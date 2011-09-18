‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Salud’: Down Mexico way

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I use up every cleaning product in a 50-mile radius…
“The bad way to remember you would be the way you’ve been this whole last year. At least last night, you were, you were real, you know?” -Walter Jr.
It’s funny: “Breaking Bad” is a show about a chemist, who, near the start of the series, told his students that chemistry is the study of “growth, then decay, then transformation.” And for a very long time, it seemed that the lives of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman were constantly shifting between those three states. But the dynamic between the two of them – both their relationship and the way they came across to the audience – seemed a bit less in flux. There was a notable transformation between the start of the series (when Walt seemed the sympathetic suburban dad, and Jesse the skeevy idiot) and early in the second season (when Walt started to embrace his role as Heisenberg and became an overbearing bully, while Jesse started to become the one we felt bad for), and that’s more or less how the show has treated them in the years since.
The fight at the end of last week’s episode blew up their relationship but good. And in the wake of that, “Salud” suggests that their respective roles might be reversing once again.
The more apparent shift comes from Jesse, who does one hell of a Mr. White impression for all the chemists in the Mexican equivalent of the Super Lab. He didn’t have Walt to coach him, but he’s spent the better part of a year (in the show’s timeline) studying this guy, seeing how he treats his inferiors (which in Walt’s eyes is everyone), how he carries himself and the rest, and he pulls it off beautifully. And while it’s a performance to save both his own life and that of Gus and Mike, when the violence starts after Gus murders Don Eladio and most of his capos, Jesse joins in the fight and reacts without thinking to the sight of Mike being wounded, turning and quickly emptying a clip into the offending gunman. (Those first-person shooter games definitely came in handy.) In the past, Jesse avoided having to kill people, and struggled mightily with both the act of murdering Gale and the aftermath. Here, it’s an instinct, just as it’s been for Walt when he’s become Heisenberg in the past. Jesse lights up a cartel gunman, pulls the injured Mike into the car and peels out of Eladio’s compound, playing the badass hero for others in the way Walt has for him in the past.(*)
(*) And given both the schism with Walt last week the way Gus and Mike fight for him here, and the fact that Jesse saves them both when he could easily kill them or leave them to die, for the moment I don’t think there’s any question about where his loyalties lie. As with all things “Breaking Bad,” the situation remains fluid, but right now Jesse seems to be on Team Gus & Mike.
Walt, on the other hand, spends the episode trying to heal from the physical and emotional smackdown Jesse laid on him at the end of “Bug,” and there are suggestions that he might finally be realizing that he’s disappeared far too deep into the role of Heisenberg, and that it might be better for everyone if he gets out of it.
Of course, much of this regret is fueled by painkillers and booze, and as we saw last season in “Fly,” narcotics have a way of loosening both Walt’s tongue and his sense of guilt. He whimpers to Walter Jr. about how sorry he is – in an acting moment that would seem astonishing if we hadn’t been watching Bryan Cranston in this role for the last four years – and his tears and pain are so genuine that it’s clearly not just part of his cover story about gambling(**). He may be conveniently exploiting his emotions to sell the story (and again be an awful parent), but in that moment, he feels terrible about everything he’s done to his surrogate son (whom he confuses with his real son as Walter Jr. tucks him in), and possibly about everything he’s done as Heisenberg, period.
(**) Bryan Cranston is a great actor. Walter White is not.
Of course, in the sober light of the next day, he tries to back away from what he’s already begun to view as a moment of weakness, but Walter Jr. won’t let him.(***) Walt delivers a long monologue about his one memory of his father – and it’s a piece of backstory that explains quite a bit about Walter White’s pride and fear of being seen as weak, dying slowly in a hospital, being cared for, etc. – and explains that he doesn’t want Walter Jr. to view him that way. But in Walter Jr’s eyes, the crying Walt is much closer to the dad he grew up knowing than the secretive, angry, edgy troublemaker that he’s gotten a glimpse of this past year.
(***) For all that we joke about how Walter Jr. is just there to eat breakfast (and note that when Skyler offers him a choice of meals, he goes with pancakes), this was an episode that gave RJ Mitte a whole lot more to do emotionally, and he was really, really good. The kid’s been able to work alongside and watch Cranston for a while, and he’s clearly picked up a few things. His tearful reaction to seeing his father so battered and sad and apologetic was very nicely done.
We go back and forth a lot in discussing this show about which version of the lead is the real man: Walter White or Heisenberg? Walter Jr. wants to believe it’s the former; Walter Sr. the latter. Walt has seemed on an inexorable path towards becoming Heisenberg 24/7, and he could very easily still get there. (Both Jesse and Walter Jr. have shamed him in different ways over the last two weeks, but Walt’s default mode is generally to rebel against those kinds of feelings.) But as Jesse gets deeper into the drug game himself, and more confident and less apologetic about the bad things he has to do to survive, wouldn’t it be awfully interesting to see the two men forced back together with their roles very different from even a few weeks ago?
Either way, this was another fantastic, fantastic episode. Season 4 is on a real roll as we head into these last 3 episodes. Damn.
Some other thoughts:
• For all the times that Jesse and Walt have plotted to poison someone with ricin, it’s Gus who actually succeeds in solving a problem through poison. I wondered at first about the pills he was taking right before Don Eladio came out, but either it was an antidote in the event he had to take the stuff, or simply something that would make it easier for him to vomit it out later. And, just as in the dressing/undressing sequences from “Box Cutter,” I love watching the precision of Gustavo Fring, who is neat and machine-like even when he’s preparing to make himself puke up some poison in the guest toilet of his archenemy. So Gus both gets his revenge and, presumably, throws the cartel into so much disarray that they’ll leave him alone for a good long while. Last week he got to emulate the Terminator with the way he walked out into the sniper’s field of fire, not even flinching at the bullets, while here he pulls a Westley from “The Princess Bride” and pretends to be much more hearty and able-bodied than he actually is to first fool Don Eladio, and then to intimidate anyone in the hacienda who’s still thinking of coming at them. Third incredible climactic sequence in a row this season, starting with that great shot of Gus standing over the same pool where his life changed forever 25 years before, now a very different man but one with a long memory.
• I was much less a fan of the Skyler/Ted storyline. I know it’s a cliched dig to compare any bit of bad TV writing to “Three’s Company,” but in this case, this literally was a “Three’s Company” plot: there was an episode where Janet and Terri want to secretly give Jack money to help him get out of debt, and pretend that he’s won a radio contest, only for him to spend the cash on a new leather coat. There could be an interesting payoff now that Skyler has come out and told Ted that it was her money – albeit not where/how she got it – but those scenes were definitely the least compelling this week.
• Good to see Carlo Rota (Morris O’Brian from “24”) as the snooty cartel scientist. Rota’s one of those actors (like Lou Diamond Phillips or Tony Shalhoub) who gets treated as variably ethnic by casting directors.
• Other than the plot convenience of the messages playing loudly throughout the house even as they’re being recorded, why are Walt and Skyler still using answering machines instead of voicemail?
• Lots of talk about various car features in this episode. In fact, if Chrysler hadn’t discontinued the PT Cruiser last year, I would take Skyler’s scene in the driveway with Walter Jr. as product integration. Instead, both father and son are now driving cars that aren’t produced anymore.
• Playing the role of Shovel Cam this week will be Bikini Bottom Cam!
What did everybody else think?
Salud! Indeed!
