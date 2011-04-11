‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Family Volkoff’: Like father, like daughter?

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as you have Uno…
“I feel like I’m about to have some fun.” -Alexi Volkoff
This has been a season of two Volkoffs on “Chuck” – Alexi in the first half, Vivian in the second – and “Chuck vs. the Family Volkoff” wisely got as much as it could out of the funny, charismatic father before apparently shuffling him off-stage in favor of his less interesting daughter.
Making his first appearance since the end of season 4.0, Timothy Dalton was everything we had come to expect from him in the part: scary and dangerous and then so much the funnier for the way he kept trying to work the steps and turn over a new leaf. The episode left Alexi’s sincerity(*) up in the air for most of the hour – was he really serious about making amends, or just trying to distract Chuck from his latest evil plan? – but Volkoff is such a well-drawn character, and Dalton so talented and versatile, that the comedy worked either way.
(*) And I appreciated that it was Chuck making objections to the big honkin’ “Chuck” Plot Hole of the Week (why would the CIA be so obsessed with this random weapon that they’d give allegedly the world’s greatest supercriminal pretty free rein?) even as General Beckman kept shouting them down. Often, Chuck’s neediness and amateur approach to espionage causes various goofy story points; for once, he was the one pointing out how ridiculous this all was.
Vivian, on the other hand? I’d been iffy on her in her most recent appearance, and putting her on camera with Alexi, even briefly, was just a reminder of how much less she brings to the table. The idea behind Vivian – she’s Chuck’s counterpart, an accidental second-generation supervillain – is fine, but either the writing has had to skip some steps, or Lauren Cohan hasn’t been able to sell the transformation well enough. I don’t buy that the woman we met back in “Chuck vs. the Masquerade” has become the vengeful, murderous mastermind we saw in this episode’s final scenes.
(Charisma-wise, she’s also at a disadvantage on a show like this because she’s not funny, whereas many of the show’s better villains – whether Alexi himself, Ted Roark, Mark Sheppard as The Ring’s director, Heather Chandler, etc. – don’t seem like stiffs when put next to Chuck, Sarah, Casey and Morgan.)
Of course, that’s more of a problem going forward, assuming Alexi was wheeled off (Hannibal Lecter-style) for the final time after making his amend to Mary. There was still a lot of him in this episode, and almost all of it was a lot of fun. If the season’s remaining episodes have to lean more on Vivian – and if the writers and/or Cohan haven’t figured out a way to make her more compelling – then we’ll have something more to be concerned about.
The episode around the temporary Chuck/Alexi partnership had its ups and downs. The Casey/Alex/Morgan trio continues to be one of the season’s strongest points, and turning Casey and Morgan into an old married couple – drinking their OJ in unison, bickering with mouths full of cereal – was hilarious. We’ve been heading for a while to Casey having to confront Alex’s mom, but they’ve taken what feels like the right amount of time with it, and Adam Baldwin had a very nice moment as Casey tried to disguise how pleased he was when Alex insisted they have a private post-graduation celebration.
Chuck trying to be cool about the pre-nup – and freaking out Sarah in the process – was a good idea that didn’t quite work. A Chuck/Sarah emotional role reversal could be pretty funny, but there wasn’t enough time to really push the idea the way the episode needed to. We could have seen Chuck being cool about a variety of topics as a frustrated Sarah kept pushing him to have a more typical reaction, but instead every 7 minutes or so, Chuck would shrug off mention of the pre-nup, Sarah would furrow her brow, and we’d move on.
And while I continue to be glad that Ellie’s being drawn into spy world in a roundabout way, Chuck’s continued refusal to tell her the truth about his career has replaced the Chuck/Sarah will-they-or-won’t-they as the show’s silliest drawn-out element. There’s simply no good reason why Chuck wouldn’t have fessed up at some point during the arc about bringing Mary back – nor any good reason why Ellie herself wouldn’t have figured it out, given Chuck’s actions during that period – and Chuck’s insistence on keeping mum is one of those false TV conflicts designed only so the other party can react badly about the fact that a secret was kept, rather than the secret itself. Even if that was genuinely the first time Ellie had ever lied to Chuck (which I find hard to believe, even given their closer-than-normal relationship), Chuck should’ve just blurted out, “Hey, I’m still a spy. So why don’t you tell me what you’re really doing?”
