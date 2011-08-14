‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Shotgun’: Who’s the guy?

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” – which was just renewed for 16 final episodes – coming up just as soon as I break out the non-fancy liquor…
“You’re not the guy. You’re not capable of being the guy. I had a guy, and now I don’t. You’re not the guy!” -Mike
Why did Walter White walk away from the company he had helped build, and that could have made him millions?
Pride.
Why did Walt continue cooking meth even after Gretchen and Elliott offered to pay for his treatment and anything else he might need?
Pride.
Why did Walt go back to cooking even after the experimental cancer treatment worked?
Pride.
Why does Walt put Hank back on the trail of Heisenberg when Gale made such an easy fall guy?
Pride.
On “The Sopranos,” Dr. Melfi once asked Tony, “How many people have to die for your personal growth?” With “Breaking Bad,” it’s Walter White’s staggering levels of pride and self-regard that have led to so much death and pain and heartache. And the closing scenes of “Shotgun” suggest that his pride will once again get him and others into deep, deep trouble.
And yet the bulk of the episode is about Gus and Mike exploiting Jesse’s pride to not only refocus him on his work, but possibly turn him into an ally in their ongoing struggle with Mr. White.
On the Jesse side of things, “Shotgun” is actually a very simple episode (albeit another gorgeous-looking one, taking greater-than-usual pleasure in the desert landscapes). “Breaking Bad” is a process-oriented show, and that story is all process. Jesse rides around with Mike for a day, and gets an idea of how the dead drops work, and all of it is just a build-up for the little play that Gus and Mike stage for Jesse’s benefit at the final pick-up spot. A good con requires preparation, and Gus – like Walter White, and like Vince Gilligan, for that matter – is a patient man. He knows that Jesse needs some sense of purpose to shake him out of his nihilist phase. He’s aware of how the Walt/Jesse partnership works: that even though they’re protective of each other, Walt tends to treat Jesse like garbage, and Jesse lets him because he’s hoping for another moment of approval from his surrogate father figure like the one in the hospital room in “One Minute.” And in one well-executed chess move, Gus gets Jesse to start taking pride in both his job and the approval of the men who employ him. And given how standoffish and/or bullying Walt is towards Jesse – except on those rare occasions when he has no choice but to be kind – I can easily see a scenario where the next time Walt and Gus are in conflict, Walt doesn’t have Jesse as his ally.
And that is why you don’t mess with the Chicken Man.
On the other hand, Gus may have another problem to deal with, all because Walt was drunk and miserable and unable to let a dead man get credit for his work.
Though Jesse travels more literal miles over the course of this day, Walt has by far the longer and more complicated emotional journey. We open up with him frantically driving to Los Pollos Hermanos, convinced that either Gus is about to die or he is(*), and making phone calls to Saul and Skyler. But Gus isn’t there, Mike reassures him about Jesse while simultaneously keeping Walter off-balance by not telling him what’s up, and Walt has to muddle through the cook on his own until it’s time to go sign the car wash papers with Skyler. And suddenly the message he left as a possible farewell gets interpreted by a nervous Skyler as a mark of vulnerability and affection from her estranged husband. They fall back in bed together, and the next thing you know, Skyler’s making plans for him to move back in.
(*) And being so unconcerned with his future that he gives his name to the assistant manager.
This is all Walt has wanted since Skyler kicked him out of the house at the end of season 2, and yet it doesn’t seem to be something he wants anymore.
Is it Walt’s damned pride again? Is he just mad that Skyler is the one taking charge and making the decisions, rather than her giving in to one of his moves? Though Walt’s pride is obviously at work at the Schrader dinner table, in this case I think it’s something more complicated. Walt can be arrogant and self-deceptive much of the time, but I think the events of these last few episodes have made him realize just how unstable his life has become. He’s in a dark place, working for a man he believes intends to kill him at the first opportunity, and he no longer feels comfortable slipping back into his old life, bantering with Skyler and Walter Jr., being part of jovial dinner conversation at Hank and Marie’s house. He needs all the wine he can get at that dinner party because of the events of the previous day he, but he also needs to have it alone in the kitchen. This isn’t his life anymore, these aren’t his people, and this is all too much to handle. And the combination of his nerves, and the booze (recall how close he came to confessing about Jane when Jesse slipped him a mickey in “Fly”) and hearing Hank describe Gale the copycat as a genius five-star chef – not to mention one who wasted his intellect on meth when he could have been improving the world – leads him to blurt out his theory that Gale isn’t the man Hank has been looking for.
Hank was out. He’d found closure, was done looking for his white whale. But now he’s on the trail again, and while that sense of purpose has clearly improved things between himself and Marie, it’s also going to put both Hank and his brother-in-law back into harm’s way.
All over stupid pride.
Some other thoughts:
â€¢ Lots of speculation last week over whether Hank genuinely suspected Walt while they were discussing the “WW” reference in Gale’s notebook. And I imagine there will be some more after that dinner scene, and the look on Hank’s face as Walt is convincing him that Gale’s not the guy. While there’s obviously meant to be tension in both scenes, I don’t think Hank has Walt on the brain in either one – at least not at the forefront of his brain. Maybe deep down he’s cataloging all these inconsistencies, and the ways in which Walt would make such an obvious Heisenberg candidate. But up front, he still thinks of Walt as his goofy, milquetoast brother-in-law – even his reaction to Walt’s new identity as a gambler is more a source of amusement than suspicion – and I think the look in this episode was just Hank pondering whether Walt is right about Gale, and then about whether he wants to take action about it. I have no doubt that there will come a point where Hank gets wise to Walt, but I think it has to come right near the end of either the series or just of Hank’s life. Even though Hank is now wrapped up in this mess because Walt is paying his medical bills, I still don’t see Hank or the show continuing for much longer past the point where he puts the black hat onto Mr. White.
â€¢ This episode’s director, Michelle MacLaren, was also responsible for the shootout in “One Minute,” and I smiled to see that Jesse, like Hank, recognizes the value of a car in reverse as a weapon when you don’t have a gun and your opponent does.
â€¢ Gale is described in this episode as “like Scarface had sex with Mr. Rogers,” which is an amusing twist on Gilligan’s mission statement for the series about taking Mr. Chips and slowly turning him into Scarface.
â€¢ The song in the pair of Jesse and Walt montages is “1977” by Ana Tijoux.
â€¢ Victor’s replacement, Tyrus, hasn’t had much to do yet, but it’s clear he’s very much cut from the Gus/Mike cloth, acting without talking except when absolutely necessary, and projecting an aura of professional cool that puts Jesse and/or Walt ill-at-ease.
â€¢ For that matter, IÂ love Mike in this episode. So unflappable, so understandably terrifying to Jesse (who would have had no shot whatsoever trying to attack with his keys), and yet in the end it’s revealed that he doesn’t quite understand Gus’s endgame. Gus needs Mike to protect the operation, but Mike needs Gus for big-picture thinking. Good combination.
â€¢ Love that Walter Jr. is drinking out of a Beneke mug as he talks to Walt about Walt moving back in – no matter what happens between Walter and Skyler now, there’s always going to be the whole “I.F.T.” business between them.
What did everybody else think?
Did I hear another cough by Mike picking up a drop? This has to be leading to something.
Yep, he coughed… I guess it does mean something…
Yea I was pretty sure he coughed in this one. The first time I didn’t think anything of it, but now twice, its gotta be something
Plus the “no smoking” mandate in the car…
Yeah I noticed the cough too.
Same here
Are we going to see Walt accompany Mike to chemo?
Could this be considered Chekhov’s cough?
Gus obviously wants to groom Jesse to be the next Mike. He’s already a killer, so it’s all about building his confidence and pushing him further in that direction.
Walter, Walter, Walter -‘Pride goeth before destruction’ Proverbs 16:18
That is all.
Great, great episode.
Deep, deep episode. Gus is a genius, of the human condition.
If Gus was a true genius of the human condition, neither he nor any of his employees would ever need a gun.
Minister, Gus and his employees don’t use guns very often, if at all, to my memory. The only person with a gun in this episode is Walt. Walt doesn’t understand other people or even bother to make an effort. He’s always reacting while Gus sets things in motion and solves problems without shooting anybody.
We get it! Marie likes Purple!
Matt, my thought exactly. Soooo tired of the colour purple. Hank must be just about ready to throw up. I wonder why he puts up with it…oh, he’s colour blind.
