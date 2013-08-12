‘Breaking Bad’ premiere draws 5.9 million for a series high

After “Breaking Bad” began its final batch of episodes with an audience more than double of last summer’s premiere, can we call him The One Who Rates?
Sunday night’s (mid)season premiere for the AMC drama drew 5.9 million viewers, by far the most in the show’s history, and up 102% over the first episode from last summer, according to AMC. 3.6 million of those viewers were aged 18-49, making it the second highest-rated show on cable in that demographic, after fellow AMC drama “The Walking Dead” (which also happens to be the highest-rated entertainment series in all of television in the demo).
At 10 p.m., the new “Low Winter Sun” premiered to ratings – 2.5 million viewers overall – that “Breaking Bad” would have killed for in its infancy, but that don’t seem quite as impressive in light of its lead-in. (And that number includes all the “Breaking Bad” viewers who stuck around for at least half an hour of “LWS” to see the previews for “BB” episode 2.)
And at 11 p.m., the first installment of the inexpensive, Chris Hardwick-hosted “Breaking Bad” discussion series “Talking Bad” averaged 1.2 million viewers.
The hype for “Blood Money” was higher than I’ve ever heard it for a “Breaking Bad” premiere, and clearly more people than ever before were interested. What I wonder is how many of the new viewers are people who caught up with the series in the year since we last had a new episode, and how many were brand-new folks who wanted to see what all the fuss was about. (And what, I wonder, did they make of trying to tread lightly into the story at this point?)
I know a number of people who just watched it this past year binging to be ready for last night.
I started watching from the first episode starting last Friday and was ready for the premiere.
Me too. I went from having only one friend who watched BB last season, to having seemingly everyone I know binge-watching it over the past three months.
I’d be interested to see the UK/Ireland numbers, as I imagine most viewers over here watched the entire series in the last year, when it went up on Netflix and DVDs/blu-rays of the later seasons finally came out. They put up the new episode this morning.
It’s Netflix though, so we probably just have to guess.
In the uk breaking bad still has no network. I’ve watched through other methods in previous years however for these last 8 episodes Netflix Is showing each one the Monday after the Sunday. I’d love to see how many viewers they get on Netflix as even with no tv deal the uk had went meth mad in the last week or so with lots of quality press exposure.
Those 3.6 million A18-49 viewers translate to a 2.8 rating, so it wouldn’t be the #2 drama unless you cut out repeats. At least I’m pretty sure NCIS and Grey’s Anatomy both averaged better than a 2.8 this year. Still, this episode beat any drama finale from either NBC or Fox.
It’s the number two drama on cable, whereas TWD is #1 anywhere.
On cable
You’re right about that. However, AMC’s press release makes it clear that ‘The Walking Dead’ and ‘Breaking Bad’ are the #1 and #2 dramas on CABLE.
Ah, “on cable.” Missed that part. Though it is kind of crazy how when people talk about The Walking Dead as the #1 show, I no longer automatically think “on cable.”
It’s 2.8 in the 18-49 demo? Wow. I was looking at some Season 3 numbers, and at that time it was fluctuating between 0.5 and 0.7, except for the season premiere which was 0.9. That is a crazily huge improvement!
I started with the first episode back in June and caught up yesterday with two hours to spare.
Breaking Bad ratings are a really strong case for why shows should release their seasons on Netflix as they go.
In certain circumstances, sure. But shows don’t “release their seasons” to Netflix. They sell them. And there are other competitors. You could say the same thing about WB selling The Big Bang Theory into syndication on TBS. And we’re also talking about an all-time classic show. The Killing hasn’t gotten much of a boost from Netflix.
ACtually, there’s not. Way more revenue is generated in disc-sales and through digital downloads and/or streaming via sites like Amazon or iTunes, where consumers are paying for specific episodes. Netflix is good for picking up new viewers, but doing so kills those other revenue streams, which are very time-dependent.
Joel – You think AMC would make more off of DVD sales for a show no one is watching than they would off selling the show to Netflix and pumping up ratings immensely? That doesn’t seem to make any sense. I know there are a lot of people who buy the DVDs for the extra features, despite the fact that everything is available on Netflix. Netflix probably boosts DVD sales in addition to ratings. DVD sales are going to be crap if no one is watching the show and there is no word of mouth.
I don’t see how anyone just coming to the show on this episode could begin to appreciate what’s going on. More than just about any other show televised, this show depends on knowing the history and the arc of Walter White.