Jesse took on more of a “Walt” role telling that chemist it is only done his way. all those whores with all that money. i knew Gus would use the ricin to poison everyone (if that is how he did it) bryan cranston had his whitey tighties atleast. can’t wait 7 days!!!
actually, i wonder what he did use. couldn’t of been ricin, since it would take a few days to run its course
good ‘ol fashion poison
A high dose of Cyanide I’m guessing Arsenic would take too long.
Definitely cyanide poisoning. What he took before in the form of the pill was more than likely sodium thiosulfate, a well known antidote for cyanide poisoning.
The side effects are rough but the survival rate is good so more than likely Gus will make it through.
I’m a bit let down by the poison approach. 25 years of planning his revenge and he picks a technique the Romans wouldn’t have fallen for? I’m disappointed in Eladio, despite his valid reasons for feeling superior.
Insane episode. Wonderful scenes between Bryan Cranston and RJ Mitte, Emmy worthy stuff there. And then the whole scenario south of the border was brilliant. This show never ceases to amaze.
Don’t forget Alfred Molina in the pantheon of variably ethnically-cast actors.
(oh yeah – what. an. episode.)
and of course The Godfather of variably ethnic actors, Anthony Quinn.
I thought that was Ben Kingsley.
Anthony Quinn was much earlier. I don’t think Ben Kingsley ever played a “Cheyenne Indian,” for instance. Quinn was in a ton of movies from the ’30s to the 2000s, with a lot of early roles as “Indians,” “Portagees,” Mexicans, Spaniards, Greeks, Arabs, you name it. just about every ethnicity. Truly amazing.
A very busy episode, but boy did everything work wonderfully.
RJ Mitte was fantastic tonight.
And I cannot believe Skylar bought the poor kid a PT Cruiser.
“it has a CD player!”
Actually I think most kids would be thrilled to have their parents buy them any car as long as it wasn’t a total beater. The non-entitled/spoiled ones, at least.
When you’ve had a Dodge Challenger, even if only for 24 hours, there’s no going back. Especially not to something that makes a station wagon look like a Corvette.
The PT Cruiser is SO weak. Classic Skylar.
Yeah, ha, it had to be a PT Cruiser, the car of crazy people and weirdos in TVland. It’s actually a damn good car family. But it’s not a Corvette, no. Skylar’s such an idiot.
What is with this family and their love of ugly cars?!
I’m waiting for the reveal that she bought it at Gale’s estate auction. Surely no one else in Albuquerque would have been driving a car that dorky.
Getting a teen a PT Cruiser, especially getting a boy one that color, is a death sentence. It cracks me up that anyone on here would see it differently.
Anyone notice the car had a massive dent/scrape on the right rear fender when he pulled out of Dad’s parking lot? It wasn’t even in good shape. Poor kid.
Great episode. So happy seasons 1-3 are now on netflix.
Alan, I’m surprised no mention of Walter calling Walt Jr “Jesse” as he was passing out again. He is deeply hurt by his crumbling relationship with Jesse, and confirms your earlier theses about the Father / Son relationship between the two.
Tremendous episode in a tremendous series!
He did mention it:
“but in that moment, he feels terrible about everything he’s done to his surrogate son (whom he confuses with his real son as Walter Jr. tucks him in),”
“whom he confuses wtih his real son as Walter Jr tucks him in” – alan got it, early in the review above.
I HEARD him call him Jesse also. Maybe walt Jr. will question it when all is better.
Another brilliant unpredictable episode. Jesse seems very comfortable with Gus and Mike.
I appreciated the slight smiles from GUS AND mike when Jesse was putting their chemist in his place. They never tell Jesse anything in advance, he just goes along and MIKE will grab a gun. Very well done as usual.
The tiny smiles from Gus and Mike when Jesse was slamming the Mexican chemist were my favorite moment in the entire run of this show. Gus was positively beaming. Subtle, powerful.
Me too!
The smiles were my favorite as well.
Carlo Rota is a Canadian actor who also plays in the hit CBC comedy series “Little Mosque on the Prairie” He also had a cooking show on Food Network Canada. Solid actor
Also was the pet snitch on LA FEMME NIKITA, until… but I will say no more….
Is “Little Mosque on the Prairie” really a hit? From what I’ve heard it’s pretty bad and yet the CBC keeps renewing it.
@JohnRichardson – aka Carlo?
@ CGEYE – Mick Schtoppel was a fun character, and Rota played him to the hilt.
North of the border here: Said series is definitely not a hit.
That was bananas. I disagree about the whole thing with Beneke. Part of the reason I was interested is no doubt because I enjoy anything involving Saul but I think it will give us the opportunity to understand a little more about how Skyler thinks about this whole situation. She very much doesn’t want to go to jail or have Heisenberg found out and she is obviously determined to spend what she has to to avoid that. What sort of compromises will she be willing to make? I think we are starting to see the answer to that
I also loved the looks on Gus’ and Mike’s faces as Jesse was pulling his Walt act. They were both amused and genuinely impressed.
I agree. The Beneke storyline opens up a new can of worms which could be interesting. The results of Walt’s choices always spin out of control (even in as incidental a storyline as Ted) and they are all part of an ever expanding web reaching wider and wider. Imagine how pissed Walt will be when he finds out that Skylar gave away a large sum of money, opening them up to exposure to both Beneke and the IRS–and all against the better judgment of Saul. Of course she is right to worry about the potential fallout if the IRS starts digging around. But she is now trapped in her own set of lies. But come on Saul! How come you let her do it?
And for all of Skyler’s warnings to Walter about the the little mistakes that could trip them up (the champagne, the fancy car for Walt Jr.) she commits a much bigger mistake by telling Beneke she had $600,000+ lying around to give!
By the way the actor that plays Beneke does it just right. He is such a weasel, a totally corrupt empty suit. You just want to strangle him. I think he still won’t pay the IRS now that he knows the source of the money.
Not only will Ted not pay the IRS, I think he will demand more money from Skyler. That guy is a sleaze and he’ll try to get as much from her as he can. Wait till Walt finds out she gave Ted money. Ted is not long for this earth, I suspect.
Walter is going to beat on that man like he was Bug’s stepdaddy.
Chekhov’s assassin? I think that she’ll be forced to tell Walt and Walt may take Saul up on the hit man offer from a few episodes ago. God knows Walt has plenty of pent up feelings about Beneke.
Julie — exactly! I’ve been thinking this for the past couple of weeks, and it’s why I disagree with Alan on this storyline. Ted is going to put them in an untenable situation, and I suspect Skylar will have to make the decision that puts her squarely on the same moral path with Walt. As Nucky Thompson on Boardwalk Empire says, “We all have to decide how much sin we can live with.” I don’t think Skylar is going to spare Ted and let herself and Walt go to prison.
I loved the last episode where Skylar acted like the bimbo bookeeper for the IRS agent, now she gives Ted $600g via “Aunt Gerta” via Saul. It’s great to see Skylar, who rails about “loose ends” get tangled up in her own. I will kill Ted for $10. What a schmuck.
BB is famous for its episode titles that have multiple meanings. We know that Skyler has put Walt’s cash down in the crawlspace, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Ted’s final dirt nap puts him in a crawlspace somewhere as well.
I’m hoping that Ted Beneke suddenly comes under suspicion of being a certain local drug kingpin and gets sent up the river.