Does that mean anything do you think or is it just reinforce her annoying nature?
Jesse PINKman. Walter WHITE. BLUE meth. ORANGE screen for the Mexico scenes. Color plays a role in this show but the Marie purple combo is just getting ovebearing at this point.
I know, right? I used to like the color…
Elizabeth, last season when Jesse was in the hospital (I think it was I See You), he looked at a color-coded pain chart. The colors went from green-blue-purple-yellow-orange-red (I think).
Ever since I saw that, I’ve been trying to come up with a consistent theory about individual pain / clothing choice. Sometimes it seems to fit together; sometimes it doesn’t.
E.g. Walt’s red shirt at the family dinner!
Weakest one of the season. Lots of fancy camera tricks do not hide the fact that there was an inordinate amount of setup for the payoff offered.
Gus is one smart sonvagun though.
Disagree, best ep of the season. Gus put Jesse’s loyalties in play, Walt put Hank back in play, and lots of tension all around.
Disagree with your disagree.
Last week’s was, and is, still the one I enjoyed the most so far this season. More tension.
And way more humor.
Disagree with your disagree of my disagree.
Agree that it’s the weakest episode of the season (those montages got old).
Best so far vote right here as well.
Totally disagree with the disagreement to the other disagreement.
This episode was awesome. Great tension, smart and loved the way it was shot. Other than Saul wasn’t in it this was Breaking Bad near it’s best.
I agree with the disagreements. ;-D
I agree that the original disagreement was agreeable only for those who agreed to disagree. Honestly, though, this was a good, appropriately tense episode. Not the best ever or the worst ever. Cool it with the superlatives.
You guys are hilarious.
But I think the answer lies in between. See the epi again. I think there is more going on – it looks like a lot of setup and ‘process’ but remember the looks, like MIke’s look when he met with Gus and Gus told him Jesse wants to be a hero (pardon the misquote). Mike looked genuinely miserable, I thought. And Walt looks like he’s gone down the rabbit hole again. It’s not just pride, it’s fatal fatalism that is going to get him. But I love your banter. Keep it going…
Second worst episode, me thinks. I figured out what Gus was doing the second Walt was cooking on his own. We know that the show runners aren’t killing off the second main character who is winning Emmy’s, so what is the only other possible scenario? That he is going to do something “heroic” to give him confidence. This show is too transparent.
You really figured out that they were going to make him a “hero”. That’s pretty impressive. Yeah, I knew there was no way they were going to kill him, but I couldn’t tell you exactly what they were going to do…. I don’t think the show is transparent, I think you might just be a really good guesser :)
I’ve got to agree with Lisa, Razorback. I find it more than a little hard to believe that you figured out what Gus and Mike were planning. Honestly we still don’t know exactly why he is doing what he is doing. We might be able to take educated guesses but thats it. If there is anything that this show can be accused of, its not that it is predictable.
I thought this episode was excellent. Not an all-timer like “One Minute” or anything, but just a confident show doing what it does best. Yes there was a lot of setup going on (also a lot of refining and re-defining characters we know so well – Hank’s total reawakening, Walt’s ever-painful pride). But what carried this episode for me wasn’t what it was about so much as how it was about it. The open with Walt in a panic was masterful in its use of camera work and sound editing to create unbearable tension. The first scene between Jesse and Mike was similarly tense even though intellectually I knew Mike wasn’t going to hurt him. Walt at the chicken restaurant reminded me of a less comic version of the paranoid-at-the-airport scene in “Get Shorty,” an all-time favorite of mine. And the final dinner scene started out as a reminder of how things used to be – it felt comfortable, like “Oh! I remember scenes like this, and these characters interacting in this way!” – and suddenly with Walt’s exit to the kitchen, it felt like the show was telling us very clearly how much has changed, and how our protagonist knows it.
I loved the episode.
My big problem with the episode is while I bought Walt babbling at the dinner table I do not buy Jesse’s mood turnaround from being in the depths of despair to feeling so quickly invigorated because he helped Mike out.
i would think that Jesse would have enough neurons to realize somewhere between “yo” and “s’up” that he was being set up; why else would Mike leave Jesse in a car full of dead drop money with the keys?
I disagree to all the disagreements about disagreeing.
Good episode. But after the ending, how the heck are they going to keep this going for 24 more episodes?
If there’s one thing this show is good at, it’s dragging things out. More wasted real estate here than in the last housing boom, and it likes to play cute with its indulgences. If Gilligan was honest with himself he’d have spent less time last season rudderlessly spalshing about, would axe the 5th season (or spin-off into a car wash comedy, as I saw tweeted somewhere) and just wrap things the heck up as he said he would.
The least they could do is have Walt blow something up, occasionally, which was both a valid release for the character and the audience and a good illusion that something was happening.
Sad thing is that Hank should never have needed Walt to drive him forward. “Heisenberg” might be out of the picture, but the blue stuff is still going around and he had plans for a whole freakin’ meth factory in his hands. Like they couldn’t start looking into chemical and equipment purchases? But then this show has always been lousy on the cop end of things and Walt’s in-laws are more often cartoons than not.
I like this show quite a bit, but its failings are only amplified the more time it spends spinning wheels.
I’ve said it since the first episode of this season, that this season is dedicated to Walt no shutting the F up, and it’s ramifications. It’s crazy how quiet everyone has been in scenes with Walt just to show that his inner workings have clouded his mind to the world around him, or like you put it. His pride.
I agree. Now that Walt appears no longer desperate to appease Skylar, and Jesse isn’t his confidante, there might come a scene where Walt, out of pride, out of spite, tells Skylar all that he has done. No secrets.
Writing 2 years late, and while many have talked about Pride, I thought I will pick this comment to respond to – no specific reason except the mention of pride.
Spoilers – none, except for Alan’s comment about this season being a cat and mouse between Gus and Walt, have not seen anything. No previews, no future episodes.
However, if it really is a cat and mouse – just like Gus is setting up his game, could Walt be setting up Gus to be Heisenberg?
It looked clear that Walt’s blabbering was because of pride, but maybe he will be able to turn the situation to his advantage and get Gus caught/killed by Hank. I guess it has to be killed rather than caught because otherwise Gus will spill his guts about Walt.
I enjoyed it but the whole “hero” thing seemed wrong to me. There are a lot of ways something like that could have gone wrong and quite a few that might have ended up badly for Mike and/or Gus. Jesse, might for instance, instead of running away, actually attempted to kill one of those guys with the car. He might have gotten hurt himself. He might have, instead of circling back around and picking Mike up, have driven off thinking it was a plot against him. Seems like a pretty risky move and not in keeping with the sort of controlled circumstances they both like to work with.
But really, that is a relatively minor quibble.
Walt’s drunken pride actually made me laugh out loud. I actually said to my tv screen, “You just couldn’t help yourself, could you?” And of course he couldn’t. We had to know it was coming. No way Walt’s perpetual hubris doesn’t get in the way of a clean and safe getaway for himself.
I’m not sure I would call that quibble minor? I guess it’s just part of the acceptance of far-fetched plot that goes along with loving the show.
I think if it went wrong and Jessie died or killed another low level associate it would have been unfortunate but acceptable to Gus.
I think in putting the car in reverse, Jesse WAS trying to kill one of the guys. And I suspect both the thugs were expendable in Gus’ organization. And if Jesse had been killed, that’s just another way to solve the Jesse issue, so there was little downside, other than Mike losing his car.
Didn’t one of the guys (thugs) actually appear to BE killed? and Mike’s car appeared to be a ten-year old expendable Mercury Marquis? I wondered about that too. So, overall here, you’re saying that Gus was just taking a gamble with Jesse’s life and it could have gone either way, and all would have been fine?
Murdered people are variables. Part of the whole reason they are doing this is because killing Jesse creates variables that they don’t want to have to deal with. When they do kill, they like to do so under very controlled circumstances. Underground in the lab for instance. An incautious meth-head, careening away while he believes his life to be in danger, is pretty much the opposite of a controlled circumstance. Like I said, a lot could have gone wrong in ways that they couldn’t really predict. Mike even intimates at much at the end when he expresses a bit of surprise at the fact that things went pretty much exactly the way Gus expected.
Okay, I’ll buy that. If I was really going to quibble, I’d question that all the stash bags were identical and why didn’t Mike just take the cash and leave the empty bags?
