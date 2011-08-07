‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Bullet Points’: House of cards

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I have actual hobos living with me…
“Oh, God. How did everything get so screwed up?” -Walt
“Bullet Points” is a very oddly-structured, but never uninteresting, episode of “Breaking Bad.” We get our usual self-contained teaser sequence, this time with a chilly Mike taking out a pair of Gus’s rivals who were attacking the latest shipment, but after that, things get a bit… different.
There’s an extremely long segment(*) about Skyler prepping herself and Walt for unleashing their gambling lie on the rest of the family, then an almost-as-long bit at Hank and Marie’s house for the telling of the lie and Walt’s discovery that Hank is looking into the late Gale. And just when it seems like this might be the first episode of the series to not feature Aaron Paul, Jesse turns up around the midway point and the episode suddenly becomes all about him. Even when he’s not on-screen, he’s all anybody can talk about.
(*) BTW, I say all this having watched the episode on DVD, which only sometimes gives you a sense of where the commercial breaks go.
What ties all these vignettes together, though, is the larger sense that everything has become a huge mess.
Regardless of the fancy chess moves he played against the cartel last season, Gus is not invulnerable, and his operation still leans heavily on Mike to keep things functioning. Skyler is fumbling around, desperately playing catch-up to the criminal life we’ve watched Walt live for three seasons, trying to take control of a situation that’s been out of her control – and knowledge – for most of that time. Walt is so busy going forward and ignoring his horrible deeds in the past that he’s especially thunderstruck to see Gale singing karaoke at him on TV. (The apology he gives to Skyler during their rehearsal is bogus; the one he gives Walter Jr. is real, even if it’s not about the thing Walter Jr. thinks it’s about.) Jesse has managed to find a way to take off his mind on what he’s done and whom he’s become, but only so long as someone like Mr. White doesn’t come and force him to think about it.(**) And Walt and Mike both realize that Jesse has become a liability, even if Mike is the only one able to do something about it – whatever that may be. (My money’s on another stint in rehab, but who knows? Maybe Jesse gets a spin-off where he works as a stereo salesman in Des Moines. And let me remind you, as usual, that this blog’s No Spoiler policy extends to the previews for next week’s episode. So if the previews for episode 5 reveal where Jesse is, that’s NOT okay to discuss in the comments.)
(**) Great combination of acting and directing in the way the camera pushed in on Jesse’s agonized face as Walt kept asking him to remember details of the murder.
The Walt/Skyler stuff took up the great chunk of the episode’s first half. Based on the comments about last week’s episode, it seems a good many of you are not Skyler fans. I’m not going to try to analyze that (part of the cardinal commenting rule around here is to talk about the show, and not each other), but what I will say in defense of Skyler is that she’s kind of been run over by a freight train here. Walt kept this deep, horrible secret from her, and has backed her into a corner where she either has to take his drug money or go broke. Yes, Skyler is controlling by nature, but so is her husband, and she’s only had a few months (in show time) to catch up on things that we and Walt have known about for far longer. It’s a damned uncomfortable position to be in, and I can understand her trying to grab the reins of a life that is stampeding in a direction she’s understandably terrified of. Does she go way over-the-top in preparing for the dinnertime confession to Hank and Walter Jr? Absolutely. But has Walt ridiculously sweated the details in the past? All the damn time. It’s what he does. It’s what the show is about. It’s a show that devoted two of its first three hours to a corpse-disposal job that any other crime drama would have dispensed with in 30 seconds or less. Skyler’s just trying to cram three-plus seasons’ worth of criminal on-the-job training into the span of a few episodes.
And though she can be overbearing, it’s clear Walt could use a moral compass. Jesse is consumed by what he did to Gale, while Walt has pushed it to the back of his mind, and only gets upset when Gale starts singing to him from the past. Right now, Walt and Skyler are at odds, but I can see a point where things get settled and he realizes she’s a good influence on his reckless, destructive life.
Strangely, the person thinking the clearest, and with the least amount of self-deception, is Jesse. Yes, he’s high much of the time, and has turned his aunt’s house into a hellpit, but he has no delusions about what he’s doing. He knows that the only way he can get through the day is to overload his senses to distract him from memories of shooting Gale. When Walt panics about fingerprints, Jesse immediately understands why he shouldn’t be worried, just as he takes one look at the blindfold Mike and Tyrus put on the thief and recognizes that they’re not going to kill him. Jesse doesn’t take the sheer pleasure in outsmarting people that Walt does – his ego’s never been especially large – but he does it repeatedly in this one.
But he simply can’t continue on like this, either from a mental health standpoint or from a logistical standpoint. Sooner or later, one of the junkies from the house is going to lead to trouble for Jesse, Walt, Mike, Gus, etc., or cops will respond to a noise complaint, or some other unnecessary complication. Walt can’t get through to Jesse. Jesse’s not afraid of Walt, and no doubt blames him for what his life has become. But Mike at least has the gravitas and muscle to put Jesse in a car to a destination and solution unknown.
Earlier in the episode, Saul suggests a potential end to the series when he tells Walt about a man he knows who could help the White family disappear into anonymity in another part of the country. I don’t think that’s quite what Mike has in mind for young Mr. Pinkman, but I imagine the best thing that could happen to Jesse, and Walt, and Skyler, and nearly everyone on this show, would be to begin a new identity somewhere far, far away from the legend of Heisenberg.
Some other thoughts:
• Admittedly, we saw with Tim’s visit last week that Hank is capable of putting on a good front for company, but he does seem to be doing better emotionally thanks to his work on Gale’s case. (And, naturally, he’s assuming Gale was Heisenberg.) He got prickly a few times – like when Walt turned out, unsurprisingly, to know more about Hank’s mineral collection than Hank did – but that was in the usual prideful Hank Schrader way, as opposed to the self-pity of recent episodes.
• Bryan Cranston had a lot of priceless reactions during the long Walt/Skyler sequence, but my biggest laugh came simply from the idea that Skyler dragged Walt to a Gambler’s Anonymous meeting for research.
• The opening scene was a nice refresher on Mike’s bonafides as an enforcer, yet the most interesting thing about it – besides the great look of resigned disgust on Jonathan Banks’ face when Mike contemplated his damaged ear – was what wasn’t there: despite spending hours in a refrigerator truck, Mike didn’t do a whole lot of coughing. So it’s possible that the coughing from episode 2 this season was, in fact, a rare coincidence and not foreshadowing that something his medically wrong with Mike. Though I still wouldn’t be shocked to see Walt taking him to chemo by season’s end.
• I liked how the scene in Saul’s office transitioned from the usual comedy about Saul’s naked self-interest into one where you could tell that Saul does, in fact, have some empathy for Walt and his situation. Good work from Bob Odenkirk.
• Walt is correct about “The French Connection,” which ends – as the real Popeye Doyle’s investigation did, I believe – with the bad guy getting away. Though that just allowed John Frankenheimer to make “The French Connection II: The Frenchening.”
• Gus is still absent from Walt’s life, but we knew that Giancarlo Esposito wasn’t going to disappear from the series. (Other than the folks who for some reason were convinced that Mike had killed him off-camera after the events of the premiere, that is.) So we get a brief Gus appearance here as Mike expresses his concerns about the Pinkman situation.
• I also have to assume that Jesse will be back in the Super Lab eventually, both because too much of the show leans on the Cranston/Paul chemistry, but because of the scene in this episode where Walt realized the surveillance camera can’t follow them both at once. That has to pay off eventually – let’s call it Chekhov’s Spycam.
