, not comprehending how Gus would respond to such a request. And she thinks that she can get Ted Beneke out of his IRS debacle by putting on a slutty dress and pretending to be his incompetent bimbo girlfriend-turned-accountant, not realizing the huge financial hole Ted is in. (Though the hatchback clues her in but good.) She has enough cash stashed in those garment bags to get the IRS off Ted’s back, but that feels like one of Walt’s solutions from early in the series, where the answer to one problem wound up creating three more messes to clean up.
Outside his distribution center, Gus stands up to the cartel’s representative in impressive fashion, striding out into his field of fire without even flinching as the bullets approach, knowing that the cartel needs him alive. But the triumph is short-lived, because Gus knows the cartel has more resources than he does and can keep coming and coming. So he capitulates, and hopes that sending Jesse to Mexico rather than Walt will allow him to both survive and keep his business thriving. But Jesse points out all the holes in that plan to Walt, and because the two partners then have a spectacular falling-out, Walt’s not going to be helping Jesse through this at all.
“Bug” opens with a provocative teaser: a broken, blood-stained pair of eyeglasses, an obscured figure in suede shoes dripping more and more blood as he moves. It’s an image that suggests something truly bad is coming, and once we see those shoes on Walt’s feet in the very next scene, we fear the worst, even as we know Walt has 20-something episodes of life left, at minimum. And though Walt survives that fight – and also doesn’t kill Jesse(***) – the violent break-up of the White/Pinkman partnership is pretty apocalyptic within the world of this show, and we can see the promise of many more terrible things on the horizon.
(***) It’s a measure of how effective that fight scene was, and the overall quality and guts of this show, that I genuinely believed there was a chance Jesse might die in that room, then and there, even with so much time left in the series.
Before, no matter how bad events got for either Walt or Jesse, they usually had each other to rely on. Now? We’re fixin’ towards a bloody outcome, to quote Dan Dority, and both of them will have to stand alone.
Brutal scene. Brilliant episode.
Some other thoughts:
• Once again, Vince Gilligan must have gotten special dispensation from AMC to let Jesse say “fuck,” even with the audio dropped. (As a basic cable channel, there are a handful of things AMC can’t do that HBO and Showtime can; the F-word is one of them.) He first did that in the episode where Walt hurled an F-bomb at Gretchen, explaining afterwards that he felt there was no other way to convey the pure venom Walt felt towards Gretchen in that moment than to have him say “fuck,” knowing that even without the audio, viewers would know exactly what was being said. He hasn’t done it often, and so the usage makes a line like Jesse’s stand out even more than if we got one bleeped “fuck” per week.
• Early in the episode, Hank starts singing “Eye of the Tiger,” the theme song from “Rocky III,” while he and Walt are on their way to pick up the GPS unit from Gus’s car. “Rocky III” ends with a fight between rivals-turned-friends Rocky and Apollo, but that’s treated as a joke – a match so light-hearted that the film actually stops right as the first punch is being thrown – where the climactic fight here is anything but.
• A number of you (and several prominent critics like Todd Van Der Werff and Emily Nussbaum) saw something I initially didn’t in last week’s flashback: that Max and Gus were actually lovers, as opposed to just the butt of homophobic jokes by Tio. It’s not something that occurred to me at the time, but going back I can absolutely see how that interpretation could be valid. On the show’s official podcast, Vince Gilligan neither confirmed nor disputed the theory, simply saying that he would (at least until/unless there was more evidence for or against within the show) let the audience decide for themselves. I think Gus’s desire for revenge works quite well even if Max is just his friend/protege as if they were lovers, but that would certainly up the stakes of his quest.
• When Walt is trying to pump Jesse for information outside the
car wash laundromat, he asks for a cigarette, but Jesse can tell he’s not inhaling. I’ll let the people who want to take this as a sign that Walt’s cancer is or isn’t back fight it out amongst yourselves.
What did everybody else think?
Right up there with Stringer and Avon fighting in the safe house?
My thoughts went to the epic Ralph-Tony throwdown on The Sopranos, with the obvious difference that one didn’t die. But the sloppiness of the fight is what made me think of it.
I think Shane vs Tavon is the fight against which all others must be judged.
Sydney Bristow v. Allison “Francie” Dorn.
My thoughts:
“AAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!”
This concludes my thoughts on this episode.
Finally got a chance to watch the episode.
I feel the same way.
Damn, this show.
Was struck by the violence of the fight. This was mythical in nature, called to mind Anakin-Obi Wan — the apprentice turning on the mentor. Guess we knew this was coming, but was bowled over by just how nasty it got, especially since Walt is the guy who saved Jesse’s ass twice.
Yeah . . . but then again, Walt is the guy who fucked up Jesse’s life in innumerable ways.
And Jesse has saved Walt’s life, most obviously by shooting Gale in the face. And as Alan said, this is a LONG way from the Laurel and Hardy comedy duo they were in the first season or two. I’m not sure they will ever find a way to trust each other again. They really are even more alone now.
i actually developed a splitting headache after jesse bounced the tracking device off walt’s head.
Let’s not forget where Jesse was when this show started. Thisclose to getting caught for cooking the chili-meth.
Yeah, but there is a pretty big difference between cooking meth and shooting an unarmed man in the face.
Damn that was good. For a few seconds, I really thought Walt might strangle Jesse.
I thought Walt had the sidearm he had purchased to kill Gus. There was one part of the fight where Walt took a LONG time to get up and his back was too us. I was terrified he was going to reach into his pocket to pull out that gun and shoot Jesse. Great scene.
So…as I suspected the Cartel wants Walt’s formula, or Walt. But will they honestly accept Jesse instead? Would they really let him live after he teaches it to them, even if he doesn’t screw up?
Was surprised Hank would use the word “rocks” with Walt after all the times he corrected everyone on “minerals.”
It shows how excited he is to get the bug off Gus’s car and see where Gus has been. He is willing to make the same mistake that he tirelessly corrects everyone else on since his mind isn’t on minerals… or is it rocks…
First of all, most of those corrections were aimed at Marie when Hank was feeling helpless and resentful. I think it was more about his anger than anything else. Second, I think now that he’s out in the field again (sort of), he doesn’t give a tinker’s damn about his minerals any more.
“• When Walt is trying to pump Jesse for information outside the car wash, he asks for a cigarette”
were they outside the carwash when walt asked for the cig? I thought Jesse said he already started a batch, and also wasn’t that a camera of Gus’ pointed at them?
