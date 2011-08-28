‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Problem Dog’: In or out?

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I’m charged with misdemeanor trash burning…
“Only maybe you got it for the wrong guy.” -Mike
“Problem Dog” is the midway point of season 4, and an episode that finds various characters caught halfway between one world and another. Time and again, they’re asked to choose whether they’re in or they’re out. Some choose right away, some choose and then change their mind later, and some act like there’s no choice at all.
The man most obviously caught in the middle is Jesse. On one side is Walt: his teacher, his mentor, the man who has repeatedly saved his life, but made that life immeasurably worse.(*) On the other side are Mike and Gus: two men he barely knows, who only a month ago wanted him dead, who lied to his face and had Andrea’s brother killed, but who have also showered him with praise and responsibility in recent days in a way that Walt so rarely has, and in a way that only seems like a scam up to a certain point. (Even a man as competent and confident as Mike wouldn’t hand a loaded gun to a man he doesn’t trust on some level in that setting.)
(*) And those are only the ways he knows of. If Jesse knew about Jane, there would be no choice at all for him.
At first, Jesse chooses Walt, who finally figures out a more effective (if blatant and patronizing) way to talk to his partner. He comes up with a clever way to hide the ricin, and is handed as perfect an opportunity as he is likely to ever have to kill the Chicken Man (two if you count the later moment where Gus has his back turned while Jesse is holding the pistol, but that would have been suicide), and he not only doesn’t do it(**), but lies to Walt about the whole thing, and it’s still unclear which side he’s on, or if even he knows.
(**) Not that I expected him to. Not only is there too much to play out between Walt and Gus, and Hank and Gus, for him to get killed so soon, but I’m conditioned by now to the idea that a Walter White murder plot will never, ever go as planned. It’s just not how things work for him.
That’s not the only decision Jesse can’t quite make. He opens the episode reliving Gale’s murder via first-person shooter game, and he’s still struggling with how he feels about it. Eventually, he goes back to his old 12-step group – and note that the counselor has to ask him whether he’s coming in or not, and that Jesse lingers a bit before deciding – and tells a thinly-disguised version of the story (about the problem dog of the title), hoping for something. Is it counsel? Condemnation? Absolution? He doesn’t really know, and eventually lashes out at everybody while hiding behind his “I’m the bad guy” facade, announcing to the room and the counselor why he started coming to the meeting. He doesn’t feel any better, but he gets to make other people feel worse, and that’s better than the absence of feeling that’s so dominated him of late.
Skyler has another moment of doubt when she finally realizes the sheer amount of the money she’s going to have to launder. Walt again offers her a chance to back out, and though on some level it’s not a real offer – once they bought the car wash, Skyler became complicit in everything and can’t really back out – she nonetheless can’t bring herself to say anything in response, and simply resumes putting the stacks of cash into the safe.
Gus, meanwhile, thinks he’s making an offer to the cartel’s representative, but as far as the cartel is concerned, there’s no negotiating on their end, but a simple binary question for Gus, to which we are not yet privy. Is it also an in-or-out issue, where he’s essentially being told to join or die? Or are they interested in something other than money – like, perhaps, the services of a genius chemist, who once upon a time was headed south of the border under Tuco’s watch – to complete Gus’s severance package?
One person not fearing any kind of uncertainty about where he stands and what he should do? Well, that would be Hank Schrader, boys and girls.
First Hank goes to Gus’s restaurant with Walter Jr. on what seems like an innocuous reconnaissance mission, but turns out to be something with a much more detailed plan. I was so busy being in awe at how smoothly Gus put the idea of a part-time job in Walter Jr.’s head – a job that would give him even more leverage over his most troublesome employee – that I didn’t even realize Hank was setting things up to get Gus’s fingerprints.
And then Hank returns to the DEA offices in style – having already graduated from the chair to the walker to a quad cane – with a masterful presentation about Gale, Gus, blue meth, air cleaners, vegan bread and all the rest. That little shrug at the end was perfect, because Hank knew he nailed it and didn’t even need to gloat about it.
So far, this season has been shaping up as a simple war between Walt and Gus, with Jesse caught in the middle. But now the cartel is a significant player, and the DEA is about to be. In other words, life is about to get very, very messy on “Breaking Bad,” and this is a show where the messier it is, the better.
Damn, that was good.
Some other thoughts:
• This episode was not only written by "Breaking Bad" vet Peter Gould, but it was his first directing job in 11 years, and second directing credit ever. He did a terrific job, especially in his work with Aaron Paul and Dean Norris.
• During the set visit I went to a few months ago, we had some downtime midway through the day, and the reporters were invited to watch a scene being filmed, something involving Hank visiting the DEA field office. A few other writers went downstairs to watch, but I declined, worried that I might get spoiled on something I wouldn’t want to know going into the season. They came back an hour or so later, and one looked at me, shaking his head, and said, “You made the right call. It was Dean Norris doing a four-page monologue explaining everything that’s happened so far this season.” Having watched the scene in context, I’m even more glad I didn’t go, even if I missed the chance to see Norris do it live. (At a dinner with the cast the night before, it was a running gag that Norris always gets stuck with the expository monologues, and according to the reporters who observed it, he nailed this one, doing the whole thing in one take at least a couple of times.
• On the podcast this week, Dan and I talked about Walter Jr.’s fairly marginal role on the show and concluded that it wasn’t a case of the writers not knowing what to do with him, but of Walter Jr. having a very specific role (symbol of the family Walt claims he’s trying to protect, and a pawn in the fight between Walt and Skyler) and the show wisely not trying to expand that role just for the sake of giving RJ Mitte (who’s been quite good, don’t get me wrong) to do. But now I wonder if they’re going to go through with the idea of Jr. taking that chicken job, or if Hank and Walt simply wouldn’t allow it. (Another show might try to do a story where Hank deliberately sends Jr. in undercover, but this doesn’t seem at all like that kind of show.) Hmm…
• This was another episode that wasn’t really about Walt – except in the sense that every episode is about Walt and the circumstances he’s created for those around him – yet it did give him that one great moment with the Dodge in the parking lot. (Accompanied by The Pretenders’ kick-ass “Boots of Chinese Plastic.”) He’s been so cooped up all season, kept in check by Gus and emasculated by Skyler, and for once he got to be unfettered and just do whatever he wanted. Of course, doing whatever he wanted ended stupid and destructively – because, again, Walter White plans almost never work out the way he intended. On the plus side, he got to blow up a car again for the first time in a while, and the big where he’s sitting casually on the ground talking to the cab dispatcher while waiting for the thing to explode was priceless.
• Two episodes is too long to go without Saul Goodman. Was very nice to have him back tonight, even for just a scene.