I think the plan was perfectly feasible. Here’s how I imagine it having been set up:
The attackers weren’t even in Gus’s organization. Gus, or more likely one of his underlings, tipped off some guys that there was some big money pickup happening at location X and time X. Mike knew about it the whole time and put himself into a safe spot to let it all play out. And ultimately, however it played out was acceptable to Gus and Mike. If Jesse was killed, well it would get rid of a headache. If he excelled then he might snap out of his destructive spiral and potentially become an asset to them: win-win.
Dylanfan, on the stash bags, my guess is that Mike collects the stash bags (rather than just taking all the money and leaving them) so that he can give them back to the dealers so they can have them before making the next drop. Just seems simpler IMO.
I really believe the attackers were in Gus’s organization because Mike knew that the one suffered a sprained ankle. There was definite risk involved with the plan, but not so much that things could be expected to get out of control. First, by design Jesse had no gun so it could be foreseen that his only weapon was the car which Mike purposely left with the keys in the ignition. So the shotgun man is presumably ready for the possibility that the car will come at him, and he’s picked the spots where he can jump out of the way.
And as others have said, I am sure Gus considered the thugs an acceptable loss. Jesse was probably in no danger. I doubt the shotgun was even loaded.
The analysis is kinda fun, but this isn’t the Zapruder film. It’s scripted TV drama. Just roll with it, bitch.
I definitely admire the complexity of the characterizations and I’m able to roll with it some BUT I was kind of surprised when Jesse showed up to pick Mike back up. When that scene unfolded, I thought at first Gus and Mike had some elaborate plot to off Jesse and I’m not sure why he wouldn’t have assumed they were behind it (which, they were of course but not in that way.)
Brilliant ploy to turn Jesse against Walt though which shouldn’t be all that hard. I have no idea how this show will end but if it’s other than a dramatically dead Walt, I’d be surprised.
I get what you’re saying because it felt a little off to me too. I love the show, love it, but once in a while I feel like the characters are being moved around like chessmen on a board by an unseen hand and this episode, as much as I liked it overall, had that feeling for me. The unseen hand would belong to Gilligan and the writer(s) of course. A complex con with the goal of improving Jesse’s self-esteem is pretty warm and fuzzy…
@Trilby I don’t think the end-goal really is improving Jesse’s self-esteem. The end-goal is about controlling the risk Jesse poses to the organization without killing him and creating more leverage over Walt. I agree with you that Gus isn’t terribly interested in Jesse’s psychological health. He really only cares about how Jesse’s behavior influences his organization.
The guys at the last drop were definitely Mike’s men. He knew all that went wrong was just a sprained ankle, and Gus apologized for the damages to “your vehicles” – plural.
Back at the beginning of the series, Walt was trapped in a passive, powerless role in his marriage and both his jobs, and when he snapped he threw everything away bit by bit until he finally stopped feeling powerless. And now he’s right back in the same subordinate role in his marriage and he’s back to being (at least in his mind) marginalized at his job, and just generally feeling like the world owes him. I don’t know how you break bad from being a meth kingpin, but I’m pretty sure we’re going to find out.
I agree. You can see him boiling with frustration when his wife is arranging his life for him. Even if he wanted to move back in, the way everyone else seems to think it’s a done deal angers him. And she’s even decided which day he’ll move back.
And I have to say, the one thing that was a little bit frustrating about this episode is that they seem to be taking it down the same road as they did last season. In other words we’re seeing Walt, once again, be pushed back into the neutered and powerless role we all know he loathes and I expect that at some point he’ll put his Heisenberg cap back on and claw some power back. Maybe I’m totally wrong about where they take this and if so, kudos to them for the misdirection, but for the first time in this series, it feels a bit predictable.
I don’t know Matt, maybe you’re smarter than I am, but the one thing I’ve consistently learned from the writers and producers of this show is that the minute I think Breaking Bad is becoming predictable they throw me a massive curve. Yes, we can see Walt is bristling at his lack of control in his life once again and sure, we can see his reaction to all this outside control building in him. But I have no idea what’s going to happen next and I know if I take my best guesses, I’m likely to be wrong.
Doesn’t seem remotely predictable to me at all, especially when Gus is position Jesse against Walt.
Definitely would like to see a spin-off series featuring Mike and Jesse. Loved the time-lapse sequence, especially of their bickering.
Ditto!
Surprised that they included the first Saul call, but no return call. Both times Walt’s watch went off, I thought it was a Saul deadline. Which also makes you wonder why a different lawyer was handling the car wash.
I, too, noticed that it seems the life he was trying so hard to protect is the thing he seems the most determined to get out of now. Walt’s no longer ‘Breaking Bad’ – he’s broken.
Alan – great insight. This is the most complete, enlightening and entertaining review of the season. Excellent.
I think the car wash deal was closed by a different lawyer because they don’t want Saul linked to their legit business on paper. He isn’t the most well respected guy out there.
Plus, he seemed to be a notary, not a lawyer.
He could have been a commercial realtor, many of whom are also notaries.
Many lawyers are also notaries so they can take of things in one go.
Buying a car wash is not something you need a “criminal” lawyer for.
The lawyer was Bogdan’s not theirs. They were finalizing the transaction between the selling and buying parties; someone would have had to have been present from each party. Obviously Skylar and Walt are there as the buyers; the lawyer was there representing the seller.
Alan, in your season preview you mentioned a scene where unflappable Mike expresses shock at the “psycho” that they’re dealing with in Walter White. I’m guessing that scene hasn’t come up yet because I don’t think we’ve seen it.
I’m pretty sure that was referring to the Boxcutter scene.
“But there’s a moment where he has a look on his face that screams, “What the hell just happened, and how did we get involved with this lunatic Walter White?”” That could refer to the boxcutter scene, but sounds more like he’s referring to Mike’s reaction to something Walt actually does, rather than something he sets in motion. Alan, can you clarify?
He was talking about the scene in “Thirty-Eight Snub” where Walt, against all reason, tries to convince Mike to betray Gus.
It was Mike alone in the bar at start of Thirty-Eight Snub, where he’s almost in a daze over how messed up his job/life has become since Gus hired Walt.
After Odysseus blinded Telemachus and could’ve made a clean getaway, he couldn’t resist bragging about it and revealing his identity.
Odysseus blinded his beloved son and bragged about it? Must’ve been in the reboot.
Aw, of course he meant Polyphemus! Easy mistake. Although I misread it entirely and thought it said Oedipus and Tiresias at first, which didn’t make sense either. All those ancient Greek names are easy to confuse.
Anyway, I think it’s a good analogy.
Kitty O, Kudos!
Ugh…yes, yes, Polyphemus.
I didn’t even realize I had typed that. I swear, I actually do know my mythology.
Thank you Andrew for the correction, and Kitty O. for being nice about it.
The only reason I think Hank might wind up finding out before the end of the series (or even this season) is that it might present a family vs. work dilemma of some sort. Will he stick lock up Walt if it means the total collapse of his entire family? I suspect so, as there are few things he seems to hate more than drug dealers/cooks.
(Note: There is an episode later this season called “Hermanos.” Make of that what you will, but I wonder if it’s referencing the Hank/Walt relationship. Along with the chicken restaurant, of course.)
If I’m not mistaken, ‘hermanos’ means ‘brothers’ in Spanish. Hmmm.. I wonder where we’ve seen brothers before in this show?
If I’m not mistaken, ‘hermanos’ means ‘brothers’ in Spanish. Hmmm.. I wonder where we’ve seen brothers before in this show?
*HINT* My duplicate (or twin) entries are intentional…
Yes, Hermanos means brothers.
Yes, Hermanos means brothers. ;-)
LoL2
(I would’ve posted it twice but thought I should save room for someone else to post)
I’m not sure that Hank “hates” drug dealers. I think he loves his job, but I’ve never gotten the sense that Hank is some blind moral crusader determined to rid the world of the evils of drugs. Sure occasionally he goes on some rant about how much better the world would’ve been had Heisenberg dedicated his brain to the good of man, rather than cooking meth, but for the most part I think Hank is just on one side of the law and rather than being someone who “hates” drug dealers, he needs them (as we see in the final scene.) He loves the chase and doesn’t really feel whole without it. All of this is just a long way of saying I don’t think its at all obvious how Hank would/will respond to discovering Walt’s secret. Clearly he wants to catch him, but the I don’t think its so obvious that he would lock him up without hesitation.