While I’m sure there were some viewers in that boat, I assume most of them are people who finally gave in to peer pressure and watched on Netflix this past year to be caught up for the final batch (myself included).
Yeah, from a business standpoint, no idea why AMC is ending the show this season. Most shows would just continue despite the wishes of the showrunner, with a new showrunner. Not saying it would be right, but that’s what any network would do instead of ending the show in the height of the buzz.
And they would ruin their reputation for being a great place to work, and most likely hinder the shows reputation in the long run.
they wouldnt get Chris Carter or Brian Cranston to go along with that, and they could not do the show without Cranston at least. They played hardball with Matt Weiner and lost, and with Frank Darabont they “won”. Walking Dead is a show they will run into the ground like you are suggesting.
@Cordy – AMC has already ruined their reputation as a great place to work.
I’m just speaking from a business standpoint, not creative. I’m sure AMC’s main goal is to make money, not the accolades. And Cranston would have to do it if he’s contracted for 7 seasons.
Pretty sure Cranston was never contracted for seven seasons, so this notion that they could force him to do it is moot.
I think in large part much of the buzz is specifically *because* the show is ending. Its a very specific case for this show as it was always planned with some sort of end date, and the # of seasons has been well known for sometime, and really the premise itself ties into the idea of an end as well. People are tuning in to ‘find out’ what happens to walter white, and I think also even among viewers who have never seen the show thats a selling point, a sort of limited time availability . If you dont get on board *right now* (by catching up on streaming services) then you wont be onboard the train at the height of its popularity (there will be no show next year). In an alternate universe where this was an open ended show that wasn’t movign towards an end date, Id guess this season would not see the giant groundswell of buzz.
If anything this is maybe should be a lesson that setting a firm end-date and sticking to it (and publicizing it) is the thing that can really propel the buzz for a show at the point where most shows that are indefinite tend to start shedding viewers. Of course this may be a completely special, non-reproducible case.
I watched all of the seasons including Season 5A on Netflix over the past year. Such a treat being able to watch the show with no breaks and be all caught up for last night.
It appears that Hell on Wheels also did surprisingly well, considering it’s on Saturdays now. I wonder what that means for The Killing. Maybe renewed for another season just for scheduling purposes (since both Mad Men and Breaking Bad are ending)?
Hell on Wheels doing pretty well is interesting; I’d think that makes it more likely that AMC will continue to put original programming on Saturdays. And The Killing would be an ideal show to try out there, so I would assume that this only helps its chances at getting renewed.
I’ve watched Breaking Bad since Season 1 Episode 1 week to week, season to season. It piqued my interest because for a time I had meth habit and wanted to see the dad from Malcolm in the Middle engage in world I was familiar with on TV. Like that little band that finally breaks into the big time, I feel sense of ownership because I was there from the beginning. I beheld and knew the awsomeness before it was a water cooler topic. I would tell anyone who listen, “The dad from Malcolm in the Middle is crushing it on this show. You should check it out.” Other early adopters like did the same and people watched and Netflix came. Now I hold a bit of resentment towards the bandwagoners and and binge watchers. How dare you like “my show,” you haven’t earned it. In the end though I’m glad it’s getting the recognition it so deserves.
I’m pretty sure this is what we like to call “hipsterism.”
I did the same thing, except I would tell anyone who would listen, “The dentist from Seinfeld is crushing it on this show. You should check it out.”
I can certainly understand that feeling thanks to my own sense of ownership of a number of other shows but alas with Breaking Bad I didn’t hop on until the summer before season 3. Though, in my defense, rather than Neflix I caught up by buying the previous seasons unseen on DVD, granted with the recommendations it had from Sepinwall & others it didn’t seem like much of a risk.
@Joe, I joined just before season 3, when AMC was broadcasting something like ‘The best of Breaking Bad’ with selected episodes only, not the full run of seasons 1 and 2. Not a purist’s approach, not a Netflix binge approach, but then Netflix was only a gleam in someone’s eye. But those selected episodes, like ‘Peekaboo’ were enough to get me hooked. I got passionate about this show because of Jesse.
And no, I don’t feel ‘ownership’ because of my deep affection for this show. That verges on jealousy and selfishness. The greatness of this show has to be shared.
Season 4 was the first one I watched “live” to any complete degree, less because of binge viewing (I hadn’t seen pretty much any of Season 3 at the time) than because of all the awards/zomg awesome show chatter. I watched and, indeed, zomg awesome show.
