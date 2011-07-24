‘Breaking Bad’ – ‘Thirty-Eight Snub’: Death by stereo!

A review of tonight’s “Breaking Bad” coming up just as soon as I leave recorded proof of my intention to buy a car wash…
“Do yourself a favor and learn to take yes for an answer.” -Mike
What do you do the day after your world stops making sense? What do you do the day after you’ve lost big? What do you do the day after you thought you were going to die but didn’t? What do you do the day after you killed a man for the first time?
Five men entered the Super Lab in the season premiere. Four went out the front door, and one went out decomposing in a barrel alongside the rest of the chemical waste. And in “Thirty-Eight Snub,” the four survivors are all trying to move on from what they saw, and what they did, on that crazy night.
For all we know, Gus is doing fine with it. But we can only guess, because in the wake of being badly outplayed by Walter White, Gus has removed himself from the board, realizing (probably much too late) that he’s better off not being in the same room with his unpredictable chemist.
The other three, though, are clearly struggling with it. Mike sits in his favorite bar, drinking his coffee, trying to out-out the damn spot of Victor on his jacket, and the man who usually has all the answers for the moment has none. He had thought himself invulnerable, the most essential component of Gus’s operation other than Gus himself. But if Gus would murder Mike’s number two(*) and let Walter White live, then maybe Walt is right and he’s the only truly irreplaceable part of the machine. And yet for all his doubts, he understandably trusts Walt even less than Gus, and lays a pretty rough beating on Walt for daring to suggest they conspire to kill the Chicken Man.
(*) There was, unsurprisingly, a lot of debate in the comments last week about why Gus did what he did: whether it was purely to send a message to Walt and Jesse, whether he was punishing Victor for showing himself to witnesses at Gale’s apartment, for allowing Gale to be killed in the first place, or for the audacity to think he could use Gus’s expensive equipment and chemicals to cook Walt’s recipe. Vince Gilligan offered his own thoughts in an interview with Grantland, but he also says repeatedly in that interview that he wants viewers to make up their own mind on matters like that.
Walt does what he’s done so often, and usually so well, ever since he made the decision to get into the drug game: he scrambles to find a way out of what seems to be an inescapable death trap. But even though Walt has successfully handled a gun before (“Run!”), he’s no Wild West gunslinger – even if the show itself often takes on the airs of a 21st century Western – and he’s fooling himself if he thinks he can kill Gus at the lab, or at his home. And though Walt’s had success in physical confrontations in the past, they’ve tended to involve opponents who aren’t ready for him, and Mike will never not be ready for him after all they’ve been through over these last few months.
And Jesse? Well, whatever brief inspiration he got from seeing Gus’s bloody demonstration has faded, and now all that’s left is the knowledge that he killed a man in cold blood, that he’s never escaping this life Walt pulled him so deeply into – and he can’t deal with any of that. He killed Gale to keep the two of them alive, but now seems to view life itself as a burden that can only be endured by blotting it out with drugs, loud music and a non-stop party. He has some hope for Andrea, who returns to confront him about the cash he gave her out of guilt over her brother, but he has no hope for himself.
At this point, it shouldn’t be the least bit surprising how incredible Aaron Paul is, and yet he keeps finding new layers of Jesse, and new talents to show them with. Like last week, this is an episode where Jesse is largely silent, and yet Paul shows you just how badly Jesse needs to have people around him, how hard he’s trying to force all memory of Gale and Victor and Walt and the rest out of his mind whenever he’s not at work. That final shot of Jesse sitting in front of the speaker, the red glow washing over him, his neck vibrating from the bass, was just haunting.(**)
(**) Very high marks for director Michelle MacLaren (and, as always, director of photography Michael Slovis), who went to town on filming all those party scenes in a way that let you experience the chaos just as Jesse was trying to. And not only did we get a Roomba-cam in the party, but then a car wash-cam when Skyler went to make her offer. I eagerly await the episode shot entirely from the point of view of the doll’s eye in Walt’s drawer, or maybe baby Holly as she sits patiently while Skyler runs one crazy errand after another.
Mike tells Walt that he won, and should accept his victory, but at least for this terrific, unsettling hour, all of the key players we see are feeling very much like losers.
Some other thoughts:
• That was friend of the blog (technically, friend of the internet/fandom/etc. at large) Jim Beaver making an impression simply by being quiet and patient as the illegal gun salesman, which gives me a good excuse to remind you about my summer-long revisit of “Deadwood” season 1, where Jim’s comments each week (on the veterans-only versions) have easily been the highlight of the project. And whether Beaver was hired for the “Deadwood” connection or just for his general awesomeness, his presence does add to that Western vibe I was talking about. Of course this is the man Walt would buy a gun from.
• My one complaint about the Jesse storyline: the dude buys a ridiculous new stereo, and he buys a Roomba, each separately, when as Tom Haverford has taught us, combining your music and robot-cleaning options into one supper-gadget makes everything better. DJ Roomba is dead. Long live DJ Roomba!
• With Walt’s safety secured (for now), Skyler gets back to investigating the car wash, which brings us back to a setting and characters we haven’t seen since the series pilot. I can’t find my notes from the set visit, but I believe one of the producers told us that the man who plays car wash owner Bogdan, Marius Stan, wasn’t really an actor, and only appeared in the pilot as a favor to his aspiring actor son. And now, many years later, he’s back on the show.
• Things remain thoroughly unpleasant at Casa Schrader, where Hank is getting along with his therapist and using Marie as a punching bag – and hauler of rocks (sorry, “minerals”) – to vent all his frustration with his condition.
• Surprised it took Gus and Mike this long to realize they should weigh the batches a second time, which should theoretically put the kibosh on any plans Jesse might have to revive his skimming operation.
• Love that Saul is finding ways to cash in on the airplane crash Walt caused. Wonder if he has any idea if this is yet another windfall from his biggest client.
UPDATE: There’s been so much debate in the comments about who called Walt – Gus or Mike – that I went and asked Vince Gilligan. I don’t view his answer as any kind of spoiler (as it’s info from an episode that’s already aired), but in case you do, don’t read the next short paragraph:
So as it turns out, it wasn’t Mike. And it wasn’t Gus. It was, instead, the new third man in the operation, Tyrus (played by Ray Campbell), whom we saw earlier weighing the batch. And that explains why no one could agree on whether it was Esposito’s voice or Banks’s voice, I suppose.
What did everybody else think?
vince gilligan had planned to kill jessie in 1-9 but the writers strike stopped them. he said jesse was going to get killed in a drug deal gone wrong. and the scence jane died, was first written where walt would caress her shoulder and then push her on her back causing her to die. the second was walt shot her up with another dose of heroin, but was changed to what we all saw. WOW, i would have been shocked beyond belief if any of those things happened. Â the roomba was epic! or skylar “are you going to pull the trigger?” and “they don’t cut the pizza?” ” give me scissors” and i think hank is collecting minerals just for a hobby, nothing to do with meth. Â but i knew mike is watching or has walt’s phone tapped. i don’t want to be able to even come close to predicting what happens next, come on vince! Â but just like his name, “(it)s all good man” but jesse is pissed brandon and skinny pete won’t party 24/7. where brandon goes down and skinny pete pops up, best part!
They never planned for Walt to inject Jane. They had a few different versions but that isn’t one. Secondly your next comment is probably considered a spoiler so don’t post that stuff.
yes they did. go look at the video from Paleyfest, vince says walt was going to purposely kill her, then vince changed it to hooting her up again, but decided on ehat we saw. and i do not know anything on any upcoming episodes, i won’t even look up the names or, except for by accident, watch the next episode preview thing.