I gotta say this, to me, was the most well done part of the episode. After last week, I really thought that Hank was permanently off Walt’s trail and that any attempt by the writers to put him back on would’ve felt rather forced, but within one episode they put him back on Walt’s trail in a way that felt totally natural and fits with everything we know about both characters: Walt’s greatest sin is pride and Hank will keep an open mind in an investigation if he’s given a good reason to do so.
It would be just as likely that the name deals with something to do with the fried chicken shop, Los Pollos Hermanos, rather than anything dealing with Hank & Walt as “brothers” or the deceased drug cartel twins. There might be some brothers angle, however it would seem logical for them to make it a double entendre. My money would be on it somehow focusing on Los Pollos Hermanos.
Thanks mon frere – that means brother in french. I don’t know how I know that, I took 3 years of spanish.
@thegoche. I’m shocked it took so long for someone to make that reference.
We have to find this Hermano guy, I hear he’s headed down old South America way!
My guess is that we will meet the second brother in Los Pollos Hermanos during the ‘Hermanos’ episode…
Or it could refer to Jesse & his little brother. I’d be surprised if we don’t see him again.
By the final wine scene, I was stating that Walter wasn’t taking very well to getting played, both at work and at home. He just has to exert some sort of control, and he’s only able to do that once he loses a little control with the wine and runs his mouth.
Man, I am so f’n glad this show is back on air.
I think Mike feels ill at ease because he isn’t sure if Gus wants Jesse cleaned up to replace Walter or to replace “old man” Mike.
I doubt he’s worried at being replaced, I just think he finds Jesse to be worthless and a waste of their time.
Yeah. Mike may have many worries in life but I doubt any of them involve a jerkoff like Jesse taking his job.
I don’t think Mike is convinced that Jesse is a moron anymore. When Jesse calls Mike’s bluff about killing the kid who stole his money, it opened Mike’s eyes a bit. He might not like him or have much patience with him, but Mike is starting to realize that Jesse isn’t as worthless as he might seem at first glance.
“I don’t think Mike is convinced that Jesse is a moron anymore.”
I don’t disagree with that at all. I think, like Walt before him, he is learning that Jesse is actually pretty intelligent. What Jesse lacks isn’t smarts. Its temperament and judgement. The kid sitting next to him all day who can’t stop fidgeting, and lets tweaked out meth addicts walk out his front door with tens of thousands of dollars of ill gotten gains that he kept in his bedroom, is not on any sort of a path to take over as cleaner for a major crime organization. I doubt Mike has lost a moments rest worrying about that particular possibility.
Love me some Michelle MacLaren. My anticipation level shoots up even higher when I see her name under the “Directed by” credit.
One of my favorite parts of this episode: As much as Hank despises Jesse, he doesn’t think he’s capable of executing Gale. Even better, he’s technically right. The Jesse he knows is not capable of that, but the Jesse that Walter White influences is obviously capable of killing Gale.
Perhaps my memory is faulty but I didn’t Jesse shot Tuco in the struggle over the gun and to save his own life. After he shot him, he stood over him to finish Tuco off but couldn’t do it. So Hank is right in that Jesse isn’t a cold blooded killer.
The use of the color purple regarding Marie (and her house) has now become so over the top that I can’t stop noticing it. It was used a great deal in the episode “Open House” and was back in full force tonight. Additionally Jesse and Walt have taken turns in all red wardrobe and settings. Vince could be trying to say a bunch of different things (what that is who knows) but it’s clearly a metaphor for something
On one of the AMC character blogs Marie talks about purple as a calming color. It makes sense that as homelife with Hank becomes more and more unbearable that she throws up more and more purple. I wonder if we’ll see a reduction in it now that Hank is focused once again.
Purple stands for royalty. Marie = Marie Antoinette, let them eat cake, let Walt drink wine…get it? It’s all right there in the subtext.
GarysF, I think it’s deeper than on the ‘surface’ as you put it. The subtext is deeper. Blood is red or purple, depending on its source – arterial blood is red, venous blood is purple. For example, Victor’s jugular vein was cut, hence purple (venous blood is not as oxygenated hence it’s bluish-purplish evn though for TV’s sake it showed up red). so I think the subtext is more subtle and this show is all about the spilling of blood. In Marie’s home, Hank’s blood could be seen as being all over the place, as he was shot up by the twin(s), as he has been sweating blood over Heisenberg, and he also shot Tuco. Don’t forget too, isn’t Walt wearing blood red-burgundy now? So, I think it goes deeper than royalty or wine — although if you want to invoke royalty, that too is based on blood rights.
Thanks for the insight, Emilylux. But was just trying to poke a little fun with all the analysis that goes on here.
MK Ultra
Urgh, i don’t know about this episode, i thought it was very contrived, I mean you have to suspend a certain level of disbelief, but the whole needeing him to feel like a hero thing was just too much. I mean, I think it was already well established, everyone including Jesse thought Mike was going to kill him. I would think Jesse would think that the whole day had been a set up so that Mike wouldn’t have to kill him. Like they didn’t want to get their hands dirty with someone that was so close to their organization so Mike picked up his assassination fund and then set Jesse up to be dissapeared. So yeah, I didn’t buy that entire storyline which really was atleast half this episode. Gus should really just cut his losses with these two, because no matter how good Walt’s meth is he’s going to get the Chicken man caught.
Last week Alan felt the camera at the lab was a sort of “chekhov’s gun.” I don’t think it was.
But I do think the emphasis this week on the cameras at los pollos IS a “chekhov’s camera.”
It’s getting beyond that. At one point, just before Walk burst through into the office, I thought he was going to shoot the camera in his frustration.
Ok, here’s my issue. There’s maybe eight more episodes left in this season. And another 16 are on the way. And Hank’s already pretty much linked the meth to Gus’ operation.
I realize these guys are all about stretching stuff out. But they’re going to have to do all the rest in pretty much real time from here on out, as far as I can see….
On the other hand, come to think of it, it’s taking days and days to run those prints from the Gale crime scene. So maybe there’s something all, oh, timey-wimey going on in the BB universe, and that will help them stretch the remainder over 24 episodes.
“these guys are all about stretching stuff out”. How exactly? Tuco(would’ve been a season long enemy on a different show) gone in 4 episodes. The cousins(seemingly the big bad in early season 3) gone in 7 episodes. Skyler finds out the truth in the season 3 premiere, etc. They really don’t drag stuff out on Breaking Bad.
So you’re making a case for BB being a face-paced show?
I’m guessing that’d be a minority opinion.
I definitely didn’t say it was a fast paced show. It generally tends to be slow paced and methodical. I just don’t think the writers stretch things out.
“Dragging stuff out” has a negative connotation to it, and it’s certainly not fast paced. How about “deliberate”? Anyways I think it’s a little early to assume this all ends once Hank figures it out completely. The show is about Walter, not the chicken man. They could catch Gus at the beginning of next season and I would still think there would be plenty of story to tell in the final season.
Maybe they’ve got the Seattle Police Department running those prints.
Sloppy by Mike talking shop over a cell phone
While I agree with some of the commenters above that Gus’s plan to give Jesse his ‘hero’ moment was far from airtight, there were several ways that he could use it to his advantage. Assuming that the faux-robbers even had orders to shoot him, Jesse’s death would have come in ‘the line of duty’ so to speak, rather than being an obvious execution. If Jesse had killed one of the robbers in self-defense, then it may well have served as a catalyst to harden him against the idea of being a murderer and become more stable as a result. Gus is clearly willing to lose a few pawns in the service of winning a bigger prize, and Jesse is a more valuable prize than he appears to be at first glance.
Gus’s immediate objectives with regards to Jesse are defensive (stabilizing him so as to minimize his habit for incautious risks) and offensive (to fracture his already shaky relationship with Walt even further). Jesse, like Walt, needs to feel validated in some way – his turning point in this episode came when Mike rewarded his actions by allowing him to smoke. Mike is cool, collected, and (mostly) unflappable in the face of violence and death – everything that a shaken Jesse wants to feel and everything that Walter isn’t right now. If Gus is able to offer up Mike (be he willing or unwilling) as a surrogate father-figure for Jesse to respect and emulate, then there’s a possibility that he could not only break Jesse’s loyalty to Walt – the great oversight that cost him Gale Boetticher – but bring him to his side as a willing ally.
At that point, he could either dispose of him once he had outlived his present usefulness or – in the unlikely event Jesse’s new hardened outlook took and he dispensed with his jerkoff tendencies – to cultivate him as a long-term asset.