It seems very BB-ish to set up the whole series as Walt “doing a bad thing to help his family” only to have it wind up destroying it–Skylar in prison, Walt Jr. a casualty somehow, etc.
I was long expecting Skyler to see the money laundering opportunity of the cooked Beneke books. I just shared Alan’s (and Saul’s) disappointment that she tried the lame “long lost aunt” routine first.
I hope this isn’t the end of Mike!
What a fantastic episode, other than the Ted parts. I guess I’ve been watching this series too long, because I keep thinking, “Why don’t they just kill this guy already?”
Jesse’s bad-assery in the lab was terrific. He’s really shown that he rises to the occasion when given the chance. I’m quite curious to see what Walt’s role is now that Jesse’s cooked his blue meth alone. Walt’s utterly expendable at this point, so something’s gotta happen to keep him relevant and alive.
It’s like a bar mitzvah, except with scary minders with guns….
Right now the only thing/person to keep Walt alive is Jesse, although that might be in jeopardy given last week’s ending. Still, Jesse told Gus that he and Walt are a package deal. I know that was before the big fight, but maybe he still feels some loyalty to Walt? Who knows.
The thing about Jesse cooking Walter’s blue meth alone is that he didn’t get the percentage he was hoping for. Jesse was upset about only getting 96.2%, even though that was more than good enough for the cartel. Jesse got where Gale was able to get, but not close to where Walt got. Maybe given more opportunity and better working conditions, Jesse would have gotten a better percentage, but even in succeeding he showed that he couldn’t do what Walt does.
He wasn’t upset…he said, “Yes!” twice. Given his predicament, I’m sure he was more concerned with producing serviceable blue meth and not getting killed, rather than besting Walt.
Jesse has already cooked the Blue Meth alone. Jesse was happy with the 96.2% Do any of you follow the show?
Jesse didn’t say “Yes” twice and was, indeed, upset that the results were below 99.1%. Some people from the cartel were the ones celebrating. Perhaps you should follow the show.
Not twice, but he did say “Yes” when it reached 96.2.
But yeah, I think he was more concerned about reaching a level that wouldn’t get him killed and dumped in the middle of nowhere. If that was 96.2 (even with equipment not to the cleanliness of the superlab), then “Yes!”
I was unsure of whether Jesse was ecstatic he scored so high or disappointed the number wasn’t high enough. I can see how someone might think either/or interpretively, which speaks to how fantastic an actor Aaron Paul is. I initially thought he was bummed the number was low. The first sound out of his mouth was a grunt. He’s feeling competitive with Walt these days. He just whipped Walt’s ass in a fight. He has Mike and Gus stroking his ego. I wondered if he was hoping for higher, so he could best Walter White again. But I went back and listened again and I heard him say yes twice after the grunt so I’m now assuming he was happy.
It was clear to me that he was happy and excited to reach 96.2. Whether he was happiest that he gave the Cartel a serviceable purity that wouldn’t get him called or that he simply achieved a high percentage on his own, hard to tell.
If I spend hours cooking a batch of meth– knowing full well that I’m going to be killed if I screws up (even if the Cartel doesn’t do it, GUS will gut me so he can show solidarity)– I’m going to be pretty tickled when I realize that the pressure is off.
Actually, it’s a sign that Jesse hasn’t quite gone the distance yet, because Walt absolutely would have responded to 96.2 with a crack like “This is why we BUY commercial0grade ingredients, rather than mixing them up in a bathtub.”
Right, Rufus. Though, in reality it wouldn’t have gone that far. The cartel chemist would have quietly degraded the precursors as he whipped them up. He knew Jesse wouldn’t notice, and he’d have ensured a bad result on the cook.
It’s not Jesse’s reaction to the 96.2 that matters, as far as Walter’s expendability goes. It’s Gus’s. If Gus is happy with 96.2, then Walt is expendable. If not, Walt’s safe. For now. More than anything, I think what the 96.2 does is it tells Jesse and Gus that, with a little more time studying Walt, Jesse can get to the point where Walt will be expendable. But he’s not there yet. Also, Jesse is most likely surprised he was able to get to that purity. Remember how desperate he was last episode, when he pleaded with Walt to give him notes. He didn’t think he could come anywhere near that number, I don’t think. Now he knows he’s capable.
It’s interesting that we don’t agree about Jesse’s reaction to the 96%. My interpretation was, he was delighted.
Pretty sure Jesse was thrilled. I don’t see how you could see his reaction of “YES!” to be disappointment…
Rewatching several times, I thought it was ‘grunt … shit … yes’ which indicates disappointment and then confusion. I guess this doesn’t clear anything up, though. Sorry.
I watched the “96%” scene again last night. I think Jesse was mostly “satisfied” he made a good batch, and slightly disappointed he didnt hit a higher number. Maybe his ambivelence was intentional ? great scene. Leaves us unsure.
WOW. This was more like a season-ending cliffhanger! Will Gus survive? Will Mike? How will Jesse handle it all?
My question about how they’re going to survive is, do Mike (who obviously doesn’t speak Spanish so probably doesn’t have any connections in Mexico) or Gus know any good, trustworthy doctors in Mexico? Because you’re going to have a lot of trouble crossing the border with a gunshot victim
Ummm Charlie, do you remember the plane all 3 of them got in at the beginning of the episode???
Even if you cross the border via plane rather than car, a gunshot victim is still a problem. Even in private planes, don’t international flights have to go through customs and be interviewed by the authorities?
I would think that normally a private plane would also need to go through customs but I would also assume that Gus was on top of that and has bribed or otherwise circumvented that issue. With Hank on his tail Gus would have taken the precautions to ensure neither outbound or inbound flights would appear suspicious (or appear at all) on any manifest. If there is one thing drug smugglers should be pretty good at it is avoiding or at least confusing customs.
It’s not like they took off from a private airport. I think the point of that beginning scene was to show them taking an illegal, undocumented flight to Mexico. Presumably the will do the same coming back, but I don’t think Mike has enough time for that. My guess is they already had some medical help lined up for Gus.
I was thinking the same thing! They’ll probably skip over it, but both Jesse and Mike have no idea where they are. Gus should know because he’s been there before but will he be able to help. How can they possibly cross the border with Mike and Gus in the state they are in?
I assumed the private flight option was out because the flight there was arranged by the cartel, they certainly don’t want to expose themselves to anyone who was associated with the cartel
Given what Gus was planning, I would assume he would have made some arrangements for a return flight similar to the one they took to get there. The problem, I think, for Mike is that he has been shot in the chest/stomach. Can he survive a drive and flight? Seems to me that if Mike is going to survive, they’re going to have to get him some medical help in Mexico.
Sorry, responded to wrong comment by accident.
And why are we assuming there are no hospitals in Mexico they can go to?
I am amazed how the show keeps managing to top itself. That was extraordinary. Bryan Cranston was incredible in the scene with Walter, Jr. and needless to say the climax in Mexico was stunning. I can’t wait until next Sunday
We can all agree that Ted will be dead by season’s end, right?
I’m pretty sure that’s the only way to deal with him.
And one would hope, Skylar too. What a freaking ditz.
How can a man supposedly with so much trust in the community act like Skank and Spooge? When he has kids who at least would need that cash for college?
I think Ted must be one of these “job creators” we’re always hearing so much about. First priority: Mercedes for Ted!
DO you think SKYLER WILL him. What a jerk she is. It’s interesting how Ted was able to deposit the money in his account.
