Are you ready for TV Dramageddon 2013?

Welcome to the most insane night of television that I can ever remember, in what I’ve dubbed Dramageddon 2013.
The night’s biggest event, by far, is the series finale of “Breaking Bad,” which will be airing from 9 to 10:15. But the same night – often at the same time (especially given that spillover into the 10 o’clock hour) – will be…
* The “Homeland” season 3 premiere (9 p.m., Showtime)
* “The Good Wife” season 5 premiere (9 p.m., give or take a football overrun in your market, CBS)
* The debut of “Masters of Sex” (10 p.m., Showtime)
* The season premieres of “Once Upon a Time” and “Revenge” (8 & 9 p.m., ABC)
* The premiere of “Betrayal” (10 p.m., ABC)
* A new episode of “Boardwalk Empire” (9 p.m., HBO)
* New installments of “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Foyle’s War” (8 & 9 p.m., PBS)
* A new episode of “Low Winter Sun” (bumped all the way to 11:15 p.m., due to AMC’s desire to put the final “Talking Bad” on immediately after the “Breaking Bad” finale).
And those are just the original dramas. The same night will also feature the premieres of all of FOX’s Sunday animated comedies, the beginning of the final season (again) of “Eastbound & Down,” the debut of HBO’s new “Hello Ladies,” the 23rd “Amazing Race” premiere, and more.
I’ve seen most of the ones I care about in advance, save for “Good Wife” and the “Breaking Bad” finale, and the latter will be occupying all of my focus tonight. But for those of you who don’t get review screeners and care about more than one show in a competing timeslot tonight, how are you going to approach this programming overload? What gets watched live tonight, what gets saved for later, and what possibly gets punted altogether because there’s just too darned much to deal with?
Breaking Bad. Everything else can wait.
Yeah… this is a no brainer.
To be accurate, it should be “Breaking Bad + Commercials” if you pick it first.
Me too. My DVR is connected to the best set in the house, so I can only record one of my two runners up; will do that with Good Wife, since Homeland will be playing twice more tonight, plus network shows are a pain to watch on Demand, since so many are larded with commercials and you can’t fast-forward through them…
Masters of Sex was already on demand, so I started that early then watched BB and perfectly timed it so I caught up live w/ only having to see one commercial. Now I’ll hit F5 waiting for Alan’s review while I watch the recorded Boarwalk. Marlins aren’t the only one with a no-hitter going tonight!
Ditto. I can’t even imagine watching anything else tonight — I’m too emotionally drained!
I have to let this show sit in. It was overwhelming.
Breaking Bad.
I really should start watching breaking bad.
My plan is Breaking Bad < Homeland < Masters of Sex < DVR of Sunday Night Football (Falcons fan here) < Eastbound while in bed. I am going to need a lot of coffee tomorrow.
Focusing totally on Breaking Bad, but I don’t have cable! So I’m shutting down the internet/phone until I watch on Amazon instant tomorrow morning. Will catch up on everything else later this week, if I can. I think I’ll watch Once live though–might as well watch a fairy tale before the reality of BB sets in.
Football
?? What are you doing here?
I’m going to watch Bob’s Burgers before Breaking Bad to help counteract the wave of emotions that I expect will be coming and then see where I’m at after that…
Respect.
Ha, I was thinking I would watch Bob’s Burgers after Breaking Bad so I didn’t go to bed with that inevitable misery fresh in my mind.
I’ll be watching the Breaking Bad series finale live. This was never even a question. After it’s over, I’m switching to Sunday Night Football, unless the game is a blowout. I’ve never bothered to watch Talking Bad before, but since it sounds like they’re bringing pretty back a bunch of old cast members (including Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito), maybe I’ll pop back over to AMC to see if they have anything interesting to say. If it turns out to be just a bunch of Chris Hardwick glad-handing and lobbing AMC-approved soft balls (as I expect that it will be) then I’ll pass.
Homeland and Masters of Sex will get the DVR treatment. Boardwalk Empire will probably have wait for HBO Go later in the week. I gave up on regular Once Upon A Time and Revenge viewing last season, so those will be watched on Hulu, if I ever get to them at all.
Amazing Race at 8. Breaking Bad followed by Talking Bad after that. The west coast broadcast of The Good Wife at midnight. PVR-ing Homeland, Boardwalk Empire & Masters of Sex for later in the week
Quite possibly the greatest TV show of all time is airing its finale tonight. I’m pretty sure this isn’t a debate. Great TV night though.
Breaking Bad, all the way, including Talking Bad afterwards, because I expect it will be a mind-blower and I’ll need some sort of denouement. Then Boardwalk Empire on DVR, then bed.
Breaking Bad, Talking Bad, then Boardwalk Empire at midnight on HBO west. I’m pretty sure I’m giving up on Once this year, not feeling it anymore. And I do watch Homeland, but I don’t have Showtime anymore, so I’m kind of freaking out about that, trying to figure out how I’m going to see it this season.