Gus’s plan is already pay off in the short run, but I doubt it will work in the end. Jesse is smarter than he realizes, too smart to become an entirely passive and unquestioning pawn. But Gus is focused on boxing Walt in right now, and taking control of his relationship with Jesse – the one relationship Walt is where still truly believes he is the dominant partner – his best tool for doing so.
Interesting analysis. Certainly Jesse feels like he’s earned the reward of the smoke, and he’s back to work with enthusiasm and a new found sense of authority. Notice how he gives orders to Walt for a change.
Jesse is smarter than most (everybody?) on the show thinks, in some ways. However, he can be easily manipulated at times, and most people respond well to sincere (or seemingly sincere) praise. I believe Jesse craves that kind of situation where he is getting rewarded for doing a good job. We see that with him whenever he surprises Walt and gets a begrudging sort of accolade. Most people are the same way and crave that positive attention from their teachers, bosses, spouse, parents, etc. We WANT to be valued and do a good job as a general rule. Gus’ plan seems to show a certain awareness.
While not airtight, Gus’ plan seemed reasonably safe all things considered (two presumably highly-trained men whose job is to play a role and not get killed by some junkie with no gun) and works to make Jesse feel like he has done a good job, is important, and take some ownership of his work. It also gives him a second job which, in addition to further tying him to the business, keeps him from having much time to party with hobos and junkies just there for the free drugs, pizza, and the seemingly never-ending party. Of course, it also helps get Jesse out of the funk of killing Gale, which was at the root of the most pressing problem he is causing Gus.
-Cheers
Very good point Jan. That was a subtle moment, I didn’t think about until you brought it up, but you’re absolutely right: even Jesse is ordering Walt around now.
It looks like Gus is grooming Jesse to replace Walt or at least make Jesse feel that he can replace Walt. He feels important and not just Walt’s punching bag. This gives Jesse leverage.
I do not think Jesse could replace Walt in part for the same reason Victor could not (he does not have the mental capacity to factor for all the changes and consistently make that high of a quality of product), plus he is too risky. I do not think Gus would put somebody in place to head his meth production that happened to be a recovering addict that went against express wishes to NOT try and kill the two guys that were involved with Tomas’ death and was on a pretty all-consuming downward spiral after killing the master-chemist that was intended to replace Walt & Jesse until Jesse was forced/manipulated into killing Gale. So no, I do not feel Gus is actually grooming Jesse to replace Walt so much as get him out of the funk of murdering somebody and feel important to be tied to and have ownership over his job(s) with Gus.
Just musing, however that is my guess.
-Cheers
I’m with you Tim, I was into the show from the very beginning 100% because of the relationship and chemistry between Walt & Jesse. And I would hate to lose that with so many episodes left to go.
@Tim @Stacy I think the chemistry between Walt and Jesse is coming to an end. I believe Gus’ ultimate goal is to have the prideful Walt kill (maybe not with his own hands) Jesse ala Cain killing Abel. Walt has destroyed his family, so it’s not a reach that he’d kill his “brother” or at least not feel remorse if he was done away with. Pride is now Walt’s cancer and there is no amount of chemo that will save him.
So I think the reason fans dislike Skylar so much even though her role is more or less the same as Carmela Soprano is her attractiveness compared to Bryan Cranston.
Skylar is irritating. And I think that is by design. Despite how much he loves her, Walt also can’t stand her. If we’re supposed to connect to Walt in some way, then I’d say that fan irritation is a testament to Anna Gunn’s performance as Skylar. Which is to say, she irritates us, on some visceral level.
I thought she was brilliant in the script scene from last week’s epi. I enjoyed that scene so much I watched it twice. (Of course, I watched Gale’s karaoke three times. Gale wins.)
Walt knows Gus will kill him in time. He’s a desperate man, yet he makes his calculation over a gulp of wine. The result of his comments at dinner is to make his enemy a target of the DEA. Gus thinks he got one over on Walt in this episode. He really doesn’t know.
Hank doesn’t work for the DEA; he’s been suspended for beating the tar out of Jesse. That’s how he was shot in the first place: he was on his way home from a meeting when the twins shot him up.
who exactly is hank dealing with? ABQ cops or the DEA?? both would have jurisdiction…Feds usually trump locals.
DJC, I think the Albuquerque cop Hank has been dealing with made it clear that APD were requesting his help with a murder investigation. DEA hasn’t been called in yet. In fact when Tim asked for Hank’s help in the 1st? epi, Hank told Tim, kick it to DEA they can help you, but Tim said he didn’t want the case in DEA’s jurisdiction.
I think you’re giving Walt a little too much credit here. I don’t think it was a calculation, I think it was an impulse. Now it may end up being an impulse that could end up hurting Gus more than it hurts Walt, but I don’t think it was a calculated maneuver on the part of Walt.
How on earth could Walt have even known that Hank would find evidence that might allow him to start piecing together a link to Gus?
I do not think Walt’s drunken conversation was Walt trying to point Hank at Gus, if anything he was pointing the finger at someone like himself which isnt’ calculated at all. It’s pretty clear that Walt lets secrets slip when he’s drunk/medicated (nearly telling Jesse about Jane, letting it slip to Skylar tha the actually had 2 cell phones while in the hospital after his “walk”).
Walt got drunk because he was pissed about being told when he was going to move in, but he was even more pissed about being reminded that “hey wait a minute my wife banged her boss while we were married” when he saw the Beneke mug.
The fact that Hank found the Los Pollos as an item to go out was a great piece of plausible evidence for Hank to find, that would stick out.
This was, to me, a great episode. The intro car scene instantly drew me in. I found the Mike/Jesse thing pretty tense, although I pretty much knew the last drop was a setup just based on the sheer coincidence. Then Walt’s pride played a huge role in likely screwing things up.
The best part though HAD to be Walt Jr.’s reaction coming home. Subtle, but great.
-Cheers
Did anyone else recognize the “Fallacies” song that Jesse sang back in the first season?
“Why did Walter White walk away from the company he had helped build, and that could have made him millions?”
Has that been properly revealed? When Walt had his confrontation with Gretchen in the second season, she implied that Walt left her over something that happened at her parents’ house but was never explained.
It’s been strongly implied that he couldn’t stand working with Gretchen and Elliott once they coupled up, since he’d been in love with her first.
I miss the comedy in the show. I’m sure it’s because Saul has been marginalized and Jesse’s story has become so bleak, but in Season 1 and 2 this used to be one of the funniest shows on television, in a dark comedy kind of way.
Despite Walt wanting to take credit for being the true “genius” behind the blue meth, notice how Walt was the stupidest character on the show for the first time since…well since I can ever remember. Walt made all the mistakes and looked utterly incompetent (couldn’t even manage to be smarter than a forklift).
Man, I thought the scene of Walt drunkenly bragging, practically taunting Hank, was hilarious.
Not to mention the entire montage of Jesse annoying Mike or last week with the Walt/Skyler confession rehearsal scene. Breaking Bad is still a funny show.
No comedy? What about the paralyzed Hank wearing a DEA fun run T-shirt?
The show’s still funny all the time to me. I don’t think much has changed. In addition to the examples above, what about the scenes in recent episodes with Badger (reliably delivers the goods, comedy-wise) and that crazy junkie at Jesse’s place rambling on about nonsense? For a season where the main themes are “Gus wants to kill Walt as soon as possible” and “Jesse is destroyed by guilt,” this has been pretty funny stuff.
TitanTV’s listing for the show has BB categorized as a black comedy. Hmm, another color in Gilligan’s palette. :)
The entire scene between Skyler and Walt going over the bullet points last week was one of the funniest scenes this season. Every scene between Mike and Jesse invariably ends in quality comedic acting from both. And lest we forget Walt Jr’s wonderful reaction to coming home to Mom and Dad getting it on.
Were you expecting Two and a Half Men?
Every time Mike talks to jessee or walt it is hysterical. The dry humor is all over each episode. When walt asks Jessee ‘YOU GUARDED MIKE?”
Many unexpected treats in this episode. Yet another reason I love this show. Alan, I loved what you had to say about Walt’s pride, I think you are spot on. When Hank was going on about Gale….you could see the gears turning, how Walt just could NOT let that slide. I really loved the sequence with the fast Spanish hip hop music, the slow pulling camera with Jesse moving in time exposure was just brilliant work. I can not remember a t.v. series (outside of nature programs) that makes such great use of these out of the box filming techniques. Also, I admit I did not see the mission as a set up to make Jesse into a hero. Gus is a very complex man…and a formidable foe.
