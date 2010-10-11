‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Coup D’Etat’: Don’t mess with the Angel De La Muerte

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I wear my teeth-bleaching system in front of you(*)…
“We’re all about to die over basically just one big relationship problem?” -Chuck
I assumed, based on the return of Armand Assante as Generalissimo Goya and promo photos like the one above, that “Chuck vs. the Coup D’Etat” was going to be a very Awesome (and Ellie)-heavy episode. And it wasn’t quite that, though Devon and Ellie did get some nice showcase moments. Then I saw the end of last week’s episode, and the opening scenes of this one, and thought this was going to be another episode highlighted by Chuck and Sarah’s relationship bleeding over into their work. And while there was certainly a lot of that – much of it funny – that wasn’t what I imagine I’ll look back on this episode and remembering.
No, the best part of Goya’s return was the best part of his debut appearance last season: the Angel De La Muerte himself, John Casey.
Though Casey is understandably a fan favorite, actual Casey-centric episodes have been kind of a mixed bag for the series. Last year’s “Chuck vs. the Tic-Tac” was a dark highlight, but “Chuck vs. the Sensei” was one of the few weak spots in the fantastic season two, and “Chuck vs. the Undercover Lover” was a bit ragged, as it was one of the last episodes written before the strike shut down season one.
Casey does, on the other hand, have an excellent track record for walking away with episodes in which he’s only partly featured. “Chuck vs. the Angel De La Muerte” was at least as much a Devon episode, if not more, yet the most memorable moments involved Casey. Here, he was arguably even lower on the totem pole, after Chuck/Sarah and Devon/Ellie, yet once Goya decides that only John Casey can protect him, Adam Baldwin owns the remainder of the episode, whether it’s Casey being bad-ass both in and out of the wheelchair in the courtyard, Casey complaining of “the stench of tyranny” or Casey revealing some of what he learned during the two weeks he spent inside the wall (“He used to watch you sleep”). And even earlier than that, of course, there was all the tension between Casey and Morgan over the inevitable Morgan/Alex relationship, which ought to take us to some very amusing places in the coming weeks.
Of course, Casey’s ascension in the second half did put Awesome and Ellie on the sidelines pretty quickly, but at least we got the Captain Awesome statue (Michaelangelo’s David in scrubs) serving as an aphrodisiac during the babymoon, and from an emotional/story point, Ellie finally go to see Chuck in action, realize that he knows what he’s doing (and likes doing it), and learn a little bit about Chuck’s search for their mom. I hope the show has a good plan for the moment we all know is coming when Ellie discovers the full truth, but this one tiptoed up to the line nicely.
And as for Chuck and Sarah, I like how Morgan has now become a kind of audience surrogate, mocking them for how many fo their problems are caused by their inability to have an actual conversation. So then the episode proceeded to give them nothing but conversations – awkward, funny conversations that again played well to Yvonne Strahovski’s impatient comic strengths.
I know some of you have complained that the show is pushing Chuck/Sarah too much this year. And I could certainly do with an episode or two where the mission isn’t a referendum on their relationship. But on the other hand, the show did put them together after three years of building up to it, and I think it would be unfair – both from a storytelling point of view and simply for the Chuck/Sarah fans – if we came out of the gate acting like it was no big deal. I’ve liked these stories so far. There’s been tension, but in a way that fits into what the show is about, rather than the “all shows are ruined when the couple finally hooks up” fallacy. And here they managed to give us a lot of Chuck/Sarah in an episode that also, as mentioned above, showcased Casey, and Devon and Ellie, and Morgan and even Big Mike. (Jeffster had the week off.) So I’m good.
Plus, Armand Assante was just as much hammy fun this time as last.
Some other thoughts:
• The NBC promo department couldn’t find it in their hearts to allot 5 or 10 seconds to showing Sarah in her underwear two weeks ago, but I hear (though I did not see) that there was a commercial during football featuring the Sarah bikini fashion show. Sooner or later, you put Yvonne Strahovski in enough skimpy outfits and good things are going to happen. (And by “good things,” I of course mean “promotion for ‘Chuck.'”)
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Laura” by Girls (Chuck and Morgan watch the surveillance footage), “Tropicana” by La Tropicana Orchestra (the music for Goya’s invitation video), “Sleep Walk” by Santo & Johnny (Morgan, Casey and Alex talk), “Rebulu” by Jesus Alejandro Nino (Chuck and company arrive at Goya’s party), “Without You” by Lewis LaMedica (Alex kisses Morgan) and “She Brings Me the Music” by RPA and The United Nations of Sound (Chuck learns about his mom through Goya, talks to Ellie about mom, and Sarah tells Chuck she loves him).
• Costa Gravas now has a Subway franchise. Of course. Heh. (A much funnier bit of product integration than Awesome’s plug for a certain minivan.)
