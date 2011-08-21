‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Cornered’: I am the one who knocks!

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I have to register my hands as lethal weapons…
“This whole thing, all of this, it’s all about me!” -Walt
Well, it is and it isn’t, Walt.
“Breaking Bad” began as more or less a one-man show. Walt was so much more strongly defined than any other character – and Bryan Cranston’s so revelatory after all his years in sitcoms – that it was hard to pay attention to, or feel empathy for, anyone else. Jesse was a hot-headed loser, Skyler emasculating and distant, Hank a clown, etc.
That’s not the case anymore. The writing of the ensemble, and the performances by Aaron Paul and company, have only gotten deeper as the series has gone on. Jesse in many ways is the more sympathetic character these days – has been for several seasons, in fact.
But this is still the story of Walter White’s transformation into Heisenberg. And as good and as rich as the ensemble has become, they’re all just supporting players in that tale.
And “Cornered” – my favorite episode of season 4 to date – was all about how the two biggest supporting players feel when confronted with that fact.
We knew that Walt’s drunken outburst at the end of “Shotgun” was going to generate problems between Walt and Hank, but Hank’s absent this week, and the more immediate fallout from that scene comes from Skyler. In the stand-out scene of an episode filled with fantastic scenes, Skyler expresses fear for Walt’s safety in a way that’s entirely understandable from her perspective and unbearably patronizing from Walt’s. And Walt, even without the influence of wine, can’t help himself any more than he could at Hank’s dinner table. He can’t stand to be thought of as anything less than the ruthless master criminal he is, and so he gives Skyler her first real look at Heisenberg, telling his wife, “You clearly don’t know who you’re talking to, so let me clue you in: I am not in danger, Skyler. I am the danger. A guy opens his door and gets shot, and you think that of me? No! I am the one who knocks!”(*)
(*) Not only is this an incredible moment for both Cranston and (especially) Anna Gunn, but “I am the one who knocks!” instantly enters the pantheon of bad-ass declarative statements, up there with the likes of “I’ll be back,” “My name is my name!” and “Say hello to my little friend!”
Up until now, Skyler’s view of Walt the drug dealer(**) has been one of those half measures that Mike warned us all about. Because she’s felt trapped by circumstance(***), she talked herself into the idea that Walt is just a small player in this game – that he’s the hapless, beaten-down loser she’s known for so long, incapable of defending himself against the genuine criminals. She can’t do that anymore. She’s seen who and what he really is. And her immediate reaction to seeing the face of Heisenberg is an understandable one: she grabs the baby and she runs – runs more than 200 miles to the Four Corners Monument to flip a coin about her future. It seems like a grand gesture – and no doubt Skyler feels the need to do something big after that horrifying moment of truth back at the house – but it really isn’t. The coin lands in Colorado, so she flips it again, and when it lands in Colorado a second time, she just nudges it back into New Mexico. She’s already decided that she’ll go back to Walt – even if it’s with her full emotional armor up now, to never again risk a backslide like the one they had in “Shotgun” – but if she can’t lie to herself about Walt anymore, she has to at least lie to herself that she tried to leave her decision to the fates.
(**) “Mad Men” and “Breaking Bad” are linked because they were AMC’s first two series of this current wave, because they’re excellent, and because Bryan Cranston keeps beating Jon Hamm out for the Emmy, but it occurs to me that there’s an obvious thematic parallel as well. Both shows feature protagonists who began life with a cowardly, beaten-down identity and at a certain point assumed a new persona with a new name and a much bolder personality. Heisenberg is to Walt as Don Draper is to Dick Whitman. The difference is that most people still know Walt as Walt, so it’s a shock to them when Heisenberg peeks out, where on “Mad Men” the startling moments tend to be when somebody gets a quick look at Dick Whitman.
(***) For those of you who objected to my defense of Skyler a few weeks ago by saying she could just move in with Hank and Marie, may I remind you that Hank and Marie are drowning in medical bills from an injury that is entirely Walter White’s fault, and that the main reason she’s engaging in this whole charade about the car wash is to generate the money to pay for that?
Jesse has his own moment to doubt Walt’s suitability as a partner when the two argue outside of the laundromat. Their argument illustrates the wicked genius of Gus’s plan to use Mike to drive a wedge between the two. Jesse so needs a reason to feel good about himself that even if Walt figures out that the whole thing was a set-up – which Walt the genius almost instantly does – Jesse won’t want to believe it. And the more Walt tries to argue his case, the further he pushes Jesse away. Because Walt is so smart, he’s often right in arguments, but he has this gift for being right in the most abrasive way possible. As with the confrontation at Jesse’s house two weeks ago, Walt has lost all sense of which buttons he can and can’t push with his partner, and his insistence that this whole situation is all about him is, while almost certainly right, such an arrogant-sounding statement, and so dismissive of Jesse, that it can’t help but increase Jesse’s feelings of loyalty to Mike and Gus.
Outside of the scene in “One Minute” where Walt complimented Jesse’s meth – a circumstance where he essentially had no choice but to do it, and Jesse knew that – has Walt ever complimented Jesse in the way Gus so casually does when he tells him, “I like to think I see things in people”? And the funny part is that Gus seems to be getting a genuinely useful worker in Jesse. He does have value beyond being Walt’s lapdog. He’s obviously not as tough or efficient as Mike, but having someone on the payroll who speaks tweaker has value.
But Walt doesn’t see that, or any other big picture issues. He’s too much of a narcissist to put himself in other people’s heads, or to really think about the consequences his actions have on others. He pays the women from the laundromat to clean up the Super Lab (and the sequence of him sipping coffee from Gale’s percolator while they slave away was hilarious) just thinking it’s a different way to flip the bird at the surveillance camera. He never for a second imagines what Gus might do to any civilians who saw the inside of that place. (If anything, he should be relieved that all Tyrus apparently plans to do is put them on a bus.)
Nor does he see the position he keeps putting Skyler in with Walter Jr., or even the more practical issues that would come with buying him such a conspicuous, if sweet, ride. He briefly seems to recognize it when he tries to defend Skyler to Walter Jr., saying, “What is going on with me is not about some disease. It’s about choices. Choices I have made. Choices I stand by.” But even though he seems self-aware and chastened in that moment, his words are not dissimilar to the “I am the one who knocks!” speech. It’s Walt trying to make clear that he’s not a supporting player in his own life, but the central character whose choices drive all of the action.
Not long after Skyler flees the house with Holly in tow, Walt has to go to the car wash to take the keys from Bogdan, and Bogdan – who also thinks of Walt as the weak, pathetic man we met in the series premiere – sees fit to lecture him on what it takes to be a good boss, mainly as an exercise to humiliate Walt further. But as with Skyler, Bogdan doesn’t realize exactly with whom he’s dealing, and Walt manages to turn the whole “as is” business around on Bogdan, depriving him of the framed dollar bill in a clever – albeit extremely petty – power move. Walt doesn’t even want the damn thing, which is why he uses it to buy a soda as soon as Bogdan’s gone; he just wants to take something away from Bogdan the way Bogdan repeatedly took away his dignity.
And yet as I listened to that lecture about being a boss – and thought of a similar lesson Gus once gave to Walt over dinner – I couldn’t help but think that this is part of where we’re going over the rest of this season, and then the remaining 16 episodes of the series (however they’re distributed) that will come after that. This show is the story of how Mr. Chips becomes Scarface, and sooner or later Walt is going to have to stop being a disgruntled employee and get back to being the man in charge of his own fate. Being a boss means a different relationship with people than being their partner. So even if he’s too myopic, abrasive and plain arrogant to get along with Skyler and Jesse, that doesn’t mean he won’t make one hell of a crime lord the next time he has the chance to do it.
Some other thoughts:
• There’s been some debate the last few weeks over whether Jesse has actually been using since Gale’s murder or if he’s just been surrounding himself with meth users. The first scene at the diner with Mike makes it clear that he’s been getting high, and is now (with some difficulty) going cold turkey.
• Ever since someone joked in the comments a while back that Walter Jr. only ever appears to eat breakfast, I’ve had trouble not seeing that in his every appearance. (It was a huge stretch in “Shotgun” when he was at the dinner table with Hank and Marie!) But his role was notably expanded this week, with Walt bribing Jr. over to his side, and Jr. gleefully letting him. (“If you’re gonna buy me off, buy me off.”) Especially for a kid like Walter Jr., who has to work so much harder to get around on foot, I can see the appeal of a big, bad, fast sportscar.
