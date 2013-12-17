‘Breaking Bad’ tops HitFix’s Second Annual Television Critics’ Poll

One year ago today, HitFix published its first-ever Television Critics Poll, in which we asked several dozen of the top North American TV critics to pick their 10 favorite shows of 2012. “Breaking Bad” finished in first place, “Homeland” was in second, and more than 80 different shows got at least one vote. Clicking on the above link will show you all of those results.
For the 2013 Television Critics Poll, which just went live, we added even more critics, who again named “Breaking Bad” the best series of the year. And with so many great new shows debuting this year, we added a second poll for people to pick their 10 favorite debuting shows of the year. As it turns out, half of this year’s overall top 10 was made up of new shows – including “Orange Is the New Black,” which finished a very distant second to “Breaking Bad” and just ahead of “Game of Thrones”) – after the 2012 poll had only a single first-year series (“Girls”) in the top 10. (And the overall list has six shows in common with my own top 10 for the year, while three others will be in my top 20, being published later this week.)
Because each critics’ taste is different, and because the two polls were done separately, you’ll see some quirks here and there. On the overall shows list, for instance, “House of Cards” was the fourth-highest ranked new series, while it finished sixth on the new show list. And as you move further past the overall top 10, you’ll see the power (on a weighted ballot with only 10 choices) of being loved by a few over being liked by many. Only four critics, for instance, voted for “Southland” (I was one of them), but two of those votes were for first place, and another was for second, so it finished 23rd overall. “Girls,” meanwhile, got more votes, but most of them were at the bottom of critics’ ballots, so it finished only 44th. (Shows like that and “Shameless,” which I suspect many critics had ranked just outside of their top 10s, finished fairly low as a result, just like “Boardwalk Empire” finishing only 29th last year.)
So go look at the poll, which allows you to look at individual ballots (click on the name of any critic) as well as to check the vote tallies for individual shows (click on the title of any show). What do you think of this year’s results?
At least 4 people had the good sense to vote for Spartacus! Amazing final season
I just became a fan of Alyssa Rosenberg. GoT :-)
You weren’t before? She’s awesome!
This last Mad Men season was terrible. I lost all respect for the list once I saw that show listed.
I disagree. This was one of my favorite seasons of Mad Men.
Can’t believe Boardwalk Empire is only ranked 17th and Treme 55th..
Then again I don’t understand how on earth there are even 79 shows on the list. I have to respect the critic who sits through so much bad television. In my opinion there are only a handful of shows worth watching every year. I guess taste really is personal.
I agree. The 4th season of Boardwalk Empire was a masterful bit of television and deserves to be much higher. As Feinberg pointed out on twitter, it is better at character-based cause and effect than any other show on television. Like you say, it all comes down to what you value, I reckon, but I’ll take Terry Winter’s intricately constructed domino train over House of Cards (which was pretty good, but c’mon) any day. It also had the two most heart wrenching character deaths I saw all year.
Kind of bummed that Strike Back appears nowhere on the list.
“The Fall” also missed completely on the overall list, which surprised me.
For some reason, “The Fall” only appears at 24th on the new shows list.
No Fresh Meat?!?! Do you guys not get Fresh Meat? If not I recommend you fix that, sharpish. It has been constantly hilarious. Peep Show at 55?! Travesty! Also Walking Dead sucks. The Bridge US remake ranks, but the original does´t? Rectify was one of the years best and Orphan Black was throw away (as well as fairly dull). I´ve not seen the new eps of Treme yet, but am fairly certain it will slay nearly of the shows on that list.
If my opinions didn´t diverge quite so much from those of the list I might be compelled to check out high-ranking shows that I´ve yet to see e.g. the Good Wife, The Americans and House of Cards.
You should definitely give TGW a try! It’s an incredible show, with interesting characters and plots. And just look at the amazing cast (and guest stars) this show has!
I believe some British shows didn’t make it and a lot of them weren’t ranked that highly because this list skews heavily toward American critics who, for the most part, are going to watch and love American shows. Also Orphan Black was absolutely phenomenal.
Good to see “The Middle” get some votes.
I was very happy to see “The Americans” in a top 10 spot. I feel like the sheer tonnage of good new stuff has drowned out a lot of interesting things that might’ve made bigger impressions in past years, but I really liked it, and I think Keri Russell is giving one of the most interesting performances on TV. She’s a female character that’s carrying that series and who’s allowed to be complicated and anti-hero-ish in ways I don’t think anyone else is doing right now.
I haven’t seen Orange yet, but I’m feeling catching up on The Americans. Lots of premieres in January too. I don’t know how I watch so much TV.
Outside of a Top 10 list, I think I would name Justified and Game of Thrones two of the most entertaining shows on television. And I think Hannibal would be my most anticipated show for 2014.
*finally not feeling, :(
Hey Alan –
It might be because of my tech background, but what would be really cool is if there was a way for readers to make their own top ten list and then the site would tell us which critic(s) our tastes most align to.
It gives the readers new like-minded critics to check out & follow and it gives the critics new readership.
Win-win…
Check out the AV Club readers’ poll. Deadline today I think.
I just discovered that a whopping NINE of these critics left one of the best seasons in the history of television (the final season of Breaking Bad) off their top 10s entirely. I think this is the TV equivalent of those sportswriters who are about to leave Greg Maddux off their Hall of Fame ballots. I’m not saying it has to be first (though I applaud the 32 critics who got this right), but it really should be *somewhere* in the top 10. Interestingly, every critic that listed it had it in the top four, so everyone either liked it enough to rank it as one of the four best shows or left it off entirely.