I regret to agree that the coughing, cant smoke around me, etc, alludes to something else with Mike. I only hope his character can last into the final season.
” I only hope his character can last into the final season.”
Yeah. So if Mike’s dying of cancer, and loves his family (remember the granddaughter?), and complains about the money he’s making (remember the bar?) and drives this cheesey old car (and remember the very subtle snort when Gus agrees to pay the damage, when he’d clearly prefer a new ride?), I’d bet he’s starting to think right about now about how it might be nice to leave his family some real money.
That will probably be the latch point for partnering with Walt against Gus (or, more likely, against Gus and Jesse). The only missing ingredient is that Mike currently sees Walt as a bumbling amateurish idiot, notwithstanding his skilled performance the night he was going to get shot. Hard to see him wanting to partner. But if Heisenberg comes back and comes back strong and impresses Mike, that might do it.
And with so much suppression and repression going on in Walt’s life (everyone bossing him around again), and with his family clearly holding less and less attraction for him, it’s only a matter of time before the black hat goes on for good.
I think Jonathan Banks simply had a common cold. :-)
Mike won’t let Jessie smoke because he’s breaking him down. Same way you’d break someone in boot-camp. He makes sure Jessie is bored to death, and can’t have even one vice. It makes sense he wouldn’t allow Jessie to “use” anything, especially so he can prove to Jessie that he doesn’t need those vices in order to function.
I did mention in the comments about the last episode that I thought Walter’s pride would make him want to let everyone know that he was the genius behind the meth cooking. Seems like this may be the case.
I’m not sure Walt’s sin is pride, I think the pre-Heisenberg Walt suffered from too much milquetoast, too little cojones. He can be insufferable, and cold, and cruel, but post Heisenberg, he’s found some measure of potency. I think he was miserable at dinner because as soon as his son blurted out his move-in date — that he hadn’t agreed to — he felt that old familiar feeling, of Skyler in charge, and he chafes. Last episode, the look on his face while she was telling him what to say at dinner, treating him like he wasn’t up to following the script and would surely mess up, told that story. I don’t think he wants to move in at all, and the sex came from a significant misunderstanding about the message he left thinking it might be the end.
I also think that the excitement — even when it’s excruciating — of the criminal life has soured him on domesticity, and the dinner conversation was boring him. As is his job — he’s gone from cooking with Jesse, and being in charge, to being one of Gus’ workers, albeit a highly paid one. with zero job security, and no will of his own. Suddenly, there’s nowhere that Walt is king anymore. Which is as much the reason for Gus to woo away Jesse from him.
I think he was more pissed about seeing the Berenke mug, than the move-in date reference. He’s obviously still pissed that Sklyer cheated on him with her boss, the next scene he’s drinking heavily at dinner.
And remember last week, going over the script he still had the pretty angry point, when he blurted “where’s the part where we talk about you F-ing your boss.”
Walt justifies the bad things he’s done, because he was providing for his family.
What exactly does Walt see as Skyler’s reasoning for cheating with the boss (even though they were seperated)?
I think both things brought him to the point of barely being able to continue the charade. I think he was turned on by Skyler’s burst of lust, and is now regretting it. He knows nothing’s the same. And he’s done with being whipped by her.
And Walt did start out wanting to provide for his family — but I think the real revelation for him was how it feels to, say, throw some chemicals and blow a hole in Tuco’s office, go toe to toe with badasses. To get respect. He went from a repressed man of unappreciated passions — for chemistry — to The Man. He knows why she cheated — to punish him, rub it in his face. I find Skyler pretty detestable (please, hold the hater remarks), and part of that is the stubbornly selfish way she relates to him under the guise of saving the family. Even in the very beginning, when Walt was toeing the line, working two jobs, being dutiful, there was little affection between them, she treated him with distance, and disdain.
Also — a big question that I don’t see addressed on this blog: why was Skyler so obsessed with buying the car wash? it’s a nasty business, lots of toxic chemicals, hard work — and it was the place in the pilot where Walt’s miserable existence hit critical mass. He couldn’t pay the bills, so he had to do menial work, and when his students mocked him mercilessly, he quit. Is it deliberate for her to bring him back to the place where he was totally emasculated? I can only imagine it’s the last place he wants to revisit, and yet here he is, going along, but looking like he’d rather eat cement.
It’s all about laundering the money. Also Skylar didn’t know how Walt felt about working at the car-wash until his old boss gave her a glimpse of how he really felt. She might have figured it out on her own perhaps, but she’s a bit too self -absorbed for that to happen.
So what’s the reason she would think it would be bad for Walt to *own*, not work, at a car-wash? Is is supposed to be beneath Walt in her eyes? Personally, I don’t think so.
And there’s the fact that she is the one who’s going to have to deal with the car-wash, as Walt is kind of busy right now. :)
It’s been reiterated time and again why she is so focused on the car wash — she thinks that it would be a more “believable” purchase because of Walt’s prior experience working there, that it would raise far less eyebrows.
Bull. Where’s the credibility in buying a business where Walt held a menial position for a brief time? If you recall, he was into stocking and, in a pinch, cleaning wheels. If a wife didn’t get that a brilliant chemist working in a car wash for crap wages was demeaning, degrading and a real smack in the face — well, you’ve just proven the point of how self absorbed, and what a lousy wife, Skyler is. She is fully aware of Walt’s pride, and how far he’s fallen from his early promise. That Skyler is so utterly unaware of Walt’s current reality is both his keeping it from her, and her refusal to wake up and get what life in meth manufacturing is really about. She can’t play stupid and suburban, she’s already shown herself to be manipulative, savvy, sharp as hell (her bargaining tactics with car wash owner showed her ruthless edge).
Skylar might have been swayed from buying the car wash UNTIL Bogdan insulted her,implied that she was even more worthless than he perceived Walt to be and insulted Walt in the bargain. Basically, she succumbed to the same weakness that her husband did-pride.
Watch from the scene where Skyler and Walt sign the lease, Sky is preggers again!
Sky is pregnant with Ted’s child, you mean?
Walter White: Behind the Music!
Excellent review by Alan except that it’s not stupid pride, Mr. Sepinwall, it’s genius pride. Walt IS a genius, and like some of the musical geniuses on that old VH1 show (they weren’t all geniuses, I know), the very things that make Walter White great are the things that lead to his downfall. Risk taking, an almost autistic focus on logic and reason – Walt is the self-destructive artist. He’s a little old to make ‘The 27 Club’ but there are plenty of old saw double-edged sword references to be made here. Hank was right on the money, Gale was merely an eccentric, whereas Walter White is a full blown freakish outlier, for both good and bad.
I liked how they brought in the teacher thing as Walt talked about how obvious it was that Gale was an imitator, the guy who follows the movement instead of starting one (whereas Walt is the Pollock, Warhol, Hemingway, Lennon – or various other geniuses who did not end well).
The first 2/3 felt somewhat tedious/arduous while watching it but the Mike-Gus meeting payoff and the zoom-in on drunk Walt reigniting Hank’s DEA brain and the last frame reveal of Hank finding Clue A with the Hermanos Pollos bag completely redeemed the boring-seeming first 40 minutes or so.
Interesting episode structurally. Maybe not an all-time classic, but feels like more of a hinge episode. The series has taken a serious ‘turn’ here. For film fan, the exceedingly slow burn style and set-up reminded me a bit of Ang Lee’s film ‘Lust, Caution.’
Sean H
I think this ep makes it clear that Jesse hasn’t been using drugs. The only thing he was craving on the day-long drive was a cig, and even that wasn’t driving him up a wall. Gus may have set this up to see first if Jesse would show signs of withdrawal; then only at the end to see how he would handle a sudden threat.
Interesting point. I hadn’t really thought about it.
Makes sense to me.
Was about to post the same thing. If anything, him not using makes his meth bacchanals that much worse.
I’ve wondered if the reason he started to fill his house with the bottom of the meth-head barrel isn’t to dehumanize them (and everyone else impacted by their business)in Jesse’s mind.
I disagree. I think the series has made it more than clear that Jessie began using again around the same time that he pulled Badger and Skinny Pete off the wagon.
I could be wrong, but I feel like if Jesse was using again they would have made it a point to show him smoking and getting high, but we haven’t seen that yet. Jesse definitely looks like hes been using, but thats due to his breakdown and stress over killing Gale.