• When I did the set visit to Albuqueruque a few months ago, I made what I thought was a huge mistake in glancing at the call sheet for the actors scheduled to appear on set that day. One of the names listed was David Costabile, and I groaned, assuming that I had just spoiled myself that Vince Gilligan had changed his mind about having Jesse murder Gale. Instead, Gale was dead in the premiere, and I figured the call sheet was about another flashback – which it sort of was, only involving karaoke and ascots. (Of course Gale wears an ascot when he karaokes. Of course he does.)
Finally, I should warn you that the next review will likely not get done on time. I fly home from press tour soon, then need to take several days off to remind my family who I am and what I look like. So odds on me having time to write a review in advance are not great. Most likely, look for something late Monday morning/early afternoon.
What did everybody else think?
You watch them on DVD? So you have seen the upcoming episodes and this episode prior to Sunday? Or do you watch some on AMC?
This was the episode yet. The suspense throughout literally had me on the edge of my seat. My heart was pounding from the nerves when Walt is going through the evidence during his ‘bathroom break’. Episodes like this is why this is the best show on TV
the best episode*
I do not know if it was “the best episode yet” or not. It was very, very good though. I did find myself at a commercial break literally leaning forward on the edge of the couch, probably slack-jawed.
I also think it was a nice payoff for last week’s episode. I really like the slow burn of Jesse’s downward spiral, and it makes sense the parties involved would wait at least a little while to see if Jesse pulled himself out of it. No interaction between Gus & Co. and Jesse is likely to be smooth, and we saw how Walt did. It just seemed very natural how people would avoid the problem until it was obvious it was not going away, and that Jesse would be distraught about killing Gale and from there things would not just start getting better for him.
For all the Skylar hate, I thought that was written well too. I think you see how the dynamics are changing. Walt is not the one being quite as controlled as he was in season one, and it is an interesting shift in how Walt & Skylar relate. I find it interesting how each side is coming from a radically different worldview. Walt has went from being Walter the Chemistry Teacher to being Heisenberg and now has to re-establish his role and status in his marriage. Skylar has gone from being clearly in control of the marriage to thinking her husband was cheating on her and using drugs to realizing he is cooking meth and making a ton of money, while herself being morally compromised by not only covering for Walt and knowingly taking advantage of an innocent bystander in the car wash owner, because he was disrespectful to her, all while maybe starting to realize Walt is no longer the passive, harmless man she knew, and definitely no longer going to be the beta to her alpha, yet realizing that she obviously still loves him and that he is in fact providing for his family, including herself, Walt Jr., Hank, and Marie.
Their relationship can never be the same, and may continue to evolve as Skylar finds out more about who and what Walt has, and is continuing to, become. That dynamic is just fascinating to me. I do not think we get that unless we see both sides try to reestablish who and what they are like we did last week, as well as Walt being put in his old place only to find out he is not, and likely CAN not, ever going to be quite the person or in quite the same familial role as he used to be.
-Cheers
Best episode of the season.
And continually hilarious. Loved every scene. The meta music video with Gus was priceless.
TV at its finest.
Agree 100%. This episode was great. The dry humor in the scene with Skyler and Walt was awesome. Walt mocking Skyler for using the word terribly twice in one sentence, changing it to sorry, and then at the dinner table at Hank and Marie’s, uses the ‘terribly’ line anyway! Couldn’t stop laughing.
“Yayyyy”
lol
I am a huge Breaking Bad fan from season 1. I love it dear. Is my favorite thing on. But this mopey Jesse routine has been done and DONE. I understand it, and itâ€™s a logical move. Two weeks straight of it? We get it. Seems to be moving along now, and I hate to sound like an impatient newbie. It has just never been my favorite thing about the show and it seems like thatâ€™s the go to Jesse place now.
I think watching him slide further and further into his hopelessness & self-destruction is fascinating. But that’s just me, though I also think some of the stuff Walt did in previous seasons was much more depressing than what Jessie is doing now [to where I almost can’t bring myself to watch some of the older episodes]
I don’t think it’s about him being “mopey.” This is a kid who started with bad intentions (slinging his homemade chili powder meth), but ultimately had a good heart (taking the fall for his brother, supporting his girlfriend, trying to have a relationship with his parents etc.) He has devolved so much that he has ultimately been consumed by the evil around him and become a different person in the process. This is the new Jessie. Numb. Self-destructive. Ambivalent. The fact that he’s dragging along in life, destroying himself a bit more each day as a result of his actions (and more importantly, those he associates himself with), is a great piece of character development and brilliant acting.
i think the jesse storyline in season 4 actually makes me feel for him than in previous seasons (‘i’m just catching up). i always saw jesse as a hard-head that didn’t have the discipline for this game. but, his spiral into this depression is making me feel much more connected to him.
that’s his parents’ house, right?
It’s his aunt’s old house, which he bought from his parents.
No it is the aunt’s house that he bought from his parents.
His grandma gave it to Jesse to use after she died. Then his parents took it over when they found out Jesse was cooking meth in it. However, Jesse buys back the house from his parents in cash soon after.
So let’s just say it’s Jesse’s house…he bought it after all.
i clearly missed something.. so who’s house was in season one with the gate in the driveway and where the acid ate through the bathtub upstairs? i thought THAT was his aunt’s house… or is it the same house? they look completely different
Same house as in season 1. In between season 1 and season 3, the real-life owner of the house sold it, which limited the production’s use of the exterior, which is why we got that whole storyline about Jesse being homeless for a while and then having to get the apartment next to Jane. The new owners drastically remodeled the house, and then either sold it to someone else who was okay with the production or was more welcoming of production (I forget), and Gilligan & co. responded with the storyline about Jesse’s parents remodeling the house, putting it on the market, and ultimately selling it to Jesse at a loss.
While I’m sure that Jane was intended to be a part of the season all along, learning how the sausage is made is some times a bit shocking. Wow, that’s a lot of great Jesse character development that happened due to a production coincidence.
Loved this ep. Hopefully those who have been having trouble with the previous eps and seeing them as ‘slow’ (not me) will appreciate this one.
One of my favorite things was how Skyler wanted to go over the details when she brilliantly spun the tale with no practice. Walt mocked her and then went to Jesse wanted to be as detail oriented.
I felt I saw a few things happening, like the money being stolen, Jesse going missing and Walt finding the folder. Still, the brilliance of the show is in the execution. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time.
I agree, Kendra. I have had flashbacks all week to last week’s episode and I enjoyed all the depth added to characters. That’s what makes this show so good. Who gets scenes like the ones Marie had at the open houses? And I was so MAD at the end of this week’s episode cuz who wants to wait until next week to find out what’s going to happen? Aach! This show is a roller coaster and the long, slow drag up the hill always pays off with a rush that makes my stomach flip.
“Where is the ‘I slept with my boss bulletpoint?'”
That, along with Walt’s posture in the chair, were the parts I think I laughed the hardest at.
-Cheers
I laughed, but her reply, about having to play the bad cop and kick Walt out and give no reason, made me sympathize with her.
Good point KJ. She took quite the verbal beating from Walt Jr., and her reaction under the circumstances seems pretty understandable. To us. To the rest of her family, she just looks like an unreasonable bitch although most finding out their spouse was producing high volumes of drugs would likely have reacted pretty similar. Skylar was put into a pretty tough situation. They both were to some extent, although it is pretty easy to say Walt brought it all on himself, fairly or otherwise.
I don’t think the camera following Jesse/not Walt as a “Chekhov’s spycam.” I don’t think it was about setting up some future event in the lab with the two of them, and more about showing, once again, that the issue is Jesse. That the camera is for Jesse. That, had Jesse disappeared, Gus wouldn’t have an issue with Walt even after all that’s happened.
Yeah, that’s what I figured, as well. Walt noticed that the camera was interested only in Jesse, so when Jesse disappears later, Walt goes straight to the camera and asks where he is.
Except for the fact that Walt was alone when the cameras were first noticed and they followed him around the lab. I’m pretty sure they’re just motion activated and the Chekov spycam will come up later.
Agreeing with Joe. I too thought that the camera following Pinkman was to re-establish him as the ‘concern.’
I don’t think they are motion activated, as there has been plenty of movement in the past, and no noticeable noise from the camera. They’ve been pretty deliberate in showing when the camera is moving and when it isn’t.
On top of that, that scene comes immediately after Walt’s talk with Saul about Jesse being first in the “imminent demise department.”
It seemed to me that the point of the scene was to really drive home to Walt that, for all of Walt’s talk with Saul about everyone being after him, it is Jesse who is the target. That while Walt was talking about Gus trying to scare him, about Mike punching him, etc., the whole fracas started with Gus actually wanting to go after Jesse.
Funny…I thought that moment where Walter saw the camera followed Jesse was to reveal that there was a blind spot for the camera in the lab. Note that Jesse is moving the tubs of finished meth to an unseen location…then, when he goes home he throws some of that blue stuff in the air.
I thought the same thing! Didn’t Jesse going home in the next scene and throwing something in the air and yelling “smoke up bitches” indicated that he was skimming off the top again?
Oh – I saw it totally as “Chekhov’s Spycam” – literally thought to myself, “Now *there’s* a nice Chekhovian gun in action”.
I had a similar thought with Saul’s introduction of an escape plan for all involved – that seems too “easy”, and I think Vince Gilligan has suggested in his interviews from the start of this show that they don’t want Walt to live happily ever after – that’s not the theme or tone of this show.
But overall – holy wow! The only thing I dislike about this show is how it absolutely spoils me, in that every other TV show – and movie – I watch pretty much sucks, with BB as the benchmark for what “good” is.
I also thought it was just Walt noticing that they were watching Jesse, and that it was an indicator they were about to make a move on him
Nuje I agree this show spoils you for any other show. Tonight’s episode was a perfect example of the spoiling factor. This episode was so full of great dialogue and banter (especially between Walt and Skylar), beautifully shot, tightly drawn (so much crammed in 45 mins. in terms of plot and character development), and the right amount of humor. I love it when one second I’m saying “holy shit!” and the next second I’m laughing.
The camera must be there to see if Jesse is skimming off the top, right? Or is he using his cash to buy the meth that he is throwing to his “hobo” roommates. By the way, who uses the word “hobo” these days, anyhow? That one word conveyed so much–Walt’s not cool nerdy chemistry teacher persona paired with his uptight judgmental feelings about Jesse who Walt is just thoroughly exasperated with. Hobo sounds like something my grandmother would say! In the context of the hipster rap and R & B playing at Jesse’s house, Walt seems like a “square.”
The scene with Walt and Skyler seemed really long on AMC as well.
Is Jesse for sure using again?
I thought the same thing. When he grabbed the girl with the meth it seemed clear they were going to go get high, but then they played video games instead. Makes me thing that he’s not getting high, and he looks tripped out just because of a lack of sleep and general sensory overload in his house.
I’ve been thinking that as well; we haven’t actually seen Jesse using. It wouldn’t surprise me to learn that he’s been surrounding himself with junkies, but that he himself has been keeping clean.
And not just video games, but crappy ones as well. Dude, if you wanna play a racing game, there are SOOOOOOOO many better options than SEGA All-Stars.
I think it was at least 15 minutes before the first commercial break. It was Mike, into, and then lie preparation all it one block.
If I’m not mistaken, the last time we saw Jesse use was right before he was going to shoot the dealers from the crew that killed Combo.
wasn’t he using with badger and skinny pete with the roomba cam?
Ah, but we don’t KNOW for sure that he used with Badger and Skinny Pete. We saw him cut up the lines, and we saw them use for sure, but not Jesse. I think that, if he were using, he’d be too far gone to function, but he’s actually functioning at a very high level. All things considered.
“I think that, if he were using, he’d be too far gone to function”
That’s a very insightful take. I’m sure you’re right.
Didn’t we see Jesse use in episode 2 with Badger and the other guy, who both resisted for a split-second before falling off the wagon?
Any basic close observation of Jesse’s behavior indicates that he’s obviously using. He’s tweaked out all the time, bleary-eyed, rubbing his nose, looks like he hasn’t slept in days…
In the podcast Vince basically confirmed that Jesse is using at this point.
Jesse was using in “Box Cutter” and was portrayed as on drugs, atleast to me, in the house party when he was dancing
——
“Any basic close observation of Jesse’s behavior indicates that he’s obviously using. He’s tweaked out all the time, bleary-eyed, rubbing his nose, looks like he hasn’t slept in days”
——
Any casual glance at the plot arc indicates that Jesse’s falling apart from having killed Gale. That accounts for everything you’ve described. If he were using, he wouldn’t be showing up at work on time, wouldn’t have the clear/crisp mind to instantly outfox Mike and explain Gus to Walt, and, most of all, wouldn’t be working 24/7 to find ways to have external things overwhelm his senses (to knock out the memory of the shooting), from loud music, to never-ending party, to raining money, to go carts, etc.
If he was on drugs, he wouldn’t need to do any of that. That is, after all what drugs do.
Jesse’s definitely not using.
We’ve seen Jesse use at least once. In “Thirty Eight Snub,” during the scene in which he helps Skinny Pete and Badger fall off the wagon, while they’re arguing about video games, Jesse is shown taking the rolled up bill, putting it to his nose, and then, from behind, ducking his head down to the table and sniffing. There’s not much room for debate that at least in that scene, he’s using.
Could’ve sworn the “crappy” videogame was Mario Go-Karts. Jesse, he needs his go-karts right now.
He was playing Modnation racers on PS3, come on, any nerd saw this as it was determental to the plot. Psych.
I think that scene with Skylar and Walt was intentionally long to make us as uncomfortable as Walt was during the whole thing. I kept rubbing my head waiting for it to be over just like Walt. It was a great scene though.
That was an amazing episode. I’m not the biggest Skyler fan in the world, but I thought the scene with her and Walt going over their story was terrific. And the episode just kept getting better and better.
One thing’s been bothering me, though. When Gus first appeared, he seemed extremely careful about not allowing any way to connect the successful business man to the local drug hierarchy. Yet since them, we’ve seen him be almost cavalier in his actions, from taking calls about his drug operations in his restaurant, to shipping huge quantities of meth in his chicken trucks. It’s an inconsistency that bugs me. But, I guess, that might just be his downfall.
He’s always shipped meth using the Pollos trucks. That’s his distribution system/how he is able to operate without the Cartels
I also thought a bit of the Skyler/Walt convo was a shout out to the fans, esp the part where Skylar says something about ppl thinking she’s just a raving beyotch
Megadittoes, Milaxx. She’s lived this role as the bitch-on-wheels, and can say absolutely nothing about it — “I’m just the bitch mom that wouldn’t cut you any slack.”
But you know what kills? Directly after that, Walt saying his line of apology, but not meaning a damn thing near it. And the meta-meta of two actors playing people learning how to be actors, when they’ve been that in their marriage, *all along*.
Bergman, people — we’re getting Bergman for the cost of cable.
And is this the first time, ever, that I’ve seen Hank act like not an ass — I mean truly, genuinely decent to Walt, without any strings (which still, there are, with Gale’s handbook?) Who knew — and who knew that Marie could lie for good, instead of boosting?
