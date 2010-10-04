‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Cubic Z’: I predict a riot

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as I vlog about listening skills…
“Where’s the Chuck relationship neurosis? Where’s the hand-wringing and the mishegoss?” -Morgan
“Chuck vs. the Cubic Z” was a familiar type of “Chuck” episode: a bottle show taking place almost entirely in and below the Buy More, with a spy world problem being paralleled by a nerd world one, and with the two worlds converging so that the nerds can help save the day. Previous episodes of this type like season two’s “Chuck vs. the Santa Claus” and last year’s “Chuck vs. the Beard” set a pretty high bar, and while “Cubic Z” was a solid episode, it didn’t quite live up to those.
The idea of bringing back two members of the Team Bartowski rogues gallery – Hugo Panzer (from last season’s “Chuck vs. First Class”) as Chuck’s opponent, Heather Chandler (from season two’s “Chuck vs. the Cougars”) as Sarah’s – was a nice one, a little bit comic book, a little bit “Breakfast Club” in the way that the confined quarters let Heather do a number on Chuck and Sarah. The double-fight scene with Hugo and Heather each going down a different Castle chute was the show’s second strong action sequence in as many episodes, and I enjoyed how they used Hugo to show the limits of the Intersect 2.0, in that Chuck Fu will only get you so far against a man who’s so well-trained and built like a tank.
Where the disappointment came, I think, was from Nicole Richie. I’ve actually come to like her quite a bit in these two guest appearances – unsurprisingly, everyone grows more appealing the further they get from Paris Hilton – she was a perfectly-cast mean girl back in “Cougars,” and Heather’s history with Sarah made her the only possible old nemesis to bring in for this story. But the way Nicholas Wootton’s script was constructed – with Heather wavering back and forth between someone taking pleasure in getting under the skin of her old rival and someone being sincere in her advice to both Sarah and Chuck – Heather needed to be played by someone who could offer a little more nuance than Richie’s got at this point in her occasional acting career. She played every scene on the same note; not in a way that made Heather seem enigmatic during that long, strange night in Castle, but just in a way that made her flat and affect-less and just a device to cause some brief Chuck/Sarah tension.
On the other hand, that tension did lead to that lovely, lovely moment at the episode’s climax with Big Mike’s ring falling from the store to Castle at just the right instant. We knew it was coming, as the script, direction and editing kept bringing us back to the ring every few seconds. But the way Levi and Strahovski played it – not as some awkward, forced sitcom misunderstanding, but as some weird coincidence that made both of them realize that, wow, perhaps they might be ready for marriage sooner than later – was really nice, and sweet. And if I’m reading those expressions right, it appears to be setting us up for an arc that has the potential to create more conflict – Are there rules about spies getting married? How will Casey react to this? Will Ellie try to throw some ridiculous wedding that will make Sarah uncomfortable? – while at the same time providing more fan service for what everyone still assumes is the final season.(*)
(*) I do not want to get hopes up, by the way, but it should be noted that other than “The Event” (which was itself down quite a bit from Week 1 to Week 2) and “Law & Order: LA” (of which we only have a one-week sample), all of NBC’s new hourlongs are already doing worse demo numbers than “Chuck” does with virtually no promotion. As we’ve known for a while, the “Chuck” audience is the “Chuck” audience, and given how much the budget has been slashed in recent years, it would not shock me if NBC decided a cheap, known quantity was useful to keep around, even if it took away real estate from shows with more upside. We still have a long way to get to that point – right now, the writers are breaking the final episodes of this 13-episode order without even knowing if they’ll get a back 9 for this season – and there’s definitely something to be said for going out while we’re still going to miss you, but the way most of the new product on all the networks are doing, a “Chuck” season five seems like slightly less of a longshot than it did two weeks ago.
As for the nerd world side of this particular type of episode, I liked seeing Big Mike get a dramatic slo-mo entrance ala Hugo Panzer, and later enjoyed seeing him take out the bad guy with a cattle prod. In between, though, I like my Buy More shenanigans to be funnier if we’re going to spend this much time on them. And I feel like we’re taking Morgan a step backwards right now by focusing so much on his responsibilities to the store part of the job. Perhaps if they’d managed to incorporate the CIA staff more into the solution – Morgan, for instance, could have sent Greta or someone similarly competent and attractive to either calm the nerds or charm one of the game distributors out of more copies – but instead for this week it’s just Morgan and Big Mike swapping the jobs they had last season. In fact, we don’t see any spies working at the store other than our regular characters and this week’s Greta. There’s a lot of potential in the culture clash between the dorks and the spies, and in Morgan straddling those two worlds, and I’d like to see more of that soon.