This is like Thanksgiving for DVRs, on-demand, HBO Go, and Showtime Anytime.
Once Upon A Time then Breaking Bad. Then recorded episode of Amazing Race. Just thought a reality show would be the best thing to see after the finale so I can “watch” something while still marinating on WTF just happened. I’ll save the rest (Good Wife, Revenge, Homeland, and Masters of Sex) for sometime next week.
BB live, even with the commericals, to avoid any spoilers. Boardwalk can wait, no one else seems to watch it. Kenny Powers can wait a day. Showtime was stupid to put the Homeland return and the Sex debut on BB night so they must be punished and moved to another day.
This the craziest amount of unbelievable choice I can remember having to navigate on one night of television. In addition to all you listed, there is also a new episode of Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown on CNN at 9 pm.
It’s sort of a variation of “who do you marry, who do you bop and who do you kill”. Instead, it’s “what will you watch, what will you record and what will you ignore”.
So I will watch Breaking Bad followed by Talking Bad, record Homeland & Masters of Sex and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown and ignore the rest.
If I can stay awake I’ll watch Homeland after Talking Bad or save that and Masters of Sex for the next day to view.
It would really be so much better if some of these shows were not scheduled against each other. Seems to me that each of them would get much better viewership and ratings that way.
Watch, record, torrent, ignore?
I’ll try to watch once upon a time with a 15 minute delay so I can skip commercials…then I’ll do the same with breaking bad…already watched masters of sex on demand to help alleviate the log jam (it’s fantastic)…homeland will have to wait until tomorrow
Sundays have been miserable for a few years now as far as TV goes. Way too much all at the same time. And when the Sunday night game is one I care about, forget it. finally bailing on The Amazing Race helps a bit but still…
At least I don’t have Breaking Bad. I was late to the party and I’m still catching up on Netflix. Just finished season 2.
My wife might watch Once Upon A Time before I get home. Then we’ll watch BB and then…who knows.
I don’t know if I’ll be in any kind of shape to watch anything else after that.
Does anything besides Breaking Bad matter today? This is a day of anticipation and mourning. Who cares about any of the others? That is what DVRs and other recording devices are for.
Don’t forget Patriots-Falcons! Will be watching football live, with DVR’s catching Good Wife, then BE, Homeland, Masters later on the West Coast feeds. No BB.
Like most everyone else, Breaking Bad live. I’ll catch Homeland and The Good Wife on demand in the next day or so. I’m glad to hear Masters of Sex is already available; I’ll try to get to it today.
The world will stop between 9-1015 for Breaking Bad. Everything else is easily on the backburner. Fortunately Showtime has had Masters of Sex On Demand, so I watched that on Saturday. Very intriguing start, and my love of Lizzy Caplan makes that a good combination. I’ve been storing Boardwalk Empire episodes this season, so that is far down the list. Homeland, I am indifferent on after the goofiness of S2. And I don’t watch anything else, so I’m not as overwhelmed as the rest of the world.
Funny, I also told my family the world stops tonight from 9-10:15. No coming or going through the front door, no washer or drying running in the background, not even requests from the kids during commercials.
I wonder if this is a plot by TiVo to sell more Roamio 6-tuner DVRs?
Don’t watch a lot of these shows and don’t have a DVR so I’m watching Breaking Bad. Already watched Masters of Sex. Gonna watch Talking Bad until 11 when the encore of Homeland airs
Same boat – no conflict here. BB the only thing bc I’ve already watched Masters.
Breaking Bad, no brainer, followed by Talking Bad. If not emotionally drained, maybe Boardwalk Empire at midnight. Others I can skip, and will eventually catch Homeland on DVD.
Will watch Breaking Bad first, then Homeland. Also watch Boardwalk Empire and want to see Masters of Sex, Last Tango in Halifax and Foyle’s War, but can watch later, or next day. Will DVR everything – Fortunately I have 2 DVRs and can record 4 shows!
Football until 9. Breaking Bad live, then Talking Bad/score checks til sleep. DVRing Homeland/Masters live, DVRing all 3 HBO shows’ overnight replays. If BB ended at 10 I would skip TB and watch Masters live.
I’ll dvr Breaking Bad replay probably midnight or so start. Watch Homeland and record Good Wife, will have to see start time delay or not) before setting that one.
Cannot get CBS shows on our cable system On Demand. Same with FOX. Not sure why.
Breaking Bad finale. Gonna DVR or use On Demand for Good Wife and Homeland (and The Mentalist, which you understandably overlooked). Otherwise, there’s nothing of real interest to me.
Breaking Bad. There is nothing else.
Masters of Sex is already on Showtime on demand, so I’ve already seen it. It’s okay.
Eastbound and Down…seen almost no promotional material and know nothing about the new season so far. Each season has gotten progressively much worse, so I’m in no rush to catch up. I can watch them on demand any time this fall.
