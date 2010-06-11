‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Fast Friends’: The wrath of Khan

A review of last night’s “Burn Notice” coming up just as soon as I’m up on texting etiquette…
“Fast Friends” was a marked improvement on the season four premiere, I thought. Part of that was the way the case of the week was inherently a part of the season-long arc, so it didn’t feel jarring or undercooked like the premiere’s biker story. And part was that there’s a lot of irony and dramatic tension to be mined from Michael having to help out a guy he put in the same position he was in three years ago. Of course a spy in Jesse’s position would seek out the legendary burned spy-turned-vigilante Michael Westen, and of course the secret is going to come to light at the worst possible time for Michael, Fi and Sam, and until then we can see the new foursome go about their usual business while this ax looms over them. Should be interesting.
Coby Bell never really stood out during the period when I watched “Third Watch,” and I don’t think I watched “The Game” past the pilot, but he fit in well here as Jesse. In particular, I liked the bickering between Jesse and Sam. We know Sam to be super-competent and awesome in his Bruce Campbell-ness, but to an outsider he would of course come across as a washed-up clown. The two come to an understanding by the end, but I’m sure there will be insults to come.
My one disappointment was that all of Sam’s fretting about Jesse the counter-espionage expert went nowhere – at least for now. It’s entirely possible that we’ll get three or four episodes into this story and discover that Jesse has known all along that Michael burned him, but if we’re meant to take his story at face value, then Sam’s complaints were wasted misdirection.
(Actually, two other complaints. First, whatever weird voice Jeffrey Donovan was doing as Michael’s undercover identity was easily the silliest one he’s ever tried. I’m okay with Undercover Mike sounding like Regular Mike unless there’s a specific point to the dialect, you know? Second, I was already yelling “KHAAAAAAAN!” in my head whenever the bad guy’s name was mentioned, but then to have a scene where Jesse is being tortured and screaming it himself? Taking it too far, and a distraction from an-otherwise tense and well-executed spycraft moment.)
What did everybody else think?
The accent Donovan pulls off are sometimes tolerable, but this one was just laughably bad. This episode was definitely much better than last week’s and the case was of course much more interesting. Ultimately it was an entertaining episode, but I wouldn’t deem it much more than that.
Greap episode, as usual. Donovan’s accent (and funky sunglasses) struck me as an homage to Val Kilmer. Taken in that vein, it was really quite entertaining.
Donovan had hinted on his Twitter feed that he’d be vocally impersonating a well-known actor, and we were free to guess who. I couldn’t peg it, but the Kilmer guess is as good as any…
I’m pretty sure he was doing the male version of Julianne Moore’s accent on 30 Rock.
I don’t really see the resemblence as Moore’s was also somewhat over the top and I think Donovan’s doesn’t exactly coincide with her’s. Though I could be wrong. Also, speaking of accents, Anwar’s consistently kept on slipping and this was rather apparent in last night’s episode. She doesn’t exactly pull off the ideal American accent.
George, I’m pretty sure that Dean was being sarcastic and noting how horrible everyone says Julianne Moore’s Boston accent was (though if you listen to the baseball color guy on NESN… it doesn’t seem that far fetched).
I’m in the Boston area and Moore’s accent hurts my ears. It’s one thing to be over the top but hers just sounds wrong.
P.S. Loved the character bit of Donovan giving this week’s identity very sloppy eating habits.
Its ok if her’s slips though, because she’s playing an Irish character doing an American accent to blend in. If memory serves, the original intent was to have her do an Irish accent but it was quickly apparent that it was super cheesy and she couldn’t do it, so they reconned things to let her use a more doable accent by saying she was doing the American accent to avoid suspicion.
I thought he sounded like Jame Gum. “Oh wait, wait, wait… was she a great big fat person?
Same here.
And now that I can’t get his voice out of my head, here’s the Greenskeepers’ tribute song to the character, “Lotion.”
[www.youtube.com]
Disturbing lyrics and disturbingly catchy music.
I feel this accent came in third place, after the hillbilly one and the atrocity that was his Boston attempt.
Umm, seeing as how Jeffrey Donovan is a native Bostonian, I don’t think his accent was so atrocious as you think.
good point! i thought it sounded terrible, as did my cousins from Arlington/Cambridge. of course, they’re the same people that thought Amanda Tapping had an awful British accent, even though she was born in Essex (though she moved early in life).
