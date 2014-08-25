‘Breaking Bad’ & ‘Modern Family’ lead familiar Emmy winners list

The easiest way to win an Emmy is to have already won an Emmy, and rarely has that wisdom proved more true than at the 66th Primetime Emmy Awards, where “Breaking Bad” and “Modern Family” repeated last year’s best drama and comedy series wins, and where you had to squint sometimes to find a person and/or show that hadn’t accepted one of these trophies before.
Beyond the top two prizes, 16 of the remaining 24 awards presented during Monday night’s telecast went to people who had won before – often in that same category, and for that same show.
The first hour of the show alone featured exactly zero new winners, and only Allison Janney from “Mom” was winning for a role (and category) for which she had not won previous – and it was her sixth overall Emmy and second this month (after a guest acting win for “Masters of Sex”). Jim Parsons won his fourth lead comedy actor award in five years, Louis CK his second writing award in three, Julia Louis-Dreyfus her third lead actress award in a row, “Modern Family” helmer Gail Mancuso her second directing award in a row, etc.
Our night’s first brand-new Emmy winner was “Sherlock” writer Steven Moffat – whose show wound up winning seven Emmys overall (also including stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman) even though it was in its third season and had no real business in the movies and miniseries categories except for the vagaries of Emmy rules. (It doesn’t produce enough episodes in a season to qualify as a drama.) By the time FX’s brilliant “Fargo” and HBO’s star-studded “The Normal Heart” won the respective awards for outstanding miniseries and movie (the latter an enormous relief to awards-conscious HBO executives), it was almost stunning to not see “Sherlock” somehow winning both. The movies and minis categories are, in theory, the one segment of the show where something or someone new has to win the majority of the time, and yet many of the awards somehow went to an ongoing series. (And for added category confusion, “Fargo” and “American Horror Story” are considered miniseries, while “True Detective” was up as a drama, while long-running series “Luther” and “Tremé” were also nominated as miniseries.)
(It was also by far the weakest of the three “Sherlock” seasons, and the episode that was considered a “movie” wasn’t the best of the season. Maybe Emmy voters just caught up on the previous six episodes on Netflix and considered that a fair tribute to the video streaming giant?)
After “Modern Family” was mostly shut out a year ago before winning the comedy series trophy, this seemed like the year where another show was finally poised to take its crown, whether it was “Veep” or Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.” Instead, “Orange” was entirely ignored in the main show (Uzo Aduba won a guest acting award last week), “Veep” only got its usual award for Louis-Dreyfus, while “Modern Family” won its fifth consecutive comedy series award – tying “Frasier” for the most ever in this category. (No drama series has ever won five times.) Emmy voters just love “Modern Family.”
The drama categories were potentially a place for new blood to shine, after HBO’s gamble to submit “True Detective” there rather than in the theoretically easier movies/minis arena. Instead, it picked up only one award on the night, while “Breaking Bad” received a coronation in its final appearance, with repeat wins not only for drama series, but for Anna Gunn, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston, along with the show’s first writing win, for Moira Walley-Beckett’s amazing script for “Ozymandias,” the show’s greatest episode and one of the best hours of dramatic television ever. “Ozymandias” proved so powerful, it carried Cranston over “True Detective” star Matthew McConaughey in what seemed like one of the night’s more obvious victories – a victory so seemingly preordained that fellow movie star Julia Roberts was asked to present it.
The TV business has always had an inferiority complex when it comes to the movies. That was apparent again early in the Emmy telecast, when Jimmy Kimmel delivered a long (albeit quite funny) routine about how McConaughey is too famous and handsome to be working in television, and when Roberts (nominated for “The Normal Heart”) was singled out at length in a tease before a commercial break. (Even Roberts seemed baffled that her fellow nominees in her category were being ignored.)
But as host Seth Meyers noted in his opening monologue, this is a great time in television, with exciting new series popping up seemingly every few weeks. The inferiority complex should have died a long time ago, and the fact that the Academy didn’t rubber-stamp McConaughey – who, in fairness, was pretty mesmerizing himself as Rust Cohle – was striking.
Then again, Cranston’s now done so many movies that he might have gotten that cinema bump. Or he may have just benefited from the familiarity that was so prevalent throughout the night.
Many of these winners were great, and deserving of recognition. Walter White is an all-time character, and Cranston an all-time performer in the role. Louis-Dreyfus is doing perhaps the best work of an impressive career. Louis C.K. is a great writer.
But at a time when television is constantly opening up new and thrilling frontiers, the Emmy voters instead prefer to stick to territory that’s already been explored, and honored – and/or work that’s for some silly reason been nominated in the wrong category.
Some other thoughts on the 66th Primetime Emmys:
* Host Seth Meyers did better post-monologue than he did during the opening, particularly as he got to interact with “SNL” pals like Amy Poehler and Andy Samberg, but he was genial throughout and worked quickly. In general, the show was often more fun as a television show than as a celebration of the most exciting work on television.
* Though Robin Williams’ death is still raw for all who knew him and/or loved his work, Billy Crystal gave a composed, beautiful tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator, capturing what made Williams both a brilliant comedian and a great friend. And the clip reel of Williams’ TV highlights ended on the perfect one: Williams in his classic “An Evening at the Met” HBO special imagining a conversation with his young son, tenderly escorting him offstage and assuring him things will be okay.