• Even Marie’s making fun of Bogdan’s eyebrows now. Heh.
• I alluded to it before in talking about the direction, but holy cow is Aaron Paul great. Jesse’s been in shut-down mode all season, and Paul’s been really compelling doing that, but it was so welcome to see him let all his tangled emotions out in the scene with the 12-step group. Hell of an actor, and he had a good partner in Jere Burns as the counselor, who said so much with the quiet way he said “No” in response to Jesse asking if he was okay with all of this.
• Many of you have been speculating since “One Minute” that the head of the DEA field office might be in Gus’s pocket. I guess we’re about to find out, one way or the other.
What did everybody else think?
how did Jesse get Rage? I can’t wait it comes out. Loved how Gale shows up when the gun switches to a real gun. Walt is a badass doing donuts!!
Product placement?
At $2.3 million/episode to produce they have to find a way to generate some revenue.
Haha, good point Ed. People will check out Rage now
Yes, I can’t wait to play Rage as an on-rails shooter with a light gun.
It’s like he was somehow playing the iOS game on his TV.
the car blowing up when Walt says “he’ll see me” reminds me of a Scrubs episode when Turk’s car blows up and calls the insurance company and says “You know what, you’ll see it.”
I think the head of the office is in Gus’ pocket; certainly he had that look on his face. I had forgotten about the little boy who was killed until Walter brought it up again. Jessie has been traumatized and re-traumatized so many times …Great episode, great writing….
I always thought it was his voice on the phone telling Hank he had “one minute.”
I think it was a cousin or Mike. But woth this show, nothing seems too far-fetched
I didn’t see anything revealing about the look on the DEA head’s face. On the other hand, I think that Gomez looked extremely uncomfortable. If the DEA head is in Gus’ pocket, I believe that Gomez is also involved in some way. Perhaps Gomez is part of an investigation of the DEA head.
I think you’re all stretching, which is what the DEA agents were thinking when Hank suggested Gus Fring was a drug kingpin, which is what the looks on their faces was meant to show.
Go back and take a look at Gomez in this episode. It starts out with him having a goatee (a clear signal of breaking bad in this show) and looking at his watch impatiently and nervously, waiting for Hank to walk in. Now, think about this – his best buddy and partner is heroically WALKING into the DEA office. Jubilation? No. A stern look on his face. Then look at the exchanges between he and Merker when Hank isn’t looking – I knew it all along. These guys are on the take.
I won’t go as far as to say that Merkert is on the take from Pollos, but taking down Gus does pose a slight problem for him from a P.R. standpoint — since the ABQ DEA has been taking money and sponsorships and free food from this scumbag while posing for handshake photos that have probably been published by the local news media.
It may not be enough for Merkert to want to throw Hank completely off the scent, but I suspect he’ll definitely want a takedown of the less-publicized variety than we saw in the pilot (Hank being interviewed on camera with stacks of meth cash behind him).
I love how this show is so open to interpretation and we’ll just who was right later. I thought that look between Gomie and the head guys was more about pity for Hank…they thought he was really stretching and didn’t want to call him out on it, but had to.
Does anyone think Gomey or Merkert might be on the take from the Cartel and not Gus?
I just want to go on record here that in my view, neither Merkel or Gomez is on the take from Gus or the Cartel. They are clean DEA agents. Any awkward looks were of the skeptical variety. ‘Nuff said.
“I love how this show is so open to interpretation and we’ll just who was right later. I thought that look between Gomie and the head guys was more about pity for Hank…they thought he was really stretching and didn’t want to call him out on it, but had to.”
Agreed on both counts.
First, this show seems intentionally written (and I think Alan S. has commented they said something to that effect) specifically to be open to interpretation. Hence different viewers can come to pretty radically different takes on the same scene and they have wisely portrayed it so that either could be right (although ultimately I suppose only one theory on a lot of this stuff could actually be right, like if the DEA agents are clean or on the take).
Second, I think the DEA agents were just skeptical. First, the last time Hank was in action, I believe he had lost his badge and nearly gotten the raw end of a massive lawsuit after attacking Jesse under pretty damnable circumstances, from a professional standpoint. Before that, he had a bit of a failed transfer to El Paso (sure, he was transferred back because of events having nothing to do with his performance, but things were decidedly NOT going smooth for him) and his panic attacks. Plus, look at the story he is initially asking them to buy. The owner of the chicken restaurant, who has visited and made donations but otherwise seemingly as spotless as your floor after Mr. Clean does a number on it, is actually the drug kingpin in charge of the Blue Meth and somehow tied to Gale, the not-Heisenberg Meth cook, because Hank found a Los Pollos bag in Gale’s apartment and since Gale was vegan there is no plausible reason a bag from a chicken joint would be there. Unless he had friends over, got something from the veggie menu, fell off the wagon, or just some unexplainable circumstance.
Really, in and of itself that would be a TOTAL stretch. Given the pretense for the meeting, as well as all that Hank had been through, it is entirely believable they would be both highly skeptical, yet sensitive to Hank’s feelings and maybe just respectful and appreciative enough of his intuition to hear him out. Granted, they could be on the take, however that seems entirely unfounded opinion, and given they have shown nothing to back that I would be kind of surprised if that were the case.
-Cheers
I think he’s on the take. Drug king pins always have someone inside law enforcement on their side. It may not be Gomez or Merkert. We’ll find out.
I don’t think Gomez considers Hank his best buddy at all, Hank was all “alpha” when he ran the show and bullied him a lot. Also Gomez got the Job Hank turned down, and now he returns just to outsmart him again, like with the bet in the very first episode.
I think thats the reason why he acted awkwardly, I didn’t see any hints on them being on the take.
This is the first time I post here, I enjoy both the reviews and the discussion very much, glad I found this place!
It’s amazing how halfway through the season they’ve essentially turned the show on a dime. This second half could be just as great as last seasons.
Walt Jr., once again, shows up for a meal.
And I so want some fried chicken right now.
Last week featured one of the best Walter White speeches, this week would naturally feature one of the best Pinkman speeches. I still feel like Aaron Paul is better at those because we just shouldn’t feel this attached to a drug dealing/manufacturing, methhead who has murdered someone in cold blood.
I’m still puzzled as to what the cartel wants. I seriously doubt they’d want to kill Walt anymore, I’d have to figure they’ve forgotten or lost interest by now. If it is a join or die message to Gus, it’s kind of a weak one. Gus has proven himself to be one their level in matters of hitting back with violence, why would they think they can still scare him?
One of these days, the team of White/Pinkman will murder someone with ricin. Series finale: Walt accidentally takes some and dies.
Also, is the summer when Wynn Duffy takes a break from running the Lexington mafia to be a drug counselor?
