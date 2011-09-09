‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Dead to Rights’: Head games

A quick review of the “Burn Notice” mid-season finale coming up just as soon as I show you my body mic…
Well, that was something.
For most of this season, it seemed as if Matt Nix and company had become very satisfied with the new status quo, in which half the cast would help the CIA each week, the other half would help out a client, and the arc involving Max’s murder acted like a relic of the days when the show felt compelled to be serialized. And for the most part, that worked very well. The whole CIA freelance consultant idea gave the show a bigger scope, and excuses to do episodes like last week’s Michael/Fi fun romantic getaway that wouldn’t have made sense under the old set-up. It was light, it was fun, and it worked.
Now, though, the fun seems to be very much on hold thanks to a dark, gripping summer finale that brought back the show’s best recurring nemesis – and may(*) have killed him off – introduced some genuine carnage involving the deaths of innocent civilians (one of them showing off pictures of his kids in an earlier scene), and left Michael and Fi’s future in the hands of an all-seeing, all-knowing, manipulative as hell survivor of the old burn notice conspiracy in Jere Burns.
(*) I say “may” only because the newspaper story only talked about 2 people dying in the explosion. It’d be pretty ludicrous to have Larry survive Fi’s bomb, but this is not a show that’s always concerned itself with realism, especially if it costs them the possibility of future Tim Matheson appearances.
I had a feeling Burns wasn’t quite what he seemed in the early going. His work on “Justified” and “Breaking Bad” the last couple of years have been a reminder of just what a good dramatic actor he is, and he doesn’t seem the type the show would waste as the hapless client, especially since they all but skipped over the part where he was pretending to grieve for his wife. So it wasn’t shocking to have him revealed as the man pulling not only Larry’s strings, but everyone’s. And yet it worked, because Burns was so good, and because, frankly, I felt as unsatisfied as Michael did in the season premiere at the end of the hunt for conspirators. While the series’ larger arc hasn’t always worked, the notion that that was all there was – especially absent an appearance by John Mahoney as Management – rang a little hollow. So I’m good with the show returning there, especially with someone like Burns as the Mahoney stand-in. And the prospect of Michael having to work for the bad guys just as he’s finally been accepted back into the CIA’s good graces should create some good tension moving forward.
On the other hand, I wonder if some of you would prefer that the light-hearted A-story/B-story structure they’ve been using this season simply continue, without the show getting into darker territory where Fi has innocent blood on her hands, Michael resents and distrusts his mother, they have to lie to Sam and Jesse, etc., etc. It’s a USA show, after all, and certain expectations come with that.
What did everybody else think? Are you more excited about the show’s November return, or less?
I kinda liked the lighter side of Burn Notice, but wow last night’s finale was amazing. Poor Fi.
I’m not sure that Michael will mistrust or resent Maddy; I think he’ll be angry that her personal business was so completely violated. He’s pretty protective of her, and this is much worse than her getting roughed up by hostage-takers.
As for the 2 dead bodies instead of 3: I assumed Larry was completely vaporized. He was standing directly in front of the explosive that the voiceover claimed made C-4 look like Silly Putty. Whereas the bombs that killed the guards were probably more conventional.
I think Fi is being harder on herself than she needs to be; I don’t doubt that Anson would have blown up the building anyway, just like he blew up “some lady,” and Fi had no way of knowing that her bomb would trigger others. But it’s tough for her, nonetheless, and has also put Michael and herself in jeopardy. I wonder if she’ll be less explosives-happy in the future…
Isn’t Fi supposed to be a former IRA operative? Why would she suddenly now have any qualms about killing civilians?
We’ve decided we’re done with Burn Notice. It has lost its charm for us.
The show has turned into….there is nothing else on so let’s waste an hour with Michael and Fi.
Are we actually expected to care about Michael’s and Fi’s relationship? Because I sure don’t.
In typical Burn Notice fashion, three episodes of lead up to the man with “all the answers” and then he gets offed (or in this case, offed himself) within 10 seconds of Michael meeting him.
Got me again BN.