Think that was just a typo, as far as I know Jesse knows nothing about the carwash.
I meant the laundromat. As with the occasional Walt/Hank mix-up, I’m now conflating Walt’s two fake workplaces.
As far as why Walt asked for a cigarette, I think he was just trying to suck up to Jesse and “be cool” by smokin’ a cig with him. This is emphasized by Walt’s clumsy attempts to make friendly small talk with him (“So what’ve you been up to?” or whatever he asks).
No that was when he stuck the bug on Jesse’s car.
Walter indicated the camera during that scene; I took it to mean that either he want to establish for Gus that Jesse really does smoke — which he obviously does — or, more interestingly, wanted to falsely establish that he, Walter, smokes, because he’s thinking he might have to be the one to use the killer cigarette.
I think he just wanted to make it look like he actually had a reason to be standing outside and talking to Jesse while he was smoking instead of going right into the lab
I think Walt left his house and bugged Jesse’s car after we saw the bug on the bedside table. That’s why the package was empty in the morning when Hank called and woke him up to take him for a drive.
I actually wondered if they had the stones to have Jesse strangle Walt. wow
Uh, that would be “…if they had the MINERALS….” sheesh ist errybody a geologist??
“I knew ‘mineral show’ was just guy code for ‘strip clubs.”
I’m watching that scene where Gus walks towards the sniper’s bullets, and thinking to myself “Gus is the frickin Terminator”. And then later, Jesse makes the same observation. I love how aware of itself this show is.
Walt: “Should I even ask?”
Mike: “I wouldn’t”
Walt: “Ok, let me ask a whole bunch of questions!”
Walt’s need to know everything about everything is going to be his undoing.
The ending of that episode was so amazing I don’t even have anything to say about it. Just glad Walt didn’t bring his gun.
The Skyler/Ted thing was rather silly, though. I don’t really buy Skyler’s outsmarting the CID investigator at all. And why didn’t Ted at least have a lawyer in the room? I suspect that Skyler will be using Ted’s company to launder the rest of the money.
I also thought it was suicidal to not have an attorney present, but when he was speaking to Skyler afterward, I realized that he’s likely too broke to afford one.
Ah, Ken, take it from someone who watched this episode with a highly amused former CID agent, what Skyler did was exactly what happens. Once my dad got done laughing, he told me the easiest way to put an end to an audit is to have an incompetent accountant or bookeeper-apparently happens all the time. Of course, if he doesn’t follow through, they will look into him more and her story won’t hold water at all.
I thank the tv gods every Sunday for this show, and I really think Aaron Paul has stepped up his game even more, and the results this year are incredible. Jesse seems to finally be awake, so to speak, and he knows what is going on so well that he’s actually the smart one in this situation for once. Loved that ending, this show is fantastic!
Holy schnikes — if Skyler can be that ruthless, laundering cash through Ted’s accounts would be perfect. Of course, the collateral damage would be the destruction of Ted’s life, but he’s now suspect and owes Skyler big.
And who knew Skyler had an inner bimbo? A hot bimbo? Shows us just how much of a drag her marriage has been.
And if I can pick who gets dead next, it’d be Mike’s new man. Putting his face in front of Walt, the most unstable and arrogant of cooks, isn’t helping productivity — and isn’t that the most important thing?
Ken, you’re missing a fairly simple point. The IRS has no reason to care at this point. They detected the incident, caught the perp, demanded the back taxes and added a huge fine.
Most regulatory agencies have too many leads to follow and not enough agents to pursue them all. There’s no reason to spend weeks following-up a lead that might or might not pay off when there are so many other dead-bang cases to close?
I would put money on Skyler thinking that a business that loses money would be a great place to stash income.
Liked the little visual joke after Ted and Skylar talk money, as seen through the windshield of his car. The chirp of the keyless entry made me expect to see a Lexus or BMW, not a little hatchback.
I’m confused about something. Does anyone have any idea what kind of drug Gus was producing before he hired Walt? Was it meth? If so, who was the cook? We know Max was killed early on. More recently, he hired Gale and Walt. Who cooked the meth in between Max and Walt? It just seems like a big hole that hasn’t been filled in.
Gale was presumably cooking for awhile. In the first episode of the season, he’s shown in flashback receiving and marveling at all the brand new lab equipment.
If I were a businessman, I would start by hiring the best cook I could get–who probably would not be very good. As I made money, I would hire better people to make it and put more into a lab.
Assuming that Gus’s alibi last week was true– he funded a chemistry scholarship many years ago (which it must be, if Gale won it)– that probably would be the pipeline. Most scholarships do require candidates to interview, and a man who “likes to think that I can see things in people” probably would use that process to pick break-able candidates.
I dont think Gus was actually producing meth before he built the Superlab, he was just a distributor for the cartel and some local cooks.
AMC had an ad for a Rocky marathon week. Is the Rocky talk in this episode coincidence or is this something AMC encourages its shows to do?
well, if this season’s inclusion of the game Rage, or the wasted storyline with the shiny brand-new Dodge Challenger are any signal, then yes (although I am enjoying the new season).
SoA is in the same boat. Now brought to you by Miller Lite, you can now look forward to Jax and co. drinking Miller Lite’s in the bar all season (labels turned toward the camera, OF COURSE).
I don’t begrudge them doing the product placement thing. Things are tough these days, and if they have to show a closeup of the Aztek badge on Walt’s car or have Jesse playing a brand new shooter game, then so be it if it helps keep up the production quality on the show overall. I think it adds some realism too. Now if Jesse had told Walt that he watches Mad Men in his spare time…
I don’t mean to be picky, and there’s no hostility meant by this response, but “Pontiac” and “Aztek” are two brands that no longer exist, so the constant references to Walt’s car are likely more story-related than advertiser-related. While product placement does occasionally get ridiculous on some shows, I don’t think it’s overdone on BB. The whole Challenger thing was about as extreme as it got, and even that wasn’t completely out line. Speaking as a non-gamer, the “Rage” references were lost on me. I didn’t know what it was until I read about it in this forum. I thought it was just a newer version of “House of the Dead”. People use brands and products every day. As long as the references are woven in smoothly, I tend not to notice them at all. I’m more jarred out of the story when I see someone eating a brand of chips that doesn’t exist in the real world than I would be if they were just eating some damn Doritos. I don’t care if Doritos is paying for the placement or not…I just know that there’s no such thing as “Nacho Triangle Bites” brand chips, and that’s what I’m thinking about when I watch “fake” placement. If it takes placement to ensure that good shows make it on the air, then it’s fine by me.