Wouldn’t you think the irs has a right to freeze such a large amount of money since he owes that to the government? No red light ON HIS account?
Yup. He’ll be dead by the end of the season. But the more interesting question is who will do it? Who will HAVE to do it?
No, right now there’s no freeze on his accounts because he signed a payment agreement. Others who work for the IRS will know more than me, but I believe they give an opportunity to pay before they snatch everything.
it’s easy to see how ted will make it out of this season and why he needed to be inducted into this mess:
he needs money and is already half a criminal who faked accounts. skyler needs a business for money laundering. now guess how the win win situation is supposed to look like
I absolutely agree that the Skyler/Ted situation is a setup for Skyler using Ted’s business to launder the money that she can’t launder through the carwash. Ted obviously doesn’t care about legalities; he just wants money so he can buy his toys and act like a big man. Eventually his overinflated opinion of his own capabilities may still get him killed, but I’m betting that will be after Skyler has him thoroughly implicated in the drug biz.
I thought the whole episode, top to bottom, was exceptional. I even liked the Ted/Skyler scenes. It was predictable in a way but where it will go could be very unpredictable. I like how the “downfall” of Walt’s business could come from multiple sources.
The Ted/Skyler scenes probably set up something big for the future, like the IRS getting tipped on the car wash or money laundering. It seemed like the cartel was the major threat, but they were all eliminated in one episode. Maybe legal troubles will be the next big problem for Walt and Skyler.
I really hope that the IRS isn’t what brings them down. I know this show has a way of making things that would be boring on other shows exciting, and real-life criminals are brought down for tax evasion all the time, but I don’t know how Walt and Skyler getting audited is going to make for compelling TV. Oh well, we’ll see, and so far this show has a pretty great track record
I remember a conversation in a previous season about how the IRS brought down Al Capone for tax evasion. But I, too, hope this show doesn’t go that way. After all the excitement!
Is there any worse car to get on your 16th birthday than a Purple PT cruiser? Poor kid.
Maybe . . . a green Aztek? (aka the Toad mobile.)
Maybe a used Honda(?) hatchback…I’m sure Ted would have sold it to her.
There’s a great Patton Oswalt bit where he calls the PT Cruiser “p***y repellent.” Definitely not what a 16 year-old young man wants to be driving.
My parents are in their mid-70’s & the PT Cruiser is their dream car. Poor kid is right, & he’s so sensitive to his Dad’s misery that he tells him the car is “alright” or something like that. What a sweetheart he is. Then he gets his Dad’s glasses fixed, so thoughtful!
Answering machine tapes can be quickly and easily destroyed, sir, while voicemail never, ever dies — especially if it’s sniffed by DEA/NSA/any cop shop willing to snoop first, ask for a warrant later….
As for Gus’ drastic measures, all I can say is that he’s willing to take the pain to get revenge, while Walter still thinks somebody else can do the wetwork, while he plays The Boss.
And after a couple of weeks where Skyler stepped up her tactics, she made potentially the worse mistake of her life, in trusting a larcenous, lecherous, thoughtless fool with the secret of her cash. Beneke’s now so venal that I could easily see him running into Marshal Marshall’s office in downtown ABQ, and trade Skyler for witness protection and a fat reward. At this point, I expect him to die by season’s end — and Skyler will have to pull the trigger.
Nah, I think they’ll use the ricin on him.
Let’s not forget that the cartel videotaped the whole cook. At the end when they were testing the product, their masks were off. Now that the cartel is dead, who gets that videotape? Does it somehow get back to the DEA and Hank?
Paragraph 1 is correct. You never want to use voicemail, because that data (thanks to all the anti-terrorism laws) is being archived for (I think) a full year).
Paragraph two is, I think, rather unfair. Walt has done a lot of his own dirty work. The two killings he’s asked Jesse to do are (a) when he was being held at gunpoint and was thus unavailable (b) when it was impossible for Walt to get near Gus, but Jesse was seeing him.
And paragraph 3 reads both sides wrong. I see Ted is a weak, stupid little man. He didn’t build that business– he inherited it. When he was unable to run it well enough to support his lifestyle, he started stealing from it.
What he did with the money is exactly what an addict does when you give him money to pay his debts– go right back to what he was doing. It’s why you never give them money– you pay the bills. Ted figures “I’ll use the money to get my business back and then I’ll pay the IRS. If not, something will turn up.”
As to where I think it’s going… you have a man with a business that loses money and a woman with a boatload of cash that she needs to launder. (Remember, the car wash is in about to become profitable.) Sounds like a match made in heaven.
I don’t think that was Skyler’s original intention, but now that she’s had to unmask, why not press the advantage? Since this show does seem to enjoy turning everyone into the worst person they can imagine– their personal nightmare– having Skyler become an entrepreneur running a collection of legal businesses with drug money would seem to fit. (Killing Ted wouldn’t be nearly as bad as her using sex to thoroughly whip him into compliance.)
I’m not saying I believe this will happen, but you can imagine a future where Skyler White is in the photos sponsoring the DEA’s next Fun Run, while the White Family’s wetwork is performed not by a former policeman with a drinking problem, but an ex-DEA agent with huge medical bills.
Regarding Ted’s point: Killing the leaders of a crime syndicate usually doesn’t make it go away– someone else moves up to the top of the pyramid and you just cripple it until the next generation of leaders surfaces.
The videos could end up with the DEA… but it’s also possible that the underbosses use it. (Or, since Gus does seem to want to tie up loose ends, he might have seen the cameras and steal the tape after he kills everyone who was watching them cook.)
Rufus, with all due respect, if you think Hank is going to wind up doing the White family’s wetwork, you’re on 96.2% pure crystal meth.
Gary, I don’t believe it, but it is one of the little exercises that shows like this– trigger. With conspiracy shows, I try to figure out who’s in on it and why. With this one, I say “OK, since this show likes to demonstrate that everyone will break bad under the right circumstances, (A) What’s the worst thing that this character could do and (B) What would provoke him or her to do it?”
Still working on the ones for Marie and Walt Jr., and trying to decide what, exactly, Saul would consider to be “bad.”
Rufus, your speculations were smart and entertaining enough that it doesn’t matter in the least whether they actually come to pass. Please keep posting!
I think Ted’s a big liability now. He’s an immature person who’s trying to restart his business so he doesn’t have to face his problems. And he complains about Skyler shutting him out of his life. I definitely see him as someone who’d turn Skyler to the Feds for a bailout.
Although, why did Skyler expose herself? Once she gauged what he was, why didn’t she just have Saul have somebody drain his account and forward the money to the IRS? What was Ted gonna do about it? Skyler would’ve killed two birds with one stone and never showed her hand?
Good review. Did anyone notice Jr.new car had a dent in it already? I would asume he kicked it himself if he could. Was that thing purple? Skyler is totally out of touch. Who else thinks Beneke is short for this world? How bout Gus or Mike? Anyone wanna pick a dead horse by season finale? Who’s gonna RIP in the final three?
It was a used car. The dent was probably already there.
