‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Fail Safe’: The things we do for love

“Burn Notice” just wrapped up its fifth season, and I have some thoughts on the finale and the current state of the show coming up just as soon as I’m smarter than a keypad…
I’ll be honest: since the show returned from its fall break in November, some of the episodes have sat on my DVR for a good long while, and I ultimately wound up skipping the last one or two (I definitely missed Vaughn’s return) just so I could watch the finale in time to write it up. The way “Burn Notice” is structured, I reasoned that the “previously on” clips, plus the usual exposition-fest at the start of the episode, would help me catch up on what I’d missed, and I was right.
I don’t think the show’s been doing anything especially wrong lately that’s made me less intent on getting to each new episode. I just feel like, five years in, I’ve seen everything “Burn Notice” has to offer, and while I enjoy watching on occasion as a classic laundry-folder, my interests fly more towards things that feel a little fresher.
That said, the back half of this season had some clear pluses and minuses. On the plus side, I really enjoyed watching Jere Burns, and though I’d have to go back and watch a few Tricia Helfer episodes to be sure, at the moment he may be my favorite of the show’s various big bads. On the minus side, it felt at times like the show figured the best way to make Anson seem smarter was to make Michael slightly dumber and/or gullible. I appreciate that Fi spent a lot of the finale pointing out to Michael how many bad things he was doing – and how many other people he was potentially hurting – just to protect her, but it’s been hard for the series to trade on their relationship emotionally given how little we see of it most of the time. I know it’s a private eye action comedy without a lot of room to show the hero and heroine being schmoopy with each other (and I liked the episode from September where he tried to turn a CIA mission into a romantic getaway, or vice versa), but for our hero to run around like the villain’s puppet for a half-dozen episodes, we have to be more invested in the reason he’s doing it than I think I still am in Michael and Fi’s one true love.
I’ll keep watching, but maybe not as regularly as in the past. The people who make “Burn Notice” are very good at what they do, even if they’ve been doing it a while. But the thing with some shows is that once you skip an episode or two, you realize how easy it is to skip more.
I imagine those of you still watching are feeling more passionate right now, so what did everybody else think? Were you satisfied with how the fifth season wrapped up? Did the cliffhanger with Fi and the cops make you eager to jump ahead to summer 2012 already?
I’ll tune in next Summer to see what happens with Fi, but you pretty much know that Michael is going to figure out a way to get her out of it. This show could use a change of format though. Every episode plays out the same way with just a different client. It almost feels like once you’ve seen one episode, you’ve seen them all which makes it easier to skips shows. Changing things up would make the viewers tune in every week.
The problem is, IIRC, Matt Nix and Co. had to fight just to get some of the serialized storylines in. USA wants this to be episodic. It’s their thing, I guess, and they have every right to ask that for their shows, but it leads to an odd clunkiness at times. I mean, there were episodes in past years where I’d watch the first 5 minutes, to catch up on the longer storyline, skip most of the show, and then catch the last 5 minutes, when they revisited the larger storyline.
I hope Nix and Co. can get a bit more flexibility. There’s enough there to build an interesting story for next year if they aren’t forced to the structure that USA demands of them.
Have to disagree. I feel the episodic storylines has usually been the stronger component of the show since it’s inception. The episodic nature of the show is what set it apart from the serialized tv that was on at the time–it was a throwback to classic action shows which made it fresh and able to be enjoyed no matter when you watched it.
You make it sound as if Nix wanted this show to be serialized from the start, and he didn’t. The draw of the show was the “mission of the week,” not the larger story arc. I feel the bulk of the viewers feel the opposite way you do: They almost have to tune out the first and last 5 minutes, and enjoy the more engaging middle of each show–which is why the show does decently in syndication.
I agree with Jeff, the problem is that Nix and company haven’t had a GOOD serial storyline arc in years. Michael found out who burned him, the organization behind who burned him, the management of who burned him, the liason between TPTB of the organization, the list of everyone behind the organization–and managed to destroy that organization. But wait, there’s more?
ENOUGH alfrellingready. Nix has same tired serialized plot format at this point more for tradition than anything else–and most of it has been retreads. How many evil handlers have Michael had?
A far better storyline would have Michael
1)Unburned, restored to work for the CIA, or
2)Discovering he would rather be freelance, freed from the restrictions of government work.
If the former, the series alternate between government missions and moonlighting on the side with Fi, Sam and Jesse, maybe even getting them cleared to help out on government missions. The ongoing storyline would have Michael using his burned status as part of his cover when going undercover (thus allowing the name of the series to still be relevant), but regaining trust and responsibility and even managing his own team, mentoring them–with the occasional team-up and sparks between that team and Michael’s own Scooby gang.
If the latter, it would be about his missions of the week, and actually getting PAID for them on occasion, or like LEVERAGE, arrange for “alternate funding” from siphoning from the baddies. The ongoing storyline could simply be character development of and between Michael, Fi, his mom, Sam and Jesse.
P.S. That said, one thing I really loved about the season was the final relevation or at least confirmation about Michael and Madeline’s relation to his dad and her husband. Jeffrey Donovan and Sharon Gless really got to shine in that episode.
I feel somewhat similarly about the show. I don’t really fault the showrunners that much – USA’s restrictions limit what they can do as a serial and forces it to be an odd mix of episodic TV with dashes of a longer storyline. That works for a show like Psych, or In Plain Sight. I’ve never felt that this was the best format for Burn Notice.
There’s part of the finale that I liked, and parts that I didn’t. I agree with Alan in that, I didn’t really think Michael would go through with putting the SD card (I think) into Pierce’s laptop. The reasoning was so … not Michael Westen. When he burned Jesse, it wasn’t intentional. Along those lines, I’m just not sure they did enough to sell me that Michael would do something wrong, something that ruined his life, to protect Fi. Furthermore, Michael did seem … if not dumb, more gullible this year.