Yeah, the first thought I had after the “bitch” comment was that Gilligan was reading online comments.
My favorite part in the extended Skylar/Walt scene was Walt’s reaction to Skylar telling him he should look down at his feet. The way he did it, and then just put his hands up like “what the hell am I doing?” was hilarious. That whole scene had me cracking up, just seeing how Walt reacted to everything.
Otherwise, great episode. I’d say the best of the season outside of the first episode. So intense, and I hated looking down at my clock and seeing the time while Jesse and Mike were in the car. I knew we were going to have to wait to find out what happens and it’s going to make for a long week.
Is it starting to bother anyone else that we haven’t seen Walter in any doctors office of any sort in an EXTENDED period of time?
TYLER, don’t think Walt will be at the doctors office. The nmessage is he is holdoing his own and even better than that. I ceretainly think the WALT/SKYLER TALK a real bottle episode. They might have saved money, but I actuall fogged out, very long and boring. The tald with Mike and anyone or Jesse and Mike is always tiltilating. Saul and Walt intrigueing. But have to admit SKYLER IS GETTING TOO MUCH AIR TIME. I don’t care how much she weighs, but enough with Sklar, The show was much better than last week, but still a little disconnected. I nam also a little tired of jessee’s new best friends. tHIS IS THE 2 ND EPISODE I thinked missed a bit, But I still love it.
Nah, his cancer’s in remission, and besides, the intrigue of the story isn’t in the doctor’s office, anyway.
@gotcha/tyler hi an we please stop using caps lock to express things
also skyler hate never gets old at all…. seriously can we please just stop crying a about her she’s an interesting character and her descent in to Walts life (witch she hated at first ). is a very interesting plot line.
@JACK “the cardinal commenting rule around here is to talk about the show, and not each other”
I can’t remember a time I laughed as hard or as long during an episode of Breaking Bad. Walt’s fake apology to Skylar, Jesse paying a couple of meth heads to “escort” Walt out of his home, Saul’s hurt feelings at not being included in Walt’s circle of worries, it was all seriously funny.
I wouldn’t call Walt’s apology to Skylar “bogus” or “fake”, only because it was just him rehearsing what he was going to say later. Initially, it looked and sounded as if he were sincerely apologizing. But when he immediately edited the bullet points/script, you can see Skylar’s reaction change and she understood that he was merely trying to practice his “apology” for later that evening. Great piece of acting there, but thought it went on too long, too.
Best episode of the season, so far.
All around the internet-sphere after last weeks episode, I saw a lot of people complaining about the lack of forward motion so far this season. I hope that this episode puts a stop to that chatter and let’s people realize the point of the past few weeks (even though, I think a good majority of viewers saw it to begin with). Breaking Bad is a show about small moments building onto bigger ones. Without the past few weeks, we wouldn’t get Walt and Skyler having to tell the gambling story to Hank and Marie which led to the great scene/conversation between Walt and Hank.
In addition to showing how far these characters have come in the series, I thought it was also a great reminder for how far Dean Norris has come. He was fantastic in that scene, I’m already forgiving Hank for the past few weeks.
Without the past two episodes, I don’t think the stakes and implications of Jesse’s actions would have felt as high or real. Yes, you can technically call parts of those episodes filler, but it’s damn important (and still very entertaining) filler.
Glad to see Giancarlo Esposito back (even if for two seconds) this week. Between Cranston, Paul, Norris, Esposito, Bob Odenkirk, and occasionaly RJ Mitte, I didn’t think there was a lot of room left for any other actor to step in and so frequently match his peers, but Jonathan Banks is becoming one of my favorite parts of the show. His expressions in that opening sequence were priceless. They weren’t fearful or worried, more like, “Oh great, now I have to take care of this and I just wanted to relax.” All of that, with a few smirks and sighs. Perfection.
And in my fascination about everything else, completely forgot about the Walt/Skyler scene at the beginning. At first, I was just appreciative of the comedy of it and would have lived happily with it if it had remained just that. But the writing on this show is SO excellent that it turned into something more serious so seamlessly when Skyler berated Walt about getting them into that mess to begin with and Walt could only play along with her script rather than actually apologize to move the uncomfortable situation along.
Can’t say enough about how much I love your recaps. I almost run to the computer to see what you have posted – thank you! The humor in this episode had me laughing – Mike’s Ear, Walt dozing through the GA meeting, Saul asking if he has been brought up in conversation… Great funny stuff. God. I love this show!
Gale was a Ron Paul fan. Who knew?
Ha, that caught my attention, too. I guess it makes sense in a way. Anyone who cooks meth for a living has to have a libertarian streak in them.
I was glad someone else saw the Ron Paul campaign sticker. Gayle talked about being a libertarian when we first met him. It was how he justified cooking meth.
That’s actually not particularly surprising. Unless I made up this memory in my head, I seem to recall Walt discussing Gale’s decision to get into making meth last season, and Gale had a libertarian point of view on the morality of his career choice.
Yup, Gale said he was a libertarian when we met him. He thought cooking meth to meet consumer demand was a victimless crime.
Oh, poor Gale. It wasn’t Ron Paul you should’ve kept an eye on, but AA-ron Paul…
Clever observation, Andrew!!
Watching on Netfix and reading these 18 mos later…good catch Andrew.
Wow, this is 2 years later, and nice catch andrew!
Alan,
thanks for the support, if you will, for Skyler’s difficulty in catching up with Walt’s breaking bad — as you say, we the viewers and of course Walt have had 3 seasons to ‘cope’ and understand and accept what he’s done, and even embrace it — but not so much Skyler. She has been run over by a freight train, in a manner of speaking. So her reactions and retaliations are totally in character for that.
That all aside, did Walt make a serious mistake in mentioning Gale’s name to Hank? I mean, I can’t remember Hank saying Gale Boetteker’s name. Is this the edge of the wedge that will open up the mystery that is Heisenberg?
Oh, and didn’t anyone think it was below Mike’s status to be guarding the chicken man’s meth shipments?
Hank calls him Gale “Major Tom” Boetteker.
Hank does mention the name to Walt (first name and last) and Walt repeats it later in the conversation.
Great episode. Like many, I enjoyed the Skyler/Walt scene — it was kind of a play on actors preparing for a scene, which of course, they were. And later at the dinner, seeing Walt looking down, and Skyler indeed wiping away a tear.
@emilylux I have to agree with you about Mike riding shotgun on Gus’ shipments. He does this every week? Or did Gus have some intel that the cartel was going to make an attempt on one particular shipment. Also, wouldn’t it have been wiser for the cartel to hijack the shipment without shooting up the product. Have they ever heard of tear gas? On a semi-unrelated note, I wonder why Mike didn’t get high after being covered in meth-laced chicken fat/oil.(the liquid looked blue as it sprayed from the containers)
It bugged me just a little that, since Hank brought up Gale’s full name, Walt didn’t take the chance to point out that Boetticher is a German name, like the Heisenberg pseudonym, thus reinforcing Hank’s theory about them being one and the same.
…. because they aren’t distributing LSD?? Meth can’t be absorbed through the skin. And Mike also had a giant winter coat on.
“Also, wouldn’t it have been wiser for the cartel to hijack the shipment without shooting up the product. Have they ever heard of tear gas?”
Seriously? Have you ever heard of anyone other than the police using tear gas? The cartels *only* use lethal force. Likely they were going to burn the truck to the ground once they were certain it contained product.