I really think Hank is doing some side work with the rocks (minerals)… After all he is a character that doesn’t give up, diff showing his recovery.. But I think the minerals are tied with the eye ball and might be some mineral that he is searching for.. But just a guess
[www.hulu.com] where Vince G says the first draft of Jane’s death was of Walter shooting up more heroin into a sleeping Jane.
I also liked the scene where we see Hank in bed sitting upright and then you hear the hospital bed motor, and Marie pops up from her side of their hospital bed (with her purple eye mask). I think she likes the bed more than Hank does, she could have just sat upright. What can I say, it’s all in the little details.
had some dj roomba flashbacks myself
i wonder what your thoughts are on why Vince decided on minerals to be Hank’s hobby?
is it the yin to meth’s yang? they’re both kind of minerals but one’s man-made and one’s natural, and they have different uses
It could just be a completely random hobby meant to show Hank’s need to obsessively focus on something, but tonight’s episode sure spent a lot of time discussing the blue whatever-it-was. I’m guessing Hank’s trying to track down the source of the blue in Walt’s meth.
I like that idea!
Hank being obsessed with minerals does have a nice symmetry to Walt’s blue meth which also looks like a form of mineral/crystal.
@Modok I thought it was just meant to be (a slightly comedic) outlet for Hank to obsess, but I really like that idea. Even in his passive state, Hank is focused and his taste for vengeance has probably sharpened him further.
Anyway, just caught up to season 4 and it feels so good.
Hank already knows that the blue color of the meth comes from using methylamine as a precursor. My guess is that the mineral hobby is just a subconscious manifestation of his desire to catch Heisenberg.
One guess: One of Hank’s new purchases was blue corundum. The chemical composition of corundum is aluminum oxide, with the blue color coming from trace impurities of titanium and iron. We’ve already seen aluminum used in Walt’s process. Maybe Hank will have his DEA buddies find out who in the Albuquerque area has been purchasing those three chemicals and …
I can totally relate to Hank’s obsession. I used to receive tons of mineral (“they’re not ROCKS!”) boxes in the mail. Blue corundum is sapphire. I have to believe Hank has a method to his madness and am dying to know where this is going.
Hard to tell what’s more haunting: Gus…or the Blacked Eyed Peas on a non-stop loooooooooooooooooop
Who called Walter outside Gus’ home?
Mike
I don’t think it was Mike. I think it was the new guy that picked up the meth. Or maybe Gus himself(although I didn’t hear the accent so it probably wasn’t Gus)
it was Mike
Are you guys sure? I just listened to it again and it doesn’t sound like Mike at all.
I thought it was Gus, but I’d have to hear it again. I suppose it would make more sense for Mike to do it then Gus.
that was Gus. No doubt. Mike followed then notified Gus of Walt’s intention to show up
It sounded like Gus to me.
Absolutely sounded like Gus.
Sounded like Mike to me.
Regardless, it was clear that Walt knew who it was given the look on his face and the brief way he hesitated.
Mike and Gus both have distinctive voices and it was clearly Mike.
Definitely Gus. I just checked again on my DVR. Gus has a distinctive way of saying “Walter”.
I have no doubt it was Gus, but Mike didn’t inform him. Gus is surveilling his own property. And I don’t think Walt went to kill him – that’d be pretty stupid, given his car was parked for all to see around the corner, and Walt’s not that stupid. I think he really just wanted to talk with Gus (and brought his gun just in case).
When I saw the ep I was sure it was Mike, not because of the voice, but because it fits with mike’s history, the circumstances, and Walt’s behavior when he received the call, and looking for Mike later.. but after all the discussion here doubt creep in.. so I checked out AMC website, on the summary details of the ep says :
â€œLate that night, Walt approaches Gus’s house, gun in hand, but loses his nerve when Mike calls telling him to “Go home, Walter.” His every move is being watched.â€
So, that debate is over. >: )
It doesn’t make sense for it to have been Gus; Walt was ostensibly walking into his home to kill him and so he obviously thought Gus was inside. Yet when the voice told him to go home, Walt looked all around him outside. Whoever it was (didn’t sound like Mike to me, either), it doesn’t make sense for it to have been Gus.
Wouldn’t be the world’s first instance of a recap (even an official one from the network website) being wrong about a detail like that.
I don’t agree that it doesn’t make sense for it to be Gus. I would agree it would make MORE sense for it to be Mike, but if Gus anticipated such a visit from Walt he may have had someone looking for him and notifying him when he showed. Then Gus made the call. Walt’s reaction to look around could’ve been just a matter of him thinking, “Huh. I didn’t him peeking around the window shades. Where is he? How does he see me?”
All logic or lack thereof aside, I’ve re-watched it dozens of times and to me it sounds exactly like Gus and nothing like Mike (to the point where if Vince Gilligan himself told me it was Mike, I’d say, “Okay, I accept that. But next time please have Mike say his own line instead of Gus!”). I’m gonna just let my ears guide me on this one.
But I’m more than happy to agree to disagree and move on to other matters.
i think it is Mike cause Gus is his boss, and he (well, kind of, okay definately) is at fault for Gale’s death and he is making DAMN sure he doesn’t make a rare mistake again
hmmm, now i think it may be the new guy. could it be an unknown possibly?
AHHHHH! i think i found out who it is. tvguide (the website) says Giancarlo Esposito is credited but only his voice is heard. so i am 75% Gus and 25% other (aka: new guy, Mike, or unknown)
i can’t be sure!!! does it seem possible Mike has a “robin”? can’t a PI use help too?
RyanW, I think I found, on TV.com, what you read about the voice credit…
“Cast: Saul (Bob Odenkirk) does not appear. Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) does not appear on screen but his voice is heard in the episode.”
To be fair, it looks like any registered user on the site could have added that note. And I would question whether the Saul portion of this note is accurate, since he DID appear – on his TV commercial.
So even though it would support my case, I don’t think that particular note holds up under scrutiny.
Regarding the Mike’s “Robin” theory or another unknown, I’m not saying that’s an impossibility, but I don’t see why the writers would have someone other than Gus or Mike make that call. From there I simply go back to the audio evidence and deduce it was Gus.
it sort of sounded like giancarlo esposito as himself NOT in character. but recall what mike told walt when walt was unaware of the twins’ visits to his house “it doesn’t hurt to have someone watching over you…” or something similar.
See my update at the end of the review for Gilligan’s answer on who actually made the call.
Inside info – always helps! And I think Vince’s clarification does a nice job of satisfying both those who didn’t think it made sense for Gus to make the call, and those who felt it sounded nothing like Mike. Thanks, Alan!
THANK YOU ALAN! Love your work!
Just watched this episode on Netflix – 2 years later – and the subtitles say it was Mike! I think the producers themselves were clueless when filming and then made up the answer in later episodes, or when asked.
It was Tyrus you fucking muppets.
The unsliced pizza scene was clearly directed at the people who complained about the roof pizza being unrealistic because it didn`t fall apart in mid-air.
B+ episode, as it largely felt like they were resetting the board, and I hate, hate, hate rap and dubstep.
Do you “like” murder and drug abuse?
It’s drama, and the music was dramatically right for the scene. It wasn’t being offered as entertainment.
walt got that pizza out of the box and up on the roof the very first try
Venezia’s slices their pizzas, by the way. Even the ridiculously large ones (yes, they actually sell those) that are featured here and in S3.
Walt’s pie could have (and actually did) land in tact on the roof in S3. The cheese usually keeps the slices together and the momentum of the pie being heaved would’ve helped too.
I woulda thought Skinny Pete took a boxcutter to that pizza…
I believe the uncut pizza is a reply to the fabled scene in “Cobra” when Sly cuts his frozen pizza apart with scissors while relentlessly tracking the bad guys.
Both in the lab and with Walt outside the house- I knew nothing was going to happen but my stomach was still in knots the entire time.
ron swanson’s pyramid of greatness!!!
