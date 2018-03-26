Fox

A review of tonight’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine coming up just as soon as I meet Dustin from Stranger Things…

When Fox ordered Ghosted to series last spring, even Dan Goor didn’t know if Craig Robinson would be available again for his annual appearance as Doug Judy. Ghosted is still around (though on hiatus at the moment, and after experiencing a change in showrunner), but fortunately schedules were able to be bent enough for Robinson to come hang with Samberg and friends again.

In a way, these Pontiac Bandit episodes seem like even more of a challenge to reinvent each time out than the Halloween heist stories. There, the premise never really needs to change, and nobody has to worry about long-term consequences for what happens. With Judy, though, the writers have to keep coming up with new and increasingly complex ways to justify both his continued freedom and the lack of professional repercussions on Jake for being so friendly with a repeat offender. Last season’s Judy episode seemed to solve the problem in two ways: by pairing Peralta with Holt so the captain could comment on how inappropriate the relationship is, and by having Judy go straight at the end so that the threat of incarceration wouldn’t have to hang over future appearances.