@Jeff, Danny, Why couldn’t Meth be absorbed through the skin, if any of Mike’s body wasn’t covered in clothing? Transdermal application of medicine became huge with the introduction of the nicotine patch. And the Meth in the truck did become mixed with liquids. What about dire warning labels on chemicals such as bleach for instance due to the hazards of skin contact? Unless perhaps you have some personal knowledge about the nature of Meth that I don’t? ;-)
@Danny, The “bullet point” of this scene was meant to show how unhappy the cartel is for what Gus did to them last season. I think it’s also meant to give us a heads up of things to come, in case we’ve forgotten this loose thread amongst all the others.
Jeff has a good point about ruining the product. The goal of the cartels was to send a message and destroy the product, to rid them of the competition. It’s also more effective to send a message by shooting the hell out of the truck with a gazillion bullets, (Gus eliminated the king pen in Mexico by having him shot to death), than throw in a couple of tear gas canisters. Plus they would have had to open the doors of the back of the truck to do so, and the shooters had no way of knowing how many people were in there, would it only be the one?
@Emily, I too wondered if Mike is questioning how much Gus valued him while riding in the truck, especially after the box-cutter incident, and Walt planting a seed of doubt when Mike and him were in the bar. Mike reacted so violently to that, Walt must have hit a nerve.
Or maybe Gus is just being more cautious now that he has made the cartels his enemy, and Mike understands this, but I don’t think so…..
2 mutually exclusive truths.
1) They can’t kill Jesse, he’s a lead character on the show.
2) They have to kill Jesse. He’s a liability to the operation.
Brain hurts.
It really is getting a little hard to keep suspending my disbelief when Jessie drifts chaotically through the world and gets bailed out again and again and again.
I could see them killing off Jesse very easily. His arc seems complete.
If this was Game of Thrones then Jesse would be dead for sure. But knowing there are a few seasons left, Jesse will survive. He will probably get the crap kicked out of him to set him back on track.
I really don’t think jessie will make it out of this season alive. I have thought that before this season started. And I have a feeling jesse will be walt’s undoing.
I feel like jesse could definitely die this season. Walt has always stuck up for him and protected him, but Walt’s has also become more and more evil as the show has gone on. In the end, if Walt’s life is at risk, I think he’ll undoubtedly be willing to take out Jesse to protect himself. Or maybe Jesse will get iced by one of the hobo-drug addicts crashing at his house. Or maybe he’ll OD. Or maybe Mike was taking out to the middle of the desert to kill him. I dont know, but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna die, and i think it’ll be sooner rather than later
Yeah, as good as BB is, the fact that all the mains have been safe into this season kind of takes the suspense out of it.
[tvtropes.org]
This is an excellent point, and it’s unfortunate. The reason the end of “One Minute” was so fantastic was that it was completely plausible that Hank would die. In fact, that show followed the classic TV pattern of killing a character. It was amazing.
I watched this episode having just read an item where the AMC brass was downplaying Vince Gilligan’s statement that next season would definitely be the last. Not a good sign. I want to know NOTHING about what happens, and I would hope AMC would let the show run its organic course. But yes, clearly Jesse won’t be killed, and it hurts current shows, as well as what’s to come.
(Watch, he’ll be dead next week.)
AMC is trying to cut next season down to 6 or 8 episodes according to an article in the LA Times.
[www.latimes.com]
If Sony wants to move to another network it seems like they’d have to do at least two more seasons.
Jesse had planned to be killed in the first season, but the strike forced season 1 to only be 7 episodes. season 2-01 and 2-02 were part of season 1 but was just made part of season 2. thankfully gilligan didn’t do his “jesse dies in a drug deal gone wrong idea”
Funny, tense, dramatic, gut wrenching, this is y this is the best show on tv hands down, I can’t see them getting rid of Jesse so it’s gonna be great to see where mike is taking him and how he gets out of it, but I do keep thinking mike is going to turn on gus and realize he made a mistake in taking on the cartel
I would totally watch a Mike spin-off.
He reminds me of Brother Mouzone, in that he is a perfect mystery that doesn’t require any sort of behind the scenes shots. I don’t ever really want to know him well enough to guess what he’ll do next. Savor the mystery.
Great idea MODOK! I think the opening sequence was just priceless. And the way he grimaced about the wound to his ear…..awesome acting! I watched that three times already. Hope we see more of him in the rest of the season.
Jonathan Banks has come a long way since he first came on my radar as Vinnie Terranova’s handler on “Wiseguy.”
“wiseguy” was the BB of that era.
I thought that when Walt was watching the camera follow Jesse it was because he suspected him of pocketing some drugs, but your theory works too.
Absolutely right. And he WAS pocketing drugs. Remember how when he came home, he brought little baggies of meth to give away, throwing them in the air and shouting “Snort up, bitches”?
Sorry, Alan, but I think you’re wrong on Chekhov’s security cam (one other factor: there are a number of cams, remember?).
WELL I did notice Jessee taking a few samples of the meth, but that’s probably the least of the problems mike and Gus have with him. Walt does everything Skyler says. THe G.A. meeting/ come on, jONATHAN BANKS is really stealing the show. His looks and comments are hysterical. I love the episode where he gives Walter some roughing up. Saul seems like he’s dealing with some gifted child.
I am guessing since Aaron Paul is a lead actor that he will not be killed next episode. I also think that Mike might just want to talk to jessie to find out what is up with him or he knows what is wrong with jessie and is going to show him something much worse. I have no clue how this will play out but I did see an interview with Jonathan Banks where he said that him and Aaron will be spending a lot of time together on screen. So if Jessie is to survive I think they are going to have mike spend a bit of time with Jessie to get him back on track. I have a feeling that the story Mike told Walt in half measures may come back in some form and it will teach jessie about having to do what you have to do to survive. I have no idea, this is brilliant, lol.
Totally agree w/you Amrit as knowing what a soft spot Mike has for kids and seeing how Jesse stood up to Gus in Half Measures for getting kids to push meth, makes me think Mike also has a soft spot for Jesse and wants to keep him safe and alive.
So Jesse shaved his head then had no fear in him, sounds familiar, bitch
Did nobody else notice that when we faded in on Mike’s scene across the desk from Gus, he was staring very warily at an exacto knife in Gus’ coffee cup?
They previously showed that Gus’ trucking operation is enormous. Wonder what made Mike be in that one specific truck? Probably just because it worked better dramatically.
Finally, help me, I’m thick. Why did the blindfold mean Mike wasn’t going to kill the thief?
He was blindfolded, which means he hasn’t seen Mike or Victor 2.0. If they were going to kill the thief, it wouldn’t matter if he could see their faces.
because if he can’t see them, he can’t rat them out. If they were gonna kill him they wouldn’t bother with the blindfold
You don’t need to blindfold someone if you’re going to kill them. It doesn’t matter if they’ve seen your face because they’re going to be dead anyways.
There’s no reason to blindfold a person you’re going to kill. Either you blindfold someone because you don’t want them to have visual details about something (so they can’t describe what a person/place/things looks like, such as a route, location, or accomplices), or you do it as a form of sensory deprivation (i.e., to terrorize). If they’re going to be dead, you don’t care what they saw. Also, you’d only terrorize before killing a person for you (if you have a personal reason or are a sadist) or for an audience. If Jesse had expressed interest in the thief’s well-being, I wonder if Mike would have killed him? Just to spite him.
Every time I see Skyler trying to work on their cover stories I am reminded once more how she and Walt could have been attracted to each other.They are peas in a pod, bot smart and arrogant of their intelligence.
My money is on Mike taking Jesse somewhere deserted to detox him himself , and while he’s at it having a bit of a convo on what it really means to kill someone in cold blood. I hoe something gets thru to Jesse because no good can come of runnning what is essentially a crack house in your nice, suburban house.