While I do enjoy the lighter stuff and would be content with it going forward, I’m also excited for the Anson arc and how that puts Michael & Fi on edge (and binds them closer together). I hope they keep Sam & Jesse in the dark for a few eps because I don’t want them to rush the story like they sometimes do. It will also make the reveal more dramatic. And I especially feel for Maddie. Five years of thinking you’re speaking confidentially like that…damn. I hope she never finds out, as the truth will be very damaging; it could break her relationship with Michael & cause some serious paranoia for her.
As soon as I recognized the actor playing Anson, I figured something had to be up. But I never imagined the dark turn this episode would take. That the season had been so fun, up to this point, made the end of the mid-season finale all the more jaw-dropping to me. I don’t know if “excited” is the right word to express my feelings about the November return anymore. Now it’s something more along the lines of “holy @#$%! where is this going now?” sort of feeling that I’d get from watching a Battlestar Galactica end of season cliffhanger.
As far as Larry goes, I hope Fiona’s bomb killed him. The character was/is a compelling antagonist, but for me he’s played out at this point. How many times can he show up, trying to force Michael into helping him? (And *why* would he show up again, when it keeps working out so badly for him? I get the whole obsession with Michael thing, but even that has limits.)
I much prefer the lighthearted with just a bit of dark thrown in. I have been kinda bored with the whole who really killed Max story. Not that interesting with what they teased us with last night.
I wish they would show more of Michael’s MacGyverisms. Pulling a knife out of a lampshade isn’t the same.
MORE THERMITE!!!
Did anyone else get a foreshadowing vibe from Dead Larry’s Chechnya speech? (“You let me kill those people and then you helped me cover it up…”) That’s the first thing that came to my mind once it became clear that Fi was tricked into killing civilians.
It certainly hinted at a darker side of Michael we haven’t gotten a clear look at. I’d like a flashback to that scene to see what Larry was talking about.
Every time I think I know where Matt Nix is going with the Burn Notice series, I find out how wrong I am! I also liked the lighter episodes, but that’s NOT what Burn Notice is all about! Glad they’re getting back to the main story line. I hope the show is getting renewed for seasons 7 and 8 at least!
I just want Michael to be tougher. He never has a gun, keeps getting beat up, and is ALWAYS being pushed around. Less loud talking and more butt kicking. Remember when he just shot the man holding a gun on him when Fi was in danger? In thus episode he has the mastermind in his hands and lets him go because a recording of fiona? Kill themurdering psyco and then get the tapes.
Lost interest this season and stopped watching. Bored of the status quo.
If the show starts to go somewhere maybe I’ll come back to it.
Too bad too because the show frittered away a promising start to this season.
Fi the character certainly has changed since the beginning of the show. In the first few episodes, she was billed as an IRA terrorist – not someone who would be troubled by collateral damage in a bomb explosion. Now, she is a much softer character.
Yep, it’s not the coffee, it’s the bunk == these people were terrorists, cynical friends to terrorists, and folks of a sort where if someone up high tells them to kill, they do — and unlike soldiers, they spend a lot of energy hiding their tracks.
If Nix, after years of our blandly mouthing, “thank you for your service”, actually decides to show what type of service we have backed all these years — ’cause Michael’s goal was explicitly Getting Back to Afghanistan, To Help Our Boys — then it means he finally chose to let BN grow the heck up.
The premise can go full SOA in terms of double-dealing and moral waste, but he and USA know it won’t go there. But, at last, it might be time to investigate how a boy who grew up in a home with a wifebeating dad let that violence shape his career choice *and* his acceptance of obeying the most violent authority figure in the room. I hope the series gets stronger instead of more complacent. If it doesn’t, then it deserves mocking as the most obscure Jeopardy category on SNL.
It is a very good show. While ludicrous and ridiculous, it still produces lots of summer fun. In the first season, I thoroughly enjoyed it. It seemed then that there was not too much complexity and there was a nice balance between romantic and job and future. But also in the first season, they utilized very few cast members, which i loved, and backed the show upon Jeffrey Donovan’s performance. While now, the show seems like it is spinning into a tailspin, weaving more and more complicated loops and plot twists as if there were not enough already. I think season 5 was better than season 4 just for the simple fact that it seemed as if Michael had gotten a monkey off of his back for the beginning of the season and he seemed to enjoy his life, at least for awhile. (Although the 2-hour season finale of Season 4 could have possibly been some of the best episodes of tv I have ever seen in my entire life, and trust me, that is saying something). I loved Max at the beginning of the season.