I think maxigus were a definite item, not that there’s anything wrong with it, or that it matters on the show. I hope jessie poisens the whole cartel party next week. Skyler is slipping up big time.
Why doesn’t Walt realize that his life is much worse with Gus dead? If Gus suddenly turns up dead, the DEA’s case will surely re-open. Also, Gus is the only person protecting Walt from the Cartel getting their revenge for Tuco & the cousins.
Perhaps but there are two things he does know for sure: 1) is that Gus will kill him the moment it is convenient for him to 2) if Hank finds out about Gus, he is definitely going to get caught. All the other stuff is assuredly a concern but right now, in the moment, his problems all converge on Gus.
If you remember the episode where the two cousins were sitting in Walt’s home while he was showering (the Mike-Gus phone conversation), Walt has no idea he has ever been in danger.
Also, the last two times we’ve seen DEA guys, they were telling Hank that they didn’t believe Gus was connected. Obviously there are methods of killings that might trigger suspicion, bur if he isn’t chopped up in a mall parking lot, they’d probably let it go.
Am I the only person who has ever dealt with cops and government agents who were lazy, stupid and apathetic? My experience, in three investigations (albeit non-drug), is that the character who is the most contrived is Hank, because he cares.
If Hank has put anything together — it’s that the twins who landed him in wheelchair are connected to Heisenberg and the blue. He’s got a big motivator to care right there.
Like last week, Walt’s hissy fits this week, and his reckless behaviour, don’t strike me as characteristic of ‘the man who knocks’. I gave Walt a pass last week but he’s not the cool and calm Walt that delivered that iconic speech to Skylar. If anything, Walt is rattled, nervous and jumpy as he**. The conversation with Hank could have been handled better…really, ‘taking a dump’? C’mon. And his reaction to the soldier’s body in the laundry bin about to be hydrofluorized was a bit over the top…
I wonder if Walt, in his I’m the one who knocks speech, was actually talking about Jesse?
All these irrational fits Walt has are testament to his pride run amuk. “I control my life!”” I live life on MY terms”, etc. He is self-deluded. A very well written character. Don’t we all know screw-ups who think they are Heisenbergs?
Clarissa,
I just don’t think Walt has earned it, is all. Once you say, I’m the one who knocks, you gotta be badass after that. Walt has retreated to safe ground with his panicked behaviour, particularly when Hank wanted Walt to plant the bug in Gus’s car. Walt was practically peeing himself, trying to convince Gus he didn’t wanna do it, and Gus being all cool and collected, telling Walt to just do it. I think Gus saved Walt there, and Gus is probably better suited to being the one who knocks, in addition to Jesse.
Emily,
He hasn’t earned it because he’s DELUDED. That “iconic” speech wasn’t Walt asserting his power — it was Walt attempting to fabricate that power through fiction.
Lots of fans want a badass Heisenberg, but Heisenberg isn’t a badass. He’s an irrational, proud, deluded maniac.
Walt is really smart, but his mistake is not in over-estimating his own smarts, but under-estimating those around him. He constantly under-estimates Jesse, but even as smart as he knows Gus to be, I think he underestimates Gus sometimes, too. I think that Walt is like the gypsies in “The Usual Suspects.” He thinks he is a man of will, but Gus/Kaiser Soze is the real man of will.
Also, he never seems to factor in that there may be hidden motivations, factors and elements in the decisions of others. He’s not making informed decisions and you’d think he’d be smart enough to realize that. Except that I think Walt is totally in anxiety/panic/flight mode, so he’s not really thinking clearly anymore.
Case in point — when Jesse tells him about the cartel’s war on Gus, the only thing that Walt is concerned about is how Jesse got this information. Now, that may be a legit concern, but did he not hear this — Gus is under fire from the cartel. Hey genius, you might use this information to your benefit, or at the very least have some hope that the cartel will take care of your little Gus problem.
Zackmoy, thanks for the input – so Walt having puffed himself up, is in for even a bigger fall. I hope so, because it will be deserved. He would have ‘earned’ that.
while watching that incredible sequence shot after walt enters jesse’s house, when jesse explains the situation that “came from above”, i was wondering how walt’s was analyzing it… and didn’t see the fight coming !!
and someway, even if this ending amazed me as much as all of you, i think the real deal is that we never saw what gus said to jesse, and especially how he said what. Jesse is clearly manipulated by gus, who doesn’t give a crap about him (while i think mike learnt to like the “kid” a lot) and who would certainly not mess with this horrifying cartel (tio, the twins, don “conio” eladio and this unforgettable scene last week, with this yellow light, this lunar landscape and this damn sonar… brr, still knocked out one week later, didn’t happen since a ** long time) by sending them jesse as heisenberg.
So to me, jesse is manipulated by gus against walt, even if he doesn’t see it. Mike made him feel “comfortable”, made him feel important and useful (that works, see how his room is well cleaned now), so he could believe gus’ lye about sending him to mexico.
Because i think the cartel requested heisenberg, to get the original formula from him then kill walter white (among other delicious amusements i guess). But gus can’t tell walt to go, because walt knows how this would end : so gus tells crap to jesse, so that jesse tells it to walt, so that walt accepts to teach jesse how to replace him. Then gus would just have to give walter to the cartel, and replace him by jesse. So if walt figures this all, what would be left for him, adding the hank and (mostly) skylar last moves ???
Walt has been The. Worst. Drug. Dealer. In. The. World. from jump street.
I love the show, but my biggest complaint with it is Walt was never Mr. Chips, and he will never be Scarface.
He was an awful person and awfully incompetent when the show started, and he’s the same now.
He could die right now, and I’d probably enjoy Jessie Mike n’ Gus versus the Cartel more.
To me, the fight at Jesse’s pad doesn’t as much confirm the end of Jesse/Walt’s loyalty to one another (as Alan seems to be implying) as it does the fact that SOMEHOW Jesse’s place has NOT been bugged by Gus/Mike. Surely, Mike’s guys would have been at the ready to step in and stop those two from killing each other once they knew Walt was at the house and the stuff was about to hit the fan…Gus needs them both alive now more than ever with the Cartel painting him into a corner of “the blue”.
concurred
Good point. After that “I’ll kill him. First chance I get,” I was like, ‘oh, they are SO screwed, what are they, crazy?’ Same when they had the ricin conversation later. Was thinking, “no way is his place NOT bugged,” and that Gus/Mike were just biding their time for the right time to pounce. They so would have stopped them when they were beating the snot out of each other. Unless that’s the outcome they were hoping for, but the chances for that are VERY small, when they need them both alive for now… so you’re totally right, I guess no-one was tailing them either.