Michelle MacLaren has proven herself to be one of the best directors in television. I’m glad she got an Emmy nod last year for One Minute, I hope this season gives her another opportunity to pick up a win.
Two episodes in and I’m still curious as to whether Walt has truly accepted himself as a killer. Every kill he’s made is justified in his mind in some way. And the past two episodes, he’s made long speeches about how it was SO essential that he go through with each murder he’s physically handled himself and/or orchestrated. When the gun salesman asked him if the gun was for defense, of course, his response(s) of “Defense” were part to ease the salesman’s worries, but they also seemed to be him reassuring himself that what he’s doing is justifiable. And yes, Gus is far worse off than Walt is, but how far behind can Walt be, especially if he continues down this path?
I think Bryan Cranston’s performance on this show will go down in TV history, but I’m still more impressed each week by Aaron Paul’s work. He gives exactly what he needs to in each scene, no more, no less. The restraint has been perfect in these two season 4 episodes, but I’m very excited for when he’s allowed to just let it all out a la either one of his “One Minute” monologues.
“but how far behind can Walt be, especially if he continues down this path?” I think Walt is pretty far behind. I don’t foresee Walt brutally slaughtering someone in front of an audience to send a message, or for any other reason.
Walter is of the mindset that the best defense is a good offense. And, as Mike proved with the sucker punch… The gun won’t do him any good unless he acts first. Defense is great, but unless you’re the aggressor, (see Gale, the drug dealers, or Hank without the phone call warning), you’re basically defenseless.
“Go home, Walter.”
What a great line, with Walt all duded out in his Heisenberg hat and all.
i like how the music changed when he put the hat on
It was a great line. Just so condiscending, like something I would say to my 4-year-old …
Everything Mike says to Walt is very funny and so condiscending, as chrissy mentioned. Walt talks to Mike as if he is equal to him. Mike puts him in his place and Walt always manages to frustrate him and he is not amused. He is one touigh dude, i think the voice was muffled, nso no one can tell . Like the voice message Hank got from Gus when the twins approach to kill mike.
Any thought Gus may have been killed by Mike as self-preservation? Perhaps that was Gus’s blood, and the reason he hasn’t been seen. Mike’s drinking could be the realization that he’s gambling he’ll be ready for the cartel and how the system works once this would come to life.
I don’t think this *is* why Walt “won’t be seeing Gus anymore”, but it could fit the twists of the show, and I really have a hard time believing if he is alive, we may not encounter any more Gus/Walt tension builders.
Not a chance. Giancarlo Esposito was promoted to series regular, and has commented extensively on the cat-and-mouse games that he and Walt will engage in this season.
Not a bad suggestion. Worth throwing out there. The “you’re never gonna see him again” line was a little strange to me. How can he be so sure? How can Mike make such a definite, absolute guarantee?
I think the reviewer is right. “Gus has removed himself from the board, realizing (probably much too late) that he’s better off not being in the same room with his unpredictable chemist.”
anyone see the gag reel where aaron paul has walter’s costume on with a bald cap and everything and bryan is dressed as jesse? classic
this might be way off base, but does anyone think Marie has a thing for the therapist? Or is she just happy Hank isn’t bickering at her? I know she offered for him to move in…..
I also thought Marie was hitting on the therapist. She seemed to be wearing much more make up than usual for the character during that scene, but then during the later delivery she was also wearing similar amounts. I don’t know what that was all about.
I think that’s off base. Hank seems to genuinely enjoy the therapist’s company, works hard for him, lets the guy congratulate and high-five him. Marie, he doesn’t even make eye contact, just tells her to get out. I think she just wanted the therapist to be with Hank “full-time” because the therapist manages to lift Hank’s depression in a way she and her cheerleading can’t.
I think she was just glad that someone could actually make Hank less of an SOB at least for a little while. I’m sure she’s hoping that the more therapy Hank gets, and the better he does at it, the sooner he’ll be back to his old self.
Yeah, I took that as “Hank’s not as much of an asshole when you’re around, please stay.”
What’s with all the blue lighting they’re using this season?
The blue lighting is a metaphor for the meth that is constantly clouding Walt and Jesse’s mind. It hangs over their heads even when they aren’t cooking. At least, that’s my theory.
I watched all 3 seasons again just before this one started and I can’t remember if it was 2 or 3, but there were many shows in a row where almost every shot had a strong yellow component from some object or background thing.
“Aint Nothing But A Hoochie Mama” by Luke and The Two Live Crew as the backdrop to Jesse and company doing lines was epic in itself!
Though I’m looking forward to how they evolve Mikes character this season, I think the ass that they’re making of Walt thus far is hilarious. I hope this season is truly the season we see him cross the “Bad guy” threshold!
Lastly, and I hope this isn’t the case, has anyone noticed how Walt Jr has become an afterthought? I hope this doesn’t play out like O’Mally during his final season of Grey’s
Anyone actually think Mike might have killed Gus? What was with the blood on the fingers? “You’ll never see him again, Walter.”
Doubtful, but you never know.
Interesting theroy I think you may be right. I know walts gonna move up. Remember the dead walt in the hat. You think that’s gonna be mike in disguise later?
If Gus had been killed or had gone missing, you’d think there would have been something about it on the news.
Plus, I’m pretty positive that was Gus on the phone, judging by the way he said “Walter.”
That’s the second time im not sure who was on the phone line. Ur right it skids like mike. Or is it Gus? Who gave hank the one minute warning?
Eh, there’s no way they kill Gus off screen.
And that sounded like him on the phone. “Walter” is how Gus would say it.
ANDREW comment about Mike killing Gus. I thought that instantly. The look on Mike’s face was TThis guy is a loose cannon. He felt he had to do it to save his own life. If that’s the case he is now in charge of the drug cartel.
Why would he say “you’ll never see Gus again” and wanting the meth weighed as a new policy. HE LOOKS AGGRAVATED before MIKE JOB was listening helping Gus. NOW he is owner of drug cartel
im a blowfish, Blow-fiiiiiish. blowfish this… (grabs bong) haha i love that episode
I’m with the others that Mike has killed Gus…and he and Saul are the true kingpins.
On another note…did anyone notice the “older” party guest that sits up in the morning scene? Is that Cranston in disguise?
That’s what I thought. Looked like Cranston in a wig.
My buddy and I said the same thing to each other when that face popped up. Hilarious if it was really Cranston.
Thought that the same guy showed up in the bar scene with Mike–to the right in the background. I wondered about that and its significance. I guess it did look kind of like Cranston, but he did show up in two scenes, so I wondered why.
It was too much in the foreground, and seen for too long, to be a idle lark. I dismissed it, but now I’m wondering again — especially when the next scene’s with Cranston, from the same facial angle.
Could it be part of Jesse’s interior state that no matter how hard he parties from now on, he’ll never escape thinking of Mr. White for long? Heavenly days — what will they think of next?
I fully agree with Otto Man…ain’t no way this show’s gonna kill Gus off-screen.
Could it be that Mike is sick too? The cough and drinking could be a bad sign.
I had that thought at an earlier point in the series, too. Not sure what provoked it.
I couldn’t make it out, but what was said on the phone to Walt as he walking up to Gus’s house?
“Go home, Walter”
Walt and Skyler each completely overplayed their hands here. Walt thought he could win Mike over to his side — and not only got an ass-kicking for it, but gave up to Gus’ No. 2 that he wants to off Gus. And Skyler, rather than letting Saul handle all the ins and outs of the money-laundering operation, pranced into the car wash to try and dazzle the owner with her business acumen and “generosity,” yet now may have lost it for good. Clear reminders that no matter how deep they are here, we’re still dealing with a couple of criminal amateurs.
Good point…
Very good point. And I think you can even take a step back from the criminal aspect and just look at it as two people who were overconfident in the art of logical persuasion.