• Been a long time since I saw “The Mambo Kings.” Does Assante sing “Besame Mucho” in that? Or was that scene just a riff on “Besame Mucho” as a cliche?
• It’s a well the show has gone to before, but I never tire of Chuck being horrified by Ellie and Awesome’s sex life.
• No Greta this week.
What did everybody else think?
(*) I should note that this was maybe the hardest “just as soon as” decision I’ve had to make in quite a while, as “just as soon as I follow the stink of commie” was also damned tempting, but I already used a commie line in my “Chuck vs. the Angel De La Muerte” review.
After years of wanting Chuck and Sarah to get together I am now utterly sick of them. Actually that may be indicative of how I feel about the show as a whole, I think it’s run its course for me.
can’t disagree with you more. I like a lot of the other elements to the show, but really Chuck/Sarah dynamic is the only reason I watch religiously. If the romantic element was out of it, it just wouldn’t be funny enough to stand alone as a comedy.
This episode was the best of the season and I enjoyed it!
I just find their artificial relationship issues to be really grating. I’d much prefer it if the writers decided to let them be happy and well adjusted, and allow the drama (and humour) to come from interesting story arcs.
I’ve started to watch the show on my DVR and fast forwarding when the Chuck and Sarah scenes start to bore me. I also could go for an episode or two where “the mission isn’t a referendum on their relationship”.
I don’t know if it is that Chuck is so needy or that I’m sick of the “we need to talk” plot device.
Other than that I liked the episode
I don’t think the problem is that Chuck is needy. The problem is Sarah. I am so tired of the trouble with their relationship being about her and her settling down issues. For three years we’ve been forced to watch as she ripped out his heart, ate it, spit it out, stomped on it, lit it on fire, and then bombed the spot she had burned. The writers really need to make her a little more accepting of their relationship. I liked the thing about him saying no to running away with her in Prague because he wanted to be a spy. I think there needs to be more about what Chuck wants and not feeling the need to bend to her eccentricities all the time. She needs to bend once in a while. The problem is that she never does, and he is constantly chasing after her.
Mistressofprose? What exactly would convince you that Sarah was accepting of their relationship? Should she buy a ring, prod Chuck about marriage, start looking at wedding dresses and talking about babies? I’m’ not exactly sure what would convince her that she accepts the relationship.
I’m also baffled by your “For three years we’ve been forced to watch as she ripped out his heart, ate it, spit it out, stomped on it, lit it on fire, and then bombed the spot she had burned” comment.
Are you saying that she wasn’t hurt by Chuck in those years of being apart? Or that she was completely in the wrong for wanting to be professional?
Sign me confused and irritated.
Holy crap, Alan. Do you type 200 words a minute or something? The show only ended 10 minutes ago! :-D
Good stuff all around. Love how Sarah comes up with the answer to Chuck creeping out over Ellie and Awesome on the other side of the door
Great episode until the part where Chuck acted as counselor. That one scene kept this from being an otherwise perfect episode.
Also, Alan, quick note (maybe it’s a typo). Sleepwalk actually played during the bikini “show” (for lack of a better word). During the talk, the producers decided to shine some more love on Ennio Morricone. Did I mention their taste in music is top notch?
actually there are a lot of typos this post – by which I mean “more than two”
I was wondering what 50s/60s instrumental that was. It’s been a long time. I thought it was Stranger on the Shore. So Baylink will probably play me all 17 versions of that, the next time I see him.(or whichever song he has 17 versions of)
I never collected Sleep Walk. I have about 6 Stranger on the Shores.
It’s the Star Spangled Banner I have 23 versions of.
Even *I* can’t sit through all of that at once.
And to anonymous poster? Alan writes his reviews from the screeners, and posts them pre-written.
Instead of having Chuck be the needy, insecure fool, I’d like to see some episodes where he’s just being a good, likeable guy. Sarah keeps reinforcing the fact that she loves Chuck, but what exactly does he do anymore for her that she would like?
I’m convinced that my slight dislike of this episode is my problem and not the show’s because now that I’m thinking through it, it was enjoyable enough. However, the parallels between Chuck/Sarah, Awesome/Ellie, The Coasta Gravas first couple, and to an extent Morgan/Alex suffered from a lack of subtlety. Some of the lines and situations just felt too forced, as if the writers were trying to make the connections painfully obvious just in case the audience didn’t get it. I also found some of the Chuck and Sarah scenes to be more awkward than funny, though the final resolution and Chuck’s spontaneous relationship counseling to stop nuclear war reminded me of why I love this show.
I think I’ll enjoy it more when I rewatch it in a better mood, and refresh my memory on how fun Angel De La Muerte was.