Are we 100% sure Jesse didn’t go through with poisoning Gus? I know Walt took the cigarette out of the pack (didn’t examine it, he just took it out) and that Jesse said he didn’t do it (his house could be bugged), but I’m not convinced that the next episode won’t begin with a longer look at that dinner scene between Gus and Jesse.
I’m pretty damn sure. Walt didn’t need to do a thorough examination of the cigarette, its the kind of think you can verify in less than half a second, you feel the vile still in there and the cigarette is transparent enough that you can see quite clearly if the vile still has powder left in it.
On top of that, if Jesse was afraid of the house being bugged then he wouldn’t even mention the possibility of poisoning Gus. He wouldn’t even suggest that he would consider doing it. In the scene where they first discussed it, he said explicitly, “first chance I get, I’ll kill him.” If he was too worried to say, “yeah, I poisoned him” out of fear for his house being bugged, then he wouldn’t have said any of the other stuff either. No, the reason he didn’t say anything is because he didn’t do it.
All I know is that I was shocked that RJ Mitte didn’t show up for that meal.
As an aspiring screenwriter, someone who’s read dozens of books on screenwriting, and just a TV fanatic, I’m convinced that in cases like this, unless we SEE something happen, then it didn’t happen. Yes, VG could be playing tricks with the audience, but I just think it would be uncharacteristic for this show to have Jesse poison Gus and us not see how he does it, his nervous behavior, nearly getting caught — let alone the inevitable (albeit somewhat cliche) “you are my guest, you drink first,” invitation from Gus, causing Jesse do dance around the issue (see the great scene in The Princess Bride).
guys, remember walt throwing at jesse his “lucky cig” juste before they start to fight… so if you are true, jesse would have tried to kill gus and plant another lucky cig in his packet, just not to tell walt ??? come on…
@MATT – there’s a great and ironic typo in your message: the vial in the cigarette does indeed contain the vile. [IRL, I’m an editor]
My feeling is that Jesse is still intent on killing Gus. He’s giving money to that girl whose brother Gus had killed, and it would be impossible for him to forget that Gus wanted to have him killed several weeks ago. I’m not going to try and guess how the show might tie everything together if Jesse did poison Gus, I just think they left the door open. The dinner scene with Jesse and Gus was awfully short. Maybe this was so we didn’t hear the same information twice when Jesse told Walt that he needed help. But maybe a lot can happen in two hours and eighteen minutes. This season of Breaking Bad has had a habit of revisiting things to relay information to the viewer.
Was anyone else amused by Hank’s “Eye of the Tiger” ? His catching bad guys line made me chuckle.
Also, does the fact that Walt drunkenly led Hank onto Heisenberg mitigate any off the destructive gravitas inherent in Walt. Hank’s singing exhibited his obnoxiousness at full tilt once again, which in turn evidences Hank’s about face.
Also again, I really appreciated the depth that’s added to Gus. He’s clearly affected by the world around him but it doesn’t change the constitution of his character, it mantains it’s continuity. It was probably difficult to evolve Gus’s character without bastardizing or wholly altering what we already thought of the character. Mr. Esposito some deserves credit for that, which makese wonder if Aaron Paul’s short reign as Emmy winner is in jeopardy.
That episode was great, especially if your blood pressure is too low! Never Would such a heart pounding, brilliant episode would be expected after last week.
Does this mean crime doesn’t pay? In THE the life of Walter White maybe? When Mike brings in another body and Walt says ‘SHOULD I EVEN ASK?” What6 else can happen? I thought last week the cartel wants Walt’s receipt. Where is thios going? jesse and Walt were a team, SKYLER is counting on her cleavage to help TED. But looks like she is going to have to dip into the garment bag to keep her name safe. This sequel could do without Ted and the books. Did Skyler give baby HOLLY away?? This child is never mentioned. Think nit’s time. Great write up Alan. I hope Sony or whoever is respondible will get Breaking bad insaider podcast straighened out, SOMETHING went wrong and no one got it. tHE SHOE JUST GETS BETTER AND BETTER.
[sings] “Another opening, another shoe……”
I had a visceral reaction to “Bug.” I have to agree with everyone that Aaron Paul just gets better and better.
When Gus was slicing the garlic, I expected Ray Liotta in voice over reminding me of Goodfellas.
Everyone is getting dragged deeper and deeper. Walt has definitely become the most unlikable character for me on the show. He is reckless as stated above. For an individual who is supposedly smart, he does not use his common sense.
I feel an enormous divide between Gus and Jesse. Jesse is scared but Walt is too blind and condescending to see it.
Esposito’s work has been stellar. It’s been quite a season for him. It’s good to know that he has emotions too but steely nerve and discipline to wade through the world he has created.
Ha…I was thinking that about the garlic, too.
I’m questioning whether this ‘send Jesse to Mexico’ story is actually true. Whether Gus is lying or he told Jesse to, it does seem plausible that the goal really is just to be able to get rid of Walter because that’s what the cartel wants.
Possibly, but for once, Gus seems legitimately shaken, so I think he was being truthful in that scene.
This war between Gus and the Cartel ls clearly a lot bigger than just personal vengeance on a cook. (Just think back to Gus’ moves against the Cartel last season, which had little to do with Walt.)
I think Jesse was telling the truth. I really got the sense that he was desperately looking for “father figure” guidance from Walter, which makes Walter shutting him down that much more painful.
Of course, Gus is manipulative enough that his motives are anyone’s guess.
I think Jesse was telling the truth, but why wouldn’t Gus simply demand that Walter write out his formula and then give that to the cartel? Why do they need Jesse to go down there and “teach” it to them?
Greg: It’s been established within the show that Walter’s formula (by which I mean- his ability to cook high quality blue meth) is not something that can be written down- that’s why Gus couldn’t replace him (for example, with Victor) after Jesse killed Gale. That might indeed be unrealistic in terms of real chemistry, but it’s a necessary conceit of the show. I suppose you could interpret it as saying that his cooking has as much art as science.