I remember when I was a naive high school kid who figured I could win any argument with facts and logic, totally discounting personal bias and emotion. Many years later I’ve learned to understand things are never so simple.
In Walt’s defense, he approached Mike because he has a sense of urgency – not knowing if Gus has designs on killing him at any time, and feeling the need to strike first. Skyler, on the other hand, was simply looking to boost her ego.
I can’t help thinking it’s a bit of a leap for Walt to assume that Mike fears for his life. He seems like a much more trusted and useful associate than Victor, who was more of an errand boy-thug (albeit a quick learner in the lab). I think it was a poor strategic move by Walt to lay his cards on the table like that, when Mike may not have any worries at all, or can at least take care of himself.
I think Walt felt like he had to approach Mike after Walt got the phone call outside Gus’s house. And during the conversation, Walt saw that Mike was uneasy about what went down and decided to take the leap and see if he could get Mike on his side. I’m not sure he wasn’t effective at least at putting the seeds of doubt in Mike’s mind.
Can someone who understands business better than I explain if Skyler’s offer to buy the car wash was a good or bad one? I thought buying someone out and giving them $50K on top for a thriving 30 year old business seemed like a pretty bad offer.
Am I wrong?
The offer was reasonable. Already getting a multiple of cash flow (assuming her industry multiple was on the mark) and he’s probably sucked a lot of cash out over the years.
Hank is definitely still investigating with the rocks etc. Notice all the purple? In the house. The delivery man. Lots of purple. Somthing there.
Marie really likes purple. She is usually wearing it, so it makes sense there would be a lot of purple in their house.
Colors are used as symbolisms with each character actually.
This is true, moreso earlier in the show, seems to be evolving now. Here are the colors I associate with the characters: Walter is Green, Skyler is Blue, Hank is Orange, Marie is Magenta/Purple, Jesse is Black. This may be over generalizing but it is noticeable if you pay attention
Something about great shows and Roomba’s. Arrested Development (what did you expect, mother? I’m half machine! I’m a monster!), Parks & Rec, now Breaking Bad.
I BELIEVE HANK WILL BE THE RULER IN THE END. HENCE ALL THE PURPLE. HE WILL. WALK AGAIN. SOLVE THE MYSTERY. WASTE ALL THE DEGENERATES AND BE NICE TO HIS WIFE. HANKS THE HERO HERE.
I like your optimism!
I LIKE YOUR CAPS LOCK!
LOL. What’s with the screaming?
A finance guy checking in here. Just like Mad Men did an excellent job depicting the loan to tide Sterling Cooper over, nice technical work on writing Marie’s dialogue for valuing the car wash.
I’d make her a loan to buy it.
I’m confused about how Walter can spend so much — condo, guns, windshields, house payments, trust funds for the kids, car wash, etc etc. Hasn’t he only gotten 1.5 million so far? Seems like he’s not going to have any money left to launder at the end of the season at this rate.
You mean Skyler, not Marie, right?
Everyone spends the episode trying to do something, and everyone fails. Walt tries to find a way to Gus and is beaten by Mike, Skylar tries to buy the Car Wash and is ripped one by the owner, Jesse is desperately trying to get murdering Gale out of his mind but can’t, Mike is trying to stay cool and believe in Gus, but his brutal beating of Walt shows me he has big doubts after what Gus did to Victor.
After being a bit disappointed last week, we are right back to classic Breaking Bad!
Yes,about everyone trying to do something and failing. Everyone is snubbed — Walt by Mike, Skylar by the car wash owner,and Jesse (eventually and albeit mildly) by his friends. I thought this was an intended second meaning of the episode title. Have been sort of suprised that I have not found any reviewers or other comments remarking it.
MARO: I like your idea that people being “snubbed” is a second meaning referencing the title. Good catch!
cool, thanks Irene in Idaho!
This show is so well-written it just makes me sick. Jesse tells his friends all about the bells and whistles on his new sound system, reminding us how smart he is when he wants to be… and then doesn’t say a word as the other two bicker about realism in video games. He’s outgrown them and grown up in a horrifying way, and once again, what isn’t said means so much more than what is.
The show may be about Walt and the collateral damage he causes, but Jesse has emerged as the real heart and soul here… I think by season’s end, I won’t care if Walt lives or dies, but Jesse’s story will still move me.
As a lifelong stereo salesman, I can tell you that everything Jesse said was wrong and silly but would “sound correct” and learned to a layman he was trying to impress. (no rag on you, just pointing out that is what the writers were probably going for. A ‘digital tube amp’ is as ludicrous as ‘natural Dacron’ would be for a dress)
My guess is that one of the writers has stereo experience and there is nothing worse than the guy who brings along his friend who is an “expert”!
Heh. I didn’t really catch the detail of what Jesse was saying. Really? It was “digital tube amp”? Well, if I’d heard that at least I would have gotten to laugh.
But I don’t think that kind of stuff really matters. I will kind of throw those of us “in the know (I work as an audio engineer) but if in the universe of the show it’s supposed to be real tech talk you just have to accept that.
Yeah, Jesse has always dropped random buzz words when describing things that are a bit out of his technical grasp. He never just admits that he doesn’t know things.
Yo, just roll with it, bitch!
You could have a tube amp with a digital front end .. maybe a D/AC built in. I had more of an issue with the ‘parametric’ EQ when clearly it was a 33 band graphic EQ in the rack.
100% Jesse was just parroting (or trying to parrot) whatever the stereo salesman told him. He does that when trying to sound knowledgeable and/or authoritative (see “Kafkaesque”).
Two things I loved about this episode: the opening scene, with Walt telling another lie to himself “for defense” that strips away a little more of his morality, to the way that the writers took the easiest scenario for the audience to imagine (Mike and Walt team up, kill Gus, run the business for themselves) and eliminated it 77 minutes into the season.
One thing that confuses me: the timeline of the Hank-Marie storyline seems off with what we know (or can infer) about everyone else. We last saw the Schraders leaving out of the hospital in “Half Measures,” which, in the show’s chronology, seems to have happened, at the most, four days before “Box Cutter.” That’s not a lot of time for Hank to get set up at home and develop a weird fascination with rocks. I mean minerals.
It’s nit-picking with a show I love this much, but was this explained somewhere that I missed?
I think Marie mentions getting a hospital bed sometime before Half-Measures and Hank freaks out over it. So she probably already had most of the stuff set up by the time Hank checked out. The fascination with the rocks does seem to happen pretty fast but it still feels believable.
Hanks investigating the minerals/rocks. And the colors for there relationship to walts sh…it. all police work.
Agreed on the timeline confusion. But do you think the Walt-Mike team possibility is really eliminated? Mike will eventually have to switch sides, or at least choose definitively, and he knows it. And to echo and amplify an earlier comment – Mike may be sick. That slight cough at the bar was a new development, has to be quite deliberate. He sure seemed more than pensive this episode, beyond his usual stoneface and even (to me anyway) beyond the aftershock of what he saw and what it means to him. Marvelous acting from Jonathan Banks to convey all that.
i struggle, too, with the time-frame analysis of the series. i wondered if the walt-mike meeting was one week after the victor killing or one day. did walt weaponize self ONE day after victor or gradually after a cooling off period?
Not to nit-pick myself but as Ryan mentioned the hospital bed set-up etc. is very likely to have happened beforehand. my father-in-law was in a similar situation and was released after my bro-in-law had the bed setup etc. in the house. it was sort of unsafe for him not to have a hospital bed. the other hting i wanted to add was, again after witnessing my F-I-L’s situation, even before leaving the hospital he was extremely depressed and had major bouts of it (stopped eating, readmitted to hospital a hundred times etc.). anyhow, the mineral obsession seems pretty understandalbe when a person is in that situation (Hank started to show his attitude about his situation in Half Measures and Full M.) BUT what i agree w/ is the timeline of the obsession. although, the ep. where several boxes were delivered at once could account for all of the minerals being there in such a short period. sorry for the babbling.