My first thought was that the cartel still wants Heisenberg. Especially since trying to kill Hank as a tradeoff didn’t go so well for them. Did we ever see the cartel reaction the The Cousins’ deaths?
I love the idea that the Cartel wants Walter, and Gus is keeping Walter alive to make money for him, with Walter trying actively to find ways to kill Gus.
Ok. At some point a character has to die by ricin. This is the 3rd season in a row where it has failed to be used. Any predictions on who will be the one who is killed?
Just call it Chekov’s Ricin.
My question is where is the rest of the ricin that was cooked?
Two points about that. First, how competent has Jesse becomes that he pretty instantly comes up with not only a very clever hiding spot for the ricin, but a great story to explain the upside down cigarette?
I am still amazed at how Walt underestimates Jesse. For somebody proving to be that clever and quick-thinking, giving somebody with conflicting loyalties an undetectable drug might not be your smartest move if you are Walt.
-Cheers
@Dave I: Not at all downplaying Jesse’s cleverness, but that is a pretty common thing smokers are known to do. You buy a fresh pack and turn one upside down and that’s your “lucky cigarette.”
Right. I’m a smoker and I knew he would put the cigarette upside down before he did. Not only to keep track of the ricin cig, but because that’s something a lot of smokers do anyway. I love that he explains why too. I answered “Lucky cigarette” along with Jesse.
How about Mike somehow finding out about the cigarette and convincing Jesse to poison Walt?
@Lisa & Matt, thanks! That definitely makes sense then.
I still think they are going somewhere with how quick Jesse picks up on things. For me, it was not just that he figured out to put the ricin in the cigarette and then turn it upside down as his “lucky cigarette” but just the way his mind seems to quickly snap to astute observations & conclusions. To me, that seems to show a pattern this season, from how he figured out why he and Walt were safe from Gus, how he had gone from babysat to a legitimately useful partner for Mike, even realizing Walt was probably right that he was being used (initially by Gus, but also realizing Walt is trying to use him and cutting him off mid-sales pitch to say he’ll do it). It is cool to just watch how instinctive and decisive Jesse has become.
-Cheers
Excellent review, Alan!
One question:
What a terrific episode. Riveting, particularly Jesse in group, and Hank explaining it all. Two characters that have grown leaps and bounds since the show began.
My wife and I spent a good deal of time talking during the commercial break after Hank takes the soda cup with Gus’ fingerprints about whether the show had taken too great a leap in logic. Clearly, his instincts about the napkin (or bag, or whatever it is) being out of place in Gayle’s apartment are spot on, but why would he make the leap that it would be Gus? I’m sooooooooo glad that the show explained exactly why his mind went there. Great police work by Hank, and great writing.
On the flip side: enough with the little POV camera shots! It’s becoming distracting!
Ken: I agree with everything you just said.
“Shovel Cam” was great, but now it’s overkill.
I don’t think there is anything wrong with the show establishing some trademarks. Besides, “shovel cam” wasn’t even the first time they used the POV shot, that is something thats been a part of the show’s visual makeup for quite some time.
I thought the exact same thing about Hank getting Gus’s fingerprint. Los Pollos Hermanos must have hundreds of employees, not to mention customers. I love how it was finally explained.
Did anyone else think Walt was deliberately displayed like a man in a casket during the scene in Saul’s office? I wonder if this isn’t some type of foreshadowing…
Walt looked more like a patient in the psychiatrist’s office to me.
I’m with Emily. I rewatched before coming on board tonight and I was also reminded of a shrink’s couch. But Ryan’s statement reminds me of the famous Tony-in-the-casket illusion with the Vanilla Fudge “funeral” organ. I like the way this show plays with the view without insulting the viewer.
Right before Jesse went into the support group meeting, he was glancing at the ‘special’ cigarette and then seemed to throw one onto the ground. Was he ditching it? I couldn’t quite tell.
I thought he tossed the one he was smoking, not the ricin cig. It crossed my mind that he had left his fingerprints at the scene but then nothing went down to make that count. Not sure why we saw the intentional camera shot of the tossed cig.
On another forum, it was mentioned that Jesse’s fingerprints are on the gun that Mike gave him, then had him toss in the glove box. Not good!
@ MMS – I assume the deliberate shot of the tossed cigarette was just a visual reminder of what Jesse could have done (but didn’t do) prior to the meet. Nothing special about that particular cigarette except that it looked like another, deadlier one that was still in his pocket.
Does it get any better than this? Great moments for almost every character. Jesse and Gus especially.
Man, Aaron Paul, sure has learned to wring every nuance of emotion out of a monologue.
And Gus. hehee. He just loved playing connect the dots to Gus’s fingerprints on the menu.
Scintillating!
Also did Breaking Bad just hand the anti-video gaming lobby a gift with that Rage Intro?
meant Hank not Gus!
I don’t think the Intro was anti-video game, it was more anti-murder. It probably wouldn’t help anyone’s cause to claim that murderer’s might have flashbacks while playing violent video games. Murderers probably aren’t the people they are worried about.
2 things. First, why does Dean Norris not get the recognition that Cranston and Paul do? He has a less flashy and less central role, but he is pretty unbelievable in this show and has had a lot of “wow” moments. Also, Gus Fring reminds me a lot of Obama. He looks a lot like him (really, a lot), and he never loses his cool no matter what happens. In looks and demeanor, there’s a true resemblance.
Every time Gus comes on screen (which isn’t a lot this year), I make an Obama joke. Although I didn’t tonight. I wonder if my wife noticed?
Hank’s gone from being a pretty annoying character to a huge asset to the show almost subtly. Norris has brought dimension to him while still staying true to his personality. I agree, he’s pretty unbelievable.
I think Dean Norris gets the recognition from regular viewers. As do Giancarlo Esposito and Jonathan Banks.
Hopefully, with the somewhat increased profile of Breaking Bad this season, that will translate to the Emmys.
(Hmmm…Ken never fails to make an Obama joke at home.)
Hmmm…pretty sure Gus wasn’t born in America either…
Gale was only 34??? That MUST have been an error by the writer of this episode. He was closer to 50 than 30.
They mentioned it in another episode; I remember, because I couldn’t believe that he’s younger then me. :-)
Based on Googling, David Costabile seems to be in his late 30s. He has an acting MFA from 1998, which if that’s 2 years after a BA (which fact I just made up) would make him born around 1974, so 37 this year.
He doesn’t really look that old.
I thought the same thing when they said 34. I’m 37 and at least in my head, I think I look a lot younger then Gale.
I had forgotten his role in the last season of the Wire as the managing editor of the Sun. There Constabile played older, like a guy in his mid 40s or a little older because he was Clark Johnson’s boss, and he directly reported to a guy in his 60s.