Regardless of how long the show continues to run, it’s going to have to do that dance that all veteran series face: continuing to do the things that viewers enjoyed (Chuck/Sarah flirtation, Jeffster antics) while spicing things up enough so that no one gets bored. The spy half of the episode was more successful at that than the nerd half.
Some other thoughts:
• While keeping in mind the usual No Spoilers rule around here, which extends to discussing the previews, do you figure Casey will be out of action for an episode or two so that we can see him hanging with Alex while Chuck and Sarah have to work without their safety net? Or will the Casey/Alex relationship continue to exist entirely off-screen?
• Three episodes may be too early to form a pattern on Greta usage, but so far the two women have just been there to look hot in a Nerd Herd skirt, while The Man Your Man Could Smell Like was allowed to be both hot and funny. I find this less problematic with Stacy Keibler this week than I did with Olivia Munn in the premiere, since we know Munn can, like Isaiah Mustafa, do both, whereas with Keibler, the hotness thing is largely what she’s working with. Still, I’d like to see at least one female Greta do something funny before the season’s out.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “Beat the Devil’s Tattoo” by Black Rebel Motorcycle Club (a recurring theme involving the two prisoners), “Don’t Shoot (I’m a Dead Man” by DEVO (Chuck, Sarah and Heather are trapped in the cell while Hugo goes to work in Castle), “Land of the Freak” by King Khan & the Shrines (the Buy More riot) and “In the Valley” by Chief (Morgan gives Big Mike his blessing, and the ring falls down into Castle).
• This week in “Chuck” pop culture references: last week was surprisingly reference-light, but this week had a few, including but not limited to Chuck quoting the “Smells like victory” speech from “Apocalypse Now,” Chuck talking about how “Die Hard” and “Aliens” had memorable scenes inside ventilation ducts, and Lester referencing both “Back to the Future” (“No, McFly!”) and Gil Scott Heron (“This game launch will not be televised!”).
• I’ve mentioned it before and I will mention it again and again and again: for a super-fancy high-tech secret CIA base, security at Castle kinda sucks.
• Chuck running his way up the Buy More cage to escape a Hugo submission hold? Excellent.
• I don’t know how much crossover there is between “Chuck” and “Parks and Recreation” fans, but as soon as I saw the Roomba being used to clean up the mess from the riot, I immediately thought of the late, great DJ Roomba.
What did everybody else think?
Weakest of the three this season by far, although it’s great to have Big Mike back in action. Speaking of which, I doubt I’m the first person to realize this, but I think I just found Big Mike in my favorite ad ever:
[www.youtube.com]
I would say this episode was just ok. HOw many riots do we have to see in the Buy More? The Buy More rut is back. The fight sequences were just ok. And the cliffhanger is silly, I mean they just had a talk about going slow and then she is supposed to think he is proposing? Some funny moments, but overall, not my favorite. Much preferred last weeks. We could have used the Heather Chandler character more for the past insight into Sarah, it was a great opportunity. Last time we learned things, this time, nothing.
I guess I misread the last scene, if like you say, they both realized the ring was from upstairs and not Chuck’s. I agree with you about using the CIA Buy More angle more. In the first episode, lots of CIA was around up and downstairs. Now, the Buy More is rioting, no CIA around, the Castle is having a prisoner break, just Greta and Casey around besides Chuck and Sarah.
Next week’s looks like a lot of potential, looking forward to it.
I was just waiting for the moment when Hugo Panzer made it to the floor and was mobbed by a billion mad gamer fans. Alas, that’s not quite how it played out….
Yeah, WHERE ARE ALL THE SPIES AGAIN? I know, I know, budget cuts, but still, CIA people should be able to shut down a Buy More riot!
I also enjoyed the Cage Match, which I also saw as a meta WWF reference. While I like the Greta idea, I must ask why spend the money on a guest star if you are not going to give them something do? Keibler got nothing that couldn’t have been done by an Entourage Extra. Good ep – not as good as last week.