I have already seen next week’s episode. Won’t say anything about it. Just want to let everyone know that I have.
Nice try! lol, also very clever how you use the name Jace L(Lacob?) do you think that attaches some authenticity to your comment?. The thing is…he never ever, ever writes about breaking bad, lol. Try again!
Ooh! The full-length video of Gale Boetticher singing karaoke!
[www.amctv.com]
Thanks for the link! Anyone have any idea what language is in the subtitles/captioning for the song? Also, is David Bowie making a come-back? I heard “The Jean Genie” a few weeks back on the premiere episode of “Alphas” and just heard “Changes” on the radio yesterday.
The subtitles look like Thai to me
klingon?
they are indeed thai…
any ironically, the link to full length video won’t play for me here in thailand!
dammit!
Who is going to add a Breaking Bad bullet point to the Wikipedia page for Gale’s song?
Nick, I looked up Kilngon ’cause that was my guess too! But it is Thai. Thank you Wikipedia on both counts.
A few interesting observations
1. Interesting how the skyler walt scene was then mirrored with the walt jesse scene where walt takes on the skyler role and jesse telling him to stop freaking out
2. I think jesse didnt listen to mike because mike has more gravitas its because jesse is in complete nihilism mode. He got in the car knowing what mike was going to do…as you could tell by how he asked “where are we going?”…but most surprising but most telling scene was when he noticed his money was gone and just continued to play video games. way they have showed jesse’s aftermath has been the best part if the season so far.
My only complaint about the episode was with the amount of time they spent on the walter/skyler scene – i felt like the actual “confession” to the family was kind of glossed over. Like it just worked, while we didnt get to see how the the walt skyler interaction during their ruse actually played out.
I thought that was purposeful–the rehearsal scene was the point, not the actual confession. It showed how meticulous Skyler is, how much Walt resents it, and how much Skyler would like an apology from Walt (who doesn’t feel he’s done anything wrong).
I thought the same! Skyler could have handed Walt 15 pages of bullet points (showing how meticulous she was) rehearsed a couple of points with Walt and the scene could have transitioned to the Shraders where we could be shown how it got executed.
Hey NATX & Cameo, I think a big part of that was just to show how the relationship between Walt & Skyler had changed. For that matter, a lot of the episode as a whole showed how things had changed, between Walt & Skyler, Walt & Saul, Walt & Jesse to a lesser extent, as well as making the nuts & bolts of the gambling story more specific.
Not saying you are wrong, but I liked it and thought it served a pretty good point as it was more about Skyler & Walt than their confession to Hank & Marie, who are probably just inclined to believe them as, what’s the alternative, that Walt’s actually Heisenburg and making this money selling the blue meth? Yeah, that’s real likely! ;)
-Cheers
This was easily my favorite episode of the season. Not just the suspense about what would happen to Jesse, or the horrific and visceral degradation every character seems to be facing, but I loved the structure of it. How each plot thread seemed to spill into the next and impact it. Skyler forces Walt to humble himself before Hank, which leads to him seeing Gale’s file, which leads to him confronting Jesse and asking him to re-live the killing, which perfectly plays off of everything Jesse has been going through emotionally all season. I just thought it was a brilliant episode where plot threads that weren’t completely connected a few weeks ago now coalesced perfectly. Can’t wait to see what happens with Jesse next week. My thoughts were the same as Alan’s, that Mike is taking Jesse back to rehab. That would be a twist on the attempted execution many people are no doubt expecting. But at the same time, I’m not sure the show would go back to that same well again, since it would be a narrative retread. In any event, can’t wait. Loved this ep.
I daresay it will be a Big Steve King kinda rehab… where if you relapse, your giblets get cut off.
Maybe Jessie and Mike will join forces against Gus–What if Jesse somehow convinces Mike that Mike’s status in this meth house of cards is equally precarious and the two of them should collaborate together as a pre-emptive strike. I think Mike actually respected the fact that Jesse was so cold and criminal in his lack of concern about the stolen money and the blindfolded man. On the other hand, Mine did go to Gus with his concerns about Jesse’s crazy instability.
My only complaint about the episode is no black jack player splits 8’s against a 9!
Good God yes you do, even if you don’t know the count. But if the count is overly negative (+2 or more) you most certainly will, and if the rules allow, you might even double.
Also, Hank’s comment about Heisenberg being one of “Hitler’s guys” wasn’t very accurate, although it could’ve been an intentional mistake. While Heisenberg was German, and had some dealing with the Reich, he was never in its employ. He went on to win the Nobel Prize for Physics.
You split 8s in that situation mostly as a defensive move. Sure, your two hands starting with 8 aren’t strong against the dealer’s 9, but they’re still each significantly stronger than your hand starting with a 16 was. If the count is negative, as Stu says, definitely… but in any case you have a good chance of literally a split: lost one hand and win one. Stick with the 16, and you have an almost certain loss.
I think if I had a business giving people new, completely untracable lives, the first rule would be “Do not give them a business card.”
So true, LOL!
Anyone think Mike might be bringing Jesse to Mexico, or at any rate to someone from the cartel to let them finally get one of the guys they want to kill and get off Gus’s case? Will Walter ride in on his white horse yet again?
IF he is in fact taking Jesse to Mexico my guess would be that the cartel would use Jesse’s life as leverage to make Walt start cooking for them. It would serve as payback for Gus for betraying the Cartel/the Cousins and it would also be a way for Mike to get revenge on Gus for killing his right-hand man. I realize that my theory is WAY out there so please don’t be too harsh haha
Hope all you cinematography students noticed the 5 second cut where the foreground (bus bench)and mid-background (Mexican restaurant) go by at camera speed, while the cars whiz by and the sky progresses at still another time-lapse. Great stuff. Keeps me coming back.
Is it just me, or was there a cut/jump between when the Cartel opened the freezer truck doors and when Mike kills the two assassins?
Mine did the same – I think it was just a glitch in the feed. Froze right when the cartel guys opened the doors and resumed with Mike climbing out of the truck after he already killed them. Seems like I missed a few seconds of a cool scene! Damn.
They showed the assassins climbing into the truck from roughly Mike’s POV, then they showed the side view of the truck and we hear 3 shots and see the assassins falling out. So, yeah, it sounds like you missed something.
Alan – re Skyler I only began disliking her this season, and it’s difficult to separate the way Anna Gunn interprets the role, and how it’s written — she makes me feel a little claustro — but my issue with her is that she’s controlling, and emasculating, and it’s not necessary that to accept the drug money means to get so far into Walt’s business. In fact, it makes more sense to me to go the Carmela Soprano route. I understand that this season is showing the fallout from Walt’s decisions, but I’ve seen more than enough Skyler, not enough Gus, or the dynamic between Walt and Jesse.
Plus, her dogged pursuit of the car wash business last week — what, it’s the only business you want? It’s toxic! — and the way she tricked and screwed the owner: was I supposed to feel sympathy for her need to play catch up? I wouldn’t want her for a friend.
It probably isn’t toxic…she hired the guy to say it was, and he may have just been an actor. I doubt she’d purchase it if she, in fact, had to invest another $200K for a new “system.” But, yes, I agree she was relentless in trying to get this particular car wash. Probably because she was angry at the comments made by the owner Bogdon and took it very personally.
May have been an actor? I thought it was pretty clear that he definitely was, what with the earpiece and Skyler researching the codes and telling him what to say. And I think she’s doing a pretty good job playing catch-up and covering for Walt–far better than Walt was able to do.
