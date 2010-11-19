‘Burn Notice’ – ‘Hot Property’: It takes a thief

A very quick review of last night’s “Burn Notice” coming up just as soon as I have a loafer with a listening device…
“Hot Property” was a definite step up from last week’s episode, and not just because I was true to my word and paid little to no attention to anything having to do with the NOK list. It featured the welcome return of Callie Thorne as the sociopath thief Natalie (along with a fine slap fight between her and Fi), it had a lot of cool gadgets (the thermal lance) and/or spycraft tips (sunglasses as lockpick, how to fake a chemical weapon) and what I hope is an end to the Dark Jesse period with Madeline’s intervention.
Still, so long as I’m pretending that the arcs don’t exist, “Burn Notice” becomes a much more lightweight show – not a bad one, but something that doesn’t provide me with a lot of fodder to write about, ala “Leverage” or “NCIS” or some of the other shows I watch from time to time but rarely cover here.
So going forward, I’m going to play it by ear on how frequently I review the show. If a standalone story is really good, or does something interesting with the central relationships, I’ll do a write-up. But if all I have to say is “That was fun” or “That was a little dull,” I’ll likely pass.
But while we’re talking about the show this week, what did everybody else think?
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
they really need to lose these lame arcs
Sorry to be that guy, but it’s a NOC (“non-official cover”) list. Thanks for the review, Mr. Sepinwall. I appreciate it.
I liked this episode – Callie Thorne is always fun (I even liked her on “Homicide”), I took the thermal lance as a great nod to Michael Mann’s “Thief,” and the closing scene with Michael, Maddie and Jesse was great.
I don’t know that it was intentional, but you’re right: the lance scene did look very much like James Caan at work in “Thief.”
Every time I see Callie Thorne I just think of her incredibly horrible character on Rescue Me. And it ruins it for me.
It would have been REALLY cool if they showed how to build a thermal lance.
I don’t think that’s the sort of thing you can MacGyver together, though, and Natalie stole hers.
Alan, you’d be surprised. Here’s one made out of bacon. [www.popsci.com]
(Okay, technically prosciutto, some tubing, valves, and an oxygen source.
While I’m sure this doesn’t fix the larger problem, the arc inclusion in this episode was better, I thought, than it has been in the recent past. It felt less like a McGuffin, and more like a concrete plot point.
After last nights episode I felt there where hints of maybe a love triangle forming between Jesse, Fi, and Michael. Am I just imagining this? A love triangle would be worse for the show then the increasingly ridiculous over arching story arcs.
I actually don’t think they are heading in that direction. Their attempt to suggest a possibility earlier in the season really caused a huge uproar and hopefully they know that they’d be sinking their own ship to carry that any farther. I just wish they’d deal with Michael and Fi like adults (try watching the married couple on Covert Affairs for some pointers) and have Maddie and Fi get over their pissy pedestals about Jesse’s burning. Did anyone even get a sense of deja-vu last night when Michael broke into police HQ and downloaded material? What about the guy whose job it was to protect THAT information? Are we going to spoon-feed him through the destruction of his career too? I just never bought the whole burned-spy thing with Jesse; like Michael has never compromised another person’s career before without thinking twice about it? Don’t think so. Get Jesse his government job back and get the trio back to serving the people of Miami like they did with SUCH style and flair in the 1st 3 seasons. Government job be damned.
Boy am I late, but I also don’t think they are going love triangle – it’s pretty clear that Jesse had feelings for Fiona, and she finds him attractive, but she’s with Michael, for better or worse.
It actually makes the ambiguity surrounding Mike and Fi’s relationship troublesome – I have no idea right now if they are romantic with each other and so I have no idea if Fi should really just consider Jesse as a possibility, or how I should feel about her choice.
And regarding Jesse being burned – they make this big deal out of “all the things done in [Michael’s] name” that got him burned. But Jesse gets burned over a file download? That doesn’t jive.
