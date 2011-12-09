‘Chuck’ – ‘Chuck vs. the Hack-Off’: Jeff and Abed in the Buy More!

A review of tonight’s “Chuck” coming up just as soon as we wrap up the Phish concert…
“Chuck” wrapped production two days ago. The little show that could has finally made it down the hill and into town with all the toys and good things to eat for all the good little girls and boys, and now Levi, Strahovski, Baldwin and the rest will go on to do other fine (but possibly never as much fun) things. We, fortunately, still have eight episodes after this one, and “Chuck vs. the Hack-Off” was a nice start to what should be original episodes every week from now through the January 27th series finale.
It’s been great to see all of the show’s original characters grow and change – to see Chuck and Sarah become a real couple, to see Morgan stumble into a spy career, etc. – but there are also times where the one big happy family vibe of these later years takes away some of the original comic tension. Casey still gets annoyed with Morgan – though likely a bit less now that the little bearded one assisted in his prison break – but he long ago embraced Chuck as both a spy and leader of the team, and endorsed Chuck and Sarah as a couple.
So a lot of the bickering the show could easily go to during missions in the early years is a bit harder to pull off, which made Gertrude Verbanski’s temporary partnership with Carmichael Industries a refreshing, amusing throwback to the season 1 days. Gertrude hasn’t been through so many wars with Chuck and Sarah. She doesn’t know them, doesn’t like them and sure as hell doesn’t respect them, and “Hack-Off” had a lot of fun with showing how a veteran spy might react to working with Mr. and Mrs. Bartowski for a couple of days. Carrie-Anne Moss remains one of the best recurring castmembers the show has ever used, and I hope her time on the lam doesn’t last too long, because she played this week with Levi and Strahovski (and, briefly, Gomez) just as well as she has all season with Adam Baldwin.
This was Zachary Levi’s third turn in the “Chuck” director’s chair, by the way, and while it didn’t seem visually different from your average episode, I imagine the entire crew had an interesting time when he had to direct the scene where Chuck and Sarah strip down to infiltrate the group of nudists. Good use of pixellation (especially in the later moment where Colin Davis’ robe bunches up after he falls), and then once Chuck and Sarah were partially clothed we got one of the better straightforward Sarah fight scenes in a while when she took on the razor blade-wielding lady boss of the cult.
It also felt appropriate to have Levi directing, given that so much of the episode was about showing Chuck totally in his element, and not just confident but cocky. This is the guy who doesn’t need the Intersect – but maybe needs a little chardonnay – to kick ass, take names, and buy everyone a flatscreen. A Chuck who’s too confident at everything also takes away comedy, but I appreciate that at this late date, the show is willing to let him be really good at certain things and just know it. (And the wine allowed him to still be ridiculous even as he was being awesome.)
While Verbanski was helping the team in the field, Casey had to cool his heels in prison, and enjoy an amusing little role reversal with Lester, who figured out a way to become the man in lock-up. I knew Danny Pudi was guest starring in this episode(*), and therefore could guess how Smart Jeff and Morgan were going to convince Lester to return, but it still played out well, particularly Pudi’s rendition of “Oh, Canada.”
(*) But kudos to the “Chuck” producers for keeping the second “Community” cameo – Yvette Nicole Brown as the Buy More saleswoman who was hot for Abed – totally under wraps. I imagine there’s a good amount of “Community”/”Chuck” audience crossover, and I practically clapped when Brown showed up unexpected like that. I wish more stunt casting could be kept secret in that way.
Now Lester’s back at the store, Verbanski and Casey are each on the run in different ways, Decker is dead before his smugness could overstay its welcome – and in a cold-blooded, awesome way that only Casey or Verbanski could get away with at this stage of the series – and Chuck and Sarah are in a whole lotta trouble. Should definitely be an interesting sprint to the finish line.
What did everybody else think?
There was actually a THIRD element to the Chuck/Community Venn diagram in this episode – Derek Mears, who played the prison gang leader, also played Kickpuncher.
Awesome episode. The Yvette secret cameo was great. The Verbanski option was unexpected but pleasing since arrogant smarmy tools makes me sad.
It also showed progress in the writers’ room style. Too many times, a big bad’s been caught and released, when it made absolutely no sense to let him live — especially when the BB was fixin’ to make Carmichael Industries the next Al-Qaeda, and may have already started the process.
Please note that suspicion alone can get terrorists renditioned — and if the BB was that arrogant, it only goes to show that the frame-up might have already taken place, with the CIA ready to brag how it *stopped* CI’s cyberterrorist act.
Definitely my favorite episode of the season. As a director, Zachary Levi may not have done anything fancy, but the pacing was great. The chase through the woods was well done. And the hack-off itself was very entertaining. And I, too, loved that the Yvette Brown cameo came as a total surprise. Danny Pudi has some great pipes (assuming that was him).
This week on NBC –
Danny Pudi sings. A lot.
True! It’s his musical coming-out party! But he sounded even better tonight on Chuck than on Community last night.