Overall there were some wonderful moments. I particularly liked how Sarah grinned at the Awesome statue, while Chuck just looked bemused. Also excited to see Morgan and Alex’s relationship progress, and whatever that means for Casey. That was another highlight of the episode, even more than Casey IMHO, though he had some good moments too. He seemed a bit more hardened to compensate for his injury, and that was fun to watch.
Also, I know this show has a larger male audience than female, and therefore scantily clad Yvonne is a given, but just once I wish they’d trade one of the lingerie scenes for a solid heart-to-heart between Ellie and Sarah. They’ve had so few scenes together, and none since Sarah and Chuck started dating in earnest.
How about solid heart-to-heart scenes between Ellie and Sarah while both are in lingerie? Win-win.
I know, Bethany — but attention flows to the men intellectually, and to women, physically. Maybe one day we’ll get there.
And Stan, aptly named… you work at Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, with that mouth?
You will not get any heart to heart between Ellie and Sarah. Time to get over it.
DR, the last Costa Gravas episode had a mini heart-to-heart between the two; I wouldn’t immediately count it out.
I doubt any heart-to-heart scene will pass the Bechdel test, however,
The heart-to-heart between Ellie and Sarah should go like this:
Ellie: “I don’t WAAAANT Chuck to be a spy.”
Sarah: “He’s good at it. He loves it. He routinely saves the world and we need him. Shut up. When you’re done. Shut up some more.”
Ellie: “WAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!”
Sarah: “” (Kicks Ellie in the face)
likes Darrin’s answer.
Seriously: now that Ellie *knows about spy world*, we can have that scene, if someone wants to write it…
You know what? Treating civilians with contempt in favor of letting clandestine agents do whatever they want to their families — which is what kicking a pregnant woman in the face implies — goes against our Constitutional precepts.
Having said that, CHUCK must have a balance between Ellie and Sarah, the geeks at the Buy More and their CIA shadowers. It makes for better stories — if everyone’s a spy, why the frak should I care?
Really enjoyed this episode a lot, especially after the last episodes weak sauce. Armand Assante was in ham overdrive, and it was glorious. He plays that classic slimy 80s eccentric exactly like the show needs him to which plays perfectly off of Casey’s stereotypical 80s action-hero.
It almost lost me near the end when the whole plot started to become a Chuck/Sarah relationship parable. I don’t mind that the relationship troubles angle, but like Alan said, I wouldn’t mind a break for an episode or two from it.
They really are setting Volkoff, who I’m assuming is the role being played by Timothy Dalton, up to be a potentially great villain.
This show felt more like a “Chuck” episode than any I’ve seen this season and most of last. Why? Because I laughed out loud 2-3 times, and they accomplished that through Baldwin. “The stench of tyranny!” Love it. That’s S1 and S2 territory.
Thank God for Assante and the actress who played his wife. They were hilarious and thankfully great foils for the now-insanely-boring-and-endless Chuck & Sarah relationship discussion. Of course, I have this wish that all this boring relationship stuff is a ruse to rebuild the chemistry between Chuck and Sarah by letting Zach and Yvonne do their jobs as well as they did them during S1 and S2, then all will be forgiven.
Oh, and the Morgan/Alex thing? Great stuff.
Loved the episode!! So many funny moments mixed in with such a great story. I’m not sick of Chuck and Sarah romance, however, I would not be against having an episode or two that the focus was on something else. That being said, I loved the end when Chuck smiled.
Great review as always, Alan. How you keep track of all the pop culture references is absolutely amazing to me. Nice work!!
Chuck
I agree the smile was great. I feel that Chuck does not smile nearly enough anymore. The first two seasons he smiled a lot, but ever since the whole thing with Shaw and Sarah, he has had less to smile about. With them finally being together, shouldn’t he be more happy? I know it’s a silly thing to focus on, but he has a great smile, so when I don’t see it as much, I really notice.
The video invitation/travel guide from Goya just cracked me up. Armand Assante was hilarious.
This was a fairly good episode, though I had a few issues with it. First, that whole scene where Chuck and Sarah play relationship counselors was extremely unrealistic and seemed forced. Like one commenter said, the writers are force feeding us connections instead of letting us pick up on them on our own. This brings me to the flashes and Volkoff, which is developing a bad habit of randomly coming up in forced ways. Cramming in the Volkoff connection at the end? Chuck used to be better than that. It seems like the writers are running out of good story arcs. The little things are still what makes Chuck great, but the overall picture is lacking from what it used to be.
Finally, the Chuck & Sarah scenes are starting to bug me. Yes, I love seeing them together and their awkward moments are funny, but the show seems to be forced to center around them. Their moments together should be more natural, not forced.
I thought that it was the best episode of the season.
Besame Mucho referred back to the glorious MOON OVER PARADOR, where it was the music for the national anthem. It also referred back to the impostor dictator singing to his hottie paramour.
