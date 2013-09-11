‘Breaking Bad’ spin-off ‘Better Call Saul’ closer to reality

The “Better Call Saul” spin-off from “Breaking Bad” has just moved one step closer to reality, as AMC has signed a licensing agreement with Sony (the studio that produces and owns “Breaking Bad”) for the spin-off – which will be “a one-hour prequel that will focus on the evolution of the popular Saul Goodman character before he ever became Walter White’s lawyer.”
Sony still has to cut deals with “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan, producer Peter Gould (who created Saul Goodman in a season 2 episode also titled “Better Call Saul,” and would be Gilligan’s partner on the spin-off) and star Bob Odenkirk, but based on the ratings for the final season of “Breaking Bad,” it’s safe to assume those deals will get done. A source close to the show suggests there would be no pilot, but that “Better Call Saul” would go straight to series.
That “Better Call Saul” will be a prequel is new information, and means there’s still a chance that Saul could die during any of the final three “Breaking Bad” episodes. And it also takes away pressure to have any surviving characters from the current series (other than pre-existing Saul associates like Huell, Kuby) to pop up on the show. Though it also creates the possibility of Jonathan Banks having a recurring role as Mike, and Bryan Cranston could always cameo as a meek, pre-cancer Walter White walking past Saul at a supermarket or whatnot.
Saul is a great accent to the meal that is “Breaking Bad.” Can he function as the main course of his own show? Will having to keep him on course for the moment we met him in season 2 hem Gilligan and Gould in at all? We’ll have to wait and see (assuming everyone signs a deal). I don’t know that “Better Call Saul” is a show I need, but after the last five seasons, Gilligan has accrued so much goodwill that it’s a show I will watch.
What does everybody else think? Would you rather the show take place after the events of “Breaking Bad”? Can Odenkirk in this role carry a show? Do you want Jane, Combo and other dead “BB” characters popping up as Goodman clients?
Do you think there’s any chance that the prequel talk is a feint to keep people from making assumptions about the end of Breaking Bad? i.e. any possibility of them announcing when it’s all over that it’s a continuation for Saul after all?
I think I prefer a prequel. Watching him become Saul Goodman is better way to go, imo.
No. They would have just waited 3 weeks to make the announcement if it were a sequel.
I had that thought too. We shall see….
If it’s a prequel, I think it would probably work better in a half hour format – I’m not sure that early Saul would be able to carry a whole hour. Would it be a heavily guest-star-dependent show with clients-of the week (think “Love Boat” with the dregs of ABQ society)?
If this allows us to see more Badger and Skinny Pete, then in, in, IN!!!
On one hand, I want Breaking Bad’s world to end on September 29, 2013.
On the other hand, in Vince I trust.
This is great news as far as I’m concerned, and I will definitely give it a chance. The prequel element works; I suspect Saul will be so damaged by the way things end on BB that he wouldn’t be nearly as entertaining as he would before ever meeting Walt & Co. And I’d welcome cameos from the BB-universe as long as they’re not overdone, just every once in awhile, otherwise it will become a gimmick. One exception would be Mike, the more we see of him, the better. Huell, Kuby, and his secretary would certainly be welcome regulars too.
Peter Gould has been a great contributor to BB, and any chance to see more great direction and cinematography highlighting Albuquerque and the surrounding desert is a good thing.
Saul’s good, man!
Yeah, bring on HT!
Gus Fring prequel would be better. This doesn’t interest me at all. Saul is comedy relief. Is it being positioned as a comedy?
First, you’d need Revolution to tank. Harder than it already is.
I would rather have the continuing adventures, though it obviously depends on what happens in the last three eps. Pre-BrBa Saul could be fun, too. I’m not sure a Saul-centric show would work without a strong supporting cast, but these guys have earned my trust, so I’m sure Bob will have all the back-up he needs. And yes, I would love to see other BrBa characters pop up in the background, not necessarily as clients and not too many of them, either, as that could get cheesy fast. Anyway, I’ll watch it if they make it, as I am a long-time Bob Odenkirk fan.
They really should use this opportunity to not just make a “Saul” series but a whole ABQ series. The best route they can go here is explore the world of Albuquerque that’s been so beautifully established in Breaking Bad. I think this includes an opportunity to see more Mike and his backstory. Maybe even some Gus Fring episodes pending Giancarlo Esposito’s availability. I think it opens it up for a lot in a not necessarily exploitive kind of way. As crazy as Saul is, he kind works best as a straight man for a lot of craziness. Bring ABQ’s craziness to life and this could be another great series.
I have to say that while I was vaguely curious about how this show might work, the prospect of maybe seeing Mike again knocked my enthusiasm level up several notches.
I really wanted to see where Saul’s going, not where he’s been. I’ll watch anyway they want to do it, though.
Look– just make the show and let it stand up on it’s own two feet. The fans will show up for a while at least. Lets just roll tape already.
I remember seeing Gilligan describe BB as 95% drama and 5% comedy (or something similar) and that ‘Better Call Saul’ would be the opposite.
Sounds great – and a big enough departure to not sully the BB legacy. Saul almost exists in a different universe as it is on the show.
I suspect it’ll be one of those prequels that makes no effort at being period specific.
I’d watch this show, but I hope Gould is the showrunner and Vince creates a new original series.
I think the reason all this spin off talk has never really sat well with me is that the universe of this show has always always seemed to so completely revolve around Walter. The supporting characters are great, but they’re all in his orbit. His actions always matter, they always come back and affect those around him, and it just doesn’t seem like this world could exist without him.
How far back in time are they planning to go? These characters in real life are getting older, not younger.
I hope they’re willing to just take the character and run with it, without worrying about strict continuity with BB. What always drags down prequels for me is exactly the thing that seem appealing in theory: connecting all the dots.
we already know “Saul Goodman” is not his real name. Maybe the vacuum cleaner dissappearance guy gave him a new identity when “McGill” got in too deep with a previous scheme?
I forgot about that! Just watching the lead-up to how he became Saul could be good for two or three episodes… I know I’d watch ’em.
Wonder how far back they plan to go? They could go so far back they cast someone else as a young Saul.
If we’re talking prequel, we could possibly have more pre-Walt Jesse and more Gus, in addition to Mike (assuming Aaron Paul’s price tag and schedule allow that, which is a big if).
However, unless they’re bringing back most of the original writing staff for this it’s not going to be Breaking Bad and I think that may really disappoint the potential audience. Spin-offs are tricky.
A 1 hour drama? Seems this would work better as a 30-minute comedy.
One issue: Huell wasn’t introduced on the series until season 4, when Saul hired him post-Mike-threatening-him. Though I guess it’s possible that they have a history or something. Just a potential wrinkle in him returning.
I had the same thought, but it’s possible that Huell and Kuby, who are apparently a team, worked regularly for Saul before his falling out with Mike. We know that Kuby worked for Saul before Mike left him, so it’s likely that Huell did too. The promotion to bodyguard could just have been his first appearance on the show, just as Tyrus worked for Gus, but didn’t appear until after Victor was killed.
Why do I get a “Lone Gunmen” vibe from this? I hope I’m wrong, but my hopes are not high.
Not-high-hopes is probably the best way to approach ANY spinoff series…
hell Yea sual Goodman one of the best characters ever
I’m definitely down for Better Call Saul. Like a lot of people, I’ll give anything Vince Gilligan does a try after what he’s accomplished with Breaking Bad. I’m generally skeptical of prequels – they’re usually redundant rehashes of backstory we already know – but if this functions as a prequel for Saul himself rather than Breaking Bad as a whole it could be worthwhile. I hope that any Breaking Bad references or cameos are subtle and sparse enough that they don’t detract from Better Call Saul as it’s own thing.
I think Bob Odenkirk is definitely capable of carrying a show. The past couple seasons have given him plenty of opportunities to demonstrate that Saul can function as more than just comic relief.
I’m so happy this is happening. I’ve loved Saul ever since he was first introduced. I hope this means Gus and Mike will make appearances since they knew Saul before Walt and Jesse met him.
PS: I hope it is a dramatic series in the same vein as Breaking Bad, though there should be plenty of opportunity to use Bob’s comedic skills.
Honestly, he’s funnier in the role than 95% of comedy leads on TV right now. He’s also dramatically competent enough to be a lead. It won’t be Breaking Bad, but it also can’t really be horrible with the talent involved.
Much as I enjoy Saul chew up the scenery, I’m even more excited by the prospect of more Mike. I always enjoyed watching him, and absolutely fell in love during his “Half Measures” monologue about the domestic violence case from when he was a cop.
Do we know that Gilligan would be involved with the show in anything beyond an exec producer role? If he’s not, I’m not sure how much this show interests me. Saul is a part-time comic relief. I have a hard time seeing him fronting a weekly hour long series.
I was originally 100% with Dan Feinberg on this one. I don’t want it, don’t need it, and hope that it doesn’t detract from the memory of the original series. I was convinced that it had no chance of being a success in and of itself.
However, with the last few episodes, with Huell & (???)’s trip to the U-Stor-It, luxuriating atop Heisenberg’s millions… and the continued brilliance of Saul, and the interrogation scene with Huell… I’m at least willing to back off my original extreme position.
I still think it’s a bad idea, don’t think it will succeed, but, I’ve at least been convinced to at least give it a chance. I’ll be skeptical but try to be optimistic.
???=Kuby
Vince Gilligan’s pitch for “Better Call Saul”: “The story of how Clarence Darrow becomes Scarface’s lawyer.”
I think this is a terrible idea. I hope it doesn’t taint my memory of what has been a near-perfect show. The show has been so calculated and struck the perfect balance between drama and humor, how could this work with different ingredients? Let the show be.
It could work because there are different ingredients. It’s a different show. I trust Vince Gilligan completely. Would he really let us down?
Sure…..I’d like to be there when Saul meets the guy who knows a guy who knows another guy.
Definitely a prequel. My first instinct was excitement over the possibility of Mike and Gus reprising their roles.
S’all good, man!
Is Vince Gilligan just creating it, or will he be involved as much as with BB? I would watch anything he does, and just hope this is his show the way BB is. It would be great to see Mike again, but he is going to another show, so who knows. Just wish they hadn’t announced the prequel aspect. Why was that necessary? Just say it’s a Saul spinoff. This way, we’re assuming that he dies. But that probably means that he isn’t.