I LOVE Danny Pudi’s voice! And as a Canadian, I was very, very happy tonight LOL
I think on Community the actors tone down their voices; it suits the show better if they barely sing well rather than belt it out (except for Yvette, cause we knew she could sing before Community). Joel McHale sings really well too, but he totally downplayed it for Kiss from a Rose.
I totally shouted out when Yvette popped up on screen. Loved her cameo!
Loved this episode and absolutely love Verbanski. Hope she returns and fast!
Yvette’s cameo has me hoping for other interesting cameos before the show ends.
I thought Verbanski’s blow-up-Decker moment was wonderful. They could have played it safe and had her just steal the McGuffin. It was a clever touch to have her then off the bad guy.
Also clever: Yvette Nicole Brown’s cameo. Shocking and fun, too.
But also a BRILLIANT use of a character who shall be unnamed since it was in the preview.
Lovely twists, all.
Not to mention some great foreshadowing for Sarah’s past (non-spy) life that I assume we’ll learn about in the episode with her mother.
Not an A-List episode by any means, but far better than most anything last season and anything in the original part of season 3.
I really hope that when they give us some more of Sarah’s history, we find out what her real name is. There’s an old episode where she starts to tell Shaw her real name, and we get her real first name but that’s it. It’s always seemed odd to me that she told Shaw but we’ve never seen her tell Chuck – or did I just miss that?
Damn, this episode was good. They’ve really kicked it up a notch with the Buy More stuff (although Danny Pudi & Yvette Nicole Brown will do that)and all the spy stuff was delightful and went all over the place.
The NBC promo department really loves to spoil people. I’m delighted by what they showed, but obviously I won’t mention what it was here due to the blog rules.
Apparently the preview for next week gave away something big, so let me thank everyone who’s commented so far for not giving it away, and remind everyone else that there’s to be NO TALKING ABOUT THE PREVIEWS. Thank you. Resume partying.
Also, Yvette Nicole Brown told me that she was just on set to hang with Danny Pudi (they’re pals) and Levi asked her to do the cameo. Good call, Agent Carmichael!
So curious why they needed to show a promo for the next TWO weeks. You figure Chuck viewers are basically in it for the long haul and any new/occasional viewer wouldn’t really care.
Thank goodness the previews are cut in Canada – all I saw was a whole lot of Christmas and that was it. Oh, and they mentioned the guest star. But we got no plot. Ohhhh Canadaaaaaa…
Stupac- I think they just wanted to get a head start in letting people know there is a new episode on the 23rd since most shows are in repeats so close to Chritmas.
Normally I hate big giveaways like this one and usually don’t watch the previews for that reason. But this one, we’ve been talking about its possibility for a while. So I’m glad to have seen it.
On an unrelated topic — have we seen the end of the Intersect?
Any guesses as to whether Pudi using Abed’s trademark “pew pew” gun move was scripted or improvised?
What was the music this week, Alan?
Dunno. Once again, I didn’t get the list from NBC. Sorry.
this episode proves how much fun Chuck can be if the guest stars are well casted. How good is Carrie-Anne Moss in this? just compare her to the joy-sucking performance of Lauren Conrad.
Another small geek shout-out…”prisoner transfer CB11 section 38″ a reference the G Lucas’ “THX1138”?
Another geek shoutout – Chuck’s computer screen with the Matrix black and green binary code…
It’s actually a reference to Star Wars. It’s what Luke says when they’re carting Chewie around the Death Star: “Prisoner transfer from cell block 1138”
The SW ref is to Lucas’ earlier film, THX1138. He can be self-referential that way.
I know I asked this question through email, but any word as to why Comcast stopped carrying CHUCK on its On Demand service? I’ve checked forums on Comcast’s and NBC’s sites, and no flunky for any subdivision has given anything other than a non-vague reason.
It’s the reason that tonight was the first episode I’ve seen this season — I was used to Comcast carrying almost entire CHUCK seasons for months, and now… nothing.
Maybe they figure that Chuck’s on Friday night, so most viewers, if given a greater chance to watch it not-live, will not watch it live, which is what counts. It’s a good and bad idea, because yeah, some viewers are staying home who wouldn’t, but, for example, rather than watching it on Hulu for the second viewing, I watched it on some shady site. NBC would’ve gotten ad revenue from Hulu, but now they got nothing from me. I’d rather support Chuck, but they don’t give me the chance.
Yeah NBC is honestly the worst station. I honestly believe that if chuck had been on another station it may not have been canceled. They really screwed chuck every single season, and this season they went all the way. Friday night and no way of watching online.
It seems like it might be the WB’s fault, because NBC’s Grimm, which also airs Friday, is available on Hulu and other sites, but it’s impossible to find Chuck legally online.
… and, incidentally GRIMM is also available On Demand, from Episode 1. If the WB’s being hardline, it would have been nice for them to let fans know.