Todd VanDerWerff doesn’t have Breaking Bad on his top 10. There must be a story to that, something along the lines of “nobody should be elected into the HOF unanimously” or something. I don’t read him as religiously as Alan, but he had a podcast basically dedicated to the Finale.
With Todd. I don’t think he like the Finale that much and I think it slightly ruined the show for him. Plus, he seems to really dislike the fans and wanted to piss them off. He pretty much said as much in twitter.
Treme at 55th overall is both predictable and criminal, but it’s galling when Walking Dead made the Top 20. And you call yourselves “TV critics.”
Treme is another of those shows that I imagine suffers a lot from a 10-show ballot — and this year from having a short season that debuted so late in the year. I love it, but it was not in my top 10, and as I tinker with my top 20, I’m not 100% sure it will be there, either. It was a GOOD year in TV. Whereas the people who are still into Walking Dead remain really into it.
TV criticism is not a hivemind. People like what they like.
Your commenting system didn’t register it, but I was using the sarcasm font there. Otherwise, (sigh) and yeah that makes sense.
Oh and for crying out loud, Hannibal didn’t make the top ten of Best New Shows? That is disappointing.
I can see it as being a show that easily makes a top 15 but gets pushed out when you have to start winnowing stuff, like Sepinwall mentioned above. It was my favorite new show last year and I was so, so, so pleased to see it on Sepinwall’s top 10, so I’ll take that happily. Heck, I’m still pleasantly shocked it got renewed.
Good points, and I can see shows like Orange is the New Black or The Americans ranking higher simply because they’re not as dark and/or funnier. On the other hand, there wasn’t a single new show as audacious, visceral, or elegantly beautiful to watch on TV. Period. And the fact that this was a network TV show should automatically jump it up a notch or three, because network TV hasn’t seen anything like Hannibal since Twin Peaks debuted. Plus, it’s the job of TV critics to tout good shows that people haven’t discovered, in addition to praising the shows that everyone is paying attention to.
My point is that Hannibal has the potential to become even better than it already is, and I think a lot of critics will come to regret passing it over when all is said and done.
I regularly watch 37 of the 79.
Hi, my name is Jim and I’m a TVaholic.
Wut…
I thought I watched an unhealthy amount of TV, and I only regularly watch(ed) 22 of the shows on there. And there’s only 7 more that I feel like I should be watching.
25 here.
I got up to 35, although, to be perfectly fair, I’m behind on a small number of those shows.
I regularly watch 37 of 79 listed shows.
Hi, my name is Jim and I’m a TVaholic.
Of course I scroll through the list complaining that x is too high and y is too low. But then I started to get all giddy that Girls wasn’t popping up…which was followed by dread that maybe Girls wasn’t eligible this year…followed again with sheer joy that Girls is THAT low.
I might have my complaints with this list, but as long as Girls is THAT low, I can sleep easy.
Instead of everyone posting their own top ten lists like in the old thread, would anyone be interested in answering these questions?
Which show is way too high? (me: Homeland/Walking Dead)
Too low? (me: Treme)
What’s the highest rated show that you don’t watch, or don’t plan to watch. (Scandal)
Any shows you’ve never heard of? (me: Borgen?)
Any “wait, is that even a show?” moments when looking at critics’ ballots? (me: 56 Up, 2012 presidential election coverage)
Any critic’s ballot make you want to read their work on a regular basis? (me: Too lazy to check)
Poor SHIELD. It could barely scrounge up 9 points in the new show category and didn’t even place in the overall category. Wasn’t this supposed to be a breakout hit? Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think it earned high praise, but it’s just sad nevertheless.
I’m surprised how high House of Cards and The Walking Dead is on the list.
I loved House of Cards
I actually like The Walking Dead, but it’s way too high on this list. Rectify and Hannibal were both top 10 shows IMO. Shameless would also be in my top 10.
So I’m not the only person watching Banshee?
OMG! Who voted for HOMELAND?!? And WHY?!?
You can click on the show to see who voted for it.
Yes, I know that. I was just showing my surprise. XD
Breaking Bad is the best TV show of all time!
Is there anything that curates the data to provide the following:
1) Number of first place votes per show
2) Number of second place votes per show
3) Number of overall votes per show
I expect Breaking Bad to top all categories, but I’m curious how the rest of the Top Five shook out. Going off what I saw and recall, it looks like The Good Wife had the second most first place votes and seemed high on the number of second place votes. My guess is that overall, OITNB and GOT had more votes overall.
Anyway, it would be interesting to see. I’d also like to see last year’s ranking next to this year’s ranking.
Excellent consensus overall. I’m pretty much in agreement with the Top Five, even if my order would be different. I’d go:
1) The Good Wife
2) Breaking Bad
I’m not going to look all that up, but as far as first place votes go:
1. Breaking Bad (32) (1st overall)
2. The Good Wife (5) (4th)
3t. Orange is the New Black (2) (2nd)
3t. Game of Thrones (2)(3rd)
3t. Mad Men (2) (6th)
3t. Enlightened (2) (11th)
7t. House of Cards (1) (8th)
7t. Justified (1) (12th)
7t. The Returned (1) (13th)
7t. Rectify (1) (14th)
7t. Borgen (1) (t-23rd)
7t. Modern Family (1) (t-23rd)
7t. Southland (1) (27th)
7t. Arrested Development (1) (34th)
That’s 53 total ballots, though 58 critics are listed, so I guess five are still outstanding (for example, Grantland’s Andy Greenwald’s ballot isn’t listed, though his top 10 is available). This also means that when I castigated the “nine” critics who didn’t vote for Breaking Bad at all, there were really “only” five (which is five too many).
No dispute with hit fix on BB. Av club claims Enlightened is best. Ridiculous