* It would have been nice for James Garner – whose TV impact was greater than Williams’ – to also get his own tribute, but his celebrity was much further in the past, he also lived a much longer life, and Williams’ additional fame from decades of movies also got him special (and poignant) consideration.
* Even if Cranston hadn’t won again for playing Walter White, he would have won the telecast as a whole with the payoff to an earlier gag where he tried to remind Julia Louis-Dreyfus that they had shared a kissing scene on “Seinfeld”: when Louis-Dreyfus won for “Veep,” Cranston interrupted her trip to the stage to lay on a smooch that put Adrien Brody’s Oscar winner to shame. (And was surely, unlike Brody’s with Halle Berry, planned in advance.)
* “True Detective” director Cary Joji Fukunaga won for the episode with the impressive single-take action sequence, but gave a less-than-impressive acceptance speech – he admitted he hadn’t prepared – that failed to mention writer Nic Pizzolatto.
* Billy Eichner isn’t always used well on “Parks and Recreation,” but he was in his “Billy on the Street” element in a taped bit where he and Seth Meyers harassed oblivious New York pedestrians to ask about Emmy favorites, longshots and snubs. (Eichner’s outrage over Tatiana Maslany’s non-nomination – and the pedestrians reacting to him like he was an escaped lunatic speaking in tongues – was priceless.)
* Weird Al’s attempt to provide lyrics to the theme songs for “Mad Men,” “Scandal” and other shows mostly didn’t land, but the “Game of Thrones” song at the end – which had backup singers reminding the audience they can pause the opening credits map, and admonishing Weird Al for spoilers – worked.
* Sofia Vergara is game for anything – including (or especially) jokes that play off of her famous curves – but having her stand on a rotating platform while Academy president Bruce Rosenblum gave a boring speech felt crass even for this gang.
What did everybody else think of both the show and the results?
I can’t defend any Modern Family win, except the directing one, that Vegas episode they did was brilliantly directed.
So sad for Tolman and Billy Bob :(
Wanted a Dinklage win, but I was not upset with any of the drama decisions, unlike comedy.
Dr. Whatley and Elaine, we love ya!
I actually thought that Sherlock Season 3 was the best season by focusing more on the characters than the mysteries. It was more comedic and I thought the show actually sold the hell out of that. I’d always watched it for Sherlock and Watson and cared less about the mystery side of it, and for me Season 3 embraced that and so it worked out fine for me. I did think the interlocking mysteries in the wedding episode were very cleverly done. I thought the dialogue and acting throughout Season 3 was as good as ever. I was happy with all three of the episodes. “By far the weakest season”? Sure, Season 2 had a great premiere and finale but had a middle episode that dragged the season down. Season 3 never scaled the same heights, but didn’t have any lows, it offered three very solid episodes if you ask me. I have no issues with the Emmies Sherlock won. Fargo was better, of course, but God I think Sherlock Season 3 cops more flack than it deserved, even with some plot contrivances and whatnot that it had.
Yeah I don’t get Alan’s bizarre hate for Season 3. I liked it.
sherlock has cemented my dislike of Moffat as a writer. I felt that his run on doctor who was a pale imitation of Davies’s run (then again Davies has Torchwood to answer for). Moffat’s Sherlock (the show not the character) is obnoxious because it s constantly showing the audience what a genius Sherlock is by showing him thinking are talk of mind palaces. Having clues flying in your face through super imposed text on the screen is also annoying. Furthermore the way, Moffat returned the character after his fall was just awful. Why does Watson hang out with him?
*it is constantly
*and talking of mind palaces
*the show should be about the mystery and weave the clues in subtly. It should also, treat the Holmes and Watson relationship with more care.
The AVClub also placed two Moffat written episodes on its worst of year end list with one from Sherlock and one from Doctor Who making the list.
My opinion isn’t going to change no matter what the AVClub has to say. Sure, Moffat can be hit and miss. Yes, some of the episodes of his shows that he writes are duds. But the amount of backlash he gets is a bit overboard. Sure, The Time of The Doctor was garbage, and The Name of the Doctor was pretty jumbled. But The Day of The Doctor was fantastic, and Deep Breath was solid. For every dud he puts out, he has also put out a “Blink” or a “The Girl in the Fireplace”. And I find his writing on Sherlock consistently lends itself to entertaining episodes. Sure, he leans on some repeated themes and ideas maybe a bit excessively. But look at the restaurant scene in Deep Breath and try to maintain to me that he’s a lost cause. He’s flawed, but he’s far from a bad writer. I watched “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro” last night. Roberto Orci and Alex Kurtzman, now they are terrible writers.
For my money, Moffat’s one of the best working writers in TV. I’m talking ‘body of work’ value rather than current value, but there’s nothing that can take away from the quality of everything he’s done.
That said, he made me stop watching “Doctor Who” and I didn’t care for large swathes of this season of “Sherlock.” I think the split in his attention while working on two shows is very obvious, even if “Sherlock” only does three episodes a year. It would no have been my pick to win last night.
Not sorry he has an Emmy, but I’m viewing it more in the “It’s generally correct that he’s now Emmy Winner Steven Moffat” way then as any statement on the quality of Season 3 of “Sherlock.” Which, for what it’s worth, I don’t think was terrible, just not his best work.
Making Sherlock a murderer was it for me.
With “A Study In Pink” the series started strong…and then fizzled out all together.