I think the guy was a (il)legitimate state employee(obviously on the take) put in place by Saul. If I were the car wash owner I wouldn’t take the word of a person I had never dealt with before without checking his credentials with whatever governmental authority he purportedly works for.
Please please please move on from the controlling emasculating Skylar diatribe. GAwd, it gets sickening reading the same damn complaint about her every single week. Walt, isn’t he controlling? Hasn’t he been from the start? THat is what makes his character. You seem happy about that, so give the other characters a break. Jeez.
@ Emily Hit a nerve? Feel the need to control the discussion? …the entire interaction with Walt and Skyler this episode was her pushing him into a semi ridiculous play, and unnecessary, and a bad idea to create a big lie like that, the more elaborate the lie, the bigger the fall and maybe the complaints about her are because she is that? It’s a valid point to make now that she’s pushed her way into being a partner and an integral part of Walt’s life again. Okay, let’s just say she’s pushing things in a dangerous direction. But this season seems to be all about the fallout from Walt’s actions, and how everyone is scrambling to contain the mess, and Skyler as a character is creating another time bomb, and as an actress, Gunn is playing this in a way that evinces no sympathy from me, and obviously from others.
Rule #1 around here, folks: TALK ABOUT THE SHOW, NOT EACH OTHER. If you can’t keep disagree in a civil manner, comments will start getting deleted.
I’d seen a preview on AMC’s website of the black jack-playing scene, and thought it was dull then. The full scene, while it had a couple of chuckles, was interminably long. I just kept thinking, “let’s get on with it.” Just 13 hours for the season (with commercials) and this scene is going on for at least 8 precious minutes.
Glad Mike came in and kicked out Jesse’s hobos. The whole party thing needed to end – we get the point, and it really strains credibility that neighbors never complained, called the police, etc.
That was driving me crazy, too! Loud music and an ongoing stream of undesirables coming in and out would definitely prompt a call to the police.
I love this show, but this season….isn’t…quite working for me, this episode was the best, and ended on a rough note (tho really, we all know they aren’t going to off Jesse) and now that the action has slowed down, no more wild and crazy stuff, I’m starting to poke holes in a lot of not so credible things, and that party would’ve had the cops over days ago. And Gus’ employee who’s been watching it, let it go on this long? nah.
Nice bit of misdirection when Hank pulls out the case file. We expected him to immediately hand over the lab notes, but instead, we see he wants to just entertain Walt and Walt Jr. with the singing meth cook. And I think Walt’s expression was a combination of horror at seeing Gale’s video on Hank’s TV screen, and of embarrassment for Gale, whom Walt liked, doing the karoake thing in costume and being laughted at by his brother in law.
so jace saw next’s week episode. round of applause to you.
Rewatching it, when they arrive at Hank’s, the door is open. When Walt tries to help wheel Hank, it is still open, Hank refuses, and then the door is closed. I know it has no affect to anything but I have noticed that mistake in “Box Cutter” in the Denny’s scene with Jesse and the silverware
A completely irrelevant observation: Was Gale gay? Queer? Pitching/catching for the other team? Infatuated with Walt Whitman? Walt White?
That notebook was his id, and he was doodling his version of “Mr. Gale White”, chemically speaking, of course….
It coulda happened.
I think the surveillance camera thing was just to show that Gus was concerned about Jesse primarily – not Walt – setting up Walt’s subsequent concern when Jesse disappears.
The scene where Walt grills Jesse about the murder of Gale was an interesting juxtaposition with the prior scene with Walt and Skylar going over the details of the gambling plan. with Skylar, Walt is bitching about having to go over all these details – but suddenly with Jesse they have to go over every little detail because it is his own idea.
I doubt Jesse is going to rehab – unless Gus owns some special super criminal rehab center to go with his super lab so that he can keep Jesse there.
The scene with Skyler and Walt planning the confession and apology had a sort of “meta” feel to me.
Like this was a really, really bad day in the Breaking Bad writer’s room where each idea is stupider and more overly complicated than the last and everyone’s is just getting on everyone else’s nerves.
Note that despite the recent emphasis on her accounting background, In season one Vince Gilligan tells us that Skyler was a writer once upon a time.
Not a very good one, I guess.
and when Saul says “end game” is he implying anything other than get them new identities and move, or did I miss something?
And did Jesse throw meth in the air when he said “smoke it up bitches”. how did he get that, the lab?
That’s what I was wondering, as well as the absence of that new dude re-weighing the day’s batch.
Jessie is in a state where he probably doesn’t care about any repercussions from stealing from the container, but the meth was in tiny little packets [would he have taken the time on his way home from work to distribute that stuff?].
But yeah, I was wondering about the source of that giveaway meth as well.
Alan, I’ve followed and read you forever but only Skylar could actually get me to post. Why do you believe that Skylar’s only choices are “to take his drug money or go broke”? I strongly disagree. She could always get a job. Yes, she had a baby recently but she could get around that by — among other possibilities — paying Marie to take care of the child during the day.
As far as I’m concerned, Skylar makes Carmela Soprano appear almost moral. Skylar kicks out Walt, asks for a divorce, then takes her about-to-be-ex’s money to pay for her sister’s husband’s care, before insisting on inserting herself into Walter’s business and then having her ego and pride dictate his actions (e.g., demanding that only the carwash will do for money laundering because her ego demands obeisance from the carwash owner). Good God!
She had choices, but she chose this route because she likes the money and power almost as much as she likes being sanctimonious and controlling.
You might argue that this all began because of Hank’s shooting and his need for expensive medical care. Perhaps. At the beginning. But now? Again, if she was really so disgusted by Walt’s actions, as she seemed to be just a short while ago in the series’ time line, she would have taken care of Hank’s bills and then stayed out of it. Instead, Skylar has become an eager accomplice who seems to relish every bit of it. Especially the power. And I think she would have taken Walt’s drug money regardless of the situation with Hank. (In fact, wasn’t there an intimation before Hank’s shooting that she was tempted to take the money left by Walt in the duffel bag in the closet?)
To me, one of this show’s many overarching themes is a variation of that old saw about absolute power, except here it’s that huge amounts of money corrupt. And money brought out Skylar’s inherent venality. I give her another two months before she has no hesitation in using violence against someone who bruises her ego, like the carwash owner. Maybe she won’t pull the trigger or use the baseball bat herself, but I doubt she’d have any qualms in ordering someone else to “do something about the problem” (to paraphrase what she initially told Saul). She — like almost everyone in this show now except for Jesse and, perhaps, Mike — lies to herself about what she really is.
Vigorous co-sign.
I haven’t liked the Skyler character since S2. @xbrooklyngirl’s “controlling and emasculating” hits the nail on the head; where maybe that was a subtle point or relayed in the context of ‘established marriage roles’ in early seasons, it’s been much more obvious in the last couple seasons, and gives reason for pause about who she might *really* be. I read Todd VanDerWerff’s blog posts as I caught up on S3 eps, and for the life of me I couldn’t figure out why he defends the Skyler character so avidly. It’s baffling because I’m pretty sure the part was written for S. to be as off-putting and occasionally unlikeable as Walter (albeit for different reasons)…NOT as but yet another innocent victim of Walt’s heinous actions (which seemed to be the party line on Skyler across the internets). As the character’s evolved into full co-conspirator the last 6-7 eps, I think we see her true persona come into focus, and it’s no better than Walt’s true self. Which is the whole point.