In a way I’m kind of glad I wasn’t an early-adopter. The show is paced in a way that I think uniquely benefits from binge-viewing (which I don’t think is true of all serialized TV. I found “House of Cards” a chore to get through when I tried to binge it, but probably would’ve enjoyed it much more on a regular broadcast schedule).
It ultimately speaks well to the legacy “Breaking Bad” will have that it’s picking up all these viewers so late into its run. It suggests it’s one of those shows people are going to be discovering and talking about for years to come. I don’t want to open up comparisons to “The Wire,” except that I feel like the phenomena among people who watch them for the first time is the same. “Where did this come from? It’s the best thing ever!” At least Breaking Bad’s getting to enjoy some attention while it’s still on the air.
“Now I hold a bit of resentment towards the bandwagoners and and binge watchers. How dare you like “my show,” you haven’t earned it.”
Jesus Christ, really? This is officially the first blatantly hipster post I’ve seen on Hitfix comments. By all means feel good about having given this show your love and attention long before it became popular, but try not to bring resentment into it. Childish and unnecessary.
“Hip and hipster meant that you had a broad range of tastes. Not where people feel empowered by their on subjectivity.”
— Greg Proops
To Raulie Huevos. That’s exactly how I feel! When I commented to. J above. It’s just not the same. I just saw the brilliance from day 1. No habits to kick, but what these late comers are doing is better than nothing. But I really don’t want to hear about it. I just wonder what they invested their time watching?
I actually met Carlo Esposito last year after he did face off. It was quite a moment. Reading all of these comments are fabulous, they would find that difficult. Check out the breaking bad insider pod cast.
Wow, those numbers are awesome. And gratifying. I remember so much talk back in season 3, and even 4, where it seemed to hover on the edge of being cancelled even by cable standards every year.
I suppose we can call him The One Who Rates, but I’d prefer we didn’t.
My husband and I caught up last summer when AMC re-ran the entire series just before the front 8 of this season. We do have a few friends who finally did the same thing before last night’s premiere.
I liked it when she told Gilligan “Now I’m gonna tell you what your show is about”, that was funny. Otherwise, yeah, that was a little annoying.
Julie Bowen from Modern Family was the “super-fan” guest on Talking Bad Sunday night. Way to hyper and uber-perky, although I did somewhat like the running bit about Morocco.
At 30 minutes, the show semed rushed, with Chris Hardwick talkingreallyfast to cover as much as he could. An hour would be better, and they should really ditch the super-fan and the pre-recorded listener call.
Julie Bowen was absolutely dreadful! Can you say annoying self-absorbed Hollywood actress with that god awful California accent? (which I am so familiar with having spent 8 years living in Southern California and spending time in West Hollywood in the 90s). It will drive you crazy! I stopped watching half way through because of her but also because I didn’t want to see any previews for next week. The Talking Dead/Talking Bad format really only works if you have smart yet appealing guests or actors in the series who can carry a decent conversation.
And Chris Hardwick looked super nervous with Vince Gilligan! But I know he was trying to tone things down and not be as eager and snarky as he is on Talking Dead.
Love Breaking Bad. Started watching it at the first of the year on Netflix and since the first half of season five didn’t arrive til recently, I bought all of them on Amazon. I kept getting upset watching Low Winter Sun because the one time I wanted the commercial break to hurry up, it took like 25 minutes before the first commercial break. Still, I think I’ll keep watching Low Winter Sun. Was quite impressed.
They have all the episodes including season 5A on Netflix Canada and US, so that helps.
I’m someone who started watching “Breaking Bad” on Sunday: both the new episode and the rerun of the one previous to it. I marvel at those of you who engage in “binge watching”: I don’t have the time. But I have read enough about the show to follow what was going on. After all, it’s because I read so much about the show over the last few weeks in articles previewing these final episodes that I decided to try watching it.
If you have read enough about the show to follow what was going on over 5 seasons, surely you had the time to watch it?
Not even possible! You missed the best parts. It’s like reading a travel magazine on Italy and decide you went there.
18-49. Are those the only ages they are interested as the majority viewers? dont they care about people over 49,
How did Hank put the GPS tracker on Walt’s car? He didn’t send someone? He couldn’t have done it?
I think the huge premiere ratings prove the value of making shows available online through netflix or other means to allow people to catch up. I don’t think this Breaking Bad audience could have grown like this without Netflix. Networks need to embrace streaming, not try to fight it.