• Back in season two, all the episodes whose titles made up the “737 Down Over ABQ” jigsaw puzzle opened with similar black-and-white footage of the White home in the aftermath of the plane crash. Some people have been speculating whether this season’s many weapon-themed titles will similarly add up to something, but there hasn’t been an obvious visual link between teasers until now, when this episode opened with the same shot of blue breath against the darkness of the trailer that we got two weeks ago in “Bullet Points.” Of course, that was primarily to set up how differently this ambush went from the last one, as Gus’s enemies in the Cartel learned their lesson from how easily Mike took the assassins out. Their knowledge of truck routes, and of what chicken containers do and don’t contain meth, have me wondering if the Cartel has an inside man. But we really only know five employees in this operation – Walt, Jesse, Gus, Mike and Tyrus – and other than Tyrus, none seem an obvious candidate to be ratting to the Cartel.
• This is the second episode directed by Michael Slovis (after last season’s “Kafkaesque”), with Nelson Cragg functioning as director of photography for the second episode in a row, and the two combined for some memorable shots, notable the POV of the shovel on Jesse’s shoulder as he went to dig up the tweakers’ front yard.
• Walt in the shower is the first time in a while we’ve gotten a look at his scar from the experimental cancer surgery. Could be foreshadowing (I don’t recall Walt’s cancer being mentioned significantly since the surgery at the end of season 2), or it could just be that once you take Cranston’s shirt off, you have to show the scar.
What did everybody else think?
what was with skyler throwing the coin? it landed in colorado, was she thinking “wherever it lands we move to”?
Yes, she was going to run away but decided not to. Great review, Alan; we already had started to say ‘I am the one who knocks’ before the show even ended. Instant classic.
It seemed a very empty gesture, considering that she just turned around and went back home. I liked Holly’s bunny hoodie, though.
I think it was a way that the writers found to seal her faith. She is probably going to die by the end of the season.
When faced with two choices, simply toss a coin. It works not because it settles the question for you, but because in that brief moment when the coin is in the air, you suddenly know what you are hoping for.
I think there was a lot going on in that scene. Skyler’s at a turning point, having just had her husband tell her he is a murderer, and all of her options (leave Walt, turn him in or continue to stay with him so he doesn’t get caught) are equally unappealing. The last time someone flipped a coin in this show, it was to decide who would kill Crazy 8 vs. dissolving Emilio in acid, equally unappealing choices. There’s also something of a local custom of people making wishes at Four Corners, similar to someone tossing a coin into a fountain while making a secret wish. So you’ve got Skyler’s impossible dilemma, a callback to Walt and Jessie tossing a coin to determine who would become a murderer and who would dissolve a body in acid, and a shout-out to a regional tradition. It’s interesting that Walt became a murderer due to a coin toss and Skyler decides to stay with that same murderer on a coin toss.
@Nameless, if there was a “like” button I would click it on your comment.
@Angela and @Nameless, me too. I never thought about it, but I think that’s dead accurate.
When she moved the coin, did anyone else not think back to S1E3 and hear Jesse’s voice say “Coin flip is sacred!”
i’m the one who knocks is just like this is sparta ))
I thought Skyler’s line “Someone has to protect this family from the man who protects this family” was nearly as powerful and strong as the knocks line.
Bad times for Dewey Crowe. Someone call Raylan.
Lol now that is a cross over I would like to see!
I’ve always contended that masturbation is a gateway to drug addiction.
It took me a minute, but when I realized who it was I yelled out “Dewey Crowe”. haha His interactions with Raylan were some of the best scenes in Justified. I hope we get to see more of him.
Wouldn’t the police take notice of two Pollos Hermanos trucks being involved in violent takedowns. Perhaps Mike cleaned up the first truck and took it somewhere else. But what about this episode’s truck? Three dead bodies including two guys with automatic weapons?
if it is anything like the (used to be Cabrini Greens in Chicago) ghetto, cops couldn’t care less what happena
happens*
Perhaps. My guess is that at one point, this will come up as part of the investigation, especially since Hank now knows that El Pollo Hermanos is involved.
Without ever stepping foot in either rural/suburban ABQ or Chicago, I would guess that they are not similar places…
I thought the same thing as Jimmy. They weren’t in the ghetto, either, but out in the desert. So I would think a Pollos Hermanos truck with three dead men, two of them armed with automatic rifles, would raise some questions. I suppose that either a) Mike got there first, when they couldn’t reach the truck, or b) he used his police connections to make things go away. For now.
“But what about this episode’s truck? Three dead bodies including two guys with automatic weapons?”
Hey, some companies are VERY protective of their secret recipes!
@ Jimmy: A co-worker of mine who lived in ABQ for about three or four years tells me how amazingly right they get the atmosphere on this show. Says walking through an unknown residential district at night is one of the scariest things you’ll ever want to do. Regardless of the demographic, a hood is a hood is a hood.
It seems pretty risky to have guys in the back as sitting ducks. I’m surprised Mike made it out alive just by himself.
Why don’t these trucks have escorts?
Mike took a call when eating with Jesse, and said something along the longs of “Both of them?” Which I interpreted as someone calling in the truck incident to him, and then he left to clean it up.
probably worth remembering that Gus is known to the DEA, in that episode a while ago where he was donating money to a DEA thing. Also raises the idea that both Gus and the cartel may have moles in the DEA..
Whoever robbed it doesn’t want the cops getting wise to Pollos either, since Gus’ operation IS a spearhead in the American market, so they probably moved it themselves. Added to which, the truck wasn’t as damaged as before. But I also like the mole idea because Gus and Mike apparently know who’s behind it enough to set up a meeting. And in a business that’s “worth enough to be on the NASDAQ” moles and double agents are unavoidable.
When Walt & Jesse are outside the lab talking, there is a clear shot of a truck with a cut-off exhaust pipe; someone went and got the truck and cleaned up the mess.
i loved the POV from Jesse’s shovel. but who really buys or gets a brand new 20,000 dollar car for their first car? i get it, and know he makes 15mil a year, but i got and still have my 2005 accord
Someone who’s interested in buying his son’s affection, and who wants to show off in some small way that he makes a lot of money?
A Challenger is more like a $35,000 car, but do the math.
Walt makes around $12 million a year (Gus offered him three million for three months work up front)
Say he works 20 hours a week.
That’s a little under $12,000 an hour, so that car represents a good morning’s work. From Walt’s point of view, it’s less over-the-top than a working stiff buying their kid a Wii or an Ipod.
I love the cars in this series, notably Walt’s Aztek, and Jesse’s odd Nissan. The Challenger was a spot-on choice.
FWIW, it seemed like Junior was almost of embarrassed by the gesture. It seemed like suggested the Challenger as a pushing-the-boundaries counter offer, figuring by pushing Dad’s buttons he might move up from a used Corolla to a new Corolla.
Eyeball – In the scene where Junior says, “If you’re going to buy me off, buy me off,” he turns his head and looks at a billboard of a Challenger over the used car lot. It’s a little hard to see (I only caught it on the replay) but he knew exactly what he wanted.
Well, most importantly, Dodge is the show’s sponsor.
Jesse’s car is a Carolla. Toyota, not Nissan
Tremendous episode.
I am very curious as to why Gus is pursuing the cartel business with such restraint. After all, he has gone after them hard before and Mike, a man he obviously trusts, seems to know how to hit them effectively.
But I am sure it will be interesting to find out just what he has in store to resolve the matter. I don’t, for a second, believe that he just wants to “hear what they have to say.”
Maybe he’s luring them in.
Gus has a connection at the DEA (Hank), so when the cartel tries to take over ABQ, Gus alerts Hank.
He’s a strategist, not a warrior. Salamanca called him “Generalissimo” at one point, so he’s probably an ex-South American military officer who climbed the ranks with Machiavellian tactics. If Gus has a flaw, it’s that he doesn’t know how to play the short game, and I think Mike is becoming aware of this…how many times have we seen that “advice” scene and the guy who doesn’t take it ends up regretting it?
Great review. I thought this was a quotable episode. There were a few instances. In addition to the “I am the man who knocks” I loved Skyler’s “Someone needs to protect the family from the man who protects the family.”
I also felt Walt’s assurance that Skyler, Junior and Holly were safe to be foreshadowing that they’re not.
“Someone needs to protect the family from the man who protects the family.”
I can’t even count on the fingers of both hands how applicable this quote is to so many various situations in drama and real life that immediately come to mind.
To me, “Someone needs to protect the family from the man who protects the family.” equals “Who watches the watchmen?”
(Jasper voice):
“It’s an old fashioned hole diggin’!”
Jesse is awesome sometimes.
Also loved the exchange “Why ya digging?” “Like you don’t know”
“This show is the story of how Mr. Chips becomes Scarface, and sooner or later Walt is going to have to stop being a disgruntled employee and get back to being the man in charge of his own fate.”
This is my one quibble with the season so far. I was expecting the season to be a bit more of a seesaw battle between Walt & Gus, but so far it’s just been Walt eating a shitburger every week. While there is a certain amount of schadenfreude in watching that, it’s starting to get dramatically repetitive. Just for the sake of good drama, the show needs to hand Walt a victory, even a small one, relatively soon.
I think this episode definitely was a small victory for Walt, even though he took a few steps backward at the same time.
“I think this episode definitely was a small victory for Walt, even though he took a few steps backward at the same time.”
That’s a recurring theme in the entire series. Every step Walt takes forward in his criminal career, every victory, is actually a few steps backward too. Either Walt hurts himself in one way or another or he hurts someone else.
It’s telling that one true victory Walt has had in the entire series was the news that his cancer was in remission yet he reacted to that news like he’d been given a death sentence. Walt’s sense of achievement has become horrifically skewed.
“I’m the one who knocks” is also up there with “I drink your milkshake with my straw!”
awesome comparison!
As soon as Walt finished that masterful speech with “I am the one who knocks” I got this image in my head of a guy engraving Jon Hamm’s name into a plate on the base of an Emmy statuette while watching this episode. But as that speech ended he put down his tools and waited for a while and after a few minutes his phone rings and he just says:
“Yeah, I saw it…He’s not eligible this year though…We’re just gonna give it to him anyway? Fine with me.”
And he starts on a new plate. First letter: B
Hahah! At the end of that speech, I said “cha-ching! One more Emmy.”
The “I’m the one who knocks” will get Bryan Cranston another Emmy, no doubt about it. But too bad he has to wait until 2012 to receive because of Breaking Bad’s ineligibility this year
Very interesting bit of analysis with the Don Draper/Walter White connection there, Alan. That’s why you make the big bucks!
Perhaps it’s because I’d just watched a little Curb during the commercial break, but did Bryan Cranston not seem to be channeling Larry David in the scene in which Walter negotiates with the laundry women?
I agree that the show seems to be heading towards Walter taking over for Gus as the kingpin, probably with Mike and Jesse in some capacity. It seems inevitable.
Yes. Absolutely majestic catch on the whole reverse-don draper thing.
And to the commentor: great diving grab on the Larry David-esque scene.
Also. I had a disabled friend that always drove souped-up brand new muscle cars.
I love this show because it is so masterful I can’t imagine ever being able to construct something so complex no matter how much time i had. All we can do is enjoy and praise. We all know every scene counts- it might not be revealed for two seasons- and that is what makes bb so ultimately special.
Ken, I think I know what you mean about channeling Larry David. I really don’t agree, but what I will never understand how anyone could put Bryan Cranstan and John Hamm in the same sentence. John is the new kid on the block, he is fine in Mad Men, but really he is just lucky to have that part. Bryan has been in this business for 35 years. His talent should bring him a oscar if he gets the right part. Bryan is outstanding, whoever gets the emmy (hope it’t Bryan) I cxouldn’t imagine one for John Hamm. Just my opinion
“couldn’t imagine one for Jon Hamm.” Wow…if it weren’t for Cranson, Jon Hamm would’ve likely won the Emmy at least 2 of the last 3 years. They are the two best actors in current episodic TV in the lead actor category. See Mad Men’s The Suitcase – “That’s what the money is for speech.”
do you think john hamm would even be condidered to play walter white in breaking bad? never. Bryan cranston can reinvent himself to play anything, even don draper. HE MIGHT HAVE BEEN NOMINATED, but he is just a filler.
Yes, RYANW.
I believe that Walt’s scar was shown in the episode in which he and Skyler had sex.
yep. i have noticed it before during this season too.
@Alan, if you’re wondering about the cartel having an inside man, it became clear that Mike may have something to do with the Cartel. The scene with Jesse and Mike in the car and Mike reaching for the same lunch box that the cartel guys stole out of the truck in the beginning episode
I believe the one they stole from the truck was orange abd the one Mike had looked blue but I could be wrong.
I dunno, I think that’s a pretty common lunchbox. And it seems a bit of a stretch to think the goons would deliver some dead driver’s lunchbox to Mike just so he can re-use it as if it’s some battle trophy. I suppose it’s always possible that Mike’s a double-agent, but a lunchbox as the tip-off doesn’t seem plausible.
Both were red and it was obvious they tried to make it part of those two scenes
Chekhov’s lunch box…..
The writers of BB ALWAYS have meaning to the scenes they create. The lunch box in the beginning and the lunch box when they were in the car was obviously meant to convey a message to the audience. In a possible foreshawdowing of this Mike/double agent theory, go back to the scene Gus and Mike were discussing how to handle the cartel toward the end of the episode.
Also, when they drove away in the beginning the lunch box flew off the hood when they drove off. They didn’t take it with them. Mike could have picked it if he cleaned up the scene but…
They just showed the scene on the replay, and they’re different lunchboxes. The driver’s was red or orange, Mike’s is blue. It also seems like the lid on Mike’s is different, though you can’t really see it. Hopefully that ends the Case of the Purloined Lunchbox.
Agreed, Modok, the lunch box in the backseat of Mike’s car was blue; the lunch box in the truck was orange and white.
Ok I will admit…it may just be totally unrelated…maybe not.
Something else to ponder. Is that Gale Betiker/David Costabile’s (sic) voice in the Hotels.com commercial?
Sometimes a lunch box is just a lunch box.
If the prop guys were instructed to get similar lunch boxes i will be more inclined to think that those are the lunch boxes available at Pollos Hermanos.. that’s why the Truck driver had access to one, and Mike also had access to one. It makes good sense. imho.
Also.. Gus used to have a partnership with the Cartel, which he broke after the whole Cousins business went down.. is normal that they use the info they have from the time they were Gus partners (truck routes, product hiding, etc) against him now. no need to have an inside man.
like someone mentioned it did crossed my mind to ask why are the trucks not having an escort, i mean maybe a car a little bit back to avoid arising suspicious from the cops, but then i thought if the Carterl wants to send a message, they would just send more man/fire power to take out the escort too.
If Mike were working with the Cartel, don’t you think they’d just use him to kill Gus and take over the business? I’m no expert, but from what I’ve read the Mexican Cartels are A) not subtle and B) not patient players of complex chess matches. They don’t like you, they kill you, in spectacular fashion. Remember the tortoise?
The “lunch boxes” looked more like coolers to me. But, in any event, I think they represented something completely different than what the OP proposed; I took to them to show how cold-blooded Mike & the cartel boys are, that they are able to eat in the fact of instant and impending violence.
*face, not fact
Ok…so why all the prolonged emphasis on the lunchbox in the beginning with the cartel? Why have the lunchbox scene later in the episode with Jesse and Mike? I’d like to think that it was dumb and coincidental script but that’s not the case with this show.
I think Walt knows exactly what he’s doing when he plays Walt Jr. against Skylar. His little “I just worry he’ll blame you.” was a huge giveaway.
His belittlement of Jesse is going to bite him in the ass soon. I can totally see Jesse killing him in the series finale.
It did seem like a bit of foreshadowing when Skyler asked Walt if the guy who killed Gale might come for him.
Walt will kill Jesse, not the other way around. He’s the guy who knocks, remember? A cancer ridden Walt, aware of his impending death, will regain his “nothing to lose” bravado, and kill anyone he sees as a threat to his family. However, he’ll act without the care he usually takes as the threat of his own death (cancer) and his family’s death (Gus et al) leave him desperate. I also think he’ll end up leaving his family with the legal ramifications of his choices, ironically “setting them up” for life after he’s gone.
Thoughts Elevation?
Loved the hole digging. “I know meth heads.” – LOL
I didn’t get the digging. Do methheads dig like potheads snack?
What do meth heads dig holes?! I didn’t get that part. Is it just because they’re delusional?
TUCKER!…TUCKER!…TUCKER!!!
delusional and compulsive. if they think there’s a smudge on the wall, the whole house gets painted…the same color…floor to ceiling.
Keith and Elizabeth – Apparently, meth heads are very obsessive, so giving Tucker a repetitive task–even a completely pointless one–was enough to keep him occupied.
I agree with all, delusional and obsessive is the thing with tweakers. Perhaps a great example of this is found in The Salton Sea, where all the tweakers are hanging out together, and two girls are arguing over how they rearranged the sock drawer wrong, and they tell each other they know they can get it right, we must try harder! Tweakers are insane, I knew some who would rearrange all the furniture in the house every time they got high at home.
Another important thing about tweakers-they are not all as obvious as those two idiots tonight. They are often like Jesse has been this year for all the viewers who swore he was still sober-they learn to hide it really well, and unless you know the exact symptoms for any one person, it can be impopssible to tell if they’re high or not. Clearly, Jesse knows how to control his high, and how to lose control if he wants to, which is typical of most addicts-they don’t all lose control right away, and even if they do they can often return to minor drug usage without going crazy again at the first hit.
In honor of Tucker!!!!! and his buddy……..and also the grim reality that is methaphtamine
Chekov’s scar?
Ellie – See Chekhov’s gun: [en.wikipedia.org] – Alan and Dan have been frequently referencing/joking about on the podcast too, with Chekhov’s box cutter, Chekhov’s car wash, etc
Haven’t seen in mentioned in the comments:
Bogdan mentions that (I’m paraphrasing) “Walter thinks being boss means sitting back with his feet up.”
So I laughed when Walt was seen surveying the cleaning ladies and drinking coffee with his feet up, and smiled at the security camera. Was this Walt trying to show Gus that Heisenberg is “the boss?”
This season has left me incredibly frustrated with Walt. Not because of his actions (well maybe that too), but because I can’t reconcile who he is. And Skyler has really started to represent this conflict for me. Like her, I just can’t accept that Walt really is Heisenberg. Talk and “bad-ass declarative statements” are cheap. I believe like Bogdan that he could never actually handle being boss, at least not of the same magnitude as Gus. So I’m interested to see how the show handles the “man in charge of his own fate” transition and fallout if all goes as you predict.
I agree with the frustration. Every season Jesse’s character evolved in some way, even if it was by taking a step backward, going forward, then backward. Walt’s character has been stagnant this season, maybe even before that too–he’s in a holding pattern and all he can do is “flip off” the camera in only so many ways. He is confined to prison (the meth lab) and waiting to make the great escape. I suppose that is the writers’ intention this season and normally I’m okay with the slowness of the show, but I’m just about done with the waiting. I was hoping this episode would have more momentum. Walt’s “poor me, I feel emasculated, so I need to assert myself through words and passive aggressive actions (hiring the women to clean)” doesn’t feel like much character development. Hopefully when the writers get Walt “unstuck” it will all be worth it.
I felt that Walt became Heisenberg when he blew up that building in earlier seasons. He had been just talk up to that point. He did also kill to protect Jesse last season.
@REMY I couldn’t possibly agree with you more.
@CONI RIOS At that time I felt the same as you, but once he accepted the job with Gus it all changed. Once Jesse’s life was at threat (as well as his own emasculation) everything changed.
@REMY I’ve actually started to wonder if I’ve lost sympathy for Walt because I’m a woman. Just putting it out there, food for thought so to speak.
Personally, I think Walt is just a metaphor for cancer. He’s infected and spread to people in all directions, usually without pattern and causing devestation. Well, much like a cancer, Walter’s Heisenberg is in remission right now. The meth lab is a chemo to him, and chemo can cause impotency. I’m sure we’ll see the “cancer” come back full force soon.
@Major minority. What an interesting way to think about it. You are right that Heisenberg is in “remission” so to speak. Without the death sentence hanging over his head, Walt is perhaps less bold and unpredictable? Except the remission came at the end of season 2 and I’m not convinced Walt was stagnant all through season 3. But here is hoping Heisenberg or the cancer comes raging back.
Seemed like a lot of effort and a lot of wasted lives to steal one bag of meth, in order to send a message. Surely there was more than one marked bucket in the truck, so since you’ve already successfully hijacked the truck, why not take them all?
If anything you’ll get a truckload of tasty chicken batter.
Upon rewatching the episode, Mike said he was impressed with the discipline of the hijackers, in that they kept nothing for themselves. It was all about sending a message, so I guess that message would’ve been diluted had they taken the full load.
So, what you’re saying is that there’s a truck out there, full of tasty chicken batter, and no one knows it?!
I’ve been searching comment boards for this specific thing…Do you think the truck had a bunch of buckets with stars (meth) mixed in with the rest of the buckets being batter? There couldn’t have been just one bucket with a star/meth out of that whole truckload, right?
Great cinematography this episode. Absolutely loved the shot of Skyler with the baby walking onto the 4 Corners — looked like it was right out of a movie.
But not a home movie – I’ve been to Four Corners many times and always have to wait in line to get a photo of friend standing where she stood.
CHudson, I’m glad you pointed that out. I was wondering how crowded Four Corners gets. It’s hard to imagine you could just walk up during the day with nobody around. It was a beautifully shot scene, though. And who knows, Skyler may have rented out the monument for herself with a fistful of Walt’s cash.
In the podcast for this episode, they discuss how the Four Corners scene was shot. It was pretty complicated!
Plus, the stands in the background are usually full of local Indian tribes peddling their wares and turquoise, so she was there at some very off hour – probably after or before closing.
Not to open old wounds, but i just viewed the ‘sneak peak’ video that had everyone is such a tizzy last week.
FWIW, am glad I didn’t watch it and if you are keeping score, I’m “no, i don’t want them posted”
Jesse doesn’t want to sit and wait. he wants to go on the attack.
Mike doesn’t want to sit and wait with the rival gang. He wants to go on the attack.
Walt and Gus are similar, same with Mike and Jesse. Difference is Jesse still does it, Mike has gained wisdom through age/expereince, but also been neutered by Gus.
That’s why Mike finally gives Gus advice when before he said he knew his place was to be quiet…He was inspired by Jesse’s action and spoke out.
I think Jesse’s desire for action partially (or fully) comes from his PTSD. Even though he believes he “knows methheads” he clearly puts himself in mortal danger and in a situation that he does not and cannot exactly control (as is especially obvious with the methhead holding the shotgun).
Cornered was a very strong episode. Looking at some of last year episodes I thought last year was better. Not antmore, this year is a differest kind of ‘better’ The characters are playing an different game, Jesse is much more valuable than Mike has thought. Skylar relises thing can be thoublsome. And Walt decides to get some ladies to clean the lab. A very stupid move on his part. Gus’s senseability is remarkable. “Let’s have a meetingf” The only one with foolishb moves is Walt. This show is remarkable, every week builds more suspense and wanting more. As usual Alan, excellent critique. thank you
All the talk about the scar, being Chekhov’s scar, whether the scar was seen this week for the first time this season, or last week (which I think it was) makes me suspect whether the cancer is becoming a red herring. I mean the scar is obvious, it’s an artifact–we have to have the scar as its verisimilitude in the shower or after sex reminds us that there is a story here, that started when Walt was diagnosed with inoperable (an operative word if ever there was one) cancer, went along on a ride-along with Hank, saw Jesse fall out a window and the rest is history. I don’t think the writers are going to come back to cancer, actually, despite Mike’s little cough every now and then. I think it’s done, and the scar just teases us into wondering when Walt might remember his honourable self, trying to provide for his family way back when he thought he had run out of time. Now he’s got all the time in the world and cancer is no longer the reason he’s breaking bad.
A new favorite episode of the season. Great review Alan.
Did anyone feel that Skyler’s FU for making her the bitch again was also directed at critics of her character/
Maybe a bit. Mostly though, I think it was an FU at Walt. She has to be “the bitch” and Walt’s episodes of self-empowering are a direct cause of her having to be the bad guy. Regardless of whether it was aimed at critics of the character or not, it seems pretty legit as a character decision.
-Cheers
Possibly… but this season seems to be filmed in late winter, or early spring, so far (well the exterior shots are, at least.) Critics didn’t lay into Skyler until July.
I loved the episode, I like the Jesse and Mike vibe
Here’s a question: if Skyler and Walt are worried about the attention drawn by ostentatious purchases (Jr’s mustang, expensive champagne), especially from the IRS, then wouldn’t buying a car wash for 800 grand bring the same attention? Do they have a shell corporation or something? Was this explained and I missed it?
Good point.
The difference appears to be that Walt’s purchases were luxurius things -that can’t be justified with their current annual income, whereas the car-wash is an investment that would bring income.
They are saying that Walt’s “winnings” from gambling are being used to purchase the car wash. That would assume that used it all to buy it so any further spending before the car wash is up and running looks suspicious.
Where was he supposed to be gambling? If the show told us, I don’t remember it. But in a casino, your winnings have to be reported to the IRS. Hopefully Walt’s winnings supposedly come from some private card games because if not, the IRS would instantly know he didn’t win money in a casino.
This is a serious flaw as far as I can see–I felt stupid watching the episode (and still do to a point) because of it. If they’re buying a car wash, they’re going to declare the cash. If they declare the cash–$800,000–another 30K or 0K or whatever it is wouldn’t matter. Does not compute.
Would love a tax lawyers input on this if there’s one out there reading. Skylar said that she intentionally didnt pay utility and mortgage bills to keep up the facade, which means at the very least she has the scrutiny of credit agencies that would preclude an 800k bank loan. Only thing I can think of is that there must be some type of standard operating procedure for lawyers who set up money laundering operations that the show deemed too intricate to delve into; in theory, Jesse should have attracted attention from the IRS when he bought his parents’ house as well, and Goodman didn’t seem phased by having him buy a nail salon even though he has no legitimate income. Maybe the IRS only investigates 7+ digit asset claims?