As for Chuck/Sarah, I’m good until sweeps, then I’ll need to see some serious Big Bad action with relationship drama to the back burner.
That this is as close as they came to pop culture referential humor was a bit of a sad note for me. The character beats were all there*, but not the infectious joy that usually underlies the material.
(* – That I can’t tell whether “Roman Holiday” was Morgan Guillermo Grimes working his game, or whether the man who once bought his own DeLorean and is a self-taught martial-arts stunt expert…actually watches an Audrey Hepburn film on his sick days, rather than something out of the John Carpenter / Sam Raimi catalogues.)
Speaking about Mr. Grimes, while I get that he is becoming the audience surrogate for our happy couple, he shouldn’t always be the fulcrum for relationship issues.
I kind-of feel like I’m nitpicking the show at this point, but it’s these little things that have made Chuck work so well, and that I’m afraid of losing as the writing room turns over.
Can we have one single episode where they aren’t inventing relationship angst to bleed into the mission? Because seirously it’s getting dull. It isn’t that Sarah and Chuck as a couple have to be dull but every single solitary moment of the show being about the relationship is dull. Don’t couples sometimes just have a moment when they aren’t in hyper analysis mode? I felt for Ellie in this episode because Awesome and all things baby is how I’m feeling about Chuck and all things “let’s talk about our relationship”
UPCHUCK
I understand the annoyance with the Chuck/Sarah relationship thing. But I have to say that it is their relationship that makes me want to keep watching. The show has a geeky charm that I love, but it is also cute. I would have to say my one issue with their relationship at this point is that it has lost its cuteness. Tonight’s episode was descent, but it was a little too heavy on the serious relationship stuff. They did build them up for three years, so I know why they are pushing them. But if they keep pushing so much, the show will die. Once they get married and have babies, there is nothing left to watch. I think that once Chuck finds his mom there will be some very intense issues coming to the surface about being a spy, being married, and having a family that Chuck and Sarah will have to deal with. At least, I hope that’s the way they are going. But, for now, I would like them to focus a little less on all their relationship issues and just let them be for a bit.
Started strong, got weaker. I was sort of hoping we’d have a full episode of Chuck/Sarah playing protectors to their perfect role model couple…and instead, everybody flies back and forth too many times to count.
And I am also sick of Chuck and Sarah. It’s not that I didn’t appreciate Morgan as the voice of the audience or letting Sarah deal with one uncomfortable conversation after another, but do they have to “love” each other so much? It’s…annoying. Wasting scene after scene to some sort of engagement run-up isn’t compelling. Hopefully the two of them can face a real dilemma at some point.
I associate Sleep Walk too much with the movie La Bamba, specifically everyone’s reactions to Ritchie’s death.
I think it was, by far, the strongest episode of the season so far.
Loved the statue, loved Assante, loved Morgan being terrified of Casey finding out that he’s in love with Alex. Loved Alex, for that matter, they need to use her more.
I hope we will soon find again more intensity in Chuck because the fact that for the moment episodes are almost stand-alone is starting to be a bit borring. Plus, there is definitely too much Chuck/Sarah. We want intensity, drama, theme plot, cliffhangers etc !
I thought this was a really funny one, though I agree with Joe that the first half was better than the second. And I am definitely also in agreement with those of you who wish they wouldn’t be so HEAVY handed with the Chuck/Sarah relationship stuff. I have always been a huge Chuck/Sarah fan, but at this point I don’t think it’s necessary to make their relationship the biggest focal point of EVERY single episode. It just starts to get ridiculous after a while, and overly cheesy.
For instance I am in complete agreement with oldspiceguy when he says, “that whole scene where Chuck and Sarah play relationship counselors was extremely unrealistic and seemed forced.” I was definitely cringing a bit there too … it was just overdone. Even the last scene with Sarah talking to Chuck while he slept (or pretended to sleep) … it was just a little over the top with cheese. I just wish they would cut that stuff down by like 50% and it would be at the right level. The right level is the level at which you really appreciate it when it DOES come up, rather than being annoyed because they are constantly making such a huge deal of it. ;-) It’s all about balance, people.
Anywho I just had to get out my complaints … other than the cheesy love stuff, I quite enjoyed this ep. There were a lot of really good one-liners, and it was just a fun ep in general. My husband and I laughed out loud many times. Armand Assante was funny, though I could only understand about half of what he said. ;-) And the Chuck/Sarah stuff was mostly entertaining and less annoying in the first half of the ep; I think it was the second half where it went over the top for me.
So far I think ep 2 was the best of the season so far, but I’d stick this one just behind ep 2.
Excellent episode all the way. The thing I enjoy most about Chuck is its ability to mix action, comedy and heart, and this episode was another strong illustration of its strengths.