Yeah, I was thinking the same thing. If budgets have been slashed over the years why waste so much money on all these guest stars? It’s not as if they’re attracting any new viewers.
I think that was the whole point of why they went with Keibler; they needed 1) a hot girl 2) that gets work as a legitimate actress and 3) was in the WWE to make the joke work.
Did they even promote the guest stars in this episode? Oh, right.
I don’t really get the whole Greta thing. If it’s supposed to be a joke, so far it’s not working.
Yeah Steve Austin and Stacy Keibler in one scene was missing from the pop culture references section.
don’t forget the entire episode basically being an homage to Assault on Precinct 13
Y’know, this is the, what, third time Casey has been shot? And so far he’s been right back at it again the next episode. The man is a machine (whether you call it a plot hole, or just because Casey’s that badass doesn’t matter. It’s a great running gag).
Lol actually it kind of annoys me that poor Casey has to be the one to take the bullet EVERY single time … you’d think Sarah and Chuck might get more than just a little scratch every now and then. ;-)
Morgan looking for the ring automatically made me think of “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” when Kate Capshaw is looking for that diamond when everyone is scurrying around, could be another reference
That was what that sequence reminded me of! Knew I’d seen something like it before. Thanks!
Yep, that’s exactly what I thought. I was surprised Alan didn’t reference it.
“Are there rules about spies getting married?”
We had a married spy couple in a previous episode (Swoosie Kurtz and Fred Willard).
The charm of this show is gone. It’s now just action scenes and stunt casting. And it breaks my heart.
I agree. It doesn’t seem like the sweet show that it was in earlier seasons. Even in S3 when Shaw was stealing Sarah, the show was more lighthearted. Seems like the producers are trying to pack as much action into the show as possible to make up for the lost Sarah/Chuck saga that dominated the show for the past 3 seasons
The action is horrible, too. I don’t know why critics still think it’s exciting, but seeing the trailers for The Event during commercial breaks made me long for some decent action. I know the budget was destroyed, but did they fire their choreographer? There were some high-quality fights in S2, but now, they’re all just so boring and not creative.
Season 2 was one of the best seasons of tv in a long time. But now, Chuck is… actually pretty bad. So predictable.
Oh, I really liked the catwalk fight. No love for that?
I liked the old Castle. New one is confusing, seems less real. There were several major plot holes in this episode- there is a massive shootout on the roof, and nobody in the Buymore hears it? And a ladder conveniently just pops into the holding cell for everyone to escape?
Plus, the Buymore shenanigans weren’t very funny, and Big Mike barely saved that half of the show. Seems like this season is more action based than comedy based.
Yeah, and again, it’s really lame, horribly-directed action. They need to stop the stunt casting and get an action choreographer that doesn’t suck.
I was actually expecting the two to intersect at some point and the gamers in line forgetting all about the game and talking about how how awesome the Buy More midnight launch was.
The ladder in the holding cell wasn’t just a convenient plot hole: it was Casey’s doing when he activated the fire emergency procedures.
And while we’re at it: helicopters are *very* fragile. Even combat helos; you’re 30 feet away with a 7.62? That bird is *not* taking off again. Assuming it ever occurs to someone to *shoot at the helo*.
Which, of course, no one did.
Probably my least favorite episode of Season 4 so far, but nevertheless it was highly enjoyable. I have to say that I found myself almost bored with the Buy More scenes. It was too much of the status quo from the previous seasons, and none of it was funny enough to be memorable IMO. You’re exactly right: with Morgan as part spy/part Buy Morian, and the Buy More being a CIA base, they need to be further merged at some point. I’m also curious as to the significance of the Gretas, or whether they’re just meant to be an additional CIA presence that allows them to bring in more – albeit awesome – guest stars.
I’m glad they’re drawing out the tension over starting a family in Chuck and Sarah’s relationship. Since they’re still obviously very much in love, it doesn’t create the angst that was present last season, and allows the characters to grow.