I thought the directorial flourishes were way over the top. The party scene, great, but there were so many arty angles that I got annoyed. Hopefully MacLaren et al were just excited to be back at work, and we won’t have so much self-indulgent cinematography going forward.
I liked the arty angle. Particularly the tattood thigh in the g string. Yo!
I thought the way the way party scene was shot and edited gave the viewer an idea of how Jesse felt on Meth and alcohol and who-knows-what for hours and hours.
Walter White’s delusion/stupidity has really been on display the last two weeks. Why would he think Mike, of all people, needs Walt to kill Gus? (“Just get me in a room with him and I’ll take care of the rest.”). What is he thinking – that Mike hasn’t been play-acting quick draws in front of a mirror enough?
It’s probably that Walt realised that he can’t outsmart Mike, and make his move behind Mike’s back. So instead of receiving phone calls that tell him to “go home”, and suspecting that Mike probably knows he is carrying a gun, he decides to confront him directly. It’s not smart, but it does bring an abrupt end to Walt’s naive plan to kill Gus.
that is exactly what i felt was most unbelievable in the episode.
and yes, walt realizes that he is being observed and cannot kill gus without mike’s approval. but why the hell would he think he could change mike’s mind just by asking him nicely? only thing walt can be sure of, is that gus might get to know.
ok, i saw the puzzle has been solved. so mike knew walt well enough to make that call himself, which supports the theory, that mike killed gus …
I HIGHLY doubt Mike killed Gus. He was way too freaked out about what Gus did and I believe realizes Gus is a very dangerous, calculating man. Plus, if Mike was the one to make the call it just means he was tailing Walt knowing he’d do something stupid. Walt probably asked Mike to help out presuming they were in the same boat. There was virtually no time for Mike or anybody else to kill Gus. He’d have to first get over the shock of seeing Victor coldly killed with a box cutter, make a plan, successfully do recon for the plan, then pull it off. Against a man of Gus’ nature, I’d probably want to be a bit more precise than Walt’s plan of just-go-knock-on-his-door-and-shoot.
Plus, would YOU kill Gus off in an abrupt off-screen manner like that with a secondary character if YOU were working on Breaking Bad? That would be terrible story writing. So no, Gus is alive and we will see him eventually.
-Cheers
Gus is not dead. He is a series regular for the rest of the season.
I think hank already knows or suspects walt is the guy reaponsible for the blue meth. He is collecting blue mineral rocks that has undergone crystallization. Walt’s specialization is crystallography. I think there is a correlation there no? Might also explain his coldness to marie possibly? Also seems logical progression if season 5 is the final season that walt’s next and ultimate rival/challenge is hank himself and the dea.
I think that the blue mineral hobby is just that.
I DO, however, think that looking at the blue crystals will awaken something and send him back on the trail of Heisenberg.
Also if this blue meth is the purest anyone has ever seen and extremely difficult to duplicate wi the same potency, i would guess only a handful of chemists in the region would be capable of producing at that level of expertise. Hank may know only a guy like walt could pull that off and plus all the other stuff from the previous seasons..
Hobby? PLEASE! HANKS ON THE CASE. BIG TIME.
just think that hank looking at blue crystal minerals merely as a hobby is too random. Surely, there has to be some sort of purpose and drive to this??…anyways, Unbelievable show can’t wait for the next one!!
very good point. the way they set up this season, i suspect we ought to be surprised when a) in the end walt and skyler overcome these “obstacles” that were introduced b) hank will be walking and back on walt’s tail. the lab papers gale left will help to that. also i’m wondering when jesse’s friends will start to ask where he’s makin’ all that money… so i think these crystals of hank are anything but random. they’re the beginning of a plot line, even if hank himself isn’t aware of that yet, because he is surpressing some memories…
There is a 0% chance that Hank already suspects Walt’s involvement.
Walt isn’t his normally calculating self. You can’t just kill a prominent business man like Gus, and not expect there to be an enormous fallout. Further, you can’t just walk up to his house with a gun, some quick-draw practice, and no plan. Is Walt crumbling from a ptsd like reaction, or is he completely addicted to obtaining as much “control” as possible? I tend to think it’s the second one, but I’m not sure it’s as obvious to him, as it is to the viewer, that there is no imminent danger. He’s acting like it’s self-defense, but when he bought the gun he sounded like he was trying to convince himself of that. I tend to think the best self-defense strategy isn’t to murder Gus, but, rather, to discuss things rationally. Even in preparing to murder Victor, Gus still listened to reason.
That’s a good question as to what is going through Walt’s head with his sudden quest to kill Gus. He is clearly thinking irrationally. Did he really think he could murder Gus in the cook room with either Mike or the replacement for Victor around? It would be a clear suicide mission which doesn’t seem like Walt’s style. And as you say, walking up to Gus’s house to shoot him in the doorway (?) is just plain dumb. I don’t think Walt has given up on life. Perhaps he has a massively inflated sense of himself because he just won the last round, so he thinks he can easily knock off Gus. Or maybe he is in a pure state of panic and reacting without thinking because Jesse reminded him at the Denny’s that they are all on the same page now–living in a constant state of fear and knowledge that life could end any second and if it doesn’t you’ll sure wish you were dead. That was a Denny’s they were in during the premiere, right?–the one they never made it to when they got stuck in the desert in the RV because the battery died. I love how the show always finds minor ways to reference earlier episodes.
See my previous post. I don’t think Walt is that stupid. He may have just wanted to “clear the air” with Gus, and brought the gun for protection. And you’re right…Gus is a prominent businessman in town, a benefactor to law enforcement (see his S2 tour of the DEA), and his murder would bring about a significant police response. I doubt Walt would overlook that.
I think what’s happening is that Walt thinks he’s a dead man the very second Gus thinks he can possibly replace him with anybody competent, and so he’s looking (with real panic) for the first available opportunity to kill the guy who wants to kill him. It’s about that straightforward. Consequences from Mike or the law be damned (or dealt with later, at any rate) – the immediate threat must be dealt with.
Just saw it again and I belive that to be gus on the phone. Seems I thought it was Mike. But its Gus. Mikes a little out of it and gus is on it right now.
I don’t think it was Gus, because after Walt got the call he started lookinng up and down the street and all around. If it was Gus I think Walt would have just looked straight at the house.
I wondered about Walt looking around also – but that could be because he was already looking straight at the house and didn’t see any window shades moving or anything else to suggest Gus was watching him from there. He might have been looking to see if someone else was watching him who tipped off Gus, or even looking to see if Gus was elsewhere but keeping an eye on his house.
Everyone can agree it was either Gus or Mike. And since it sounded exactly like Gus, I’m going with Gus.
walter looks up and down the street, because he must have been observed. it is obvious that gus is not watching security cameras 24-7. the information about walt approaching was passed up to gus. only gus can make that decision that he is not in danger and that walt can be sent home by a phone call like a little boy. also the voice sounded like gus.
ok, i saw the puzzle has been solved. so mike knew walt well enough to make that call himself, which supports the theory, that mike killed gus …
Gus is not dead! Esposito is a series regular for the entire season.
And the AMC website says that Mike called Walter and told him to go home.
One minor detail may have emerged if you buy into the alliance theory. When Walt and Mike are at the bar, was it possible that Mike’s admission to Walt making more money (when Walt offered to buy Mike’s drink), a sign that Walt may wind ip using money to get Mike on his side?
Yea caught that too. Mikes disgruntled. Walter is definitely moving up the food chain this season I feel.
might just be a sign that mike has his own level of discontent. just to foreshadow he’ll switch sides sooner or later.
Walt’s pitch to Mike was “nobody is safe with Gus” but Walt messed up b/c he also explained he has killed to preserve himself abd his partner so why would Mike be any safer working for Heisenberg? I don’t think Mike is torn up about Victor, I think he’s mad that Walt won and he doesn’t consider Walt to be a professional.
Walt definitely needs lessons on carrying a gun and quick draw from Raylon Givens…
Jesse’s ‘likeability’ quotient is an interesting aspect of BB. He has been presented as far too dumb to be salvageable (“We’re gonna build a robot?”) and once again he has succumbed to his worst wigger instincts. In an interview with Howard Stern, Aaron Paul was recently asked whether he thinks Jesse is ‘good or bad’ and he replied that Jesse is essential good. He replied that he thought Walter White and Don Draper were essentially bad. This was a surprising response at first, but then I thought on it and it wasn’t surprising at all, because it has that odd, Forrest Gump-loving quality that many otherwise intelligent Americans continue to fall for (Eric Bogosian has a great bit in his one-act play “Wake Up And Smell the Coffee” where he laments how Americans look up to and worship the mentally handicapped – Sling Blade, Rain Man, Forrest, etc) and I for one see Jesse as an essentially bad/harmful influence. Walt set off an awful chain reaction but a lot of that is Gilligan showing us chaos theory and randomness and dumb luck. Jesse on the other hand has a soft spot for kids, sure, but given his incredibly affluent upbringing and access to education, it makes him almost inherently unlikeable in a way that people born into poverty and without access (like the gangbangers on The Wire) or those who don’t appreciate their advantages but are essentially harmless or even beneficial to society in some ways (AJ and Meadow Soprano) are not. Let’s be real, isn’t Jesse just a D-student who would be outperformed on the verbal section of the SATs by most people for whom English isn’t even their first language? He’s the spoiled but white-trash wannabe douchebag who works at a restaurant and giggles about how he puts boogers and semen and piss in people’s food. Gus gave Walt some good advice regarding this kid and Walt should have taken it.
As for this week, another really effective glimpse into the abyss the Schrader home has become. Even in Hank’s moment of triumph we get a glimpse at what a deep-rooted misogynist Hank is. Has anyone ever noticed that Hank is almost never happy unless he is alone or in a homosocial environment where he is the lead dog, cowtowed to by secretaries and subordinates?
Thoughts on either issue?
Beaver
I don’t think Jesse and his family have been presented as affluent at all. Jesse also went to Walt’s school so it isn’t like he had access to a better education than anyone else.
Where in the world do you get this idea of Jesse being the guy that pisses in people’s food? The only harm he’s ever done has been a result of selling drugs/life or death situations. Has he ever actively harmed someone without reason? I think you’ve misread his character completely.
Also how is Hank a misogynist? He doesn’t hate Marie in the slightest. He’s been emasculated and almost crippled. He doesn’t want her pity and her forced attempts to keep his spirits up. Again I think you’re way off the mark.
Yeah, I don’t buy the “Hank as misogynist” theory either.
Hank has always put up a blow-hard facade that masks some deep issues (remember that he was the only one DEA agent to survive the Tortuga bomb because he was so freaked out by the severed head that he had to go puke, while the other agents stood around laughing about the severed head; and Hank also had the panic attack in the elevator at the DEA not long after returning to ABQ from El Paso after the Tortuga bomb).
But his current condition isn’t something he can kind. He needs Marie for simple everyday things now like just going to the bathroom. That blows up the image of himself that he’s created. In a way, he is kind of like Don Draper, except he uses extroversion to hide his true self while Don is more “the man in the gray flannel suit.”
“something he can hide,” not “kind.”
I think your examples of how Jesse’s essential bad is what the writers are trying to use to show how he’s good. Think about it: all those reasons you stated are what would usually prove Jesse to be bad, and Walt, on paper, is good. Except that’s not the case. Although Jesse’s the white trash drug addict, he’s still the “good” person. Although Walt’s the family man who is doing bad stuff just to seemingly provide for his family, he’s definitely been moving into the “evil” category. I think the writers are trying to show how good and evil aren’t just black and white but shades of gray.
I disagree with your take on Jesse and Walt completely. When you sweep away everything else, it comes down to this: Walt is willing and able to murder multiple people, and has done so; and in those moments he is at his most empowered and capable. And clearly so. Jesse resisted and was horrified by violence for most of the show, and when finally coerced into killing someone, it quite clearly broke him. Everything else is superficial distraction. The only standard that matters is that Walt will hurt and kill others when push comes to shove, and Jesse never intentionally harms anybody. (He does damage through drug dealing but he’s clearly the type of person who wouldn’t really understand the true extent of the harm he was doing, whereas – again – Walt does and yet ignores it, or rationalizes it away.)
I also disagree with your likening Jesse to Forrest Gump. Jesse’s not mentally handicapped. He’s pretty dumb, but so are a lot of kids in his situation, and he does have a certain amount of street smarts, plus the ability to actually do some decent chemistry with the proper guidance. To my mind, Jesse is basically a kid of average intelligence (or slightly below) who has certain aptitudes that he could put to good use, if he made better life choices and got the hell away from both drugs and Walt.
Another reason I thought Jesse wanted a nonstop party in the house as well as constant company, is that as long as there are a ton of people in the house, he feels safer from retribution from Gus. It would be harder for an assassin to kill a room full of 3 dozen innocent people than it would be to kill just Jesse. In addition to blotting out his feelings, he may also be preserving his life.
My argument against that is that 1) Jesse seems to have come to the conclusion that they are safe because Gus needs them, and 2) at this point he seems more emotionally broken and shackled with guilt than scared about an assassination attempt. If Gus had wanted him dead, they already would have been.
I wonder if Hank and Walt will spend hours talking about Crystallography. I like the long shot at the bar and the way they used rays of light for Walter’s entrance, but I loved the smack down.
Lots of hating on Hank going on here, I mean he deserves it most of the time but I don’t think he does in this instance. What he’s going through is obviously very hard, but when he’s with his therapist that guy is getting paid to help him, he’s doing it for him. If I were Hank and Marie were my wife, I’d feel like she was just waiting for me to get out of that chair. I mean if Hank doesn’t want to sleep why does he have to sleep? Its not like marie’s wrong, she’s just being a woman, and trying to help, but she needs to give him space. If that therapist were to move in and push hank all the time then hank would probably tell him to go suck a dick. I feel like the therapist knew Marie was just trying to speed things along to quickly but didn’t want to tell her.
“she’s just being a woman” ….really?
Obviously Hank is having a hard time, but that doesn’t give him license to treat Marie like he is. It’s one thing to have trouble holding his frustrations back, but it’s another thing to not even make an effort to treat her like a human being, let alone someone who’s supporting him.
Marie’s a saint, if you ask me. Maybe she does need to give him a little space, but it’s not like Hank was communicating that he needs some space in any real way. Personally, if I were her, I would move into one of the other bedrooms and interact with him in as minimal a way as possible without abandoning him altogether.
Interesting to see it from a mans perspective. I don’t get the sense that she’s hovering over Hank. She may have unrealistic expectations on how quickly he’ll get better. As the therapist said, “Take it one day at a time.” And you can guess which gender I am by reading my next comment. (Without looking at my name. ;-)
Weeby, I so agree. I’m waiting for the moment when Marie finally looses her temper and tells Hank exactly where to go.
It’s totally understandable that Hank takes out his frustrations on the person he loves the most, anyone would. But Marie needs to give him some tough love, and tell him the truth about how he can only be an a-hole towards her for so long, and that it’s been far long enough. She needs to tell him to stop treating her like dirt, and to suck it up and stop the pity party, at least long enough to let her know how much he really appreciates her.