Yes, but did you notice when Natalie asked about Jesse in the restaurant, Fi was very quick to answer. Michael noticed.
For the most part, I really liked last night’s episode. I get frustrated with the NOC arc too (for example, I can’t recall who they think stole it from the accident scene)but not so much that I’ve given up on it altogether. I also like shows that are spy tip heavy, as this one was. . . the lockpick and a tension wrench from a pair of sunglasses was ingenious, although I wouldn’t have believed it if I hadn’t seen Adam Savage make a pick set from a broken lightbulb on Mythbusters; I also liked Michael’s impersonation of the police officer after breaking the window; and the twist on Natalie at the end was really good too. But, all that said, for the love of God can somebody tell me how the heck she was to have supposed to have slipped a bug into a *hollowed out space* in the heel of Michael’s shoe, while there were *three* people at dinner? I’ve never been to a Japanese restaurant where you’ve have to remove your shoes. Are they kept outside, so an accomplice might have done the install? Did Michael and Sam go to the bathroom *together*? Doesn’t seem like something they would do. I mean, really did no one notice Natalie furiously filing away at Michael’s loafer with one of her chopsticks? Someone should do a morning after Nix interview where he has to explain the five dumbest plot holes in the series…didn’t quite ruin the episode for me, but it was like somebody yelling “Don’t think of pink elephants!” in the middle of the scene…after you hear it, you want to stop thinking about it but you can’t help yourself.
Sorry for the typos…I’m usually better at proofing. . .
You have me laughing out loud! Natalie and her chopsticks! Too funny! I guess we’re supposed to forget the ordeal it was for Michael to create a “shoe bug” in Sam’s shoe in a previous episode. That wasn’t done in 30 seconds…
Thanks Colleen. What surprises me is that at the BN official site, when they do the interviews with Nix after each episode, he seems like such a thoughtful storyteller. I really don’t know how the implausibility of this got past him. I mean nobody’s perfect but still. I really would like to hear Nix’s take on this booboo. Alan, is it polite to ask about these things?
A very good episode. Definitely a huge step up from last week.
Everything felt more organic… the larger arc developments, the case of the week turning into something much bigger than initially thought, Callie Thorne’s guest appearance, the spycraft tips, Jesse’s acceptance, etc. Even Madeline’s scenes felt natural and hit all the right beats.
Nice job Burn Notice.
Didnt michael already figure out that it was “management” and this other black guy that was acting as his handler till last episode (Bunny Colvin), and their organization that burned him? Why is he still sitting in the car with jesse talking about finding the people who burned him?
He knows who burned him. But that NOC list they are looking for has all of the organizations names and addresses on it; info he can use to blackmail them into clearing his and Jesse’s names
[twitter.com]
Camba360:
I’d like to talk about screenwriting with @sutterink
7:09 PM Nov 18th via web
sutterink:
@Camba360 talk to @sepinwall he knows a lot more about writing than i do.
I loved the use of Sharon Gless at the end…it was great to see her role at the end!
I really enjoyed the episode until the very end, when they just handcuffed Natalie to a bar and gave her the cell phone AND the nerve gas, then walked away. So, she couldn’t have just called her buyers back, and been all, “That guy just tried to fool us, but it’s okay, I shot him and I have the real cannister.” Or, if she was afraid they’d just kill her, why not call, I dunno, anyone ELSE that’s friendly to her and say, “I’m at such-and-such address…bring a hacksaw or a torch. Thanks!”
It was just really lazy there. There had to have been a better way to hand her over to the authorities. Heck, dropping her off in front of the police station with a note for Moon Bloodgood signed by “Your Friendly Neighborhood Burned Spy” would have been better and more believeable.
Hadn’t thought of it, but I gotta agree with you, APK. . . it was awfully trusting of a bunch of people supposedly trained in the art of double crossing to let someone who’d double crossed them on multiple occasions with some obvious ways out. I am re-evaluating how much I liked this episode; I hope they get better so I don’t have to re-evaluate how much I like the series. . .