I’m also glad that, although Alex hasn’t had any screen time, she’s been incorporated into the past few episodes. It adds a layer of depth to Casey as he struggles to figure out his role as her father little by little each episode, with the coaxing of everyone else (and how about that boxing scene with Casey and Sarah! I’d love to see more of those among the three of them). I’m also happy that Big Mike’s getting remarried to Morgan’s Mom, and I hope that among the myriad of characters and relationships, this one doesn’t get completely overlooked.
This is another episode edging me towards my acceptance that when Chuck went from a semi-realistic real person who wanted a normal life to a guy who could flash and become a super fighter or whatever else he needed to be (and not just flashing on info as in the original concept), a lot of the charm went out of the show. He’s basically an overgrown 12 year old now.
As to this episode, where were their backup weapons? Shouldn’t Sarah and Chuck at this point have multiple weapons hidden on them most of the time given what is always happening to them?
Completely agree, they’ve tried to allow Chuck to grow and develop, which is a good thing, but they’ve done it in such a way that he’s grown into a nonsensical characiture of himself. Extremely frustrating.
Plus, I get the feeling that most people are hanging onto this show simply because current episodes remind them of how great season 2 was.
Alan, thanks to Parks and Rec, I got excited and said to my wife, “There’s DJ Roomba!” while forgetting that’s not its real name. I guess it will always be DJ Roomba to me now.
I agree that Nicole Richie’s acting sucks, but I actually thought this was the strongest of the episodes since we’ve Season 4 started.
Chuck is undoubtedly a different show than season 2, and Chuck himself has certainly changed, but here he was, super spy powers and all, trying to run through Castle while figuring out what was freaking out Sarah.
I also thought the fight sequences were some of the better ones if only because they involved guns for once and also the close quarters vent fight was something they haven’t done in recent memory.
I’m a little surprised this didn’t please people, but I guess that’s always been Chuck’s weird problem, it never pleases every one at once.
Plus, Jeffster slam poetry?! come on
Alan or if anyone else knows – I always make sure to re-check out the music to see if I want to download one of the songs. Was “In the Valley” by Chef” a typo. I can’t find the song anywhere online. Thanks so much.
YES! I tried searching for this song too. I love it. It has to be a typo, or they’re an unsigned band.
Typo, yes. Chief, not Chef.
…which ties perfectly to the Big Mike commercial in the first comment.
I was also disappointed to see that Sarah’s apparent reluctance about marriage and kids was only about marriage and kids. I really hoped there would be a deeper intrigue there.
I’d think that Sarah’s problem is that she’s still lying for a living, and that she’s never lived a year where she told the truth about herself and her job. And don’t forget the parallel story about Frost — a woman who supposedly loved her kids, but had absolutely no problem staying away from them for nearly 20 years, without a word. What if Sarah got in so deep a jam she had to do the same thing.
Frankly, Chuck’s being dense in not seeing that his search for his mom is only keeping that issue in Sarah face.
As for the rest of the story, it’s implausible (yeah, yeah, I know…) that the CIA would abandon a site that has a red button that could escalate national security to the brink of nuclear war… to a bunch of jive gamers who, while rioting, would be the first to push any red button around. It makes? NO. SENSE.
Also, why would Morgan have hiring authority, when he could hire someone unable to be in the same room with all those secret gadgets? Was there an explanation how he was able to hire back the other BuyMorians, most of whom would fail a serious security check?
See, here’s the thing, CGEye. What you’ve suggested is a completely reasonable path — that Sarah was forced to survive by duplicity and secrecy her entire life, so why wouldn’t this be a problem? I absolutely BUY that. But these producers and writers have been hellbent since the end of S2 on making Sarah’s character into a plastic action figure. I know the show is called “Chuck” for a reason — it’s his journey. But there are SO many moments they’ve missed in the last two years to develop Sarah’s character in a way that really makes sense for the series and would build ZL and YS’s great chemistry even further — and they’ve completely blown it.
“Chuck” was a great show in Seasons 1 and 2 and a much sillier, simpler one in Seasons 3 and 4. And it’s too bad.
Nice little wrestling reunion between Stacy Keibler and Stone Cold Steve Austin. The cage-match with Chuck was also a nice touch.
At this point, I find things that remind me of Parks and Recreation everywhere. I miss that show so much. Oddly, I wanted the engagement ring cliffhanger to end full-out Lost-style, with the blaring trombone noise and a Chuck logo. I guess I miss that show, too. I’ve apparently gotten over my disappointment at the finale.