I agree, I thought the scenes with Mitte and Cranston were absolutely fantastic. I somewhat agree that the Skylar detour was the weakest, but I use that word relatively. What I enjoyed about how they developed and rolled out that side story was nothing short of brilliant in its own right. She’s made her own evolutionary transformation for survival and truly become more and more a Mrs. Heisenberg. That she (soberly) fell into the same vanity trap and could not let Beneke go without knowing he’s not as smart as he thinks he was was brilliant. She does that, while at the same time failing to see the bigger implications of her disclosure. Or for that matter, how shortsighted her decisions up until that point had become. The milk pump on her desk while she’s talking to Sal about a questionable transaction that backfired with even more dangerous consequences was subtle brilliance. She’s protecting the family from the one who protects the family huh? Sure, Skylar…Stunning episode. STUNNING.
Anyone else think that Skyler’s about to “Break Bad” and decide that she’ll have to kill off Ted?
I could see that happening simply because it would be a total overreach for her and the adults in the White family tend to overreach their hands. Her best bet was to find a way to pay off the IRS and looping Ted out of this completely. She probably could still do that, but that’s not how the Heisenberg’s roll when their pride his threatened. Ted has to go somehow now that she’s told him she’s behind the money. Better call Saul…
As much as I loved shovel cam (and brush cam before it), I think bikini bottom cam definitely wins that fight.
Nice chicas! The show could definitely use them more frequently.
You know all those attractive women that hang out at meth lab/laundromats, suburban neighborhoods, and 2nd tier chicken restaurants. And don’t even get me started on how big of a pussy magnet car washes are.
Best episode of the season. Was genuinely surprised when Mike got shot. Aaron Paul is owning the show this season. Just amazing.
pinkman has been great but this show is starting to belong to gustavo fring in a way similar to how the wire belonged to Omar.
Fring is the fusion of Omar and Stringer Bell.
CJS — with a pinch of Al Swearingen thrown in there. Esposito changes his expressions not at all and yet, he changes his expressions. It’s positively glacial.
How has this show positioned me to root for a guy who is a murderer, drug kingpin and (I’m pretty sure) one of Pinochet’s henchmen? Brilliant.
Fresh Air on NPR has a long interview with Aaron today followed by a briefer one with VG. I think Fresh Air is on twice a day, and the eps can be heard later on NPR.org. They may also be available as a podcast, but I’m not sure about that.
@Ireneinidaho, Thanks for that. I love Fresh Air and I can *not* get enough of Breaking Bad. I also savor their podcasts.
Why wasn’t Mike wearing Kevlar?
… At the end of the episode did it look to anyone else like mike was a bout to shoot jesse before catching a bullet himself and making a get away with jesse driving
I didn’t see that. It wouldn’t have shocked me if it were a plot element, but I think if it were, it would certainly be very clearly portrayed. It wouldn’t be subtle to the audience.
Yes! I rewound it about three times just to make sure I wasn’t seeing things, but Mike DEFINITELY aimed his gun at Jesse the second before he was shot!
Don’t think that would have happened.
First, if they wanted to off Jesse, better to have him drink poison than hope that The Don buys the addict excuse before becoming suspicious.
Second, with Mike’s command earlier to “grab a gun”, no way they’d off Jesse at that point since he might be needed to help shoot their way back to the states.
I haven’t rewatched it, but I would assume Mike could be ready to fend off a possible attacker in Jesse’s line of site.
Yes and I think that was that plan all along – that Gus wanted to take care of all his loose ends, including Jesse. But now for at least another episode, they still need Jesse.
You’re correct actually. I just rewatched it and Mike distinctly points his gun at Jesse just before he is shot. Good eye.
He pointed his gun at the same direction Jesse was facing, but Jesse was not in front of Mike. He was off to Mike’s left. They were both looking toward the house, then Mike got shot through the window and immediately turned to face the gunman.
Given all that was going on in that scene, and how much faith they put in Jesse, I really don’t think a double-cross would make any sense. Gus’ grand plan is that he kills Walt and replaces him with a far more loyal Jesse. Killing Jesse would mean he’s STUCK with Walt.
Yeah, I really don’t think Mike was going to shoot Jesse. It would make no sense for a few reasons–not the least being that if they wanted him dead they could have let him drink the poison.
Modok has the scene described pretty well…Jesse off to the left, Mike looking dead ahead toward the house just like Jesse. In slow motion it appears that Mike catches the gunman out of the corner of his left eye and is just turning to point his gun in that direction when he is struck.
It’s fun to catch subtle details, but interpreting this as Mike about to shoot Jesse is just grasping at straws. Even if Gus wanted to dispose of Jesse on this trip – which I don’t think he did – this move would have left Mike as the only able-bodied member of the posse to fend off attackers during the getaway. Would make much more sense to shoot Jesse after they’re free and clear…again, IF that was the plan.
no way, i just re-watched it and you can clearly see mike looking away from jesse, scanning the area for possible shooters.
I’m surprised anyone would see it like that (Mike intending to shoot Jesse). Played it back to see if it could be open to interpretation, saw Mike scanning the area right after he’d yelled at Jesse to “GO!” He has yet to lie to Jesse’s face.. When he answered a nervous Jesse that either they all were going home, or none of them were going home–I knew if they planned to screw Jesse, on orders from Gus, he would have given him some non-answer.
If they were concerned about “loose ends”, they should worry more about the fact that the whole long ‘cooking lesson’ at the Mexican version of the super-lab was being recorded on video /surveillance cam (right before they were testing the purity).
Nah it makes no sense for Mike to kill Jesse there. Even though Jesse’s not a skilled shooter, they need all the help they can get to get them out of Mexico alive. He wouldn’t have told Jesse to pick up a gun if he was planning to kill him
Watch this sequence. You tell me if Mike is trying to kill Jesse…I think he is.
[www.flickr.com]
“Did you see how Jesse moved the gun before he fired it? I think he decided that he couldn’t kill Gale.”
That turned out to be just a glitch that a TV show shot on a low budget didn’t catch and re-shoot, not a major plot point. Where’e the evidence that this is any different?
Let’s think logically here. Why would you (a) make up a story to prevent Jesse from being poisoned, (b) tell him to pick up a gun and (c) decide to shoot him– an American citizen not connected with the cartel– AT THE SCENE of a massacre? The Mexican law enforcement agencies are lazy and corrupt, but even they might pass that nugget onto the DEA?
If you wanted to kill Jesse, the best place to do it would be the MIDDLE OF THE FREAKING DESERT, somewhere just south of the U.S. border, so if anyone stumbled across the body buried in a hole, they might wonder if he was smuggling illegal aliens, not involved in drugs.
Looked to me like there were two gringos waving guns around in different directions, each reacting to shadows and invisible boogeymen in an effort to make sure they weren’t missing anyone who might shoot them.
Let’s all step back a minute and look at motivation? What motive does Mike have to kill Jesse in the middle of a shootout when they need his help to get out alive? And they could’ve let Jesse drink the poison, or shoot him later in the desert (as Rufus notes above). Mike was simply aiming in the same direction Jesse was looking, then scanning for more gunmen.
And that was no “glitch” before Jesse shot Gale…it was an intentional misdirect by the director of the show in order to get the blogosphere buzzing.
[i.imgur.com]
Rufus – judging by your comments in this thread, you’re clearly on the blue.
While I agree it makes no sense from a storytelling perspective, the more times you watch the more it looks like Mike is intending to shoot Jesse. It’s incredible weird that they left that half there, that’s just against television rules. Low budget for reshoots and that was the only edit that kinda worked, I guess. Someone should ask the creators.