Some other thoughts:
• While the show was in repeats, “Chuck” fans helped their show steamroll its way to a win in Hulu’s Best in Show contest. Afterwards, I spoke with Zach Levi for a few minutes, in a conversation that some readers termed pessimistic, but to me seemed simply candid. The show has done its advertiser appeal. It’s done its whole fan campaign thing. Warner Bros. slashed the budget. At this point, like Zach says, it’s going to be all about the numbers. If the show can ge back close to a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, I imagine it’ll come back for a fifth (and presumably final) year. If the numbers keep hovering around a 1.7 or, God forbid, a 1.5, then it’ll be hard for NBC to justify renewal, even at the reduced post-season 2 price.
• So glad I’ve now watched a few episodes of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” (which is fantastic; review coming later this week) so I could actually appreciate the “Eddard, you don’t let your kids keep a direwolf!” joke at the breakfast scene.
• Love that Ellya’s compound actually has Uno.
• Speaking of games, Volkoff’s nearly deadly game of chess reminded me very much of the scene in “Never Say Never Again” (an unofficial Bond film, but still a Bond film) where Connery and Klaus Maria Brandauer play a video game with increasingly painful stakes.
• This week in “Chuck” music: “In A City Without Seasons” by The One AM Radio (Sarah gives Chuck the pre-nup, and Chuck seeks Morgan and Casey’s advice on it), “UK Jamaican” by Tricky (Chuck plays Ellyas in Uno) and “Distant Sures” by The Cave Singers (Volkoff says goodbye to Mary, Casey and Alex decide it’s time to tell her mom).
What did everybody else think?
Everything in the “And while I continue to be glad…” paragraph is spot on. This was a very frustrating episode. I hoped for so much more with Dalton back this week.
Was Chuck rocking an Archer-like tactileneck in one brief scene in castle? I’m still not sure if it was a direct reference, but I hope it was.
I loved that. I too hope it’s an Archer reference.
Couple thoughts. How binding would a pre-nup be for “Sarah Walker” when her name is Samantha? Loved the Game of Thrones line, but after repeating the line about a 48 hour furlough for Volkoff, how did they not do a 48 Hrs. joke? Casey as Jack Cates and Volkoff as Reggie Hammond would have been great for at least one line.
Oh, and I guess the budget constraints meant they had to downgrade the Tesla to a Lotus.
I am going to go with she has legally changed her name to Sarah Lisa Walker, so everything is legal. Her real original name was Sam Lisa something. When she went to the CIA, she used it for years and then changed it.
Speaking of names, has the show ever mentioned before that Chuck’s middle name is “Irving”?
Yes. I remember Morgan addressing Chuck as ‘Chuck Irving Bartowski’ in ‘Chuck Vs. The Beard’ in season 3. It was around the time when Morgan tells Chuck that they are America’s last line of defense!
Morgan has used his middle name at least one time. I think in the 1st season, over the Buy More PA.
Thanks guys – didn’t remember those earlier references.
I foresee an opportunity for some wedding vow giggles, a la “Robin Hood – Men in Tights” – “Do you, Mervin, Sherriff of Rottingham…..(snicker) your name is Mervin? (snicker, snort)….”
The Buy More PA use of the name was in Chuck v. Tom Sawyer
Lauren Cohan’s acting can only be compared to that of Seasons 3’s Brandon Routh – a piece of plywood. Fabulous actors like Timothy Dalton are on the screen less that 15 seconds and can make a character compelling and believable. Pretty faces like Cohan and Routh – not so much.
” I don’t buy that the woman we met back in “Chuck vs. the Masquerade” has become the vengeful, murderous mastermind we saw in this episode’s final scenes.”