(It must be pretty obvious by now that I’m totally invested in these characters huh? So much so that I’m talking about them as if they are real people that I personally know. :-)
Also, I agree that Walter White and Don Draper are essentially bad, like they have some basic personality traits that would’ve always led them to be what they became. Like Walter White biblicaly seems to suffer from pride, envy, and possibly greed going as far back as any of his flashbacks. Don Draper, I dunno, he’s more complicated, I wouldn’t say he was really an envious person, not as consumed by pride as Walter White is, and even considering his job I don’t even think he’s actually greedy. I just think he is incredibly selfish, like doesn’t really give a shit about ANYONE’s feelings except maybe his kids. Would that be gluttony?
Greed is one of the seven deadly sins, gluttony is another. Gluttony usually refers to the overconsumption of food, drink or intoxicants to the point of waste. However, it can also refer to the overconsumption of wealth items. Selfishness is not one of the seven deadly sins.
The seven deadly sins are: wrath, greed, sloth, pride, lust, envy, and gluttony.
First off, it’s telling we can even have that discussion.
Second . . . With both characters, I struggle because they are doing inherently bad things. Yet I still like and kind of relate to them. In a strange way, Walter seems more of a truly bad person, yet seemed to start out inherently good. Don just seems to be lost and finding his way. I do not know if I consider him bad, maybe selfish, yet I think he has also got caught up living a lie for far too long. If Walter is breaking bad, I see Don as ultimately breaking good. Even though Don does despicable things, and has sex with nearly every remotely hot woman he meets, at his heart I think he tends to lean more on the side of being a good guy and seems more pathetic than despicable. Betty comes off as more of a bad person than Don, and based on the situations at hand she should be a highly sympathetic character for the audience. Even though you could argue Don largely drove her to be the way she is.
Ultimately, I enjoy both characters because of their flaws and struggles. I am curious to see where each one’s life takes them in the series. Even though Walter is “breaking bad” I still hope him (and Jesse, Skylar, Walt Jr., etc.) make it out of this somehow. Not to go all Star Wars, but I still want to see good in him, and the desires that led down this path are fairly universal, which is as compelling as it is unsettling. Don seems to always be on the verge of breaking down or losing the illusion he has built up around himself, or knocking it out of the park, sometimes simultaneously. They both hit extremes, with Walt floating between the seeming completely clueless former Chemistry teacher and a ruthless, calculating murderous kinpin and Don floating between a pathetic wreck of a man and the strong, charismatic marketing genius he has built himself up as.
So again, the fact we can even have this discussion speaks volumes of both shows.
-Cheers
is this bryan cranston at jesses party
[i51.tinypic.com]
Yeah, I think it was Bryan. I’m surprised no one else brought that up. Good catch.
I’m glad you posted that with a picture. I totally think that’s him.
yes that is WalT looking very Woodstock. My comment is to DAVE. I couldn’t even ever think or compare anyone on MM with BR Ba Don is beyond a very bad husband and father. The thought of his acting skills compared to Bryan Cranston. impossible. Both shows are like day and night. The story line in MM is something that occurred, o.k. for some. But not in the leaque of what it takes to do B.b Just my opinion.
I have to say that I was really glad to see Walt finally get punched in the face tonight. If you think about it, I don’t think he has really suffered any kind of beating before. Jesse has had the shit kicked out of him at least 3 times–by Crazy 8 and Emilio in the very beginning, by Tuco going all badass and insane, and finally by Hank at Jesse’s home. The poor kid has been in the hospital a couple of times and I think on a respirator after Tuco. Jesse is bearing both the heavy physical AND emotional brunt of Walt’s decisions. Walt has been lucky so far to be relatively free of any attacks. I guess I am heading in the direction that Vince intended for the show, at least with Walt. I feel less and less sympathy for him as he breaks even badder. So the fact that Walt brazenly suggested to Mike that they to murder Gus and then he got clocked for it didn’t bother me. I see Walt acting recklessly. Jesse still shows redeeming qualities now and then–leaving money for Andrea and her son, even waving at the son as they leave his house. Would Walt’s persona as Heisenberg change at all if he found himself beat up and in the hospital? Jesse is one tough guy!
Jesse and his ‘redeeming’ side is what I was trying to get at. Maybe I did seem to misread an aspect of his character in terms of inflicting intentional malice (so the putting shit in people’s food may have been a bad analogy, although that’s the kind of tool he reminds me of) but isn’t he the shithead who gets people hurt by accident through his stupidity? And ‘redeeming’? How is blowing all his money at strip clubs or throwing cop-magnet parties for every local burnout and druggie in ABQ or leading Hank to the lot where they were storing the RV evidence of anything but the following quote by William S Burroughs: “Avoid fuck-ups. We all know the type. Anything they have anything to do with, no matter how good it sounds, turns into a disaster.”
Isn’t Jesse a stupid fuck-up, where at least the Don Drapers and Walter Whites of the world have some degree of efficacy. Don and Walter may have their moral hangups but are people you could see yourself hanging out with. Jesse is the guy who gets you arrested, he’s the guy you hope your sister never dates, he sits behind you at the movies and ruins it by talking incessantly or answering his cell phone, loudly, by saying something like ‘What up, bitch!’ He’s somewhat like Chris Moltisanti, though without the girlfriend beating and rampant murdering; he’s just half-moron enough to be dangerous, he’ll be in and out of rehab his whole life, and he has horrible taste. Jesse’s comic book nonsense and his inability to appreciate Georgia O’Keeffe and worst of all that godawful ‘music’ he listens to, that nonsense insecure mind-numbing music alone makes him pretty unredeemable.
I mean, if you like Sepinwall’s blog chances are it’s highly unlikely that you’re the kind of person who could ‘identify’ much with Jessie. And he absolutely was born into a pretty high degree of affluence with tons more educational opportunities than working class and poor Americans. Bad parenting is to blame too, of course.
Which makes me wonder, do you think Jesse’s brother will be making an appearance this season?
Ok give me evidence of his high degree of affluence and his “tons more educational opportunities” because I don’t see it presented on the show.
Jesse like comics and doesn’t understand art. That makes him unredeemable? I like comics and I’m sure many others on this blog do(including Alan). Does that make us unredeemable or “half-morons”? I don’t understand that connection.
Just because I don’t share Jesse’s love of meth,crazy parties, etc, doesn’t mean I can’t identify with him. He’s a sympathetic character. His monologue in One Minute is a good example. Ever since he started working with Walt his entire life has turned to shit. He started using again because he needed the extra courage to kill 2 murderers. He did this for his friend and because they killed a young boy. Then he had to kill someone he had no problem with in order to save Walt’s life. If it weren’t for these events he would still be clean. So how can you just assume “he would be in and out of rehab his entire life”?
Again it just seems like you’re misreading the character.
Beaver, not sure why you’re hating on Jesse so much. One of the prior posters was right – we’ve never seen him do anything intentionally harmful to anyone other than out of revenge for the killing of his friend and his girlfriend’s son, and to save Walt’s life. In fact, he was the one who stood up to Gus and would not agree to a “peace” when Gus’s dealers were using kids to sell the meth. Walt just cowered and was willing to let Gus continue to exploit children because it was in Walt’s best interest. Jesse is not afraid to go against his own best interest when he percieves that there is something more important at stake. And unlike Walt, who rationalizes every bad act he commits and moves forward without reflection or remorse, Jesse is tortured by what he has done and seen. Walt’s soul is slowly being entombed, so that he cannot find it or feel it anymore, while Jesse’s soul is right at the surface being ripped apart like flesh from his bones. .