Sorry…inadvertently entered message. I meant to state that we were doing this same thing a couple weeks ago with Mike’s lunchbox. With a brilliant show, it’s easy to get distracted hunting for brilliance. Not everything is a brief reveal of a complicated plot twist. It was nothing more than a chaotic scene with arguably imperfect staging.
It’s odd that we keep doing it for this show, though.
First episode of the season that grabbed me, tbh. I suppose you need the slow ones for the action to pay off. Ah well.
I agree, Modok. This is a wild goose chase, a distraction. Not only does it make no sense for Mike to pick that moment to kill Jesse (who, again, could have simply drunk the poison), but it looks quite clearly to me as if Mike is simply swinging his arm around to shoot at the guy who just appeared with a gun.
I rewatched it and I see what you are saying, but I think Mike is actually just maneuvering his gun hand around the car door. He brings his hand behind and then up over the window so it just looks like he’s pointing the gun at Jesse for a second or two. But I highly doubt that was the intent of the director/writer. Like Brent said, it would have been much more obvious if that had been the impression the viewers were supposed to get. Remember Jesse’s hand wiggle when shooting Gale? I think you’re reading into it too much.
Here a Gif of the Moment:
[dl.dropbox.com]
It’s a tough question answer. It doesn’t make any sense for Mike and Gus to want Jesse dead in that moment….although, it would be the perfect excuse to Walt that Jesse is now dead (“Sorry Walt, Jesse died in a shootout.”) However, they decided to film it that way for a reason. Why would they want to place the camera there, have Jesse’s back to Mike while the gun is raised up and then cut off the action with Mike getting shot? I suppose they could have done it as a tease of the moment…to make us think Mike was about to kill him but it was really him spinning to shoot the random guy. I don’t know…..I don’t think Mike or Gus see Jesse as Walt sees him, a son-like person to protect.
And then, in the sneak peek at next weeks episode, Gus is telling Jesse that he’s smart enough to take over for Walt in the lab. So maybe that proves it was a camera trick and it was intended to throw us off the sent for a moment.
I do know one thing for sure, they meant to do it that way…..why, not sure yet.
I’m pretty sure there was a second shooter hiding behind the grassy knoll
I’m pretty sure mentioning sneak peeks of next week’s episode is a spoiler here…
Incredible show and an amazing episode. I do think that Walt and Jesse are going to reconverge once again with both in the others role and Walt is going to be too prideful too realize that he has turned his surrogate son into an exact copy of himself. Really looking forward to next week already, and I only started watching this show 6 days ago, for once I’m happy my broken kneecap has sidelined me and has given me the time to enjoy this show, which truly is the best on tv right now.
Side note to Alan… I hope you got a chance to read my email and check out The sopranos link I inserted, I’d still love to know your thoughts, even if it’s just a few words or a sentence
Worth a mention…Mike saved Jesse’s life in last week’s episode…Jesse didn’t think twice in returning the favor…yes he’s becoming more instinctive about murder, but it could also be spun that it was a Pinkman-esque bad for the sake of good.
Returning fire at someone who is shooting at you isn’t murder, in Mexico or the United States.
I didn’t see it as “returning the favor.” Jesse plays a lot of video games and the editing/cuts made the shooting almost look like a video game. Also Jesse is trying to stay alive and get out of Mexico. He can’t do that unless Mike and Gus are alive.
I’m thinking the poison was ARSENIC. Colorless, tasteless, and the best antidote is early vomiting, which is what Gus did. I bet he also took an emetic from that pill box just before he drank, to make sure he threw up fast.Either that or something to coat his stomach, like Sulcrafate.
Arsenic would take too long just like Ricin . Cyanide in a high dose would kill you within hours…
Maybe you will know this. Isn’t it odd that everyone (short, tall, fat, skinny) died at the same time?
It was also rather convenient that the last one to die was Don Eladio. He stayed alive just long enough for Gus to come back to the pool and have the last laugh. Not very realistic … but very satisfying.
It’s called drama. Give the aggrieved party an extra moment to savor his revenge against his enemy, or pull off his necklace (bracelet?) as a souvenir. It’s not real life, but it adds dramatic tension.
Umm, I’m pretty sure Louise realizes WHY they did that GarySF. The lesson in drama is not necessary.
Definitely the cheesiest moment in the history of this show. The whole thing doesn’t work unless they all die simultaneously which is completely unbelievable. Otherwise, when one guy dies the others bang down the door and kill Gus
I’m probably going to get in trouble with the PC Police for saying this, but when your adrenaline is pumping, you tend to react without consciously thinking and do everything to extremes.
Jesse turns and fires without hesitation, emptying a full clip into the guy for the same reason suspects who start fighting in the police station, for example, get beaten 900 times– 880 of the blows coming after they were handcuffed.
The one phony thing in that sequence (which I’m sure was attributable to budget issues) was that Jesse didn’t drive so out of control that he smashed into 2-3 cars on his way out.
Really powerful episode.
I wondered to myself, is it wrong to actually ROOT for Gus in this episode?
Walt & Walt Jr.’s heart-to-heart was pretty touching. Him calling Walt Jr. “Jesse” just seems kind of gutting. It ties Walt to the emotional trappings of his family and makes a pretty poignant reminder (to Walt and the audience) of what Walt might lose and how much he actually has to live for other than the power and control he seems to be trying to achieve by being in control of his life as it pertains to being a pretty elite Meth producer.
Jesse/Aaron Paul . . . Wow! Great acting, and very gratifying character development. The climax of the Mexico scene was just great, and it was nice to see him so impressive with the situation given as far as producing Meth, as well as acting to save Mike & Gus.
Speaking of Gus . . . I know he is a ruthless, cold, calculating drug lord. Yet I could not help but really pull for the guy. I look forward to Giancarlo Esposito in any future Breaking Bad appearances, as well as any further acting roles he fills in the future. He had an incredibly strong and convincing performance.
Saul was great. I also enjoyed Skyler’s taking control of the situation with Ted. A bit of hubris on her part. Still, I am very interested in where they go with this. However, Bob Odenkirk is just great. Absolutely fantastic.
Non-spoiler, but the preview for next week was pretty intense. The best/worst part? Only three episodes left?
Very nice episode with a lot going on, yet some really human/introspective moments.
For me, every scene with Saul blows my mind. Humor, cynicism, street smarts, pragmatic; and mostly hilarious. Bob Odenkirk, very subtly, is my favorite character and actor on this show.
For me, there was never any question that Jesse would help injured MIke and poisoned Gus out of that hacienda. No question at all. I was surprised when I read Alan’s comment that Jesse could have killed both of them, then and there. Have to say, it never occurred to me. It was a possibility, yes, but Jesse’s loyalties have evolved. He’s got two new father figures now.
Five minutes before everyone keels over, Jesse thinks he’s getting left behind to cook for the cartel…and he no doubt was blaming Gus for this in his mind. But his immediate thought process is simply to get back home and nothing else.
What I’m saying is, I’m surprised at Alan’s comment because I wouldn’t expect Jesse to be evenly remotely prepared for a window of opportunity to save himself while leaving Gus and Mike for dead.
But I think it was just how fast the situation developed and changed (the adrenaline of the moment) – and not any conscious or subconscious thought of loyalty – that spurred Jesse to help Mike and Gus.
I agree. Jesse can’t get out of Mexico alive without Mike and Gus. He probably wouldn’t even consider killing them at this point.