That said, there were some positives. I’m not a huge fan of Anson, but now we have a legitimate Big Bad entering next year. It’s been somewhat murky through the life of the show, as the Big Bad’s were always working for other Big Bad’s, who worked for The Company.
There also seems to be a chance of a minor baddie in Rebecca, which will allow them a bit more flexibility. I hope Lauren Stamile comes back (I imagine they wouldn’t suddenly change his handler), as that’s something to build on. I doubt Dean Cain comes back, but there’s some possibilities for a storyline or two involving the team that was almost burned.
Michael also has a focus now. He didn’t seem to have a focus this year, which at times works, but having the focus be on getting Fi out and taking down Anson could potentially make the show crisper.
I’m also sort of happy to go to a 3 man team for awhile. Loved Michael/Fi/Sam, and enjoyed the addition of Jesse, but at times, things seemed clunky (they force-fed Jesse into stories a bit this year, IMO).
There’s enough there that I’ll still pay attention to the show next year, but I really hate USA’s restrictions on their shows.
Been so long since I seen Kristanna Loken in anything that I didn’t realize that was her as Rebecca. Guess my hopes for having Rebecca be around may be a tad unlikely – hard to see them having the budget to afford to add another semi-regular guest star like that, assuming Jere Burns returns, which seems almost certain. Btw, was it me, or did it seem like Sharon Gless was in fewer scenes this year.
Thumbs up to newcomer Max Terlecki who played rookie agent Nick.
The problem with the show now is it’s “been there done that” with the serialization even more then the helping people out part. This is like watching Season 2 over again, but with the All Powerful Anson pulling all the strings. Never mind how he manages to know and do everything and seemingly be everywhere at once (and yet still need Mikes help to do anything) while being on the outs and having his entire organization destroyed. This season has a total “Really?? Are you really doing this?” feel to it, and I’m losing almost my entire connection to the show.
Good point. I wish they’d return to placing more importance on the “mission of the week,” than the larger “big bad guy” story arc. The classic episodic nature of the show is what made it stand out among the serialized shows on TV.
I agree with you completely on this one Sepinwall. I watch every episode but they’ve played the same episodic beats so many times than I end up fast-forwarding through 75% of the show.
You can’t blame them for sticking with what works, and its not as if the show is bad – I’ve just seen it all before several times now. I’ll keep watching because I like the characters, but its a 20-minute show for me now.
Is it just me or does anybody else laugh a little whenever Gabrielle Anwar attempts her Irish brogue? That letter “reading” scene at the end was pretty funny.
It’s getting harder and harder for me to keep up with the bigger story arcs. Usually the stand-alone stuff is fun and breezy and light and entertaining. But, after five seasons I’ve lost track of all the big bads, who REALLY burned Michael and then who REALLY burned Michael, no this time we mean it, these are the guys who REALLY burned Michael. They bring back some characters from past seasons and I’ve completely forgotten their story arcs. It just seems to be getting overly complicated and developed to try and prolong the burn notice storyline.
I agree with Alan from previous posts saying he’d prefer it if Michael came to some conclusion with the large burn notice storyline and just accepted that he and his friends would be helping a victim-of-the-week.
Agree 100%. I always scratch my head at people who claim they only care about the “larger story arc.” The thing that set this show apart when it came on the air was the fact that it *WAS* episodic, and had a classic action show feel. You could tune in any week and see a new story, and not have to worry about what you had missed.
Now, it seems the showrunners are more concerned with the bigger story arc instead of the “victim of the week,” and as a result, BOTH stories suffer.
I still love the show, but it has to get back to its roots– keep the episodic feel. As crazy as it may seem, I wouldn’t mind if they dropped the whole “bookend” larger story arc portion altogether. Just drop in references to the bigger picture a la “Psych,” and concentrate on the mission of the week.
Totally agree. It’s the total rinse repeat cycle of the “large story arc”, and that the villains all have “power creep” so that each appears to be a bigger threat then the last. Nix and the rest screwed it up by not having Mike climb the ladder to get to the end through the season, and instead gave us a 5 minute montage of Max and Mike taking down the whole organization.
Instead we get Anson, who really can’t be taken seriously by the viewer. He is a caricature of a real villain. As a friend described him, he is Deus ex Villain, with whatever he needs always at hand, no explanation. It kills the viewers ability to create a suspension of disbelief, and just creates disbelief.
This whole retrocon where it turns out that Anson is responsible for everything that has ever happened in Michael’s life may be the last straw for me.
This whole Fiona in danger business is one big plot device. All she needs to do is get on a plane back to Ireland, and go underground with the help of some of her old running buddies til this whole thing gets sorted.
Burn Notice has become stale and should probably be cancelled. They recycle storylines and characters, which tells me the writers have run out of ideas and are bored to tears. Every episode you watch feels identical to the previous episode. The writers are in auto-pilot mode.
Bringing in the Jesse character helped, but after his story arc, it was back to business as usual. To make this show interesting, Sam or Fiona has to go, if only to shake things up and make the writers try to come up with a good story. I’d prefer Fiona to go because it could open more romantic avenues/stories for Michael.
Did anyone else notice that after Michael finds Sam in the loft and goes out the door, Sam repeats “I’s so sorry”? Does that not sound like a potential setup/badguy line at all? Maybe i’m reading into it too much, but it seemed suspicious.
I saw it too dude I’m searching the net now to find something I saw it and was like
Oh no whats he done!
I am sticking with BN. It still beats the reality shows and many of the network shows.