That was my thought, JayK, that there’s an aspect to this which is just understood that I’m missing. I’m usually a proponent of not spelling things out, but I do feel like a short expository scene would be helpful to clarify why they can buy an $800K business but have to be sure and be late with the water payment.
It was made painfully obvious in the previous season that Saul ‘knew a guy’ at a casino that would gladly declare losses to corroborate Walt’s story. you’re like children, that wander in to the middle of a movie…
bcherb: sigh.
I”ll phrase my comment in such a way that respects Alan’s admirable goal of talking about the show, not each other.
Painfully obvious or not, if the Whites are declaring this income, it’s unclear to me why they could then buy a car wash but not a car, a bottle of champagne, or pay their utility bills on time. That is the question.
Hey KMARKO, I believe it is because Skyler is trying to present the gambling as a one-time windfall (maybe not entirely the right word, but more or less works). The idea is that it represents something Walt won, however even that is risky. To maintain appearances, they would still try to remain below the radar. They are not going to be living like millionaires if they just funneled all of their money into a car wash business. That in and of itself is a large purchase. Skyler is in the field to know how to cook the books, and the story is at least somewhat sound. However, the story also involves them putting pretty much EVERYTHING into the business so they could then get a loan for the car wash.
The problem with the car, namely a high-priced sports car for their son’s first vehicle, is it implies a lot of surplus cash. Their projected situation is one of barely scraping by and avoiding any extra attention. Buying a car wash, just barely scraping by using Walt’s ill-gotten “gambling money” and then fading into the background living the suburban life? Sounds lucky, and like they are making lemons into lemonade, yet not the most outrageous thing to happen in America. If they start living like, well, Pablo Escobar, buying elaborate sports cars, expensive champagne, and living outside the means of what the car wash would bring in (note, Bogdan was not exactly pictured driving a Lamborghini and wearing a Rolex). Those little things are kind of what would Skyler has implied (scratch that, flat out told Walter) would get them caught.
So in short, Skyler’s plan is to maintain the illusion of them being a modest income family that has been pretty much broke, got some winnings due to Walter’s now-ended gambling, funneled everything into the car wash and Hank’s medical bills and is now using whatever profits they get from the car wash to earn a living, maintain or slightly elevate their lifestyle, and keep paying for Hank’s bills. That is not too outlandish. What is going to gather attention is if all of a sudden, this aforementioned relatively modest, barely scraping by family gets a sports car for their kid, starts buying incredibly expensive champagne, and otherwise living a lifestyle not inline with their (o.k., Skyler’s) story. They are inconsistencies. Sure, Walt COULD have arguably just added the amount to the loan, or it could just be some extra he had from his earnings. It is still probably not the car associated with somebody who owns a car wash or for a family living in their neighborhood.
So in short, it is conspicuous. It is probably not a huge deal in and of itself. However, it is still a possible red flag for anybody looking at the Whites, and definitely likely to attract the attention of anybody that knows them.
-Cheers
Thanks Dave, appreciate the response.
That works. I do feel that dramatically it might have been effective to have a scene, say, of the Whites getting a loan (I confess that I thought that their payment for the car wash was without financing–that is, Walt just won a LOT at gambling and it was a cash payment), but your explanation sounds reasonable. I will say that Skyler’s “I’m intentionally paying bills late” still sounds absurd, and certainly a bottle of expensive champagne would be justified, but I do see that the car purchase in that context would be foolish.
I smiled when Damon Herriman’s name popped up in the credits. And then my jaw dropped when he actually showed up. Holy crap. I love the make-up work, and there was nothing in this role that was similar to “Justified.” Maybe the accent a bit, but he does have to hide his native Australian.
Bad times for Dewey Crowe, indeed.
Dewey! You marvelous methed-out moron.
And we’ve already had a Jim Beaver sighting.
Can W. Earl Brown be far behind?
“I am the one who knocks.” There’s that hubris getting in the way again.
Another significant line was Walt uttering the season’s tag line, “I am not in danger; I am the danger.” Until now it seemed like the wrong characterization of this season, since Walt hasn’t seemed like “the danger” at all. But tonight we see that it’s what HE thinks.
This ep. is the first time I’ve felt even remotely compassionate toward Skyler. She is in deep shit and knows it. I wonder what’s stopping her from going to the police? I wouldn’t think she’d care at this point if Walt went to prison. But would she also be charged as a co-conspirator?
Skyler being charged as co-conspirator depends on what they can prove. I wonder if her realization of what Walt has actually done and become (up to now as well as whatever she will presumably find out over the course of the rest of the show) will radically change their relationship on a permanent basis. She seems regretful of being tied into this mess yet seems to have no means of escape. Even if she does (and in reality, she does), no options are especially good ones, so it’s kind of a catch 22.
-Cheers
They can’t charge a husband and wife for the same crime.
“They can’t charge a husband and wife for the same crime.”
Sure they can. If, for example, a husband and wife rob a bank together, they both get charged. I don’t think you can make them testify against each other.
You’re the worst *bleep*ing attorney.
Wait, what? They can’t charge a husband and wife with the same crime? Seriously? I’m just starting law school tomorrow, but I’m fairly certain that they can. They can’t force a husband to testify against his wife and vice versa (and even that depends–see the fantastic scene in The Sopranos when Adriana discovers that spousal privilege isn’t nearly as good as she thought it would be), but they can charge them both with the same crime. At the very least, Skyler could be charged with conspiracy (to help Walt hide his activities), fraud (the purchase of the car wash, not to mention her cooking the books for her boss) and money laundering. More likely, she could cut a deal for immunity or a reduced sentence in exchange for testimony against Walt.
Oh crap. Did I get sucked into an Arrested Development” quote?
Barry Zuckerkorn’s no Saul Goodman (who’s no David Schwimmer).
To actually contribute to the conversation, I do think it’s too late for Skyler to go to the police without getting in trouble herself. Though maybe she could stick with the gambling story as long as Walt didn’t reveal that she knew where the money actually came from.
The entire episode was very Kubrick-ian. For some reason, I couldn’t help thinking of the shining the entire ep. Esp when the coin kept landing in Colorado. And the protect us from our protector line really drilled it as well.
Anna Gunn’s character is as grating and annoying as Shelley Duvall’s in The Shining, that’s for sure.
Two thoughts:
First, I think Jesse is underrated a bit. I think that Gus initially did it to drive a wedge a/o get Jesse with the program. However, I also think he legitimately “sees something” in Jesse. I also think Jesse has quickly realized that Walt is probably right about the setup, yet also probably realizes that there is something sincere about what Gus & Mike see in him. There has to be something to Gus allowing himself to be seen by (and talking to, no matter how briefly) Jesse, but NOT Walt.
As far as Walt goes, I think he is not “too arrogant” to be boss, although he is arrogant, he is just frustrated and on edge since he thinks Gus is just waiting for the right time to figure out how to make Walt expendable, tired of seemingly being undermined by Skyler (and the rest of his family), and still sees Jesse as the high school flunky (similar to how Skylar, Hank, Marie, etc. see him as the passive, mild-mannered Chemistry teacher who had cancer and little in the way of creating his own destiny).
Well, AND he’s arrogant.
Still, I think he is still “Kafkaesque” and becoming whatever he is going to end up being. I thought his use of the three laundromat employees was pretty stupid and short-sighted, even for him. A bit reckless for a man who saw his employer take out a reasonably favored employee with a boxcutter. Similarly, the Dodge Challenger was a bit of an obvious bad idea. Still, I am curious where this will all take Walt (and Jesse, Mike, Gus, etc., for that matter), and what he (well, and Jesse, Hank, Skyler, etc.) will end up as at the end. They are implying (well, I think so at any rate, I have no insight to prove or quell the notion) he will end up being “the boss” however taking over from Gus, working at the cartel level, being “self-employed”, or otherwise on his own terms? Who knows. I think he just wants that power and control. Sure he is arrogant, afraid, feels emasculated, probably still loves his wife, son, daughter, and wants to provide and be the man he felt he was lacking. However, even though he is not a “hero” he still wants to be empowered and in control. I do not think it is entirely arrogance clouding his vision, although you have to imagine that factors heavily into how he interacts with Jesse, Skyler, and Hank (among others in his life).
-Cheers
Great comments. I missed Hank this episode. Interesting choice of colors in this episode. Walt wearing red (Jesse’s colors), Skylar wearing purple (Marie), Walt Jr’s new car (red like Jesse’s). Rarely any close-up’s of Jesse. Keeping us distant from him. Was wondering if Skylar would become a Carmela Soparano but doesn’t look like it. No doubt she will become the boss of the car wash.
Great comment about Jesse getting to see & talk to Gus, if only briefly, while Walt isn’t allowed. It made me giggle a little when that happened.
