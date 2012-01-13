‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. Bo’: Double rainbow

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I’m wearing a fake dreadlocked ski hat…
“Things never turn out well when you say ‘One last mission.'” -Chuck
“Is that just because of some stupid movie?” -Sarah
“Yes!” -Chuck & Morgan
“Never say ‘One last mission.'” -Casey
Well, so much for these final episodes being a bunch of self-contained, light adventures where everybody gets a happy ending, eh?
“Chuck vs. the Bo” actually started out in that vein, with Chuck and Sarah trying to refashion Carmichael Industries into a kinder, gentler operation focusing on cyber-terrorism and other computer crimes. Even the emergence of a bit of unfinished business from Morgan’s brief stint as the Intersect seemed a means of getting closure on a character – or, rather, an alternate version of a character(*) – and had a lot of comic material involving Bo Derek and the men all hilariously invoking the “one last mission” rule. And that was all well and good, particularly the joy Sarah took in making fun of Chuck’s childhood crush on the “10” star.
(*) And I should note that the flashbacks did a better job with Morgan’s Intersect’ed d-baggery than the show did while he had those abilities in the present tense. The scene where Morgan stole the glasses and escaped from Quinn, for instance, effectively shuffled between the stunt double and Josh Gomez to the point where I could believe it was Morgan doing all those things.
But then we came to the closing minutes, and things took a very dark turn, with Quinn abducting Chuck, Sarah and Casey badly outnumbered in an ambush that seemed destined to have them go down fighting like Butch and Sundance (easy to tell which is which in that analogy), until a desperate Sarah puts on the Intersect glasses…
… proving that while your everyday Sarah Walker may be awesome physically, a Sarah with the Intersect is super-mega-jumbo awesome.
Given how many ridiculous physical feats the show has let Sarah accomplish over the years (or even two weeks ago with her spotlight in “Chuck vs. the Baby”), it would seem like a hard thing to make her seem genuinely superhuman in that closing sequence, but damn if the stunt team and Yvonne Strahovski didn’t pull it off.
We all assumed that Chuck would get the Intersect back before the end of the series, and maybe he will – we’ve seen the thing turn out badly for everyone but Chuck so many times that it’s hard to imagine Sarah keeping it for very long – but Sarah getting it instead at the moment was an unexpected delight, a great capper to this episode, a strong set-up for the home stretch and just something I didn’t know I wanted to see and now want to see a whole lot of before the show ends.
Sarah + Intersect = win. Simple math.
Some other thoughts:
* For all that Casey wants to “kick the creepy cousin out of the family” and ditch the Buy More, Smart Jeff repeatedly outmaneuvered him, “Memento”-style for much of the episode. I do wonder if that final scene with Jeff, Lester and Big Mike heading off to Vegas (not to be confused with Vecas) was a farewell to those three characters while the final episodes focus on the spies (and the Awesomes), or if everyone will wind up back in Burbank for the end of the series. I suspect it’s the latter – can’t imagine Fedak and Schwartz not throwing in one last Jeffster! performance – but just in case, it’s been a pleasure to watch those three guys over the last five years.
* Funny Sarah only made occasional appearances in the show’s earlier years, but it feels like we’ve been getting a lot of her these last few weeks, and here the show had a lot of fun with Sarah making fun of Chuck’s feelings for Bo Derek – and, for that matter, with Chuck and Morgan’s reaction to the still-got-it Derek.
* Since I’m in town for press tour, I went over to the Warner Bros. lot to do a trip down memory lane interview with Fedak and Schwartz that will run, likely in a few pieces, the week of the finale. Midway through the afternoon, Fedak and I went over to Stage 17, which housed the Buy More set for the last five years. Filming wrapped weeks ago, and the entire set has been dismantled. Now it’s just a large, empty space where this is the only evidence it once housed a failing big box electronics store. Very strange.
* This week in “Chuck” music: “The Weight,” by The Band (Jeff and Lester wake up in the car, repeatedly), “Don’t Stop (Color On The Walls)” by Foster The People (Bo Derek hits on Morgan, to Chuck and Morgan’s amazement), “No Siesta” by MC Juan (Jeffster spy on Morgan and Bo Derek) and “Rock the House” by The Deekompressors (Bo Derek tells Morgan their tryst was meaningless).
What did everybody else think?
Sorry, Alan. Am I missing something or is something missing from this bullet?
Funny Sarah only made occasional appearances in the show’s earlier years, but it feels like we’ve been getting a lot of her these last few weeks, and here the show had a lot of fun with Sarah making fun of Chuck’s feelings for Bo Derek – and, for that matter, with Chuck and Morgan’s reaction to the still-got-it Derek.
I’m confused whether he means “Funny Sarah” or Funny, Saran (actually meaning Ellie – and he’s done that before) cause we have not seen Ellie, I guess.
He means they didn’t let Sarah be funny early in the show.
Ahh – I read it “Funny, Sarah…” but I think it is “Funny Sarah” the nickname.
Maybe we can take this opportunity to use the fandom-accepted exclamation point in this case to clarify the situation: Funny!Sarah.
I’m all for new things, but isn’t using a strangely-sandwiched exclamation mark just using punctuation to make the differentiation, whereas in the “old days”, a comma would have been used… You know, punctuation? So “Funny, Sarah” becomes “Funny Sarah” and “Funny Sarah” becomes “Funny!Sarah”… All this because Alan CORRECTLY punctuated his sentence?!? With all due respect, as a fan I can tell you that this fandom-accepted convention is not accepted by all of fandom.
So, I hate it when suddenly you have a New Big Villain That’s Supposed to Explain Everything shoved in at the 11th hour. OK so Quinn was trying to get the intersect and Bryce doublecrossed him. OK, I do hope next week’s episode is compelling enough to justify the introduction. But maybe the point was to give Sarah the Intersect all along (I mean, practically everyone else has had it), so he was brought in merely to enable that.
I always thought it was a bit pat that you never saw the Intersect being removed from Morgan — all of a sudden, poof, gone. Oh, well, show’s over in two weeks.
That said, I haven’t laughed so hard at Chuck since S2. The last few episodes have finally gotten both funny and smart again.
We saw it removed. Beckman came in with a pair of glasses like the ones Decker used to take it out of Chuck.
I don’t think Quinn has anything to do with Decker’s big “Theory of Everything Being Connected” – he seems to be the tool to bring tne show back full circle to the beginning (Bryce Larkin flashback, perhaps?).
Anyway, it was probably the most I’ve ever laughed during the show – my favorite was Sarah’s “Eww” when Bo said she knew what Chuck did with her poster!
God, I’m going to miss this show!!!
I must have missed the Morgan “extraction” — my apologies. But the show, in trying to evolve into what it is today, hasn’t been terribly good at painting or foreshadowing its villains. Not since Chevy Chase, anyway. There’s just not enough show left to do it right, unfortunately.
But I do hope they still have a couple big surprises left for us, hopefully with the Bartowski family as a whole.
I loved this episode, but I have to say that one of my favourite parts was the Buy More doppelgangers…I was laughing so hard at the female Lester! That was hilarious.
It’s funny, I always figured someone else would get the intersect at some point, but I don’t know why it never occurred to me that it would be Sarah. I guess I always thought she wouldn’t need it. But seriously – she owned it. And Casey’s desperate yell at her to stop – gave me goosebumps.
That’s exactly why I stopped watching the previews – who puts stuff at the END of an episode in a preview?! I think it spoils the ending, cause you know that scene is coming when it hasn’t happened in the first 54 minutes. They did the same thing with Casey’s arrest – precisely when I stopped watching them.
Can I just say that I love Smart Jeff? Scott Krinsky has somehow managed to keep just a hint of Jeff’s former weirdness while convincingly playing him as smart.
Agreed! Going into this season I was concerned that the jeffster arc had been played out, but the improved smart Jeff has given the duo new life. Another great twist by the chuck writers.
My plot hole is if the Quinn knew Morgan’s name, and seemingly knew about Chuck, it should have been super simple for him to come and get Morgan way before and get the glasses from him. Why the delay? Or why didn’t he try to confront them long before?
Still, I liked the twist at the end. Nice way to ramp up the tension.
People, STOP WRITING ABOUT WHAT’S IN THE PREVIEWS. It is a no-no on this blog, and I’ve deleted several comments already about that.
So, Alan, did Josh Gomez discuss during press tour what it was like to make out with Bo Derek? I have to say, when Chuck hissed, “Dude, Bo Derek is taking your pants off!” it felt as much Zach to Josh as Chuck to Morgan…
I would think that’s another example of Schwartz and Fedak writing Chuck as their own generation instead of Levi’s. Ten came out two years before Levi was born. The extra five-ten years between him and the writers/producers should be enough to make her a more crush-worthy reference. I’m 25 and I had to look her up on wikipedia, and I imagine that any guy my age who had a crush on her was into retro stuff anyway.
I don’t think it’s unreasonable at all for a young man to have a crush on an older woman. Highly likely, in fact. Pop culture crushes are kind of timeless – especially someone like Bo Derek who was such an icon. Ask any young woman who has a crush on Sean Connery or Harrison Ford…
I wasn’t saying it’s unreasonable to have a crush on an older woman. Schwartz would’ve been 10 at the height of Bo Derek’s career, so I’m saying him and the other 35-40 year old writers are going on their experience. Whereas by the time Levi was a teenager, Ten would be a 15 year old movie, so his crushes in 1994 would be someone like Courtney Cox or Michelle Pfeiffer- still older than Levi, but did a lot more acting in the nineties. I’m 25 and I was watching Chuck with a few friends and we all had to google Bo Derek to know what she was in. Now maybe that’s a critical 5 year difference between me and Levi, but I think it’s because the writers writers Chuck like themselves and not like someone Chuck’s age
I dunno, Mark–the first movie star poster I ever put on my wall, in the early 1970s when I was a teenager, was Clark Gable.
Just because you and your friends didn’t know Bo Derek, doesn’t mean everyone of your generation doesn’t.
I agree with Mark: a Bo Derek’s crush makes no sense for Chuck and Morgan (more for Casey). The fact is that she’s not a nerdy sex symbol. She’s done one famous movie and a bunch of terrible stuff, and none of that is nerd-related at all. I mean, even Star Wars came before Chuck and Morgan were born, and they experienced the first trilogy many years later, but of course they would watch that, given their interests. Think at how awesome would be those scenes if they had Carrie Fisher in the place of Bo Derek. Chuck and Morgan, as characters, would be totally out of their mind. With Bo Derek? Meh. I couldn’t really put my finger on what she would represent for them.
Plus, she’s and always been an awful actress. In response to what KLG19 said: she’s not Clark Gable. Clark Gable belongs to all-time movie history, forever. Bo Derek belongs to the history of haircuts at most.
K42 said it a lot better than I did. Assuming his categorization of Bo Derek is right (again, I know very little about her. If you had asked me who she was before this episode, I would have guessed supermodel from the ’70s, not actress from the 80’s), she’s one of those beautiful actresses who can’t really act well who catches on as a sex symbol, but that kind of sex symbol is really ephemeral. Shannon Elizabeth was a big deal for men my age because American Pie came out when we were 13, but she hasn’t done much else, so even someone 5 years younger than me might not care about her.
I would say the likeliest celebrity crush for a man of Chuck’s age and interests would be either a sex symbol from the late 80’s-’90s (Cindy Crawford, Kathy Ireland, maybe Pamela Anderson, although I see her as more Morgan’s type) or an actress from any era who was in some nerd classic (Carrie Fischer, Sigourney Weaver, or if she didn’t resemble his mom so much, Linda Hamilton )
I am the same age as the Chuck and Morgan characters. Even if I hadn’t prior knowledge of Bo Derek, the scene in Tommy Boy of her coming out of the pool was enough for most of my male friends to get a bit of a crush. It’s not in any way unreasonable that they would think landing Bo Derek is awesome.
I am the same age as the Chuck and Morgan characters. Even if I hadn’t prior knowledge of Bo Derek, the scene in Tommy Boy of her coming out of the pool was enough for most of my male friends to get a bit of a crush. It’s not in any way unreasonable that they would think landing Bo Derek is awesome.
I’m awful with celebrity names and faces, and I’ve never seen 10, so I was going along with Mark and K42’s argument, but then I read FWD and said, “Wait, she’s the stepmother from Tommy Boy? I can’t believe I missed that! Never mind, then, go Morgan!”
Holy cow, what a load! Do we have time left for Capt. Awesome and Jeffster to be “intersected,” too?
And the Big Bad showing up in the last month of the series?
Bo effin’ Derek?
Good gawd, y’all. This garbage makes my stomach ache.
You take that back about Bo Derek, right now!
Bad or not, she’s still a perfect 10. This was a great, great episode. Even if The Weight was never allowed to play through to the end…
I know it will be too late by the time you get to reading this comment, but if you are commenting on the previews for next week, could you please stop?
Alternatively, I could go read something else…
I loved the episode thought the unexpected ending. Thank you respecting the closing of a show that meant so much to so many folks with big heart
This doesn’t bother me cause I made up an explanation but I thought you would question why now all of the intersects are faulty and cause the user to go crazy or get hurt.. Also, and I don’t understand this one, why would Casey be against Sarah uploading it they can just call Beckman and have it removed…. It must be even hard for Beckman to get this stuff?? I dunno… It’s only a little annoying, too good of a show to be bothered that much.
wow I am smart… sorry for the duplicates… however this setup is kinda backwards and it was unclear to me that I had successfully posted… anyhow that’s my 2 cents…thanks.
Wait, so seeing how this doesn’t seem to have anything to do with Shaw… does that mean that his big secret plan that “nobody can stop” was a two sentence email to Tim deKay?
Decker was lying about that whole “controlling every aspect of their lives” thing. He made it up. At least Chuck said to him “I know you made that whole thing up” and I hope that was the writers way of just saying “yeah, let’s not go with that storyline that would be a mistake” I’m pretty sure it was cause they haven’t talked about it since.
Wait what happened to the governer?
What happened to the governor?
I was wondering why they didn’t break that up when Morgan’s intersect failed (it should have been more expected) but the problems with the intersect were alluded to when Chuck was arguing with the villain in the Vail BuyMore and it may be why Casey tried to stop Sarah. Not quite the level of continuity I’d prefer, but it’s not like they’re actin like everyone can be on the Intersect.
I just realized I’ve had the same pair of sunglasses for as long as this series has been on..they are relatively cheap. How FREAKING hard can it be to keep a pair of glasses for this many years?! I feel like I should apply to the CIA.
Persols aren’t cheap… you probably have a knock off pair
Another great episode, and another great review, Alan. Altho I’ve long thought, especially with all the Star Wars references–“That’s boy’s our last hope.” “No, there is another.”–they would go the sister route and ELLIE would be the one to get the intersect–and maybe by series’ end, so that she saves the day.
After, they’ve said it’s the Bartowski’s who can handle the intersect and plus their dad seemed to left something for Sarah. I assumed it was more than just a Transformers briefcase, but her own intersect. Ellie being a Bartowski would allow her to handle the intersect, even the altered intersect, while being just different enough from Chuck to not suffer the breakdown specifically designed for him.
— Ken from Chicago
P.S. Bonus would be having BOTH Bartowski siblings having the intersect.
Ken: I agree, I expected this a couple seasons ago. It might make Ellie less insufferable, though she has gotten less annoying since Chuck told her about his spying.
Nice twist this week, can’t wait for the big finale.
One more thing. Morgan’s line, “Who wants to party with the freakin’ Intersect?!?!” was one of the best lines of the series. All five years of it.
I agree, I finally found the time to watch this episode and nearly blew coffee out my nose when Morgan said that!
I don’t really know why but I laughed so damn hard when Lester just yelled “J’accuse!!!!”
anybody know when season 5 comes out on dvd?
OK, I hate to admit this, but I cannot remember what movie “One last mission” comes from. Is it the Die Hard series?
It’s not Die Hard, no. I want to say Mission Impossible, but I can’t actually recall it in those and it’s a trope with a lot of movies.
I’m not sure it is from one particular source, more like xeddicus said, just a common trope in the action movie pantheon.
Loved this review, Sepinwall. I feel the same way about Intersected-Sarah. This is definitely filed under: things I didn’t know I wanted to happen, but now that it’s brought up I really really do. I can’t imagine a more intense, dangerous, high-stakes, and emotional closer arc. The sequence in which it was introduced was also insanely well done. It’s aftermath, as shown in the promo, already promises to induce chills as well. Can’t frakkin’ wait for these last 3 eps.
I have the exact same sentiments towards this last season of CHUCK. During hiatus, I was thinking about the best and most satisfying way to cap their amazing run, and I realize they’ve hit the bullseye with this season. Not only is it a fun homage to its unique history and a ‘coming full circle’ since season 1, but also a satisfying send-off to the characters who we get to see plan the next sure-to-be-awesome chapter of their lives post-Intersect era. One heck of a fight before they get there, though.
As a long-time fan, I truly appreciate the way they’re wrapping things up. CHUCK’s never been a perfect show, but I believe that by the end, we’ll have an outstanding half-a-decade long run of nerdy awesomeness in our hands. #FiveSeasonsAndAMovie
Seems like Chuck and Morgan would be too young to have boyhood crushes on Bo Derek. I hope the Intersect doesn’t melt Sarah’s brain and she does a d-bag turn like Morgan.
As soon as I heard this:-
‘Countering cyber terrorism..’
I was powerfully reminded of NETFORCE:-
[www.imdb.com]
A pretty good TV movie from a few years ago starring Scott Bakula! I think this line might have been a deliberate ‘nod’ in that direction. Which means I have private musings about the eventual bad guy which I’m not going to reveal for spoilery reasons.
I am starting to get really sad that this wonderful show is nearing its end. It’s great that they were able to get this fifth season to end the thing right, but there is going to be a big hole in my tv life where the Burbank Buymore used to be.
Am I the only one bothered by Bo Derek playing Bo Derek? It reminded me of the least clever parts of Ocean’s 12. It was wholly unnecessary, and overkill on the heels of Stan Lee’s cameo as Stan Lee the spy. The story would have been no less cogent if Bo had played an attractive spy.
Also, that last scene was poorly done. The transition from Sarah being surrounded to finding cover looked like the choreography from a Six Flag’s stunt show. Not to mention it never felt like Sarah and Casey were in any real danger – we’ve seen them in hairier situations.
I’m a huge fan, but this episode was a letdown.
I absolutely loved this episode. I thought it was very well done, and it made me laugh out loud throughout.
The twist at the end was fantastic. YS and the stunt team did a great job making bad-ass Sarah even more bad-ass.
Thanks for another spot-on review Alan.