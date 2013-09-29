Are you ready for TV Dramageddon 2013?

Welcome to the most insane night of television that I can ever remember, in what I’ve dubbed Dramageddon 2013.

The night’s biggest event, by far, is the series finale of “Breaking Bad,” which will be airing from 9 to 10:15. But the same night – often at the same time (especially given that spillover into the 10 o’clock hour) – will be…

* The “Homeland” season 3 premiere (9 p.m., Showtime)

* “The Good Wife” season 5 premiere (9 p.m., give or take a football overrun in your market, CBS)

* The debut of “Masters of Sex” (10 p.m., Showtime)

* The season premieres of “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” (8 & 9 p.m., ABC)

* The premiere of “Betrayal” (10 p.m., ABC)

* A new episode of “Boardwalk Empire” (9 p.m., HBO)

* New installments of “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Foyle’s War” (8 & 9 p.m., PBS)

* A new episode of “Low Winter Sun” (bumped all the way to 11:15 p.m., due to AMC’s desire to put the final “Talking Bad” on immediately after the “Breaking Bad” finale).

And those are just the original dramas. The same night will also feature the premieres of all of FOX’s Sunday animated comedies, the beginning of the final season (again) of “Eastbound & Down,” the debut of HBO’s new “Hello Ladies,” the 23rd “Amazing Race” premiere, and more.

I’ve seen most of the ones I care about in advance, save for “Good Wife” and the “Breaking Bad” finale, and the latter will be occupying all of my focus tonight. But for those of you who don’t get review screeners and care about more than one show in a competing timeslot tonight, how are you going to approach this programming overload? What gets watched live tonight, what gets saved for later, and what possibly gets punted altogether because there’s just too darned much to deal with?