I’m liking Jonny Lee Miller’s show more and more.
It would be great if one of these repeat winners would remove himself from Emmy consideration in the future the way Candice Bergen did.
I dunno this isn’t elementary school where everyone gets a participation medal, winners should win until voted winners no more. Not a big MF fan but makes sense to me.
I don’t know if it should be put on the recipients, but the Emmy voters need to freshen it up for sure.
I’m with Slacker. Eviscerate the voters and replace them with folks of a keen eye for innovation
As an actual show – that was a pretty good one. One of the better shows not hosted by Amy and Tina in a while. For the most part it was crisp, funny and sentimental when it had to be.
As for the award winners… Can the Emmy voters get over Modern Family already? Just when we thought fatigue was setting in… This show is going to go down as the most award winning comedy ever. Just hard to wrap my head around.
As for Breaking Bad… Happy people remembered it for how great it is. True Detective may have been the new guy on the block, but I for one am happy it went out with a bang. Will be interesting to see who wins all the vacated awards next year…
Not hard for me I think best show on TV, but to each their own.
I don’t think the show was that great. The monologue was terrible. People like Colbert, Key & Peele, and Weird Al were not funny. Then in the 3rd hour of the show they become so concerned with finishing on time that they burn through the drama awards in less than 40 minutes so there is no time to actually see any of the performances.
I can’t stand the predictability of the lazy emmy voters…ty burell? modern family? i wonder if they are embarrassed knowing that they don’t deserve it. I have never been able to sit through an entire episode of big bang theory but i can’t imagine Jim Parsons is worthy of that many emmys in a row. Just way too many repeat winners-BORING
They do deserve it don’t be a bitter hipster
Oh my god, how’d you know I was a bitter hipster?! Amazing!
I suggest you branch out more if you think MF is the funniest show on tv
I’d bet that the individual actors/show runners don’t think that way. I think they probably know that any piece of art is largely subjective and that the whole process of calling one show better than the other is sort of inherently silly. I’m sure they work very hard at what they do making the best show they can and appreciate any acknowledgement for it.
Emma I watch most of the comedies nominated, I suggest you stop taking TV so seriously.
I have mostly hipster tastes (Big Bang Theory is the only multicam comedy I’ve watched more than one episode of since Seinfeld), and I don’t understand why it’s so uncool to like BBT. It’s well written, with sophisticated vocabulary, and very well acted. And it’s funny as hell.
Sam, you needed to personably insult someone for not liking a show you like. That makes me think you are the one taking tv so seriously.
*personally.
*personally.
Exactly Lisastc, thank you.
Sam, I see Madmeme below summed it up to you pretty well, another thread in which you continue to take others’ legitimate dislike of MF too *seriously.*
When you watch far better-written shows like “Louie,” “Veep,” “Community,” and “Silicon Valley,” you come to realize just how lazy and phoned-in BBT actually is.
I watch (and love) three of the four shows you listed, Bandsaw (haven’t seen Silicon Valley yet only because it hasn’t yet been released on DVD or Blu-ray) and I still love BBT and disagree with your characterization of it. It’s a different style of comedy (actually, for me Louie is not much of a comedy, and I enjoy it least when it goes for laughs), but that’s okay because they do it so well (IMO).
Fukunaga was never going to mention Pizzolotto. Them two are beefin.
Why? What’s the story?
Apparently they had bitter fights throughout their work on the show together. I don’t know if there’s a known story there apart from that they just don’t get along.
A lot of moments had me scratching my head or yelling at my TV — no Allison Tolman or Billy Bob Thornton wins for Fargo? Unbelievable! (I love Benedict as much as the next gal, but come on…) No Peter Dinklage win? (It’s an excruciating choice to make between him and Aaron Paul, but I felt at the end of the day that Dinklage deserved it more.) Noah Hawley doesn’t win for writing? (Thank god he got to make a speech when Fargo ultimately won, because I was starting to feel stabby about the Fargo snubs.) — but perhaps the most exasperating moment of the night was when Modern Family won over Orange is the New Black. SIGH. Oh, Emmys. Predictable, boring Emmys, there you are again. I still watch Modern Family, actually, and enjoy it for what it is, but there’s no comparison between it and what OITNB offers.
On the upside, I agree with you that the Robin Williams tribute was handled beautifully, the Billy Eichner bit was hilarious, the Cranston-Louis Dreyfus liplock was fantastic, and I thought Jim Parson’s speech was unexpected and so classy (“There’s no accounting for taste.”) For the most part, I sat back and enjoyed the lovefest for Breaking Bad. (Yay Moira Walley-Beckett and Ozymandias!) My surprise and excitement when Cranston won scared my cat into the next room, but I was thrilled to see Breaking Bad so recognized and embraced. As it should be.
Overall I agree with your point of “the best way to way to win an Emmy is to win one already” and that theme marred the night but…
1) Peter Dinklage, Claire Danes, and Ricky Gervais are all former winners who many (or at least just me) predicted to win and did not. Being a former winner isn’t the only criteria
2) Bryan Cranston’s work in Ozymandias is better than anything McConaughey did on True Detective. While an Emmy and an Oscar for McConaughey and having Cranston be “stuck” with his 3 Emmy wins would be fair and just, Cranston was just better than McConaughey and voters voted not on storylines but on talent on screen
3) Anna Gunn is a former winner who absolutely deserved to win
4) As much as I don’t think Modern Family is THIS good, it still had a really, really funny 5th season and it’s so much funnier than Veep and Silicon Valley. OITNB is a much better show than MF, but this is what happens when Netflix tried to game the system. By default Modern Family should be the winner.