I’m 44 & I look younger than Gale.
Hooray!
Hank is my hero. I believe he will prevail and destroy all the degenerate. Including Walt. Season just hit its stride and im in the car with some serious burnouts. Spin the pipe and you go to the dark side more like it.
The Pollos commercial from last season’s “Kafkaesque” had the super “Los Pollos Hermanos Inc. is a registered trademark of Madrigal Electromotive GmbH”. So, good job on setting up the reveal.
Wow, did you catch that yourself!? That’s pretty amazing,good job spotting that. Have you been waiting for the payoff all this time? You must have been like Alan with the outrigger.
So now the implication is that Gus isn’t the real boss, but rather some kind of chief operating officer of a division. Which is sort of a big difference and we should mull that over for a week or so.
There’s no such implication. The whole of Madrigal Electromotive GmbH, or parts of it, could be for money laundering – Gus’s car wash. You can imagine he’d have had to buy, or buy into, some enormous company to handle the amount of money *he* needs to launder. He could still be the kingpin, or part of a larger organization.
I posted this later… but want to bring it up here.
What follows is a total self congratulatory geek out.
I hereby congratulate myself for something I picked up on last year. In last season’s episode “Kafkaesque” there was a “Los Pollos Hermanos” commercial that included the micro-type that Los Pollos Hermanos is “A Trademark of Madrigal Electromotive Gmbh.”
In my comment on May 17, 2010 in reference to Alan Sepinwall’s episode recap ([www.hitfix.com]) I noted that this meant Los Pollos Hermanos was controlled by a German corporation. And in this new episode we discover that Madrigal Electromotive is a conglomerate with extensive laboratory equipment production interests.
It’s freakishly awesome that Vince Gilligan and his writers had created Madrigal more than a year ago in, I assume, anticipation of what’s coming up this year.
But I’m sure this means that Gus isn’t the independent agent he appears to be. And Madrigal may well be a more substantial opponent for the Cartel than some guy who sells chicken as a cover. The big conflict for Walter White that’s coming may not simply be Gus Frings, but the Germans who back him.
And the war with the Cartel may involve forces that Walter never imagined existed.
Geez, I love this show. And I’m so geekishly proud of myself for being such a total geek about it.
Of course… I could be wrong.
Very interesting, but you’d think Hank would have uncovered the Madrigal/Pollos Hermanos relationship during his research.
He did. That’s the whole reason it’s come up. Hank said that they have an interest in a local chicken fast food company.
Awesome. I actually re-watched this episode the other day and didn’t catch the Madrigal fine print. I did, however, notice them putting the star stamp that was only detectable by blacklight on the meth-included fry batter tubs, which I hadn’t noticed previously and they called back to in “Cornered.”
Ken, I thought what Hank found was that Madrigal had sold the equipment to Pollos Hermanos, not that the two were affiliated. I guess I need to watch it again!
Somethings to consider: Madrigal Electromotive and Hahnlein pharmaunternehmen are both listed in Gales lab book on page 2. You can google and translate the German site. Hank could have made that connection without the bag/napkin. Also look at the Los Pollos Hermanos logo- BB writers like to add significance to color and details. The pants on one chicken are striped in red,yellow and black- German flag colors, the poncho is Red and Green on a white chicken – Mexican flag colors. Now the other white chicken is wearing blue and red poncho ( US flag colors and also Chile’s flag colors) and the pants have red stripes ( like the US flag?) Check out the notebook again.
“I thought what Hank found was that Madrigal had sold the equipment to Pollos Hermanos, not that the two were affiliated”
No, he said something about them either owning or owning a piece of Pollos. [I can’t remember whether he said they owned a small piece of it or that a small piece of what they owned was that or that they owned a small piece of the American fast food business.]
I can’t see the DEA head being in Gus’ pocket because A) that seems like to much of an obvious twist for this show to do and B) it seems like a way too high profile move for Gus. The mastery of his Pollos Hermanos persona is that to the entire world he seems like a totally anonymous businessman. Pulling a Bulger-esque payoff would seem to go against that. We’ll see.
I hold to my opinion that neither Gus nor Mike makes it out of this season alive, so hopefully we can maybe get an episode that is entirely built around Mr. Fring and his kingdom.
I agree. He might be able to buy out the local cops, but not the DEA. Hank’s “keep your enemies closer” theory works much better.
My instinct says that Gus is a casualty, but that some combination of Mike, Walt, and Jesse fills his shoes. I think Walt HAS to take Gus’ place to fulfill the show’s destiny, but I can’t see him doing that without Mike.
I’d agree that Mike should probably have a huge role in the show’s end game, but given his general attitude towards Walter, the show will have to make huge jumps in that relationship to have a partnership (not even imagining a scenario where Mike defers to Walt or Jesse) seem logical. Like I said, we’ll see, seeing as how it’s impossible to predict this show,
When I say “partnership”, I mean more “uneasy alliance”… I think Gus is headed for a fall; assuming the DEA opens a case on him, he’ll be under siege from three sides. Someone’s going to have to step in. Mike won’t like it, but he’ll do it if he must.
IRL the DEA is far too incentivized by the drug war to be incentivized by drug dealers.
Any corrupt DEA agent who wants money can make more easier by grabbing a cubic foot of cash/coke/meth from a bust then releasing a suspect than he ever could from bribes.
This can and does happen all the time.
Great review Alan.
A few thoughts:
-Surely Gus/Mike are still having Walt (and possibly Jesse) followed. Wouldn’t they know that Walt went over to Jesse’s house? And a visit like that could only mean some type of plotting?
-Loved ‘drop the sales pitch’ – again Jesse shows he’s not that naive.
-Way to go Hank – again it’s nice that while he is loud and obnoxious – he is still good police
-Aaron Paul – wow!
And how can there not be a plant at the TKTK meeting?
Nice piece of dialogue from the “sales pitch” scene, where they are talking about one thing, but really about something else: “So you saw Gus? He was there? How close were you to him?” “Closer than I am to you right now.”
Jesse is probably closer to Gus than to Walt right now.
one more thought:
Love how Gus always has a crudite platter at his meetings. It was funny watching Jesse (wearing a crazy tshirt) carrying the tray
Oh my gosh, I love that also. Such a great little detail.
Jesse’s got an awesome tee-shirt and hoodie collection.
Was it just me, or did anyone else find Saul’s math confusing? He listed about $8.5k in fees and then said the price was $52k. Did I miss something, or am I supposed to believe that Saul’s fee is $40k+
He meant “including the price of the car you just blew up”, but it would have been nice if he’d said that, yes.
Thanks for that. I watched that scene twice and was confused both times.
I think this season is now a race to whether Hank arrests Gus or Walt/Jesse kills him first.