The Song playing throughout the hacking sequence is ‘No Problem’ by Chase N Status
Freddie Wong of youtube fame also guest starred. [www.youtube.com]
I thought this was a very strong episode, and given how much I liked it, and how natural and pleasant a confident Chuck was to watch, it made me feel a little sad that they waited this long to show us they could have made it work. It was instrumental in the wonderful first two seasons to see Chuck insecure and bumbling, but it certainly wasn’t necessary by the time we got to that godawful arc with the real former Lady Big Mike [Tyson] last season. I can’t say I felt any loss of comedy as a result, both because the insecurity was never really laugh-out-loud funny to begin with, and because seeing a well-adjusted chuck was so satisfying.
It was also an episode rife with bonuses, from Abed and Shirley, to Carrie-Ann Moss being sultry and then Casey-grunting a half hour later, to one of the show’s more eclectic musical lineups. This is to say nothing of the swan song for Decker, an irritating character whose presence never made any sense and whose “greater plan” (I forget the name, so I call it Operation MacGuffin) has been an anchor around the last ten episodes.
A masterpiece it is not, but kudos to Levi in the big chair for one of the shows best choreographed and most visually appealing episodes, and again, very emotionally satisfying.
And by anchor, I mean pair of lead boots.
Couldn’t agree more about Decker. He added nothing to the show especially since we were given so little back story to go on.
Was there something to the Chuck / Swordfish joke that I missed? I don’t recall any crossover/repetition in the casts, and it seems like an odd tidbit to throw out 80+ episodes into the series.
Not beyond the “hacker” joke. It’s a movie about hackers. Chuck’s nickname is based on that, but made more ridiculous.
I liked this ep for a couple of reasons (at least) most of which I’m not going to type out (relationship conversation while stalking a hall with guns drawn – always love those) except for one:
Chuck actually using a computer.
For a long time after the pilot I totally forgot, or perhaps never realized at all, that he was not just a nerd, he was the head of the herd. Later I missed seeing him at work where he was totally competent. this ep was great for the hacking or whatever you want to call it. It reminds me why I wanted to see the show before it even premiered. While not as geeky as Chuck, I am a geek and far more to the computer side than the Big Bang geeks – I hate science, but I love computers, so I really loved that.
I also liked Sarah’s peach tunic. Yes I’m shallow.
I also wondered at NBC’s S&P department.
Hey, we gotta send someone out to Chuck with some notes!
Really? Chuck???
I almost saw the spoilers about the casting just the day before, but after seeing Danny’s name and the words other cast member(s?) I realized I was about to spoiler myself and ran for the hills.
Wouldn’t it be nice to reciprocate the cross-casting? Is Community done shooting?
The only thing that annoyed me is that now I may never know why in heck Decker had it in for Chuck. Oh well.
The way Decker is portrayed, it wouldn’t surprise me if the only reasons he had it in for Chuck was a combination of “I’m a d-bag” and “it’s just my job.”
I agree – what the hell is up with NBC and their spoilers in the previews!! I’ve been trying to avoid them, but some jackass on another TV review site just spoiled it…UGH.
I agree with your review, PamelaJaye – it was great seeing Chuck in his REAL area of competence.
Presumably we’ll find out what Decker’s motive was in the next episode or two, despite his death.
And yeah, I missed seeing him in the computer-zone, too.
I am anxiously awaiting the internet geeks to deploy their depixeling software on screencaps from this episode.
Seriously this was the best episode since Season 2. Totally loved it
“Decker is dead before his smugness could overstay its welcome”
Actually, it had already overstayed its welcome at my place. I let out such a whoop when Decker exploded! He was tiresome. Can we now loose Verbanski on Anson, over at “Burn Notice”?
Hehe, I was thinking the same, too. I have a feeling Anson’s really going to get it in the season finale – dude deserves it.
Right on! Wouldn’t the greatest cameo ever be for Michael Weston to help out Casey, Verbanski or whoever else?
I could get behind that crossover, especially if it involves Sam and Casey having to interact!
Yvette played Dwight’s rival on The Office when he worked at Staples, so if we pretend she was playing the same character here, The Office and Chuck now exist in the same universe. John Casey as the new boss on The Office?
The guest casting this episode was great. Not to mention there was also Radzinsky from Lost and a geodesic dome in the background at the cult.
Holy cow that was a top notch episode of Chuck. Makes me wonder how they managed to be so weak for most of the run.
Is this the first episode ever to feature not only no flashes, but no mention of the Intersect whatsoever?
Well this season has been a total miss for me I finally caught up last night I just will not watch it live. From the very start this season has been probably worse than season 3. Its completely lacking in any of the warm heart, fun and epicness of seasons 1,2 and 4. The story is just terrible and it seems from all the spoilers its going back to season 3 dark stories. There is just nothing fun in this show. Shaw coming back and evidently snogging sarah is just a massive betrayal of the fan base given fedaks promise after season 3 just shows how much a liar he is when he needed the fans after the mess he wrote after season 3. I guess it does not matter now what does he care he does not need us to watch. I know this I will never watch a Fedak/Schwarz show again. I really do think after watching the last few episodes NBC were stupid to have a season 5 its just completely ruined some great characters and left me just thinking I wasted 4 years of my life for this rubbish.