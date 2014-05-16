Buy our book (in 2 years): Sepinwall & Seitz teaming up again

Just a quick piece of news that I swear I will not be going on and on about over the next year or two: I am writing another book.
Specifically, I'm co-writing a book with Matt Zoller Seitz, my longtime partner in TV criticism at The Star-Ledger, and now the fine fine critic for New York Magazine and Vulture, as well as the man in charge of RogerEbert.com (where he wrote a bit about the book himself, and included our old Ledger column photo). Matt and I have been looking for an excuse to work together again pretty much from the minute he left the Ledger, and this is the one that finally made sense.
As we explained to Dave Itzkoff at The New York Times, the book (we are still figuring out a title), to be published by Grand Central Publishing, will be a series of essays on the best and most important American TV shows in the medium's history: “I Love Lucy” to “30 Rock,” or “Playhouse 90” to “Breaking Bad.” If you're a film buff, you can think of it as a TV take on “The New Biographical Dictionary of Film.” If you're a sports nerd, it's us doing the TV take on “The Bill James Historical Baseball Abstract” or Bill Simmons' “The Book of Basketball.”
It's going to be all-original writing (although, as with “The Revolution Was Televised,” some of the opinions expressed will be ones you've read from one or both of us in the past). Some essays will be long, some short (my goal is to find the TV criticism equivalent of James' explanation of Don Mattingly: “100 percent ballplayer, zero percent bullshit.”), some will be sweeping overviews of the series in question, while others will focus on one small aspect of them. (With “St. Elsewhere,” for instance, I might just write about the Tommy Westphall/snow globe ending and the persistent phenomenon of creatively adventurous series somehow infuriating their audiences by remaining adventurous to the very end.
I'm really looking forward to doing this, and to you guys eventually reading it.
Yay! I’m excited! I look forward to more reasons to give you my money. No, really, I’m looking forward to your fascinating analysis. :)
The return of All TV! Glad to read that you are going to collaborate, again.
I got into so many shows from reading your columns in the Ledger, and following Alan here is the only reason I even read HitFix.
Excellent news! I still have my clippings of the few times my questions/columns were posted in your column.
Will we ever get a “Revolution was Televised” signing?
Sounds terrific! Looking forward to reading it. :)
I love “The Revolution Was Televised”. I’m looking forward to this next one.
Do you mind a small criticism/suggestion for the future?
Whenever I hear about lists like this, my first reaction is “Yea-” and my second reaction is “- oh wait, it’s actually just for the US.” Not really “the greatest TV shows of all time”, just the greatest American TV shows.
I appreciate that no-one can really expect you to be up to speed on every French, Japanese, or Papiementu TV show ever made. But would it really be too much to ask (and don’t worry, I’m not specifically asking you, it’s more a general frustration with TV critics as a whole) to be willing to talk about English-language TV as a whole?
British TV shows are not particularly inaccessible in most cases (other than some early ones where episodes were wiped). They’re in English. They’re among the things that the people making US TV shows were aware of at the time. Just to pick one example, recently there was a round of eulogies for ‘Hill Street Blues’, but nobody seemed to mention how it related to the more realistic, depressing, violent and darkly humorous direction in British police dramas, beginning with Z-Cars in the 60s and then the Sweeney in the 70s, or indeed to British social realist drama in the sixties and seventies in general. Likewise, when people copy you and talk about the development of serialised shows with season-long arcs, or indeed the growing use of antiheroes, they seem to do it without noticing that both those things were commonplace in the UK long before they became commonplace in the US.
[I know it’s your privilege in America to look only at America, but as a British reader what frustrates me is the way that British critics and the general public seem to be adopting this America-only view of TV history, due to the prestige you and some of your other colleagues have, and overlooking the great work that UK television produced in the past.]
So maybe that would be an idea for a follow-up book? The 100 (or however many you’re doing) greatest TV series NOT from America?
Not to harp on about it too much, but I just thought of another example that was bugging me not long ago: “Edge of Darkness”, which I finally got around to watching.
Why did nobody ever tell me, I wondered, not just that this was incredible, but that a vast swathe of TV (and indeed cinema) since 1985 could be reduced to variations on and second-rate emulations of this show? Watching “Edge of Darkness” having seen years of modern conspiracy-flavoured plotlines was like seeing a horse for the first time after years of seeing children’s pictures of horses. “Oh,” I thought, “THAT’S what they were trying to do.”
And yet “Edge of Darkness” is continually overlooked in round-ups of the best shows or the most influential shows, just because it wasn’t American (Joe Don Baker aside).
