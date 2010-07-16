‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Entry Point’: Knock-off artist

A review of last night’s “Burn Notice” coming up just as soon as I drink my beer in protest…
“Burn Notice” is allegedly a spy show, but it’s really more of a private eye show, and Michael’s jack-of-all-trades nature allows it to be whatever else it wants. So “Entry Point” was mainly an excuse to have Michael and Fi work as security consultants for the ubiquitous Alan Dale, in a story that will have me looking at BitTorrent in an entirely new way.
While Matt Nix and company are usually aces at stretching their basic cable budget, “Entry Point” was an episode where the money was definitely not on screen (or, at least, was spent almost entirely on explosions). Michael builds up the idea that he and Buddy are going to jump out the window and survive by tucking and rolling, but we don’t see it, and the final chase scene was ruined by the use of blatant green screen.(*) But I did like Steven W. Bailey (best known as either the bartender on “Grey’s Anatomy” or the star of “My Big Fat Obnoxious Fiance”) as Buddy, who was set up at the end to become another of Michael’s ever-expanding network of specialists who owe him a favor.
(*) When I brought up the cheap-looking green screen in reviewing “Justified,” some readers argued that they didn’t care, since those scenes in Raylan’s car were just an excuse to have characters have conversations that didn’t seem static. And I can see that. The difference here is that the green screen was being used in the middle of a big stunt sequence, in a way that shattered any illusion that Donovan and Anwar were actually driving a car, leaning out the window, etc.
As for Jesse and Sam’s interrogation con on Kendra, I thought Navi Rawat was much better here than she was in the previous episode, but I’ve preferred previous “Burn Notice” stories like this that allow Bruce Campbell to ham it up more than he was allowed to here. I get that the point was to let Jesse shine (and that to do so he had to play it subtle and appear weak), but around the third time we came back to that room, I started hoping for a little more Chuck Finley.
I’ll be in California for the next few weeks covering Comic-Con and the TV critics’ press tour, so “Burn Notice” reviews may be sporadic, brief or non-existent during that span, depending on how much time I have to catch each episode. I’ll do what I can, but I may miss a few, and/or do a quick “I finally saw this one three days later; what did you think?” kind of post. And in the meantime, as to “Entry Point,” what did everybody else think?
Yeah, that was another thing that bugged. Not that “Burn Notice” is ever super-tricky about plot twists, but they pretty blatantly telegraphed that she was the real bad guy.
I enjoyed the episode. Probably my favorite Burn Notice of this season. What was with the Chuck Finley tease?
I also thought this was the best episode this season so far. This is my favorite show on TV. The only question I have is what happened to Mike’s handler. How come he is not doing any work for him?
i didn’t notice the green screen. i liked the episode, but do also always want more Bruce!
I am suffering from Burn Notice fatigue. Not sure why, I can’t really put my finger on it. Jesse is a likable character, but during the last couple of episodes, my mind has wandered off and I have felt a bit bored, really.
Sadly I’m right with you on this. And this WAS one of the better episodes so far this season. I’m just finding myself fatigued over the cliff hanger management endings and new season starts that all seem so promising, only to find things rapidly settle back into Michael saves another stupid mug. I mean seriously, if you have to have a save the day scenario every week, can’t the odd few of them be smart, clever people that got too clever for their own good, and variations on that theme. It’s the fourth season and even in the good episodes like this one it is starting to grate.
In addition… I watched this weeks The Good Guys right before this (best episode of that show to date this week by a long way) and the USA’s own White Collar right after, with BN in the middle. Couldn’t believe I would ever have said it but I’d have sooner watched more of the other two shows right away, given the chance. BC is always going to have me watching though – always. Him and Gabrielle Anwar’s costume department.
Alan, I’m pretty sure that Michael was supposed to be using a YouSendIt/Rapidshare/MegaUpload/MediaFire type of site as opposed to BitTorrent or another P2P protocol.
Thank you! The entire point of that hack was even email would leave a record in the Sent folder on an email client. To use BitTorrent he would have had to installed a tracker and left it running. Not very sneaky at all.
I thought this was one of the best episodes of the season as well. I didn’t mind less Bruce only because I was so engaged with the Jesse story and I thought Jesse and Bruce’s little bonding moment was cute. Only noticed the green screen for a second and then forgot about it because again, I was caught up in the story. Really enjoyed this one. Very happy with the addition of Jesse to the show and looking forward to seeing Buddy again in the future.
for what its worth, I didn’t notice the green screen stuff. and I loved the bittorrent thing, thought it was very clever!
I’m starting to think that the cheap green screen is part of a trend in making TV cheaper to produce, having seen it in “Chuck”, “Justified”, “Burn Notice”, “The Good Guys” and (to a lesser extent) “Eureka”. The fact that three of those are basic cable, and the other two are low-rated network television, does suggest that they clearly are trying to find ways to do stunts for a cheaper price, possibly because of the lack of money that any of these shows would make, and the unlikelihood that any of these shows, other than perhaps “Burn Notice” will make money back on syndication.
The Office also had a fairly egregious example of bad green screen as well this year. Is there some new technology that is cheaper, but just doesn’t look as good?
I thought it was funny that the story opens with Michael’s metaphor comparing effectively interrogating a subject to proposing marriage! It’s something you only want to do once, you want to find the best place, create the right ambience, etc. That’s hilarious.
Buddy’s comment about underwear doubling as a swimsuit was amusing considering Gabrielle [or more likely the producers] appear to have forgotten what a bra is.
Right the sun was awfully bright there at the end… lol
I liked the episode but yes I noticed the cheapness especially the green screen and missing window jump.
As usual I don’t care for the big arc and when I watched it on DVR I skipped over the Kendra stuff.
I agree the green screen in the final car chase didn’t fit, but I also don’t think it was actually all that bad. What surprises me most is that they used it at all, so many cuts and sections of that sequence were live, it can’t have been a huge saving financially to do a few in car shots in a studio. That said nobody else has commented on the actual spy knowledge bit in the disabling of the car. The small amount of explosive tied to a length of string and slid under the car to the correct point to maximize impact. I thought that was actually one of the cooler spypedia moments we’ve had this season.
And nobody has mentioned the line of the show from Sam late in the episode:
“Oh yeah, this is appointment television baby”.
Without getting into spoiler territory, next week’s episode looks…interesting.
Thought it was one of the best episodes this season. The fact they’re chasing one explosive predator and dealing with another locked in a room was cool. I agree the “twists” of the thief’s identity weren’t great, but I enjoyed guessing. I liked it when the prisoner banged her head to bleeding. That actress has a great screen presence that sizzles. I like Jesse; he’s a good addition. Speaking as a male, no one’s mentioned one of the show’s other pleasures. Holy crap, those two girls who walked by about a third of the way in had HOT asses. I liked Ms. Anwar’s poking nipples too.
OK, I have tried and tried and I plain do not buy Jesse. He’s too much work, possibly for Michael but certainly for me. And if they were trying for a little diversity for the Miami scene, he’s not even believably filling that slot, either. In fact, I kept thinking it was shame Navi Rawat’s Kendra was such a nutburger — too looney every to be rewired as a reliable member of Team Mikey. She is way better as a psychopath than she ever was as seventh wheel on the Numb3rs bus, and she looked like she really was bashing her own head in. That’s the kind of scary Gabrielle Anwar doesn’t quite deliver (although Sharon Gless does…)