That may be so but she did show that she has some Volkoff in her in an earlier episode. I think she has the capability to be a dangerous psychopath since the quiet ones are usually the most dangerous ;).
Alan-
Aren’t they casting Vivian as Michael Corleone? I’ve thought that ever sice the doors closed in the face of the viewer (a la the last scene in The Godfather) at the end of Balcony when Vivian is in her father’s office.
I THINK they are suggesting that Vivian, after wanting no part of the family business, becomes ever more ruthless once drawn in. The same way Michael Corleone turns vicious after his father is shot.
Is that what they’re trying to do? Sure. Are they successfully doing that? I don’t think so, at all. Thinly-drawn character, unmemorable performance… it’s not working.
Alan-I’ll put up with it if… At the beginning of the last episode, Beckman is in HER office and says, “Is that all the business? I’d like to go to my agents’ wedding now!” If they give me Beckman as Brando, I’ll live with them punting on the Michael Corleone angle… :)
Alan, CHUCK also won TVLine.com’s ‘Renew Our Show’ contest in the interim. I think there were something like 32 shows in contention at the beginning.
I liked the episode overall. Totally agree with you on the Vivian character. Its kind of like the way Linda Hamilton’s character has been written/acted. Not sure who to blame, writer or actor, so I will split the difference. Just never clicked or worked.
And Chuck not telling Ellie now is just too ridiculous.
Glad we got a small glimpse in Sarah’s background that it is a bad divorce situation with her Mom and then the way it resonated with Casey. Sometimes, the producer’s with that everything tie into each other actually works.
Looking forward to Gary Cole.
Pop-culture reference….the shot of Chuck’s eye through the middle eastern style gate at the compound mimicked a shot of Indiana Jones in Raiders of the Lost Ark. Might not have even been intentional, but I sure noticed quickly.
I also feel that Lauren Cohan hasn’t been able to establish her role as Vivian Volkoff, and definitely paled in comparison to the work of Timothy Dalton.
Everyone seemed to horrified by the work that Brandon Routh provided last season, but I felt that he was at least believable in his role. I feel like Cohan is failing to persuade the audience into being believable, although that could just be a microcosm of poor acting. Oh and also, her accent is terrible.
But aside from her, I enjoyed the episode for the most part. I’m also liking the Ellie/Awesome storyline that is developing, although I don’t think it was well executed this week.
Cohan may indeed be one of the worst actresses around, but the writing for her character has been truly awful. Unfortunately, “Chuck” has been shoving too much plot into the series since S3, and when the show shows its weaknesses, they’re huge.
Her accent is excellent, seeing as how it’s real. (born in New Jersey, raised in Britain.)
Is it that I’m seeing these episodes post-Walking Dead? Because I feel like she’s nailing it, given what little screen time she has. I feel like that’s the major problem.
A turn like this needed some emotional and moral amperage that we never got. Michael Corleone is driven by his love for his family to chillingly plot and commit cold-blooded murder. These are powerful notes to play. Vivian didn’t like being lied to, so now she’s CEO of a company. If they had a full season and she was a main character, it could be one step in a slow descent into evil, but the writers simply didn’t have time to do it that way.
So I think it’s the song, not the performance.
Her accent is excellent, seeing as how it’s real. (born in New Jersey, raised in Britain.)
Is it that I’m seeing these episodes post-Walking Dead? Because I feel like she’s nailing it, given what little screen time she has. I feel like that’s the major problem.
A turn like this needed some emotional and moral amperage that we never got. Michael Corleone is driven by his love for his family to chillingly plot and commit cold-blooded murder. These are powerful notes to play. Vivian didn’t like being lied to, so now she’s CEO of a company. If they had a full season and she was a main character, it could be one step in a slow descent into evil, but the writers simply didn’t have time to do it that way.
So I think it’s the song, not the performance.
Nick man, how is it a terrible accent? Lauren Cohen is actually from England, lol! How can someones native tongue be bad!