The problem with the relationship stuff is you know it is not going anywhere. The destination has been reached. I would rather start seeing them move forward as partners in their work. Really amp up the action between them in the field and put them on a level like they showed Sarah and Bryce back in early S2. Tired of seeing Chuck lack confidence and ability in the field, time for him to move forward there. Then show how that effects them being together romantically, but do not make it a constant story point, which it has been the whole season. They get most of their romantic and comedy points through the Morgan-Alex-Casey triangle, and put Chuck and Sarah into some real action.
I absolutely loved this episode – I think it was my favorite of the season. It just made me laugh throughout – the statue, the Subway plug, Casey/Morgan. Great stuff.
I have had enough of the Chuck/Sarah relationship angst though. You’ve gotta figure that after that closing scene, now that Chuck finally knows that Sarah is so in love with him that she would actually marry him, that the crazy will calm down and the show can move their tension to the background as Casey/Morgan tension (a much, much better, more entertaining tension) ramps up, and the search for Chuck’s mom gains steam.
It’s a little amazing that you are the first to mention the Subway plug, which was hilarious with Chuck and Sarah’s reaction shots.
Awesome statue (no overt or covert Firefly reference though, bummer!): check
Hilarious Costa Gravas recruitment vid: check
Quality Morgan/Casey interaction: check
Yvonne looking absolutely stunning (and not just in the bikini scene): double check
Great episode all around! I don’t really find the Chuck neurosis to be out of character in the slightest. He’s been that way the entire series and I see no reason that would change just because he is in a relationship. If anything the fact that he is with his literal dream girl would make him more paranoid about the whole thing. I’m glad they can work through that with a sense of humor (especially with Morgan acting as pseudo audience member) and not just concerned stares and longing glances.
Heh. I thought of Firefly the moment they unveiled the statue of the Man they Call Awesome, as well.
klg – me too! I even hummed a few bars of the Hero of Canton :)
It’s not the Chuck neurosis that bothers us (well, at least me).
It’s the *Sarah* neurosis.
Yes, I know, “no relationship skills”, “lack of practice”, “hides her emotions really well”, yada, yada.
Ok, so *why isn’t she hiding her emotions well*, when, y’know, they’re in the middle of a frickin mission?
And why hasn’t Casey had a word with her about it?
“Professionalism”, people…
This was my favorite ep of S4 so far. It felt like an earlier season, in a good way. I had missed Awesome and Ellie. Love the comedic potential of Morgan and the Colonel’s daughter.
The last scene was great- I remember some of the awesome ending montages set to music that Chuck used to do (like the Christmas ep, or the one where they find that Jill and Chuck have run off) and this was squarely in that proud tradition.
I can understand some of the criticisms but I was enjoying myself too much to care.
The look shared by Chuck and Sarah after she pulls out the nuclear key epitomizes the entire show. Really good stuff.
I’m looking forward to the Linda Hamilton episodes because they at least are getting closer to the central questions of the show and hopefully we’ll see all the characters become more interesting as a result. Hopefully they’ll write Chuck and Ellie’s adjustment in an intelligent way. How will all the entire cast — Sarah and Morgan in particular — deal with Chuck’s long-lost mother as an apparent outlaw? If they screw up the huge emotional payoff of this central storyline, the show deserves to get cancelled.
That said, I think it’s interesting we haven’t heard about a full-season order yet. So just because it would make me feel better to get this out before we finally hear the inevitable, here are the major things that made it easier to say goodbye:
1. Sarah, Sarah and Sarah: They abandoned this character at the start of S3 and haven’t taken any responsibility for it. Yvonne has spent more than a year now trying on sexy clothes and voicing on-the-nose dialogue as Chuck and Sarah have stumbled toward this now-strangely foreign couplehood. This was once a smart, mysterious character, but the real reason we fell in love with her was because each week, we saw her growing need for a life that included love, trust and family just because she happened to be guarding this geeky guy who had all these things. This show has completely forgotten what brought these two together. Now Sarah’s little more than a pretty face used primarily to add exposition of the plot. Yvonne has been horribly misused and by extension, Zac, too.
2. Zac’s evolution from hero to superhero: How did THAT get so boring? Yes, now we just wait for the combat animation to flash before Chuck’s eyes so he can kick somebody’s butt. Are we to believe that Chuck actually LEARNS nothing, he just has to wait for that switch to flip in his brain? The Russia episode was fun simply because of that scene where Sarah’s convinced Chuck is killed only to find out moments later the flash was successful — for a change, we didn’t see the now-predictable tactical flash. But overall, Chuck’s natural ingenuity and moral decisionmaking no longer matters. It’s now all about the wiring in his brain.