I think I’d go with the more mechanical reason suggested by Crumdawg and Spongebob. How is a guy with no passport, driving a stolen car, with gunpowder reside– and maybe blood– on his clothes and hands going to get home? Plus Jesse has no idea where in Mexico he is.
I definitely think reflex/adrenaline was a part of Jesse shooting that guy (Jesse’s been avoiding killing anyone – directly at least – for the whole season after Gale, which is what I thought the biggest reason why he was unwilling to kill Gus. It wasn’t because he was wavering in Walt (at least not until their falling out), but that he didn’t want to kill someone, be it Gus or anyone else), but it is interesting since we saw Jesse freeze up in the previous episode in reaction to getting shot at himself. I don’t know whether that means Jesse is valuing his own life so little he’d freeze (from his aversion to killing someone) even though he’s being sniped at, or that he values Mike’s life (and laying his loyalties with him now) more that in this scenario, his instinct was to shoot back.
But I was more interested in that fact that Mike looked really proud of Jesse with how he dealt with the chemist (and possibly Gus too, though with Gus I’m less sure as to whether his smile was him being proud of Jesse or just happy that things were working out). Which might be interesting down the road if Jesse/Gus are at odds and Mike is in the middle. Mike definitely likes Jesse more than he lets on.
You guys, Mike reassured Jesse that he wasn’t going to be left behind before he even started to cook (I think)– he said to Jesse “either we all leave together or we all die here,” or something to that effect.
Incidentally, did anyone notice that Don Eladio hadn’t aged at all since the flashback scene in Hermanos? If anything, he looks even younger. I just thought that was kinda weird.
Yes, I did.
Thought he looked just as much older as Gus did (but no, didn’t think he looked younger). In fact, about the only thing different about each was a touch of graying hair (and glasses for Gus).
Crumdawg, they clearly plastered over Gus’ wrinkles in Hermanos to make him look younger. Given how much older Tio Hector looks now than in the flashback (even aside from the stroke), Don Heladio should be older.
Another weird thing is that it seemed like the Cartel’s main chemist didn’t die at the end. He was sitting at the table and didn’t move while the guy in front of him keeled over. I thought maybe he died where he sat, but he was sitting straight up, not slumped over. Then (I think) he was dead on the ground in the overhead shot.
Not that it wasn’t a terrific episode; just having some fun with very minor details.
I was not a fan of this episode. That whole poison plot just felt really contrived, rushed, and completely unrealistic in how it worked out so well. I mean, it just happens that every single member of the cartel drinks the poisoned tequila, and only two guards didn’t, who are killed by Jesse and Mike. I feel like the Don would have more guards in his mansion, wouldn’t have had everyone drink it, and most likely would not have trusted Gus. But instead it works out almost perfectly.
To me, it just felt like the writers wanted to sever the whole cartel subplot in a single episode. I don’t buy that as careful as Gus is, his great plan is just to poison tequila and hope everybody drinks it.
I definitely hear you. Its fairly unlikely that a plan that would involve that many things going right would actually work in the end with almost no hitches. Nonetheless, I think its forgivable.
Except we don’t know yet if it did work out so well. I gave them a pass for wrapping up the “Jesse Goes To Mexico” in what? a day of episode time because Gus more so than the audience would know the Don’s M.O.
Gus is exceptionally smart, and Don Eladio is not very. I can easily forgive this, as Gus would’ve expected Don Eladio to pour the alcohol for everyone present. Also, Eladio failed to realize the power of revenge, and completely underestimated Gus.
And sorry, Jim, but if you’re not a fan of this episode, I’m not sure how you can call yourself a fan of BB.
i mean, we’re still watching a television show, people. The sopranos killed off like 50 characters a season and no one ever got pinched by the police for a murder.
The 3 of them couldn’t exactly go into the don’s mansion with gun’s blazing, and Gus obviously wasn’t about to let by gones be by gones. We were shown in a flashback with gus and his partner that the don and co. enjoy their drink, so it doesn’t seem totally illogical that everyone would be enjoying some tequila during a celebration with women and cigars, especially since gus drank first. “Jim” says the idea of poison seemed contrived and unrealistic for a careful man like gus, but really, what is more careful and certain than poison? Bullets do have a tendency to miss targets. Unless you’re a cartel sniper.
I had the same thoughts, but also think it unrealistic to expect such a brilliant, complex show to be written ‘perfectly’, not to mention that with time and more episodes I may very well revise my opinion.
The idea of going in with a rare Tequila bottle as a gift makes complete sense. Gus knew that Don Eladio would enjoy the gift and in fact Gus doesn’t even have to offer it. Don Eladio sees it and goes for it himself without being prompted to. My only gripe with the scene was that the bottle wasn’t sealed. To me that would have been a dead giveaway that something was up.
It didn’t ruin the episode for me, but I had a lot of the same thoughts/questions about how well the poison plot played out, and how unrealistic it all seemed. And asking questions doesn’t preclude one from being a fan of the show. No one has the right to tell anyone else what they can and can’t like, and whether or not that makes them a fan of the show.
I’m pretty sure Don Eladio was waiting for Gus to drink the tequila first–there’s a great pause when both their glasses are raised. Gus would have been happy to let Eladio drink first, and maybe avoid having to drink the poison; but he also was ready for it if he had to do it, and he did.
I guessed completely wrong on the Skylar/Ted storyline. When I saw Ted coming into the office I was positive that Saul was going to offer Ted a payment (that would conveniently match up with his IRS bill) if he would launder money for a ‘wealthy client’
If you run with the assumption that a money launderer gets a 10% commission, then they could pay Ted 1.2 million (half to pay the IRS/half to get the company going) to launder Walt’s yearly salary.
Why did Mike grab his necklace/chain?
Perhaps to hold as proof that they are the ones responsible for offing the Don?
A trophy of some kind? Though Dan’s answer makes the most sense…
Maybe to rub it in Tio’s face?
Another great review. I always enjoy your write-ups, Alan.
Aside from the flip-flop of Jesse and Walt, I picked up on another theme this week; deception. Nearly everyone was trying to sell a fiction to someone else. Gus, Jesse, Walt Sr & Jr, Skyler, Saul…. Eladio may have been the only one who wasn’t.
I posted my complete thoughts on BaldMove.com where I go into more depth on this theme.
[baldmove.com]
And while we’re on the subject of actors who get treated as variably ethnic by casting directors, let’s not forget Mark Margolis a/k/a Tio Hector.
Said it before. Saying it again. Don’t fuss with Gus.
Great episode, but one big plot hole jumps out at me. Poison, by its nature, shouldn’t affect everyone the same way. Especially all at once like that. Some of Don Eladio’s bodyguards (like the one who escorted Gus to the bathroom) were pretty big dudes. The shot of Tequila he drank would have to be pretty much pure arsenic to take him out like that, wouldn’t it?
That is a plot hole, but it’s kind of picking nits. I imagine there are some poisons that are so strong that it could affect just about everyone the same way.
No, not pure arsenic, just a toxic amount, and since it was probably pure tequila(anejo meaning “aged” ) it was mixed with, it would not have been noticed .But also why Gus WAS affected, He absorbed SOME of the poison, just not a toxic amount. But once again, I think he took Sulcrafate, to line his stomach , right before he drank
It’s not arsenic. Arsenic is too slow-acting.
Well, whatever poison it was, my point is that the 400-pound bodyguard shouldn’t have felt it the same as Don Eladio or Gus, who are half his size. It should’ve taken a lot more poison to put down the bodyguard, in the same way he’d have to drink a lot more tequila to get drunk.