As an aside, I think she expected much greater things from her marriage to Walt, and as they settled into lower-middle class mediocrity, she’s come to resent him. The Gretchen and Alex(?) story gave an idea of where the couple is *supposed* to be in life. The final piece of the puzzle was that opening vignette a couple eps ago w/newlyweds Walt and S. picking out a home. The man worked at Sandia Labs, for chrissakes.
At any rate, for all the righteous anger at life’s injustices from the both of them, watching the ‘lie rehearsal’ scene, doesn’t it feel like S. and W. are finally on the same page? Two fundamentally unpleasant, ethically suspect people now playing the same game..together?
“She had choices, but she chose this route because she likes the money and power almost as much as she likes being sanctimonious and controlling.”
Or because she still cares about her husband, wants to keep the family together, and make sure he does not get busted so their family do not have to see Walt get thrown into jail and publicly known as a producer of Crystal Meth.
Given her situation, the alternative sounds kind of bleak. Maybe she is making the wrong decision, and maybe she is not the most sympathetic, however her position seems pretty understandable and her and Walt are supposed to be flawed characters, or at the very least the characters all have their quirks. Is it any surprise the woman who has been the more controlling figure in the family would try to not only maintain said family, but regain some element of control and understanding of how their relationship is going to work?
-Cheers
Agree with the criticism — and Alan calling her a moral compass? she lies, sleeps with her boss, and really screws the car wash guy. She could, with the money and security, strike out on her own, get a career going, child care, whatever, she doesn’t have to get in bed with Walter again. And nowhere have I seen her show him love, since the start. If that’s setting a strong moral tone, we’re all in trouble.
“As an aside, I think she expected much greater things from her marriage to Walt, and as they settled into lower-middle class mediocrity, she’s come to resent him. The Gretchen and Alex(?) story gave an idea of where the couple is *supposed* to be in life. The final piece of the puzzle was that opening vignette a couple eps ago w/newlyweds Walt and S. picking out a home. The man worked at Sandia Labs, for chrissakes.”
I can’t be as harsh about Skyler as y’all, merely because if she did the moral thing, Walt wouldn’t have a family anymore, and the series’ tension would have ended last season.
But, yeah — the homebuying scene last season put everything into place. Walt wasn’t settling for Skyler after leaving Sandia; he *won* her, then made her great with child, on the promise that he’d provide for her that well — and for a gal who worked as a waitress, presumably to pay for education/life, that was a mighty big promise that he broke.
Now, 20 years later, she’s looking for payback, in the small things and the big things. And, instead of taking crap out on her kids (*cough* Betty Draper-whatshisname *cough*), she stays focused on the man who refuses to get out of her or her kids’ lives, lest she force his hand, testify, and enter witness protection. So, really, to keep her kids’ lives stable, what choice does she have, really? Without Walt, *they have no money*. That’s why she’s willing to set up a wall of lies, hating Walt all the while for bringing her one more disappointment.
DocJTilla said: “As an aside, I think she expected much greater things from her marriage to Walt, and as they settled into lower-middle class mediocrity, she’s come to resent him. . . The final piece of the puzzle was that opening vignette a couple eps ago w/newlyweds Walt and S. picking out a home. The man worked at Sandia Labs, for chrissakes.”
But in that scene, Skyler was content with the modest 3-bd home they were looking at, whereas Walt dismissed it as a starter home and wanted something bigger and grander.
I’m sick of the Skyler hate, and sicker of the grousing about her weight. So she gained some pounds — deal with it and get on with your lives!!!
xbrooklyngirl: “And nowhere have I seen her show him love, since the start.” Bingo. And that’s why I’ve never liked the Skyler character.
Also, I said “character.” It’s a tribute to Anna Gunn’s acting and the team’s writing that THE CHARACTER inspires this much vitriol. It’s art, folks. Easy with the ad hominem.
I didn’t think I would weigh in on this, since the dislike for Skyler has been discussed often enough already (to put it mildly). I wonder too if people read most of the comments before they post theirs, since there have been so many repeats of the *exact* same opinion.
This is my long way of saying thank you, @ DocJTilla for your comment, “I said ‘character.’ It’s a tribute to Anna Gunn’s acting and the team’s writing that THE CHARACTER inspires this much vitriol. It’s art, folks. Easy with the ad hominem.”
Ah, what a breath of fresh air, and I couldn’t have said it any better if I tried.
@Cgeye, your so right to point out that Betty Draper is another perfect example of a character everyone loves to hate.
I’m another one who really doesn’t understand the hate for Skyler. She has been backed into an impossible corner. People seem to forget that when this journey began, she was a middle-aged housewife with a special needs teenager and an “oops” baby on the way who just found ou tthat her husband would be dead within two years, possibly after completely bankrupting them with ineffective treatment. She was the one who lobbied hard for Walt to seek treatment and found (with Marie’s help) the best oncologist in the region. She had to carry the secret of Walt’s terminal diagnosis alone, which is why it tumbled out inappropriately at a family barbecue. Then she had to quite literally stage an intervention to get Walt to even consider treatment. So while she’s justifiably terrifed, her husband starts sneaking off for long periods of time and is clearly lying to her. And for everyone who calims that Skyler is “lazy”, it’s strongly implied in early episodes that Skyler did work successfully for quite some time and Walt didn’t want her to go back to work. She offered to go back to work and Walt wouldn’t even entertain the idea as it further wounded his pride to need the income.
So when she finally throw out “You’re a drug dealer” and is shocked to see that this was, indeed the truth, she’s once again devastated, having believed he was probably having an affair. “Drug dealer” wasn’t even on her radar as the worst possible scenario. And she was, for awhile, willing to let her entire family just hate her for abandoning Walt without explanation. I think people forget that part of Skyler’s motivation for not turning Walt in is that she doesn’t want Walter Jr. to ever find out that his father was a criminal. Bad enough he won’t even HAVE a father shortly, why compound that with shame?
It’s actually more interesting that Skyler is finding herself to be less morally upstanding than she would have imagined as time goes on. If she were simply some long-suffering saint, it would be quite a boring family dynamic. Watching her break bad, as seemingly everyone who is close to Walt does under his influence, is a much smarter dramatic choice.
Excellent episode. Focused and propulsive, back to what Breaking Bad does well.
First of all, I’m surprised no one has commented on where Mike might be taking Jesse.
If you were Gus and Mike and wanted to get Jesse back in line and flying right, how would you do it? Who could you threaten to make Jesse comply? His brother!
Just tell him, hey, if you keep going down this road and you don’t care if you live or die, that’s fine, but we’re not just gonna execute you, we’re gonna whack your little brother too. I think that would be more motivation and incentive for Mr. Pinkman than any 12-step program or rehab part II could offer.
Kudos to Gilligan and the dual directors this week for creating a tense, exciting, believable ep. The video game twist was so telling and sad. The first-scene w/ Mike in the truck was by far the best mini/opener of the season. The ‘actual hobos’ line Alan quoted was great, laugh out loud stuff. That whole rant in Saul’s office really spanned a lot of emotion and tonal complexities, phenomenal acting. Skyler’s annoyance factor felt intentionally heightened and controlled, a series that knows its characters really well. The Jesse getting robbed mini-opera was well-handled, neither over-the-top nor staid and predictable. Walter Jr. and Hank were well used.
I kind of want to be proven wrong about Jesse’s brother and have the show pull off an even more unpredictable twist, but that’s the logical move. I’m surprised BB hasn’t brought Jake Pinkman back. He hasn’t been seen since the ‘Cancer Man’ episode, right? That was first half of Season One.
Am I missing something with my brother theory?
Beaver
My guess is Mike is taking Jesse to be executed, plain and simple. End of problem. Except Walt is going to swoop in and rescue him, with some over-the-top, psycho act.