“He is still Kafkaesque and becoming whatever he is going to end up being”…yes I completely agree. Walt reminded me of Gregor, the protagonist in Kafka’s Metamorphosis in last week’s episode. Walt’s isolation from his family as he stood in the kitchen alone drinking wine listening to them laughing and talking in the other room was a poignant reminder for me of this story. Gregor, inexplicably changed into a giant insect, is profoundly cut off from his loved ones as his worldview changes bit by bit until he loses every vestige of his humanity. I think that this is being brilliantly portrayed here.
Since Walt seems to not want Skyler to take the blame, why don’t they say that Walt relapsed, lost the money, and that’s why they have to return the car? Sklyer forced Walt into inventing the gambling addiction, why not force him to take blame that way? Seems like a pretty simple solution, unless she wants Walt Jr. to hate her
Well, that would seem a bit too convenient, especially considering she wants it to go back the next day so the neighbors (a/o IRS a/o Hank a/o etc.) do not catch wind they had enough to buy their kid a pretty high-priced sports car. For Walt to just “relapse” and lose enough money that very night seems a bit convenient for what they probably both know “mom” wants anyway. Just an opinion.
-Cheers
It seems there could have been some exploration of how Walt could take the blame. That seems like what would happen in real life. Before there was even any blame discussion between Walt and Skyler, I was personally anticipating an idea by Walt to take the blame. We’ll see I guess how it ultimately winds up going down when Jr. gets the bad news.
Hey Laura, I kind of agree. Walt COULD have taken the blame. However, I agree with Skyler in that ultimately, it will be pretty obvious Skyler is the impetus for getting rid of the car. Even if Walt tries to take the blame, in all likelihood Walt Jr. will blame his mother. They kind of show that in how Walt Jr. blames Skyler for not forgiving Walt and (he believes at least) being mad at his father for his “gambling addiction”, not letting his dad move back in, and obviously his dad had no problem getting him the car . . . until mom came home and then it goes back the next day. Walt Jr.’s default mode seems to be to blame his mother.
But yes, you would expect for Walt to try and take the blame. I just think Skyler accurately surmised that Walt Jr. will (somewhat accurately) blame her for why he loses the car his dad was totally cool with getting for him mere hours before.
-Cheers
Am I the only one who wondered if we had some foreshadowing re: Jesse and Walt’s future during the “I am the one who knocks” discussion? Skyler asks Walt if the person who killed Gale would ever try to kill Walt, and he said something along the lines of “I find it very unlikely.” I wish I had the transcript (erased my DVR already), but there was something about how she worded the question just previous and the that question that made it stand out. Anyway, it felt like a message to the viewers that a confrontation between Walt and Jesse is coming…
I think the first question was “Do you work for the people that killed Gale?” and he said “no” emphatically.
I heard basically the same thing as what you said above and I thought immediately that it seemed like foreshadowing.
I don’t consider it foreshadowing. I actually chuckled at the line since it was a little humorous and a wink-wink to the audience. To Walt, the idea of Jesse wanting to kill him is preposterous. I’m not ruling out some kind of confrontation down the road, but don’t know what it’d take for Jesse to want/need to kill Walt.
I agree with GarySF…the answer to Skyler’s question would have been yes if not for the extreme coincidence that Gale just happened to be the only guy Jessie ever killed. So to her, it sounds like Walt is safe, while in reality, it’s only because Gale wasn’t killed by one of Gus’ thugs or the Cartel.
I am sure this has been mentioned time and time again (though i haven’t seen it) but there was such a critical moment in the season 3 dinner scene between Walt and Gus that informs so much of the dynamic we are seeing play out this season. I’m referring more specifically to the moment where Gus remarks about sense memory and nostalgia. Walt counters with a cold scientific analysis of the brain and how it links smell to memory. That moment more than any showcases the vast gulf between Walt and Gus and how they play the game they are currently playing. While Gus is distant, he understands people and what fundamentally makes them do what they do. Because of that he can masterfully manipulate those around him- through empathy and strong personal bonds, seen especially here with how he is handling Jesse. And Walt is dangerously close to everyone around him, yet has no understanding of emotion and thus manipulation. He cannot, save for a few moments, seem to get anyone to act as he wants them to, yet through his arrogance he continues to try until the situation is broken beyond repair.
Rewatching that season 3 scene now, i can’t help but feel that Gus was sizing him up as a chess player. That Walt’s response was stored for future use in the game we now see him playing. Excellent character work there.
Good point.
I don’t think that was ever touched upon before. A really interesting insight! Thanks.
I agree that this might be the best episode so far this season, but I was shocked to see some Tweeters (people I respect) call it the worst and say nothing happened beyond Walt Jr. getting a car. What show were they watching? “I’m the one who knocks” was a legendary line the second it left Cranston’s mouth and I always support as much Jonathan Banks as possible. I have to admit that I am confused by Skyler’s obsession with the big money purchases. I thought Saul covered that last year when they first came up with the idea he won at gambling. If she thinks champagne and cars will raise flags, doesn’t she think someone will question how Hank’s expensive medical bills are being paid since it isn’t by insurance? Does Skyler expect Eliot Ness and his team to be moving oo town soon?
I understand it as he’s not gambling *any more*. “Let’s take our money and get you into treatment.” The windfall pays the bills and buys the car wash but there’s little or nothing left.
I don’t agree with your assessment of Hank Schrader as a clown. Yes, he is loud, vulgar crude and perhaps borderline racist, but to me he is the real moral center of “Breaking Bad”. Hank has been in the front lines of the meth wars and has seen the worst of the destruction it has caused. He’s also disgusted by the violence and the mayhem these criminals have brought to Albuquerque. Remember how he reacted to seeing the severed head on the turtle in season two. Hank knew he was not cut out for that kind of warfare, but he had to be ‘in the game’ to do something. Yes, he makes lots of comments and jokes, but Hank clearly has the respect of the people he works with. He’s also smart enough not to see the drugs wars in absolutes. Early in the series, when we first get to know him, Hank isn’t out to arrest every user and tweeker, but aims at the major players in the drug trade. Spending down time with him may be a little intense, but he has shown himself to be maybe weary of the world he inhabits but certainly not corrupted by it. Dean Norris makes Hank a complex, boorish man who’s a legitimate crime fighter and certainly not a clown. I am so rooting for him in the battle of Walter ‘Heisenberg’ White vs Hank Schrader.
I agree. Dean Norris shows “the man behind the ‘clown’. He and Mike are my favorite characters.
Reply to comment…
I think Alan’s point was that Hank initially appeared in Season 1 to be little more than an obnoxious loud-mouth ape. Hank’s one of my favorite characters for this very reason…because the writers (and Dean Norris) saw the opportunity to create a character with many dimensions, to make him real rather than convenient type. So yeah Hank is sort of irritating but he’s also fantastic at his job and loves his wife and whip smart. Alan’s point is one I’ve appreciated since Season 2, when it became clear that they were rounding out the supporting characters to make them just as compelling at Walter White in many respects.
This brings up my biggest problem with the show – in fact my only problem, as BB is my favorite show. I’m a libertarian (though unlike Gale I don’t do Karaoke) and feel that the trouble is caused by the war on drugs, much less than on the drugs per se. And based on interviews I’ve read with VG, it seems his moral compass is that the drugs per se are the problem and he just assumes that the militaristic “war” on drugs is somehow inevitable and necessary.
And it’s at this point that I remind everybody of the No Politics rule here on the blog. We are NOT going to get drawn into a discussion about the merits of the War on Drugs. Period. Talk about the show, not your own political beliefs. Thank you.
I can’t even count how many times I’ve said to my wife — Hank is the show’s moral center and, in fact, Hank is the only character who is truly good. Not that he’s not messed up as we all are; not that he wouldn’t irritate the crap out of me if I had to spend lots of time with him; but that the is a good man. And he is the only good man on the show. I love me some Hank.
I don’t see Hank as “good” because of the nasty way he treated his wife. Of course it’s because he can’t handle being disabled, but still that horrible personality does not make him a good man.
By how well written Hank’s character is and how well portrayed he is by Dean Norris, I find myself rooting for Hank to catch Walt even though I also want Walt to continue tro get away with it.
@Spongebob, I think just about anyone who’s coming to grips with not being able to get out of bed, walk, go to the bathroom alone, or do any of the mundane things we all take for granted and do on a daily basis, would allow for the worst of anyone’s personality to show. And Hank being such a macho guy would take it even harder than some. The last thing he wants is pity, yet that’s the first thing those around him tend to feel.
There’s a scene with Hank and the physical therapist. Hank treats the therapist with respect but then treats Marie with contempt. We see the look of hurt on her face when it happens, and also see a glimpse of Hank at that moment and his feelings of remorse. (Dean Norris hit’s all those notes so perfectly in the short time the camera is allowed him.)