And without Walt he might have been in and out of rehab his entire life. So what? That doesn’t make him a fundamentally bad person. It makes him an addict. In fact, he seems to be a fundamentally good person being destroyed by his addiction and the choices it has led him to. An f-up, to be sure. And no, I would not want my sons hanging out with him or my daughter dating him. And yes, he is the type of person to avoid in your life – but not because he is bad but because he makes incredibly bad choices.
He is the only main character in the show who has not been willing (or, perhaps, able) to compromise for their own self interest. Walt, Mike, and Gus do it without thought. Skylar is becoming more and more comfortable doing it. Saul makes a decent living doing it. Even Gale was blissfully happy to work in his chemist’s Disneyland making a drug that will ruin lives and kill people. OK, maybe Jesse has compromised on that last point as well – but he was a meth user when he started this business with Mr. White, so he had sort of conceded the point already.
I don’t like his choice of friends or music either (although both fit with the party scene), and I wouldn’t hang out with him. But he is probably the character I most root for to break free (of the meth addiction, of the meth cooking, of the entire scene). I am sure he will die at some point – OD, murdered, catching one of Walt’s stray bullets – but to me there is no one in this show more capable and deserving of redemption.
“if you like Sepinwall’s blog chances are it’s highly unlikely that you’re the kind of person who could ‘identify’ much with Jessie”
I find this presumption absurd. And particularly where that “godawful music” is concerned, I suspect you’d be pretty surprised how many Sepinwall readers dig his taste in music.
Jesse’s parents spent nearly $400k just *renovating* his aunt’s house. They’re doing all right.
I don’t agree with your assessment of Jesse at all, though, especially as you use events early in the series to judge his decision-making, when he’s obviously wised up a fair deal since then.
And you’re quoting *Burroughs* on avoiding fuck-ups? He was a junkie who shot his wife in the head.
I don’t think there’s anyone on this show that I would want to hang out with, but I actually like Jesse better as a person. He probably has the most heart of all the main characters who are involved with the drug stuff, and he’s the only one that I would really be sad to see die.
The nice thing about this show is that it doesn’t treat its characters with such a generic brush. It doesn’t equate being a f-up with being unworthy as a person. There are layers to the characters that go beyond their superficial aspects. Walt the science teacher and father of two has a lot of worse parts to his personality than Jesse the middle-class junkie.
I read this blog regularly and I prefer comic books to Georgia O’Keefe (though I have no beef with her or her work), and I like most of Jesse’s music as well. I’d be very careful if I were you of seeing everything through the prism of class. You seem to have a deep-seated problem with Jesse because he reminds you of “lesser” people you wouldn’t want to associate with. But when you strip away his taste in music, clothes, friends, and recreational activities, you have a guy who doesn’t want to hurt people, who actively wants to HELP people in fact; who gives money to a needy mother and her son; who stood up to a powerful drug lord over an issue of principle (exploiting children); and who shows visible stress and depression any time he’s involved in anything truly horrifying or immoral. Now compare him to Walt, the upstanding citizen, the teacher, the award-winning scientist, the smart guy who surely loves Georgia O’Keefe and hates rap and comic books. He would almost certainly never raise his voice in a movie theater. But he murders in cold blood, and at times he appears to very much enjoy it.
To me, this is not just a small piece of “Breaking Bad,” but really what the whole show is *about*. I have to wonder what show you’re watching, and why, if you have missed all of this.
Personally, I hope that where we are ultimately headed is in a Walt vs. Jesse showdown, with Walt having moved into essentially the Gus Fring role, and Jesse finally trying to leave the drug dealing-and-using lifestyle. And I hope Jesse kills the guy. (I like and am fascinated by Walt, to different degrees, but of the two Jesse is the only one I’m pulling for.)
No one has mentioned the new actress playing Jesse’s ex. She took me right out of the moment.
Not a different actress, still played by Emily Rios.
She also plays Maria on Men of A Certain Age. Loved seeing her here on Breaking Bad – I never realized it was the same acress until this episode.
Also played Epyck on “Friday Night Lights.”
Did anyone else think Mike’s smackdown of Walt could have been a brutal act, to make it look to anyone who might have been watching or overhearing that he remains loyal to Gus, when in fact he likes Walt’s idea?
My thought was that he also was demonstrating that Walt wasn’t quick enough on the draw to be ready to go toe-to-toe with Gus
I like this theory. Very Sopranosesque. I think the show would have zoomed in on the face of the bartender or something though to demonstrate the importance of an onlooker’s reaction.
Roomba-cam, car wash-cam, doll’s eye cam, baby Holly cam… the show won’t come full-circle until we get Dewey cam!
I dunno. I dunno. I dunno. I can write on my tongue.
@Alan: Did you get confirmation at some point that Mike was Gus’ main man from the start? When Gus is first introduced, he is always seen with Victor. Victor is the driver, bodyguard, and assistant. When introduce Mike, he seems to be acting as a hired hand, handling surveillance on Walt. Later, after Gus goes after the cartels, Mike becomes intricately involved with the operation, even acting as a cleaner for Gus, but I don’t think Mike was deeply involved all along.
It’s been my read that Mike is outside help, aligned with Gus, but up until recently in the show’s timeline he was not directly involved in Gus’ organization. When Gus kills Victor, Mike ascends a level in the enterprise. I think part of the despair he seems to be wallowing in at the bar (I think this is the closest we’ll ever get to seeing Mike despairing) is that he underestimated Gus, but being a professional he has no interest in Walt’s idiotic half-baked plan.
Given what Vince has said about how much of last season was improvised, I suspect that the writers didn’t plan on Mike and Gus being so closely tied at the beginning, which is why we always saw Victor with Gus. Then they realized how much they were going to use Esposito, how good Banks was, etc., and it evolved. You can rationalize it after the fact by saying that Victor was Gus’s body man, but that Mike was always higher-ranking in the organization.
Last season Mike at one point said to Walt “Your boss would not like it. OUR boss would not like it” referring to Gus. He made it clear that he was working for Gus. (Up until that point Walt had the idea that Mike was working for, or hired by, Saul.) Given that Gus’s criminal organization doesn’t have employee ID cards and such-like, there’s not a strict line between who’s a lifer and who’s a casual employee or “outsider”. Once they’re in, they’re in.
Is it possible Mike might already have killed Gus?
It’s clearly the best thing on TV, but despite Victor’s murder last week, I am STILL waiting for something to happen on Breaking Bad this season … Last season’s “The Fly” was richer even in its inactivity than these two episodes. Also, I need more Saul!
There’s been a total of 2 episodes this season, one of which showed a man’s throat get cut open and you’re waiting for something to “happen”?
I couldn’t agree more about Saul. Just call Saul! If you get hit by airplane parts, or God forbid, body parts…Just call Saul!!
Just rewatching Hank and Marie– I think Hank is so enraged at Marie because he is using her as a surrogate target for Jesse. Jesse is inextricably linked with Marie’s side of the family – initially through Walt and his link to Jesse because of the marijuana story between Walt and Jesse. Hank is in the predicament he’s in, really, because of Jesse. If Hank hadn’t beaten up Jesse for the fake phone call about Marie, he would have had a weapon to defend himself somewhat better, when the twins came calling. Hank doesn’t know that he’s going to get a bigger surprise when he catches Jesse but it could blow up things between him and Marie even worse when he realizes just how deep Jesse is in with Walt. Add to that the car wash scenario with Skyler too.
Given the timeline for this show, it seems we are in for a very harrowing time with Hank and Marie. Realistically, Hank will be in rehab for at least the entire rest of the season, possibly series. I thought Walt would try to recruit Mike, but that “I’ll do the rest” bit was a mistake. Mike is the most efficient fearless killer on basic cable and implying he didn’t have the guts to do in Gus himself was a mistake. Walt has done so many bad things but I cant help but root for him to outsmart these bastards. He’s played the game they created and I want him to turn over the board, scatter the pieces, and destroy them. Go Heisenberg!