I don’t understand how it’s so on and off then. Incredibly annoying.
well she was actually born in Philadelphia and moved to London when she was in her teens. so shes not at all a native brit!
Nick man, how is it a terrible accent if Lauren Cohen is from England in real life! LOL!
People will always complain about accents. Most hilarious example: they complained about Strahovski’s Australian accent in the season 2 episode she was asked to use it.
Another silly little plot hole within the Ellie/Awesome storyline: They decide to spy on her mother to see what she is up to, without thinking that she, a trained operative, would be trained in counter-surveillance?
Mary mentioned to Chuck in Castle about Ellie/Awesome following her.
I was actually talking about Ellie and Awesome not putting together that Mary can figure out when she’s being tailed. I know they’re not spies, but they should know that their mother is at least somewhat decent in knowing when she is being followed. Believe me, if the writers didn’t have Mary picking up that her daughter is spying on her, that would be a serious plot hole, not a tiny one.
They also failed to show what happened to that spy mission. They used code-names like Hot Mama and six pack, started to follow Mama B and then nothing came out of it.
I just love how sarah’s reaction to chuck hiding his emotions from sarah throws her off a little, I mean in seasons 2 and 3 she hated chuck changing, not opening up to her at times and when she saw that he did that in this episode…she did not like it, plus the little romantic prenup he drew up was very chuck of old, very romantic and eloquent…but that is my humble opinion as to why I liked the storyline..So Alan I do not agree with you, the setup has been 4 years in the making….chuck holds in his feelings, sarah gets upset or angry and then that leads to growth or a very sweet chuck moment…this is the greatness of chuck in full flow, I loved it and bought the moment as a stepping stone in building up these characters, I thought it was very well played.
I hope I wasn’t the only Archer fan who started laughing as soon as I saw Chuck in a black turtleneck.
There is NO way that book was any of the Song of Fire and Ice series… way too small! :-) Loved the line, though. So glad I’m able to come here and find other people who got it (can’t think of anyone in my real life who would be watching Chuck and also have read A Game of Thrones…)
I have said it over and over and will once again put it out there. I hate the Ellie storyline beyond belief. I would rather the writers find a way to kill her off the show rather than watch this stuff. I thought they were finally going to end it tonight in terms of the secrecy and they find a way to stretch it out because a few more episodes need more material.
But my big issue with tonight… Ellie story was as usual super-annoying and daughter Volkoff as well, was that Beckman and everyone else seem to have no recollection of the fact that Ellie NEVER would have gotten into the computer in the first place had Chuck not put in the second password. “Deuces Charles” was something private between Chuck and his father and clearly the point of the computer was for his two children to work together on something monumental. The fact that no one has mentioned it on the show since it happened is mind boggling to me… even more so than how clueless Ellie is to her brother’s life.
I love the show, but some of this storyline makes me pine for the pre-Chuck and Sarah relationship days, and that’s saying something. I understand that conflicts have to exist, but storylines simply to fill forty-two minutes every week can be maddening. Again, nothing at Buy More this week…
Why was Casey not mention at all in the review? I really loved his storyline this episode.
I agree… the Casey stuff was solid throughout.
Why over analyze i actually enjoyed it. Chuck will always be chuck.
What happened to Sam? The name on the prenup was Sarah Lisa Walker … continuity monkeys on strike?
The only reason I keep watching this show is cause I ‘ve invested 3 and a half years into it and I want to see the end. Otherwise, let’s not kid ourselves, the show isn’t really working anymore
Do you guys know why Chuck was able to beat all the guards in that bunker scene?
Black turtleneck.
If only there was more for him to break into.
Agreed on Vivian – way too lightweight for a “heavy” role…
One can only hope that she turns out to be a puppet, and we get Ray Wise back pulling the strings. After all, we’ve already had Superman and James Bond as villians, what better way to top that than with Satan himself?
Love the Ray Wise idea! However, showing Vivian just as totally nuts as her Dad in this episode made it make more sense to me, personally. I thought she was great!