Thanks David. Now that I think about it, Walt would never agree to such a demand anyway, because he wouldn’t trust Gus enough.
the real deal is that we never saw what gus said to jesse, and especially how he said what. Jesse is clearly manipulated by gus, who doesn’t give a crap about him (while i think mike learnt to like the “kid” a lot) and who would certainly not mess with this horrifying cartel (tio, the twins, don “conio” eladio and this unforgettable scene last week, with this yellow light, this lunar landscape and this damn sonar… brr, still knocked out one week later, didn’t happen since a ** long time) by sending them jesse as heisenberg.
So to me, jesse is manipulated by gus against walt, even if he doesn’t see it. Mike made him feel “comfortable”, made him feel important and useful (that works, see how his room is well cleaned now), so he could believe gus’ lye about sending him to mexico.
Because i think the cartel requested heisenberg, to get the original formula from him then kill walter white (among other delicious amusements i guess). But gus can’t tell walt to go, because walt knows how this would end : so gus tells crap to jesse, so that jesse tells it to walt, so that walt accepts to teach jesse how to replace him. Then gus would just have to give walter to the cartel, and replace him by jesse. So if walt figures this all, what would be left for him, adding the hank and (mostly) skylar last moves ???
I agree with numerous comments pointing walt’s lack of understanding (compared to his indisputable intelligence), so i’m not sure i’ll be smart enough to realize that gus, which is smarter, more determined and trickier than he is, is trying to use his guilt toward jesse to make him learn how to cook properly : because David Robinson is right, meth cooking cannot be learned but just teached. From this pov, walt is the one with all cards in his hands. Let’s see what shall happen to him (as gilligan can make him look human again and not the vilain anymore, just like he did with gus’ character).
I wouldn’t bet a dime on any conclusion for this season, thought…
“But because neither man trusts the other – I would say fairly on Jesse’s part (you know how Walt would have reacted to the truth about the times Jesse didn’t use the ricin) and unfairly but true-to-form for Walt”
I disagree. From the perspective of the all knowing viewer, its true that its fair for Jesse to distrust Walt and not fair for Walt to distrust Jesse. We know that Jesse stood up to Gus and told him in no uncertain terms that he wouldn’t cook if they killed Walter. We also know that Walt was responsible for Jane’s death. Hell, based on what we know, Jesse couldn’t be criticized for wanting to kill Walt, let alone for not trusting him.
But when you consider what each of the characters knows in their world, then I actually think the opposite is true. Walt is well within reason to not trust Jesse, but Jesse doesn’t really have any business distrusting Walt. What does Walt know? He doesn’t know that Jesse is sticking up for him behind his back. All he knows is that this partner, whose life he has saved several times, is all of the sudden becoming closer to Gus’s inner circle – people who he justifiably believes would like him dead – and that Jesse is lying to him about seeing Gus. Given his incomplete information, I’d say he’s perfectly justified in not trusting Jesse. On the other hand, consider Jesse’s knowledge. He doesn’t know that Walt is responsible for the death of a woman he loved. He knows Walt is a self-centered egomaniac, but he also knows that Walt has consistently looked out for him. He has saved his life on a number of occasions. Now its true that hooking up with Walt has made Jesse’s life worse and that Jesse is aware of the correlation there, but from the incomplete knowledge Jesse has, he has no reason to believe Walt is out to get him.
So from the perspective of a fully informed viewer, I agree with you, but from the perspective of the incompletely informed characters, I think the opposite of what you said was true.
Really great points.
Yeah, but Walt has repeatedly treated Jesse like a child. He has ridiculed Jesse over and over again. He constantly reminds Jesse that he thinks Jesse is immature, foolish, dumb, reckless, and not to be trusted. And even when Walt isn’t telling this to Jesse’s face, his behavior backs this up. And then Walt forced Jesse to murder another man in cold blood. Jesse was saving his life as much as Walt’s, but he was forced to do this by Walt. Now Walt is accusing Jesse of working with Gus. Regardless of Jesse’s now twisted loyalties and uncertainties over killing Gus, that is the ultimate insult from Walt. It actually renders Jesse committing murder to protect them as moot, since it implies Jesse is now working with the person he was trying to protect them both from.
I’d say Walt bugging Jesse’s car is the last straw and rightly so. As Alan pointed out in his review, if he knew everything we the viewers know, his response would have been much different.
Good points but I would also like to add that Jesse, without Walt, might be worse off since he was already a cook before he paired up with Walt and his buddies don’t seem to be the most successful. For all we know, Jesse could have ended up dead or in jail without Walt ever showing up.
Daniel, yes, but to me the key is Jesse would not have committed murder. For this entire season — especially the first few episodes — we’ve watched Jesse’s mental reaction to what he did. He’s committed murder at Walt’s behest, and nothing can ever change that. If Walter White had never come into his life, Jesse might have died in some scuzzy, meth-head way, yes, but he would not have descended into Hell.
In one of the best turning-the-knife-unwittingly moments in this show’s (or all of TV’s) history, Jesse said to Walt during “Fly” that he and Jane would have died of overdoses after getting the money from Walt because they were both completely hooked on heroin and would have had no brakes to stop using it then. That added to Walt’s inner horror and turmoil, but also provided a fascinating and terrible truth: by letting Jane die, he both saved and ruined Jesse’s life.
Maybe that’s why this show is so great. How bad is bad? Drug dealer bad? Meth head bad? Murderer bad? They all have different consequences whether intended or not but everything any character does results in some sort of consequence.
I don’t mean to suggest that Jesse has no reason to be mad at Walt, but the word “trust” did not seem as fitting to me.
There’s no doubt that Walt has always treated Jesse like less than dirt and that Jesse’s reaction to Walt deriding and mocking him when he came to Walt in a moment of panic in desperation was entirely understandable. But trust is still a different issue.
For all that we know that Walt betrayed Jesse in horrific and unforgiveable fashion, based on the information that Jesse has, Walt has always been extremely loyal – if not cruel. Walt brought Jesse into the superlab and millionaire status when Jesse’s life was at rock bottom and he was, for all intents and purposes, fucked. Also, lets not forget that in the timeline of the show, Walt saved Jesse’s life a month or two before this episode. Its an extraordinarily disfunctional relationship, Walt has always acted as a surrogate father to Jesse – granted an emotionally abusive one.