But, as with all tv shows, characters have to progress. And although i have loved Fiona’s happy-go-lucky bombing routine in the past, I think it is clever that as she becomes more entwined with Micheal, she becomes less of a sociopath.
I really liked the season finale because we saw a different side of Larry. An incredible one. Tim Matheson did such an excellent job that i was scared to have worked with him overseas.
If he is dead, that is fine; i always imagined a last stand-off between Micheal and him but this will do just fine.
If he is not dead, if somehow he survived, he better come back as if he was in on the plan from the entire time.
I am excited for the November 3rd finale and wish the best for Micheal Weston.
I still like BN more than dislike it but it does seem to add layers of bosses and bosses bosses who are bad over and over just to keep the story going.
As for Fi killing 2 guards, I thought it was plain that the bomb that killed them was set off by Anson or set by Anson to go off anyway. I don’t think Fi’s bomb set it off.
I son’t know if I’m coming back. I wasn’t happy with how they tossed off the “And then we caught everyone in the Evil Empire” at the start and then immediately dropped Michael into another puzzle-box.
Thought Jesse’s “Oh, you know, I didn’t really want to go back” was contrived. I sense the show wants me to care about Michael and Fiona a lot more than I do. I’ve always assumed they wouldn’t get along if they spent enough time together.
And I’m not happy to see Fiona suddenly morph into emo LIFTIME chick. If she was dealing arms, she’s been responsible for scads of innocent people dying.
Oh, and now there’s another secret, evil genius. How many does this make… four? A lot of people sure have invested lots of time on this one guy, rather than just putting a bullet through his head.
There’s never been muchreal emotion in this show, but it used to be they didn’t try to show any. There’s less and less MCGYVER. And the more they try to layer the story, the goofier it gets. What’s next– Sam goes metrosexual?
I’m ready for the show where Michael learns that the scumbags in the pilot killed him and this was all a character test he had to go through to get into heaven.
Also really unhappy with Fi’s reaction. Yes, humanity is nice and you don’t want to kill innocents, but really? All that?
I liked and predicted widow guy to be the mastermind, and am enjoying all those scenes and contrivances of Maddie trying to get Michael to go to therapy with her in the early days rolling in my head.
And while I’ll keep watching awhile, I’m SO DONE with “Michael has to play along with a guy he doesn’t know giving him orders and missions and do the scavenge work on the DL” play. ENOUGH!
I liked the episode overall, but want to echo the comment about Fi’s grief being overstated. This is a woman who loves to blow things up. “Should we shoot them?” runs in the credits every week. I can’t believe she’d be that upset over collateral damage.
I also don’t buy the idea that the new Big Bad has Michael completely tied up with that audiotape. He can’t reveal the tape without revealing who he is. Alive, he is really no threat.
And dead, how much of a threat is he? It’s not like Michael’s handlers don’t know Fiona blows things up. To paraphrase Fiona, why not just shoot him? Michael shot his way through the entire organization. What’s to stop him from shooting one guy?
That bugged the heck outta me, too. Fi, who probably has a bug-out kit by the door, is skeered of being arrested? REALLY? After all the property she’s destroyed, people she’s shot, bombs she’s thrown? She’s a frakking arms dealer, for Pete’s sake, and her man could run with her at the drop of a hat. *They* aren’t the problem — Sam, Maddie and Michael’s no good brother are the potential collateral damage, and I’m very surprised the Big Bad didn’t threaten *them*, instead.
And why bug a distorted confession out of Fi, when chemical analysis of the explosives would reveal one type used to kill Larry (a public service, if not for the damage to a sovereign nation’s embassy) and another, more cleverly placed, to kill the security guards (which, again, would be shown to be done for no good reason, on Fi’s part — remember that all those shenanigans were done without a care for the closed-circuit security, because the BB/Larry controlled that, too – wouldn’t *that* be traceable?)
It seems specious for Fi to care, finally, now, when she didn’t run even when the nu-IRA was after her?
And this BB, should meet Gustavo Fring, would be a grease stain in the bottom of the french-fry oil trap. Sloppy tactics, thoughtless strategy, way too much mustache-twirling….