I thought they were setting up a ‘Ray Wise is still pulling the strings to turn Vivian’ when the mysterious sniper interrupted their meeting. (Why cast Ray Wise for the part if you’re not going to do that?)
As for so many of the writing decisions this season, unfortunately they’re not looking to go in that direction.
Not that it really matters: 1.3!
(Did NBC even advertise that the show was coming back last night? I had thought they were going to be in reruns for another week until checking the listings during the day.)
Speaking of whom. I kind of feel the whole “Satan looks like me” line would sound so much sweeter coming from Ray Wise… I just hope Lauren Cohan gets replaced by Ray Wise swiftly. Even if it means plot holes. Heck, i’d be happy if they did Don Cheadle’s Iron Man 2 opening line “It’s me, I’m here. Deal with it. Lets move on.”
Also that they’d stop changing the season lengths so damned often. In both seasons 3 & 4, the writers have to cope with creating brand new stories after a whole season has been crafted. It’s ruining the show!
Dalton is the best guest they have ever had on the show (in my opinion) and the difference in energy on the screen when he and Vivian are in a screen is like watching a white hot comet vs a burned out light bulb. The difference in charisma, talent, etc is blinding.
If she’s the big bad for the rest of the season, that will be really unfortunate.
As soon as I saw Dalton’s face last night I knew I would have my week’s “happy hour” – and, even as silly as some of the episode was; it is all just so earnest and charming that it gives me exactly what I want from an hour of angst free and fun fluff.
If this is to be the last season, I hope there is notice enough to bring Dalton back at least one more time (and, budget, of course). Though I’m guessing that so late in the season, the season has probably already wrapped up its episodes. Hope not.
Yeah, the finale was written a while ago and is being produced right now, I believe. We almost certainly won’t know the show’s fate until the upfronts next month, so the finale’s being done – yet again – not knowing whether it has to wrap up the season or the entire series.
With a 1.3 last night, do we really even need to wait for the upfront?
Timothy Dalton just has so much FUN with Volkoff. I really don’t think we’ve seen the last of him. Or maybe that’s just my wishful thinking.
No mention of the “War Games” reference?? Or am I just that old?
I caught the War games reference
I’ve watched every episode of Chuck, but I’m real close to quitting. It’s become a boring show. I wish they would just wrap it up at the end of this season, rather than coming back for a 5th season that will most likely continue the trend of bland episodes.
A 1.3 rating last night, not looking good for a 5th season.
Was just going to post this.
Looks like Chuck is done :/
As an avid chess player, I loved Timothy Dalton playing with “Death” — it certainly reminded me of Bergman’s The Seventh Seal. And, btw, the Queen’s Knight Defense that was employed by the computer against Volkoff’s Queen pawn opening is rarely played. But his checkmate move was indeed real. And not a very smart computer. The game was pretty close to a “fool’s mate.”
1.3!!!
What does NBC expect, they never promote the show and let weeks go by without a new episode.
Oh well, still a pity it will be canceled in a month – which is likely to happen unless you bring some Nielsen families to the table.
What was up with that wacky camera work in some scenes? The constant quick zooming in and out on their faces was so distracting and annoying!
Yeah, I didn’t like that at all. It felt amateurish.
Cohan was MUCH better on “Vampire Diaries”.
Chuck is as good as gone. This show was good for 3 seasons, but the writing has become flat and the episodes are almost a labor to get through. The Sarah-Chuck relationship is has become a very boring storyline. The only saving grace of this season is Timothy Dalton. Linda Hamilton looks so fake that she should be doing Botox commercials. Thanks for the fun ride Chuck…please exit to the right.
i’m praying for a miracle. i’ve only watched it on hulu or dvd, so it’s very difficult to watch it with commercials. even when it’s treading water, though, i think it has more going for it than any show i can think of.
but why did they give chuck such a charmless hair style this year?
Cohan could very well be a first-class psycho. As they say here in Croatia: “Tiha voda brege dere.” or translated (literally): “Quiet streams rip mountains.” Can’t wait to see if I’m right…