Also, in the long run, I wonder if Vince Gilligan will pull off a truly masterful feat by the end of the show: make Walt the antagonist and Hank the hero everyone roots for to “win”.
To do that, Walt would have to do something unforgivable…maybe accidentally have his son ingest the ricin he meant for Gus? It would definitely be a neat trick if the reason that we only ever see Junior eating is that it will eventually be the turning point of the whole series.
I’m already cheering for Hank to “win.” I have been since last season.
I don’t know if I’m in a minority but the show has already had Walt do plenty and built Hank up sufficiently that I’d love it for Hank to bring him down. I don’t think that will actually happen but I’m all for it.
I think that would be going a little too far. It’s just like the Sopranos: no matter how many reprehensible things Walt/Tony does, they still don’t cross a certain line because you can’t have an audience literally despising your main character.
In other words, you can have him deal drugs, kill people, etc., but you can’t have him become an absolute, unrecognizable monster. It’s still TV, and you still need an audience and ratings.
@Modok, that’s always been the goal of the series, Mr. Chips to Scarface, so I would think Walt will become a monster before the end. My real question is what would Walt have to do to be considered an absolute monster? Is watching his surrogate son’s girlfriend choke to death really not enough? Sending that surrogate son to murder an innocent man? Really what else can Walt do?
@Modok, I hate Walt already completely (still enjoying seeing him, to make that clear) & I am looking forward to the way the universe is going to punish him for his mistakes and flaws. I think (or rather: hope) that’s the difference this show is going to make: Having the main character going over to the dark side and punishing him finally with extreme prejudice (or at least not as ambivalent as in the case of Tony Soprano). Cause there’s no messing with nature: Like in a chemical experiment, there will be unavoidable consequences.
Jesse is a different case, though. His struggle is way more nuanced and promising (I so hope he is not going to be killed prematurely in the final season).
@Ryan_Powell.. i really think the last nail in his transformation coffin will be murdering or ordering the murder of Jesse.
@ INDUSTRIAL GRADE CLEANER: I completely agree. While he is a fascinating character, I dislike Walt as well. He is full of foolish and arrogant pride, and I am hoping Hank nails him too eventually.
Scarface wasn’t necessarily a monster either. He just became the bad guy, embracing that persona like Jesse has. And I know a lot of people claim Jesse’s not the bad guy, but he clearly is. At least, his actions dictate so. No natter how contrite he may be. It’s just that Walter and Jesse are opposites; student-teacher, loner-family man, contrite-delusionarily justified, etc.
By series end, Walter has to die, but Jesse has to be killed. It’s a Darwinian thing where Walter has survived via the Shutter Island “my violence can overpower your violence” theory.
i dont hate walt but i am sick of him,,,,I think Jesse has to commit suicide sometime before the show ends. He has gone through too much to go on and have a happy ending. Walt finding Jesse dead by his own hand would be a shocking scene.
Is watching his surrogate son’s girlfriend choke to death really not enough?>> I must be alone, but I never saw that as reprehensible on Walt’s part. Wasn’t that girlfriend out to “get” Walt? She was about to pull some stunt, blackmailing him or some such? All Walt did was stand there and watch her choke, something she would’ve done anyway. He didn’t CAUSE it. I think I’m alone in thinking this was NOT one of his heinous actions.
And yah, I hated Stahl too. I didn’t even want to watch the actress’ new show, I was so brainwashed into loathing.
Well Gob, too things. First, Jane choked because when Walt was trying to wake Jesse up while he was out from the heroin, it jostled Jane just enough that she rolled on her back and started choking. Second, NOT saving somebody who is helpless when you have full capacity to do so is still pretty heinous. Good Samaritan laws (not to mention the Biblical story of the Good Samaritan) reflect that as a pretty commonly held human belief. Walt’s expression of horror as he grappled with the morality of the situation also seemed to reflect how terrible it was. Plus, he knew he was effectively killing this girl by doing nothing, destroying her father’s life (although he could not have known to what extent), especially poignant after unknowingly having a heart-to-heart with Jane’s dad at the nearby bar right before intentionally letting her choke to death, not to mention the guilt and anguish he knew he was going to cause Jesse (not only for her death, but the knowledge that his actions directly led to Jane’s relapse).
Face it, there is little justification for Walt’s actions in that scene, and Walt’s look of horror as he did nothing and watched the woman his surrogate son/”nephew” loved slowly, and entirely avoidably, choke to death backs my opinion up.
-Cheers
I absolutely hate how the actress playing Stahl (on Sons of Anarchy) audibly sucked in (inhaled) every time she went to speak.
Holy fuck, your theory just blew my mind, Mook.
Gale spelled backwards on wall in video game. Check it out. Rip inverted on wall in background graffiti
also you can hear a character in the game say something along the lines of “don’t drink the water, there could be poison in anything”
I still can’t believe this
Amazing work by Aaron Paul, though I can’t watch a group counseling scene with Jere Burns and not look for Judd Hirsch.
A couple of thoughts…the head of the cartel must be Tio Salamanca, como no?
Loved the image of Walt walking away from the burning car before it exploded – up in the north where I live, the following commercial was for ‘No country for old men’ premiering next week, and the scene was of Chigurh walking away from the burning car before it exploded…nice parallel on the part of the show’s writers.
Did anyone think Jesse might use the ricin on himself?
Another parallel (the show is full of them), Hank taking Walt Jr. on a ‘ridealong’ is just like Season 1, epi 1, taking Walt on a ridealong, only this time, Walt Jr. doesn’t know why or what for.
I was thinking Walt walking away was reminiscient of the Cousins walking away from the burning truck last season. They kept walking as it exploded, and Walt stopped and looked. Just another reminder (at least for a moment) that he’s really still a numbskull when it comes to being a master criminal.
Thought of the YouTube video, “Cool guys never look at explosions” and expected Walt to just keep walking away as the Charger blew up. Glad the writers didn’t go in for that cliche.
No way Gomez is involved in Gus’ operation. Don’t want to see ‘The Departed’-esqe storyline that has been done too many times
Alan, did you ever ask Vince who called Hank in “One Minute”? or is assumed that Gus/ the Cousins called him? Or did Vince want to keep it a secret?
In a previous recap, he said that Vince told him it was Tyrus.
No no. Tyrus called Walt and told him to “go home” when he was stalking around Gus’ house.
We don’t know who called Hank in One Minute.
Jimmbo is right.
I didn’t think it made sense for it to have been Tyrus in “One Minute,” but that was in my head. Obviously retroactive interference.
It was Gus who called him. He didnt want Cartel bloodshed on US soil.
WOW!!! Holy crap, I figured after an episode featuring the immortal dialogue “I am the one who knocks” and “I protect the family from the guy who protects the family” that this would be an episode of moving chess pieces. Well move those pawns all you want, Breaking Bad, because this was excellent.
Hank and Jesse in two of their best scenes this season, both of which deserve Emmy nominations. Damn, I love this show.
Joel, my reaction to this episode was the same as yours. I thought last week was great, great television. And this one topped it.
I actually found myself yelling “Holy sh*t” at the screen when Hank dropped Fring’s cup in the evidence bag. And when he played his ace at the end of the episode, with that wonderful poker face, I actually shouted “Yeah” at the screen.
What an amazing series.
As brash and rough-around-the-edges as Jesse is, he’s really the conscience of the show, and this show is endlessly interesting in how his character is explored and exploited. While he initially seemed like the bad boy in the beginning, throughout the seasons we’ve seen his essential goodness/humanity emerge, most recently from his tortured decision to kill Gale, to the way he’s now coping with that decision this season.
Meanwhile, as the series has progressed, we’ve seen Walt go from an essentially ‘good’ person, to one more ruthless and scheming. It’s almost like he’s fallen down the rabbit hole, and now that he’s in freefall, he’ll do anything to survive, dragging Jesse with him. He’s developed a duality (Walter/Heisenberg) which cannot be reconciled and will likely cause him great heartache. Despite that, he acknowledges the fact that he’s responsible for his actions, telling his son that he does not suffer from a disease but instead has made choices that have placed him in his current circumstances.
I agree with other posters saying that Walter’s fatal flaw is his pride, and I feel his pride will be his downfall. And while some are predicting that Jesse will be the one to kill Walter in the end, I really don’t think so. Yes, Walter has treated Jesse like trash at different points, but Walter really cares for Jesse’s well being, and Jesse knows that – from getting him set up in rehab, to saving him from certain death at the hands of the drug dealers. Yes, Gus is trying to drive a wedge between Walter and Jesse, but I think Gus will be taken down by the cartel and/or the DEA before he can see his plans to fruition. Hank’s got a fresh lead and new evidence which leads towards Gus, and with his newfound inspiration (thanks to a drunken Walter a few episodes back) he’s going to see it through.
If I had to guess on how this series ends, I would say that Gus will be killed by the cartel/Walter/Jesse before the DEA catches him, and Walter will have the opportunity to step away unscathed; however, his pride will again get the better of him, and he’ll attempt to stand in place of Gus. However, at that point, he’ll then come under the fire of the cartel, who are looking to reclaim their lost territory and influence, and you’ll see a continuation/escalation of the war tactics going on this season. Meanwhile, the DEA will be investigating Gus’s death and moving ever closer to the truth of Walter/Jesse and the superlab, focusing mostly on Jesse, since most of the evidence in the past seasons have centered around Jesse’s involvement with ‘the blue stuff.’ I think the culmination of the series will involve everything imploding all at once – the cartel will maim/kill Walter’s family, while the DEA will be closing in on Heisenberg’s true identity, thinking it to be Jesse. Walt, with nothing left to lose, will jettison Jesse (the conscience/humanity of the show) at the last second and will take total blame for everything (satisfying his pride/need for recognition), where he will end up locked away (probably cancer-free) and alone in prison, left to ponder his well-intentioned actions that eventually led to the destruction of everything he held dear. Jesse will be irrevocably scarred from the circumstances of these past seasons and will eventually leave town to a new/unknown destination (perhaps the closing scene showing his car passing the graveyard where Walter’s family has been recently laid to rest, with Hank and Marie paying their respects in the late glow of afternoon/sunset, eventually transitioning to Walter sitting in a stark cell staring blankly at the floor, trying to figure out where it all went wrong).
Just a guess, though…anybody else have a theory on how it might end?
I have to disagree with this statement: “Walter has treated Jesse like trash at different points, but Walter really cares for Jesse’s well being, and Jesse knows that”.
At one time it was true, but what has Walt done for Jesse lately? Walt has gone deeper & deeper down a rabbit hole of self-absorption, and all his interactions with Jesse this season are attempts at manipulation. Just last week he stated bluntly that Gus & Mike’s interest in Jesse was only a ploy, because in the end, in Walt’s words: “It’s all about me.”
Jesse is sensing Walt’s manipulation more & more. It will not end well.
I used to have a kind of grudging admiration for Walter White, but with each episode he gets a little more despicable.
On the topic of how the series should end: For me it would be poetic justice for Walter to experience some of the misery he’s caused — to be turned into a meth-head. I mean, he’s already paranoid…
Alternatively, it would make sense if rather than by some high-level cartel exec, or Gus, or the DEA, Walter were done in by a street-junkie looking for a teenth of the blue stuff. How such a person could come in contact with Walt would be easy enough to engineer.
It sometimes seems that the people who buy this product the protagonists are all concerned with end up forgotten — addicted to an illegal substance, forced to pay money so some rich asshole can do donuts in a parking lot, then blow up the car.
But I do love this show.
<>
That’s a very good point. Criminals like that are always undone by their need for recognition. Walt’s drunken blathering about how Gale couldn’t have done it because he wasn’t smart enough–it’s that sort of pride that’ll be his undoing. Bragging to Skyler about how much money he makes, buying Jr. a flashy car–Walt has been driven by a need for recognition for years now. That could very well be his undoing.
I loved the small moment in the “negotiation room” where we could see Gus’s perfectly calm facade crack, if only in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type of way. Well-played by Giancarlo Esposito. I have a feeling we’ll be seeing a few more of those in the next episode or two – someone better check all the drawers and make sure that there are no box-cutters on hand.
Also, those slick turns that Walt was pulling off in the parking lot would have served him very well on the go-kart track. What a pity that he wouldn’t go go-karting with Jesse back in “Thirty-Eight Snub” – if he had, he might not be waging such a fierce struggle with Mike and Gus for Jesse’s soul.
Funny, Jared. During Walt’s donut-spinning scene, I said to my fiancee “And this is the guy who wouldn’t go go-karting with Jesse a few episodes ago?”
Aaron Paul is amazing. Just give him the Emmy now–no need to wait until 2012. Also loved Jere Burns’ counselor’s reaction to Jesse’s confession. Don’t think Jesse can go back to that group again!
Some of you guys’ comments are incredibly insightful. I have been thinking some of it in the back of my head for a while but seeing it spelled out is awesome. This show is great, all the little nuances and attention to detail. And it has got to be one the best acted tv shows i have ever seen.
Um, did anyone else notice that the most prevalent item in Saul’s safe ain’t cash, but tapes?
