‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Welcomes Back The Pontiac Bandit For ‘The Negotiation’

#Brooklyn Nine-Nine Review #Brooklyn Nine-Nine
03.25.18 56 mins ago

Fox

A review of tonight’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming up just as soon as I meet Dustin from Stranger Things

When Fox ordered Ghosted to series last spring, even Dan Goor didn’t know if Craig Robinson would be available again for his annual appearance as Doug Judy. Ghosted is still around (though on hiatus at the moment, and after experiencing a change in showrunner), but fortunately schedules were able to be bent enough for Robinson to come hang with Samberg and friends again.

In a way, these Pontiac Bandit episodes seem like even more of a challenge to reinvent each time out than the Halloween heist stories. There, the premise never really needs to change, and nobody has to worry about long-term consequences for what happens. With Judy, though, the writers have to keep coming up with new and increasingly complex ways to justify both his continued freedom and the lack of professional repercussions on Jake for being so friendly with a repeat offender. Last season’s Judy episode seemed to solve the problem in two ways: by pairing Peralta with Holt so the captain could comment on how inappropriate the relationship is, and by having Judy go straight at the end so that the threat of incarceration wouldn’t have to hang over future appearances.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brooklyn Nine-Nine Review#Brooklyn Nine-Nine
TAGSbrooklyn nine-nineBrooklyn Nine-Nine Review

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 days ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 4 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP