Christina Applegate quits ‘Up All Night’

Christina Applegate has quit “Up All Night,” which means it’s time once again to keep track of all the many, many, many changes that have been made since NBC debuted the sitcom a season and a half ago:
* In the original pilot episode, Applegate and Maya Rudolph’s characters were PR specialists. By the time the series made it to air, Rudolph was a talk show host, and Applegate her producer.
* Midway through the first season, the talk show got new management, and Applegate had a new boss to deal with.
* At the start of the second season, the talk show was canceled, and all the characters who worked on it other than Applegate and Rudolph’s were eliminated from the show.
* Where the original premise had involved Will Arnett’s lawyer choosing to be a stay-at-home dad while Applegate worked, in the new season, Applegate became primary caregiver, and Arnett went back to work – not as a lawyer, but as a contractor, working alongside Applegate’s previously-unseen brother.
* When none of that worked, NBC put production on hiatus and announced plans to retool it as a traditional multi-cam comedy shot in front of a live studio audience.
* While that retooling was underway, the show’s creator Emily Spivey quit – no doubt in frustration over how little the show now resembled the one she had devised.
And now Applegate is leaving – in a statement, she said, “It”s been a great experience working on Up All Night, but the show has taken a different creative direction and I decided it was best for me to move on to other endeavors. Working with Lorne Michaels has been a dream come true and I am grateful he brought me into his TV family. I will miss the cast, producers and crew, and wish them the best always.” – even though she, Rudolph and Arnett are the only reasons this ridiculous experiment is happening. NBC could have canceled the show and tried to start over with this same cast, but they’d have been releasing the actors from their contracts – which, given Applegate’s exit, weren’t that iron-clad to begin with.
NBC wouldn’t comment on Applegate’s departure, but Deadline’s story on the departure suggests that NBC executives still won’t give up the ghost, and are looking at other actresses like Lisa Kudrow to step in and play Reagan.
Give it up, guys. It’s over. You can keep reshuffling the deck chairs, but the ship be sinking.
Does Lorne Michaels have incriminating photos of someone? That is the only explanation I can think of for NBC going through all this nonsense.
I can see wanting to stay in business with him, but again, wouldn’t it make more sense to just get him and everyone else involved with something new?
What would even be the point of bringing it back when it gets bad ratings and would have a totally different lead actress, new showrunner, new format, and a brand that has no value? I don’t see a single reason not to move on at this point.
Given that the old show was kind of non-existant to a lot of people after it moved to Thursdays, it would kind of have been like having a new show, right? But now that Applegate is gone…
Gotta make you wonder what was happening on set. Did they start filming?
Wow, this story would be a good pitch for the next season. I’m not sure if it should be comedy or drama, though.
Would they continue the show in this state?
I’m with you Alan, I think they could do something incredibly funny with a Michaels produced, Arnett/Rudalph starring show if they started from scratch with a new premise. I can’t see why they would continue working with a hollowed out version of a show that wasn’t that great to begin with.
NBC ordered a ton of comedy pilots next season, so it’s not as if they are lacking options to put them in something else. Nor it not make sense to do what you said, which would be number 19(!) when it comes to pilots.
Good for her. Applegate is a class act. I enjoy the show, but it’s not worth it.
At this point I’d rather see a comedy based on the making and remaking of this show.
Did you ever see the movie “The TV Set”? That’s sort of the premise of it, although the show within that movie was just in the pilot stage. But if you’re interested in inside-baseball, behind-the-scenes TV turmoil stories, it’s worth checking out.
The TV Set is a very underrated movie. Good call.
At this point the show is such a mess that they really should just stear into the skid and make the remaining episodes as weird and surreal as possible. Do crazy stuff like having a different actor playing Applegate’s character each episode, maybe do a foreign language episode without subtitles. Assuming these remaining episodes even get made, which seems shakey, there’s not much chance of getting renewed, so come one, just go nuts.
“Til Death” did this in its final season, but it was more train wreck than funny.
Good lord, is Lorne going to be THAT pissed off if they cancel this show? I really can’t recall anything else like this.
Are my girlfriend and I the only people that consistently liked this show? We both thought it was funny and charming and we actually liked the main characters.
Yes.
I liked the show and even the second season re-tooling, acting and characters were great even given the shaky premise. Its absurd to think it could work without Applegate though.
My wife and I enjoyed the first season. The premise of the first season was interesting, a stay at home dad that wasn’t a goof or loser. That, combined with the sweet chemistry between Arnett and Applegate made for enjoyable TV, even when there weren’t a lot of yuks to be had.
I stopped watching the second season after the Thanksgiving episode. More specifically, about halfway through that episode.
I turned to my missus and said, “I’m just not real interested in watching this anymore” and she agreed.
I love the show, it is one of my “must see” shows. Can’t believe the ratings are so low.
This is just nutty.
On another board, I commented that if NBC really wanted to stay in business with these actors, which makes perfect sense, it shouldn’t do what it planned on doing, which seemed like it wouldn’t work. Instead, it should either (a) give Spivey control over a new show, based on the ORIGINAL concept, and just let her do her thing, which is a way of saying she was probably forced into doing those changes or (b) just sign everyone to a new deal, even if they don’t end up on the same show. And now this…
Why bring back Kudrow for THIS show? Wouldn’t it make more sense to put her, and/or Applegate, into one of the many comedy pilots NBC has ordered for next season?
Hey Alan, did you ever see the original pilot? It was supposed to be pretty good.
And yet, Community keeps getting the runaround.
This is the part I don’t get.
Community, P&R… eh. Maybe they’ll be renewed, maybe not. Who cares.
This idiocy and the genuinely evil Whitney? Nope, they stay ’till the cows come home.
And it’s not like Michaels has been knocking them out of the park… in this century.