I might have shouted “DJ Roomba!” from my couch. Glad I wasn’t the only one. :)
I can state categorically that there is crossover between Chuck and Parks and Rec fans, and they did think of the late great DJ Roomba . The evidence of this fact is, to my knowledge, just me. Regardless, point proved.
Greta Must Go.
I’m usually clambering for Chuck to return to its roots so to speak, but Cubic Z just felt like a season one retread: Chuck and Sarah have angst with a parallel Buy More plot that isn’t entertaining at all.
Still, Chuck has the wonderful quality of still being enjoyable TV even when the episode is decidedly average–as this one was. I thought everyone crawling through Castle (and away from Stone Cold) was entertaining, and Chuck and Sarah actually had a mature conversation for once. Uncomfortable Sarah and befuddled Chuck are always a good combination.
But this Buy More plot was awful. The “new” Buy More was a good way to keep that element of the show, but there’s no point if nothing about this Buy More has changed. Morgan’s not in on anything going on below or the massive firefight above.
Also, I thought the Greta character was a fun idea when I heard about it, but what’s the point? Having someone who can’t act show up for one scene each episode is…stupid. This character has no substance, and isn’t even a functional joke.
Still, I should never complain: there’s no Shaw–and the show is laying some awesome groundwork for Mama B to be a total B.
References: HOW did you miss the “24” clock, with audio pounds to accompany the changing numerals?
The three first episodes of this season of Chuck have received grades of C+, B, and D+ from the generally reliable AV Club. Perhaps you’re being too easy on the show?
Alan’s one of the best critics out there, TV or otherwise, but I’m with you there. Chuck hasn’t had a strong season 4 so far and Alan seems to think these episodes are as strong as Season 2 Chuck. Maybe the screeners he has seen of upcoming episodes give him more optimism about the show than I do after watching that milktoast episode.
p.s. the ending was quite lame
This wasn’t a particularly strong episode, but not as bad as those lamented S3 episodes. The ring bit at the end just reminded me of that terrible Friends episode so fail.
Yeah I think this one was “just aiight fo’ me, dawg.” I find that previous guest star re-appearances on t.v. shows are usually disappointing in general, because it’s too hard to re-capture the magic of the first time around. Especially without Ali Adler … sigh. I agree with you Alan about Nicole Richie too … she seems like a fun/funny person, I just wish she was a better actress. Maybe the problem was the lack of Ben Savage this time. ;-)
Also I kept hearing about a cliffhanger at the end of the ep so I was expecting something at least somewhat big or decent-sized … and then it ended up being something they showed us in the d*mn preview last week. That was lame. And duh, of course Chuck is not going to propose to Sarah after ACCIDENTALLY finding a ring on the ground. Ridiculous. I wish I hadn’t heard about a cliffhanger before watching this one, because then I would have just chuckled and moved on without having any expectations of it.
I don’t mind the fact that they seem to be just kinda having fun and doing some extra goofy stuff with the show this season because they know there’s a good chance they won’t get another season … so I’m not having any issue with that, I just wish the quality were at the same level as last week’s ep.
Again I didn’t think this was a bad ep or anything, it was just not an “awesome” one either.
That was supposed to be a cliffhanger?
Do what we do: don’t watch the previews.
I may have to pull out “vs. The Ring” (one of my favorite episodes of TV ever) and watch it soon, just to keep myself invested.
Greta is starting to seriously bug. Why is Agent Greta IN the Buy More? I read about the damn conceit 50 thousand times before the season started, and it sounded great, but it hasn’t been explained once ON THE ACTUAL SHOW. Or used in any way that makes any sense. Here, pretty and/or famous person — stand around being pretty and/or famous.
Oh, but do it in a Buy More uniform. Because then it’s a joke.
Did they even point out that a dude was playing Greta in episode 2? Like openly, not just the name tag? Missed opportunity there.
What happened to the Gas Line when they fell out of the duct!? It must have broken if it was running through the section they were in!
Also, who noticed that the song when Sarah, Chuck, and Heather were climbing out of Cell 6 was saying “Don’t Tase Me Bro”? I had to rewind to see if I heard that right?
Yes, yes it was. No idea what that was about.