How much do you know about Canadian TV? How much time do British writers spend talking about it? Why aren’t you lobbying for American writers to include it in their writings? It’s just as accessible, just as in English. How come your criticism is only about British
The reality is a lot of the TV you’re talking about is only important in the sense that it’s local to you and in your criticism you’re displaying the exact same sort of myopia you’re criticizing.
There’s good British TV and there’s good Canadian TV and while, yes, an authoritative history of it would be all-inclusive the reality is that you aren’t looking for exhaustive inclusion, you just want your neck of the woods seen to.
That just reinforces my point!
I intended to include Canadian TV under ‘English-language’ (although I realise some of it isn’t). I didn’t talk in detail about Canadian TV because… I don’t know about it!
That’s WHY critics should discuss (at least in these overview accounts, I understand that they’re not going to do much of it on a weekly basis) TV from outside their local area – because otherwise the readers will not know much about it.
I would LOVE a book that told me about good and influential Canadian (and Australian, etc) TV, because right now I think popular awareness of Canadian TV in this country is a black hole, with the exception of the odd program that has slipped into public consciousness as ‘American’.
Imagine a similar level of parochialism in a ‘100 greatest novels’ list that only included American novels, or even a ‘100 greatest films’ list. If TV is to (as it should, and arguably as it has) become a great art form in its own right rather than just something to fold laundry to, people have to expand their knowledge of TV to beyond what happened to be on the networks last week. Books like this do part of that job by teaching us about the history of the artform, but by limiting that to the history only within one country it does only half the job, and gives a distorted understanding at that.
Anyway, I’m not trying to have a go at Alan. What he’s doing is what I guess you’d expect an American critic (with a mostly American market to please) to do. I just wish that at some point they might try to go a little further.
Mr. Sepinwall, will this book rank each show in order of greatness (like the Book of Basketball)? If not, I suggest you do that. Either way, I’ll read it.
I read this as “Roger Ebert wrote a bit about the book himself”. It freaked me out a little.
Sounds great. I wish you and Matt would re-package the Sopranos writing that you did for the Star Ledger, although I realize that would probably be a copyright quagmire.
A Mt. Rushmore for television. Now there’s a book I can get behind!
Do you have a publisher or will this take the same route as “Revolution” and hope to get picked up after the initial self-publication?
It’s being published by Grand Central.
Great news, Alan! Keep us in touch about when it’ll be released.
This is a completely no-brainer concept that needs to be written and I can’t think of two individuals in TV criticism today more appropriately paired to do it.
Oh no. Please stay away from the pretentious and downright idiotic Matt Seitz who can’t understand simple plot points. He’s the writer who thinks Sally Draper wasn’t being sincere when she told Don “Happy Valentines Day. I love you.” Basically the only person IN THE ENTIRE WORLD who thinks that. The same guy who thought Walter was being sincere with his tirade to Sklyer on the phone at the end of Oxymadias on Breaking Bad. The same guy who thought Walter was implying that we will kill Jessie in their conversation at the end of “Hazard Pay”. He also thinks Tony Soprano still breathes. He’s the King of Trolls. Just write the book yourself.
Matt Zoller Seitz is a highly respected film and TV critic, as well as the founder of The House Next Door, one of the best film/TV criticism sites of the 00’s. Quite a few of the most respected critics of the new generation got their start at House Next Door.
You’re welcome to disagree with Matt, but you’re alone if you think he isn’t worthy of writing on the topic. Really alone.
So Alan is the best white male TV writer on the planet and yet he chose to work with another one? Even though this is apparently the kind of all-encompassing book a diverse voice would have greatly helped? That totally makes sense.
Jesus Christ, really?
Yeah why not? Why so serious?
Thanks for the comment Jill much appreciated.
*yeah, why not?
*Thanks for the comment Jill, much appreciated.
Gah, wish there was an edit function.
“…the persistent phenomenon of creatively adventurous series somehow infuriating their audiences by remaining adventurous to the very end.” That might just be your single best observation yet, Alan.
“some of the opinions expressed will be ones you’ve read from one or both of us in the past”
Sorry but I demand ALL NEW OPINIONS.
But srsly, looking forward to this. Especially the entry on ‘Profit.’
Also, thank you for publishing this as a book and not a slideshow.
Good luck with the writing dude. TRWT was some great reading and I gleaned much from it. Hope this one will be just as informative/entertaining as that one, if not more.
Congratulations Alan – too bad Jerry Krupnick never got around to writing even one book, now you’re on your second…and an international following!
Alan also wrote a book on The OC
Deal, only if Dan Fienberg and Nathan Rabin write a book reminding us all of the worst of TV.
hopefully the book will contain an appeal to make all classic tv available via legal streaming services. Maybe like library of congress with documentation of written word?
Can’t wait! Really enjoyed The Revolution was Televised.