Well, in on of the podcast, Vince said in his mind Jesse was still using…How long does it take for Meth withdrawal systems to kick in?
Just when we think Jesse is the one at a point of no return, I think it’s actually Walt. His “old life” no longer appeals to him anymore and now he’s completely suckered into the drug business because it’s the only way he can get the respect he desires. I fully expect him to overthrow Gus now…perhaps even using the cartel to his advantage.
Absolutely LOVED this episode.
I was taken aback by the scene where Walt is waiting to talk to Gus in the chicken store and how it seemed like an homage to the final scene in the Sopranos. The paranoia of Walt, the random people walking in, even the ringing of the bell at the door.
All it was missing was Journey and a really hot chick attempting to parallel park her car.
If you notice, the bell at Los Pollos Hermanos is the same as the bell on Tio’s wheelchair. Nice bit of connectivity there.
I’m sorry but this episode was not very believable. Pride? Really? Walt is also smart and despite the booze, a believable character would have the self-preservation aspect kick in prior to that ridiculous monologue at the dinner table.
But part of it is Walt’s arrogance, that Hank wouldn’t be able to catch him. When Walt gets that adrenaline rush and “becomes” Heisenberg…he really does not act with rational because he feels invincible. After seeing Walt march into Tuco’s headquarters and walk out with the money owed to him, after killing 2 drug dealers out in the open, after managing to keep him and Jesse alive by formulating a plan to get rid of Gale…this arrogant monster is what Walt has become.
I completely disagree. Walt’s pride has always been his flaw from the beginning. It has been a focal point of the entire series.
It’s been strongly implied it was Walt’s pride that made him walk out on Gretchen and the research with her and Elliot, causing him to lose out on the money that Elliot and Gretchen turned into a massively successful business.
It was Walt’s pride that made him choose to continue to cook meth rather than accept a lucrative job and free health care from Gretchen and Elliot. This is especially important because this is the key decision that turns Walt from a good guy in bad circumstances to an outright bad guy.
Walt spent that entire episode feeling trapped and pushed around. You have the pre-credits sequence that preps you for the idea that Walt is going to be in charge this episode, pushing people around. Then the credits end and what happens?
He gets stonewalled by an assistant manager at a fast food joint. His heroic springing into action is defused by the fact that Jesse doesn’t seem to want or need saving. He gets pushed around by his wristwatch, the alarms going off to require him to go various places. He has sex with Skyler, but even there, it’s her on top of him in a dominant position. He tries to make a stand to demand Jesse back, only to have Tyrus shut him down by coolly operating the forklift. He learns of “his plan” to move back in from his son, who is now drinking black coffee out of a Beneke mug. He finds Jesse back at the lab safe and sound, and it’s Jesse that lectures him about getting back to work. Even at the dinner at Hank and Marie’s, Marie has focused her attention on Holly and Skyler is the one telling Hank all about the car wash.
He’s been completely boxed in all episode, and now Hank’s started unknowingly picking at Walt’s most serious deficiency, his pride. Hank talks glowingly about Gale and giving Gale all of Walt’s credit.
It’s not only believable, but it absolutely flows from everything that happened before.
It would have been less in character for Walt to do the smart thing and keep his mouth shut
TheFNCrow, You post and points about Walt are so well laid out and rings true for me.
@Dan, Walt’s pride doing the talking at the dinner table seemed totally feasible to me.
Just when I thought we were in the clear regarding Walt’s need to be credited with his own work – I really expected him to say something to that effect to Hank in the LAST episode – the writers pull a true bait-and-switch on us all this week. Bravo. Nobody’s safe!
[attunedtv.blogspot.com]
The Cinematography of this show is spectacular! I’ve said it before but this Show is a Western, with Western morales and character traits.
At the end of last week’s ep I agreed with Alan that I thought Mike was taking him to rehab. At the beginning of this one, I thought, “Oh, he’s not going to the same cushy rehab as before, Mike’s taking him to the desert to do a down and dirty detox” and I was led along with this when Mike pried up the board and looked down; I thought he was going to put Jesse in the hole till he detoxed, but pulling out the bag made it go another way, like the scene in Gales apt, with the tea kettle, in which I was wondering, “He’s dead, right?” Then the Gus/Mike exchange at the end changed the perspective again.
I don’t think Anna Gunn or Skyler is pregnant again, I think the actress has gained some weight since last season. There’s an absolutely appalling “discussion” of this on another site with nasty weight bashing going on, but I thought this answer to the question about the weight gain was succinct: “Anna Gunn is not pregnant. She just gained some weight it comes with getting older.” [www.chacha.com]
People forget that there was a rather lengthy hiatus between seasons, during which the actors may well have taken other work. We tend to hear about major roles in film or television projects, but not about stage roles unless they are on Broadway. Ms. Gunn has a fairly substantial history in theater and may have returned to it when BB was not filming. It’s entirely possible that Ms.Gunn’s shifting appearance (weight, hair color) reflects some role she took during the hiatus.
Or, and I certainly hope this is not the case, her changing weight reflects some sort of health or medical issue which has not been publicized.
But I agree with you that it seems unlikely the writers of Breaking Bad would write in a second pregnancy for Skyler.
Thank god women are allowed to be healthy and not judged for it. Ha!
Most female celebrities look like they’re anorexic and they probably are. They went way too far with the Twiggy look that started back in the late 60’s , and we still haven’t come out of it 50 years later. :(
So those 2 cartel-ish guys was a set up so Jesse thinks he’s a hero and will shape up?
Why did exactly Gale need to have a picture of Los Pollos? Bad writing and too convenient.
Remember when Gus paid Gale a visit late in Season 3 and asked him how long it would take him to be able to cook Walt’s recipe on his own? He brought some sort of payment to Gale in a Pollos Hermanos bag in that scene. The bag was still there in Gale’s apartment when the police began photographing the apartment as a crime scene. Gus didn’t have a photograph of a Pollos Hermanos bag–rather, this was a crime scene photgraph in the file given to Hank.
He didn’t have a picture of Los Pollos, he had a bag from Los Pollos that the police took a picture of.
Oh, OK guys, thanks. I thought he had it in his little notebook.
Harry Truman once said, ‘it’s amazing what you can accomplish when you don’t care who gets the credit.’ And although that may be a paraphrase and not a direct quote, the spirit of it stands. Walter White is no Harry Truman fan.
That has to be my favorite saying of all time.
Perhaps the weakest of the series. It had no conflict and just wasn’t interesting. Not to mention it completely wasted the Jesse cliffhanger from last week. While the closing minutes offered some solid developments, by that time I was so taken aback by the episode’s meh-ness, I didn’t care.
Not a cliffhanger of whether he will live or die, but simply of what the hell is going to happen? And we end up getting Mike and Jesse driving around picking up money with the easily telegraphed twist that Mike was playing him.
All I wanna know is… where can I get a Team DEA Fun Run t-shirt?
Ken, this is the kind of stuff I think. Also, I want to know which are the 10 best recumbent bikes …
Supposedly the contents of the lab notes are posted on the Breaking Bad website, so you can probably find the 10 best recumbent bikes there.
So many wonderful things in Gale’s notebook. I especially enjoyed the Ron Paul sticker. Oh Gale, I miss you so.
I’m interested to see where they take the “Pollos Hermanos” clue, but I gotta say, right now it seems like a bit of a stretch if they end up connecting it to Gus. Sure its unusual for a vegan to have a bag from a fried chicken joint in his house, but there are literally a million ways it could’ve gotten there without it being connected to the owner of the place. “Pollos Hermanos” appears to be, at least, a major regional chain, possibly much bigger. I’m not saying that Hank already suspects Gus, but still, any connection from this bag alone would feel pretty flimsy. If I went into a vegan’s house and found something from McDonald’s, it might strike me as odd, but it wouldn’t even cross my mind that it was somehow connected to the CEO of McDonalds.
Now, I don’t think it’s crossed Hank’s mind yet either, but I think its gonna take an awful lot more than that for me to buy Hank jumping on Gus’s trail.