And all this time, Walt’s been nattering away, even though he knows exactly unethical Saul can be, which of course would extend to attorney-client privilege? Didn’t Saul get hired after being kidnapped by Jesse and Walt, and cried because he was afraid *another* illegally-minded client found out about a double-cross?
In short, why is Walt worried about Gus, when Saul’s in the best position to betray him either to Gus or the DEA?
I thought the same, Cgeye. I wondered though, if the writers would stoop to such a cliche’d stereotype as a scuzzy lawyer selling everyone out, though. somehow, I see BB’s finish is nothing less than Greek tragedy, or Shakespearian.
Yes, that shot from inside the safe was definitely meant to let us see those tapes. And I’m sure those cassettes are not Saul’s recordings of old Styx albums.
Of course they’re not old Styx albums. They’re bootleg Dead tapes.
Egds, ROTFL on the old Styx albums. Just had to say. Other than…Saul Goodman RULES!
Liked the subtle moment at the beginning when Skylar gestures for Walt to tip the guy who detailed the Charger. Just another instance of her browbeating Walt, and it was their OWN employee, too!
Yes, Skylar’s horrible to Walt. So I enjoyed his (empty) gesture of blowing up the car in defiance of her. Guy makes over $7Mil a year! He doesn’t need to get his money back.
Skyler knows Walt is clueless with regard to the small niceties in life, or anything regarding interpersonal skills for that matter. She’s not browbeating him, she’s style trying to “train him” because he is usually “in his head” — not present to the small stuff going on around him. He is not a “people person”. He’s an emotional child. That’s why everything always breaks bad when he tries to work and play with others.
Ahh, I just got it: Walt has Asperger’s.
I don’t think this is a case of Skyler being horrible to Walt. She’s a smart business woman and Walt has become a self absorbed prick. I think Gus would have tipped the guy washing his car. It was almost like it was above Walt, the man who knocks and makes $7 million a year, to tip a lowly worker. She probably knows that it’s not only a good idea to have the appearance of a legit business but to also treat your employees with the upmost respect. You never know when one of them mat want to turn on you.
Gus: What do you think we should serve at our sit-down with the Cartel?
Mike: A vegetable crudite might be nice. I’ll pick it up.
Love it!
Nice to know the fried chicken man is not all about junk food!
Was cheering Hank after his speech at the end. This guy is no dummy despite some of the things we’ve seen and comments that have been posted. He’s got his s— together, and is almost back walking too. Don’t underestimate this DEA agent. You go, Hank!
Sorry, Gary, Hank’s scene isn’t the kind you could even compare with Jesse’s in the rehab group. Hank is filling in story for the DEA, and for us, basically. He’s been working behind the scenes and now it’s time to do all that backfilling storywise. He didn’t reveal character like Jesse did, he filled in the information. Got a laugh or two. And a punch line about Gale and Gus at the end. Pretty limited range, I think.
Wasn’t commenting on Dean Norris’ Emmy aspirations, Emilylux. I was cheering the triumph of the character, not the performance.
love that big lug!
If you Google Madrigal Electromotive, you’ll get a rather amateurish looking site with info about Saul Goodman, Los Pollos Hermanos and a link to donate to Walt Jr.’s old Save Walter White page. There’s also info about the industrial air filter, and an e-mail address for more information, with GALE in all caps.
Amusing. I’m assuming it’s a fansite.
No, by all looks of it, it’s an official BB website. The link is to the Save WW website, which has a “Donate” tab that links to a national Cancer Coalition. Anyway, no fan who didn’t have inside knowledge could get this site up so quickly, as it includes the air filter and model #.
It’s not terribly well-produced to be an official site. Moreover, Saul isn’t a Madrigal affiliate, and the part at the end about producing crystals seems both bizarre and needlessly risky. Someone else upthread mentioned knowing about Madrigal before last night, so I’m sure other keen-eyed viewers may have caught it, too. It’s not like it was a secret; it just wasn’t a plot point before.
It links to a Facebook page for Madrigal, which was created on August 22. So it must’ve been created by the producers. If you check out the pictures on the Facebook page of the “properties” owned by the company, it looks like Jane and Jesse’s old apartment building is owned by them… I wonder if that is “canon”…
LOL’d at Walt’s line, “Let’s deal with one psychopathic killer at a time.”
Agree with others that Aaron Paul has a lock on an Emmy for supporting actor, just too bad we have to wait more than a year for that. He’s made Jesse honest and real, the conscience of the show. He is the only character who seems to feel remorse about his actions. And he really is as much a lead actor as Cranston at this point.
The Cartel rep who met with Gus was one of the hijackers of the Pollos Hermanos truck at the beginning of “Cornered.”
Yeah, he seemed to be the leader of the group. As I recall, he was the one who handed out the driver’s lunch to the other guys. He did a good job in his brief scene with Gus, whoever he is.
Aaron Paul, you got yourself at least an Emmy Nom. But, should he submit himself for Supporting Actor or go balls to the wall and potentially go against his co-star Bryan for Lead Actor? Could that lead to vote splitting?
But, really Aaron Paul has basically become the best thing about this show and that’s hard to do cause Bryan Cranston is fantastic in making Walt so unlikeable now. The actors who play Gus and Hank have been amazing too.
I’ve seen a few people suggest Paul submits as lead, but why would he do that against Cranston? It would seem like kind of a dick move to me. Unless Cranston is tired of his lead actor Emmys and goes to supporting himself for some reason.
Last week I complained that the show felt â€œstuckâ€ and I was looking for more movement. Well we certainly got it this episode. Clearly season 4 is on its way to measuring up to seasons 1-3.
Does anyone think that Dean Norris looks like he has lost weight? Hank really did look like someone who has been bedridden and unable to move for weeks. Either Norris dropped some pounds for the show or his acting skills and ability to look frail and invalid are pretty phenomenal!
When Walt stuck the rolled up piece of paper (which I assume was the sheet listing the cost of the vehicle) into the gas tank and set it on fire, I was reminded of the premiere of episode 3 where he sets the stacks of bills on fire. Once they are burning he has a sudden change of heart and frantically tries to put the fire out by throwing the grill in the pool. But there is no action this time. He is content to let a $30,000+ car explode, and in a public parking lot no less. Money has no value to Walt anymore. Money once motivated him to cook meth but it no longer does. Is there anything that motivates Walt anymore? Is he perhaps even more purposeless than Jesse?
Speaking of Jesse, Aaron Paul deserves every award there is for this episode.
I think Walt’s motivating purpose is pretty clear: respect and control. Gilligan’s pretty much hit us over the head with it this season. Walt’s been so emasculated that he’ll try to regain power and control even if it’s to his own detriment–be it by nearly getting himself arrested for torching the Charger, or by drunkenly getting Hank back on the case.
Not saying it’s a good motivation, just that Walt is far from purposeless.