Veep and Silicon Valley are both light years funnier than present-day Modern Family. Especially Veep which had its strongest season yet. That win is indefensible.
I think OITNB though is less a comedy than Modern Family. I do think the categories mess up many awards as it’s a strategy game to win but doesn’t always pan out. Also it was the only hour long show and a netflix hour vs 18 minute shows (minus commercials)? Breaking Bad’s last year = winning.. maybe Mad Men will have a Jon Hamm chance next year as it ends? Kimmel would’ve been a better host than Meyers but NBC picked its own.. Fallon wasnt bad the year he opened with Springsteen..
I think Veep is good but no Modern Family. Silicon Valley is dull heard got bashed by the critics. Plus just TV don’t take it so seriously. Its all subjective anyways
Hey Sam, do you watch Silicon Valley? I doubt it. It’s many times the show that Modern Family is.
Bill I watched a few episodes everyone I knew agreed with me it was not good, glad you like it though.
Also Bill you realize this is all subjective, like what you like. Never got why people complain about shows.
Modern Family is now totally cliche driven…it was interesting in its first season.
To your point about Dinklage, Danes, and Gervais… they all lost to *other* previous winners: Paul, Marguiles, and Parsons.
I liked MF the first season, but dropped out in the second season (looking at the Wiki list, appears that “Princess Party” was the last straw). Does Season 5 in your opinion go back to Season 1 quality level? When a show goes on this long and this successfully after I stop watching, I am always interested in knowing if it has had some kind of resurgence in quality.
I understand the lack of Silicon Valley support at the Emmy’s. I love the show with all my heart and soul, but if you don’t work in the tech industry, I can about half the jokes just flying by you. Does anyone who doesn’t do software development know what agile is, or why to make fun of it?
Sampled some MF ths season and found some episodes unwatchable.
@Sam – “Plus just TV don’t take it so seriously. Its all subjective anyways”
Why do you think people voicing their disagreement with an awards choice are ‘taking it so seriously’?
We understand it’s subjective – and we’re stating OUR subjective opinion that both Veep and Silicon Valley are vastly funnier than the repetitious Modern Family.
The fact that AHS and Sherlock beat out Fargo was complete and utter garbage. But Fargo winning Best Mini Series was the first time an FX program ever won an award.
Err American Horror Story has won plenty of Emmy awards before this year. Louie has also won at least a couple of awards.
After this Emmy season’s slate of repeat nominations and winners, I’m very grateful that the Critics’ Choice Television Awards is now televised and can be watched by avid TV viewers.
This truism that “the easiest way to win an Emmy is to have already won an Emmy” dissuades me from watching at all. I’d prefer an awards show that seems more keenly aware of risk-taking series and newer actors’ performances.
Why? Can’t actors win because they were the best in the category? Can that not be the main reason for the likes of Cranston instead of reducing his win not to his fantastic performance but because he’s won it before? It’s about the best not the newest, sure I don’t agree with all the winners but saying it’s just because they won’t before and it’s predictable blah blah is stupid
I’m with Rachael. The awards are allegedly to reward the best work, and that’s often done by people firmly established to be the best. Aside from possibly the Modern Family wins (I don’t know, as I don’t watch the show) I can’t quibble with any of the repeating winners. I was actively rooting for Cranston for instance, though I really liked True Detective and McCon’s performance in it. The only one I might flip would be Peter Dinklage in place of Aaron Paul – but Dinklage would be a repeat winner as well.
These awards aren’t labeled “Best New Performance by…” or “Best New Drama” or whatever. It’s the best, period. Unfortunately I think Alan’s angle on this article downplays how deserving most of these winners were.
I agree that if someone deserves to win, they deserve to win, period. However, I think the reason this year was disappointing is more because the past couple of years have seemed like the Emmys were starting to get more inclusive with low rated critical darlings like Friday Night Lights and Louie breaking through and surprise acting wins for people like Bobby Canavale, Tony Hale, and Merrit Weaver. This year seemed like it was finally going to be the year where the Emmys moved into the 21st century with all the OITNB nominations, Silicon Valley getting some recognition, and nominations for people like Lizzy Caplan and Fred Armisen, but instead Modern Family actually had a better night than it had last year.
So I think falling back on “the easiest way to win an Emmy……” doesn’t really tell the whole story. It’s not that the Emmys never change. It’s that they had started to change, but took a step backwards this year.
I don’t think even the Modern Family people think their show is the best comedy anymore. The consolation has always been Levitan’s remarks, but this year, he was not at his best (granted, he knew he’d be played off post haste, so he was rushed).
Bonus points to you, Alan, for being able to discern the backup singers’ Game of Thrones lyrics. I’ll try again once it hits YouTube.
Write a comment…I was cheering intensely when Cranston won. While Matthew Mcconaughey was great Cranston did some of his best work ever on Breaking Bad this season. If it had been last year McConaughey would have been an easy pick but just too much greatness from Cranston.
That and loved all the Breaking Bad love and True Detective win for direction which was very good. Modern Family I gave up on long ago but all the greatness for Breaking Bad made up for that easily
So anybody know why Modern Family get the love, its more than the ratings or BBT would win right?
It’s probably a combo of solid ratings and being a single cam comedy, so a sort of compromise.
As an awards broadcast I thought the direction was bad, not as bad as his direction of the completely horrible Tony awards which bizarrely won a Tony after making NPH unfunny. Making Seth Myers unfunny is easy, but to do what he did with the Tonys took skill. Bad skill.
I shocked myself applauding and cheering out loud in an empty room when Bryan Cranston was announced. At that point, I knew that BrBa would win best drama. It will go down in history as the best TV EVER.
Did anybody else catch the unintentional comedy of Kathy Bates (WHO SOMEHOW BEAT ALLISON TOLMAN) mentioning that “last season was great and I’m sure next season will be even better” during her acceptance speech for an Emmy in a category for MINISERIES?
I think Cranston winning was for a simple reason…his performance was better than McConaughey’s. It was his best performance in the best season of one of the best shows of all times. McConaughey was really good, but Cranston was simply better.
Nah, it wasn’t. McC had to play three different characters: Rust Cohle in 1995, 2002, and 2012. It was an amazing acting job, and he only didn’t win it because not enough people watched and comprehended True Detective. It’s a shame that Emmy voters are so hidebound and mainstream.
Reggie, your reply is almost a non sequitor. You didn’t say anything about Breaking Bad there. No one is disputing that McConaughey did a great acting job on True Detective. But he was up against the central figure submitting the best episode of the best season of the best TV drama of all time.
Lol Mainstream? They gave Cranston the Emmy after Breaking Bad first season, when it was barely getting to 1 million viewers. Hardly “mainstream”
I don’t agree that Breaking Bad is the best drams of all time. Cranston is great, and the show was great, but I think McC gave a better performance. The real crime here is that HBO submitted True Detective as drama and not a miniseries. Doing that denied the show the Emmys it deserved.
It was a pretty good show. I also watched the Creative Emmys ( they aired last night on FXM I recorded them and watched today). I couldn’t help but wish they either advertised it better or some of those awards could have made the main program. Uzo Aduba’s sheer joy at winning deserved to be seen among tonight’s winners.
Never got why people got so upset over who wins, its one award show not like you show get cancelled if doesn’t win. TV is not objective its subjective lets remember that.
The three “young gun” Late Night hosts were on display. IMHO Jimmy Kimmel was the winner. He’s funny and more natural than the other two. And I think the other two are funny as well but if you were going to hang out with one of them it would be Kimmel.
I also liked Juliana’s little dig at network’s 22 eps vs. cable’s 10-13 eps. Right up there with Kathy Bates’s comment mentioned above.
The jokes on this telecast seem to written by a third grader, for third graders. We got douche chills half the time, cringing at how bland and generic the attempt at comedy was during this show. Nothing edgy or interesting. Maybe it’s the pc climate. The clip of Robin Williams doing the burka bit would be bleeped right off the show if he was there to do it live. It’s almost like looking back at humor in the 1890s.
Of the shows nominated for Best Comedy, Modern Family was easily the worst. But clearly, it has the highest viewership among Emmy voters. Doesn’t challenge anyone’s worldview much, and it’s comfortable. Crappy reason to snub some of the edgiest, most creative shows on TV, but… yeah, whatever. Awards shows are like the prom. The coolest kid in the school is never going to be Prom King.
MF is the coolest kid in school, the coolest kids are always the prom kings.
I would imagine BBT has a high viewership among Emmy voters as well.
And yes its comfortable but doesn’t mean bad. Show does’t have to be creative to be good.
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.
Brad, “coolest” is not the same as “most popular”. In fact, it’s almost never overlapping, other than rare cases like the Beatles, who are the exception that proves the rule.
@Brad – “If it ain’t broke don’t fix it.”
Just keep repeating ad nauseum until contracts fall through.
I hate the attitude of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” That’s nonsense. This isn’t about being broken or fixing anything. It’s about rewarding daring, challenging shows over comfortable, cliche, lame shows. All the other comedies up for Best Comedy are innovative or bold in some way. The only one that isn’t is MF. It’s boring. It’s safe. And that’s what the establishment does. It rewards more of the same instead of encouraging new voices and new ideas.
What’s weird, though, Jim, is that if this was all about the establishment just trying to shill for the mainstream marketplace (something the Grammys have always been thought to be most blatant about, of the major awards), they’d still presumably want to change things up from year to year. I mean, is the fifth consecutive Grammy going to drum up any new viewers for MF that weren’t on board after four Emmys? You’d think they’d want to sprinkle the awards around to kind of advertise different shows.
So I have to mark it down as not even about an establishment agenda so much as a kind of fluke in the way the voting works. It might be that they need to experiment with some other voting system, like Condorcet or rated voting. Or maybe even something as simple as prohibiting the nomination of a show that won the previous two years, although this would have still allowed MF to win four of the past five years instead of all five.
@Slackerinc – But can’t the Emmy voters vote without actually watching all of the submissions in a particular category?
If so, that would tend to automatically weight the odds in favor of longer-running shows, since by the second or third season, virtually everyone has seen at least one episode of a series that is considered ‘good’. So even if a voter hadn’t seen the latest episodes submitted, they’d be more likely to vote for something they’d seen in the past that they knew was decent – as opposed to something they hadn’t seen at all and had no opinion about.
Generic winners list, dayum.
So they have a tribute to Robin Williams without even showing a clip from the TV show that made him a star? No Emmy love for Mork & Mindy here, even though it was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series and Lead Actor in a Comedy Series in 1979? (M&M lost to “All in the Family”‘s Carroll O’Connor and “Taxi” for those awards, incidentally.)
I don’t know, I’ve heard several interviews where Williams complained about being called Mork just a week after winning his Oscar, so it sort of feels wrong to bring it up when memorializing him.
But this was the Emmy Awards, for TV. They showed clips of him on TV talk shows and HBO specials, not in any of his movies (which rightly goes on the Oscar show). He got his start on TV on the talk shows, caught a lucky break in being cast on “Happy Days”, and caught lightning in a bottle on “Mork & Mindy”. Don’t need to make it the centerpiece of the tribute, but at least mention it.
How on Earth did Paul beat Dinklage… the last season of BB was easily Paul’s most forgettable, he was an afterthought half the time. Whereas Dinklage arguably had his best season in GoT.
Most likely because the voting is based on individual episode submissions, not full seasons, a couple of which AP was amazing in last year,…bitch.
Tyrion will pay this debt back, don’t worry.
It would have been funny if The Amazing Race fired the person who got to the stage last.
HA! Half the audience went up on stage!
Absolutely the best comment I have read since I have found Alan’s blog about a year ago.
Can Bryan Cranston not win because he was the best actor in a drama series last year? Is he not allowed credit for being phenomenal in the last run of BB or does it have to be explained away with some other stupid reasons? So the Emmys were predictable? Doesn’t mean some of the winners weren’t the best choices, should actors just not enter because they’ve won it before?
True detective was good but it was no better than other good shows this year, I preferred Fargo (Alison Tolman was robbed) and it surely wasn’t better than BB, Ozmandias beats all so give credit where credit is due Gunn, Paul and Cranston won not because it’s predictable and the Emmys already know how to spell their names but because they deserved it!
Sidenote: I enjoyed Sherlock, feels like the way you talk about it that everyone didn’t like it which is wrong
Can’t someone sincerely believe that someone other than Cranston gave the best performance? Can’t someone who hasn’t won an Emmy get recognition for stellar work? Can’t anyone disagree with your opinion without being buried under a barrage of whiny questions?
True Detective was, in my opinion, the best drama of the year. Matthew McConaughey gave the best performance in a drama.
Also, every comedy nominated was better than Modern Family. Fargo was better than Sherlock. Kerry Washington was better than Julianna Margulies. Kate Mulgrew was better than Kathy Bates. In fact, the only major Emmys I really agreed with was Cary Fugunaga’s and Louis CK’s. But one has to be a stratospheric genius to unseat the entrenched, comfortable, easy winners.
We can agree to disagree, can’t we? There is no one correct opinion here. Last night’s awards were a huge letdown IMO.
Maybe Sherlock won all those awards because the voters split the difference between the multiple Fargo episodes/actors? At least that’s how I hope it went down.
Yawn… The Emmy voters are dinos.
A few thoughts:
– I knew things would be off, simply bc of the nominations and the lack of practical rules. Woody should not have been nominated, IMO. Macy should have been in that category, SHO. If HBO had put True Detective in the proper category, it would have received the awards it deserved. Hubris. I would have loved a TD vs. Fargo face off.
– All the BB actors deserved their awards, sort of. Having recently rewatched all of the last season, I can’t say anyone else should have won. AMC split the season, which was unnecessary. So did they get awarded twice for the same season? I hope it works out for Jon Hamm, who’s show did the same thing.
– How long is a season? No one forces the networks to do 22 episodes, which is why there’s so much filler. The planned commercial breaks can also kill the mood of a show. That’s they’re own fault, ER lady!
– 45 min in, I wished someone named Jimmy had hosted the show. I felt like I was watching an SNL format that reminded me why I stopped watching SNL. “Really.”
– Loved Billy Crystal getting metaphysical and the GoT song. Could have used more Robin Williams clips.
She is not ER lady anymore, geez, she is great in Good Wife, and that comes from someone who wasnt an ER fan.
They should split the categories in drama and comedy, it make no sense to have series of 10-12 episodes competing with series of 20+.
>I can’t say anyone else should have won
Dean Norris, damn you ;_;
A special mention to Juliana Margulies plz!
As a show, it was the less boring Emmys I’ve seen the last many years. And the tribute to R. Williams was so emotional..
As for the awards, they are a joke and they have absolutely no connection with modern TV.
I am not gonna whine that Modern Family sucks, thats very subjective, but Alan is right, in a era where TV is at its best, giving the awards to same people again and again it is ridiculous.
This is not celebrating TV. Emmys have missed some of the most important milestones of the medium and lazily end up having the same winners.
Emmys need to finally adjust to the modern era of TV.
Not that I really care about it. For me a show that keeps awarding Modern Family as the best comedy and Parsons as the best comedy actor has lost any value it might had.
Ah and I am glad Orange was snubbed. I hoped the same for True Detective, oh well :)
So they need to adjust to modern TV by snubbing Orange and TD? That doesn’t make sense.
Stayed up from the UK to watch it on live stream. Was a fun enough show. Enjoyed the Jon Hamm no emmy gags, and Ricky Gervais was the funniest man of the night (he usually grates on my nerves).
The repeat winners were silly, however I wasn’t too interested in anything that wasn’t a drama series. Sure maybe Fargo should have picked up an extra award here and there, but I’ve never seen Sherlock so not in a position to judge.
As far as the drama categories go, I personally would have liked to see McConaughey trump Cranston but every category was so strong that how can you really argue that Ozymandias, Gunn, Paul, Cranston & BrBa didn’t deserve Emmy’s? It’s a shame that TD only picked up the one for directing (one I would have personally given GoT out of the submission episodes), but it’s very hard to argue against the winners. The only actress I felt was a bit robbed was Lizzy Caplan in lead actress, however, I think MoS faces the same problem as Mad Men (sorry I didn’t the mean for the comparison) where the performances are better appreciated over the course of a season & not individual episodes, which is a shame because there are a number of actors that deserve the Emmy recognition but can’t because of the system. Although I do wonder how much the actors actually care, to quote Weird Al – ‘You’re still Jon-frickin-Hamm’.
Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman are great and Stephen Moffat is an amazing writer (in “Sherlock” at least). “His Last Bow” was one of the worst “Sherlock” episodes and it is definitely not a movie, but the show as a whole (and especially on previous seasons) is very good. I’ll just pretend Moffat won for “A Scandal in Belgravia”.
I don’t get the love for True Detective. I admit I watched the whole season thinking there would be a big payoff, but the ending made me rethink the whole season.
It kinda reminded of the “Time is a flat circle” monolouge that Russ gives during his Interrogation. The first time you hear it, it sounds kinda profound even if you don’t understand it. Then you watch that speech again and you realize its pure gibberish. And that is a good way to sum up the whole season. Something trying to sound profound that was really a bunch of gibberish.
TD=Juvenile philosophizing and overacting by Mc.
But the hype is hype and ppl love to over-hype for series :)
It’s sad when people have to be derisive towards things they don’t understand. McConaughey gave the performance of the year. TD was innovative and fascinating. Too bad it was over the heads of Emmy voters.
Goofus — I’ve not heard monologue, but circles are two-dimensional and by definition, flat. Right there, you’ve got something that *could* sound profound, but is not…
It’s also standard fare for Eastern thought, which tends to be cyclical. Woaaaahhh… ;)
I’m not at all upset that Cranston beat McConaughey — Cranston was great, and Breaking Bad is the better show. I am a little bummed, though, at how apparent it is that Jon Hamm is never going to win an Emmy for Mad Men. If he was nominated for the season that just ended (the show’s best, in my opinion, and his greatest work), I have no idea why he didn’t win.
The field does open up next year with Cranston (and obviously McConaughey and Harrelson) out, so he’s got a chance for the final season.
However, he’s also lost to Kyle Chandler, Damian Lewis, and Jeff Daniels, and Emmy voters have shown they’re not a sentimental bunch when Steve Carell didn’t win for his last season on The Office, so who knows.
If the In Memoriam included an actress from Santa Barbara, it seems they certainly could have found room for “The Dating Game” host Jim Lange.
And I certainly did not mean that to be derogatory to the actress. I only meant to point out that they were willing to stray from primetime. My apologies in advance.
Breaking Bleh. Ridic that Peter Dinklage didn’t win. #Travishamockery
It felt like the end of an era, a tribute to great shows and great performers, clearing the decks for the new stars.
“…and Williams’ additional fame from decades of movies also got him special (and poignant) consideration.”
Yes, because that James Garner fellow never made any movies at all.
“The Americanization of Emily”
Seemed like the end of an era….a last tribute to the old, looking toward the new for next time.
Awards shows are stupid. A “You Suck” show would make more sense. Embarrass people so they quit the business
The big drama categories being held to the end in a race against the clock to finish on time really hurt the build up to the awards itself.
When best supporting actor was up the audience got a little 10 second clip of a highlight of the nominees performance. Same applied for direction – when comedy and miniseries/movie were up the actors answered what was the best piece of filming advice they got from the director.
But because the show was pressed for time the drama catogories were rushed through and it really hurt celebrating the most prestigious awards of the night.(moira beckett was cued off after what felt like 15 s seconds!)
Meant to add no luck for drama in getting an actor Q&A about the direction. Wouldn’t it been great for MM to speak for a few moments about the tracking shot in TD ?
The Emmy’s seem increasingly irrelevant year after year. The categories are a mess and the members don’t seem to be up on what’s actually happening in television with all the new amazing shows that have been aired recently on different platforms. It seems obvious that this model doesn’t really work well anymore.
The programming coming out of all the cable outfits and the huge new frontier that online companies like Netflix, etc. are creating will make it even more difficult for the antiquated Emmy members to keep up with. They tend to go with “what was” and are almost always behind the times.
Sherlock! should have been nominated for it’s first season. But these folks probably hadn’t even heard of Sherlock! three years ago. The exclusion of Orphan Black’s, Tatiana Maslany, from the nominations is also a very clear example of their cluelessness. Her multiple-character performance is unique and a no-brainer for a nomination.
No disrespect to the winners – but it’s obvious that it’s very easy for Emmy members to pick some very deserving performances and productions from this enormous field of quality creativity.
On a certain level, for me, the Emmy’s have seemed like a high school popularity contest for some time now. Thank you, Martin Mull for your famous quote:
“Hollywood is like High School with money.” And, nobody seems to even aspire to graduate from the Emmy’s.