Fun episode, though it is the weakest so far. Like like Heather and the way she gets to Sarah (loved that “oops, foot slipped” after Sarah kicked her) I was disappointed that Heather didn’t hint any more info about Sarah and her past. Both Nicole Richie and Steve Austin were good in their respective roles (and in Austin’s case, he was given more to do).
I didn’t cared much about the B plot, but I like that Big Mike is back (and will now be the new Ass Man).
The Greta characters are meaningless, and the show does nothing to explain their roles.
I thought this was, by far, the worst episode of the series to date. Everything about it felt lazy – down to the way Sarah, Chuck, and Nicole Ritchie scooted through the air ducts.
Usually, this show is able to take those fun action comedy cliches and either fit them for their unique purposes, or comment on them in a clever way – but so far this season, and this episode especially, it’s all just cut-and-paste action beats while actors I happen to like.
Really hope they have something coming around the bend that’ll redeem the beginning of this season.
The opening sequence where Sarah kicks Casey’s butt because she is working through the conversation at the end of last week’s episode (and Casey realizing why) was great. Furthermore, the interrogation scene with Nicole Ritchie (Sarah becoming increasingly more annoyed, while Chuck was nonplussed) was very well played. I agree with Alan that my (very minor) gripe, was the fact that Morgan could have called in a CIA favor and get more games delivered STAT, but just when I thought that was a deficiency, we had big Mike take out Hugo Panzer. Sorry, all forgiven. I loved the final ring drop scene, very well done. In any case, this show continues to grow and get better. Iâ€™m looking forward to a back nine pickup, and with any luck, season five.
Something about this episode just felt a little off, and while “Anniversary” had the fun of the new Buy More, and “Suitcase” had Morgan being smart about the Buy More, this didn’t have much. Nicole Ritchie is not a good enough actress to handle the shifts. The return of Big Mike was great, but the utter reversion of the Buy More felt lazy.
I’m definitely not as invested in this season the way I was in Season Two, but I’m still coasting off the latter half of Season Three and found this to be a stronger episode than “Anniversary,” which to be fair I also enjoyed.
Also, I may have marked out as I heard the first notes of Land of the Freak, because I love that song.
Count me in with the Chucks and Recreation DJ Roomba Memorial Supa Crew.
I enjoyed the whole episode, even though I thought the Buy More storyline fell flat at times. Someone said this was the weakest episode of the season, by far. I would say the opposite. I think it was the best written so far.
It is funny how different reactions are. I am on the side of thinking it was weak, but have had several people told me they think it is the best. Even though it wasn’t my favorite, I still enjoy this hour of tv just as much as anything. It is best sometimes not to over-think this show and just go with the goofy fun.
The entire B-Story was based on a premise that was easily debunkable. Video games show up at retailers days (usually a week) ahead of time; they are held in storage until their “street date” launch. The Buy More getting a fraction of their order is something that would have been discovered (and corrected) well before the midnight launch. I don’t even work in retail, and I know that…which means that the writing was lazy.
Mix in an almost complete failure to bring the A and B stories together. Morgan set up the ‘event’-setting for a launch party, and instead of bringing the spy standoff closer to the party…we get one guy being tazed.
The ring going through the extensive duct system and landing right next to our hero, combined with his dropping to one knee, and holding it up to investigate….just felt contrived.
Chuck is my favorite show on TV right now, but this episode was a casualty of the new writers’ room.
I like the episodes with Nicole Richie and Stone Cold a lot. I hope that they continue to pop up know and then! Great to see Big Mike back!!
I thought the episode fell rather flat. As much as I loved Nicole Richie’s first appearance, her part in this one just bugged me. Steve Austin was a bit more fun, especially since he does evil pretty well.
With as much talk as there was about Chuck and Sarah’s invented conflict last season, I’m surprised that there isn’t more talk of it this year. I thought last night’s “relationship drama” was horribly unrealistic. A 10 minute conversation (between 2 real people) was drawn out over 50 minutes, and in the end, we had a 30-second resolution to what is a fairly significant issue.
I actually enjoyed the Buy Morons more this week, and that almost never happens.
“I’ve mentioned it before and I will mention it again and again and again: for a super-fancy high-tech secret CIA base, security at Castle kinda sucks.”