3. Ellie: They should have clued in Ellie sooner, because you have to wonder how Sarah Lancaster’s early portrayal of that character — that of a smart, sexy mother hen — fell victim to the writers making her nothing more than a clueless battleax. I think back to the days of the Tron poster — remember the visual diary of his journey that Chuck kept on the back of it? I secretly hoped that poster would accidentally fall off the wall, Ellie would discover it, confront her brother about it and…Chuck actually made the decision to stop lying to her because it would be a very Chuck-like thing for him to do. As a result, we’ve missed so many possibilities where Ellie could be Chuck’s touchstone and a mother figure to the entire cast — I think it would have been interesting to see how Ellie’s interactions with Sarah alone would have evolved and how she would have really dealt with the return of her father and mother.
4. Poor writing for new and returning stunt castmates: At least they let Armand Assante be hilarious last night. I actually thought the latest Nicole Richie episode wasn’t horrible, but when you consider the original, what a pale comparison. The old “Chuck” made its action figures interesting; now they’re nothing more than action figures. I had secretly hoped for a second Roan Montgomery episode; now I’m just afraid they’d screw it up. Character development among guest stars has fallen apart too.
OK, it’s late. Rant over. But the bottom line is that “Chuck” was once all about the characters, and now it’s all about the cartoony action. And that’s when it started to lose me.
+ 10
I agree on all points. It seems like the writers are doing “chuck” rather than growing an organic story.
That was the best episode in a while. I had been growing sick of the show but this one brought me back for now.
Loved the episode… outside of the resolution to the story in the penultimate act, which was almost the same resolution as 3.02, except with an actual love twist. If anyone is finding the Chuck and Sarah relationship issues a bother, then how did you make it this far? This is CHUCK, not THE WEST WING.
I am with you here, I think the people who are harping on it are over-analyzing this show. It is just a fun, slightly cheesy, sweet show that is totally based on the charm/love/bond that all the characters feel for each other – Chuck and Sarah being the obvious one.
Sorry, but I totally disagree with you two.
There was an obvious difference between the Chuck/Sarah dynamic in S1/2 and this season. In the early season, their interest in each other wasn’t the SOLE focus of the episodes. It was constantly there, yes, but in ways that didn’t overwhelm the plot of each episode. It didn’t force episodes like “Chuck Vs. The Cubic Z” where characters return in an overly unbelievable way just to spend the entire episode needling the two about their relationship. This season, on the other hand, has been essentially ONLY about Chuck and Sarah, and their problems. Episode plots only serve to underline their issues. As a result, I feel that the other characters have been left in the dust, and so many story lines have been forgotten. I mean, I understand that their relationship is a central plot…but that doesn’t mean it has to overwhelm practically everything about the show.
Being a fan of this show is like having a child who has survived a life-threatening disease. I am so happy to see it alive after three-plus years that I’ll let it eat ice cream for breakfast and stay up to 11 p.m. on a school night.
The relationship stuff is trying at times — although I can’t say that it’s unrealistic — and Ellie still straddles the line betweeen earnest and annoying and I may be the only one that doesn’t find Morlex charming.
But, there is still so much there to love that I forgive a lot. And I’m just happy we get a little more time together.
70 percent of Chuck is better than 100 percent of 70 percent of the shows on TV.
They’ve done studies, you know…
60% of the time? It works *every* time.
@Darrin: “Although I can’t say that it’s unrealistic.” True. Too, too true. I liked this episode through and through. I’m a little tired of neurotic Chuck (who lets Morgan, of all people, get into his head about love) … but then I realize that may be because that was me in a relationship wherein the girl and I had the exact same trouble communicating. So, to me, the way they play it works. And, if they didn’t play it like they are, the boards would be clogged with “where is the relationship issue stuff?”
I loved the climactic standoff. It reminded me of a technique from Scrubs, where a character A would address another character B about something, but the real message was something hitting home for A. And, it responds to blingbling’s that chuck’s “natural ingenuity and moral decisionmaking no longer matters.” If that wasn’t a case of him using both, plus heaping helpings of empathy and heart, I don’t know what is.
I’m not blind to shortcomings; there have been some, likely due to writer turnover. But, the goodness that thrives (Big Mike, Awesome statue, Goya and Costa Gravas — which means “gravel coast”!– and Casey) gives me hope that the originality and crispness of 1+2 will come back in full force as the writers learn the characters better.
I’m hoping Morgan can use his “sweet smooth jams” moment to stop screwing with Chuck.
There were so many fantastic potential jump-quote candidates; I thought you were going to go with “as soon as I buy an awesome minivan” for some reason.
Armand Assante’s Goya character was hilarious last season (nine months ago?!) and he just ran away with it this time around. Between “Besame Mucho,” the Awesome Statue, the continuation of the running gag about his overpaid attention to Ellie, and the constant snarking during his wife’s video filming, he was on fire.
Still, I think I’ll keep the Yvonne Strahovski Bikini Show firmly indexed in my mental search engine.