And I don’t buy that Jesse shouldn’t trust Walt because he “turned him into a killer,” when he had to kill Gale. Certainly Walt sparked the long chain of events that led to Jesse turning up at Gale’s apartment with a gun to him, but in the more proximate chain of events, Jesse was much more responsible. For survival, one of them HAD to kill Gale. Walt was prepared to do it himself, but circumstances forced him to get Jesse to do it. But more important Jesse created those chain of events, if he hadn’t decided to go rouge and kill some of Gus’s men, then Walt wouldn’t have had to kill them to save Jesse’s life, and they never would’ve been on Gus’s hitlist. As traumatic as that event was for Jesse, I don’t buy that as a reason for to not trust Walt. It was the only choice they had, if they wanted to live, in response to circumstances that were largely Jesse’s fault.
Next episode, Walt stops being Mr. Magoo. For the first time in the series, he’s got no one to pass the buck to. No one to get dirty for him if he wants to stay clean.
Seems pretty obvious to me that Walt Jr is going to use his car to drive Hank around, and bad things are going to happen to him (Walt Jr)
In a season that has already given us Gus slitting Victor’s throat with a box cutter, Walt’s “I am the one who knocks” monologue, Jesse’s anguished confession to his NA group, and the poolside execution that sealed the Chicken Man’s heart in ice, the fight between Walter and Jesse might just be the most powerful and memorable moment of this amazing season so far.
So that’s what over three and a half seasons of anger, resentment, scorn, mistrust, and betrayal boiling out all at once looks like … wow. Count me among those who, against all the conventions of TV logic, caught themselves believing at least one point during that two-and-half minute sequence that one of our two main characters might end up dead at the other’s hand. That’s what happens when you sit back and just let this show wash over you – it takes those same and familiar rules, bends them to the breaking point, and either snaps them in half or holds them in doubt for just long enough that you’re left gasping for breath when it finally lets you go.
excellent post.
I really was holding my breathe the whole time. And I forgot, for a moment, that Jesse Pinkman and Walter White are fictional characters. It felt like a real person was very close to death right at that moment. Great TV.
I completely agree with Jared and Hildy. I wasn’t sure that both Walt and Jesse would survive the fight, and they feel way too much like real people to me when I’m watching.
I understand that this is sort of the point. But, the show is making Walt really hard to watch. You don’t have to root for him…but you also shouldn’t have to roll your eyes after the 100th straight stupid selfish thing he has done this season
Considering Walt is A) selfish and B) believes he is quite literally trying to save his life, I think it is almost the only way they could do it.
-Cheers
“No one is purely good or evil on this show, no one is entirely likable or despicable. They’re all just in a big mess, and no matter what they do to get out, they inevitably get pulled deeper.”
This is what made “The Wire” the best TV drama of all time. This could also be what allows “Breaking Bad” to take it’s place on that throne.
I mentally prepped myself for the moment when Walt would strangle Jesse. Such a real, gritty moment and one of the best in the series.
So Walt basically has a team lined up against him at this point. I’m thinking he takes the info Jesse accidentally diverged to him and moves himself over to the cartel. The final season is Gus/Jesse/Mike against Walt/the cartel. Seriously, how fantastic would that be?
Was anyone else cheering on the inside when Jesse climbed on top of Walt and punched him repeatedly? Granted, Walt has done a lot for Jesse, but at least Jesse realizes it. Walt is blind to the fact that Jesse murdered Gale (who was a much less deserving target than child-killing drug dealers) and has seemingly very easily pushed out of his mind that he allowed the love of his life to die in front of his eyes. Jesse needed that beatdown. Interested to see how Walt will react to it. Don’t think Skylar will buy “old coworker hit me” again.
Jesse climbing on top of Walt was very reminiscent of Hank climbing on top of Jesse. The camera angles. The punch style. Everything. Very similar.
I do think that Walt is going to Team up with the cartel. But I wonder if Gus inmunity couldn´t be over when the cartel finds out that the DEA is investigating Gus.
I hope you understand my english is poor.
I kind of thought that what made The Wire so great was that it was intellectually stimulating in a very real and satisfying way. I don’t feel as intellectually satisfied by Breaking Bad (and haven’t since Season 2). It’s more of a breakneck pace, fights and bullets show now. Brilliantly plotted, acted, and the writing is solid, and as much as it’s still one of the best shows on TV, I don’t know if it’s quite at the level of Mad Men or Boardwalk Empire in terms of depth. This has been more of a two-dimensional season. I love Alan’s takes, and check in every week, but I’m always a little surprised at just how much lionization goes on in his comments, and the ones from the commenters as well. Do you all really think this show is THAT great? Or is it just really enjoyable late Sunday night escapism (kind of what Chase never allowed The Sopranos to become)? People living lives very different from our own humdrum ones and providing a nice hour of thrills and spills and more complex-than-network-TV characters? Maybe I’ll come off as an intellectual snob, but it just doesn’t feel like art. I don’t get that satisfaction I get/got when watching the cream of the crop type shows I mentioned earlier in this post.
@TheBeaver, do you really think Boardwalk Empire has more depth? I don’t even think that show has gotten great yet. It started off ok and ended the season at pretty good. Chalky’s bookshelf speech was the highlight and it never matched that. That might just be me though.
As for Breaking Bad, I think it’s just as intellectually stimulating as The Wire but with a different focus. The Wire had much broader themes while Breaking Bad has more personal themes. It’s also funny that you think this season has been more fights and bullets when a majority of complaints about this season have been about how slow it’s been.
Actually, the first F-bomb was said by Walt to Bogdan in the Pilot.
I must admit I think I have hardly ever liked Walt on this show. Don’t get me wrong, I find him a great character, but I do not like him. His pride is too much and I almost want Jesse to get the upper hand, or even Hank to catch him.
This whole season can pretty much be summed up by the last shot of the this season’s 1st episode. Walt is not the “one who knocks” as he thinks, he is the one who can barely keep his pants on.
You obviously don’t remember seasons 1-3. Walt was the one who knocked many many times.
I remember the 1st 3 seasons quite well. I’m talking about this season in general. Walt isn’t looking very powerful this season. Jesse beating him senseless kind of reinforced that for me.
Did Hank have some sort of relapse? Last week he was walking with a cane and this week he’s back in the wheelchair at home and using the walker on the trip with Walt.
I noticed that as well. Could certainly be an indication of a setback…perhaps even mostly a psychological one (with physical side effects) after the interview with Gus didn’t go the way Hank hoped it would.