I liked it a lot. I’d anticipated problems with why Michael wouldn’t tell Jesse immediately, but Jesse would clearly vanish and start working against the people Michael’s looking for, the people he’s working for, and Michael himself.
Michael does need to twig to Vaughn’s set up (to get Michael to burn and turn Jesse) pretty quick, though. Is “oh, we can take him to a secret prison and torture him” really something Michael considers a minor quirk in an employer? Even if management is ostensibly after a Very Bad Person, Vaughn is moving rapidly out of shades of gray as an ally.
I haven’t seen the pilot in years, but it seems to me that the phone call Michael overhears between Jesse and his “buddy” is very similar, if not identical, to Michael’s first conversation with Sam. I do remember Sam complaining about the possibility of losing his pension if he helps him. I thought it was a nice move when Jesse’s “Sam” stabbed him in the back. Goes to show how lucky Mike is.
Though Sam, of course, was (as we’re reminded of each week in the intro) briefly ratting on Mike to the FBI.
True, but he never set Michael up to be killed by one of his enemies, which I guess qualifies as fast friendship in spyworld.
I’m surprised no one recognized the voice. Donovan was imitating Hoffman’s Gust Avrakotos from “Charlie Wilson’s War”:
[www.youtube.com]
Oh, and the audio in that is *NSFW*. Sorry. Didn’t realize it when I posted it!
Is anyone else getting tired of Maddy? Her dialogue is just so clichÃ© and on-the-nose, and she really has nothing to add to most of the stories.
I found the new guy to be kind of bland, and I hope they’re not making the group a foursome for the entire season. This episode was proof that guest villains are a lot more interesting than guest good guys.
I actually quite liked the new guy, and having someone around who isn’t as much of a team player/willing to take orders from Michael means there will be a little bit less predictability to the action this season. Given how uneven and tired some of last season was, I think it’s a good step forward.
I actually quite liked the new guy, and having someone around who isn’t as much of a team player/willing to take orders from Michael means there will be a little bit less predictability to the action this season. Given how uneven and tired some of last season was, I think it’s a good step forward.
Yeah, Mike’s accent was horrible. First time I’ve had an issue with one of his fake accents. It was just too over the top, even for this show IMHO.
The Mike/Jesse dynamic is fascinating. Much better ep than the premier.
I thought the accent was amusing, even though he slipped out of it a few times. I found the ep entertaining overall, and now have to watch again because I completely missed the KHAAAAAN! The new guy will make things interesting, I think, and there can never be enough Bunny Colvin for me :-)
Just having watched the episode, I don’t think he did say it. All I heard was “AHHHHHHHHH!” You know, screaming in pain from the torture. Alan, I think maybe you heard “KHAAAAAAAAANNN!!” because you had it on the brain already.
Very good episode, and it has me excited for this season. Already there is a better sense of focus.
Has there ever been a TV show that enjoys it’s Establishing shots the way that Burn Notice does?
Some the “scenery” was special… lol
I thought the accent was from a badly dubbed Asian action picture circa 1970.
My only nitpick was some of the plotting was stilted where it seemed forced. I was waiting for Basil Exposition to show up to explain everything.
I like the addition of Jesse because Sam hates him and Fi thinks he’s cute so I see Mike getting stressed out a lot. Especially since he is use to having perfect plans executed perfectly.
Great to see they went to the burned spy storyline right off the bat even though the closing scene with the death promise was in no way a surprise.
Having the Coby Bell character staying with Michael’s mom is a nice touch. Should lead to some interesting moments this season.
i agree with the comments on the horrible-ness of the accent in this episode, but did nobody else think he sounded a bit like Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies?
I can see that.
The voice reminded me of every frat-guy impersonation of Smith from ‘The Matrix’ that I’ve ever heard.
At least it wasn’t Borat.
I thought a significant problem with the accent was that he seemed to have two of them – fast-talking guy at the restaurant and arnold when angry.
So, via twitter, Jeffrey Donovan says the voice was a tribute to Phillip Seymour Hoffman. Why The Face?
I enjoyed it much more than last week, too, and thought it showed the promise of season two. I do think I’m being too influence by watching True Blood, however, because I was really hoping they were not going to drag out the part of Jesse finding out Michael burned him. I was expecting the show to end with Jesse finishing putting the gun back together, pointing at Michael, and saying, “I know you burned me, dude. Now I’m going to kill you.”
And scene.
Only problem with Burn Notice (and it was a BIG problem last season) is that they drag out the smallest things for far too long.