MODOK,
Completely agree, which is also why Walt enjoyed Skylar’s incredulity at the amount of money that would need to be laundered…It was if he was saying to her, “See, I am the man, and you couldn’t possibly fathom how important and powerful I am..”
If Walt’s motivation is control he’s doing a pretty bad job at it. Getting drunk at Hank and Marie’s house and then putting himself in danger by talking too much shows a disregard for Â control– it is a lack of dominion over himself. Â Yes he wants to control the situation by steering Hank away from thinking Gale is Heisenberg, but Walt merelyÂ tries to control each situation as it happens in real time. Â In many instances he is simply reacting as events unfold. Â I see Walt as largely a reactive character these days. One could argue that he wants to get caught when spilling too much to Hank Â (although I’m not sure I think that) but at the very least he is looking to have it out with the DEA on some level. Â I’m not sure that’s “control.”. Â What it boils down to I suppose is hubris. Â I don’t see hubris as a motivating factor per se, simply a poor character trait that is exaggerated as he goes on with what’s left of his life. Even though he is in remission I think some part of him has become almost nihilistic.
If we remember some of the backstory of this show, Walt gave up a lot of money by not joining his classmates or friends to start the research company. He also didn’t take the help that was offered by his former pals to pay for his medical bills (one of his reasons for becoming a cook). His pride got in the way then and it constantly gets in the way now. The only thing that is keeping him alive is the thought of killing off Gus so that he can regain control over the operation he once had. Ultimately, this has nothing to do with money but everything to do with power and control.
I HATE HATE HATE Walt for what he’s doing to Jesse, and they way he’s doing it. Whiny, manipulative bitch!!!
“At a dinner with the cast the night before, it was a running gag that Norris always gets stuck with the expository monologues…”
But he does them so well, delighting in the reveal of every detail as he spins his complex yarns. Walt’s is not the only huge ego in this family!
Hank = hero.
Dean Norris = Emmy nom
Has Walt ever considered just taking it easy? He really thinks that Gus is planning to off him at the first chance?
Gus said that he needs so much product per week for the investment to be worthwhile. As long and Walt and Jessie meet their quota then business goes on. Yes, lives were lost but wouldn’t you think that Gus is smart enough to let bygones be bygones in view of the big picture? How would he replace Walt?
And what is Walt’s plan after he kills Gus? Is he going to take over Gus’ business or are they going to start selling on the street again?
I predicted in the beginning of the season that Hank will kill Gus, and unknowing hand Walt the kingpin throne.
I’m glad next season will be its last. It is inevitable Walt, the nobel prize chemistry high school teacher with cancer, becomes a meth dealing kingpin.
I don’t know how its going to end, but I know Hank will eventually find out the truth about Walt.
I really, really wanted to see Walt. Jr. get addicted to his own dad’s meth this season…hopefully next season.
Totally agree with the comments about Aaron Paul – as fantastic as Bryan Cranston is, Aaron Paul is quietly stealing the show (again) at the moment.
My question is – where exactly were Gus’s fingerprints in Gail’s apartment?? In the shot of the two prints, one came from something with the Los Pollos logo on it (obviously the cup on which Hank cunningly got his prints). The other one, which must have been from the apartment, was unclear but looked like a pool of blood. That just doesn’t add up – we know Gus wasn’t there on the night Gail was murdered and it seems unbelievable that he would ever have visited him at home. How could his prints have got into Gail’s apartment?? He is way too careful to make a rookie mistake like that, and in any event his dealings with Gail will have been minimal.
Any ideas?
Someone on the av club said it was off Gale’s telescope but I’m not sure.
Yeah I just saw that on another site – but that doesn’t make sense. Does anyone really believe that Gus would be so sloppy as to visit Gail at his apartment, let alone do something as unnecessary as touch a telescope??
Gus DID visit Gale at his apartment to spin the lie about how Walt’s cancer was back and that Gale needed to know the recipe ASAP.
Gus did visit Gale’s apartment in the season 3 finale. We didn’t see him touch anything except Gale’s pants, though. The red thing on the second photo does look exactly like Gale’s telescope, so I think we have to assume he touched it on his way out.
I don’t think Gus had any idea that Gale would get killed, so it doesn’t seem very sloppy to visit him. Gus hides in plain sight, after all.
i just rewatched that scene – always a pleasure to watch gale darting around the apt water the plant and singing the italian opera – but gus is shown touching nothing but gale’s pants, when he pats him on the knee.
but the third doc/photo hanks shows them in the meeting is definitely the telescope, so since we don’t see gus leave the apt, i guess ERIKLK is probably on the right track.
I thought the fingerprints were on the menu (or flyer, whatever it was) for Los Pollos Hermanos that was found in Gail’s apartment and first tipped off Hank that something wasn’t right. This “menu” has the part number on it, and I think it had Gus’ fingerprints as well. He then matched it up against the fingerprints on the cup.
The fingers were definitely on the telescope, it’s been mentioned a couple of times I think, but we didn’t see him touch it onscreen. The Pollos Hermanos thing with the HEPA number on it was a napkin, and as far as we know, nobodys prints were taken off that (I’m not even sure if it would be possible to get prints off a napkin since it’s so coarse).
I don’t think it was particularly careless of Gus since it would require quite a leap for him to imagine what would happen.
We keep seeing Hank’s photo of something Los Pollos Hermanos. I thought it looked like a bag. Which is perhaps less coarse than a napkin.
I’m with Something. I don’t think it’s especially careless of Gus. Beyond which, isn’t the message of the show that even really, really, really smart people trip up sometimes? (Gus less than Walt, but still, Gus doesn’t seem to have Walt’s over-active ego to contend with.)
[Sorry about the wonky post above.]
Gotta love Cranston’s schmuck-like stature when walking out of the car wash next to Skyler.
To be sure, Hank will find out about Walter’s involvement, if he hasn’t already figured it out. I instantly thought Hank’s comment: “Walter H. White – a man of hidden talents” in the episode ‘Bullet Points’ was a tip off that Hank was already onto him.. otherwise, why show us Chekov’s Rocks? (sorry, I meant Minerals.) But what does Hank do with this information?
He’s already had the benefit of quick recovery thanks to Walt’s drug money (a potentially huge conflict of interest problem for him), and would his wife ever forgive him for throwing the book at her sister? Hank would be wrapping up this case at the expense of his entire personal life.
No, I’m putting my money on the next intriguing storyline being Hank dragged into Walt’s web of deceit in this extraordinary show. Can’t wait for the next episode!
(BTW, love this blog, its author, and the great comments, as it helps me get through the instant withdrawal symptoms I experience the instant the episode ends.)
^^^^
Came here to say this.