Wouldn’t surprise me to learn the writers thought of adding a detail like that. The subtle details on BB consistently hang together better than any other show.
Speaking as someone with arthritis and who has been pretty smashed up in a car accident, recovery is not a straight linear thing. Maybe it was the barometer that day. While we’re on the subject, can someone remind me if there is a reason in the plot that Mike has a limp? Or maybe that was the barometer too.
I think Jesse, being closer to this seasons action, may have realized that Walt’s stupid, “Kill Gus and there will be rainbows and ponies for everyone and all our problems will be solved forever and ever” plan might not be the best course of action to take. (The Cartel, for whatever reason, don’t want to kill Gus and they aren’t friends of his.)
Walt, on the other hand, is living in a bubble where he goes to his lab job every day and that’s pretty much it. He is probably as resentful that Jesse is being included in Fring Empire business as he is that Jesse won’t kill Gus.
I’ve been thinking, for a few episodes now, that Season 5 will be Jesse facing off against Walt for control of the meth trade, and their schism here confirms that theory for me . . . which means Gus will have to die, somehow, by season’s end . . . what do others think?
I will take any theory that keeps Jesse alive past this season.
I agree someone is definitely going to die by season’s end. And while I think Gus’ part in Walter’s story will be wrapped up one way or another this season, probably via his death, I have a very strong feeling that someone close to Walter will also die, most likely Hank.
Why would Jesse want control of the meth trade?
Good point, Nat. I don’t think he does.
I love both characcters so much, Id prefer it if both die. I couldn’t move on if only one died.
When Gus walked towards the sniper, his arms extended and that “no bullshit needed” expression on his face, I heard Omar saying “You come at the King, you best not miss…”
First time I’ve been able to see the show in HD (DirecTV just added AMC-HD on Friday). Such a beautiful show!
Yes, finally! I used to have cable, which had it in HD, and that was my one big disappointment with DirecTV.
the cinematography is bar none, the best HD show on TV right now
Is it safe to say Gus and Mike really DO see something in Jesse, and it is not entirely an act?
-Cheers
I think they see someone who might be able to get the cartel off their back for a while, if they’re lucky
Speaking for Mike, I do not think you rush in the line of fire to push somebody out of the way when bullets are flying just because they might help your plans. Maybe I’m playing Captain Obvious, however it seems pretty clear they are going somewhere with Mike liking Jesse. That was just too instinctive and more of something you would do on a gut-level of thinking, not a logical level. Even for Mike.
As far as Gus goes . . . I still believe he is seeing SOMETHING in Jesse, even if it is not as personal as it is with Mike. Really, as far as Gus goes, I do not really care except in the fact that every time Giancarlo Esposito is on-screen I am just very impressed with his projection. I will agree though, there seemed a strained sort of need for Jesse in Gus’ plans since without Jesse’s agreement to cook for the Mexican cartel, I am not sure Gus can really maintain the operation as he would like. At this stage, Gus really needs for things to go a certain way to maintain his industry and avoid Hank or Walt ruining everything.
-Cheers
I’d be curious to look at Skymall’s books to see if there’s been a spike in sales of the Tracking Key these last two weeks:
[www.skymall.com]
We were on a plane over the weekend and had a chuckle looking it up in the SkyMall catalog on the flight!
Jesse drops an F-bomb at the dinner table with Gus, too.
I seriously considered that Jesse had poisoned the soup since they never showed him eating any.
The only complaint I have with the writers thus far is the lack of Walt’s “family” in this season. I was looking forward on Walt Jr. having a more involved role.
And I agree with a previous reviewer- where is the baby?!
I do think Walt;s cancer will come back as well. And that Gus HAS to die this season for the plot to progress and graduate in season 5. However, this such predictability leads me to believe Gus’s death won’t happen because the writers try too hard to keep us guessing.
On a final comment, I also find Walt’s repeated failures a bit annoying (and overkill) in this season. OK WRITERS, WE GET IT!
BB kind of sux this season. We know the finale will be a show down between Gus and Walt and it seems that we r just moving in a slow straight line to that finale. All the subplots are boring and contrived. They’re are no twists or turns. No humor. No memorable dialogue. Just not as good this season
J
I see lots of right dosages of humor in this season. Subplots do not seem boring to me and there are lots of twists I did not expect.
Also, your prediction for the season finale may be correct, but we don’t know that for certain.
We do however know where Gilligan wants to take Walt (Scarface-like character evolution), so in a way we are moving in a slow straight line to THAT finale. So, uh… there goes the whole series interest I guess.
This season has been amazing. Especially the last several episodes. Have you even been watching? Based on your the substance of your comment, I’m not really concerned someone like you thinking that this season “sux.” Breaking Bad has always been a slow burn, followed by immense payoff. None of the first three seasons was full of “twists and turns.” And this season has had fantastic dialogue and great dark humor. I’m loving it, and I can’t wait ’til next week.
*Based on the
Gus has been fantastic this season. He might be my favorite character now. And I honestly thought that they were going to kill Jesse today. Definitely needed a cold shower after this episode.
I gotta respectfully disagree as well, Ted. I concur with Al. Saul is always good (great, actually) for a laugh. Even in episodes he’s not in, that are dark like “Bug”, I’ve still found humor in it. Like, “Is this going to be a regular thing we do from now on? Meth cooking and corpse disposal?” Also, after Jesse thanked Mike, his answer, “Next time, don’t stand there like an idiot. Move your feet. Run and so forth.” Also surprised no-one brought up Jesse’s line, “What if the equipment is all, like, in Mexican?”
As far as the show moving slow, I thought that the beginning of season 3 was kind of slow-paced. However, that made the last part of the season, all the pay-offs, SO much more effective. Payoffs that are earned by thoughtful writing and pacing have maximum impact, at least that’s always been my experience. Also, how do we know that’s how the season finale is going to be 100%? They’ve hinted at the season arc, but so far, the last couple episodes of every season always went in a direction I never considered, and as a writer/geek, I can count the number of different TV series that I have NOT been able to second-guess on the fingers of one hand. The hour of the week that consists of BB seems to zip by in about 5 minutes for me.
Toy truck in background??
I’m in that small minority of people who don’t have DVR so I only got to watch the episode once tonight. Right before Walt takes his nap, I thought I saw a little black toy truck on his nightstand, still in its packaging, by the phone and all. Then when Hank called and woke him up, it looked like the packaging had been opened and the truck removed (my first guess was Walt Jr.). I also thought there was maybe an intruder or something and that’s when Walt was going to get the blood hinted at in the intro. I thought maybe he had bought the truck as a peace offering to Jesse (after being told that Jesse liked ‘Ice Road Truckers’ I thought maybe Walt did a little research or whatever) Was I seeing things?