There was also “as soon as my wife stops being calente from looking at a9 foot statue of me”, “as soon as I get done hiding in the walls for two weeks”,
Yeah; “Sarah Sizzles 3” is pretty much due, by now, no?
And I loved MC 900 Foot Awesome, too.
I’m still trying to envision Casey watching Roman Holiday as a sick-day movie. Perhaps he would enjoy critiquing the flaws in the security surrounding Audrey Hepburn’s princess?
I could swear the Generalisimo said (referring to Casey) that “his blood runs in my veins” after he hits Casey with the potted plant. Or did I hear it incorrectly…
You heard right. Casey gave the Generalissimo a blood transfusion in season 3.
What Chuck needs is an episode where Chuck and Sarah are just happy being with each other. The reason the Moonlighting curse is wrong is because people like seeing people they care about happy, even if those people are fictional. Chuck fans care about Chuck and Sarah, and they want them to be happy. So let them be.
In reply to Nick; we want to see them happy, but they *have* to do the work, or the last 3 seasons full of *reasons why they couldn’t be a couple* are pretty much toast.
I *would*, however, like to see more organic reasons; their inherent discomfort seems pretty made up most of the time — which is what I suspect people are bitching about *now*.
The relationship with Chuck and Sarah is realistic in that Chuck is having a hard time believing that the relationship isn’t already fully formed.
He has chased Sarah for the better part of three years. He has dreamed it, wanted it, thought about it and never stopped picturing it.
Now that it has happened, he is having a hard time realizing that it still needs work, time and energy.
Fairly accurate representation of what happens when something unrequited becomes quited.
Exaclty. Why can’t anyone else see that.
I agree with Alan let their issues play out. I think this is some kind of mini arc where they are going to get into a good place, next week looks lite on relationship drama.
You know when Mama B comes there will be some chaos.
So let’s just enjoy the ride.
I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how little I’m bothered by the relationship-heavy stuff. After the premiere, I said to my friends, “Man, this was nice for one episode, but it could get real old, real fast.” For me, it definitely hasn’t yet. They’ve worked the relationship stuff into a general context of the show, though I completely understand people who are already sick of it.
I was also very pleasantly surprised by Morgan and Alex. Not only is the dynamic of it hilarious, but I thought the actors worked really well together. Yeah, the kiss/awkward/kiss part was super cheesy, but I thought the scene with Casey in the wheelchair and Morgan and Alex impregnating passing birds with their pheromones was awesome.
I’ll reply to Dave’s comment as soon as I get done impregnating passing birds with my pheromones.
:-)
Yeah; that *was* a fun scene, too; wasn’t it? And we’ve got Even More of that coming, when they Come Out Of The Closet.
Amusingly, that episode aired on National Coming Out Day.
Not the strongest episode so far, but I think it did a good set up job. Now that Morgan (our surrogate as you accurately put it) finally got Chuck and Sarah talking and revealing some of their emotional insecurities, I think the show can baby-step back from the relationship heavy themes every week and refocus on Mama Bartowski and Volkoff.
This was a funny, pitch-perfect episode. I never had a problem with the season 3 story arc, but this one captured the magic of seasons 1 and 2 while continuing to advance the story. A previous post complained that Chuck solves all his problems with martial arts flashes; the end of this episode shows just the latest example of why this isn’t true. He defused the situation by talking down the squabbling couple. It reminded me of the season 1 (I think) episode where Chuck turned the Chinese spy, who was on an “off the grid” mission because her brother had been kidnapped. The fact that it was a relationship parable just had me smiling. Face it, most arguments of any kind are communication issues.
Morgan is great as the audience point of view when he lectures Chuck on his relationship troubles, a nice wink and nod to the audience. He also pairs well with Casey, and I really like the actress who plays Casey’s daughter. It looks like she will fit right in with this bunch.
The product placement was very well done. Subway Sandwich franchies in Costa Gravas—I laughed out loud at that one. The way Awesome talked about his new mini-van “…an awesome minivan with the highest safety rating.” is just the way you’d expect him to describe a heavily researched purchase—I can relate to that!
I like Sarah as nervous and funny, especially the conversation in Castle when she thought Chuck’s term “nuclear” meant their relationship :). Not only is Yvonne Strahovski funny, she is one amazing physical specimen. It goes beyond sexy, just an impressively beautiful physique.
I can’t wait to see where the writers take us, and I’m so glad Chuck hasn’t lost any of its steam.
This script did what so many of Grey’s Anatomy’s best scripts (and a few, now, of Chuck’s best, too) did, and so many other scripts did not:
It drew the semi-obvious parallels between the lives of various pairs of characters, dropped those anvils, and let us decide whether we wanted to put our heads under them, or — like the coyote — run away.
Mekenna Melvin *is* great — I love those freckles — and she’s on Twitter, so if you like her too (and are happy that Ausiello tells us she’s *officially* recurrent), you should go tell her so.