Football goes in the afternoon.
Homeland premiere…did they schedule it before the ratings for Breaking Bad 5B came in? I suppose Showtime isn’t as reliant on “night of premiere” ratings, as a premium channel. Still. Gives me time to decide whether I want to come back for season 3.
Boardwalk Empire, Low Winter Sun…no.
And of course, Breaking Bad will be watched. And I’ll watch Talking Bad too if it’s on right after.
Breaking bad….. End of best show in history of television trumps everything else
You forgot the season premier of The Mentalist!!
It’s pathetic how much anxiety I have over the Breaking Bad finale. Mostly, I’m so nervous that somehow it will not be good. No matter what many people will be very dissapointed.
I’ve got a soccer game to watch at the same time as Boardwalk Empire, so it could very well be that Breaking Bad is the only drama I watch tonight. Boardwalk and Homeland will be watched in the next couple days.
Breaking Bad live, obviously. (Of course live for California-based me is three hours late, so I will be vigorously avoiding twitter and facebook from 6 to 9.) Then Homeland when it comes up on Showtime Anytime, then Masters of Sex if I’m not too sleepy at that point. Luckily, I’m a student whose Monday classes don’t start til 1:30, so I can stay up pretty late.
Of those, the ones I plan on watching are: Breaking Bad, Masters of Sex, The Good Wife, Homeland, Boardwalk Empire, Eastbound & Down, Hello Ladies, and Bob’s Burgers.
I have seen the premiere of Masters of Sex in advance and will watch Breaking Bad live. Since I expect to not be able to watch anything else afterwards, I’ve already set my DVR to record Bob’s Burgers at 8:30, The Good Wife at 9, Hello Ladies at 10:30, Boardwalk Empire at 11, Eastbound & Down at midnight and Homeland at 1. I’m worried about NFL overrun, so that’s why I’ll only record Eastbound’s second airing and not its first alongside Hello Ladies.
Thank God I stopped watching The Amazing Race and don’t watch anything on Mondays.
No contest: Breaking Bad then here for your review and resulting comments.
Thankfully I’m on the West Coast. Breaking Bad, Talking Bad, Homeland, Masters of Sex. Everything else will have to wait. Breaking Bad above all.
Well, Masters of Sex is streaming on Showtime’s website, so I got that out of the way on Thursday (I agree with you, it’s good). Tonight is all about Breaking Bad, Homeland and Boardwalk will keep until tomorrow night.
I would hardly call this “dramageddon”. You can ignore the Lifetime fluff of ABC, CBS are intent on killing off any serious attempt for audience loyalty with The Good Wife (I bailed a year back and so did some of my friends), HBO and Showtime are pay channels which a lot of viewers don’t get, LWS has a small audience which isn’t even on at the same time …
so the majority of viewers with an eye on shows with critical merit will be watching Breaking Bad anyway.
Breaking Bad of course, an hour or so late because I work tonight. I somehow already saw the Homeland premiere a few weeks ago, so not worried about that. I’ll make time for Good Wife and Masters of Sex after. Only interested in Masters of Sex because of Alan’s review of it, so it gets at the least a look-see. Overlapping showtimes has been a non-issue for me for many years. Most of the time I don’t even know what networks these shows air on. In my opinion, though, this is anything BUT a tv Dramageddon. Three shows I like in one night is not only unremarkable, but also not a dilemma.
Thank god for Bittorrent!
I’m gona watch Breaking Bad twice and then Masters of Sex and Homeland. I’ll probably watch Talking Bad though I’m not a fan.
West Coast + Directv means Breaking Bad at 6, then catch up on Homeland & Masters of Sex (or, freak out about Breaking Bad or watch football) until Good Wife at 9.
Breaking Bad, then Talking Bad, then Eastbound and Down. Homeland really kind of tanked in its latter half of the season and I can wait for that one until later.
I haven’t been able to write until now. Spent most of the day in a fugue state. Also, my wife said I was digging a hole in the front yard, but I have no idea why.
BrBa finale followed by Talking Bad. Homeland on DVR and may try Masters later On Demand.
Oh yeah, and I fell into a latrine.
Anybody else having symptoms?
Missing from this list: the season premiere of the final season of The Mentalist at 10pm.
I’ll watch Breaking Bad live tonight. I don’t really care about anything else.
I’ll catch up Boardwalk Empire closer to to the season finale.
Already watched Masters of Sex. Tonight, it’s Amazing Race, Breaking Bad, and then maybe Homeland. If I can handle it right after BB, and that’s iffy.
Don’t forget for some of us, Sunday Night football. I will be watching the Patriots, avoiding the internet until it’s over. Breaking Bad, and then maybe something else before going to bed at about 2:00 AM eastern time. Avoiding the internet all day tomorrow, and then hopefully watching everything else tomorrow.