Bingo. NBC’s commitment to this mess is a real head-scratcher.
it’s bizarre but I chalk it up to “It’s LORNE MICHAELS’ project”
Isn’t (or wasn’t) Christina also a producer on this show? Now I’m waiting for Will to bail as well. I loved it when Chris was a stay-at-home dad.
God, what a mess. We really liked the show at first, and kept mostly liking it after they brought in the new management, though that was a bad move (though it made me realize early on I don’t want to see Stephen Pasquale in anything other than Rescue Me, so it saved me from wasting time on his Jekyll & Hyde thing). The new revisions, with the show canceled and the new brother, were fairly terrible, though, and it’s a shame. They should have left it alone.
Wow, “Valerie’s Family” is going to be really awkward with a baby.
Ha! Awesome.
I was just about to ask if Sandy Duncan was available.
I actually liked the show just fine in its incarnation with Ava as daytime talk show host. It wasn’t must-see-TV or anything, but I would record it sometimes or On-Demand it.
When they took away Ava’s talk show, the whole thing just seemed to lose any sense of direction. What a waste.
“Christina Applegate quits Up All Night”
Well, that only makes her a year behind the rest of us.
Seriously, though, there is no point in keeping this going. NBC should just throw the Anne Heche sitcom it has sitting on the shelf on the air in the spring and be done with it. I can’t understand why they’re wasting so much money trying to fix this dog of a show.
They’ve only produced 2 episodes of “Save Me” so far and fired the showrunner in January.
I wonder when NBC will put this show on the air, if at all. The Deadline link says it is a favorite of the NBC brass, and the concept does seem interesting, but it’s getting late in the season and the creative changes aren’t necessarily a good sign.
I think at this point they already spent money turning the sets into multi-camera sets, so they might as well shoot the damn episodes. Still, this is just bizarre. They could just rename the show now and launch it as something completely new. It’s not like it has a high-concept premisse that would make it unique.
I was going to quit the show after they yanked it to turn it into an even more traditional sitcom, so at least I’m spared that version. What a waste of a talented cast.
Since the series seems to be indestructable, Andrea Anders should be considered for the role. She deserves to play a character for several years in a row (but for her sake not in that show).
Didn’t they do this story on Episodes?
You be a plagiarist, Sepinwall.
Finally, FINALLY, they’re making the version of this show that was greenlit by Immortal Kenneth…
I’m a little curious about how she could just quit. Isn’t she under contract?
There are some unsavory rumors floating around about this which, unfortunately, I think might be true, given the recent status of the Arnett/Poehler marriage.
As a student of geology, I have learned about the process of fossilization, by which the original chemical components of an organism are replaced over time by crystals of a different mineral composition. Over time, the original material is completely replaced.
Up All Night has been fossilized.
In mythology, that’s represented by the ship of Theseus. The ship was repaired repeatedly, board by board, until nothing of the original ship remained, but it was still somehow the same ship.
“no doubt in frustration over how little the show now resembled the one she had devised.”
Great chemistry..at first. It’s a shame it wasn’t left alone.. But the talent will land somewhere else. They were great.
I am pretty sure the plot on 30 Rock where the CEO is intentionally tanking the network isn’t fiction.
Other than the two leads, this show never gave me any reason to care. The characters weren’t particularly likable and the stories weren’t very memorable. Seemed like a star vehicle looking for a reason to live.
Yeah, this is probably for the best. The show, which I really enjoyed early on for the fresh approach to presenting a tv couple, and the great chemistry between all involved, was declining with all the reconfiguring. A multi-cam version of it would have likely killed all that was left in it that was good. I’ll miss the show at its best, and what it could have been–but am glad to see Applegate calling enough enough, and hope NBC will see the writing on the wall and just let that last ep aired be a somewhat fitting goodbye.
Surely Will Arnett isn’t desperate enough to need this show, is he? Rudolph probably needs it, but since I have always found her to be the biggest problem with the show and never really funny in anything, I could care less if she has a show. Arnett should just leave and put the show out of its misery.
I would think that Arnett needs a job more than Maya Rudolph does. She has a hit movie and a big shot husband in her corner.
He does have the new Arrested Development coming up though. That might give him some buzz.
Run Will Arnett, RUN!!!
Puee speculation, but I think she (quite reasonably) wanted out and decided to publicly announce her departure without NBC’s approval.
They should hire Amanda Peet, replace Will Arnett with David Walton and…
It was a good show with a great cast but the network did the same thing they always do with good shows…the shot themselves in the head. All the silly changes and moving the time-slot was suicidal. I hate to see the show end but it is not surprising…no wonder most actors would rather work for HBO!!
So… why are they doing this again? Because I can’t think of anybody who’d want this show renewed. Including the creator and lead actress because… you know… they left.
Alan,
When does NBC stop ordering pilots based on scripts? It has 18(!) ordered so far, and it recently signed a deal with Roseanne to develop her own series. Several of the shows ordered to pilot sound good, and those that are just scripts right now sound interesting.
Really sad that they couldn’t figure out something better to do with these three leads — they’re all funny and engaging — but seriously, why keep trying to squeeze more life out of something that’s already dead? It’s NBC’s version of Pet Sematary. Big props to Applegate for saying she’s not going to continue playing ball with this zombie of a sitcom.
That said, I was kind of curious to see the monstrosity that (clearly) was going to emerge from the multi-cam change. What could be weirder than going from two seasons with a single-camera approach to the old-school (and now largely corny, in my opinion) multicam approach, with a joke every 15 seconds and a laugh track? How surreal would that have been? How wonderfully, insanely, creepily surreal?
All this work to keep a show alive that no ones enjoyed. While Community silently fades away
If they made a TV about a tv show going through this many changes and upheavals it might be pretty good.