If it wasn’t a toy truck, what was it?
Sean S
I rewatched it simply to answer your question (I’ll take any excuse to watch an episode again) and it was the GPS Walt bought still in the packaging. So you weren’t really seeing things per se, and if we hadn’t seen it in HD, I probably would have thought it was a stapler or something. Just seeing “peace offering” in your comment made me almost get choked up. Partially hormonal on my part, but then my husband, who gets way less emotionally (and more intellectually) involved than I do in well-written dramas that we watch together, was visibly shook up after the cut to black. We were both eager to lighten things up with the Entourage finale. After the “graphic violent content” warning by AMC (which I wish there was some way to block) I blurted out, “Walt’s gonna kill Hank,” and he responded, “no, Walt’s going to get punched in the face …or beat up someone else”. Had no idea the fight was going to get that ugly… looking forward to the podcast on AMC.
It was the tracking device, silly (from Skymall, $289, I believe).
There have been a few other fucks in the show — I believe Walt yelled “Fuck you” at Bodgan in the very first episode. Oddly, the first season DVD is uncensored, but the second season is censored (as aired) — the Gretchen line, I mean.
Sean, I noticed that. On season 3 they left it in… and added a couple other elements to the ‘unrated’ episodes on the Blu ray (which I probably don’t have to point out in detail. We were irate about the S2 set, so maybe they wanted to make it up to the fans… even with Walt’s intense “fuck you” to Gretchen in S2 bleeped, it was just as effective, I found. Still the most shocking use of “fuck” so far in all 4 seasons to me. My jaw dropped, and it takes a lot to shock me (nothing so far on, say, TWD did …OK, the ‘bicycle girl’ was pretty disturbing, but you get the idea).
Didn’t Skylar say “I f***ed Ted”?
According to the DVD commentaries: After the first season(in which they had a number of f-bombs) there were then only allowed one fuck per season…Walt had the 2nd season, Skylar the 3rd and now Jesse…which is coincidently the order of the cast listing at the beginning of episodes…meaning Hank should get to say it next season..
I do wonder that if the next season is split if will they get to say it twice or only once since it might only count as one season..
Good question, Stacy! Twice, I hope… I think I heard the same commentary, though I heard one where AP was there and said, “I get to say it next season!” I wish my brain hadn’t recalled that bit of info as soon as things started to escalate in the final scene, since I thought, “Well, here comes the one-season ‘fuck’ from Jesse.” I didn’t think he’d say exactly what he did, though. When he asked, “Can you walk?” to Walt, then lunge at him again when Walt confirmed yeah, he could still walk.
Speaking of 4-letter words, isn’t this the third or fourth time someone’s called Jesse ‘you little shit’? Walt’s “you lying little shit” was the only time my husband and I both gasped when we watched/heard it…
I read in an interview with Gilligan that they get to say “shit” 4 times an episode and only 1 “fuck” per season so they use it very strategically, which is evident in this week’s episode.
I’m just not feeling this season. It’s all very thinky schemey, lots of plans, no real drama. Maybe it’s just not my style because I loved last season.
same here: not feeling it, something seems off. I’m not afraid anymore that something bad might happen to our beloved charcters.
same here: not feeling it, something seems off. I’m not afraid anymore that something bad might happen to our beloved characters.
Show is still great, but it’s starting to get ridiculous just like The Shield.
Explain how “it’s starting to get ridiculous just like The Shield.”
That’s like saying Tom Brady is still great, but he’s starting to get ridiculous just like Joe Montana.
Vic getting into impossible situations, but finding a way out of them. That’s pretty much happening with BB. An example would be Skylar pretending to be a slut in this episode to avoid suspicion about cooking the books. Or anything Walt does, especially related to Gus.
I don’t expect you to agree, but I believe The Shield took criticism for many of its ridiculous situations involing Vic and his enemies. BB is on that path I believe.
I thought Walt had his gun and spent the whole time wondering if he was about to shoot Jesse. Intense.
Alan said: Skyler looks at the (legitimate) receipts for the car wash and begins to wonder if Walt might be able to retire from the drug game…”
I disagree strongly. Skyler was doing the opposite of what Ted was doing – she was ringing up phony high-ticket receipts for income she was not taking in in order to boost the amount of Walt’s dinero she could launder. That’s why she was telling Walt he migh be able to get out of his second job.
Obviously Walt has enough extra money at this point to last them a really long time. He gets paid over $200,000 a week. I think you were reading the situation wrong. Skyler was telling Walt that their legitimate income from the car wash will be more than enough, even without the drug money. If she was just taking into account the money they are laundering, then their business would be unsustainable in the long run. Sure it would be good for however long they launder the money, but then the business would go under as soon as that money runs out.
I also thought that she was figuring out a way to make the amount of money she needed to launder work and that she and Walt would have enough money in a couple of months and he could quit cooking.
I did not think they were legitimate receipts. I thought that she and Walt were talking in code on the phone and she was basically saying “I’m going to make this money work”. When Walt asked “Are you turning a profit” I thought that was his code for “how is the laundering going?”
If they were seriously talking in code, then why even mention Walt’s “second” job. Skyler is looking for any possible reason that Walt wouldn’t need to do what he is doing. Not realizing of course that he is doing it partly because he likes it. I think the look on Skyler’s face while explaining to Walt about the car wash’s profit margin shows she wasn’t expecting actual profit beyond the laundered money, but is pleasantly suprised that it may be possible.
I wonder if Hank knows it’s Walt and is just really enjoying watching him squirm and increasingly freak out, step by step by step.
I loved how the episode gave us FOUR different scenes where you thought Jesse might be killed; alone with Mike, the sniper, alone in front of Gus’ house, and at the end with Walter. Seems pretty obvious to me that while Walt should be the first character to depart it will be Jesse who leaves first when they start the final 16 episode run.
I’m surprised that if they’re going to say Walt’s cancer has come back that they didn’t give us a glimpse of that during the fight; make Walt wheeze hard, cough up excess blood, etc. Maybe it’s not coming back but the previous two episodes, especially how he seemed to be grunting a lot around the lab, make me believe it’s back.
Vince Gilligan, please don’t kill Jesse!