Morbo, I get what you’re saying but I think you’re making an assumption. If the drug were cyanide, for instance, I don’t think body weight would matter that much. Cyanide kills quickly, period.
Tonight truly was a night to celebrate the best of best on television … and by that I mean that Breaking Bad outdid itself yet again with another breathtaking episode, more than anything that the Emmys did to deliver on their full promise (though there were some very worthy winners, both expected and unexpected, to balance out the few characteristically bat**** crazy turns the voters served up for us.
Funny aside: I had been planning to flick over to the Emmy Awards during the commercial breaks, yet in a strange but perhaps fortunate turn of events, my cable box inexplicably dropped FOX right after Margo Martindale’s acceptance speech, so I had no incentive to change the channel for the full hour. It’s almost as if the television gods/someone at Comcast were telling me to take a hint and go watch greatness live rather than canned and watered down. Message received, gentlemen. Message received.
With both the emmy’s and breaking bad on, Not a chance I would waste one second to change the channel to AMC. o.k i WAS TAPING BOTH, BUT i WOULD NEVER think of not watching BB , AND ANYONE WHO DIDN’T LOVE THIS EVEN WITH ‘well how can they all fall at once” you got to watch it again. terrific writing.
Gotcha, I hope you realize your posts are very difficult to read with your random and liberal use of the caps lock key.
Punc, punc, punc, punctuation.
Punc, punc, punc, punctuation.
They are the little marks that use their influence
to help the sentence make more sense.
“”Those first-person shooter games definitely came in handy”
ON a previous episode Mike tells Jesse he is going to teach him how to shoot.
“”Those first-person shooter games definitely came in handy”
ON a previous episode Mike tells Jesse he is going to teach him how to shoot.
was going to make a comment about how proud Gus and mike seemed to be in the lab in mexcio when jesse asserted himself but now all I can think about is that I missed Mike putting a guy on jesse???
I know there was a weird camera angle where they showed Mike from straight and him pointing to the left but I didn’t watch with benefit of a PVR so I can’t say for sure if it looks like he was about to cancel jesse.
did many other see it like that?
Dennis – that was already discussed at length in an earlier post.
On the heels of last episode’s Jesse/Walt falling out (heart still breaking), I can see why one would deduce that Jesse’s loyalties have shifted but I don’t think we can make that conclusion. First of all, it isn’t practical to kill them while in Mexico. How the hell would he get back? Secondly, Jesse isn’t diabolical enough to turn a situation like that to his advantage. He just wanted to get out alive.
Most importantly though, I think Jesse still doesn’t know what to do and particularly in a chaotic sitation, he acts on instinct and Jesse’s instinct is to protect those around him. His default button is loyalty. He lays it down for anybody he thinks is deserving. That’s what I love about him.
Amber, I agree 100%. He was completely dependent on Gus and Mike to keep him alive down there, didn’t know anyone …the possibility didn’t even cross my mind. I also still believe (at this point) he’s loyal to Walt, even after that ugly, ugly, very ugly falling-out (still sad about it too). Hell, if I were a character on the show (on his side), and he wasn’t heavily using, I’d trust him to have my back, or do his best.
The meth was only 96% pure. Gale could do the same.
Strange error. Walt talks about how his mother worried about him getting Huntington’s from his father and getting him “tested.”
Fact is that while Huntington’s is genetic, there wasnt a test until recently. (and much controversy about whether or not to get tested because the disease is incurable.)
Woody Guthrie died of Huntington’s and Arlo just had to wait to see if he would get it.
Would have made perfect sense for Walt to admit he was always worried about dying young, but his problem is no longer Huntingtons but cancer. And Gus.
I thought that was an anachronism — genetic testing, generally, hasn’t been a common diagnostic tool since this century.
That was the one part of the scene between Walt and Walt Jr. where I thought “Oh god, another trite lazy storyline. Character’s deep problems are rooted in the early death of a parent with horrible progressive disease.” House anyone? And the anachronism regarding the test was jarring. Definitely not the usual BB attention to detail. But I do think Cranston managed to salvage the scene.
By the end I had 4 words. Walt needs a therapist.
Yeah- that was a really lazy error-that test was not available till the ’90s, and there is no way it would’ve been done on a kid even if it had been available then. Really annoying plot device on the writers’ part.
Annoying plot device, or another Walt lie?
Walt says he was tested, but he doesn’t say when. It’s possible he had himself tested sometime after the test became available.
Hibtone, interesting suggestion that it could be another Walt lie. Now that would really make him even more vile because it’s Walt Jr. who he’s lying to, his 16 year old son who took care of him, didn’t rat him out to Skylar, and got his glasses fixed. Walt Jr. is maybe the only morally decent person left on the show. But that seems like an elaborate lie for Walter to come up with. I still think the Huntington’s reference was a forced plot device. Surely the writers could have come up with something more original regarding Walt’s tortured past and his own relationship with his father.
It makes sense as a partial lie — don’t freak the kid out, by not saying explicitly that the disease won’t be passed down — but that opens up another fault of the script: Wouldn’t Walt, Jr. ask “does Huntington’s have anything to do with my neural disease?”
I know, I know, it would kill the momentum of Walt’s speech — but it’s a valid question for a guy who never has railed against his disability, to the point of having his grades go down, even during an extremely stressful time for his family. Just one more lost opportunity in giving Walt, Jr. shading, more than his preference of breakfast foods.
wow forget the emmys breaking bad is where its at, whoever wins best drama actor better thank their lucky stars Brian Cranston and breaking couldn’t be nominated this year
Write a comment…wow forget the emmys breaking bad is where its at, whoever wins best drama actor better thank their lucky stars Brian Cranston and breaking couldn’t be nominated this year
Gus is exceptionally smart, and Don Eladio is not very. I can easily forgive this, as Gus would’ve expected Don Eladio to pour the alcohol for everyone present. Also, Eladio failed to realize the power of revenge, and completely underestimated Gus.
The tearful confession to Walt Jr. might have been one of the most despicable things we’ve seen Walt do yet. I couldn’t help but wonder how much of it was purely pathological lying, and how much was genuine emotion over destroying the relationship with Jesse. Either way, Walt completely exploited and manipulated his real son’s emotions and thought nothing of it.
Also, the show spent a good deal of time using “bed side table” cam and captured a very deliberate shot of Walt Jr. glancing at the pills. Do you think there is anything more to this than him just assuming his father took too many?
I don’t think that was lying. That was him genuinely upset about what had happened. He was trying to lie about it saying he had gambled, but when Walt, Jr., asks about how he got in a fight a second time, that’s when the real emotion comes out.
Awesome episode. Knew Jesse would acquit himself well in the lab…he’s been shown to talk a good game, as when he’s showing off his new sound system. LOL’d at Mike’s reaction to Jesse putting the Cartel chemist in his place.
Jesse’s just talking nonsense about his stereo–a junkie’s half-remembered interpolation of the schpiel from a moron saleseguy at Best Buy.
Needless to say, he needed something more in this situation. And what he did is treat the Cartel Chemist like Walter White, and basically pummel his information with attitude.
Contrast this with his handling of the Spooge fiasco in Season 2.
The cartel has good taste in aviation headsets. I have the same one! Nice plane too!
My thought was, wouldn’t that headset irritate Mike’s ear? But maybe it’s sufficiently healed by now.