I don’t understand the guy from “Big Bang Theory” winning. Either he gave his acceptance speech “in character,” or he isn’t acting on the show.
Network sitcoms too often cast people who “are” their characters, so they just read lines with no actual performance. Giving those performers awards seems absurd.
Okay. I am genuinely curious about this as I do not watch the show: is Jessica Lange really THAT good on AHS? And I don’t know how they can say it’s a miniseries when many of the same actors are in it season after season.
I don’t always like Chris Hardwick, but I thought it was terrific the way he pointed out the difference between “your” and “you’re”–one of my pet peeves is the way a lot of people confuse the two.
If it never hear “Awright, awright, awright” again, it will be too soon. I was hoping that if Matthew M. got the Emmy, he wouldn’t say it again.
I thought Matt Bohmer could have been awarded for his performance in The Normal Heart, and Mark Rufalo was terrific as well. I was kind of surprised that it didn’t get more awards than it did.
Can’t remember what the other “reality” shows were, but The Amazing Race has become almost unwatchable in recent seasons. I’ve watched it for several years now, and if they don’t start having better tasks, disallowing teams that give answers to others, and change the U-turns so that a team can’t name someone else until after they’ve completed the task, I may not continue to watch it. Often the tasks have nothing to do with whether or not the teams succeed; lack of success is often the result of picking a bad cab driver, for example. And that doesn’t even include the onerous product placement. But maybe nothing else that was nominated was any better.
I was disappointed that Lizzie Caplan didn’t win. I think she’s been terrific on MoS. But I have no problem with Breaking Bad winning as much as it did (although I thought Dinklage was wonderful in this season of GoT, and I wouldn’t have been unhappy if he had won); I watched BB from Day 1, and it was always riveting. Dean Norris should have at least been nominated, though. I do think it’s a shame that Jon Hamm has never won, but maybe next year.
I haven’t seen OITNB or House of Cards, so I can’t comment on them. Glad that Louie received some awards; I’ve grown to love that show.
And, while I often watch Modern Family and enjoy it, I don’t think it’s all that great to keep winning the way it does.
Alan – Maybe you could write a post, at some point when things are slow, about how the Emmy voting process works. I know there are submission episodes but does everyone in the voting block get all of these or do they have separate segments of voters for comedy, drama, mini-series/movies etc?
Rather than split the categories up and reducing the historical impact of the awards it would seem to me that the way shows are reviewed should be revised. I’d rather have smaller, subject matter expert voting blocks that see more of the work they are voting for than an everybody votes for everything system.
It reminds me of the NCAA football coaches and writers polls. The coaches poll has always been suspect because coaches work 12-16 hour days and have no business adding input about any schools that are not on their schedules. No way in heck that they could have all that info. I think the same issues may be at play in these award show voting processes.
Set up. Pause. Silence. Pause. Sheldon delivers quippy punchline. Uproarious laughter. Cast stares awkwardly at one another while Chuck Lorre’s keeps bashing Laughter sign for audience. Pause. Pause. Pause. Next line of dialogue.
This takes three minutes.
I wouldn’t say I was rooting for McConaughey to win exactly, b/c it seems sort of preposterous to have rooting interests in something that is essentially arbitrary, subjective and not adversarial. (“Rooting” being different from “having an opinion.”)
But based on the quality of his work in True Detective, it seemed unlikely to me that Cranston could’ve exceeded what was one of the most memorable and impressive demonstrations of acting I’ve ever seen in the various iterations of Rustin Cohle. Maybe he did.
I’m an outsider to Breaking Bad. I tried to watch it and just couldn’t get in to what seemed to me essentially a character study celebration of inhumanity, aimed at seeing how far it could take the audience before they’d despair. Was it well done? Sure, I guess. Was there any value or meaning in the message? Not that I discerned. (I sort of contrast it to Othello, where it’s great because Iago is fascinating in his evil guile, but the play isn’t really about him nor celebrating him). It would be True Detective if TD didn’t have that fundamentally redemptive message.
Anyway, maybe I missed out and Cranston really deserved the official stamp as having been better than McConaughey but I’m skeptical. But I remain confused by a lot of the posts about Breaking Bad on this site. They remind me in tone to Apple-fanatics, with an almost “in-club” intolerance for dissent.
To each their own, I guess.
Hideous. Was this actually a rerun of the 2013 Emmys instead? Ratings 10% lower than last year. Category fraud rampant, rubber-stamped winners, same old same old. Good heavens, has there been a more fantastic and TOPICAL series on television this season than Syfy’s Continuum? Its take on the militarization of police departments and NSA-like spying has been unnerving to see play out in today’s headlines. The Emmys desperately need an infusion of newness. New voters, and new shows/actors/actresses. Term limits on winners.
And Julianne Marguiles can now give that Emmy she won to Rachel Nichols, because no actress on this continent hit the high notes and was as devastatingly tragic as Nichols was in “Second Opinion”, Continuum’s 5th episode of season 2. And thank God Breaking Bad is gone, monopolizing the drama categories and c*ck-blocking more deserving candidates.
It still am amazes that Jim Parsons now has 4 Emmys and Steve Carrell none. Yet Ty Burrell now has 2 for playing what amounts to a weak imitation of Michael Scott