I think it sucked too much in this episode, took me right out of the shenanigans. Why did Panzer even need his makeshift paper dagger? He could have just punched that guy in the throat or strangled him, considering he was left unshackled and the guards weren’t working in teams. Then there is the silliness of the Castle cells opening in order – what possible use does that serve? Worse, though, was the voice prompts on the failsafe. It’s always fun to see Casey frazzled, but that was so dumb it wasn’t really funny at all. Why would the CIA install a dumb, sexy voice for something so essential? I honestly thought there was going to be some sort of more in-depth sabotage plot at play, that made so little sense.
Nicole Ritchie is fine at the fight scenes and the bitchiness, but this episode did not play to her strengths. And seeing Morgan fail so soon was just sort of depressing.
With Chuck, there’s always something to like, and this one had some fun bits, but overall, very weak and not in the same universe of quality as the first two.
Title should be Chuck vs the Plot hole
or
Chuck vs No new ideas
I am not to happy that the start of the season has been a rash of rehashed plots and villains. UGH!
I think I should just resign myself to the fact that this is simply a Chuck and Sarah relationship show with some bits of action adventure thrown in as filler.
It has been a decent two seasons with a suprise third and fourth but a fifth would utterly shock me right now.
I hope things pick soon. I’m already watching later on my DVR and I don’t want to delete it completely.
*sigh*
I immediately thought of DJ Roomba too Alan! I was just waiting for the Black Eyed Peas to start blasting! haha ;)
I thought this was a really fun episode but I do agree that something was off with Richie. I can’t really blame the show or the writers for that though so I’ll give it a pass.
I don’t know if we will but I do hope that we get to see Alex hang out with Casey soon. They had some nice chemistry last time we saw her.
After last week’s fun episode, this one was pretty lame. That two out of three lame episodes, and lame wasn’t a word I’d use to describe even the weakest of any Chuck episodes from the first three years. Methinks the writer defection from Chuck over the past year has stripped of them who done made it great. One more clunker like this and I may be done. It was torturous watching the premiere, and I had to force myself to finish last nights episode—only to be rewarded by the Three’s Company final shot.
Can’t wait to see what Mr. Roper will be up to next week.
For me, about 2/3 of the ep was good, the other third my mind wandered. Not a bad ratio, but less than the best of Chuck, where I am engaged in the story start to finish and want to rewatch the ep. Loved the Chuck/Sarah Austin/Ritchie matchups, and the Big Mike return. Also Morgan scrambling after the ring. Casey had less to do, and few choice lines, but all in all a good hour of TV.
There aren’t many positive comments out there and it almost sounds like people are forcing themselves to watch. Don’t like, don’t watch – simples!
With regards to accuracy of the CIA stuff – this is a comedy drama, not a documentary. Take Chuck for what it is – entertainment. Given the dross out there just now it is more than welcome.
I’d just be happy if the producers had a chance to wrap up the story this season. I just don’t think it wiould stay fresh in season five. Z and Y are no longer kids. They’re both talented and need to move onto other things and probably get more money.
Yeah, that was a lot weaker – and funny you liked the ending, I thought it was really stupid.
But this is still a lot better than the angst fest with superwoodenboy last year.
(And the site still doesn’t work with firefox)
I can’t believe they had the opportunity to set up a Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Adam Baldwin fight and they blew it. How badass would that have been!?!
Agree with Samuel. I feel like Casey’s badassery has been cut down significantly, and that’s a shame.
I would generally side with the “Average Chuck/Better than most TV” crowd. Two high points, though: Chuck’s line about “We don’t have the authority to use the supply closet for what we use it for” was hi-la-ri-ous. Second, yeah the falling ring was contrived, but I loved how the characters reacted: just like Alan said, not over the top, not comic, not entirely happy but also a little excited/intrigued by the idea. ZL + YS carried a lot of emotions in those few seconds. Aces.
And, re: pop culture references, I feel like Big Mike’s “This is aint no video game” has to come from somewhere, but I can’t place it. Maybe it’s just a common line.
I thought this was a subpar episode. I’m not really liking this season so far, too much focus on the chuck and sarah relationship. This is not why I started watching the show in the first place. Wish the spy story and comedy were a lot better.
Weakest season so far.