Even the most highly evolved person would struggle not to feel helpless, worthless, and hopeless. And if that person was not so highly evolved it might never happen and they’d stay bitter to the end. Hank’s handling it pretty well considering, and will make the best of it when push comes to shove. That speaks miles for the type of man he is.
It reminds me of what Jessie is going through and he’s still physically well. Hanks suffering PTSD and disability. That’s my way too long way of saying that I don’t think the way he treated Marie makes Hank a bad person at all.
Alan –
Aw, come on, man. One person brings up the war on drugs in the abstract and non-threateningly mentions being a Libertarian, and that sets you off? Why are you trying to stymie discussion there? It’s a legitimate question in the world of this show, the same as it was for The Wire.
We’re talking about Hank being a smart, symapathetic character because he’s more concerned with kingpins than “buy and busts” or “dope on the table”.
Gilligan very much draws from the real world when creating these characters and their environment, and they all have to be viewed through the prism of current power structures (overbearing police, ruthless cartels, corrupt officials) to fully appreciate the nuances of a cop like Hank or a kingpin like Gus.
I generally try to avoid political discussion, too, and can understand why you like to avoid it. I just think maybe you should hold off rather than jumping the gun when someone so much as mentions the name of a political party (a name which, very relevantly, was dropped in the show itself anyway).
Appreciate all your work, just a suggestion…
Miles, if you’ve been around this blog (or, especially, the old one) when things have turned even vaguely political – and then ridiculously ugly in no time flat – you’d understand why I have this rule and enforce it so strongly. The initial comment was fine, but it was going to lead to stupidity in short order, based on past experience.
Well that’s that then. Seriously, it’s your blog and all, but why have a comments section at all? Scared they’ll be more insightful than your write-ups? (wouldn’t be hard by the way… I’ve read Hallmark cards with more depth)
I aspire to one day achieve the Hallmark level.
And one of the reasons the comments are inevitably deeper than my reviews is because I do my best to head the stupid trolls and flamewars off at the pass. The No Politics rule is a big part of that.
I absolutely loved it back in season 2 when Skylar confronted Walt with what she learned, in particular that she’d had to find out from his mother, and added “Thanks for that.” Tonight she reprised that line beautifully.
I am pretty amazed to think people are just now realizing what a big dick Walter is. I mean he has always been insufferable. he has always been a holier than thou type going back the the very first season. He has always treated jesse this way since the very first season. Walt hasn’t changed, its just that now he has actually been responsible for the worst things Jesse has ever done and the worst things that have ever been done to him. Again going back to the 1st when he told Jesse to grow some balls and talk to Tuco when he wasn’t the one who had to go talk to the crazy bastard in his criminal fortress.
I read an article on Grantland a few weeks back about how Sopranos, The Wire, mad Men, and BB are the shows that are commonly held as a holy grail type of tv shows if you will(which is true no doubt)but it frusterates me to see that The Shield is so often overlooked as it undoubtedly is the true precursor to Breaking Bad (and to a lesser extent Mad Men). Skylar is basically a modifed Corinne Mackey, Walt being Vic, but that isn’t where the parallels end. I truly implore anyone who think the Shield was all blood and action to watch the whole series and see if you don’t agree with me.
Great comparison. I had never noticed that before. Vic always told himself that he did what he did to make money for his family, when in reality he was just a sociopath. I think either Walt letting Jesse’s girl die, or striking his deal with Gus, could be seen as his Money Train that put him in way over his head.
The Shield was always my pick for greatest show before Breaking Bad came along, and I’ve always enjoyed comparing not just Vic and Walt, but Michael Chiklis and Bryan Cranston. After the Commish and Malcolm, I doubt many casual fans envisioned either of them reinventing their careers portraying a bald-headed badass.
I love BB (and The Wire) but I still say The Shield is the best show ever. Grantland missed the boat on that one. They should have made it a Big Five or left out Mad Men, which to me is a notch below the other shows.
“I am the one who knocks,” should be the clip all the award shows air the next time Bryan Cranston is up for an award for this season. Awesome ep.
I thought it was interesting how Mike seemed almost fatherly toward Jesse when they were in the restaurant, much like Walt had been in the past. But Walt certainly isn’t figuring as a father figure anymore, and Jesse needs that. So Mike becomes even more influential. And the comment by Gus solidfies Jesse’s loyalties.
Great episode (though I think I liked last week’s a little bit better), not such a great recap. First of all, Walt’s “I’m not in danger. I AM the danger!” and “I’m the one who knocks!” rant was epic, some of Bryan Cranston’s best work (I thought he had already sewn up next year’s Emmy after his fantastic performance in “Bullet Points,” but that scene will only add to his legend–whoever wins this year will always have an asterisk next to his victory, and that’s just the way it is). For Alan to imply that Anna Gunn’s performance was the superior of the two is just absurd. Cranston blew her right of the screen. All she did was sit there and stare in disbelief. And she wasn’t even doing it that well. Both Cranston and Aaron Paul are better at acting without saying anything. Granted, those are the two best actors on TV, but still. That’s not nearly as difficult as what he was doing. Second, Alan really needs to stop apologizing for Skyler. For the record, I don’t find her to be nearly as irritating as she was in the first three seasons, but she still isn’t likable. And as bad ass as Walt’s “I am the one who knocks!” line was, I take exception to grouping in “My name is my name” with it and the others because that is a line uttered by Marlo (one of the least believable villains in a great show, and one of the primary reasons that I can’t give The Wire the nod over The Sopranos for best TV drama ever) and thus does not count. Third, Hank’s injuries are not “entirely Walt’s fault.” Does Alan have any idea what the word “entirely” means? It means, well, entirely. As in all. As in no other person shares any part of the responsibility, which is just absurd, even if it was hyperbole. If you just read Alan’s recap, you’d think that Walt tried to kill Hank personally. Let’s look at others who are at fault. First, there’s the cousins themselves. Then, there’s Gus for approving the hit on Hank (and yes, he intervened to save Hank’s life, but he still bears much of the blame for the injuries). Third, there’s Tuco. If he hadn’t kidnapped Walt and Jesse and tried to kill them (getting killed by Hank in a shootout), nobody from Mexico would have come across the border to extract vengeance from Walt and/or Hank. That’s just the short list. I could be missing someone. So no, it’s not “entirely” Walt’s fault. I’m not even sure it’s mostly his fault. He’s certainly a big part of it (obviously, his decision to start producing meth was the first domino in this chain of events), but come on. Finally, there’s Gus’ plan to drive a wedge between Walt and Jesse and his “genuine” compliment. You really thought that was genuine, Alan? Come on. Obviously, it was calculated, and while Walt may not offer genuine compliments to Jesse very often, it’s not like he doesn’t have a special relationship with his partner. In addition to teaching Jesse how to make meth well enough to make a ton of money, he’s also saved his life on multiple occasions. Just off the top of my head, he saved him from Krazy 8 in the pilot, he saved him from Tuco early in Season 2, he saved him by building the battery in “Four Days Out,” he saved him from his drug-induced stupor at the end of Season 2 and he saved him from Gus’ thugs at the end of last season. So that’s five different times (six, if you count ordering the hit on Gale as a separate occasion), and I may have forgotten another one or two. Granted, Jesse wouldn’t have been in any of those situations if it wasn’t for Walt, but still. All that history means something, and when push comes to shove, I can’t see Jesse siding with Gus and Mike over Walt. The only things that could change that is if Jesse ever finds out the truth about Jane. And I think he will eventually. Maybe it will be this season or maybe it won’t be until the final few episodes of the final season. But until he does, Jesse and Walt will always be loyal to each other over anyone else.
Mostly agree, John, except for your problem with “entirely responsible.” Walt’s greed got him involved with Tuco. No Tuco, no kidnapping. No kidnapping, no execution of Tuco by the DEA. No dead Tuco = no need for revenge by the cousins. No Walt involvement with Gus, no Hank on Gus’ radar screen. No knowledge of Hank (and reliance on Walt’s skills) = no need for Gus to turn the cousins off of Walt and onto Hank to pacify them. So while Walt didn’t pull the trigger, his actions and choices DIRECTLY led to the attack on Hank. Just as Walt’s inaction with Jane led to the horrific plane crash over ABQ even if Walt wasn’t piloting one of the planes or directing the air traffic. So I think “entirely” responsible for Hank’s being partially paralyzed is entirely accurate.
Just a few notes;
Skyler & Walt: I thought they were both great in their final scene together. Cranston is amazing, as is Aaron Paul. However, I bought Skyler in that episode. She is smart enough to figure stuff out, and held her own (without overshadowing the protagonist of the series). She did what seemed to me precisely what was expected. Skyler is the increasingly disillusioned wife of a man who is turning into a bad person capable of doing terrible things. I bought Skyler as the wife figuring things out who wants none of this yet feels trapped in the lies told by her and her husband. I bought Walt as the man who in some ways still wants to be there and be respected by his family, yet is also no longer willing or able to be pitied, demeaned, or otherwise belittled (real or imagined).