I agree Matt with that line of thinking…Plus Gus does a lot of outreach programs as we have already seen, it is possible that Gus met Gale at a university that Gus was visiting as part of these philanthropic adventures. I know people argue that Jessie turned around really quickly from being a lost cause to now having value but I can buy that because Jessie has been shown to be so needy. Jessie goes along for the ride even if it will hurt him or the person he is with only because he needs the love and attention that is missing from him. He went with Walt because he needs the validation that walt gives as a parental figure, he went with Jane even though he knows that his line of work is dangerous and could get her killed and then he did drugs with her knowing that she was in rehab and now he goes with Mike knowing what Mike does, knows who these people deal with (kid killers). People blame Walt for the airplane crashes, for the deaths that his meth provides, for all the screw ups! But I apportion some of that blame to Jessie as well, he never learns, he never ever stops going down a destructive path, Gales death is on him just as much Walt and the airplane crashes and even Janes death….Yeah Jessie is a lost cause and that is what makes Jessie and Walt so similar and this such a brilliant series..they cannot stop shooting themselves in the foot and the series would not be great if they did not…it is in their nature. If Walts sin is pride, then Jessie’s has to be sloth!
Well, I think it is more a matter of
1) It being a clue, and;
2) What happens when Hank a/o the ABQ PD look into that clue.
On its own, the Pollos Hermanos” bag means nothing except an oddity. Any connection of the meth ring to Gus, or even Los Pollos Hermanos will come from whatever the police dig up when looking into said clue.
I DO think that is how a lot of criminals get caught; those small little clues that get discovered, looked into, and then capitalized whenever investigators are able to unearth more and make further connections. It might lead to nothing, it might bring down the whole operation, or it might lead to the take down of Gus while leaving Walt, Jesse, and maybe Mike to work freelance (at least for a while). It’s hard to say.
-Cheers
and what if that little clue is connected to a shot-up ‘los pollos’ truck from last week’s episode? i would assume mike would have taken care of the truck, but we don’t actually know what happened to it after mike lost a little bit o’ his ear…
Can somebody correct me here (I erased DVR)… I thought there was a number or code of some sort written on the bag? Maybe I was seeing things.
I think the real significance of the bag, initially, will be the letters&numbers written on it — a part number for something in the lab? The connection to Gus and his restaurant won’t be established until later, if at all.
The official BB website has a quiz that refers to that as a Pollos Hermanos napkin, not a bag. And Matt, that’s how police investigations work. Sometimes little details wind up cracking cases. They may not connect the napkin directly to Gus, but it leads to the restaurant chain and will result in further investigations/inquiries that could eventually lead back to Gustave.
Why has the train of thought that Walt is sick and tired of having his balls cut off by his wife not been introduced? Skylar may justify her actions due to Walt’s deception but she lost her moral compass when she slept with Beneke and continues to while she continuously emasculates Walt at every turn.
This form of emascualation has been constant since the pilot and you never really do see the love Walt has for Skylar recriprocated. This is and has always been Skylar’s show when it comes to their marriage and the whole “skylar is just mad at Walt’s deception” card does not fly anymore. It’s bullshit, Skylar is like Tony Soprano’s mother; if she had been a man, we would have seen the real gangster in the family
” Why has the train of thought that Walt is sick and tired of having his balls cut off by his wife not been introduced?”
I don’t think there’s been one minute of Skylar screen time where the writers don’t seem determined to hammer home this point. Between Skylar and his dead-end jobs, that’s always been the justification for Heisenberg in the first place.
Eventually, Heisenberg has always been drawn back to family and retracted into milquetoast Walter, dominated and manipulated by Skylar. He seems, as of this episode, to finally be ready to break out of that cycle. He’s clearly had it. And the writers, again, have spared no effort to show why.
Back when they were a happily married couple, that is how their marriage worked. Why would Skyler “justify” anything? She is just trying to go back to how things were before her life was pulled from under her.
Sure, her moral compass has been compromised, sleeping with her boss, forcing out the owner of the car wash, aiding her husband’s felonious activities, and using drug money to benefit her family. That said, she is letting Walt back in which seems logical since he only left because she made him. She set the date probably to provide a clear structure for their son. The Walt she know would probably have just rolled with it. I think she has just had YEARS of being the one in charge of the house and is obviously very orderly. That is who Walt fell in love with and married. That is how their marriage worked, and both of them seemed to do fine by it until Walt’s transformation. It would be illogical for her to just realize how much Walt has changed when she has known his as something different for so long and has not been exposed to most of the stuff we see on-screen.
For his part, Walt seems to be trying to readjust to reintegration into his family. He is probably trying to figure out where he fits in to his old life and how he will act/react to how Skyler and everybody else treat him before trying to mesh that with the “new” Walt.
I kind of get why people to not like the character of Skyler, however I think she should be cut a lot more slack. If I found out half of the stuff about my spouse she did about Walt, it would take more than a little adjustment to stay much less suddenly change my view of the roles we had shared for many years. She is under a lot of pressure, and seems to be acting pretty much as one should be expected to under such circumstances by defaulting back to the relationship structure that worked while simultaneously trying to cover all tracks to make sure she is not jeopardizing her family and everything she holds dear. Considering who she is actually dealing with for a husband, a man who is the “Heisenberg” that manufactures drugs, has killed people, and is simultaneously developing into a much more confident and dangerous man, that is a lot to take in. EVER! And she is doing so in pretty short order.
-Cheers
Dave, yes, that’s how it’s always been, and that’s how Skylar is simply conditioned to having it be. And that’s a role Walter’s easily snapped back into, after all that conditioning, even post-Heisenberg (though less and less happily, culiminating in this episode, chugging wine in the kitchen alone and stonewalling Skylar’s invitation to return).
The one thing that makes no sense, and it’s a writing/directing lapse, is that when Skylar pushes at him now, he pushes back and shoots looks, some of them fairly ferocious (for the benefit of the viewing audience, enjoying the surreal spectacle of a henpecked Heisenberg). But Skylar never notices. And, in real life, if a husband like that suddenly started pushing back, with palpable force, it would be noticed.
On the other hand, Skylar’s clearly more turned on by Walter these days (not just this episode…it’s been telegraphed earlier). And it may not just be the general criminal excitement. She may kind of dig Walter’s standing up.
In fact, there was an episode last season where Ted’s virility was somehow contrasted to Walter’s (post-Heisenberg), and it was the beginning of the end of that tryst.
All in all, I think the relationship will continue, but on very different terms than before. Walt’s gonna dominate Skylar (and everyone else), and she’s gonna like it.
Hey JIMMBO, as far as
“The one thing that makes no sense, and it’s a writing/directing lapse, is that when Skylar pushes at him now, he pushes back and shoots looks, some of them fairly ferocious (for the benefit of the viewing audience, enjoying the surreal spectacle of a henpecked Heisenberg). But Skylar never notices. And, in real life, if a husband like that suddenly started pushing back, with palpable force, it would be noticed.”
I would not say I entirely disagree with you. I think she DOES notice. I also think that maybe she has not reached her threshold to overly acknowledge it. My take on it (which could be entirely wrong) is she is walking on egg shells and trying to return to how they used to be. In real life, yes, a spouse would notice. In Skyler’s case I view it as her both trying to act as if everything is back to normal while also realizing things are NOT normal. Why she does not show she notices him pushing back? Well, I think the episode from just over a week ago shows she did. However, she views herself as being viewed by others as the bitch, she probably really does want Walter back in his life, and also has to face the fact that Walter is committing pretty serious felonies and is no longer the person she once know. That fact would seem to me a pretty logical reason for her to try to let things slide a bit (i.e. your husband who you thought was going to die from cancer and whom you just found out is a big time meth cook and also supporting your and your sister’s families is acting a bit strange).
I do think she finds it a bit of a turn on, mentally, emotionally, even sexually, that Walt is standing up for himself. I think she also finds it a bit dangerous and distasteful (at least at first) HOW he got to where he is as a person. However, she has done some terrible things on her own. I do agree their relationship will probably continue however will end up being very different than it was when Walter was driving the RV in his underwear and gas mask through the desert in season 1.
Still, I think some of this may just be left intentionally open so viewers like us can debate and come to our own conclusions.
On the Los Pollos Hermanos bag was a handwritten MI-MB042266-GER. Anyone know what that refers to?
Don’t think anybody here does yet, but it’s just another clue and possible connection to Pollos/Gus to be investigated, moreso than an errant take-out bag alone.
Maybe an order # to a manufacturer for the Super Lab that Gale jotted down?
We need help from Rubicon’s Will Travers to figure this one out.
Anyone else see a shout out to “Aliens” with that scene of Tyrus using the forklift to pick up the 50 gallon drum?
Absolutely! “Bay 12, please”