I think it’s cute that Chuck can still get goofy seeing Sarah in a bikini after he’s already seen her naked several times (that we know of, zing!) :-D
Casey + Goya + Awesome Statue = well, AWESOMENESS.
Not really diggin’ how pretty much every baddie encounter is somehow linked to Volkoff, and and Chuck’s mom.
Otherwise, fun episode.
After three years of complaining about the will-they-won’t-they, now people complain that the show is too focused on their committed relationship? Chuck-Sarah is the core of the show, you can’t expect them to let them live in happiness forever. All the other storylines aren’t strong enough to hold up the drama by themselves and Chuck and Sarah would be reduced to static characters. Good episode, loved Armand Assante the whole show and Sarah’s facial expressions during the Chuck’s therapy intervention.
I have an — I think cogent — reply to this issue, Jezzle:
What I think people are complaining about — what *I* am certainly complaining about — is that (as someone noted above) *Chuck’s now a spy*. He has Even Less excuse to have those necessary, necessarily awkward conversations *Right In The Middle Of A Mission*.
He should know better.
And Sarah should shut him down when he tries.
The problem as I see it is that the resulting ‘bottle’ scene where they *have* the conversation is *damned* hard to write well, and almost necessarily leaves you with land mines for later in the season.
And, :60 or no; this is still a comedy, and the drama has to serve that.
I really liked this episode and the season as a whole so far. But am I the only one who is missing Morgan being included in the spy stuff? That was comedy gold last season, and now they are almost limiting him to the Buy More. (Although I do like the Casey/Morgan/Alex potential.)
P.S. Is the CIA still running the Buy More, or was just a plot devise for two episodes?
Love the ads in the show – Toyota, Subway etc. Seems that with this ploy, there are less commercials when they should actually occur. Big Mike continues to rock!!
seems like they are making this series like last season. Working with the idea that they may not be back next season. Looks like they are pushing chuck and sarah towards a marriage season/series finale.
Correction: Sleepwalk was during the bikini fashion show.
Teeth-bleaching system was a nice riff, yes, for both you and them.
On the “is it too much (or too poorly written) Chuck/Sarah?” front…
I dunno; I had to pause the playback several times just for… well, “squick” might be too strong. “Squinge”? At the moment, I’m *much* more interested in seeing Alex and Morgan (and told Josh and Mekenna so on Twitter)… I’d be happier if Chuck and Sarah just got accidentally locked in a broken elevator for an entire act, and got it out of their systems, thinking they’d be there all weekend, or something. More in reply comments…
Surprised that nobody has yet commented on the faintest hint of a smile forming on Chuck’s ‘sleeping’ face in the final shot of the episode. It’s subtle, but definitely there.
I’m still trying to decide if that was because Chuck was awake, or if Sarah’s words made him subconsciously happy. I’m leaning toward the latter.
Don’t know whether it was because I had such fond memories of the first Costa Gravas episodes, but this episode just didn’t do it for me. The whole thing felt flat, and I can’t put my finger on why, and I liked “vs. the Anniversary” quite a bit. Hopefully next week, or when Robert Englund shows up…
Great writing and acting for the Generalisimo character. My favorite line: “the Angel De La Muerte was in the wall for two weeks while I was in Havana.” Assante carried this show. It is easily the best episode of the season because he has been the best guest star.
I LOVED the Chuck/Sarah angle in the first two eps this season. Ep 3 was great with Sarah talking to Casey. It would have been classic if they had shown us Chuck and Sarah emerging from the supply closet instead of telling us about it. The relationship stuff seemed forced this episode.
I think the writers are force-feeding too much Morgan to us. He is comedy-gold when used sparingly. As a lead, he’s filler. I haven’t even seen Alex this season, why should I care if she dates Morgan? And the problem with the BuyMore now is that Chuck doesn’t have anything to do with it anymore. The BuyMore is all about Morgan. If Chuck is not actively interacting with the BuyMore characters, then why is it on the show?
Glad there was no Greta this week. Isaiah Mustafa has been the only good one so far. It just seems like a cheap way to get guest stars on. I like it when the guest stars actually have something to do. Can’t wait for Timothy Dalton, Robert Englund, and Richard Chamberlain though.
I absolutely love Chuck, but this season I have hated every episode. Chuck has lost its spark! It isn’t even remotely funny. The only time I laughed in 4 episodes was when Jeffster finally showed up again. Are the writers stretched too thin on their other shows (Chris Fedak on Gossip Girl and another show he is developing) ??? It just seems like creatively the show is seriously lacking! Seasons 1 and 2 were AWESOME, season 3 mediocre but still enjoyable, Season 4 Sucks!!! This is the only show I watch and I am about to give it up. Never thought I would ever say that!!!