Walt being “at fault”: O.k., so he is not literally ENTIRELY at fault. However, Walt’s actions put himself in danger, and ultimately he played a significant role in actions that harmed those around him. By bringing attention to himself, and being fortuitous enough to have people looking after him, he has put those he loves and care(d) about at great risk. These bad things have happened as a direct result of his actions. Despite what Walt knows and does not know, as he told Walt Jr. he stands behind his decisions. That in and of itself is kind of chilling.
Jesse & Gus: I thought Gus’ compliment was genuine. He could just be using Jesse. However, that comment seemed sincere. The portrayal by Mike, and by Gus, seems to heavily imply that Jesse has legitimately impressed them both. While Walt and Jesse have history, and obviously seem to care about each other in a very weird way, it has always been strained and based on Walt viewing Jesse as a screw up without ever realizing that Jesse actually has potential and some finer points. Mike and Gus are able to see Jesse for who and what he has become, while Walt is still seeing Jesse as the screw up junkie who dropped out of high school, but only when he is not focusing entirely on himself. So while there is that “something” between Jesse & Walt, it has almost always seemed strained and not entirely built on respect or liking each other. It means something, however given time I believe a relationship built on mutual trust, respect, and a begrudging “like” for each other, which is what Jesse and Mike (and maybe Gus) have, would mean more than one of callously using, belittling, and circumstantially being forced together by a string of rather tragic events, which is largely what has defined Jesse & Walt’s relationship.
So yes, I believe Gus’ comment was sincere and that there is a definite chance if things stayed status quo Jesse would side with Gus & Mike. However, I also suspect Jesse & Walt will be forced together for any number of reasons, and their history and very begrudging, well, WHATEVER it is they actually have for each other, will be enough to tie them to each other, at least for now, maybe permanently on some level.
-Cheers
I’d add that the war on drugs is to blame as well. I too immediately clenched up when Alan said Walt was “entirely” the cause of Hank’s injury. But without that, we wouldn’t have a crime drama. I agree with Alan in the sense I think that’s what Gilligan intends, but any good piece of literature (including TV or movies)is always open to alternative interpretations to what the creator might intend. I guess Gilligan’s a big believer in the ripple in the pond karma – particularly given the plane crash arc. I do too, but for me the ripple is the war-wiothout-an-end on drugs. 40 years and over a trillion spent with zilch to show for it. Plus, to get cooperation from DEA technically, they have to show them as much better than they are in real life.
Hey Timothy, that is kind of what I think. At this point, Jesse is already where Gus wants him. I think if Gus did not feel that way, he would have just said Jesse was chosen to keep him out of trouble (also true). I just see enough anecdotal evidence that may actually support them being genuinely impressed with Jesse. He was furious with Jesse (and Walt), and ready to kill them. However, he has also observed Jesse’s loyalty (to Walt and to Andrea), Mike & Gus have seen some uncanny intelligence and capability in Jesse, his decision to get clean cold-turkey, and enough for me to buy they see something in him. It does not mean they worship Jesse, just they see something in him and that given that bit of an opportunity he has shown real potential. Why NOT reward that, and have it able to be sincere? Hence, I think it is probably a little of both; he’s genuinely seeing something in Jesse, but also playing the game. I think Gus & Mike almost HAVE to be becoming more sincerely impressed with Jesse. They are not just oblivious to the episodes Jesse’s shown legitimate capability in acting under pressure (whereas, Walt seems to be almost entirely oblivious to a lot of that sort of stuff).
Also, I agree, I want to see Jesse & Walt stick together. I look forward to how their relationship progresses, and how (or even just if) Walt ever sees Jesse for who and what he is growing into, if Jesse ever really finds out what Walt’s turned into, and what becomes of their bond, caring, and near-friendship. I like those times when they interact where we see what stage they are really at in terms of their own personal arcs, as well as where they are in their relationship with each other. “Fly” was such a great episode for that, and I hope we get more of that kind of an episode on some level before the show is over with.
-Cheers
@BULL which episode did cartel guys steal lunchbox from the truck? This one or 2 weeks ago? It seems like Gus would want to be hitting the Mex Cartel with a little more force since they have killed some of his people so far. Just keeping it a “cold war” and setting up a meeting doesn’t make sense. He’s only asking for them to get closer to him to take him out. I, too, think Walt is headed for Gus’s position.
True, but Gus looked a bit nervous when Mike gave him the details. I’ve already erased the episode from my DVR, but I think the phrasing Mike gave was “Are you ready to talk?”
As Alan pointed out, the cartel knowing the truck routes could be cause to worry about a rat. He might be worried that retaliating would get him a knife in the back. Either that or Gus has just enough firepower to keep the cartel off balance, but not enough for an all-out war. As strong as Gus’ organization is, it’s only regional in scope; the cartel are international.
The blue meth is pretty valuable, so the cartel probably would rather have Gus’ organization as a subsidiary, but are perfectly willing to wipe him out if he doesn’t agree. Asking for a meeting is probably just to give him the “opportunity” to agree to their terms.
@Jason, Mike’s exact phrasing was: “What about their message, what’s the answer?”
I believe we’ve been given an insight tonight into how a very big part of Walter’s unraveling will play out.
Although Skyler and Walter have just barely been reconciled, and Skyler involved herself in Walt’s breaking bad, she could only deal with it in terms of the story she was telling herself, which required Walter t go on playing the weakling.
Now that he has refused, and showed her a glimpse of himself as Heisenberg, she is very, very frightened. She is also, herself, cornered. (It was pretty obvious she wouldn’t make it to Colorado; was she really planning to leave Walt Jr. behind with Heisenberg?)
Walter has also been telling himself this fairy story that he’s done everything for his family. Once or twice he has feared that one of his enemies would come after the family (as the Cousins actually did, unknown to Walt). They are completely unprotected. It is bound to happen at some point down the road.
At that point, Skyler will be terrified, and will decide to go to the police on her own (since Walt will never agree) in spite of the fact that she herself will be implicated as an accomplice after the fact and in fraud, and will have to pay the price. (As someone said, she’d trade testifying against Walt for some clemency.)
I think that this will be Walter’s true undoing – not his death by any underworld figure such as Gus or the cartel, or even Jesse, nor his capture or death by The Law – but his being turned in by his family.
But that is assuming that Skyler survives an attack from Walt’s enemies AND that she is allowed (by Walt and/or Gus and/or anyone else involved) to go to the police without taking her out of the picture.
Good point . . . I could see Skyler being killed within the confines of the story. Walt’s family is far from safe. That includes Skyler, Walt Jr., and Holly. Not saying they will go there, however, I am wondering how far (and in which direction) the attack on, much less death of, somebody in his family would effect Walt. Right now they act as something he ties himself to as an illusory rationale for his actions. If he somehow lost that anchor, I think he becomes a total monster since he would not be constrained to Skyler’s plans or the necessity to fill the role of former Chemistry teacher for Walt Jr., Holly, Hank, etc. When we see how far he has moved from the man he was in some ways, and see how his current situation keeps him just barely in check, I find it interesting to measure how the loss of those checks-and-balances would effect him.
As far as the family goes and Skyler being allowed to go to the police, the show has mentioned as recently as last night how going after your enemies’ families is definitely a viable option. One that Gus, despite his display in “Boxcutter,” seems hesitant to resort to (based on his decision to NOT follow Mike’s advice on attacking the cartel’s family, as well as leaving both Walt’s & Jesse’s families out of the equation, excluding Hank that is). I wonder if their families will remain untouchable throughout the entire series.
-Cheers
I am a bit surprised that there hasn’t been more reference to Gus using Walt’s family as a bargaining chip. If Walt is willing to go that far to save Jesse, what would he do to save Walt Jr.? Gus would have to see this as a weak point for Walt.
Great write up Alan. Although it is Walt that says “I am the one that knocks”, it is actually Jesse that does it.
Great observation…..
Although Jesse physically did the knocking, it was Walt who hatched the plan, put it into effect, and put Jesse in that position to save his own life. So metaphorically speaking, he IS the one who knocks.
That’s what I came here to say!
No, Walter. When push comes to shove, you have Jesse knock for you.
The one time Walt goes to knock he does it so stupidly that they call him and tell him to go home.
Excellent critique, BTW!
In response to the network’s need to cut costs, AMC should be able to clear some payroll up by using the digging Tweaker as one of the zombies on the Walking Dead. Now that will be a great crossover! Spoiler Alert: the blue meth turns us all into Zombies!